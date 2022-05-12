Graphics in DoEasy library (Part 99): Moving an extended graphical object using a single control point

Contents





Concept

In the previous article, I implemented the ability to move pivot points of an extended graphical object using control forms. However, I do not yet have the functionality to move such graphical object as a whole. Any standard graphical object can be moved entirely when moving its central point. Similarly, here I will make a single central point for managing a graphical object to be able to move the entire graphical object (rather than its pivot points) by moving the point. To perform the test, I have selected a composite graphical object consisting of a trend line featuring price label objects at its ends. With this in mind, the entire work will be done for graphical objects having two pivot points for relocating its ends and a single central point for moving the entire graphical object (two points for modifying object ends and a central one for moving it). Later, I will create the same forms with control points for graphical objects having more than three control points.

In addition, I will slightly optimize the code for calculating screen coordinates of the graphical object pivot points in terms of dividing it into separate methods to simplify the understanding of the basic logic. After all, it is much easier to read the code featuring the call of the method returning a certain value (while, in turn, there is another method inside, which calculates something as well) rather than set the entire code of such methods in the main calculation block making it bulky and difficult to understand.



Not all things implemented here will always work as intended. But the objective of the article is to describe the process of developing and creating the code to obtain the necessary result. I believe, it is much more interesting to go almost all the way from planning the functionality to its implementation than just reading a dry presentation about "how everything turned out in the end".

Since the function of getting the ChartTimePriceToXY() screen coordinates returns the coordinates of the visible part of the chart only, we will not be able to calculate the screen coordinates of the line point outside the chart limits. The function will always return 0 if we request the X coordinate in screen time pixels located beyond the left part of the visible chart. Therefore, when moving a composite graphical object along the screen and when its left part goes beyond the left border of the screen, the left pivot point of the object will remain at coordinate 0 in chart pixels. This will distort the graphical object. The same applies to the right side of the graphical object and the right side of the chart screen (as well as the top and bottom ones). Therefore, I will introduce a limitation for a composite graphical object restricting its moving beyond the visible part of the chart. This will prevent the distortion of the graphical object in case any of its sides "bumps into" the screen edge when being moved.







Improving library classes

Since the object form used to display a control point for managing pivot points of an extended graphical object is an important object among the library objects but the forms are not included into the graphical object collection, we need to define a new type for such forms. All essential library objects have their own library object type names allowing us to define which object is currently active. Let's define the type for the form objects meant for managing pivot points within extended graphical objects of the library.

In \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Defines.mqh, add the new type to the enumeration of library object types:

enum ENUM_OBJECT_DE_TYPE { OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GBASE = COLLECTION_ID_LIST_END+ 1 , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GFORM, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GFORM_CONTROL, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSHADOW, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GFRAME, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GFRAME_TEXT, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GFRAME_QUAD, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GFRAME_GEOMETRY, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GANIMATIONS,





In \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Data.mqh, add the library new message indices:

MSG_LIB_SYS_REQUEST_OUTSIDE_LONG_ARRAY, MSG_LIB_SYS_REQUEST_OUTSIDE_DOUBLE_ARRAY, MSG_LIB_SYS_REQUEST_OUTSIDE_STRING_ARRAY, MSG_LIB_SYS_REQUEST_OUTSIDE_ARRAY, MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CONV_GRAPH_OBJ_COORDS_TO_XY, MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CONV_TIMEPRICE_COORDS_TO_XY,

and text messages corresponding to the newly added indices:

{"Запрос за пределами long -массива","Data requested outside the long -array"}, {"Запрос за пределами double -массива","Data requested outside the double -array"}, {"Запрос за пределами string -массива","Data requested outside the string -array"}, {"Запрос за пределами массива","Data requested outside the array"}, {"Не удалось преобразовать координаты графического объекта в экранные","Failed to convert graphics object coordinates to screen coordinates"}, {"Не удалось преобразовать координаты время/цена в экранные","Failed to convert time/price coordinates to screen coordinates"},





If an error of converting time/price coordinates to screen coordinates is detected when developing the functionality for moving graphical objects, such error is reported to exclude the chain from the logic error search.



The ChartTimePriceToXY() function, which may potentially cause the coordinates conversion error, is also used in the chart window object class in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Chart\ChartWnd.mqh. Let's add the display of the coordinates conversion error message in the journal to the TimePriceToXY() method:

bool CChartWnd::TimePriceToXY( const datetime time, const double price) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: ChartTimePriceToXY ( this .m_chart_id, this .WindowNum(),time,price, this .m_wnd_coord_x, this .m_wnd_coord_y)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CONV_TIMEPRICE_COORDS_TO_XY); CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } return true ; }

First, display the "Failed to convert time/price coordinates to screen ones" message followed by the error description together with the error code.







Since I now have declared the new library object type for control points for managing pivot points of an extended standard graphical object, I need to create the class of such object inherited from the form object class. Within the class, I am going to add some variables and methods for simplifying handling such objects.

