DoEasyライブラリのグラフィックス(第88部): グラフィカルオブジェクトコレクション - 動的に変化するオブジェクトのプロパティを格納するための2次元動的配列

内容

概念

これまでのすべての記事では、単純な配列を使用してオブジェクトのプロパティデータを格納していました。整数、実数、文字列のプロパティの1次元配列の3つの配列があります。このような配列の各セルには、Defines.mqhで設定されたオブジェクトプロパティ列挙に対応する特定のオブジェクトプロパティの値が格納されます。今のところ、これはかなりうまく機能していますが、グラフィカル(およびその他の)オブジェクトの場合、単一のプロパティがこのプロパティの個々のユニットの値を返す可能性があると思います。

説明します。たとえば、グラフィカルオブジェクトにはtimeプロパティがあります。価格/時間座標によってチャート上に配置されたグラフィカルオブジェクトは、チャート上に配置するために使用されるいくつかのピボットポイントを備えています。プロパティIDとしてOBJPROP_TIMEを指定することによってObjectGetInteger()関数を使用して受け取ることができるピボットが1つしかないオブジェクト(Arrow)があるとします。このような構造は、オブジェクトの唯一のピボットポイントに対応するチャート時間を返します。

ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , Name, OBJPROP_TIME );

しかし、TrendLineのように、オブジェクトに2つのピボットポイントがある場合はどうなるでしょうか。両方のピボットポイントの時間を取得するのにどうすればいいのでしょうか。ObjectGetInteger()関数のprop_modifier 仮パラメータは、これに役立ちます。デフォルト値は0で、これは最初のピボットポイントに対応します。2番目のポイントのデータを取得するには、その値を1に設定する必要があります(3番目のポイントを2)。

ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , Name, OBJPROP_TIME , 0 ); ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , Name, OBJPROP_TIME , 1 ); ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , Name, OBJPROP_TIME , 2 ); ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , Name, OBJPROP_TIME , n);

これまでのところ、すべてがシンプルでわかりやすいです。オブジェクトから取得されたすべてのデータは配列(整数データはlong配列、実数データはdouble配列、文字列データはstring配列)に設定されます。つまり、2次元配列を使用して、prop_modifierで必要なピボットポイントを指定することで取得できるデータを保存できます。すべてが論理的なようです。ポイント0はゼロ次元、ポイント1は1次元、ポイント2 は2次元に格納されます。

array[TIME][ 0 ] = ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , Name, OBJPROP_TIME , 0 ); array[TIME][ 1 ] = ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , Name, OBJPROP_TIME , 1 ); array[TIME][ 2 ] = ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , Name, OBJPROP_TIME , 2 ); array[TIME][n] = ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , Name, OBJPROP_TIME , n);

ただし、落とし穴があります。まず、取得されるデータの量は、多数のオブジェクトプロパティごとに異なる場合があります。たとえば、Fibo Linesオブジェクトの場合、チャート上でオブジェクトを見つけるために使用されるピボットポイントは2つありますが、オブジェクトのレベル数は異なります。デフォルトでは9つあり、ユーザがいつでも変更できます。次に、単一のオブジェクトプロパティの一部の「マルチプロパティ」を動的に変更できます。



つまり、オブジェクトのピボットポイントを格納する配列の2番目の次元のサイズを事前に知ることはできません。さらに、これらのプロパティは動的に変更できます。これを考慮すると、次の理由により、異なるオブジェクトのプロパティを格納するために2次元配列を使用することはできません。

すべてのオブジェクトは、プロパティを格納するための配列を定義する基本オブジェクトの子孫です。各プロパティには、2番目の配列次元の事前定義されたサイズが必要です。これは、オブジェクトごとおよびそのプロパティごとに異なる場合があります。MQLで2次元配列を作成するときは、各オブジェクトの各プロパティの抽象クラスで不明な2次元の値を指定する必要があります。

この種の各「多次元」プロパティは、ユーザとプログラムの両方が動的に変更できます。ただし、MQLでは、多次元配列の非ゼロ次元を動的に変更することはできません。

新しく作成されたクラスに基づいて、通常の配列の代わりにオブジェクトプロパティを格納するためのオブジェクトクラスを作成します。これにより、適切なグラフィカルオブジェクトのプロパティを変更するときに、いつでも配列の2次元に格納されているデータの数を変更して、オブジェクトクラスのプロパティを変更できます。

現在のタスクは次のとおりです。多次元動的配列のクラスを作成し、それを使用してオブジェクトプロパティを格納するための2次元動的配列を作成し、オブジェクトプロパティを格納する3つの配列をそれに置き換えます。抽象グラフィカルオブジェクトのクラスを再配置し、オブジェクトのプロパティを動的配列に格納し、プロパティの変更を追跡するための新しい可能性をテストします。



動的多次元配列クラス

CArrayObjクラスは、実際には、CObject基本クラスから派生したオブジェクトのインスタンスへのポインタを格納する配列です。したがって、配列にはCObjectから派生した任意のオブジェクトを格納できます。つまり、配列セルには、long、double、stringのいずれかの型のデータと、別のCArrayObj配列または他の配列が含まれている可能性があります。 CArrayObj配列ではすべてがかなり明確ですが、データの場合は状況がより複雑になります。データはCObjectクラスから派生していないため、このようなデータを格納するためのクラスを作成する必要があります。さらに、配列内の各オブジェクト(および配列オブジェクト自体)は、指定された型である必要があります。これは、配列セルに正確に何(整数、実数、文字列のデータを含む単純なオブジェクト、またはデータを含むオブジェクトや別のオブジェクト配列を含む別のオブジェクト)が格納されているかを明確に理解するために必要です。これは、あるクラスオブジェクトを別のクラスオブジェクトにコピーするためのメソッドを作成するために必要です。データをセルにコピーするか(コピーされた配列の対応するセルにデータがある場合)、ソースに新しいデータ配列を作成してそ(コピーされた配列の対応するセルに配列が含まれている場合)こからデータをコピーするかを正確に知るためです。 すぐに必要なオブジェクトタイプを設定しましょう。\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Defines.mqhで、必要な型の定数をライブラリオブジェクトタイプのリストに追加します(理解を深めるために、完全な列挙を以下に示します) 。

enum ENUM_OBJECT_DE_TYPE { OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GBASE = COLLECTION_ID_LIST_END+ 1 , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GFORM, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSHADOW, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GFRAME, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GFRAME_TEXT, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GFRAME_QUAD, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GFRAME_GEOMETRY, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GANIMATIONS, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_VLINE = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+ 1 + OBJ_VLINE , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_HLINE = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+ 1 + OBJ_HLINE , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_TREND = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+ 1 + OBJ_TREND , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_TRENDBYANGLE = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+ 1 + OBJ_TRENDBYANGLE , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_CYCLES = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+ 1 + OBJ_CYCLES , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROWED_LINE = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+ 1 + OBJ_ARROWED_LINE , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_CHANNEL = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+ 1 + OBJ_CHANNEL , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_STDDEVCHANNEL = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+ 1 + OBJ_STDDEVCHANNEL , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_REGRESSION = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+ 1 + OBJ_REGRESSION , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_PITCHFORK = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+ 1 + OBJ_PITCHFORK , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_GANNLINE = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+ 1 + OBJ_GANNLINE , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_GANNFAN = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+ 1 + OBJ_GANNFAN , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_GANNGRID = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+ 1 + OBJ_GANNGRID , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_FIBO = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+ 1 + OBJ_FIBO , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_FIBOTIMES = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+ 1 + OBJ_FIBOTIMES , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_FIBOFAN = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+ 1 + OBJ_FIBOFAN , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_FIBOARC = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+ 1 + OBJ_FIBOARC , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_FIBOCHANNEL = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+ 1 + OBJ_FIBOCHANNEL , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_EXPANSION = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+ 1 + OBJ_EXPANSION , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ELLIOTWAVE5 = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+ 1 + OBJ_ELLIOTWAVE5 , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ELLIOTWAVE3 = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+ 1 + OBJ_ELLIOTWAVE3 , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_RECTANGLE = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+ 1 + OBJ_RECTANGLE , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_TRIANGLE = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+ 1 + OBJ_TRIANGLE , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ELLIPSE = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+ 1 + OBJ_ELLIPSE , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROW_THUMB_UP = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+ 1 + OBJ_ARROW_THUMB_UP , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROW_THUMB_DOWN = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+ 1 + OBJ_ARROW_THUMB_DOWN , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROW_UP = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+ 1 + OBJ_ARROW_UP , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROW_DOWN = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+ 1 + OBJ_ARROW_DOWN , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROW_STOP = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+ 1 + OBJ_ARROW_STOP , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROW_CHECK = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+ 1 + OBJ_ARROW_CHECK , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROW_LEFT_PRICE = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+ 1 + OBJ_ARROW_LEFT_PRICE , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROW_RIGHT_PRICE = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+ 1 + OBJ_ARROW_RIGHT_PRICE , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROW_BUY = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+ 1 + OBJ_ARROW_BUY , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROW_SELL = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+ 1 + OBJ_ARROW_SELL , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROW = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+ 1 + OBJ_ARROW , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_TEXT = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+ 1 + OBJ_TEXT , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_LABEL = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+ 1 + OBJ_LABEL , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_BUTTON = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+ 1 + OBJ_BUTTON , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_CHART = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+ 1 + OBJ_CHART , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_BITMAP = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+ 1 + OBJ_BITMAP , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_BITMAP_LABEL = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+ 1 + OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_EDIT = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+ 1 + OBJ_EDIT , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_EVENT = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+ 1 + OBJ_EVENT , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_RECTANGLE_LABEL = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+ 1 + OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_BASE = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_RECTANGLE_LABEL+ 1 , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_BASE_EXT, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_ACCOUNT, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_BOOK_ORDER, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_BOOK_BUY, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_BOOK_BUY_MARKET, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_BOOK_SELL, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_BOOK_SELL_MARKET, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_BOOK_SNAPSHOT, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_BOOK_SERIES, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_CHART, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_CHART_WND, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_CHART_WND_IND, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_EVENT, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_EVENT_BALANCE, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_EVENT_MODIFY, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_EVENT_ORDER_PLASED, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_EVENT_ORDER_REMOVED, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSE, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_EVENT_POSITION_OPEN, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_BUFFER, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_BUFFER_ARROW, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_BUFFER_BAR, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_BUFFER_CALCULATE, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_BUFFER_CANDLE, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_BUFFER_FILLING, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_BUFFER_HISTOGRAMM, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_BUFFER_HISTOGRAMM2, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_BUFFER_LINE, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_BUFFER_SECTION, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_BUFFER_ZIGZAG, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_INDICATOR, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_DATA, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_DATA_LIST, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_AC, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_AD, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_ADX, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_ADXW, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_ALLIGATOR, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_AMA, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_AO, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_ATR, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_BANDS, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_BEARS, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_BULLS, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_BWMFI, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_CCI, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_CHAIKIN, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_CUSTOM, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_DEMA, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_DEMARKER, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_ENVELOPES, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_FORCE, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_FRACTALS, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_FRAMA, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_GATOR, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_ICHIMOKU, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_MA, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_MACD, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_MFI, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_MOMENTUM, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_OBV, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_OSMA, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_RSI, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_RVI, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_SAR, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_STDEV, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_STOCH, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_TEMA, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_TRIX, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_VIDYA, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_VOLUMES, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_WPR, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_MQL5_SIGNAL, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_ORDER_DEAL_POSITION, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_HISTORY_BALANCE, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_HISTORY_DEAL, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_HISTORY_ORDER_MARKET, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_HISTORY_ORDER_PENDING, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_MARKET_ORDER, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_MARKET_PENDING, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_MARKET_POSITION, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_PENDING_REQUEST, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_PENDING_REQUEST_POSITION_OPEN, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_PENDING_REQUEST_POSITION_CLOSE, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_PENDING_REQUEST_POSITION_SLTP, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_PENDING_REQUEST_ORDER_PLACE, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_PENDING_REQUEST_ORDER_REMOVE, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_PENDING_REQUEST_ORDER_MODIFY, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_SERIES_BAR, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_SERIES_PERIOD, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_SERIES_SYMBOL, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_SYMBOL, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_SYMBOL_BONDS, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_SYMBOL_CFD, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_SYMBOL_COLLATERAL, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_SYMBOL_COMMODITY, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_SYMBOL_COMMON, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_SYMBOL_CRYPTO, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_SYMBOL_CUSTOM, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_SYMBOL_EXCHANGE, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_SYMBOL_FUTURES, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_SYMBOL_FX, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_SYMBOL_FX_EXOTIC, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_SYMBOL_FX_MAJOR, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_SYMBOL_FX_MINOR, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_SYMBOL_FX_RUB, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_SYMBOL_INDEX, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_SYMBOL_INDICATIVE, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_SYMBOL_METALL, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_SYMBOL_OPTION, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_SYMBOL_STOCKS, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_TICK, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_NEW_TICK, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_TICKSERIES, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_TRADE, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_LONG, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_DOUBLE, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_STRING, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_OBJECT, };

