Gráficos en la biblioteca DoEasy (Parte 88): Colección de objetos gráficos - matriz dinámica bidimensional para almacenar propiedades de objetos que cambian dinámicamente

Concepto

En todos los artículos anteriores, hasta ahora, hemos usado matrices simples para guardar los datos sobre las propiedades de los objetos. Tenemos tres matrices: una matriz unidimensional de propiedades enteras, reales y string. En cada celda de dicha matriz, guardaremos el valor de una propiedad específica del objeto que se corresponde con la enumeración de las propiedades del objeto indicadas en el archivo Defines.mqh. El esquema es factible y ha funcionado hasta ahora. No obstante, hemos llegado a la conclusión de que para los objetos gráficos (y algunos otros), una propiedad puede retornar valores para unidades aparte de esta propiedad.

Vamos a aclarar este punto. Por ejemplo, la propiedad de tiempo de un objeto gráfico. Un objeto gráfico posicionado en el gráfico según las coordenadas de precio/tiempo tiene varios puntos de pivote conforme a los cuales se ubica en el gráfico. Por ejemplo, el objeto "Flecha" tiene solo un punto de pivote, y podemos obtenerlo usando la función ObjectGetInteger(), indicando OBJPROP_TIME como el identificador de la propiedad. Esta construcción retornará la hora en el gráfico que se corresponda con el único punto de pivote del objeto:

ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , Name, OBJPROP_TIME );

Pero, ¿qué podemos hacer si un objeto tiene dos puntos de pivote, como el objeto TrendLine? ¿Cómo obtenemos la hora de ambos puntos de pivote? Para ello, usaremos el parámetro formal prop_modifier de la función ObjectGetInteger(). Por defecto, se ha establecido en 0, que corresponde al primer punto de pivote. Para obtener los datos del segundo punto, necesitaremos indicar el valor 1. Para obtener los datos del tercer punto, indicaremos 2, etcétera:

ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , Name, OBJPROP_TIME , 0 ); ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , Name, OBJPROP_TIME , 1 ); ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , Name, OBJPROP_TIME , 2 ); ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , Name, OBJPROP_TIME , n);

Todo es simple y comprensible, pero escribimos todos los datos obtenidos del objeto en las matrices: los datos de tipo entero en una matriz long; los datos de tipo real, en una matriz double, y datos de tipo string, en una matriz string. Esto significa que, para guardar los datos que se pueden obtener indicando el punto de pivote deseado en prop_modifier, simplemente podemos usar una matriz bidimensional. Y todo parece ser lógico: guardamos el punto 0 en la dimensión cero, el punto 1 en la primera, el 2 en la segunda, y así sucesivamente:

array[TIME][ 0 ] = ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , Name, OBJPROP_TIME , 0 ); array[TIME][ 1 ] = ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , Name, OBJPROP_TIME , 1 ); array[TIME][ 2 ] = ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , Name, OBJPROP_TIME , 2 ); array[TIME][n] = ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , Name, OBJPROP_TIME , n);

... pero hay un "pero" aquí. Primero, para cada una de las muchas propiedades de un objeto, la cantidad de datos obtenidos puede ser distinta. Por ejemplo, para el objeto "Líneas de Fibonacci", tenemos dos puntos de pivote a lo largo de los cuales se ubica el objeto en el gráfico, pero el número de niveles del objeto es completamente distinto: hay nueve de ellos por defecto y, además, su número puede ser modificado por el usuario en cualquier momento. En segundo lugar, algunas "propiedades múltiples" de una propiedad de un objeto pueden cambiar dinámicamente.



Resulta que no podemos saber de antemano cuál debería ser el tamaño de la segunda dimensión para la matriz en la que queremos guardar los puntos de pivote del objeto, y estas propiedades también pueden cambiar dinámicamente. Partiendo de esto, no podemos usar matrices bidimensionales para almacenar las propiedades de diferentes objetos por los siguientes motivos:

Todos los objetos son herederos de sus objetos básicos, en los cuales se definen matrices para guardar propiedades, y cada propiedad debe tener un tamaño predefinido de la segunda dimensión de la matriz, que puede ser distinto para cada objeto y cada una de sus propiedades. Y en MQL, al crear una matriz bidimensional, debemos indicar el valor de la segunda dimensionalidad, que simplemente no conocemos en la clase abstracta para cada propiedad de cada objeto;

Cada una de estas propiedades "multidimensionales" puede ser dinámicamente modificada tanto por el usuario como de forma programática. Pero en MQL no podemos cambiar dinámicamente una dimensionalidad distinta de cero de una matriz multidimensional.



Para crear dicha matriz, usaremos la clase de matriz dinámica de punteros a instancias de la clase CObject y sus herederos, es decir, CArrayObj.

Sin embargo, existe una salida. Vamos a crear nuestra propia clase de matriz dinámica multidimensional que pueda cambiar dinámicamente en cualquiera de sus dimensiones.Para crear dicha matriz, usaremos la clasees decir,

Basándonos en la clase creada, crearemos una clase de objeto para guardar las propiedades del objeto en lugar de matrices normales. Luego, podremos cambiar en cualquier momento la cantidad de datos almacenados en la segunda dimensión de la matriz, para modificar así a tiempo las propiedades del objeto de clase al cambiar las propiedades del objeto gráfico correspondiente.

Es decir, para hoy, nuestra tarea será la siguiente: primero crearemos una clase de matriz dinámica multidimensional, y después, usando esta como base, crearemos un objeto de matriz dinámica bidimensional para almacenar las propiedades del objeto y las reemplazaremos por tres matrices en las que guardar las propiedades del objeto. Vamos a colocar la clase del objeto gráfico abstracto en los "nuevos raíles" y a probar las posibilidades recién descubiertas para guardar las propiedades del objeto en una matriz dinámica y monitorear los cambios en estas propiedades.



Clase de matriz multidimensional dinámica

La clase CArrayObj es esencialmente una matriz que contiene punteros a instancias de objetos heredados de la clase base CObject. En consecuencia, en dicha matriz, podemos poner cualquier objeto heredero del objeto CObject, lo cual significa que podemos encontrar en las celdas de la matriz tanto datos del tipo long, double o string como otra matriz CArrayObj que también pueda contener datos u otras matrices. Si todo está claro con las matrices CArrayObj, con los datos, no tanto: estos no son descendientes de la clase CObject, por lo que necesitamos crear clases para almacenarlos. Además, para cada uno de los objetos (y el objeto de la matriz en sí) que se encuentran en la matriz, deberemos indicar su tipo; esto es necesario para una comprensión inequívoca de lo que se almacena exactamente en una celda de la matriz: un objeto simple con un número entero, datos reales o string, u otro objeto que a su vez contenga objetos con datos u otra matriz con objetos. Esto es necesario para crear métodos capaces de copiar un objeto de clase a otro, para así saber con certeza si copiar los datos en una celda (si hay datos en la celda correspondiente de la matriz copiada) o crear una nueva matriz con datos en la matriz de origen (si la celda correspondiente de la matriz copiada contiene una matriz) y copiar los datos de ella. Vamos a establecer directamente los tipos de objeto requeridos allí; en el archivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Defines.mqh, introducimos las constantes de los tipos necesarios allí en la lista de tipos de objetos de la biblioteca (ofrecemos la enumeración completa para que el lector pueda comprender al cien por cien):

enum ENUM_OBJECT_DE_TYPE { OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GBASE = COLLECTION_ID_LIST_END+ 1 , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GFORM, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSHADOW, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GFRAME, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GFRAME_TEXT, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GFRAME_QUAD, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GFRAME_GEOMETRY, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GANIMATIONS, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_VLINE = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+ 1 + OBJ_VLINE , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_HLINE = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+ 1 + OBJ_HLINE , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_TREND = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+ 1 + OBJ_TREND , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_TRENDBYANGLE = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+ 1 + OBJ_TRENDBYANGLE , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_CYCLES = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+ 1 + OBJ_CYCLES , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROWED_LINE = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+ 1 + OBJ_ARROWED_LINE , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_CHANNEL = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+ 1 + OBJ_CHANNEL , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_STDDEVCHANNEL = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+ 1 + OBJ_STDDEVCHANNEL , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_REGRESSION = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+ 1 + OBJ_REGRESSION , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_PITCHFORK = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+ 1 + OBJ_PITCHFORK , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_GANNLINE = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+ 1 + OBJ_GANNLINE , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_GANNFAN = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+ 1 + OBJ_GANNFAN , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_GANNGRID = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+ 1 + OBJ_GANNGRID , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_FIBO = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+ 1 + OBJ_FIBO , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_FIBOTIMES = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+ 1 + OBJ_FIBOTIMES , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_FIBOFAN = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+ 1 + OBJ_FIBOFAN , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_FIBOARC = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+ 1 + OBJ_FIBOARC , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_FIBOCHANNEL = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+ 1 + OBJ_FIBOCHANNEL , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_EXPANSION = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+ 1 + OBJ_EXPANSION , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ELLIOTWAVE5 = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+ 1 + OBJ_ELLIOTWAVE5 , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ELLIOTWAVE3 = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+ 1 + OBJ_ELLIOTWAVE3 , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_RECTANGLE = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+ 1 + OBJ_RECTANGLE , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_TRIANGLE = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+ 1 + OBJ_TRIANGLE , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ELLIPSE = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+ 1 + OBJ_ELLIPSE , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROW_THUMB_UP = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+ 1 + OBJ_ARROW_THUMB_UP , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROW_THUMB_DOWN = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+ 1 + OBJ_ARROW_THUMB_DOWN , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROW_UP = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+ 1 + OBJ_ARROW_UP , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROW_DOWN = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+ 1 + OBJ_ARROW_DOWN , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROW_STOP = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+ 1 + OBJ_ARROW_STOP , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROW_CHECK = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+ 1 + OBJ_ARROW_CHECK , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROW_LEFT_PRICE = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+ 1 + OBJ_ARROW_LEFT_PRICE , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROW_RIGHT_PRICE = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+ 1 + OBJ_ARROW_RIGHT_PRICE , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROW_BUY = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+ 1 + OBJ_ARROW_BUY , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROW_SELL = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+ 1 + OBJ_ARROW_SELL , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROW = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+ 1 + OBJ_ARROW , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_TEXT = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+ 1 + OBJ_TEXT , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_LABEL = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+ 1 + OBJ_LABEL , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_BUTTON = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+ 1 + OBJ_BUTTON , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_CHART = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+ 1 + OBJ_CHART , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_BITMAP = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+ 1 + OBJ_BITMAP , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_BITMAP_LABEL = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+ 1 + OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_EDIT = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+ 1 + OBJ_EDIT , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_EVENT = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+ 1 + OBJ_EVENT , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_RECTANGLE_LABEL = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+ 1 + OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_BASE = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_RECTANGLE_LABEL+ 1 , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_BASE_EXT, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_ACCOUNT, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_BOOK_ORDER, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_BOOK_BUY, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_BOOK_BUY_MARKET, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_BOOK_SELL, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_BOOK_SELL_MARKET, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_BOOK_SNAPSHOT, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_BOOK_SERIES, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_CHART, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_CHART_WND, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_CHART_WND_IND, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_EVENT, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_EVENT_BALANCE, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_EVENT_MODIFY, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_EVENT_ORDER_PLASED, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_EVENT_ORDER_REMOVED, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSE, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_EVENT_POSITION_OPEN, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_BUFFER, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_BUFFER_ARROW, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_BUFFER_BAR, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_BUFFER_CALCULATE, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_BUFFER_CANDLE, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_BUFFER_FILLING, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_BUFFER_HISTOGRAMM, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_BUFFER_HISTOGRAMM2, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_BUFFER_LINE, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_BUFFER_SECTION, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_BUFFER_ZIGZAG, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_INDICATOR, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_DATA, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_DATA_LIST, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_AC, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_AD, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_ADX, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_ADXW, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_ALLIGATOR, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_AMA, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_AO, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_ATR, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_BANDS, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_BEARS, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_BULLS, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_BWMFI, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_CCI, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_CHAIKIN, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_CUSTOM, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_DEMA, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_DEMARKER, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_ENVELOPES, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_FORCE, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_FRACTALS, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_FRAMA, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_GATOR, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_ICHIMOKU, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_MA, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_MACD, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_MFI, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_MOMENTUM, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_OBV, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_OSMA, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_RSI, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_RVI, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_SAR, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_STDEV, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_STOCH, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_TEMA, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_TRIX, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_VIDYA, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_VOLUMES, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_WPR, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_MQL5_SIGNAL, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_ORDER_DEAL_POSITION, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_HISTORY_BALANCE, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_HISTORY_DEAL, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_HISTORY_ORDER_MARKET, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_HISTORY_ORDER_PENDING, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_MARKET_ORDER, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_MARKET_PENDING, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_MARKET_POSITION, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_PENDING_REQUEST, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_PENDING_REQUEST_POSITION_OPEN, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_PENDING_REQUEST_POSITION_CLOSE, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_PENDING_REQUEST_POSITION_SLTP, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_PENDING_REQUEST_ORDER_PLACE, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_PENDING_REQUEST_ORDER_REMOVE, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_PENDING_REQUEST_ORDER_MODIFY, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_SERIES_BAR, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_SERIES_PERIOD, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_SERIES_SYMBOL, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_SYMBOL, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_SYMBOL_BONDS, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_SYMBOL_CFD, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_SYMBOL_COLLATERAL, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_SYMBOL_COMMODITY, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_SYMBOL_COMMON, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_SYMBOL_CRYPTO, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_SYMBOL_CUSTOM, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_SYMBOL_EXCHANGE, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_SYMBOL_FUTURES, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_SYMBOL_FX, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_SYMBOL_FX_EXOTIC, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_SYMBOL_FX_MAJOR, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_SYMBOL_FX_MINOR, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_SYMBOL_FX_RUB, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_SYMBOL_INDEX, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_SYMBOL_INDICATIVE, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_SYMBOL_METALL, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_SYMBOL_OPTION, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_SYMBOL_STOCKS, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_TICK, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_NEW_TICK, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_TICKSERIES, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_TRADE, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_LONG, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_DOUBLE, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_STRING, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_OBJECT, };