Set it in the toolkit of an extended standard graphical object in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Extend\CGStdGraphObjExtToolkit.mqh:

#property copyright "Copyright 2022, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #property strict #include "..\..\Graph\Form.mqh" class CFormControl : public CForm { private : bool m_drawn; int m_pivot_point; public : bool IsControlAlreadyDrawn( void ) const { return this .m_drawn; } void SetControlPointDrawnFlag( const bool flag) { this .m_drawn=flag; } int GraphObjPivotPoint( void ) const { return this .m_pivot_point; } void SetGraphObjPivotPoint( const int index) { this .m_pivot_point=index; } CFormControl( void ) { this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GFORM_CONTROL; } CFormControl( const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string name, const int pivot_point , const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) : CForm(chart_id,subwindow,name,x,y,w,h) { this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GFORM_CONTROL; this .m_pivot_point=pivot_point; } }; class CGStdGraphObjExtToolkit : public CObject

The m_drawn private class member variable is to store the flag informing that the point has already been drawn on the form. Why do we need such a variable? If the mouse cursor is removed from the active zone of the control form for managing the control points of a graphical object, then we need to delete the point drawn on the form. Currently, the drawn point is constantly removed on all such forms if the mouse cursor is not hovering over the active area of the form. Why should we burden the system with constantly redrawing all such forms if we are first able to look at the form redraw flag? The flag will inform us of the point being drawn or removed. In the future, I am going to develop some visual effects for drawing such points (in addition to some other things), so it is better to have the flag that is set immediately after running the visual effect handler, rather than try to define that the drawing has already been completed.

The m_pivot_point private class member variable is to store the pivot point index managed by the form. A graphical object has several control points. For example, a trend line has three points — two ones at the end of the lines for independent changing of the line ends location and a central point for moving the entire object. The indices stored in form objects will correspond to the indices of pivot points of the line: 0 and 1 — for the points along the line edges and 2 — for the central one. Other graphical objects may have completely different control points but all indices are to correspond to object pivot points + an additional one (although not in all cases, this will be discussed in subsequent articles) for moving the entire object.



The public class methods are used to set/return the values of the variables described above. The class also has two constructors. In the default constructor, the new OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GFORM_CONTROL type added in the current article is set in the object type.

The parametric constructor passes all the values passed to the parent class constructor plus an additional variable — index of the graphical object pivot point managed by the created form.



Now all pivot point control forms in the CGStdGraphObjExtToolkit class will be of CFormControl type, therefore we need to replace the type of the CForm form object with CFormControl and add the new methods for handling the control forms for managing graphical object pivot points:

class CGStdGraphObjExtToolkit : public CObject { private : long m_base_chart_id; int m_base_subwindow; ENUM_OBJECT m_base_type; string m_base_name; int m_base_pivots; datetime m_base_time[]; double m_base_price[]; int m_base_x; int m_base_y; int m_ctrl_form_size; int m_shift; CArrayObj m_list_forms; CFormControl *CreateNewControlPointForm( const int index); bool GetControlPointCoordXY( const int index, int &x, int &y); void SetControlFormParams(CFormControl *form, const int index); public : void SetBaseObj( const ENUM_OBJECT base_type, const string base_name, const long base_chart_id, const int base_subwindow, const int base_pivots, const int ctrl_form_size, const int base_x, const int base_y, const datetime &base_time[], const double &base_price[]); void SetBaseObjTime( const datetime time, const int index); void SetBaseObjPrice( const double price, const int index); void SetBaseObjTimePrice( const datetime time, const double price, const int index); void SetBaseObjCoordX( const int value) { this .m_base_x=value; } void SetBaseObjCoordY( const int value) { this .m_base_y=value; } void SetBaseObjCoordXY( const int value_x, const int value_y) { this .m_base_x=value_x; this .m_base_y=value_y; } void SetControlFormSize( const int size); int GetControlFormSize( void ) const { return this .m_ctrl_form_size; } CFormControl *GetControlPointForm( const int index) { return this .m_list_forms.At(index); } CFormControl *GetControlPointForm( const string name, int &index); int GetNumPivotsBaseObj( void ) const { return this .m_base_pivots; } int GetNumControlPointForms( void ) const { return this .m_list_forms.Total(); } bool CreateAllControlPointForm( void ); void DrawControlPoint( CFormControl *form , const uchar opacity, const color clr); void DrawOneControlPoint(CFormControl *form, const uchar opacity= 255 , const color clr=CTRL_POINT_COLOR); void DrawControlPoint(CFormControl *form) { this .DrawControlPoint(form, 255 ,CTRL_POINT_COLOR);} void ClearControlPoint(CFormControl *form) { this .DrawControlPoint(form, 0 ,CTRL_POINT_COLOR); } void DeleteAllControlPointForm( void ); void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long & lparam, const double & dparam, const string & sparam); CGStdGraphObjExtToolkit( const ENUM_OBJECT base_type, const string base_name, const long base_chart_id, const int base_subwindow, const int base_pivots, const int ctrl_form_size, const int base_x, const int base_y, const datetime &base_time[], const double &base_price[]) { this .m_list_forms.Clear(); this .SetBaseObj(base_type,base_name,base_chart_id,base_subwindow,base_pivots,ctrl_form_size,base_x,base_y,base_time,base_price); this .CreateAllControlPointForm(); } CGStdGraphObjExtToolkit(){;} ~CGStdGraphObjExtToolkit(){;} };





Improve the GetControlPointCoordXY() method returning the X and Y coordinates of the specified pivot point of the graphical object in screen coordinates.

Previously, the method simply returned the calculated coordinates of the specified graphical object pivot point. Now we need to take into account that graphical objects may have a different number of pivot points and a different location of the central pivot point. So, let's make the calculation for different types of objects in switch(). In addition, we should consider the coordinates of which pivot point we want to get — one of those located along the edges of the object or a central one. If the index of the pivot point passed to the method is less than the total number of graphical object pivot points, the pivot point coordinates are requested. Otherwise, the coordinates of the central pivot point are requested.