\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Data.mqhに新しいメッセージインデックスを追加します。

MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_ADD_BUFFER, MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_BUFFER_OBJ, MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST, MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_LONG_DATA_OBJ, MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_DOUBLE_DATA_OBJ, MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_STRING_DATA_OBJ, MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_DECREASE_LONG_ARRAY, MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_DECREASE_DOUBLE_ARRAY, MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_DECREASE_STRING_ARRAY, MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_GET_LONG_DATA_OBJ, MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_GET_DOUBLE_DATA_OBJ, MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_GET_STRING_DATA_OBJ, MSG_LIB_SYS_REQUEST_OUTSIDE_LONG_ARRAY, MSG_LIB_SYS_REQUEST_OUTSIDE_DOUBLE_ARRAY, MSG_LIB_SYS_REQUEST_OUTSIDE_STRING_ARRAY, MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES, MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO, MSG_LIB_TEXT_AND,

...

MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_TEXT_ANCHOR_RIGHT_UPPER, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_TEXT_ANCHOR_UPPER, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_TEXT_ANCHOR_CENTER, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_TEXT_TIME_PRICE, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_TEXT_PIVOT, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_TEXT_LEVELSVALUE_ALL, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_TEXT_LEVEL, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_TEXT_BMP_FILE_STATE_ON, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_TEXT_BMP_FILE_STATE_OFF, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_FAILED_GET_ADDED_OBJ_LIST, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_FAILED_DETACH_OBJ_FROM_LIST, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_CREATE_EVN_CTRL_INDICATOR, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_FAILED_CREATE_EVN_CTRL_INDICATOR, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_CLOSED_CHARTS, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_OBJECTS_ON_CLOSED_CHARTS, };

また、新しく追加したインデックスに対応するメッセージテキストも追加します。

{"Не удалось добавить объект-буфер в список","Failed to add buffer object to list"}, {"Не удалось создать объект \"Индикаторный буфер\"","Failed to create object \"Indicator buffer\""}, {"Не удалось добавить объект в список","Failed to add object to the list"}, {"Не удалось создать объект long -данных","Failed to create long -data object"}, {"Не удалось создать объект double -данных","Failed to create double -data object"}, {"Не удалось создать объект string -данных","Failed to create string -data object"}, {"Не удалось уменьшить размер long -массива","Failed to reduce the size of the long -array"}, {"Не удалось уменьшить размер double -массива","Failed to reduce the size of the double -array"}, {"Не удалось уменьшить размер string -массива","Failed to reduce the size of the string -array"}, {"Не удалось получить объект long -данных","Failed to get long -data object"}, {"Не удалось получить объект double -данных","Failed to get double -data object"}, {"Не удалось получить объект string -данных","Failed to get string -data object"}, {"Запрос за пределами long -массива","Data requested outside the long -array"}, {"Запрос за пределами double -массива","Data requested outside the double -array"}, {"Запрос за пределами string -массива","Data requested outside the string -array"}, {"Да","Yes"}, {"Нет","No"}, {"и","and"},

...

{ "Точка привязки в правом верхнем углу" , "Anchor point at the upper right corner" }, { "Точка привязки сверху по центру" , "Anchor point above in the center" }, { "Точка привязки строго по центру объекта" , "Anchor point strictly in the center of the object" }, { "Координаты цена/время" , "Price/time coordinates" }, { "Опорная точка " , "Pivot point " }, { "Значения уровней" , "Level values" }, { "Уровень " , "Level " }, { "Состояние \"On\"" , "State \"On\"" }, { "Состояние \"Off\"" , "State \"Off\"" }, { "Не удалось получить список вновь добавленных объектов" , "Failed to get the list of newly added objects" }, { "Не удалось изъять графический объект из списка" , "Failed to detach graphic object from the list" }, { "Создан индикатор контроля и отправки событий" , "An indicator for monitoring and sending events has been created" }, { "Не удалось создать индикатор контроля и отправки событий" , "Failed to create indicator for monitoring and sending events" }, { "Закрыто окон графиков: " , "Closed chart windows: " }, { "С ними удалено объектов: " , "Objects removed with them: " }, };





\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Services\サービス関数フォルダで、 CXDimArrayクラスの新しいXDimArray.mqhファイルを作成します。



整数、実数、文字列のプロパティを格納するために通常の配列の代わりを導入したいので、これらの配列を任意の次元で多次元かつ動的にしながら、多次元動的配列の3つの完全に同一のクラスを作成します。それぞれが独自の型(long — 整数データ、double — 実数データ、string — テキストデータ)を格納します。

クラスの階層は次のとおりです。

CObject --> 抽象データ型クラス --> データ型クラス

CArrayObjクラス --> データ型クラスのリストを格納する1次元のクラス



CArrayObjクラス --> 1次元のクラスオブジェクトのリストを格納する多次元配列クラス



各データ型には、整数、実数、および文字列データを格納するための個別のクラスが必要です。いずれの場合も、クラスは基本データ型クラスから派生し、派生クラスに格納されているデータ型を設定します。

単一配列次元のクラスは、CArrayObjクラスから派生します。実際、これはデータオブジェクトまたは他のリストへのポインタを格納するリストです。

多次元配列クラスは、単一の配列次元のクラスオブジェクトのインスタンスへのポインタを格納するCArrayObjリストです。つまり、リストは最初の配列次元であり、単一次元のクラスは動的に拡張可能な最初の次元のオブジェクトです。サイズ1の1次元のオブジェクトが1つだけ含まれている場合、それにアクセスすると、エントリarray[0][0]に対応します。サイズ1の同じ次元の2つのオブジェクトがある場合、最初のオブジェクトへのアクセスはエントリarray[0][0]に対応し、2番目のオブジェクトへのアクセスは[0][1]に対応します。

当然、1つの次元のオブジェクトのサイズが1を超える場合、それらにアクセスすると、エントリに対応します。



array[ 0 ][ 0 ], array[ 0 ][ 1 ], array[ 0 ][ 2 ], ..., array[ 0 ][N], array[ 1 ][ 0 ], array[ 1 ][ 1 ], array[ 1 ][ 2 ], ..., array[ 1 ][N].

もちろん、アクセスは適切な方法を使用して実行されます。配列の最初の次元と2番目の次元の両方を動的に変更できます。

2次元の動的配列のみが必要なため、ここで3番目以降の次元を追加することは検討しません。これらのクラスに基づいて、任意の数の次元を持つ動的配列を開発することが可能です。次元を変更(増加/減少)したり、任意の次元の任意の配列セルに新しい次元を追加したりすることができます。



それぞれが独自のデータ型を格納することを目的とした3つの同一のクラスを作成するので、1つの型のみのクラスについて詳しく考えてみましょう。

作成済みのCXDimArrayクラスのXDimArray.mqh ファイルに、CArrayObjクラスとライブラリメッセージクラスのファイルを含め、CObject基本オブジェクトから派生した抽象データユニットのクラスを書き込みます。

#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #property strict #include <Arrays\ArrayObj.mqh> #include "Message.mqh" class CDataUnit : public CObject { private : int m_type; protected : CDataUnit( int type) { this .m_type=type; } public : virtual int Type( void ) const { return this .m_type; } CDataUnit(){ this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_OBJECT; } };

ここには、格納されたデータ型を子孫オブジェクトに格納するためのprivate変数、子孫オブジェクトに格納されたデータ型が渡されるprotectedパラメトリックコンストラクタ、m_type変数に設定された保存データ型を返すpublic仮想メソッドがあります。

デフォルトのコンストラクタでは、OBJECT_DE_TYPE_OBJECTデータ型がデフォルトでm_type変数に設定されています。



次に、このクラスに整数データユニットを追加します。

class CDataUnitLong : public CDataUnit { public : long Value; CDataUnitLong() : CDataUnit(OBJECT_DE_TYPE_LONG){} };

このクラスには、整数値を格納するためのpublicフィールド変数と、クラスコンストラクタがあります。オブジェクトが整数データ型を格納することを示すOBJECT_DE_TYPE_LONG 型は、クラスコンストラクタ初期化リストの親クラスコンストラクタに渡されます。



次に、単一のlong配列次元のオブジェクトのクラスを作成します。

class CDimLong : public CArrayObj { }

クラス本体にすべてのメソッドを記述します。各メソッドは詳細にコメントされています。

クラスのprivateセクションで、配列から長いデータオブジェクトを受け取るメソッドを追加します。

class CDimLong : public CArrayObj { private : CDataUnitLong *GetData( const string source, const int index) const { CDataUnitLong *data= this .At(index< 0 ? 0 : index); if (data== NULL ) { if (index> this .Total()- 1 ) :: Print (source,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_REQUEST_OUTSIDE_LONG_ARRAY), " (" ,index, "/" , this .Total(), ")" ); else CMessage::ToLog(source,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_GET_LONG_DATA_OBJ); } return data; }

このメソッドは、配列の範囲外エラーに対する制御を実装します。つまり、渡されたインデックスが存在しない配列セルを示している場合、操作ログメッセージはそのことを通知します。メソッドに渡されるインデックスがゼロ未満の場合(これは発生しないはずです)、値はゼロに調整されます。有効な配列インデックスにアクセスしてもオブジェクトを取得できない場合は、操作ログに適切なエラーメッセージを表示します。その結果、オブジェクトへのポインタを返すか、エラーの場合はNULLを返します。このようなエラーをログに記録すると、このクラスを使用するときに必要なデータのインデックスを正しく指定するのに役立ちます。配列データを受信するために、他のクラスメソッドからメソッドにアクセスします。このメソッドは、配列オブジェクトにアクセスするときにエラーを通知します。