En el archivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Data.mqh, introducimos los índices de los nuevos mensajes:

MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_ADD_BUFFER, MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_BUFFER_OBJ, MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST, MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_LONG_DATA_OBJ, MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_DOUBLE_DATA_OBJ, MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_STRING_DATA_OBJ, MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_DECREASE_LONG_ARRAY, MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_DECREASE_DOUBLE_ARRAY, MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_DECREASE_STRING_ARRAY, MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_GET_LONG_DATA_OBJ, MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_GET_DOUBLE_DATA_OBJ, MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_GET_STRING_DATA_OBJ, MSG_LIB_SYS_REQUEST_OUTSIDE_LONG_ARRAY, MSG_LIB_SYS_REQUEST_OUTSIDE_DOUBLE_ARRAY, MSG_LIB_SYS_REQUEST_OUTSIDE_STRING_ARRAY, MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES, MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO, MSG_LIB_TEXT_AND,

...

MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_TEXT_ANCHOR_RIGHT_UPPER, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_TEXT_ANCHOR_UPPER, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_TEXT_ANCHOR_CENTER, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_TEXT_TIME_PRICE, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_TEXT_PIVOT, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_TEXT_LEVELSVALUE_ALL, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_TEXT_LEVEL, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_TEXT_BMP_FILE_STATE_ON, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_TEXT_BMP_FILE_STATE_OFF, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_FAILED_GET_ADDED_OBJ_LIST, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_FAILED_DETACH_OBJ_FROM_LIST, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_CREATE_EVN_CTRL_INDICATOR, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_FAILED_CREATE_EVN_CTRL_INDICATOR, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_CLOSED_CHARTS, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_OBJECTS_ON_CLOSED_CHARTS, };

y los textos de los mensajes que se corresponden con los índices nuevamente añadidos:

{"Не удалось добавить объект-буфер в список","Failed to add buffer object to list"}, {"Не удалось создать объект \"Индикаторный буфер\"","Failed to create object \"Indicator buffer\""}, {"Не удалось добавить объект в список","Failed to add object to the list"}, {"Не удалось создать объект long -данных","Failed to create long -data object"}, {"Не удалось создать объект double -данных","Failed to create double -data object"}, {"Не удалось создать объект string -данных","Failed to create string -data object"}, {"Не удалось уменьшить размер long -массива","Failed to reduce the size of the long -array"}, {"Не удалось уменьшить размер double -массива","Failed to reduce the size of the double -array"}, {"Не удалось уменьшить размер string -массива","Failed to reduce the size of the string -array"}, {"Не удалось получить объект long -данных","Failed to get long -data object"}, {"Не удалось получить объект double -данных","Failed to get double -data object"}, {"Не удалось получить объект string -данных","Failed to get string -data object"}, {"Запрос за пределами long -массива","Data requested outside the long -array"}, {"Запрос за пределами double -массива","Data requested outside the double -array"}, {"Запрос за пределами string -массива","Data requested outside the string -array"}, {"Да","Yes"}, {"Нет","No"}, {"и","and"},

...

{ "Точка привязки в правом верхнем углу" , "Anchor point at the upper right corner" }, { "Точка привязки сверху по центру" , "Anchor point above in the center" }, { "Точка привязки строго по центру объекта" , "Anchor point strictly in the center of the object" }, { "Координаты цена/время" , "Price/time coordinates" }, { "Опорная точка " , "Pivot point " }, { "Значения уровней" , "Level values" }, { "Уровень " , "Level " }, { "Состояние \"On\"" , "State \"On\"" }, { "Состояние \"Off\"" , "State \"Off\"" }, { "Не удалось получить список вновь добавленных объектов" , "Failed to get the list of newly added objects" }, { "Не удалось изъять графический объект из списка" , "Failed to detach graphic object from the list" }, { "Создан индикатор контроля и отправки событий" , "An indicator for monitoring and sending events has been created" }, { "Не удалось создать индикатор контроля и отправки событий" , "Failed to create indicator for monitoring and sending events" }, { "Закрыто окон графиков: " , "Closed chart windows: " }, { "С ними удалено объектов: " , "Objects removed with them: " }, };





En la carpeta de funciones de servicio \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Services\, creamos el nuevo archivo XDimArray.mqh de la clase CXDimArray.



Como queremos crear un reemplazo de las matrices ordinarias para almacenar propiedades enteras, reales y string, pero también hacer que estas matrices sean multidimensionales y dinámicas en cualquier dimensión, vamos a crear tres clases absolutamente idénticas de una matriz dinámica multidimensional, cada una para guardar su propio tipo (long para los datos enteros, double para los datos reales y string para los datos de texto).

La jerarquía de clases será así:

CObject --> Clase de tipo abstracto de datos --> clase de tipo de datos,

Clase CArrayObj --> clase de una dimensión que almacena una lista de clases de tipos de datos



Clase CArrayObj --> clase de matriz multidimensional que almacena una lista de objetos de clase de una dimensión



La clase para guardar datos enteros, reales y string para cada tipo de datos tendrá la suya propia, pero heredada de la clase de tipo de datos básica, en la que escribiremos el tipo de datos guardado en la clase heredada.

La clase de una dimensión de la matriz se heredará de la clase CArrayObj y, de hecho, constituirá una lista que guardará punteros a objetos de datos u otras listas.

La clase de matriz multidimensional será una lista CArrayObj que almacenará punteros a instancias de objetos de clases de una dimensión de la matriz. Es decir, la lista en sí será la primera dimensión de la matriz, mientras que las clases de una dimensión serán objetos expandibles dinámicamente de la primera dimensión. Si contiene solo un objeto de una dimensión de tamaño 1, entonces la llamada corresponderá al registro array[0][0]; si contiene dos objetos de una dimensión de tamaño 1, entonces la llamada al primero uno corresponderá al registro array[0][0], y la llamada al segundo, al registro array[0][1].

Naturalmente, si los objetos de una dimensión tienen tamaños superiores a 1, el acceso a ellos corresponderá a los registros



array[ 0 ][ 0 ], array[ 0 ][ 1 ], array[ 0 ][ 2 ], ..., array[ 0 ][N], array[ 1 ][ 0 ], array[ 1 ][ 1 ], array[ 1 ][ 2 ], ..., array[ 1 ][N].

Pero la llamada, por supuesto, usará los métodos apropiados, y podremos cambiar dinámicamente tanto la primera dimensionalidad de la matriz como la segunda.

No vamos a considerar aquí la adición de una tercera dimensionalidad y otras, ya que solo necesitamos una matriz dinámica bidimensional. No obstante, usando estas clases como base, podremos crear matrices dinámicas con cualquier número de dimensiones, y en cualquier celda de una matriz de cualquier dimensión podremos cambiar la dimensionalidad (disminuirla/aumentarla), o añadir una nueva.



Como crearemos tres clases idénticas, cada una destinada a guardar su propio tipo de datos, analizaremos con detalle las clases de un solo tipo.

En el archivo ya creado XDimArray.mqh de la clase CXDimArray, incluimos los archivos de la clase CArrayObj y la clase de mensaje de la biblioteca y escribimos la clase de unidad abstracta de datos heredada del objeto básico CObject:

#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #property strict #include <Arrays\ArrayObj.mqh> #include "Message.mqh" class CDataUnit : public CObject { private : int m_type; protected : CDataUnit( int type) { this .m_type=type; } public : virtual int Type( void ) const { return this .m_type; } CDataUnit(){ this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_OBJECT; } };

Aquí tenemos una variable privada para almacenar el tipo de datos guardados en los objetos herederos, un constructor paramétrico protegido en el que se almacenan los tipos de datos del objeto heredero y un método virtual que retorna el tipo de datos almacenados que se ha escrito en la variable m_type.

En el constructor (por defecto, en la variable m_type), escribimos el tipo de datos OBJECT_DE_TYPE_OBJECT.