For now, I will implement receiving X and Y coordinates only for the graphical objects having two pivot points at the edges and a single central point:

bool CGStdGraphObjExtToolkit::GetControlPointCoordXY( const int index, int &x, int &y) { CFormControl *form0= NULL , *form1= NULL ; x= 0 ; y= 0 ; switch ( this .m_base_type) { case OBJ_LABEL : case OBJ_BUTTON : case OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL : case OBJ_EDIT : case OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL : case OBJ_CHART : case OBJ_EVENT : x= this .m_base_x; y= this .m_base_y; return true ; case OBJ_VLINE : break ; case OBJ_HLINE : break ; case OBJ_TREND : case OBJ_TRENDBYANGLE : case OBJ_CYCLES : case OBJ_ARROWED_LINE : case OBJ_CHANNEL : case OBJ_STDDEVCHANNEL : case OBJ_REGRESSION : case OBJ_GANNLINE : case OBJ_GANNGRID : case OBJ_FIBO : case OBJ_FIBOTIMES : case OBJ_FIBOFAN : case OBJ_FIBOARC : case OBJ_FIBOCHANNEL : case OBJ_EXPANSION : if (index< this .m_base_pivots) return (:: ChartTimePriceToXY ( this .m_base_chart_id, this .m_base_subwindow, this .m_base_time[index], this .m_base_price[index],x,y) ? true : false ); else { form0= this .GetControlPointForm( 0 ); form1= this .GetControlPointForm( 1 ); if (form0== NULL || form1== NULL ) return false ; x=(form0.CoordX()+ this .m_shift+form1.CoordX()+ this .m_shift)/ 2 ; y=(form0.CoordY()+ this .m_shift+form1.CoordY()+ this .m_shift)/ 2 ; return true ; } case OBJ_PITCHFORK : break ; case OBJ_GANNFAN : break ; case OBJ_ELLIOTWAVE5 : break ; case OBJ_ELLIOTWAVE3 : break ; case OBJ_RECTANGLE : break ; case OBJ_TRIANGLE : break ; case OBJ_ELLIPSE : break ; case OBJ_ARROW_THUMB_UP : break ; case OBJ_ARROW_THUMB_DOWN : break ; case OBJ_ARROW_UP : break ; case OBJ_ARROW_DOWN : break ; case OBJ_ARROW_STOP : break ; case OBJ_ARROW_CHECK : break ; case OBJ_ARROW_LEFT_PRICE : break ; case OBJ_ARROW_RIGHT_PRICE : break ; case OBJ_ARROW_BUY : break ; case OBJ_ARROW_SELL : break ; case OBJ_ARROW : break ; case OBJ_TEXT : break ; case OBJ_BITMAP : break ; default : break ; } return false ; }

The pivot point calculation is performed using the values set in the m_base_time and m_base_price arrays of the line pivot point coordinates. In order to calculate the central point coordinates, use the coordinates of form objects attached to pivot points at the line edges. In case of a successful coordinate calculation, the method immediately returns true. In all other cases, it either returns false or applies break to stop the code execution in case of switch and move to the end of the method where false is returned.



In the method returning the pointer to the pivot point form by name, replace CForm with CFormControl:

CFormControl *CGStdGraphObjExtToolkit::GetControlPointForm( const string name, int &index) { index= WRONG_VALUE ; for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .m_list_forms.Total();i++) { CFormControl *form= this .m_list_forms.At(i); if (form== NULL ) continue ; if (form.Name()==name) { index=i; return form; } } return NULL ; }

In the method creating a form object on a base object pivot point, replace CForm with CFormControl and set the parameters for a successfully created form object:

CFormControl *CGStdGraphObjExtToolkit::CreateNewControlPointForm( const int index) { string name= this .m_base_name+ "_CP_" +(index< this .m_base_pivots ? ( string )index : "X" ); CFormControl *form= this .GetControlPointForm(index); if (form!= NULL ) return NULL ; int x= 0 , y= 0 ; if (! this .GetControlPointCoordXY(index,x,y)) return NULL ; form= new CFormControl ( this .m_base_chart_id, this .m_base_subwindow,name,index,x- this .m_shift,y- this .m_shift, this .GetControlFormSize(), this .GetControlFormSize()); if (form!= NULL ) this .SetControlFormParams(form,index); return form; }





In the method creating form objects on the base object pivot points, replace CForm with CFormControl and remove the strings for setting the parameters of a created form object since the parameters are now set immediately when creating the object in the method considered above:

bool CGStdGraphObjExtToolkit::CreateAllControlPointForm( void ) { bool res= true ; for ( int i= 0 ;i <= this .m_base_pivots;i++) { CFormControl *form= this .CreateNewControlPointForm(i); if (form== NULL ) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_EXT_FAILED_CREATE_CTRL_POINT_FORM); res &= false ; } if (! this .m_list_forms.Add(form)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); delete form; res &= false ; } } if (res) :: ChartRedraw ( this .m_base_chart_id); return res; }

Now the loop runs by the number of base object pivot points plus an additional one. In other words, the number of created forms exceeds the number of pivot points the graphical object has by one. The last form is a central one and is meant for moving the entire graphical object.



The method setting the parameters of a form object for managing pivot points:

void CGStdGraphObjExtToolkit::SetControlFormParams(CFormControl *form, const int index) { form.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); form.SetActive( true ); form.SetMovable( true ); int x=( int ):: floor ((form.Width()-CTRL_POINT_RADIUS* 2 )/ 2 ); form.SetActiveAreaShift(x,x,x,x); form.SetFlagSelected( false , false ); form.SetFlagSelectable( false , false ); form.Erase(CLR_CANV_NULL, 0 ); form.SetID(index+ 1 ); form.SetControlPointDrawnFlag( false ); form.Done(); }

Here we have the strings of the code transferred from the method considered above. Besides, there is a flag of a point drawn on the form and of the form ID.