次に、指定された数のセルとオブジェクトを配列の最後に追加するメソッドを実装します。

bool AddQuantity( const string source, const int total,CObject * object ) { bool res= true ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { if (! this .Add( object )) { CMessage::ToLog(source,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); res &= false ; continue ; } } return res; }

このメソッドは、配列の最後に追加されるオブジェクトの数と、インスタンスが追加されるオブジェクトへのポインタを受け取ります。次に、指定された数の反復処理で、オブジェクトへのポインタをリストに追加し、オブジェクトをリストに追加した結果を返します。

このメソッドには論理エラーがあり、配列に追加されたオブジェクトの数が2を超えても機能しません。次の記事で修正します。すでにこれを見つけている方、おめでとうございます。それは私の仕事が無駄ではないことを意味します。



クラスのpublicセクションで、配列を初期化するためのメソッドを追加します。

public : void Initialize( const int total, const long value = 0 ) { this .Clear(); this .Increase(total, value ); }

親クラスのClear()メソッドを使用して配列をクリアし、Increase()メソッドを使用して指定された値だけサイズを増やします。

int Increase( const int total, const long value = 0 ) { int size_prev= this .Total(); CDataUnitLong *data= new CDataUnitLong(); if (data==NULL) { ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_LONG_DATA_OBJ)); return 0 ; } data.Value= value ; this .AddQuantity(DFUN,total,data); return this .Total()-size_prev; }

このメソッドは、指定された量のlongデータを配列に追加し、追加されたデータの量を返します。

データセルの数を指定された値だけ減らすメソッドを書いてみましょう。

int Decrease( const int total) { if (total> this .Total()- 1 ) return 0 ; int total_prev= this .Total(); int from = this .Total()-total; int to= this .Total()- 1 ; if (! this .DeleteRange( from ,to)) CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_DECREASE_LONG_ARRAY); return total_prev- this .Total(); }

配列には少なくとも1つの要素が含まれている必要があるため、まず、必要な数を削除しても配列に少なくとも1つの要素が残るようにしてください。次に、親クラスのDeleteRange()メソッドを使用して、指定された数のリストの最後から要素を削除します。その結果、削除された要素の数を返します。



新しい配列サイズを設定するメソッドを記述します。

bool SetSize( const int size, const long initial_value= 0 ) { if (size== 0 ) return false ; int total= fabs (size- this .Total()); if (size> this .Total()) return ( this .Increase(total,initial_value)==total); else if (size< this .Total()) return (Decrease(total)==total); return true ; }

このメソッドは、上記で検討したメソッドを使用して、配列の要素を削除/追加し、指定されたサイズと同じサイズにします。

指定された配列セルに値を設定するメソッドを追加します。

bool Set( const int index, const long value ) { CDataUnitLong *data= this .GetData(DFUN,index); if (data==NULL) return false ; data.Value= value ; return true ; }

ここでは、指定されたインデックスによってデータオブジェクトを取得し、メソッドに渡される値を設定します。オブジェクトが正常に受信されたら、trueを返します。失敗した場合(GetData() privateメソッドが操作ログでそのことを通知します)、falseを返します。



以下は、配列内のデータ数を返すメソッドです。

int Size( void ) const { return this .Total(); }

このメソッドは、CArrayObjクラスの親であるCArrayクラスのTotal()メソッドを使用して、リスト内の要素の数を返すだけです。



指定されたインデックスで値を返すメソッドを記述しましょう。

long Get( const int index) const { CDataUnitLong *data= this .GetData(DFUN,index); return (data!= NULL ? data.Value : 0 ); }

インデックスでリストからデータオブジェクトへのポインタを取得し、指定されたオブジェクトに設定された値を返します。エラーの場合は、ゼロを返します。

オーバーロードされたGet()メソッドは、リンクを介してメソッドに渡されたデータを変数に受信したときにブール値を返します。

bool Get( const int index, long & value ) const { value = 0 ; CDataUnitLong *data= this .GetData(DFUN,index); if (data==NULL) return false ; value = data.Value; return true ; }





デフォルトのコンストラクタで、Initialize()メソッドを使用して配列を初期化し、配列サイズとデフォルト値をそれぞれ1と0に指定します。

パラメトリックコンストラクタで、必要な配列サイズとデフォルト値を指定します。

クラスデストラクタで、配列要素を削除し、配列メモリを完全に解放しながら配列をクリアします。



CDimLong( void ) { this .Initialize( 1 ); } CDimLong( const int total, const long value = 0 ) { this .Initialize(total, value ); } ~CDimLong( void ) { this .Clear(); this .Shutdown(); } };





次に、同じファイルに動的多次元長配列のクラスを作成します。

class CXDimArrayLong : public CArrayObj { }

このクラスは、上記のクラスのオブジェクトを格納するリストであり、データを含むオブジェクトを格納するリストでもあります。したがって、クラスは最初の次元であり、クラスに格納されているリストは次元データのリストです。

より明確にします。

CXDimArrayLongクラスリストのインデックス0は、リストの最初にあるCDimLongクラスオブジェクトを指します。CDimLongクラスのインデックス0は、CDimLongクラスリストの最初にあるCDataUnitLongクラスオブジェクトを指します。

これは、エントリ配列[0][0]と同じです。 CXDimArrayLongクラスリストのインデックス1は、リストの2番目にあるCDimLongクラスオブジェクトを指します。 CDimLongクラスのインデックス0は、CDimLongクラスリストの最初にあるCDataUnitLongクラスオブジェクトを指します。

これは、エントリ配列[1][0]と同じです。 ------

CXDimArrayLongクラスリストのインデックス0は、リストの最初にあるCDimLongクラスオブジェクトを指します。 CDimLongクラスのインデックス1は、CDimLongクラスリストの2番目にあるCDataUnitLongクラスオブジェクトを指します。

これは、エントリ配列[0][1]と同じです。 CXDimArrayLongクラスリストのインデックス1は、リストの2番目にあるCDimLongクラスオブジェクトを指します。 CDimLongクラスのインデックス1は、CDimLongクラスリストの2番目にあるCDataUnitLongクラスオブジェクトを指します。

これは、エントリ配列[1][1]と同じです。 など







クラスのprivateセクションで、最初の次元からデータ配列を返すメソッドを追加します。

class CXDimArrayLong : public CArrayObj { private : CDimLong *GetDim( const string source, const int index) const { CDimLong *dim= this .At(index< 0 ? 0 : index); if (dim== NULL ) { if (index> this .Total()- 1 ) :: Print (source,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_REQUEST_OUTSIDE_LONG_ARRAY), " (" ,index, "/" , this .Total(), ")" ); else CMessage::ToLog(source,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_GET_LONG_DATA_OBJ); } return dim; }

このメソッドは、指定されたインデックスによってCDimLongクラスオブジェクトへのポインタを受け取ります。インデックスがゼロ未満の場合は、ゼロに等しいインデックスを使用します。インデックスが配列の外側を指している場合は、操作ログ内の配列外の要求を通知します。オブジェクトの受信に失敗した場合は、操作ログ内のオブジェクト受信エラーを通知します。その結果、オブジェクトへのポインタを返すか、エラーの場合はNULLを返します。

クラスのprivateセクションで、最初の次元に新しい次元を追加するメソッドを記述します。

bool AddNewDim( const string source, const int size, const long initial_value= 0 ) { CDimLong *dim= new CDimLong(size,initial_value); if (dim== NULL ) { CMessage::ToLog(source,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_LONG_DATA_OBJ); return false ; } if (! this .Add(dim)) { delete dim; CMessage::ToLog(source,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); return false ; } return true ; }

このメソッドは、新しいCDimLongクラスオブジェクトを作成し、それをリストの最後に追加して、最初の次元のサイズを増やします。

クラスのpublicセクションで、配列を操作するためのメソッドを記述します。すべてのメソッドは、コードコメントで詳細に説明されています。ここで繰り返しても意味がないと思います。それらをそのまま考えてみましょう。

public : int IncreaseRangeFirst( const int total, const int size, const long initial_value= 0 ) { int total_prev= this .Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) this .AddNewDim(DFUN,size,initial_value); return ( this .Total()-total_prev); } int IncreaseRange( const int range, const int total, const long initial_value= 0 ) { CDimLong *dim= this .GetDim(DFUN,range); return (dim!= NULL ? dim.Increase(total,initial_value) : 0 ); } int DecreaseRangeFirst( const int total) { if (total> this .Total()- 1 ) return 0 ; int total_prev= this .Total(); int from= this .Total()-total; int to= this .Total()- 1 ; if (! this .DeleteRange(from,to)) CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_DECREASE_LONG_ARRAY); return total_prev- this .Total(); } int DecreaseRange( const int range, const int total) { CDimLong *dim= this .GetDim(DFUN,range); return (dim!= NULL ? dim.Decrease(total) : 0 ); } bool SetSizeRange( const int range, const int size, const long initial_value= 0 ) { CDimLong *dim= this .GetDim(DFUN,range); return (dim!= NULL ? dim.SetSize(size,initial_value) : false ); } bool Set( const int index, const int range, const long value) { CDimLong *dim= this .GetDim(DFUN,index); return (dim!= NULL ? dim.Set(range,value) : false ); } long Get( const int index, const int range) const { CDimLong *dim= this .GetDim(DFUN,index); return (dim!= NULL ? dim.Get(range) : 0 ); } bool Get( const int index, const int range, long &value) const { CDimLong *dim= this .GetDim(DFUN,index); return (dim!= NULL ? dim.Get(range,value) : false ); } int Size( const int range) const { CDimLong *dim= this .GetDim(DFUN,range); return (dim!= NULL ? dim.Size() : 0 ); } int Size( void ) const { int size= 0 ; for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .Total();i++) { CDimLong *dim= this .GetDim(DFUN,i); if (dim== NULL ) continue ; size+=dim.Size(); } return size; } CXDimArrayLong() { this .Clear(); this .Add( new CDimLong( 1 )); } CXDimArrayLong( int first_dim_size, const int dim_size, const long initial_value= 0 ) { this .Clear(); int total=(first_dim_size< 1 ? 1 : first_dim_size); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) this .Add( new CDimLong(dim_size,initial_value)); } ~CXDimArrayLong() { this .Clear(); this .Shutdown(); } };

ご覧のとおり、主に、CDimLongクラスを作成するときに、上記ですでに検討した、取得したCDimLongクラスオブジェクトのメソッドを使用します。ご質問がある場合は、下のコメント欄でお気軽にお問い合わせください。