A continuación, debajo de esta clase, en el listado, escribimos la clase de unidad de datos enteros:

class CDataUnitLong : public CDataUnit { public : long Value; CDataUnitLong() : CDataUnit(OBJECT_DE_TYPE_LONG){} };

La clase tiene una variable de campo pública para almacenar un valor entero y un constructor de clase en cuya lista de inicialización transmitimos el tipo OBJECT_DE_TYPE_LONG al constructor de la clase padre, indicando que este objeto guarda tipos enteros de datos.



Ahora, en la lista de código de abajo, crearemos una clase de objeto de una dimensión de una matriz long:

class CDimLong : public CArrayObj { }

Vamos a crear de inmediato la siguiente condición: todos los métodos se escribirán en el cuerpo de la clase, y cada método se comentará detalladamente en el listado.

En la sección privada de la clase, añadimos un método que obtiene un objeto de datos long de una matriz:

class CDimLong : public CArrayObj { private : CDataUnitLong *GetData( const string source, const int index) const { CDataUnitLong *data= this .At(index< 0 ? 0 : index); if (data== NULL ) { if (index> this .Total()- 1 ) :: Print (source,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_REQUEST_OUTSIDE_LONG_ARRAY), " (" ,index, "/" , this .Total(), ")" ); else CMessage::ToLog(source,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_GET_LONG_DATA_OBJ); } return data; }

En este método, hemos implementado un control sobre el desbordamiento de la matriz, es decir, si se transmite un índice que apunta a una celda que no existe en la matriz, se mostrará un mensaje sobre ello en el diario. Además, si se ha transmitido al método un índice menor que cero (cosa que no debería darse), ajustaremos el valor a cero. Si nos referimos al índice válido de la matriz, pero no podemos obtener el objeto, escribiremos en el diario un mensaje sobre el error de obtención del objeto. Como resultado, retornaremos un puntero al objeto, o NULL en caso de error. El registro de estos errores ayuda a especificar correctamente los índices de los datos necesarios al usar esta clase. Llamaremos a este método desde otros métodos de la clase para obtener los datos de la matriz, y este método nos informará sobre los errores en el diario cuando accedamos a los objetos de la matriz.



A continuación, vamos a escribir un método que añade al final de la matriz el número indicado de celdas con objetos:

bool AddQuantity( const string source, const int total,CObject * object ) { bool res= true ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { if (! this .Add( object )) { CMessage::ToLog(source,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); res &= false ; continue ; } } return res; }

Al método se le transmite el número de objetos que se añadirán al final de la matriz y un puntero al objeto cuyas instancias debemos añadir. A continuación, en un ciclo para el número indicado, añadimos los punteros al objeto de la lista y retornamos el resultado de la adición de los objetos a la lista.

Debemos advertir de inmediato que hay un error lógico en el método que impide trabajar con un número de objetos añadidos a la matriz superior a dos. Dejaremos su corrección para el próximo artículo, como ejemplo de los eventuales despistes de un programador. Si usted lo ha encontrado de inmediato, felicidades: significa que estos artículos de capacitación no se han escrito en vano.



En la sección pública de la clase, añadimos un método para inicializar la matriz:

public : void Initialize( const int total, const long value = 0 ) { this .Clear(); this .Increase(total, value ); }

Limpiamos la matriz usando el método Clear() de la clase padre e incrementamos su tamaño en el número indicado usando el método Increase():

int Increase( const int total, const long value = 0 ) { int size_prev= this .Total(); CDataUnitLong *data= new CDataUnitLong(); if (data==NULL) { ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_LONG_DATA_OBJ)); return 0 ; } data.Value= value ; this .AddQuantity(DFUN,total,data); return this .Total()-size_prev; }

El método añade a la matriz el número especificado de datos long y retorna la cantidad de datos agregados.

Vamos a escribir un método que reducirá la cantidad de celdas de datos en el número indicado:

int Decrease( const int total) { if (total> this .Total()- 1 ) return 0 ; int total_prev= this .Total(); int from = this .Total()-total; int to= this .Total()- 1 ; if (! this .DeleteRange( from ,to)) CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_DECREASE_LONG_ARRAY); return total_prev- this .Total(); }

Como la matriz siempre debe tener al menos un elemento, primero comprobaremos que la eliminación de la cantidad necesaria deje uno o más elementos en la matriz. Acto seguido, eliminaremos el número indicado de elementos del final de la lista usando el método DeleteRange() de la clase padre. Como resultado, retornaremos el número de elementos eliminados.



Vamos a escribir un método que establezca el nuevo tamaño de la matriz:

bool SetSize( const int size, const long initial_value= 0 ) { if (size== 0 ) return false ; int total= fabs (size- this .Total()); if (size> this .Total()) return ( this .Increase(total,initial_value)==total); else if (size< this .Total()) return (Decrease(total)==total); return true ; }

El método utiliza los métodos analizados anteriormente para eliminar o añadir elementos a una matriz, de forma que su tamaño resulte igual al indicado.

A continuación, añadiremos un método que establecerá el valor en la celda especificada de la matriz:

bool Set( const int index, const long value ) { CDataUnitLong *data= this .GetData(DFUN,index); if (data==NULL) return false ; data.Value= value ; return true ; }

Aquí, obtendremos el objeto de datos en el índice especificado y estableceremos el valor transmitido al método. Si el objeto se ha obtenido con éxito, retornaremos true; en caso de fallo (el método privado GetData() informará sobre al diario), retornaremos false.



Método que retorna la cantidad de datos en la matriz:

int Size( void ) const { return this .Total(); }

El método simplemente retorna el número de elementos en la lista usando el método Total() de la clase CArray, que es la clase padre de la clase CArrayObj.



Vamos a escribir un método que retorne el valor según el índice especificado:

long Get( const int index) const { CDataUnitLong *data= this .GetData(DFUN,index); return (data!= NULL ? data.Value : 0 ); }

Obtenemos el puntero al objeto de datos de la lista según el índice y retornamos el valor escrito en el objeto resultante. En caso de error, retornaremos cero.

Método Get() sobrecargado, que retorna un valor booleano (al obtener los datos) a la variable transmitida al método por enlace:

bool Get( const int index, long & value ) const { value = 0 ; CDataUnitLong *data= this .GetData(DFUN,index); if (data==NULL) return false ; value = data.Value; return true ; }





En el constructor predeterminado, simplemente inicializamos la matriz utilizando el método Initialize() con el tamaño de la matriz establecido en 1 y un valor por defecto igual 0.

En el constructor paramétrico, indicamos qué tamaño debe tener la matriz y cuál debe ser el valor por defecto.

En el destructor de la clase, eliminamos los elementos de la matriz y limpiamos la matriz liberando completamente la memoria de la misma.



CDimLong( void ) { this .Initialize( 1 ); } CDimLong( const int total, const long value = 0 ) { this .Initialize(total, value ); } ~CDimLong( void ) { this .Clear(); this .Shutdown(); } };





A continuación, en el mismo archivo, creamos una clase de matriz long multidimensional dinámica:

class CXDimArrayLong : public CArrayObj { }

Esta clase constituye una lista en la que se encuentran los objetos de la clase anterior, que a su vez son también listas que guardan objetos con datos. Por consiguiente, esta clase será la primera dimensión, mientras que las listas que contiene serán las listas de datos para esta dimensión.

Para que entendamos mejor:

El índice 0 de la lista de la clase CXDimArrayLong apunta al objeto de la clase CDimLong que se encuentra en primer lugar en esta lista; el índice 0 de la clase CDimLong apunta al objeto de la clase CDataUnitLong que se encuentra en primer lugar en la lista de la clase CDimLong.

Esto es lo mismo que escribir array[0][0]; El índice 1 de la lista de la clase CXDimArrayLong apunta al objeto de la clase CDimLong que se encuentra en segundo lugar en esta lista; el índice 0 de la clase CDimLong apunta al objeto de la clase CDataUnitLong que se encuentra en primer lugar en la lista de la clase CDimLong.

Esto es lo mismo que escribir array[1][0]; ------

El índice 0 de la lista de la clase CXDimArrayLong apunta al objeto de la clase CDimLong que se encuentra en primer lugar en esta lista; el índice 1 de la clase CDimLong apunta al objeto de la clase CDataUnitLong que se encuentra en segundo lugar en la lista de la clase CDimLong.

Esto es lo mismo que escribir array[0][1]; El índice 1 de la lista de la clase CXDimArrayLong apunta al objeto de la clase CDimLong que se encuentra en segundo lugar en esta lista; el índice 1 de la clase CDimLong apunta al objeto de la clase CDataUnitLong que se encuentra en segundo lugar en la lista de la clase CDimLong.

Esto es lo mismo que escribir array[1][1]; y así sucesivamente.







En la sección privada de la clase, añadimos el método que retorna la matriz de datos de la primera dimensionalidad:

class CXDimArrayLong : public CArrayObj { private : CDimLong *GetDim( const string source, const int index) const { CDimLong *dim= this .At(index< 0 ? 0 : index); if (dim== NULL ) { if (index> this .Total()- 1 ) :: Print (source,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_REQUEST_OUTSIDE_LONG_ARRAY), " (" ,index, "/" , this .Total(), ")" ); else CMessage::ToLog(source,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_GET_LONG_DATA_OBJ); } return dim; }

Este método obtiene el puntero al objeto de la clase CDimLong según el índice especificado. Si el índice es menor que cero, usaremos un índice igual a cero; si el índice apunta fuera de la matriz, informaremos al diario sobre la solicitud fuera de la matriz, o bien, si no ha sido posible obtener el objeto, informaremos al diario del error al obtener el objeto. Como resultado, retonaremos un puntero al objeto, o NULL en caso de error.

En la sección privada de la clase, escribimos un método que añade una nueva dimensión a la primera dimensionalidad:

bool AddNewDim( const string source, const int size, const long initial_value= 0 ) { CDimLong *dim= new CDimLong(size,initial_value); if (dim== NULL ) { CMessage::ToLog(source,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_LONG_DATA_OBJ); return false ; } if (! this .Add(dim)) { delete dim; CMessage::ToLog(source,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); return false ; } return true ; }

El método crea un nuevo objeto de la clase CDimLong y lo añade al final de la lista, aumentando así el tamaño de la primera dimensión.