In the method drawing the control point on the form, relocate the form center calculation to a separate string to avoid duplicating calculations. Upon the method completion, set the flag of a drawn point on the form:

void CGStdGraphObjExtToolkit::DrawControlPoint(CFormControl *form, const uchar opacity, const color clr) { if (form== NULL ) return ; int c= int (:: floor (form.Width()/ 2 )); form.DrawCircle( c,c ,CTRL_POINT_RADIUS,clr,opacity); form.DrawCircleFill( c,c , 2 ,clr,opacity); form.SetControlPointDrawnFlag(opacity> 0 ? true : false ); }





Currently, if we hover the mouse over the form for managing a graphical object pivot point, a point appears on it. The point is removed only after the cursor leaves the form. But if we bring all the control points of the object closer so that the forms built at the ends of the graphical object and the central form begin to overlap each other, then moving the cursor away from one form causes the cursor to move to another form located nearby. Thus, we can make so that all points on all object forms are displayed:

If we grab the form and start moving it, the object pivot point starts moving as well. Forms that are visible due to an error remain where they were before the relocation started. This behavior is incorrect. Therefore, we need the method drawing a point on one graphical object form object and deleting points on other form objects of the same object simultaneously.



The method drawing a control point on the form and removing them on all the remaining forms:

void CGStdGraphObjExtToolkit::DrawOneControlPoint( CFormControl *form , const uchar opacity= 255 , const color clr=CTRL_POINT_COLOR) { this .DrawControlPoint(form,opacity,clr); for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .GetNumControlPointForms();i++) { CFormControl *ctrl= this .GetControlPointForm(i); if (ctrl== NULL || ctrl.ID()==form.ID()) continue ; this .ClearControlPoint(ctrl); } }

Here the method receives the pointer to the form the cursor is hovering over. Draw the point on the form. Then, in the loop by all object forms, select the form and, if the form has not been passed to the method, delete the point from it.



In the event handler, replace the CForm form type with CFormControl:

void CGStdGraphObjExtToolkit:: OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long & lparam, const double & dparam, const string & sparam) { if (id== CHARTEVENT_CHART_CHANGE ) { for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .m_list_forms.Total();i++) { CFormControl *form= this .m_list_forms.At(i); if (form== NULL ) continue ; int x= 0 , y= 0 ; if (! this .GetControlPointCoordXY(i,x,y)) continue ; form.SetCoordX(x- this .m_shift); form.SetCoordY(y- this .m_shift); form.Update(); } :: ChartRedraw ( this .m_base_chart_id); } }





Let's make some improvements for the method code optimization in the class of the abstract standard graphical object in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Standard\GStdGraphObj.mqh. We have similar code fragments in different methods, so it makes sense to implement such code blocks as separate methods and call them where needed making the code easier to read.

In the public and private class sections, declare new methods that are to contain the repeating code fragments:

CArrayObj *GetListDependentObj( void ) { return & this .m_list; } CGStdGraphObj *GetDependentObj( const int index) { return this .m_list.At(index); } int GetNumDependentObj( void ) { return this .m_list.Total(); } string NameDependent( const int index); bool AddDependentObj(CGStdGraphObj *obj); bool ChangeCoordsExtendedObj( const int x, const int y, const int modifier, bool redraw= false ); bool SetCoordsXYtoDependentObj(CGStdGraphObj *dependent_obj); CLinkedPivotPoint*GetLinkedPivotPoint( void ) { return & this .m_linked_pivots; }

...

private : void SetCoordXToDependentObj(CGStdGraphObj *obj, const int prop_from, const int modifier_from, const int modifier_to); void SetCoordXFromBaseObj( const int prop_from, const int modifier_from, const int modifier_to); void SetCoordYToDependentObj(CGStdGraphObj *obj, const int prop_from, const int modifier_from, const int modifier_to); void SetCoordYFromBaseObj( const int prop_from, const int modifier_from, const int modifier_to); void SetCoordsXYtoDependentObj(CGStdGraphObj *dependent_obj,CLinkedPivotPoint *pivot_point, const int index); void SetDependentINT(CGStdGraphObj *obj, const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER prop, const long value , const int modifier); void SetDependentDBL(CGStdGraphObj *obj, const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE prop, const double value , const int modifier); void SetDependentSTR(CGStdGraphObj *obj, const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING prop, const string value , const int modifier); public :





In the method checking the changes in the object properties, remove the specified code block (the code will be moved to a separate method):



if ( this .m_list.Total()> 0 ) { for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .m_list.Total();i++) { CGStdGraphObj *dep=m_list.At(i); if (dep== NULL ) continue ; CLinkedPivotPoint *pp=dep.GetLinkedPivotPoint(); if (pp== NULL ) continue ; int num=pp.GetNumLinkedCoords(); for ( int j= 0 ;j<num;j++) { int numx=pp.GetBasePivotsNumX(j); for ( int nx= 0 ;nx<numx;nx++) { int prop_from=pp.GetPropertyX(j,nx); int modifier_from=pp.GetPropertyModifierX(j,nx); this .SetCoordXToDependentObj(dep,prop_from,modifier_from,nx); } int numy=pp.GetBasePivotsNumY(j); for ( int ny= 0 ;ny<numy;ny++) { int prop_from=pp.GetPropertyY(j,ny); int modifier_from=pp.GetPropertyModifierY(j,ny); this .SetCoordYToDependentObj(dep,prop_from,modifier_from,ny); } } dep.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); } if (ExtToolkit!= NULL ) { for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .Pivots();i++) { ExtToolkit.SetBaseObjTimePrice( this .Time(i), this .Price(i),i); } ExtToolkit.SetBaseObjCoordXY( this .XDistance(), this .YDistance()); long lparam= 0 ; double dparam= 0 ; string sparam= "" ; ExtToolkit. OnChartEvent ( CHARTEVENT_CHART_CHANGE ,lparam,dparam,sparam); } :: ChartRedraw (m_chart_id); }