ここで、double型とstring型のデータに対してまったく同じクラスを作成する必要があります。クラスは、上記で説明したものと完全に同じです。

class CDataUnitDouble : public CDataUnit { public : double Value; CDataUnitDouble() : CDataUnit(OBJECT_DE_TYPE_DOUBLE){} }; class CDimDouble : public CArrayObj { private : CDataUnitDouble *GetData( const string source, const int index) const { CDataUnitDouble *data= this .At(index< 0 ? 0 : index); if (data==NULL) { if (index> this .Total()- 1 ) ::Print(source,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_REQUEST_OUTSIDE_DOUBLE_ARRAY), " (" ,index, "/" , this .Total(), ")" ); else CMessage::ToLog(source,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_GET_DOUBLE_DATA_OBJ); } return data; } bool AddQuantity( const string source, const int total,CObject * object ) { bool res= true ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { if (! this .Add( object )) { CMessage::ToLog(source,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); res &= false ; continue ; } } return res; } public : void Initialize( const int total, const double value = 0 ) { this .Clear(); this .Increase(total, value ); } int Increase( const int total, const double value = 0 ) { int size_prev= this .Total(); CDataUnitDouble *data= new CDataUnitDouble(); if (data==NULL) { ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_DOUBLE_DATA_OBJ)); return 0 ; } data.Value= value ; this .AddQuantity(DFUN,total,data); return this .Total()-size_prev; } int Decrease( const int total) { if (total> this .Total()- 1 ) return 0 ; int total_prev= this .Total(); int from = this .Total()-total; int to= this .Total()- 1 ; if (! this .DeleteRange( from ,to)) CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_DECREASE_DOUBLE_ARRAY); return total_prev- this .Total(); } bool SetSize( const int size, const double initial_value= 0 ) { if (size== 0 ) return false ; int total=fabs(size- this .Total()); if (size> this .Total()) return ( this .Increase(total,initial_value)==total); else if (size< this .Total()) return (Decrease(total)==total); return true ; } bool Set( const int index, const double value ) { CDataUnitDouble *data= this .GetData(DFUN,index); if (data==NULL) return false ; data.Value= value ; return true ; } int Size( void ) const { return this .Total(); } double Get( const int index) const { CDataUnitDouble *data= this .GetData(DFUN,index); return (data!=NULL ? data.Value : 0 ); } bool Get( const int index, double & value ) const { value = 0 ; CDataUnitDouble *data= this .GetData(DFUN,index); if (data==NULL) return false ; value = data.Value; return true ; } CDimDouble( void ) { this .Initialize( 1 ); } CDimDouble( const int total, const double value = 0 ){ this .Initialize(total, value ); } ~CDimDouble( void ) { this .Clear(); this .Shutdown(); } }; class CXDimArrayDouble : public CArrayObj { private : CDimDouble *GetDim( const string source, const int index) const { CDimDouble *dim= this .At(index< 0 ? 0 : index); if (dim==NULL) { if (index> this .Total()- 1 ) ::Print(source,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_REQUEST_OUTSIDE_DOUBLE_ARRAY), " (" ,index, "/" , this .Total(), ")" ); else CMessage::ToLog(source,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_GET_DOUBLE_DATA_OBJ); } return dim; } bool AddNewDim( const string source, const int size, const double initial_value= 0 ) { CDimDouble *dim= new CDimDouble(size,initial_value); if (dim==NULL) { CMessage::ToLog(source,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_DOUBLE_DATA_OBJ); return false ; } if (! this .Add(dim)) { delete dim; CMessage::ToLog(source,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); return false ; } return true ; } public : int IncreaseRangeFirst( const int total, const int size, const long initial_value= 0 ) { int total_prev= this .Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) this .AddNewDim(DFUN,size,initial_value); return ( this .Total()-total_prev); } int IncreaseRange( const int range, const int total, const double initial_value= 0 ) { CDimDouble *dim= this .GetDim(DFUN,range); return (dim!=NULL ? dim.Increase(total,initial_value) : 0 ); } int DecreaseRangeFirst( const int total) { if (total> this .Total()- 1 ) return 0 ; int total_prev= this .Total(); int from = this .Total()-total; int to= this .Total()- 1 ; if (! this .DeleteRange( from ,to)) CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_DECREASE_DOUBLE_ARRAY); return total_prev- this .Total(); } int DecreaseRange( const int range, const int total) { CDimDouble *dim= this .GetDim(DFUN,range); return (dim!=NULL ? dim.Decrease(total) : 0 ); } bool SetSizeRange( const int range, const int size, const double initial_value= 0 ) { CDimDouble *dim= this .GetDim(DFUN,range); return (dim!=NULL ? dim.SetSize(size,initial_value) : false ); } bool Set( const int index, const int range, const double value ) { CDimDouble *dim= this .GetDim(DFUN,index); return (dim!=NULL ? dim.Set(range, value ) : false ); } double Get( const int index, const int range) const { CDimDouble *dim= this .GetDim(DFUN,index); return (dim!=NULL ? dim.Get(range) : 0 ); } bool Get( const int index, const int range, double & value ) const { CDimDouble *dim= this .GetDim(DFUN,index); return (dim!=NULL ? dim.Get(range, value ) : false ); } int Size( const int range) const { CDimDouble *dim= this .GetDim(DFUN,range); return (dim!=NULL ? dim.Size() : 0 ); } int Size( void ) const { int size= 0 ; for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .Total();i++) { CDimDouble *dim= this .GetDim(DFUN,i); if (dim==NULL) continue ; size+=dim.Size(); } return size; } CXDimArrayDouble() { this .Clear(); this .Add( new CDimDouble( 1 )); } CXDimArrayDouble( int first_dim_size, const int dim_size, const double initial_value= 0 ) { this .Clear(); int total=(first_dim_size< 1 ? 1 : first_dim_size); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) this .Add( new CDimDouble(dim_size,initial_value)); } ~CXDimArrayDouble() { this .Clear(); this .Shutdown(); } }; class CDataUnitString : public CDataUnit { public : string Value; CDataUnitString() : CDataUnit(OBJECT_DE_TYPE_STRING){} }; class CDimString : public CArrayObj { private : CDataUnitString *GetData( const string source, const int index) { CDataUnitString *data= this .At(index< 0 ? 0 : index); if (data==NULL) { if (index> this .Total()- 1 ) ::Print(source,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_REQUEST_OUTSIDE_STRING_ARRAY), " (" ,index, "/" , this .Total(), ")" ); else CMessage::ToLog(source,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_GET_STRING_DATA_OBJ); } return data; } bool AddQuantity( const string source, const int total,CObject * object ) { bool res= true ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { if (! this .Add( object )) { CMessage::ToLog(source,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); res &= false ; continue ; } } return res; } public : void Initialize( const int total, const string value = "" ) { this .Clear(); this .Increase(total, value ); } int Increase( const int total, const string value = "" ) { int size_prev= this .Total(); CDataUnitString *data= new CDataUnitString(); if (data==NULL) { ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_STRING_DATA_OBJ)); return 0 ; } data.Value= value ; this .AddQuantity(DFUN,total,data); return this .Total()-size_prev; } int Decrease( const int total) { if (total> this .Total()- 1 ) return 0 ; int total_prev= this .Total(); int from = this .Total()-total; int to= this .Total()- 1 ; if (! this .DeleteRange( from ,to)) CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_DECREASE_STRING_ARRAY); return total_prev- this .Total(); } bool SetSize( const int size, const string initial_value= "" ) { if (size== 0 ) return false ; int total=fabs(size- this .Total()); if (size> this .Total()) return ( this .Increase(total,initial_value)==total); else if (size< this .Total()) return (Decrease(total)==total); return true ; } bool Set( const int index, const string value ) { CDataUnitString *data= this .GetData(DFUN,index); if (data==NULL) return false ; data.Value= value ; return true ; } int Size( void ) const { return this .Total(); } string Get( const int index) { CDataUnitString *data= this .GetData(DFUN,index); return (data!=NULL ? data.Value : "" ); } bool Get( const int index, string & value ) { value = "" ; CDataUnitString *data= this .GetData(DFUN,index); if (data==NULL) return false ; value = data.Value; return true ; } CDimString( void ) { this .Initialize( 1 ); } CDimString( const int total, const string value = "" ) { this .Initialize(total, value ); } ~CDimString( void ) { this .Clear(); this .Shutdown(); } }; class CXDimArrayString : public CArrayObj { private : CDimString *GetDim( const string source, const int index) const { CDimString *dim= this .At(index< 0 ? 0 : index); if (dim==NULL) { if (index> this .Total()- 1 ) ::Print(source,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_REQUEST_OUTSIDE_STRING_ARRAY), " (" ,index, "/" , this .Total(), ")" ); else CMessage::ToLog(source,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_GET_STRING_DATA_OBJ); } return dim; } bool AddNewDim( const string source, const int size, const string initial_value= "" ) { CDimString *dim= new CDimString(size,initial_value); if (dim==NULL) { CMessage::ToLog(source,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_STRING_DATA_OBJ); return false ; } if (! this .Add(dim)) { delete dim; CMessage::ToLog(source,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); return false ; } return true ; } public : int IncreaseRangeFirst( const int total, const int size, const string initial_value= "" ) { int total_prev= this .Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) this .AddNewDim(DFUN,size,initial_value); return ( this .Total()-total_prev); } int IncreaseRange( const int range, const int total, const string initial_value= "" ) { CDimString *dim= this .GetDim(DFUN,range); return (dim!=NULL ? dim.Increase(total,initial_value) : 0 ); } int DecreaseRangeFirst( const int total) { if (total> this .Total()- 1 ) return 0 ; int total_prev= this .Total(); int from = this .Total()-total; int to= this .Total()- 1 ; if (! this .DeleteRange( from ,to)) CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_DECREASE_STRING_ARRAY); return total_prev- this .Total(); } int DecreaseRange( const int range, const int total) { CDimString *dim= this .GetDim(DFUN,range); return (dim!=NULL ? dim.Decrease(total) : 0 ); } bool SetSizeRange( const int range, const int size, const string initial_value= "" ) { CDimString *dim= this .GetDim(DFUN,range); return (dim!=NULL ? dim.SetSize(size,initial_value) : false ); } bool Set( const int index, const int range, const string value ) { CDimString *dim= this .GetDim(DFUN,index); return (dim!=NULL ? dim.Set(range, value ) : false ); } string Get( const int index, const int range) const { CDimString *dim= this .GetDim(DFUN,index); return (dim!=NULL ? dim.Get(range) : "" ); } bool Get( const int index, const int range, string & value ) const { CDimString *dim= this .GetDim(DFUN,index); return (dim!=NULL ? dim.Get(range, value ) : false ); } int Size( const int range) const { CDimString *dim= this .GetDim(DFUN,range); return (dim!=NULL ? dim.Size() : 0 ); } int Size( void ) const { int size= 0 ; for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .Total();i++) { CDimString *dim= this .GetDim(DFUN,i); if (dim==NULL) continue ; size+=dim.Size(); } return size; } CXDimArrayString() { this .Clear(); this .Add( new CDimString( 1 )); } CXDimArrayString( int first_dim_size, const int dim_size, const string initial_value= "" ) { this .Clear(); int total=(first_dim_size< 1 ? 1 : first_dim_size); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) this .Add( new CDimString(dim_size,initial_value)); } ~CXDimArrayString() { this .Clear(); this .Shutdown(); } };





整数、実数、文字列のプロパティを格納する単純な配列の処理を、上記で検討したクラスによって提供される動的配列の処理に置き換えることで、抽象グラフィカルオブジェクトクラスを新しいレベルに引き上げる準備が整いました。