En la sección pública de la clase, escribimos los métodos para trabajar con matrices. Todos los métodos se describen con detalle en los comentarios al código y no tiene sentido repetirlos aquí; simplemente los consideraremos tal cual:

public : int IncreaseRangeFirst( const int total, const int size, const long initial_value= 0 ) { int total_prev= this .Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) this .AddNewDim(DFUN,size,initial_value); return ( this .Total()-total_prev); } int IncreaseRange( const int range, const int total, const long initial_value= 0 ) { CDimLong *dim= this .GetDim(DFUN,range); return (dim!= NULL ? dim.Increase(total,initial_value) : 0 ); } int DecreaseRangeFirst( const int total) { if (total> this .Total()- 1 ) return 0 ; int total_prev= this .Total(); int from= this .Total()-total; int to= this .Total()- 1 ; if (! this .DeleteRange(from,to)) CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_DECREASE_LONG_ARRAY); return total_prev- this .Total(); } int DecreaseRange( const int range, const int total) { CDimLong *dim= this .GetDim(DFUN,range); return (dim!= NULL ? dim.Decrease(total) : 0 ); } bool SetSizeRange( const int range, const int size, const long initial_value= 0 ) { CDimLong *dim= this .GetDim(DFUN,range); return (dim!= NULL ? dim.SetSize(size,initial_value) : false ); } bool Set( const int index, const int range, const long value) { CDimLong *dim= this .GetDim(DFUN,index); return (dim!= NULL ? dim.Set(range,value) : false ); } long Get( const int index, const int range) const { CDimLong *dim= this .GetDim(DFUN,index); return (dim!= NULL ? dim.Get(range) : 0 ); } bool Get( const int index, const int range, long &value) const { CDimLong *dim= this .GetDim(DFUN,index); return (dim!= NULL ? dim.Get(range,value) : false ); } int Size( const int range) const { CDimLong *dim= this .GetDim(DFUN,range); return (dim!= NULL ? dim.Size() : 0 ); } int Size( void ) const { int size= 0 ; for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .Total();i++) { CDimLong *dim= this .GetDim(DFUN,i); if (dim== NULL ) continue ; size+=dim.Size(); } return size; } CXDimArrayLong() { this .Clear(); this .Add( new CDimLong( 1 )); } CXDimArrayLong( int first_dim_size, const int dim_size, const long initial_value= 0 ) { this .Clear(); int total=(first_dim_size< 1 ? 1 : first_dim_size); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) this .Add( new CDimLong(dim_size,initial_value)); } ~CXDimArrayLong() { this .Clear(); this .Shutdown(); } };

Como podemos ver, estamos trabajando principalmente con los métodos del objeto resultante de la clase CDimLong que ya hemos analizado anteriormente al escribir la clase CDimLong. En cualquier caso, el lector podrá exponer cualquier duda en los comentarios al artículo.

Ahora necesitamos escribir exactamente las mismas clases para los datos de tipo double y string. Las clases resultan completamente idénticas a las anteriormente analizadas, así que dejaremos que el lector las estudie por su cuenta:

class CDataUnitDouble : public CDataUnit { public : double Value; CDataUnitDouble() : CDataUnit(OBJECT_DE_TYPE_DOUBLE){} }; class CDimDouble : public CArrayObj { private : CDataUnitDouble *GetData( const string source, const int index) const { CDataUnitDouble *data= this .At(index< 0 ? 0 : index); if (data==NULL) { if (index> this .Total()- 1 ) ::Print(source,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_REQUEST_OUTSIDE_DOUBLE_ARRAY), " (" ,index, "/" , this .Total(), ")" ); else CMessage::ToLog(source,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_GET_DOUBLE_DATA_OBJ); } return data; } bool AddQuantity( const string source, const int total,CObject * object ) { bool res= true ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { if (! this .Add( object )) { CMessage::ToLog(source,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); res &= false ; continue ; } } return res; } public : void Initialize( const int total, const double value = 0 ) { this .Clear(); this .Increase(total, value ); } int Increase( const int total, const double value = 0 ) { int size_prev= this .Total(); CDataUnitDouble *data= new CDataUnitDouble(); if (data==NULL) { ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_DOUBLE_DATA_OBJ)); return 0 ; } data.Value= value ; this .AddQuantity(DFUN,total,data); return this .Total()-size_prev; } int Decrease( const int total) { if (total> this .Total()- 1 ) return 0 ; int total_prev= this .Total(); int from = this .Total()-total; int to= this .Total()- 1 ; if (! this .DeleteRange( from ,to)) CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_DECREASE_DOUBLE_ARRAY); return total_prev- this .Total(); } bool SetSize( const int size, const double initial_value= 0 ) { if (size== 0 ) return false ; int total=fabs(size- this .Total()); if (size> this .Total()) return ( this .Increase(total,initial_value)==total); else if (size< this .Total()) return (Decrease(total)==total); return true ; } bool Set( const int index, const double value ) { CDataUnitDouble *data= this .GetData(DFUN,index); if (data==NULL) return false ; data.Value= value ; return true ; } int Size( void ) const { return this .Total(); } double Get( const int index) const { CDataUnitDouble *data= this .GetData(DFUN,index); return (data!=NULL ? data.Value : 0 ); } bool Get( const int index, double & value ) const { value = 0 ; CDataUnitDouble *data= this .GetData(DFUN,index); if (data==NULL) return false ; value = data.Value; return true ; } CDimDouble( void ) { this .Initialize( 1 ); } CDimDouble( const int total, const double value = 0 ){ this .Initialize(total, value ); } ~CDimDouble( void ) { this .Clear(); this .Shutdown(); } }; class CXDimArrayDouble : public CArrayObj { private : CDimDouble *GetDim( const string source, const int index) const { CDimDouble *dim= this .At(index< 0 ? 0 : index); if (dim==NULL) { if (index> this .Total()- 1 ) ::Print(source,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_REQUEST_OUTSIDE_DOUBLE_ARRAY), " (" ,index, "/" , this .Total(), ")" ); else CMessage::ToLog(source,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_GET_DOUBLE_DATA_OBJ); } return dim; } bool AddNewDim( const string source, const int size, const double initial_value= 0 ) { CDimDouble *dim= new CDimDouble(size,initial_value); if (dim==NULL) { CMessage::ToLog(source,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_DOUBLE_DATA_OBJ); return false ; } if (! this .Add(dim)) { delete dim; CMessage::ToLog(source,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); return false ; } return true ; } public : int IncreaseRangeFirst( const int total, const int size, const long initial_value= 0 ) { int total_prev= this .Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) this .AddNewDim(DFUN,size,initial_value); return ( this .Total()-total_prev); } int IncreaseRange( const int range, const int total, const double initial_value= 0 ) { CDimDouble *dim= this .GetDim(DFUN,range); return (dim!=NULL ? dim.Increase(total,initial_value) : 0 ); } int DecreaseRangeFirst( const int total) { if (total> this .Total()- 1 ) return 0 ; int total_prev= this .Total(); int from = this .Total()-total; int to= this .Total()- 1 ; if (! this .DeleteRange( from ,to)) CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_DECREASE_DOUBLE_ARRAY); return total_prev- this .Total(); } int DecreaseRange( const int range, const int total) { CDimDouble *dim= this .GetDim(DFUN,range); return (dim!=NULL ? dim.Decrease(total) : 0 ); } bool SetSizeRange( const int range, const int size, const double initial_value= 0 ) { CDimDouble *dim= this .GetDim(DFUN,range); return (dim!=NULL ? dim.SetSize(size,initial_value) : false ); } bool Set( const int index, const int range, const double value ) { CDimDouble *dim= this .GetDim(DFUN,index); return (dim!=NULL ? dim.Set(range, value ) : false ); } double Get( const int index, const int range) const { CDimDouble *dim= this .GetDim(DFUN,index); return (dim!=NULL ? dim.Get(range) : 0 ); } bool Get( const int index, const int range, double & value ) const { CDimDouble *dim= this .GetDim(DFUN,index); return (dim!=NULL ? dim.Get(range, value ) : false ); } int Size( const int range) const { CDimDouble *dim= this .GetDim(DFUN,range); return (dim!=NULL ? dim.Size() : 0 ); } int Size( void ) const { int size= 0 ; for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .Total();i++) { CDimDouble *dim= this .GetDim(DFUN,i); if (dim==NULL) continue ; size+=dim.Size(); } return size; } CXDimArrayDouble() { this .Clear(); this .Add( new CDimDouble( 1 )); } CXDimArrayDouble( int first_dim_size, const int dim_size, const double initial_value= 0 ) { this .Clear(); int total=(first_dim_size< 1 ? 1 : first_dim_size); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) this .Add( new CDimDouble(dim_size,initial_value)); } ~CXDimArrayDouble() { this .Clear(); this .Shutdown(); } }; class CDataUnitString : public CDataUnit { public : string Value; CDataUnitString() : CDataUnit(OBJECT_DE_TYPE_STRING){} }; class CDimString : public CArrayObj { private : CDataUnitString *GetData( const string source, const int index) { CDataUnitString *data= this .At(index< 0 ? 0 : index); if (data==NULL) { if (index> this .Total()- 1 ) ::Print(source,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_REQUEST_OUTSIDE_STRING_ARRAY), " (" ,index, "/" , this .Total(), ")" ); else CMessage::ToLog(source,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_GET_STRING_DATA_OBJ); } return data; } bool AddQuantity( const string source, const int total,CObject * object ) { bool res= true ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { if (! this .Add( object )) { CMessage::ToLog(source,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); res &= false ; continue ; } } return res; } public : void Initialize( const int total, const string value = "" ) { this .Clear(); this .Increase(total, value ); } int Increase( const int total, const string value = "" ) { int size_prev= this .Total(); CDataUnitString *data= new CDataUnitString(); if (data==NULL) { ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_STRING_DATA_OBJ)); return 0 ; } data.Value= value ; this .AddQuantity(DFUN,total,data); return this .Total()-size_prev; } int Decrease( const int total) { if (total> this .Total()- 1 ) return 0 ; int total_prev= this .Total(); int from = this .Total()-total; int to= this .Total()- 1 ; if (! this .DeleteRange( from ,to)) CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_DECREASE_STRING_ARRAY); return total_prev- this .Total(); } bool SetSize( const int size, const string initial_value= "" ) { if (size== 0 ) return false ; int total=fabs(size- this .Total()); if (size> this .Total()) return ( this .Increase(total,initial_value)==total); else if (size< this .Total()) return (Decrease(total)==total); return true ; } bool Set( const int index, const string value ) { CDataUnitString *data= this .GetData(DFUN,index); if (data==NULL) return false ; data.Value= value ; return true ; } int Size( void ) const { return this .Total(); } string Get( const int index) { CDataUnitString *data= this .GetData(DFUN,index); return (data!=NULL ? data.Value : "" ); } bool Get( const int index, string & value ) { value = "" ; CDataUnitString *data= this .GetData(DFUN,index); if (data==NULL) return false ; value = data.Value; return true ; } CDimString( void ) { this .Initialize( 1 ); } CDimString( const int total, const string value = "" ) { this .Initialize(total, value ); } ~CDimString( void ) { this .Clear(); this .Shutdown(); } }; class CXDimArrayString : public CArrayObj { private : CDimString *GetDim( const string source, const int index) const { CDimString *dim= this .At(index< 0 ? 0 : index); if (dim==NULL) { if (index> this .Total()- 1 ) ::Print(source,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_REQUEST_OUTSIDE_STRING_ARRAY), " (" ,index, "/" , this .Total(), ")" ); else CMessage::ToLog(source,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_GET_STRING_DATA_OBJ); } return dim; } bool AddNewDim( const string source, const int size, const string initial_value= "" ) { CDimString *dim= new CDimString(size,initial_value); if (dim==NULL) { CMessage::ToLog(source,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_STRING_DATA_OBJ); return false ; } if (! this .Add(dim)) { delete dim; CMessage::ToLog(source,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); return false ; } return true ; } public : int IncreaseRangeFirst( const int total, const int size, const string initial_value= "" ) { int total_prev= this .Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) this .AddNewDim(DFUN,size,initial_value); return ( this .Total()-total_prev); } int IncreaseRange( const int range, const int total, const string initial_value= "" ) { CDimString *dim= this .GetDim(DFUN,range); return (dim!=NULL ? dim.Increase(total,initial_value) : 0 ); } int DecreaseRangeFirst( const int total) { if (total> this .Total()- 1 ) return 0 ; int total_prev= this .Total(); int from = this .Total()-total; int to= this .Total()- 1 ; if (! this .DeleteRange( from ,to)) CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_DECREASE_STRING_ARRAY); return total_prev- this .Total(); } int DecreaseRange( const int range, const int total) { CDimString *dim= this .GetDim(DFUN,range); return (dim!=NULL ? dim.Decrease(total) : 0 ); } bool SetSizeRange( const int range, const int size, const string initial_value= "" ) { CDimString *dim= this .GetDim(DFUN,range); return (dim!=NULL ? dim.SetSize(size,initial_value) : false ); } bool Set( const int index, const int range, const string value ) { CDimString *dim= this .GetDim(DFUN,index); return (dim!=NULL ? dim.Set(range, value ) : false ); } string Get( const int index, const int range) const { CDimString *dim= this .GetDim(DFUN,index); return (dim!=NULL ? dim.Get(range) : "" ); } bool Get( const int index, const int range, string & value ) const { CDimString *dim= this .GetDim(DFUN,index); return (dim!=NULL ? dim.Get(range, value ) : false ); } int Size( const int range) const { CDimString *dim= this .GetDim(DFUN,range); return (dim!=NULL ? dim.Size() : 0 ); } int Size( void ) const { int size= 0 ; for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .Total();i++) { CDimString *dim= this .GetDim(DFUN,i); if (dim==NULL) continue ; size+=dim.Size(); } return size; } CXDimArrayString() { this .Clear(); this .Add( new CDimString( 1 )); } CXDimArrayString( int first_dim_size, const int dim_size, const string initial_value= "" ) { this .Clear(); int total=(first_dim_size< 1 ? 1 : first_dim_size); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) this .Add( new CDimString(dim_size,initial_value)); } ~CXDimArrayString() { this .Clear(); this .Shutdown(); } };