Add calling a new method instead of a removed block:

if ( this .m_list.Total()> 0 ) { for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .m_list.Total();i++) { CGStdGraphObj *dep=m_list.At(i); if (dep== NULL ) continue ; if ( this .SetCoordsXYtoDependentObj(dep)) dep.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); } if ( this .ExtToolkit!= NULL ) { for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .Pivots();i++) { this .ExtToolkit.SetBaseObjTimePrice( this .Time(i), this .Price(i),i); } this .ExtToolkit.SetBaseObjCoordXY( this .XDistance(), this .YDistance()); long lparam= 0 ; double dparam= 0 ; string sparam= "" ; this .ExtToolkit. OnChartEvent ( CHARTEVENT_CHART_CHANGE ,lparam,dparam,sparam); } :: ChartRedraw (m_chart_id); }





Since the current point deletion logic implies that if the cursor is not set on any of the forms, each such form is constantly redrawn (which is suboptimal and resource-intensive), let's implement the check verifying that the point deletion form should be redrawn only if the point should actually be deleted and it is still present in the method redrawing the form for managing a control point of an extended standard graphical object. Also, I am going to replace the form object type with the new one:

void CGStdGraphObj::RedrawControlPointForms( const uchar opacity, const color clr) { if ( this .ExtToolkit== NULL ) return ; int total_form= this .GetNumControlPointForms(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total_form;i++) { CFormControl *form= this .ExtToolkit.GetControlPointForm(i); if (form== NULL ) continue ; if (opacity== 0 && form.IsControlAlreadyDrawn()) this .ExtToolkit.DrawControlPoint(form, 0 ,clr); else this .ExtToolkit.DrawControlPoint(form,opacity,clr); } int total_dep= this .GetNumDependentObj(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total_dep;i++) { CGStdGraphObj *dep= this .GetDependentObj(i); if (dep== NULL ) continue ; dep.RedrawControlPointForms(opacity,clr); } }

The point deletion is now performed only if it should actually be deleted (point non-transparency is set to zero) and if the point is still present (drawn point flag is set).



Also, let's rework the method changing the X and Y coordinates of the current and all dependent objects by deleting the code segments to be replaced with calling the new method:



bool CGStdGraphObj::ChangeCoordsExtendedObj( const int x, const int y, const int modifier, bool redraw= false ) { if (! this .SetTimePrice(x,y,modifier)) return false ; if ( this .ExtToolkit== NULL || this .m_list.Total()== 0 ) return true ; CGStdGraphObj *dep= this .GetDependentObj(modifier); if (dep== NULL ) return false ; CLinkedPivotPoint *pp=dep.GetLinkedPivotPoint(); if (pp== NULL ) return false ; int num=pp.GetNumLinkedCoords(); for ( int j= 0 ;j<num;j++) { int numx=pp.GetBasePivotsNumX(j); for ( int nx= 0 ;nx<numx;nx++) { int prop_from=pp.GetPropertyX(j,nx); int modifier_from=pp.GetPropertyModifierX(j,nx); this .SetCoordXToDependentObj(dep,prop_from,modifier_from,nx); } int numy=pp.GetBasePivotsNumY(j); for ( int ny= 0 ;ny<numy;ny++) { int prop_from=pp.GetPropertyY(j,ny); int modifier_from=pp.GetPropertyModifierY(j,ny); this .SetCoordYToDependentObj(dep,prop_from,modifier_from,ny); } } dep.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); this .ExtToolkit.SetBaseObjTimePrice( this .Time(modifier), this .Price(modifier),modifier); this .ExtToolkit.SetBaseObjCoordXY( this .XDistance(), this .YDistance()); if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw (m_chart_id); return true ; }

Now the method is much simpler:

bool CGStdGraphObj::ChangeCoordsExtendedObj( const int x, const int y, const int modifier, bool redraw= false ) { if (! this .SetTimePrice(x,y,modifier)) return false ; if ( this .ExtToolkit!= NULL && this .m_list.Total()> 0 ) { CGStdGraphObj *dep= this .GetDependentObj(modifier); if (dep== NULL ) return false ; if ( this .SetCoordsXYtoDependentObj(dep)) dep.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); } this .ExtToolkit.SetBaseObjTimePrice( this .Time(modifier), this .Price(modifier),modifier); this .ExtToolkit.SetBaseObjCoordXY( this .XDistance(), this .YDistance()); if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw (m_chart_id); return true ; }





Implement the method setting X and Y coordinates into the appropriate pivot point of a specified subordinate object:

void CGStdGraphObj::SetCoordsXYtoDependentObj(CGStdGraphObj *dependent_obj,CLinkedPivotPoint *pivot_point, const int index) { int numx=pivot_point.GetBasePivotsNumX(index); for ( int nx= 0 ;nx<numx;nx++) { int prop_from=pivot_point.GetPropertyX(index,nx); int modifier_from=pivot_point.GetPropertyModifierX(index,nx); this .SetCoordXToDependentObj(dependent_obj,prop_from,modifier_from,nx); } int numy=pivot_point.GetBasePivotsNumY(index); for ( int ny= 0 ;ny<numy;ny++) { int prop_from=pivot_point.GetPropertyY(index,ny); int modifier_from=pivot_point.GetPropertyModifierY(index,ny); this .SetCoordYToDependentObj(dependent_obj,prop_from,modifier_from,ny); } }

In fact, these are the very code blocks removed from the class methods. I have considered the code logic in the previous articles. Besides, it is described in the code comments. So, I believe, it requires no explanations.