グラフィカルオブジェクトクラスの変更を開始する前に、新しく作成されたクラスを他のクラスと同じようにライブラリに表示する必要があります。これを行うには、クラスを含むファイルをライブラリサービス関数ファイル( \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Services\DELib.mqh)にインクルードします。

#property copyright "Copyright 2020, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property strict #include "..\Defines.mqh" #include "Message.mqh" #include "TimerCounter.mqh" #include "Pause.mqh" #include "Colors.mqh" #include "XDimArray.mqh"

これらのクラスはすべてのライブラリクラスに表示されるようになります。



オブジェクトのプロパティを格納するための2次元動的配列

ほとんどすべてのライブラリオブジェクトには、整数、実数、文字列のオブジェクトプロパティを格納する配列があります。配列は1次元であり、必要なプロパティの数に対応する厳密に設定されたサイズを持っています。この構造は、動的に変化するオブジェクトプロパティの数を管理する必要に直面するまでは便利でした。抽象標準グラフィカルオブジェクトクラスからライブラリオブジェクトの調整を開始します。以降のすべてのオブジェクトは、動的多次元配列クラスに基づく新しい機能を使用して作成されます。おそらく、後で動的配列も処理するために以前に作成したオブジェクトを作成すると思います。

抽象標準グラフィカルオブジェクトファイル(\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Standard\GStdGraphObj.mqhのprivateセクションには、プロパティを格納するための配列(現在および 前のもの)および配列内の指定されたプロパティの実際のインデックスを受け取るためのメソッドがあります。

#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #property strict #include "..\GBaseObj.mqh" class CGStdGraphObj : public CGBaseObj { private : long m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL]; double m_double_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL]; string m_string_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING_TOTAL]; long m_long_prop_prev[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL]; double m_double_prop_prev[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL]; string m_string_prop_prev[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING_TOTAL]; int IndexProp(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property) const { return ( int )property-GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL; } int IndexProp(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property) const { return ( int )property-GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL; } public :

次に、これらすべての配列とメソッドを新しいクラスに転送する必要があります。このクラスは、オブジェクトなどの単一のオブジェクトプロパティ( ピボットポイントの価格と時間、または数が動的に変化する可能性のあるオブジェクトレベルの色、スタイル、幅、説明)の変更を追跡するために、2番目の次元が動的に変更されるオブジェクトのプロパティを格納するための動的な2次元配列になります。

クラスが完全にデバッグされるまで、抽象標準グラフィカルオブジェクトクラスのprivateセクションに直接配置します。関数全体がデバッグされて準備ができたら、動的2次元オブジェクトプロパティ配列のクラスを別のファイルに移動して、オブジェクト内に新たに書き込むのではなく、他のオブジェクトでアクセスできるようにします。

上記で指定したすべての配列とメソッドをprivateセクションから削除し、代わりに新しいクラスのオブジェクトプロパティを定義します。

#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #property strict #include "..\GBaseObj.mqh" class CGStdGraphObj : public CGBaseObj { private : class CDataPropObj { }

新しいクラスのprivateセクションで、CXDimArrayLong動的多次元配列クラスによって導入されるプロパティオブジェクトを格納するためのリスト、 整数、実数、および文字列オブジェクトプロパティの数を格納するための変数を宣言します。配列のインデックスを返す2つのメソッド(実際には、doubleとstringのオブジェクトプロパティを格納)も宣言します。

class CGStdGraphObj : public CGBaseObj { private : class CDataPropObj { private : CArrayObj m_list; int m_total_int; int m_total_dbl; int m_total_str; int IndexProp(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property) const { return ( int )property- this .m_total_int; } int IndexProp(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property) const { return ( int )property- this .m_total_int- this .m_total_dbl; }

クラスのpublicセクションで、プロパティオブジェクトのリストを返すメソッド、整数、実数、文字列のプロパティのオブジェクトへのポインタ、指定されたオブジェクトプロパティを設定するメソッドと受け取るメソッドを宣言します。

class CDataPropObj { private : CArrayObj m_list; int m_total_int; int m_total_dbl; int m_total_str; int IndexProp(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property) const { return ( int )property- this .m_total_int; } int IndexProp(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property) const { return ( int )property- this .m_total_int- this .m_total_dbl; } public : CArrayObj *GetList( void ) { return & this .m_list; } CXDimArrayLong *Long() const { return this .m_list.At( 0 ); } CXDimArrayDouble *Double() const { return this .m_list.At( 1 ); } CXDimArrayString *String() const { return this .m_list.At( 2 ); } void Set(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property, int index, long value ) { this .Long().Set(property,index, value ); } void Set(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property, int index, double value ) { this .Double().Set( this .IndexProp(property),index, value ); } void Set(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property, int index, string value ) { this .String().Set( this .IndexProp(property),index, value ); } long Get(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property, int index) const { return this .Long().Get(property,index); } double Get(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property, int index) const { return this .Double().Get( this .IndexProp(property),index); } string Get(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property, int index) const { return this .String().Get( this .IndexProp(property),index); }

CArrayObjリストは、上記で作成された動的配列のクラスオブジェクトのインスタンスへの3つのポインタを格納します(クラスコンストラクターで作成されてリストに配置される整数、実数、文字列のポインタ)。SetメソッドとGetメソッドは、以前に使用されていたメソッドと似ていますが、パラメータがもう1つある点が異なります。オブジェクトプロパティインデックスとは別に、配列の2次元でプロパティインデックスも示します。ほとんどのプロパティでは、インデックスは常にゼロに等しくなります。ただし、いくつかの同じタイプのオブジェクトプロパティについては、価格、時間などの1番目、2番目、3番目以降のプロパティを受け取るためのプロパティ修飾子インデックスを指定します。

また、クラスのpublicセクションに、指定された1次元データ配列のサイズを返すメソッドを記述します。

int Size( const int range) const { if (range< this .m_total_int) return this .Long().Size(range); else if (range< this .m_total_int+ this .m_total_dbl) return this .Double().Size( this .IndexProp((ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE)range)); else if (range< this .m_total_int+ this .m_total_dbl+ this .m_total_str) return this .String().Size( this .IndexProp((ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING)range)); return 0 ; }

このメソッドは、プロパティ配列の最初の次元(範囲)の必要なプロパティのインデックスを渡します。次に、以下を確認します。

プロパティ値が整数プロパティの総数よりも少ない場合、これは整数プロパティリクエストです。 LongオブジェクトのSize()メソッドを使用して整数プロパティ配列のサイズを返します

プロパティ値が整数プロパティの総数+実数の数よりも少ない場合、これは実数のリクエストです。DoubleオブジェクトのSize()メソッドを使用して実数配列のサイズを返します

プロパティ値が整数プロパティの総数+実数プロパティの数+文字列プロパティの数よりも小さい場合、これは文字列プロパティのリクエストです。StringオブジェクトのSize()メソッドを使用して文字列プロパティ配列のサイズを返します

動的配列のオブジェクトクラスを作成するときに、上記のSize()メソッドを検討しました。

クラスのpublicセクションで、指定された次元で配列サイズを設定するメソッドを記述します。

bool SetSizeRange( const int range, const int size) { if (range< this .m_total_int) return this .Long().SetSizeRange(range,size); else if (range< this .m_total_int+ this .m_total_dbl) return this .Double().SetSizeRange( this .IndexProp((ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE)range),size); else if (range< this .m_total_int+ this .m_total_dbl+ this .m_total_str) return this .String().SetSizeRange( this .IndexProp((ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING)range),size); return false ; }

メソッドロジックは、上記で検討したサイズ受信メソッドと同じです。

クラスコンストラクタは、整数、実数、および文字列オブジェクトのプロパティの数を受け取ります。これらの値は、適切なクラス変数に割り当てられます。次に、整数、実数、および文字列の動的多次元配列の新しいオブジェクトがリストに追加されます。配列の最初の次元の次元は、パラメータで渡された適切なプロパティの数に等しくなりますが、2番目の次元のサイズはプロパティ配列ごとに1に設定されます。



CDataPropObj( const int prop_total_integer, const int prop_total_double, const int prop_total_string ) { this .m_total_int=prop_total_integer; this .m_total_dbl=prop_total_double; this .m_total_str=prop_total_string; this .m_list.Add( new CXDimArrayLong( this .m_total_int, 1 )); this .m_list.Add( new CXDimArrayDouble( this .m_total_dbl, 1 )); this .m_list.Add( new CXDimArrayString( this .m_total_str, 1 )); }

クラスデストラクタで、リストから要素を削除し、配列のメモリを解放します。

~CDataPropObj() { m_list.Clear(); m_list.Shutdown(); }

その結果、オブジェクトプロパティクラスは次のようになります。

class CDataPropObj { private : CArrayObj m_list; int m_total_int; int m_total_dbl; int m_total_str; int IndexProp(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property) const { return ( int )property- this .m_total_int; } int IndexProp(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property) const { return ( int )property- this .m_total_int- this .m_total_dbl; } public : CArrayObj *GetList( void ) { return & this .m_list; } CXDimArrayLong *Long() const { return this .m_list.At( 0 ); } CXDimArrayDouble *Double() const { return this .m_list.At( 1 ); } CXDimArrayString *String() const { return this .m_list.At( 2 ); } void Set(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property, int index, long value ) { this .Long().Set(property,index, value ); } void Set(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property, int index, double value ) { this .Double().Set( this .IndexProp(property),index, value ); } void Set(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property, int index, string value ) { this .String().Set( this .IndexProp(property),index, value ); } long Get(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property, int index) const { return this .Long().Get(property,index); } double Get(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property, int index) const { return this .Double().Get( this .IndexProp(property),index); } string Get(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property, int index) const { return this .String().Get( this .IndexProp(property),index); } int Size( const int range) const { if (range< this .m_total_int) return this .Long().Size(range); else if (range< this .m_total_int+ this .m_total_dbl) return this .Double().Size( this .IndexProp((ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE)range)); else if (range< this .m_total_int+ this .m_total_dbl+ this .m_total_str) return this .String().Size( this .IndexProp((ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING)range)); return 0 ; } bool SetSizeRange( const int range, const int size) { if (range< this .m_total_int) return this .Long().SetSizeRange(range,size); else if (range< this .m_total_int+ this .m_total_dbl) return this .Double().SetSizeRange( this .IndexProp((ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE)range),size); else if (range< this .m_total_int+ this .m_total_dbl+ this .m_total_str) return this .String().SetSizeRange( this .IndexProp((ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING)range),size); return false ; } CDataPropObj( const int prop_total_integer, const int prop_total_double, const int prop_total_string) { this .m_total_int=prop_total_integer; this .m_total_dbl=prop_total_double; this .m_total_str=prop_total_string; this .m_list.Add( new CXDimArrayLong( this .m_total_int, 1 )); this .m_list.Add( new CXDimArrayDouble( this .m_total_dbl, 1 )); this .m_list.Add( new CXDimArrayString( this .m_total_str, 1 )); } ~CDataPropObj() { m_list.Clear(); m_list.Shutdown(); } };

ただし、オブジェクトプロパティの変更を追跡するには、そのすべてのプロパティの過去の状態を記憶し、現在の状態と比較する必要があります。これを実現するために、以前は2セットのオブジェクトプロパティを保持していましたが、新しく作成したクラスの2つのオブジェクトを含む別のクラスを作成することにします。最初のオブジェクトは現在のプロパティを格納するためのものであり、2番目のオブジェクトは前のプロパティを格納するためのものです。