Ahora ya estamos listos para poner la clase del objeto gráfico abstracto "en los nuevos raíles", es decir, para sustituir en esta el trabajo con matrices simples que guardan propiedades enteras, reales y string, por el trabajo con las matrices dinámicas proporcionadas por las clases anteriormente analizadas.

Pero, antes de comenzar a cambiar la clase del objeto gráfico, necesitaremos hacer que las nuevas clases creadas resulten visibles en la biblioteca al nivel del resto de sus clases. Para hacer esto, incluiremos el archivo con estas clases en el archivo de funciones de servicio de la biblioteca \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Services\DELib.mqh:

#property copyright "Copyright 2020, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property strict #include "..\Defines.mqh" #include "Message.mqh" #include "TimerCounter.mqh" #include "Pause.mqh" #include "Colors.mqh" #include "XDimArray.mqh"

Ahora estas clases serán visibles para todas las clases de la biblioteca.



Matriz bidimensional dinámica para almacenar las propiedades de los objetos

Casi todos los objetos de la biblioteca tienen matrices en las que guardamos las propiedades enteras, reales y string de los objetos. Las matrices son unidimensionales y tienen un tamaño establecido que se corresponde con el número de propiedades correspondientes. Esto resultó cómodo hasta que nos enfrentamos a la necesidad de controlar una cantidad de propiedades de objetos que cambiaba dinámicamente. Vamos a comenzar a corregir los objetos de la biblioteca por la clase de objeto gráfico estándar abstracto. Todos los objetos posteriores se crearán usando la nueva funcionalidad basada en la clase de matriz multidimensional dinámica. Y, probablemente, luego transferiremos los objetos creados con anterioridad para trabajar con matrices dinámicas.

En el archivo del objeto gráfico estándar abstracto \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Standard\GStdGraphObj.mqh, la sección privada contiene las matrices para guardar las propiedades (actuales y pasadas), así como los métodos para obtener el índice real de la propiedad indicada en la matriz:

#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #property strict #include "..\GBaseObj.mqh" class CGStdGraphObj : public CGBaseObj { private : long m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL]; double m_double_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL]; string m_string_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING_TOTAL]; long m_long_prop_prev[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL]; double m_double_prop_prev[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL]; string m_string_prop_prev[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING_TOTAL]; int IndexProp(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property) const { return ( int )property-GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL; } int IndexProp(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property) const { return ( int )property-GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL; } public :

Ahora necesitamos transferir todas estas matrices y métodos a una nueva clase que constituirá una matriz bidimensional dinámica para guardar las propiedades del objeto cuya segunda dimensión deberá cambiar dinámicamente para monitorear el cambio de una sola propiedad múltiple de objeto, como es por ejemplo el precio y la hora del punto de anclaje de un objeto, o el color, el estilo, el grosor y la descripción de los niveles de un objeto cuyo número puede cambiar dinámicamente.

Hasta que la clase esté completamente depurada, la colocaremos directamente en la sección privada de la clase del objeto gráfico estándar abstracto. Una vez que toda la funcionalidad esté lista y depurada, transferiremos la clase de matriz bidimensional dinámica de las propiedades de objeto a un archivo aparte, para que podamos hacer referencia a ella en otros objetos y no escribirla de nuevo dentro del objeto.

Vamos a eliminar de la sección privada todas las matrices y métodos indicados anteriormente y a definir en su lugar la nueva clase de propiedades de objeto:

#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #property strict #include "..\GBaseObj.mqh" class CGStdGraphObj : public CGBaseObj { private : class CDataPropObj { }

En la sección privada de la nueva clase, declaramos una lista para guadar los objetos de propiedad que estarán representados por la clase de matriz multidimensional dinámica CXDimArrayLong, las variables para guardar el número de propiedades enteras, reales y string del objeto y los dos métodos que retornan el índice de matriz por el que se ubican realmente las propiedades double y string del objeto:

class CGStdGraphObj : public CGBaseObj { private : class CDataPropObj { private : CArrayObj m_list; int m_total_int; int m_total_dbl; int m_total_str; int IndexProp(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property) const { return ( int )property- this .m_total_int; } int IndexProp(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property) const { return ( int )property- this .m_total_int- this .m_total_dbl; }

En la sección pública de la clase, declaramos el método que retorna la lista de objetos de propiedad, los punteros a los objetos de las propiedades enteras, reales y string y los métodos para establecer y obtener las propiedades del objeto especificado:

class CDataPropObj { private : CArrayObj m_list; int m_total_int; int m_total_dbl; int m_total_str; int IndexProp(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property) const { return ( int )property- this .m_total_int; } int IndexProp(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property) const { return ( int )property- this .m_total_int- this .m_total_dbl; } public : CArrayObj *GetList( void ) { return & this .m_list; } CXDimArrayLong *Long() const { return this .m_list.At( 0 ); } CXDimArrayDouble *Double() const { return this .m_list.At( 1 ); } CXDimArrayString *String() const { return this .m_list.At( 2 ); } void Set(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property, int index, long value ) { this .Long().Set(property,index, value ); } void Set(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property, int index, double value ) { this .Double().Set( this .IndexProp(property),index, value ); } void Set(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property, int index, string value ) { this .String().Set( this .IndexProp(property),index, value ); } long Get(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property, int index) const { return this .Long().Get(property,index); } double Get(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property, int index) const { return this .Double().Get( this .IndexProp(property),index); } string Get(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property, int index) const { return this .String().Get( this .IndexProp(property),index); }

La lista CArrayObj sirve para almacenar los tres punteros a las instancias de objetos de clase de la matriz dinámica creada anteriormente: enteros, reales y string que se crearán en el constructor de clase y se colocarán en la lista. Los métodos Set y Get son similares a los métodos Set y Get utilizados ​​anteriormente, salvo que ahora tienen un parámetro más: además del índice de propiedad del objeto, también especificamos el índice de esta propiedad en la segunda dimensión de la matriz. Para la mayoría de propiedades, este índice siempre será cero, pero para aquellas propiedades de objeto que sean varias del mismo tipo, especificaremos el índice del modificador de propiedad para obtener la primera, segunda, tercera (así sucesivamente) propiedades de precio, tiempo, etcétera.

En el mismo lugar, en la sección pública de la clase, escribiremos un método que retorne el tamaño de la matriz de datos especificada de la primera dimensión:

int Size( const int range) const { if (range< this .m_total_int) return this .Long().Size(range); else if (range< this .m_total_int+ this .m_total_dbl) return this .Double().Size( this .IndexProp((ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE)range)); else if (range< this .m_total_int+ this .m_total_dbl+ this .m_total_str) return this .String().Size( this .IndexProp((ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING)range)); return 0 ; }

Transmitimos al método el índice de la propiedad necesaria de la primera dimensión de la matriz de propiedades (range), luego comprobamos:

si el valor de la propiedad es menor que el número total de propiedades enteras, esta será una solicitud de propiedad entera: retornamos el tamaño de la matriz de propiedades enteras usando el método Size() del objeto Long;

si el valor de la propiedad es menor que el número total de propiedades enteras + el número de propiedades reales, esta será una solicitud de propiedad real: retornamos el tamaño de la matriz de propiedades reales usando el método Size() del objeto Double;

si el valor de la propiedad es menor que el número total de propiedades enteras + el número de propiedades reales + el número de propiedades string, esta será una solicitud de propiedad string: retornamos el tamaño de la matriz de propiedades string usando el método Size() del objeto String.

Hemos analizado el método Size() anteriormente, al crear las clases de los objetos para las matrices dinámicas.

En la sección pública de la clase, escribiremos un método que establece el tamaño de la matriz en la dimensionalidad especificada:

bool SetSizeRange( const int range, const int size) { if (range< this .m_total_int) return this .Long().SetSizeRange(range,size); else if (range< this .m_total_int+ this .m_total_dbl) return this .Double().SetSizeRange( this .IndexProp((ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE)range),size); else if (range< this .m_total_int+ this .m_total_dbl+ this .m_total_str) return this .String().SetSizeRange( this .IndexProp((ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING)range),size); return false ; }

La lógica del método es idéntica al anterior método de obtención del tamaño.

Transmitimos al constructor de clase el número de propiedades enteras, reales y string del objeto, y estos valores se asignan a las variables de clase correspondientes. A continuación, añadimos los nuevos objetos de matriz multidimensional dinámica enteros, reales y string a la lista con una dimensionalidad de la primera dimensión igual al número de propiedades correspondientes transmitidas en los parámetros, y esteblecemos un tamaño de la segunda dimensión igual a 1 para cada conjunto de propiedades.