Implementing the method setting X and Y coordinates into associated pivot points of a specified subordinate object:

bool CGStdGraphObj::SetCoordsXYtoDependentObj(CGStdGraphObj *dependent_obj) { CLinkedPivotPoint *pp=dependent_obj.GetLinkedPivotPoint(); if (pp== NULL ) return false ; int num=pp.GetNumLinkedCoords(); for ( int j= 0 ;j<num;j++) this .SetCoordsXYtoDependentObj(dependent_obj,pp,j); return true ; }

The method allows setting coordinates to all pivot points of a subordinate object. If other graphical object are added to the composite graphical object, the method sets the specified coordinates in them.

Let's add improvements into the collection class of graphical elements \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Collections\GraphElementsCollection.mqh.



Since the ChartTimePriceToXY() standard function returns two coordinates at once — X and Y, I will create the structure in the private section to store them. In addition to the coordinates, the structure will also store the coordinate shifts relative to the central point. Since the graphical object may have several pivot points, declare the array with the created structure type in order to save the coordinates of each pivot point for the graphical object. In this case, each array cell will feature the X and Y screen coordinates converted from the "time/price" ones, as well as shifts of the pivot point coordinates relative to the graphical object central point.

In the private section of the class, create the structure and declare the necessary array:

#resource "\\" +PATH_TO_EVENT_CTRL_IND; class CGraphElementsCollection : public CBaseObj { private : struct SDataPivotPoint { public : int X; int Y; int ShiftX; int ShiftY; }; SDataPivotPoint m_data_pivot_point[]; CArrayObj m_list_charts_control; CListObj m_list_all_canv_elm_obj; CListObj m_list_all_graph_obj; CArrayObj m_list_deleted_obj; CMouseState m_mouse; bool m_is_graph_obj_event; int m_total_objects; int m_delta_graph_obj;

In the private section of the class, declare the method returning the screen coordinates of each pivot point of a graphical object:

private : CGStdGraphObj *FindMissingObj( const long chart_id); CGStdGraphObj *FindMissingObj( const long chart_id, int &index); string FindExtraObj( const long chart_id); bool DeleteGraphObjFromList(CGStdGraphObj *obj); void DeleteGraphObjectsFromList( const long chart_id); bool MoveGraphObjToDeletedObjList(CGStdGraphObj *obj); bool MoveGraphObjToDeletedObjList( const int index); void MoveGraphObjectsToDeletedObjList( const long chart_id); bool DeleteGraphObjCtrlObjFromList(CChartObjectsControl *obj); void SetChartTools( const long chart_id, const bool flag); bool GetPivotPointCoordsAll(CGStdGraphObj *obj,SDataPivotPoint &array_pivots[]); public :

Outside the class body, implement the method:

bool CGraphElementsCollection::GetPivotPointCoordsAll(CGStdGraphObj *obj,SDataPivotPoint &array_pivots[]) { if (:: ArrayResize (array_pivots,obj.Pivots())!=obj.Pivots()) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_ARRAY_RESIZE); return false ; } for ( int i= 0 ;i<obj.Pivots();i++) { if (!:: ChartTimePriceToXY (obj. ChartID (),obj.SubWindow(),obj.Time(i),obj.Price(i),array_pivots[i].X,array_pivots[i].Y)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CONV_GRAPH_OBJ_COORDS_TO_XY); return false ; } } switch (obj.TypeGraphObject()) { case OBJ_LABEL : case OBJ_BUTTON : case OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL : case OBJ_EDIT : case OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL : case OBJ_CHART : break ; case OBJ_HLINE : break ; case OBJ_VLINE : break ; case OBJ_EVENT : break ; case OBJ_TREND : case OBJ_TRENDBYANGLE : case OBJ_CYCLES : case OBJ_ARROWED_LINE : case OBJ_CHANNEL : case OBJ_STDDEVCHANNEL : case OBJ_REGRESSION : case OBJ_GANNLINE : case OBJ_GANNGRID : case OBJ_FIBO : case OBJ_FIBOTIMES : case OBJ_FIBOFAN : case OBJ_FIBOARC : case OBJ_FIBOCHANNEL : case OBJ_EXPANSION : array_pivots[ 0 ].ShiftX=(array_pivots[ 1 ].X-array_pivots[ 0 ].X)/ 2 ; array_pivots[ 0 ].ShiftY=(array_pivots[ 1 ].Y-array_pivots[ 0 ].Y)/ 2 ; array_pivots[ 1 ].ShiftX=(array_pivots[ 0 ].X-array_pivots[ 1 ].X)/ 2 ; array_pivots[ 1 ].ShiftY=(array_pivots[ 0 ].Y-array_pivots[ 1 ].Y)/ 2 ; return true ; case OBJ_PITCHFORK : break ; case OBJ_GANNFAN : break ; case OBJ_ELLIOTWAVE5 : break ; case OBJ_ELLIOTWAVE3 : break ; case OBJ_RECTANGLE : break ; case OBJ_TRIANGLE : break ; case OBJ_ELLIPSE : break ; case OBJ_ARROW_THUMB_UP : break ; case OBJ_ARROW_THUMB_DOWN : break ; case OBJ_ARROW_UP : break ; case OBJ_ARROW_DOWN : break ; case OBJ_ARROW_STOP : break ; case OBJ_ARROW_CHECK : break ; case OBJ_ARROW_LEFT_PRICE : break ; case OBJ_ARROW_RIGHT_PRICE : break ; case OBJ_ARROW_BUY : break ; case OBJ_ARROW_SELL : break ; case OBJ_ARROW : break ; case OBJ_TEXT : break ; case OBJ_BITMAP : break ; default : break ; } return false ; }

For now, only the screen coordinates of the graphical objects having two pivot points and a single central one are set in the structure.