また、クラスのprivateセクションで、現在および以前のプロパティの新しいデータクラスを宣言します。

class CProperty { }

すべてのクラスフィールドとメソッドはpublicです。クラスを見てみましょう。これは比較的小さく、以前に検討されたクラスのオブジェクトを格納します。

class CProperty { public : CDataPropObj *Curr; CDataPropObj *Prev; bool SetSizeRange( const int range, const int size) { return ( this .Curr.SetSizeRange(range,size) && this .Prev.SetSizeRange(range,size) ? true : false ); } int CurrSize( const int range) const { return Curr.Size(range); } int PrevSize( const int range) const { return Prev.Size(range); } void CurrentToPrevious( void ) { for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .Curr.Long().Total();i++) for ( int r= 0 ;r< this .Curr.Long().Size(i);r++) this .Prev.Long().Set(i,r, this .Curr.Long().Get(i,r)); for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .Curr.Double().Total();i++) for ( int r= 0 ;r< this .Curr.Double().Size(i);r++) this .Prev.Double().Set(i,r, this .Curr.Double().Get(i,r)); for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .Curr.String().Total();i++) for ( int r= 0 ;r< this .Curr.String().Size(i);r++) this .Prev.String().Set(i,r, this .Curr.String().Get(i,r)); } CProperty( const int prop_int_total, const int prop_double_total, const int prop_string_total) { this .Curr= new CDataPropObj(prop_int_total,prop_double_total,prop_string_total); this .Prev= new CDataPropObj(prop_int_total,prop_double_total,prop_string_total); } };

以前に作成したクラスのメソッドを処理するほかに、現在のプロパティを以前のプロパティにコピーするためのメソッドを追加しました。同じオブジェクトの2つの独立したコピーが必要なため、コピーは要素ごとに実行されます。CArrayObjクラスのAssignArrayメソッドを使用した場合、プロパティ値ではなくポインターをコピーします。これにより、オブジェクトの正確なコピーが作成されますが、あるオブジェクトのプロパティを変更すると、別のオブジェクトのプロパティが変更されることになります。これは必要ありません。

したがって、単純な配列を、実装したばかりの動的配列クラスオブジェクトに置き換えることは(まだ完全ではありませんが)、CPropertyクラスオブジェクトをグラフィカルオブジェクトプロパティへのポインターとして使用することを意味します。また、ライブラリクラスに複数の変更を加える必要があります。プロパティインデックスに加えて、価格と時間のピボットポイントのインデックス、またはプロパティを取得または設定するレベルのインデックスも指定する必要があります。







ライブラリクラスの改善

抽象グラフィカルオブジェクトクラスのprivateセクション(現在作業中)の。新しく記述されたプロパティクラスの直後に、グラフィカルオブジェクトプロパティのオブジェクトへのポインタ、オブジェクトピボットポイントの数を格納するための変数および単一のオブジェクトプロパティの複数の値を設定するためのメソッドを宣言します。

CProperty *Prop; int m_pivots; void SetTimePivot( const int index); void SetPricePivot( const int index); void SetLevelColor( const int index); void SetLevelStyle( const int index); void SetLevelWidth( const int index); void SetLevelValue( const int index); void SetLevelText( const int index); void SetBMPFile( const int index);

クラスのpublicセクションで、すべてのGetメソッドとSetメソッドに、プロパティ配列の2番目の次元のインデックスを示すもう1つの変数を追加します。プロパティは、GetメソッドとSetメソッドを使用してCurrおよび CPropertyクラスのPrevフィールドから返され、受信されます。

public : void SetProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property, int index , long value ) { this .Prop.Curr.Set(property,index, value ); } void SetProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property, int index , double value ) { this .Prop.Curr.Set(property,index, value ); } void SetProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property, int index , string value ) { this .Prop.Curr.Set(property,index, value ); } long GetProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property, int index ) const { return this .Prop.Curr.Get(property,index); } double GetProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property, int index ) const { return this .Prop.Curr.Get(property,index); } string GetProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property, int index ) const { return this .Prop.Curr.Get(property,index); } void SetPropertyPrev(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property, int index , long value ) { this .Prop.Prev.Set(property,index, value ); } void SetPropertyPrev(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property, int index , double value ){ this .Prop.Prev.Set(property,index, value ); } void SetPropertyPrev(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property, int index , string value ){ this .Prop.Prev.Set(property,index, value ); } long GetPropertyPrev(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property, int index ) const { return this .Prop.Prev.Get(property,index); } double GetPropertyPrev(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property, int index ) const { return this .Prop.Prev.Get(property,index); } string GetPropertyPrev(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property, int index ) const { return this .Prop.Prev.Get(property,index); }

2番目の次元のインデックスが指定されているため、GetProperty()、SetProperty()、GetPropertyPrev()、およびSetPropertyPrev()メソッドが使用されるクラスコード全体に沿って変更を行う必要があります。これは多くの記事スペースを必要とするため、ここでは複数の変更すべてについて説明しません。これらはすべて、以下に添付されているクラスコードに含まれています。代わりに、新しいメソッドといくつかの古いメソッドを考えてみましょう。

クラスのpublicセクションで、ピボットポイントとオブジェクトレベルの説明を返すメソッドを宣言します。

virtual string TypeDescription( void ) const { return CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ANY); } virtual string PriceDescription( const int index) const { return :: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE,index), this .m_digits); } virtual string TimeDescription( const int index) const { return :: TimeToString ( this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME,index), TIME_DATE | TIME_MINUTES ); } virtual string LevelColorDescription( const int index) const { return :: ColorToString (( color ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELCOLOR,index), true ); } virtual string LevelStyleDescription( const int index) const { return LineStyleDescription(( ENUM_LINE_STYLE ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELSTYLE,index)); } virtual string LevelWidthDescription( const int index) const { return ( string ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELWIDTH,index); } virtual string LevelValueDescription( const int index) const { return :: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELVALUE,index), 5 ); } string TimesDescription( void ) const ; string PricesDescription( void ) const ; string TimePricesDescription( void ) const ; string LevelColorsDescription( void ) const ; string LevelStylesDescription( void ) const ; string LevelWidthsDescription( void ) const ; string LevelValuesDescription( void ) const ; string LevelTextsDescription( void ) const ; string LevelsAllDescription( void ) const ; string BMPFilesDescription( void ) const ;

protectedパラメトリッククラスコンストラクタで、さらに別のパラメータ、つまりその構築に必要なオブジェクトピボットポイントの数を渡します(つまり、子孫オブジェクトクラスをさらに改善して、このコンストラクタにピボットポイントの数を渡す必要があります) 。

CGStdGraphObj(){ this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ; m_group=WRONG_VALUE; } protected : CGStdGraphObj( const ENUM_OBJECT_DE_TYPE obj_type, const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG belong, const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP group , const long chart_id, const int pivots, const string name);

クラスコンストラクタの実装を見てみましょう。

CGStdGraphObj::CGStdGraphObj( const ENUM_OBJECT_DE_TYPE obj_type, const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG belong, const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP group, const long chart_id, const int pivots, const string name) { this .Prop= new CProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL,GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL,GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING_TOTAL); this .m_pivots=pivots; int levels=( int ):: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_LEVELS ); this .Prop.SetSizeRange(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME, this .m_pivots); this .Prop.SetSizeRange(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE, this .m_pivots); this .Prop.SetSizeRange(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELCOLOR,levels); this .Prop.SetSizeRange(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELSTYLE,levels); this .Prop.SetSizeRange(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELWIDTH,levels); this .Prop.SetSizeRange(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELVALUE,levels); this .Prop.SetSizeRange(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELTEXT,levels); this .Prop.SetSizeRange(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BMPFILE, 2 ); this .m_type=obj_type; this .SetName(name); CGBaseObj::SetChartID(chart_id); CGBaseObj::SetTypeGraphObject(CGBaseObj::GraphObjectType(obj_type)); CGBaseObj::SetTypeElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDARD); CGBaseObj::SetBelong(belong); CGBaseObj::SetGroup(group); CGBaseObj::SetSubwindow(chart_id,name); CGBaseObj::SetDigits(( int ):: SymbolInfoInteger (:: ChartSymbol (chart_id), SYMBOL_DIGITS )); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID , 0 , CGBaseObj:: ChartID ()); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM , 0 , CGBaseObj::SubWindow()); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE , 0 , CGBaseObj::TypeGraphObject()); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE , 0 , CGBaseObj::TypeGraphElement()); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG , 0 , CGBaseObj::Belong()); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP , 0 , CGBaseObj::Group()); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID , 0 , 0 ); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM , 0 , 0 ); this .PropertiesRefresh(); this .m_create_time=( datetime ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME , 0 ); this .m_back=( bool ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK , 0 ); this .m_selected=( bool ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED , 0 ); this .m_selectable=( bool ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE , 0 ); this .m_hidden=( bool ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN , 0 ); this .PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); }

ここでは、最初に、整数、実数、文字列のプロパティの数を指定して、グラフィカルオブジェクトプロパティクラスのオブジェクトを作成しました。次に、いくつかのパラメータ(ピボットポイントの価格と時間、レベルの数、および各レベルのプロパティ)を備えたプロパティについて、2次元で配列のサイズを設定します。 パラメータが1つしかないプロパティを設定および取得する場合は、2番目の次元でゼロに等しいパラメータインデックスを指定します。



今回は、CGStdGraphObjオブジェクトをすべてのプロパティで比較するメソッドで、ループ内のプロパティを2番目の次元のサイズで比較します。

bool CGStdGraphObj::IsEqual(CGStdGraphObj *compared_obj) const { int begin= 0 , end=GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL; for ( int i=begin; i<end; i++) { ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER prop=(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER)i; for ( int j= 0 ;j<Prop.CurrSize(prop);j++) if ( this .GetProperty(prop,j)!=compared_obj.GetProperty(prop,j)) return false ; } begin=end; end+=GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL; for ( int i=begin; i<end; i++) { ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE prop=(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE)i; for ( int j= 0 ;j<Prop.CurrSize(prop);j++) if ( this .GetProperty(prop,j)!=compared_obj.GetProperty(prop,j)) return false ; } begin=end; end+=GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING_TOTAL; for ( int i=begin; i<end; i++) { ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING prop=(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING)i; for ( int j= 0 ;j<Prop.CurrSize(prop);j++) if ( this .GetProperty(prop,j)!=compared_obj.GetProperty(prop,j)) return false ; } return true ; }