CDataPropObj( const int prop_total_integer, const int prop_total_double, const int prop_total_string ) { this .m_total_int=prop_total_integer; this .m_total_dbl=prop_total_double; this .m_total_str=prop_total_string; this .m_list.Add( new CXDimArrayLong( this .m_total_int, 1 )); this .m_list.Add( new CXDimArrayDouble( this .m_total_dbl, 1 )); this .m_list.Add( new CXDimArrayString( this .m_total_str, 1 )); }

En el destructor de la clase, eliminamos los elementos de la lista y liberamos la memoria de la matriz:

~CDataPropObj() { m_list.Clear(); m_list.Shutdown(); }

Como resultado, la clase de propiedades del objeto tiene el aspecto que sigue:

class CDataPropObj { private : CArrayObj m_list; int m_total_int; int m_total_dbl; int m_total_str; int IndexProp(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property) const { return ( int )property- this .m_total_int; } int IndexProp(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property) const { return ( int )property- this .m_total_int- this .m_total_dbl; } public : CArrayObj *GetList( void ) { return & this .m_list; } CXDimArrayLong *Long() const { return this .m_list.At( 0 ); } CXDimArrayDouble *Double() const { return this .m_list.At( 1 ); } CXDimArrayString *String() const { return this .m_list.At( 2 ); } void Set(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property, int index, long value ) { this .Long().Set(property,index, value ); } void Set(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property, int index, double value ) { this .Double().Set( this .IndexProp(property),index, value ); } void Set(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property, int index, string value ) { this .String().Set( this .IndexProp(property),index, value ); } long Get(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property, int index) const { return this .Long().Get(property,index); } double Get(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property, int index) const { return this .Double().Get( this .IndexProp(property),index); } string Get(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property, int index) const { return this .String().Get( this .IndexProp(property),index); } int Size( const int range) const { if (range< this .m_total_int) return this .Long().Size(range); else if (range< this .m_total_int+ this .m_total_dbl) return this .Double().Size( this .IndexProp((ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE)range)); else if (range< this .m_total_int+ this .m_total_dbl+ this .m_total_str) return this .String().Size( this .IndexProp((ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING)range)); return 0 ; } bool SetSizeRange( const int range, const int size) { if (range< this .m_total_int) return this .Long().SetSizeRange(range,size); else if (range< this .m_total_int+ this .m_total_dbl) return this .Double().SetSizeRange( this .IndexProp((ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE)range),size); else if (range< this .m_total_int+ this .m_total_dbl+ this .m_total_str) return this .String().SetSizeRange( this .IndexProp((ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING)range),size); return false ; } CDataPropObj( const int prop_total_integer, const int prop_total_double, const int prop_total_string) { this .m_total_int=prop_total_integer; this .m_total_dbl=prop_total_double; this .m_total_str=prop_total_string; this .m_list.Add( new CXDimArrayLong( this .m_total_int, 1 )); this .m_list.Add( new CXDimArrayDouble( this .m_total_dbl, 1 )); this .m_list.Add( new CXDimArrayString( this .m_total_str, 1 )); } ~CDataPropObj() { m_list.Clear(); m_list.Shutdown(); } };

Pero para monitorear los cambios en las propiedades de un objeto, necesitamos recordar el estado pasado de todas sus propiedades y compararlo con el actual. Para ello, antes teníamos dos conjuntos de propiedades de objeto. Ahora crearemos otra clase que contendrá los dos objetos de clase que acabamos de escribir. Un objeto sirve para guardar las propiedades actuales, mientras que el segundo objeto sirve para almacenar las propiedades pasadas.



En el mismo lugar, en la sección privada de la clase, declararemos la nueva clase de datos de propiedades actuales y pasadas:

class CProperty { }

Todos los campos y métodos de la clase serán públicos. Como la clase es pequeña y guarda objetos de las clases que hemos analizado anteriormente, dejaremos que el lector estudie su listado de forma independiente:

class CProperty { public : CDataPropObj *Curr; CDataPropObj *Prev; bool SetSizeRange( const int range, const int size) { return ( this .Curr.SetSizeRange(range,size) && this .Prev.SetSizeRange(range,size) ? true : false ); } int CurrSize( const int range) const { return Curr.Size(range); } int PrevSize( const int range) const { return Prev.Size(range); } void CurrentToPrevious( void ) { for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .Curr.Long().Total();i++) for ( int r= 0 ;r< this .Curr.Long().Size(i);r++) this .Prev.Long().Set(i,r, this .Curr.Long().Get(i,r)); for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .Curr.Double().Total();i++) for ( int r= 0 ;r< this .Curr.Double().Size(i);r++) this .Prev.Double().Set(i,r, this .Curr.Double().Get(i,r)); for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .Curr.String().Total();i++) for ( int r= 0 ;r< this .Curr.String().Size(i);r++) this .Prev.String().Set(i,r, this .Curr.String().Get(i,r)); } CProperty( const int prop_int_total, const int prop_double_total, const int prop_string_total) { this .Curr= new CDataPropObj(prop_int_total,prop_double_total,prop_string_total); this .Prev= new CDataPropObj(prop_int_total,prop_double_total,prop_string_total); } };

Además de trabajar con los métodos de las clases creadas anteriormente, hemos añadido un método para copiar las propiedades actuales en las pasadas. El copiado se realiza elemento por elemento, ya que necesitamos tener dos copias independientes del mismo objeto. Si hubiéramos recurrido al método AssignArray de la clase CArrayObj, entonces habríamos copiado los punteros, no los valores de propiedad, como aquí, lo cual produciría una copia exacta de un objeto respecto a otro, y el cambio en una propiedad de un objeto provocaría el cambio de las propiedades en el otro, cosa que no necesitamos.

Bien, la sustitución de matrices simples por objetos de la clase de matriz dinámica que acabamos de hacer (no al completo, obviamente) implica el uso de un objeto de la clase CProperty como puntero a las propiedades de un objeto gráfico y conlleva hacer muchos cambios en las clases de la biblioteca, ya que ahora necesitamos especificar además del índice de la propiedad, el índice del punto de pivote de precio y tiempo, o el número del nivel cuya propiedad queremos obtener o establecer.







Mejorando las clases de la biblioteca

En la clase del objeto gráfico abstracto (en la que estamos trabajando ahora), en su sección privada, inmediatamente después de la clase de propiedades recién escrita, declaramos el puntero al objeto de propiedades del objeto gráfico, una variable para guardar el número de puntos de pivote del objeto y los métodos necesarios para establecer los múltiples valores de una propiedad de un objeto:

CProperty *Prop; int m_pivots; void SetTimePivot( const int index); void SetPricePivot( const int index); void SetLevelColor( const int index); void SetLevelStyle( const int index); void SetLevelWidth( const int index); void SetLevelValue( const int index); void SetLevelText( const int index); void SetBMPFile( const int index);

En la sección pública de la clase, complementaremos todos los métodos Get y Set con una variable más que permitirá indicar el índice de la segunda dimensión de la matriz de propiedades. Para retornar y recibir las propiedades, ahora usaremos los métodos Get y Set de los campos Curr y Prev de la clase CProperty, que guardan las matrices de las propiedades actuales y pasadas:

public : void SetProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property, int index , long value ) { this .Prop.Curr.Set(property,index, value ); } void SetProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property, int index , double value ) { this .Prop.Curr.Set(property,index, value ); } void SetProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property, int index , string value ) { this .Prop.Curr.Set(property,index, value ); } long GetProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property, int index ) const { return this .Prop.Curr.Get(property,index); } double GetProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property, int index ) const { return this .Prop.Curr.Get(property,index); } string GetProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property, int index ) const { return this .Prop.Curr.Get(property,index); } void SetPropertyPrev(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property, int index , long value ) { this .Prop.Prev.Set(property,index, value ); } void SetPropertyPrev(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property, int index , double value ){ this .Prop.Prev.Set(property,index, value ); } void SetPropertyPrev(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property, int index , string value ){ this .Prop.Prev.Set(property,index, value ); } long GetPropertyPrev(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property, int index ) const { return this .Prop.Prev.Get(property,index); } double GetPropertyPrev(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property, int index ) const { return this .Prop.Prev.Get(property,index); } string GetPropertyPrev(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property, int index ) const { return this .Prop.Prev.Get(property,index); }

En todo el código de clase donde se usan los métodos GetProperty(), SetProperty(), GetPropertyPrev() y SetPropertyPrev(), deberemos realizar cambios, ya que en ellos ahora se especifica el índice de la segunda dimensión. No describiremos todos estos cambios aquí, pues ocuparía demasiado espacio en el artículo: los cambios al completo se han incluido en el código de clase que el lector podrá encontrar al final del artículo. Vamos a analizar solo los métodos nuevos y algunos antiguos.

En la sección pública de la clase, declaramos los métodos que retornan las descripciones de los puntos de pivote y los niveles del objeto:

virtual string TypeDescription( void ) const { return CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ANY); } virtual string PriceDescription( const int index) const { return :: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE,index), this .m_digits); } virtual string TimeDescription( const int index) const { return :: TimeToString ( this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME,index), TIME_DATE | TIME_MINUTES ); } virtual string LevelColorDescription( const int index) const { return :: ColorToString (( color ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELCOLOR,index), true ); } virtual string LevelStyleDescription( const int index) const { return LineStyleDescription(( ENUM_LINE_STYLE ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELSTYLE,index)); } virtual string LevelWidthDescription( const int index) const { return ( string ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELWIDTH,index); } virtual string LevelValueDescription( const int index) const { return :: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELVALUE,index), 5 ); } string TimesDescription( void ) const ; string PricesDescription( void ) const ; string TimePricesDescription( void ) const ; string LevelColorsDescription( void ) const ; string LevelStylesDescription( void ) const ; string LevelWidthsDescription( void ) const ; string LevelValuesDescription( void ) const ; string LevelTextsDescription( void ) const ; string LevelsAllDescription( void ) const ; string BMPFilesDescription( void ) const ;

En el constructor paramétrico protegido de la clase, transmitiremos un parámetro más: el número de puntos de pivote del objeto necesarios para su construcción (lo cual significa que también deberemos modificar las clases de los objetos herederos para que transmitan a este constructor el número de puntos de pivote):

CGStdGraphObj(){ this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ; m_group=WRONG_VALUE; } protected : CGStdGraphObj( const ENUM_OBJECT_DE_TYPE obj_type, const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG belong, const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP group , const long chart_id, const int pivots, const string name);

Echemos un vistazo a la implementación de la clase:

CGStdGraphObj::CGStdGraphObj( const ENUM_OBJECT_DE_TYPE obj_type, const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG belong, const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP group, const long chart_id, const int pivots, const string name) { this .Prop= new CProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL,GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL,GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING_TOTAL); this .m_pivots=pivots; int levels=( int ):: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_LEVELS ); this .Prop.SetSizeRange(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME, this .m_pivots); this .Prop.SetSizeRange(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE, this .m_pivots); this .Prop.SetSizeRange(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELCOLOR,levels); this .Prop.SetSizeRange(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELSTYLE,levels); this .Prop.SetSizeRange(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELWIDTH,levels); this .Prop.SetSizeRange(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELVALUE,levels); this .Prop.SetSizeRange(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELTEXT,levels); this .Prop.SetSizeRange(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BMPFILE, 2 ); this .m_type=obj_type; this .SetName(name); CGBaseObj::SetChartID(chart_id); CGBaseObj::SetTypeGraphObject(CGBaseObj::GraphObjectType(obj_type)); CGBaseObj::SetTypeElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDARD); CGBaseObj::SetBelong(belong); CGBaseObj::SetGroup(group); CGBaseObj::SetSubwindow(chart_id,name); CGBaseObj::SetDigits(( int ):: SymbolInfoInteger (:: ChartSymbol (chart_id), SYMBOL_DIGITS )); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID , 0 , CGBaseObj:: ChartID ()); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM , 0 , CGBaseObj::SubWindow()); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE , 0 , CGBaseObj::TypeGraphObject()); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE , 0 , CGBaseObj::TypeGraphElement()); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG , 0 , CGBaseObj::Belong()); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP , 0 , CGBaseObj::Group()); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID , 0 , 0 ); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM , 0 , 0 ); this .PropertiesRefresh(); this .m_create_time=( datetime ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME , 0 ); this .m_back=( bool ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK , 0 ); this .m_selected=( bool ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED , 0 ); this .m_selectable=( bool ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE , 0 ); this .m_hidden=( bool ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN , 0 ); this .PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); }

Aquí primero creamos un objeto de clase de propiedades del objeto gráfico, especificando el número de propiedades enteras, reales y string. Luego, para las propiedades que tienen varios parámetros (precio, tiempo de los puntos de pivote, número de niveles y propiedades de cada uno de los niveles), establecemos los tamaños de las matrices en la segunda dimensión. Al establecer y obtener las propiedades que solo tengan un parámetro, especificaremos el índice del parámetro en la segunda dimensión como cero.



En el método que compara objetos CGStdGraphObj entre sí según todas las propiedades, ahora comparamos las propiedades en un ciclo según el tamaño de la segunda dimensión:

bool CGStdGraphObj::IsEqual(CGStdGraphObj *compared_obj) const { int begin= 0 , end=GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL; for ( int i=begin; i<end; i++) { ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER prop=(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER)i; for ( int j= 0 ;j<Prop.CurrSize(prop);j++) if ( this .GetProperty(prop,j)!=compared_obj.GetProperty(prop,j)) return false ; } begin=end; end+=GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL; for ( int i=begin; i<end; i++) { ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE prop=(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE)i; for ( int j= 0 ;j<Prop.CurrSize(prop);j++) if ( this .GetProperty(prop,j)!=compared_obj.GetProperty(prop,j)) return false ; } begin=end; end+=GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING_TOTAL; for ( int i=begin; i<end; i++) { ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING prop=(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING)i; for ( int j= 0 ;j<Prop.CurrSize(prop);j++) if ( this .GetProperty(prop,j)!=compared_obj.GetProperty(prop,j)) return false ; } return true ; }

En los métodos que reciben y guardan las propiedades de un objeto gráfico, ahora todas las propiedades que tienen múltiples valores se rellenan en un ciclo por el número de propiedades:

void CGStdGraphObj::GetAndSaveINT( void ) { this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME, 0 ,:: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_CREATETIME )); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME, 0 ,:: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_CREATETIME )); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES, 0 ,:: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_TIMEFRAMES )); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK, 0 ,:: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_BACK )); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER, 0 ,:: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_ZORDER )); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN, 0 ,:: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_HIDDEN )); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED, 0 ,:: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_SELECTED )); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE, 0 ,:: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_SELECTABLE )); for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .m_pivots;i++) this .SetTimePivot(i); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_COLOR, 0 ,:: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_COLOR )); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STYLE, 0 ,:: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_STYLE )); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WIDTH, 0 ,:: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_WIDTH )); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FILL, 0 ,:: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_FILL )); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_READONLY, 0 ,:: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_READONLY )); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELS, 0 ,:: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_LEVELS )); for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .Levels();i++) { this .SetLevelColor(i); this .SetLevelStyle(i); this .SetLevelWidth(i); } this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ALIGN, 0 ,:: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_ALIGN )); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FONTSIZE, 0 ,:: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_FONTSIZE )); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_LEFT, 0 ,:: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_RAY_LEFT )); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_RIGHT, 0 ,:: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_RAY_RIGHT )); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY, 0 ,:: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_RAY )); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELLIPSE, 0 ,:: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_ELLIPSE )); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ARROWCODE, 0 ,:: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_ARROWCODE )); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANCHOR, 0 ,:: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_ANCHOR )); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XDISTANCE, 0 ,:: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_XDISTANCE )); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YDISTANCE, 0 ,:: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_YDISTANCE )); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DIRECTION, 0 ,:: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_DIRECTION )); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DEGREE, 0 ,:: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_DEGREE )); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DRAWLINES, 0 ,:: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_DRAWLINES )); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STATE, 0 ,:: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_STATE )); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_CHART_ID, 0 ,:: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_CHART_ID )); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_PERIOD, 0 ,:: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_PERIOD )); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_DATE_SCALE, 0 ,:: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_DATE_SCALE )); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_PRICE_SCALE, 0 ,:: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_PRICE_SCALE )); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_CHART_SCALE, 0 ,:: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_CHART_SCALE )); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XSIZE, 0 ,:: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_XSIZE )); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YSIZE, 0 ,:: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_YSIZE )); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XOFFSET, 0 ,:: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_XOFFSET )); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YOFFSET, 0 ,:: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_YOFFSET )); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BGCOLOR, 0 ,:: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_BGCOLOR )); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CORNER, 0 ,:: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_CORNER )); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BORDER_TYPE, 0 ,:: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_BORDER_TYPE )); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BORDER_COLOR, 0 ,:: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_BORDER_COLOR )); } void CGStdGraphObj::GetAndSaveDBL( void ) { for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .m_pivots;i++) SetPricePivot(i); for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .Levels();i++) this .SetLevelValue(i); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SCALE, 0 ,:: ObjectGetDouble ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_SCALE )); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANGLE, 0 ,:: ObjectGetDouble ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_ANGLE )); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DEVIATION, 0 ,:: ObjectGetDouble ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_DEVIATION )); } void CGStdGraphObj::GetAndSaveSTR( void ) { this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TEXT, 0 ,:: ObjectGetString ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_TEXT )); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TOOLTIP, 0 ,:: ObjectGetString ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_TOOLTIP )); for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .Levels();i++) this .SetLevelText(i); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FONT, 0 ,:: ObjectGetString ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_FONT )); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BMPFILE, 0 ,:: ObjectGetString ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_BMPFILE )); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_SYMBOL, 0 ,:: ObjectGetString ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_SYMBOL )); }

En el método que copia los datos actuales en los pasados, llamamos al método del objeto de propiedades actual, especialmente creado para copiar las propiedades actuales en las pasadas:

void CGStdGraphObj::PropertiesCopyToPrevData( void ) { this .Prop.CurrentToPrevious(); }

En el método que busca los cambios en las propiedades del objeto, primero comprobamos si la propiedad es múltiple, y si es así, verificamos su cambio en un ciclo por el número de instancias de la propiedad; de lo contrario, solo verificaremos las propiedades string de los dos objetos:

void CGStdGraphObj::PropertiesCheckChanged( void ) { bool changed= false ; int begin= 0 , end=GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL; for ( int i=begin; i<end; i++) { ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER prop=(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER)i; if (! this .SupportProperty(prop)) continue ; i f (prop==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME || (prop>=GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELCOLOR && prop<=GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELWIDTH)) { int total=(prop==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME ? this .m_pivots : this .Levels()); for ( int j= 0 ;j<Prop.CurrSize(prop);j++) { if ( this .GetProperty(prop,j)!= this .GetPropertyPrev(prop,j)) { changed= true ; :: Print (DFUN, this .Name(), ", property index: " ,j, " " ,TextByLanguage( " Изменённое свойство: " , " Modified property: " ), this .GetPropertyDescription(prop)); } } } else if ( this .GetProperty(prop, 0 )!= this .GetPropertyPrev(prop, 0 )) { changed= true ; :: Print (DFUN, this .Name(), ": " ,TextByLanguage( " Изменённое свойство: " , " Modified property: " ), this .GetPropertyDescription(prop)); } } begin=end; end+=GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL; for ( int i=begin; i<end; i++) { ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE prop=(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE)i; if (! this .SupportProperty(prop)) continue ; if (prop==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE || GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELVALUE) { int total=(prop==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE ? this .m_pivots : this .Levels()); for ( int j= 0 ;j<Prop.CurrSize(prop);j++) { if ( this .GetProperty(prop,j)!= this .GetPropertyPrev(prop,j)) { changed= true ; :: Print (DFUN, this .Name(), ", property index: " ,j, " " ,TextByLanguage( " Изменённое свойство: " , " Modified property: " ), this .GetPropertyDescription(prop)); } } } e lse if ( this .GetProperty(prop, 0 )!= this .GetPropertyPrev(prop, 0 )) { changed= true ; :: Print (DFUN, this .Name(), ": " ,TextByLanguage( " Изменённое свойство: " , " Modified property: " ),GetPropertyDescription(prop)); } } begin=end; end+=GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING_TOTAL; for ( int i=begin; i<end; i++) { ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING prop=(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING)i; if (! this .SupportProperty(prop)) continue ; if (prop==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELTEXT || prop==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BMPFILE) { int total=(prop==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELTEXT ? this .Levels() : 2 ); for ( int j= 0 ;j<Prop.CurrSize(prop);j++) { if ( this .GetProperty(prop,j)!= this .GetPropertyPrev(prop,j)) { changed= true ; :: Print (DFUN, this .Name(), ", property index: " ,j, " " ,TextByLanguage( " Изменённое свойство: " , " Modified property: " ), this .GetPropertyDescription(prop)); } } } else if ( this .GetProperty(prop, 0 )!= this .GetPropertyPrev(prop, 0 )) { changed= true ; :: Print (DFUN, this .Name(), ": " ,TextByLanguage( " Изменённое свойство: " , " Modified property: " ),GetPropertyDescription(prop)); } } if (changed) PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); }





Métodos que leen y establecen las propiedades de los objetos y retornan las descripciones de las propiedades:

void CGStdGraphObj::SetTimePivot( const int index) { this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME,index,:: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_TIME ,index)); } void CGStdGraphObj::SetPricePivot( const int index) { this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE,index,:: ObjectGetDouble ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_PRICE ,index)); } void CGStdGraphObj::SetLevelColor( const int index) { this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELCOLOR,index,:: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_LEVELCOLOR ,index)); } void CGStdGraphObj::SetLevelStyle( const int index) { this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELSTYLE,index,:: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_LEVELSTYLE ,index)); } void CGStdGraphObj::SetLevelWidth( const int index) { this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELWIDTH,index,:: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_LEVELWIDTH ,index)); } void CGStdGraphObj::SetLevelValue( const int index) { this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELVALUE,index,:: ObjectGetDouble ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_LEVELVALUE ,index)); } void CGStdGraphObj::SetLevelText( const int index) { this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELTEXT,index,:: ObjectGetString ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_LEVELTEXT ,index)); } void CGStdGraphObj::SetBMPFile( const int index) { this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BMPFILE,index,:: ObjectGetString ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_BMPFILE ,index)); } string CGStdGraphObj::TimesDescription( void ) const { string txt= "" ; for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .m_pivots;i++) txt+= " - " +CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_TEXT_PIVOT)+( string )i+ ": " + this .TimeDescription(i)+(i< this .m_pivots- 1 ? "