The method receives the pointer to the graphical object whose pivot point coordinates should be set in the structure array which is also passed to the method by link. In case of a successful coordinate conversion, the method returns true together with the fully filled structure array with screen coordinates for each pivot point of a graphical object. If failed, the method returns false.



In the class event handler, we need to handle the object management form shift so that the object is moved in its entirety if this is a central point. To achieve this, we need to calculate the shifts of its edge forms relative to the central one (used to drag the object) and relocate both pivot points by a shift value calculated and set in the structure. Thus, all its pivot points will shift by the same value as the central one dragged by the mouse.

Let's add such handling of a central control point (form) moving event:

void CGraphElementsCollection:: OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { CGStdGraphObj *obj_std= NULL ; CGCnvElement *obj_cnv= NULL ; ushort idx= ushort (id- CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM ); if (id== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CHANGE || id== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_DRAG || id== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK || idx== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CHANGE || idx== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_DRAG || idx== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK ) { long param=(id== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK ? :: ChartID () : idx== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK ? lparam : WRONG_VALUE ); long chart_id=(param== WRONG_VALUE ? (lparam== 0 ? :: ChartID () : lparam) : param); obj_std= this .GetStdGraphObject(sparam,chart_id); if (obj_std== NULL ) { obj_std= this .FindMissingObj(chart_id); if (obj_std== NULL ) return ; string name_new= this .FindExtraObj(chart_id); if (obj_std.SetNamePrev(obj_std.Name()) && obj_std.SetName(name_new)) :: EventChartCustom ( this .m_chart_id_main,GRAPH_OBJ_EVENT_RENAME,obj_std. ChartID (),obj_std.TimeCreate(),obj_std.Name()); } obj_std.PropertiesRefresh(); obj_std.PropertiesCheckChanged(); } for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .m_list_all_graph_obj.Total();i++) { obj_std= this .m_list_all_graph_obj.At(i); if (obj_std== NULL ) continue ; obj_std. OnChartEvent ((id< CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM ? id : idx),lparam,dparam,sparam); } if (id== CHARTEVENT_CHART_CHANGE || idx== CHARTEVENT_CHART_CHANGE ) { CArrayObj *list= this .GetListStdGraphObjectExt(); if (list!= NULL ) { for ( int i= 0 ;i<list.Total();i++) { obj_std=list.At(i); if (obj_std== NULL ) continue ; obj_std. OnChartEvent ( CHARTEVENT_CHART_CHANGE ,lparam,dparam,sparam); } } } else { bool pressed=( this .m_mouse.ButtonKeyState(id,lparam,dparam,sparam)==MOUSE_BUTT_KEY_STATE_LEFT ? true : false ); ENUM_MOUSE_FORM_STATE mouse_state=MOUSE_FORM_STATE_NONE; static CForm *form= NULL ; static bool pressed_chart= false ; static bool pressed_form= false ; static bool move= false ; static int form_index= WRONG_VALUE ; static long graph_obj_id= WRONG_VALUE ; if (!pressed_chart && !move) form= this .GetFormUnderCursor(id,lparam,dparam,sparam,mouse_state,graph_obj_id,form_index); if (!pressed) { pressed_chart= false ; pressed_form= false ; move= false ; this .SetChartTools(:: ChartID (), true ); } if (id== CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE && move) { if (form!= NULL ) { int x= this .m_mouse.CoordX()-form.OffsetX(); int y= this .m_mouse.CoordY()-form.OffsetY(); int chart_width=( int ):: ChartGetInteger (form. ChartID (), CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS ,form.SubWindow()); int chart_height=( int ):: ChartGetInteger (form. ChartID (), CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS ,form.SubWindow()); if (form_index== WRONG_VALUE ) { if (x< 0 ) x= 0 ; if (x>chart_width-form.Width()) x=chart_width-form.Width(); if (y< 0 ) y= 0 ; if (y>chart_height-form.Height()) y=chart_height-form.Height(); if (!:: ChartGetInteger (form. ChartID (), CHART_SHOW_ONE_CLICK )) { if (y< 17 && x< 41 ) y= 17 ; } else { if (y< 80 && x< 192 ) y= 80 ; } } else { if (graph_obj_id> WRONG_VALUE ) { CArrayObj *list_ext=CSelect::ByGraphicStdObjectProperty(GetListStdGraphObjectExt(),GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID, 0 ,graph_obj_id,EQUAL); if (list_ext!= NULL && list_ext.Total()> 0 ) { CGStdGraphObj *ext=list_ext.At( 0 ); if (ext!= NULL ) { ENUM_OBJECT type=ext.GraphObjectType(); if (type== OBJ_LABEL || type== OBJ_BUTTON || type== OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL || type== OBJ_EDIT || type== OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL ) { ext.SetXDistance(x); ext.SetYDistance(y); } else { int shift=( int ):: ceil (form.Width()/ 2 )+ 1 ; if (form_index<ext.Pivots()) { if (x+shift< 0 ) x=-shift; if (x+shift>chart_width) x=chart_width-shift; if (y+shift< 0 ) y=-shift; if (y+shift>chart_height) y=chart_height-shift; ext.ChangeCoordsExtendedObj(x+shift,y+shift,form_index); } else { if ( this .GetPivotPointCoordsAll(ext,m_data_pivot_point)) { for ( int i= 0 ;i<( int ) this .m_data_pivot_point.Size();i++) { if (x+shift- this .m_data_pivot_point[i].ShiftX< 0 ) x=-shift+m_data_pivot_point[i].ShiftX; if (x+shift+ this .m_data_pivot_point[i].ShiftX>chart_width) x=chart_width-shift- this .m_data_pivot_point[i].ShiftX; if (y+shift+ this .m_data_pivot_point[i].ShiftY< 0 ) y=-shift- this .m_data_pivot_point[i].ShiftY; if (y+shift- this .m_data_pivot_point[i].ShiftY>chart_height) y=chart_height-shift+ this .m_data_pivot_point[i].ShiftY; ext.ChangeCoordsExtendedObj(x+shift- this .m_data_pivot_point[i].ShiftX,y+shift- this .m_data_pivot_point[i].ShiftY,i); } } } } } } } } form.Move(x,y, true ); } } Comment ( (form!= NULL ? form.Name()+ ":" : "" ), "