グラフィックオブジェクトのプロパティを取得および保存するメソッドで、複数の値を持つすべてのプロパティが、プロパティの数によってループ内に入力されるようになりました。

void CGStdGraphObj::GetAndSaveINT( void ) { this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME, 0 ,:: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_CREATETIME )); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME, 0 ,:: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_CREATETIME )); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES, 0 ,:: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_TIMEFRAMES )); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK, 0 ,:: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_BACK )); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER, 0 ,:: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_ZORDER )); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN, 0 ,:: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_HIDDEN )); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED, 0 ,:: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_SELECTED )); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE, 0 ,:: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_SELECTABLE )); for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .m_pivots;i++) this .SetTimePivot(i); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_COLOR, 0 ,:: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_COLOR )); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STYLE, 0 ,:: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_STYLE )); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WIDTH, 0 ,:: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_WIDTH )); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FILL, 0 ,:: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_FILL )); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_READONLY, 0 ,:: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_READONLY )); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELS, 0 ,:: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_LEVELS )); for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .Levels();i++) { this .SetLevelColor(i); this .SetLevelStyle(i); this .SetLevelWidth(i); } this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ALIGN, 0 ,:: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_ALIGN )); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FONTSIZE, 0 ,:: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_FONTSIZE )); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_LEFT, 0 ,:: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_RAY_LEFT )); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_RIGHT, 0 ,:: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_RAY_RIGHT )); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY, 0 ,:: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_RAY )); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELLIPSE, 0 ,:: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_ELLIPSE )); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ARROWCODE, 0 ,:: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_ARROWCODE )); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANCHOR, 0 ,:: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_ANCHOR )); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XDISTANCE, 0 ,:: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_XDISTANCE )); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YDISTANCE, 0 ,:: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_YDISTANCE )); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DIRECTION, 0 ,:: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_DIRECTION )); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DEGREE, 0 ,:: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_DEGREE )); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DRAWLINES, 0 ,:: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_DRAWLINES )); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STATE, 0 ,:: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_STATE )); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_CHART_ID, 0 ,:: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_CHART_ID )); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_PERIOD, 0 ,:: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_PERIOD )); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_DATE_SCALE, 0 ,:: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_DATE_SCALE )); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_PRICE_SCALE, 0 ,:: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_PRICE_SCALE )); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_CHART_SCALE, 0 ,:: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_CHART_SCALE )); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XSIZE, 0 ,:: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_XSIZE )); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YSIZE, 0 ,:: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_YSIZE )); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XOFFSET, 0 ,:: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_XOFFSET )); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YOFFSET, 0 ,:: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_YOFFSET )); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BGCOLOR, 0 ,:: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_BGCOLOR )); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CORNER, 0 ,:: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_CORNER )); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BORDER_TYPE, 0 ,:: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_BORDER_TYPE )); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BORDER_COLOR, 0 ,:: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_BORDER_COLOR )); } void CGStdGraphObj::GetAndSaveDBL( void ) { for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .m_pivots;i++) SetPricePivot(i); for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .Levels();i++) this .SetLevelValue(i); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SCALE, 0 ,:: ObjectGetDouble ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_SCALE )); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANGLE, 0 ,:: ObjectGetDouble ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_ANGLE )); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DEVIATION, 0 ,:: ObjectGetDouble ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_DEVIATION )); } void CGStdGraphObj::GetAndSaveSTR( void ) { this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TEXT, 0 ,:: ObjectGetString ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_TEXT )); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TOOLTIP, 0 ,:: ObjectGetString ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_TOOLTIP )); for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .Levels();i++) this .SetLevelText(i); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FONT, 0 ,:: ObjectGetString ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_FONT )); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BMPFILE, 0 ,:: ObjectGetString ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_BMPFILE )); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_SYMBOL, 0 ,:: ObjectGetString ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_SYMBOL )); }

現在のデータを前のデータにコピーするメソッドで、現在のプロパティを前のプロパティにコピーするために特別に作成された現在のプロパティオブジェクトのメソッドを呼び出します。

void CGStdGraphObj::PropertiesCopyToPrevData( void ) { this .Prop.CurrentToPrevious(); }

オブジェクトのプロパティの変更をチェックするメソッドでは、最初にプロパティが複数であるかどうかを確認します。はいの場合は、プロパティインスタンスの数でループの変化を確認します。それ以外の場合は、2つのオブジェクトのプロパティを比較するだけです。

void CGStdGraphObj::PropertiesCheckChanged( void ) { bool changed= false ; int begin= 0 , end=GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL; for ( int i=begin; i<end; i++) { ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER prop=(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER)i; if (! this .SupportProperty(prop)) continue ; i f (prop==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME || (prop>=GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELCOLOR && prop<=GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELWIDTH)) { int total=(prop==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME ? this .m_pivots : this .Levels()); for ( int j= 0 ;j<Prop.CurrSize(prop);j++) { if ( this .GetProperty(prop,j)!= this .GetPropertyPrev(prop,j)) { changed= true ; :: Print (DFUN, this .Name(), ", property index: " ,j, " " ,TextByLanguage( " Изменённое свойство: " , " Modified property: " ), this .GetPropertyDescription(prop)); } } } else if ( this .GetProperty(prop, 0 )!= this .GetPropertyPrev(prop, 0 )) { changed= true ; :: Print (DFUN, this .Name(), ": " ,TextByLanguage( " Изменённое свойство: " , " Modified property: " ), this .GetPropertyDescription(prop)); } } begin=end; end+=GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL; for ( int i=begin; i<end; i++) { ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE prop=(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE)i; if (! this .SupportProperty(prop)) continue ; if (prop==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE || GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELVALUE) { int total=(prop==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE ? this .m_pivots : this .Levels()); for ( int j= 0 ;j<Prop.CurrSize(prop);j++) { if ( this .GetProperty(prop,j)!= this .GetPropertyPrev(prop,j)) { changed= true ; :: Print (DFUN, this .Name(), ", property index: " ,j, " " ,TextByLanguage( " Изменённое свойство: " , " Modified property: " ), this .GetPropertyDescription(prop)); } } } e lse if ( this .GetProperty(prop, 0 )!= this .GetPropertyPrev(prop, 0 )) { changed= true ; :: Print (DFUN, this .Name(), ": " ,TextByLanguage( " Изменённое свойство: " , " Modified property: " ),GetPropertyDescription(prop)); } } begin=end; end+=GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING_TOTAL; for ( int i=begin; i<end; i++) { ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING prop=(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING)i; if (! this .SupportProperty(prop)) continue ; if (prop==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELTEXT || prop==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BMPFILE) { int total=(prop==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELTEXT ? this .Levels() : 2 ); for ( int j= 0 ;j<Prop.CurrSize(prop);j++) { if ( this .GetProperty(prop,j)!= this .GetPropertyPrev(prop,j)) { changed= true ; :: Print (DFUN, this .Name(), ", property index: " ,j, " " ,TextByLanguage( " Изменённое свойство: " , " Modified property: " ), this .GetPropertyDescription(prop)); } } } else if ( this .GetProperty(prop, 0 )!= this .GetPropertyPrev(prop, 0 )) { changed= true ; :: Print (DFUN, this .Name(), ": " ,TextByLanguage( " Изменённое свойство: " , " Modified property: " ),GetPropertyDescription(prop)); } } if (changed) PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); }





以下は、オブジェクトのプロパティを読み取って設定し、プロパティの説明を返すメソッドです。

void CGStdGraphObj::SetTimePivot( const int index) { this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME,index,:: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_TIME ,index)); } void CGStdGraphObj::SetPricePivot( const int index) { this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE,index,:: ObjectGetDouble ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_PRICE ,index)); } void CGStdGraphObj::SetLevelColor( const int index) { this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELCOLOR,index,:: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_LEVELCOLOR ,index)); } void CGStdGraphObj::SetLevelStyle( const int index) { this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELSTYLE,index,:: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_LEVELSTYLE ,index)); } void CGStdGraphObj::SetLevelWidth( const int index) { this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELWIDTH,index,:: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_LEVELWIDTH ,index)); } void CGStdGraphObj::SetLevelValue( const int index) { this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELVALUE,index,:: ObjectGetDouble ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_LEVELVALUE ,index)); } void CGStdGraphObj::SetLevelText( const int index) { this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELTEXT,index,:: ObjectGetString ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_LEVELTEXT ,index)); } void CGStdGraphObj::SetBMPFile( const int index) { this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BMPFILE,index,:: ObjectGetString ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_BMPFILE ,index)); } string CGStdGraphObj::TimesDescription( void ) const { string txt= "" ; for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .m_pivots;i++) txt+= " - " +CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_TEXT_PIVOT)+( string )i+ ": " + this .TimeDescription(i)+(i< this .m_pivots- 1 ? "

" : "" ); return txt; } string CGStdGraphObj::PricesDescription( void ) const { string txt= "" ; for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .m_pivots;i++) txt+= " - " +CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_TEXT_PIVOT)+( string )i+ ": " + this .PriceDescription(i)+(i< this .m_pivots- 1 ? "

" : "" ); return txt; } string CGStdGraphObj::TimePricesDescription( void ) const { string txt= "" ; for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .m_pivots;i++) txt+=( " - " +CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_TEXT_PIVOT)+( string )i+ ": " + this .TimeDescription(i)+ " / " + this .PriceDescription(i)+(i< this .m_pivots- 1 ? "

" : "" )); return txt; } string CGStdGraphObj::LevelColorsDescription( void ) const { string txt= "" ; for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .Levels();i++) txt+=( " - " +CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_TEXT_LEVEL)+( string )i+ ": " + this .LevelColorDescription(i)+(i< this .Levels()- 1 ? "

" : "" )); return txt; } string CGStdGraphObj::LevelStylesDescription( void ) const { string txt= "" ; for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .Levels();i++) txt+=( " - " +CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_TEXT_LEVEL)+( string )i+ ": " +LineStyleDescription( this .LevelStyle(i))+(i< this .Levels()- 1 ? "

" : "" )); return txt; } string CGStdGraphObj::LevelWidthsDescription( void ) const { string txt= "" ; for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .Levels();i++) txt+=( " - " +CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_TEXT_LEVEL)+( string )i+ ": " + this .LevelWidthDescription(i)+(i< this .Levels()- 1 ? "

" : "" )); return txt; } string CGStdGraphObj::LevelValuesDescription( void ) const { string txt= "" ; for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .Levels();i++) txt+=( " - " +CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_TEXT_LEVEL)+( string )i+ ": " + this .LevelValueDescription(i)+(i< this .Levels()- 1 ? "

" : "" )); return txt; } string CGStdGraphObj::LevelTextsDescription( void ) const { string txt= "" ; for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .Levels();i++) txt+=( " - " +CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_TEXT_LEVEL)+( string )i+ ": " + this .LevelText(i)+(i< this .Levels()- 1 ? "

" : "" )); return txt; } string CGStdGraphObj::BMPFilesDescription( void ) const { string txt= ( " - " +CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_TEXT_BMP_FILE_STATE_ON) + " (0): \"" +BMPFile( 0 )+ "\"

" + " - " +CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_TEXT_BMP_FILE_STATE_OFF)+ " (1): \"" +BMPFile( 1 )+ "\"" ); return txt; } string CGStdGraphObj::LevelsAllDescription( void ) const { string txt= "" ; for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .Levels();i++) { txt+= ( " - " +CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_TEXT_LEVEL)+ " " +( string )i+ "

" + " " +CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELCOLOR)+ ": " +LevelColorDescription(i)+ "

" + " " +CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELSTYLE)+ ": " +LevelStyleDescription(i)+ "

" + " " +CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELWIDTH)+ ": " +LevelWidthDescription(i)+ "

" + " " +CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELVALUE)+ ": " +LevelValueDescription(i)+ "

" + " " +CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELTEXT) + ": " +LevelText(i) ); } return txt; }

これらのメソッドにはコメントはほとんど必要ないと思います。考慮されるすべてのメソッドと変更とは別に、クラスは2番目の次元のインデックスを指定するための複数の変更を備えています。ここでは説明しません。以下の添付ファイルでご覧ください。