" , EnumToString (( ENUM_CHART_EVENT )id), "

" , EnumToString ( this .m_mouse.ButtonKeyState(id,lparam,dparam,sparam)), "

" , EnumToString (mouse_state), "

pressed=" ,pressed, ", move=" ,move,(form!= NULL ? ", Interaction=" +( string )form.Interaction() : "" ), "

pressed_chart=" ,pressed_chart, ", pressed_form=" ,pressed_form, "

form_index=" ,form_index, ", graph_obj_id=" ,graph_obj_id ); if (form== NULL ) { if (pressed) { if (pressed_form) { return ; } if (!pressed_chart) { pressed_chart= true ; pressed_form= false ; move= false ; this .SetChartTools(:: ChartID (), true ); } } else { CArrayObj *list_ext=GetListStdGraphObjectExt(); int total=list_ext.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CGStdGraphObj *obj=list_ext.At(i); if (obj== NULL ) continue ; obj.RedrawControlPointForms( 0 ,CTRL_POINT_COLOR); } } } else { if (pressed_chart) { return ; } if (!pressed_form) { pressed_chart= false ; this .SetChartTools(:: ChartID (), false ); if (mouse_state==MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_FORM_NOT_PRESSED) { if (graph_obj_id> WRONG_VALUE ) { CGStdGraphObj *graph_obj= this .GetStdGraphObjectExt(graph_obj_id,form. ChartID ()); if (graph_obj!= NULL ) { CGStdGraphObjExtToolkit *toolkit=graph_obj.GetExtToolkit(); if (toolkit!= NULL ) { toolkit.DrawOneControlPoint(form); } } } } if (mouse_state==MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_FORM_PRESSED) { this .SetChartTools(:: ChartID (), false ); if (!pressed_form) { pressed_form= true ; pressed_chart= false ; } } if (mouse_state==MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_FORM_WHEEL) { } if (mouse_state==MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_NOT_PRESSED) { form.SetOffsetX( this .m_mouse.CoordX()-form.CoordX()); form.SetOffsetY( this .m_mouse.CoordY()-form.CoordY()); if (graph_obj_id> WRONG_VALUE ) { CGStdGraphObj *graph_obj= this .GetStdGraphObjectExt(graph_obj_id,form. ChartID ()); if (graph_obj!= NULL ) { CGStdGraphObjExtToolkit *toolkit=graph_obj.GetExtToolkit(); if (toolkit!= NULL ) { toolkit.DrawOneControlPoint(form); } } } } if (mouse_state==MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_PRESSED && !move) { pressed_form= true ; if ( this .m_mouse.IsPressedButtonLeft()) { move= true ; form.SetInteraction( true ); form.BringToTop(); this .ResetAllInteractionExeptOne(form); form.SetOffsetX( this .m_mouse.CoordX()-form.CoordX()); form.SetOffsetY( this .m_mouse.CoordY()-form.CoordY()); } } if (mouse_state==MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_WHEEL) { } if (mouse_state==MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_SCROLL_AREA_NOT_PRESSED) { } if (mouse_state==MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_SCROLL_AREA_PRESSED) { } if (mouse_state==MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_SCROLL_AREA_WHEEL) { } } } } }

Apart from the new handler of moving the central management form, I have also added calling the method drawing a point on the object form located under the cursor and deleting these points on other forms of the graphical object. This allows avoiding a simultaneous drawing of points on several form objects if they are located close to each other and overlap each other as shown above.



Currently, all is ready for testing the new functionality.





Test

To perform the test, let's use the EA from the previous article and save it in \MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\Part99\ as TestDoEasyPart99.mq5.

I do not have to insert any changes to the EA — for now, all changes are made only in the library classes.



Compile the EA and launch it on the chart:







As we can see, if we move the composite graphical object in the form, in which it was created, then all restrictions related to pivot points exceeding the chart limits work correctly. But if we "reverse" the location of pivot points relative to their initial location, the object "configuration" is distorted when the pivot point goes beyond the chart limits. This implies the incorrect calculation of the restrictions and dependence on which pivot point exceeds the right, left, top or bottom chart edge.

This is not surprising since the pivot point shifts are calculated relative to the central one which means that one point will have a positive shift, while the second one will have a negative shift. We face the limitation calculation error when changing the location of the pivot points relative to the central one. I will fix this in the next article.







What's next?

In the next article, I will continue my work on composite graphical objects and their functionality.



All files of the current library version, test EA and chart event control indicator for MQL5 are attached below for you to test and download. Leave your questions, comments and suggestions in the comments.

Back to contents

*Previous articles within the series:



Graphics in DoEasy library (Part 93): Preparing functionality for creating composite graphical objects

Graphics in DoEasy library (Part 94): Moving and deleting composite graphical objects

Graphics in DoEasy library (Part 95): Composite graphical object controls

Graphics in DoEasy library (Part 96): Graphics in form objects and handling mouse events

Graphics in DoEasy library (Part 97): Independent handling of form object movement

Graphics in DoEasy library (Part 98): Moving pivot points of extended standard graphical objects