クラスコンストラクタには、子クラスを作成するときにピボットポイントの数を渡す新しい変数があるため、そのような各オブジェクトのコンストラクターを修正する必要があります。2つのグラフィカルオブジェクトクラスファイルのみを検討します。

\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Standard\GStdArrowBuyObj.mqh から購入サイングラフィカルオブジェクトクラスファイルを開き、オブジェクトピボットポイントの数のパラメータを親クラスコンストラクタに渡します。

class CGStdArrowBuyObj : public CGStdGraphObj { private : public : CGStdArrowBuyObj( const long chart_id, const string name) : CGStdGraphObj(OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROW_BUY,GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_NO_PROGRAM,GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP_ARROWS,chart_id , 1 , name) { CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANCHOR, 0 , ANCHOR_TOP ); } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property); ENUM_ARROW_ANCHOR Anchor( void ) const { return ( ENUM_ARROW_ANCHOR ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANCHOR, 0 ); } virtual void PrintShort( const bool dash= false , const bool symbol= false ); virtual string Header( const bool symbol= false ); virtual string TypeDescription( void ) const { return StdGraphObjectTypeDescription( OBJ_ARROW_BUY ); } virtual string AnchorDescription( void ) const { return AnchorForArrowObjDescription( this .Anchor()); } };

このオブジェクトにはピボットポイントが1つだけあります。次に、いくつかのピボットポイントを持つオブジェクトについて考えてみましょう。

\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Standard\GStdTrendObj.mqhから「トレンドライン」オブジェクトクラスファイルを開き、ピボットポイントの数(2に等しい)を親クラスコンストラクタ渡すようにします。

class CGStdTrendObj : public CGStdGraphObj { private : public : CGStdTrendObj( const long chart_id, const string name) : CGStdGraphObj(OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_TREND,GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_NO_PROGRAM,GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP_LINES,chart_id , 2 , name) { CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_LEFT, 0 ,:: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_RAY_LEFT )); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_RIGHT, 0 ,:: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_RAY_RIGHT )); } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property); virtual void PrintShort( const bool dash= false , const bool symbol= false ); virtual string Header( const bool symbol= false ); virtual string TypeDescription( void ) const { return StdGraphObjectTypeDescription( OBJ_TREND ); } };

このような変更は、\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Standard\のクラスごとに行われました。各オブジェクトには、それを構築するために使用される正確な数のピボットポイントがあります。以下に添付されているファイルですべての変更を表示できます。



それでは、\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Services\Select.mqhのCSelectクラスを改善しましょう。ここでは、GetProperty()メソッドにアクセスする各メソッドに2次元目のインデックスを追加する必要があります。

static CArrayObj *ByGraphicStdObjectProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property, int index , long value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode); static CArrayObj *ByGraphicStdObjectProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property, int index , double value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode); static CArrayObj *ByGraphicStdObjectProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property, int index , string value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode); static int FindGraphicStdObjectMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property, int index ); static int FindGraphicStdObjectMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property, int index ); static int FindGraphicStdObjectMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property, int index ); static int FindGraphicStdObjectMin(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property, int index ); static int FindGraphicStdObjectMin(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property, int index ); static int FindGraphicStdObjectMin(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property, int index ); };

いくつかのメソッドの実装について考えてみましょう。

CArrayObj *CSelect::ByGraphicStdObjectProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property, int index , long value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode) { if (list_source== NULL ) return NULL ; CArrayObj *list= new CArrayObj(); if (list== NULL ) return NULL ; list.FreeMode( false ); ListStorage.Add(list); int total=list_source.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ; i<total; i++) { CGStdGraphObj *obj=list_source.At(i); if (!obj.SupportProperty(property)) continue ; long obj_prop=obj.GetProperty(property ,index ); if (CompareValues(obj_prop,value,mode)) list.Add(obj); } return list; } int CSelect::FindGraphicStdObjectMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property , int index ) { if (list_source== NULL ) return WRONG_VALUE ; int idx= 0 ; CGStdGraphObj *max_obj= NULL ; int total=list_source.Total(); if (total== 0 ) return WRONG_VALUE ; for ( int i= 1 ; i<total; i++) { CGStdGraphObj *obj=list_source.At(i); long obj1_prop=obj.GetProperty(property ,index ); max_obj=list_source.At( idx ); long obj2_prop=max_obj.GetProperty(property ,index ); if (CompareValues(obj1_prop,obj2_prop,MORE)) idx=i ; } return idx; }

すべての変更はcolorで強調表示されます。残りのメソッドは、上記のメソッドと同じように変更されます。以下に添付されているファイルで、それらに精通することができます。

次に、\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Collections\GraphElementsCollection.mqhのグラフィカルオブジェクトコレクションクラスを変更しましょう。



GetList() publicメソッドで、配列の2次元目ののインデックスを表示するようにします。

public : CGraphElementsCollection *GetObject( void ) { return & this ; } CArrayObj *GetListGraphObj( void ) { return & this .m_list_all_graph_obj; } CArrayObj *GetListCanvElm( void ) { return & this .m_list_all_canv_elm_obj;} CArrayObj *GetList(ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER property, long value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByGraphCanvElementProperty( this .GetListCanvElm(),property, value ,mode); } CArrayObj *GetList(ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOUBLE property, double value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL){ return CSelect::ByGraphCanvElementProperty( this .GetListCanvElm(),property, value ,mode); } CArrayObj *GetList(ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_STRING property, string value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL){ return CSelect::ByGraphCanvElementProperty( this .GetListCanvElm(),property, value ,mode); } CArrayObj *GetList(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property, int index , long value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByGraphicStdObjectProperty( this .GetListGraphObj(),property, index , value ,mode); } CArrayObj *GetList(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property, int index , double value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByGraphicStdObjectProperty( this .GetListGraphObj(),property, index , value ,mode); } CArrayObj *GetList(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property, int index , string value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByGraphicStdObjectProperty( this .GetListGraphObj(),property, index , value ,mode); }

改善されたCSelectクラスメソッドへのアクセスを特徴とするすべてのメソッド、配列の2次元目のインデックスの表示を追加します。

long CGraphElementsCollection::GetFreeGraphObjID( void ) { int index=CSelect::FindGraphicStdObjectMax( this .GetListGraphObj(),GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID , 0 ); CGStdGraphObj *obj= this .m_list_all_graph_obj.At(index); return (obj!= NULL ? obj.ObjectID()+ 1 : 1 ); } CGStdGraphObj *CGraphElementsCollection::FindMissingObj( const long chart_id) { CArrayObj *list=CSelect::ByGraphicStdObjectProperty( this .GetListGraphObj(),GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID , 0 ,chart_id,EQUAL); if (list== NULL ) return NULL ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<list.Total();i++) { CGStdGraphObj *obj=list.At(i); if (obj== NULL ) continue ; if (! this .IsPresentGraphObjOnChart(obj. ChartID (),obj.Name())) return obj; } return NULL ; } bool CGraphElementsCollection::IsPresentGraphObjInList( const long chart_id, const string name) { CArrayObj *list=CSelect::ByGraphicStdObjectProperty( this .GetListGraphObj(),GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID , 0 ,chart_id,EQUAL); list=CSelect::ByGraphicStdObjectProperty(list,GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME , 0 ,name,EQUAL); return (list== NULL || list.Total()== 0 ? false : true ); } void CGraphElementsCollection::DeleteGraphObjectsFromList( const long chart_id) { CArrayObj *list=CSelect::ByGraphicStdObjectProperty(GetListGraphObj(),GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID , 0 ,chart_id,EQUAL); if (list== NULL ) return ; for ( int i=list.Total();i> WRONG_VALUE ;i--) { CGStdGraphObj *obj=list.At(i); if (obj== NULL ) continue ; this .DeleteGraphObjFromList(obj); } } CGStdGraphObj *CGraphElementsCollection::GetStdGraphObject( const string name, const long chart_id) { CArrayObj *list= this .GetList(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID , 0 ,chart_id); list=CSelect::ByGraphicStdObjectProperty(list,GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME , 0 ,name,EQUAL); return (list!= NULL && list.Total()> 0 ? list.At( 0 ) : NULL ); }

グラフィカルオブジェクトをコレクションに追加するメソッドでは、短いオブジェクトの説明ではなく完全なオブジェクトの説明を表示します。これにより、テスト中でオブジェクトのプロパティの完全なリストを確認できます。

bool CGraphElementsCollection::AddGraphObjToCollection( const string source,CChartObjectsControl *obj_control) { CArrayObj *list=obj_control.GetListNewAddedObj(); if (list== NULL ) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN_ERR_LINE,MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_FAILED_GET_ADDED_OBJ_LIST); return false ; } if (list.Total()== 0 ) return false ; bool res= true ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<list.Total();i++) { CGStdGraphObj *obj=list.Detach(i); if (obj== NULL ) { CMessage::ToLog(source,MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_FAILED_DETACH_OBJ_FROM_LIST); res &= false ; continue ; } if (! this .m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(source,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); delete obj; res &= false ; continue ; } else { obj.SetObjectID( this .GetFreeGraphObjID()); obj. Print (); } } return res; }

私がここで実装しようとしていた改善はこれですべてです。私が記事で考慮しなかった小さいが多数の変更は、以下のファイルで見つけることができます。





2つのアンカーポイントを使用したオブジェクトイベントのテスト



テストを実行するには、前の記事のEAを使用して、\MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\Part88\にTestDoEasyPart88.mq5として保存します。



ライブラリファイルで行われているため、EAを変更する必要はありません。

EAをコンパイルし、チャート上で起動します。





2つのピボットポイントを持つオブジェクトを追加するとき、および2つのピボットポイントのいずれかを変更するとき、EAは操作ログに適切なイベントエントリを表示します。3つ以上のピボットポイントで構成されるオブジェクトをチャートに追加すると、ポイント変更エントリがなくなるか、別のポイントを変更するときに1つのポイントのデータが変更されます。これは、上記の論理エラーが原因で発生します。次の記事で修正します。







次の段階

次の記事では、標準のグラフィカルオブジェクトイベントと動的配列クラスの作業を続けます。



EAが正しく機能するには、前の記事のライブラリの指標ファイルが必要であることにご注意ください 。

ライブラリの現在のバージョンのすべてのファイルは、テストおよびダウンロードできるように、MQL5のテストEAファイルと一緒に以下に添付されています。 質問や提案はコメント欄にお願いします。

目次に戻る

**連載のこれまでの記事:

DoEasyライブラリのグラフィックス(第82部): ライブラリオブジェクトのリファクタリングとグラフィカルオブジェクトのコレクション

DoEasyライブラリのグラフィックス(第83部): 抽象標準グラフィカルオブジェクトのクラス

DoEasyライブラリのグラフィックス(第84部): 抽象標準グラフィカルオブジェクトの子孫クラス

DoEasyライブラリのグラフィックス(第85部): グラフィカルオブジェクトコレクション - 新規作成オブジェクトの追加

DoEasyライブラリのグラフィックス(第86部): グラフィカルオブジェクトコレクション - プロパティ変更の管理

DoEasyライブラリのグラフィックス(第87部): グラフィカルオブジェクトコレクション - プロパティ変更の管理