" : "" ); return txt; } string CGStdGraphObj::PricesDescription( void ) const { string txt= "" ; for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .m_pivots;i++) txt+= " - " +CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_TEXT_PIVOT)+( string )i+ ": " + this .PriceDescription(i)+(i< this .m_pivots- 1 ? "

" : "" ); return txt; } string CGStdGraphObj::TimePricesDescription( void ) const { string txt= "" ; for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .m_pivots;i++) txt+=( " - " +CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_TEXT_PIVOT)+( string )i+ ": " + this .TimeDescription(i)+ " / " + this .PriceDescription(i)+(i< this .m_pivots- 1 ? "

" : "" )); return txt; } string CGStdGraphObj::LevelColorsDescription( void ) const { string txt= "" ; for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .Levels();i++) txt+=( " - " +CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_TEXT_LEVEL)+( string )i+ ": " + this .LevelColorDescription(i)+(i< this .Levels()- 1 ? "

" : "" )); return txt; } string CGStdGraphObj::LevelStylesDescription( void ) const { string txt= "" ; for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .Levels();i++) txt+=( " - " +CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_TEXT_LEVEL)+( string )i+ ": " +LineStyleDescription( this .LevelStyle(i))+(i< this .Levels()- 1 ? "

" : "" )); return txt; } string CGStdGraphObj::LevelWidthsDescription( void ) const { string txt= "" ; for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .Levels();i++) txt+=( " - " +CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_TEXT_LEVEL)+( string )i+ ": " + this .LevelWidthDescription(i)+(i< this .Levels()- 1 ? "

" : "" )); return txt; } string CGStdGraphObj::LevelValuesDescription( void ) const { string txt= "" ; for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .Levels();i++) txt+=( " - " +CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_TEXT_LEVEL)+( string )i+ ": " + this .LevelValueDescription(i)+(i< this .Levels()- 1 ? "

" : "" )); return txt; } string CGStdGraphObj::LevelTextsDescription( void ) const { string txt= "" ; for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .Levels();i++) txt+=( " - " +CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_TEXT_LEVEL)+( string )i+ ": " + this .LevelText(i)+(i< this .Levels()- 1 ? "

" : "" )); return txt; } string CGStdGraphObj::BMPFilesDescription( void ) const { string txt= ( " - " +CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_TEXT_BMP_FILE_STATE_ON) + " (0): \"" +BMPFile( 0 )+ "\"

" + " - " +CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_TEXT_BMP_FILE_STATE_OFF)+ " (1): \"" +BMPFile( 1 )+ "\"" ); return txt; } string CGStdGraphObj::LevelsAllDescription( void ) const { string txt= "" ; for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .Levels();i++) { txt+= ( " - " +CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_TEXT_LEVEL)+ " " +( string )i+ "

" + " " +CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELCOLOR)+ ": " +LevelColorDescription(i)+ "

" + " " +CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELSTYLE)+ ": " +LevelStyleDescription(i)+ "

" + " " +CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELWIDTH)+ ": " +LevelWidthDescription(i)+ "

" + " " +CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELVALUE)+ ": " +LevelValueDescription(i)+ "

" + " " +CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELTEXT) + ": " +LevelText(i) ); } return txt; }

Todo resulta simple y claro en estos métodos, y apenas necesitan comentarios. Aparte de todos los métodos y cambios mencionados, hemos realizado numerosas modificaciones en la clase para indicar el índice de la segunda dimensión, pero no hemos analizado tales mejoras aquí: el lector podrá encontrarlas en los archivos adjuntos al artículo.



Como hemos añadido al constructor de la clase una nueva variable en la que debemos transmitir a la clase el número de puntos de pivote al crear una clase heredera, necesitamos introducir adiciones en sus constructores en cada objeto. No vamos a analizar todos los archivos de las clases de objetos gráficos, sino solo dos.

Abrimos el archivo de la clase de objeto gráfico "Buy" de \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Standard\GStdArrowBuyObj.mqh y añadimos a su constructor la transmisión del parámetro del número de puntos de pivote del objeto al constructor de la clase principal:

class CGStdArrowBuyObj : public CGStdGraphObj { private : public : CGStdArrowBuyObj( const long chart_id, const string name) : CGStdGraphObj(OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROW_BUY,GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_NO_PROGRAM,GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP_ARROWS,chart_id , 1 , name) { CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANCHOR, 0 , ANCHOR_TOP ); } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property); ENUM_ARROW_ANCHOR Anchor( void ) const { return ( ENUM_ARROW_ANCHOR ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANCHOR, 0 ); } virtual void PrintShort( const bool dash= false , const bool symbol= false ); virtual string Header( const bool symbol= false ); virtual string TypeDescription( void ) const { return StdGraphObjectTypeDescription( OBJ_ARROW_BUY ); } virtual string AnchorDescription( void ) const { return AnchorForArrowObjDescription( this .Anchor()); } };

Este objeto tiene solo un punto de pivote. Vamos a ver ahora un objeto con múltiples puntos de pivote.

Abrimos el archivo de la clase de objeto "Trend Line" de \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Standard\GStdTrendObj.mqh y escribimos de la misma forma la transmisión al constructor de la clase padre de un valor igual a dos para el número de puntos de pivote:

class CGStdTrendObj : public CGStdGraphObj { private : public : CGStdTrendObj( const long chart_id, const string name) : CGStdGraphObj(OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_TREND,GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_NO_PROGRAM,GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP_LINES,chart_id , 2 , name) { CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_LEFT, 0 ,:: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_RAY_LEFT )); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_RIGHT, 0 ,:: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_RAY_RIGHT )); } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property); virtual void PrintShort( const bool dash= false , const bool symbol= false ); virtual string Header( const bool symbol= false ); virtual string TypeDescription( void ) const { return StdGraphObjectTypeDescription( OBJ_TREND ); } };

Estos cambios se han realizado para cada clase en la carpeta \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Standard\. Después, inscribimos para cada objeto la cantidad de puntos de pivote utilizada para su construcción. Todos los cambios se pueden encontrar en los archivos adjuntos al artículo.



Vamos a modificar ahora la clase CSelect en la dirección \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Services\Select.mqh, en la que solo necesitaremos añadir los índices de la segunda dimensión a cada método donde se encuentren o se espere llamar a los métodos GetProperty():

static CArrayObj *ByGraphicStdObjectProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property, int index , long value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode); static CArrayObj *ByGraphicStdObjectProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property, int index , double value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode); static CArrayObj *ByGraphicStdObjectProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property, int index , string value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode); static int FindGraphicStdObjectMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property, int index ); static int FindGraphicStdObjectMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property, int index ); static int FindGraphicStdObjectMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property, int index ); static int FindGraphicStdObjectMin(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property, int index ); static int FindGraphicStdObjectMin(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property, int index ); static int FindGraphicStdObjectMin(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property, int index ); };

Vamos a analizar selectivamente la implementación de varios métodos:

CArrayObj *CSelect::ByGraphicStdObjectProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property, int index , long value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode) { if (list_source== NULL ) return NULL ; CArrayObj *list= new CArrayObj(); if (list== NULL ) return NULL ; list.FreeMode( false ); ListStorage.Add(list); int total=list_source.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ; i<total; i++) { CGStdGraphObj *obj=list_source.At(i); if (!obj.SupportProperty(property)) continue ; long obj_prop=obj.GetProperty(property ,index ); if (CompareValues(obj_prop,value,mode)) list.Add(obj); } return list; } int CSelect::FindGraphicStdObjectMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property , int index ) { if (list_source== NULL ) return WRONG_VALUE ; int idx= 0 ; CGStdGraphObj *max_obj= NULL ; int total=list_source.Total(); if (total== 0 ) return WRONG_VALUE ; for ( int i= 1 ; i<total; i++) { CGStdGraphObj *obj=list_source.At(i); long obj1_prop=obj.GetProperty(property ,index ); max_obj=list_source.At( idx ); long obj2_prop=max_obj.GetProperty(property ,index ); if (CompareValues(obj1_prop,obj2_prop,MORE)) idx=i ; } return idx; }

Todos los cambios están marcados a color. El resto de los métodos se modifican de forma idéntica a los presentados anteriormente, y el lector podrá familiarizarse con ellos en los archivos adjuntos al artículo.

Vamos a modificar ahora la clase de colección de objetos gráficos en el archivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Collections\GraphElementsCollection.mqh.



En los métodos públicos GetList(), escribimos la especificación del índice de la segunda dimensión de la matriz:

public : CGraphElementsCollection *GetObject( void ) { return & this ; } CArrayObj *GetListGraphObj( void ) { return & this .m_list_all_graph_obj; } CArrayObj *GetListCanvElm( void ) { return & this .m_list_all_canv_elm_obj;} CArrayObj *GetList(ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER property, long value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByGraphCanvElementProperty( this .GetListCanvElm(),property, value ,mode); } CArrayObj *GetList(ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOUBLE property, double value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL){ return CSelect::ByGraphCanvElementProperty( this .GetListCanvElm(),property, value ,mode); } CArrayObj *GetList(ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_STRING property, string value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL){ return CSelect::ByGraphCanvElementProperty( this .GetListCanvElm(),property, value ,mode); } CArrayObj *GetList(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property, int index , long value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByGraphicStdObjectProperty( this .GetListGraphObj(),property, index , value ,mode); } CArrayObj *GetList(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property, int index , double value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByGraphicStdObjectProperty( this .GetListGraphObj(),property, index , value ,mode); } CArrayObj *GetList(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property, int index , string value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByGraphicStdObjectProperty( this .GetListGraphObj(),property, index , value ,mode); }

En todos los métodos donde haya una llamada a los métodos modificados de la clase CSelect, añadimos la especificación del índice de la segunda dimensión de la matriz:

long CGraphElementsCollection::GetFreeGraphObjID( void ) { int index=CSelect::FindGraphicStdObjectMax( this .GetListGraphObj(),GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID , 0 ); CGStdGraphObj *obj= this .m_list_all_graph_obj.At(index); return (obj!= NULL ? obj.ObjectID()+ 1 : 1 ); } CGStdGraphObj *CGraphElementsCollection::FindMissingObj( const long chart_id) { CArrayObj *list=CSelect::ByGraphicStdObjectProperty( this .GetListGraphObj(),GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID , 0 ,chart_id,EQUAL); if (list== NULL ) return NULL ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<list.Total();i++) { CGStdGraphObj *obj=list.At(i); if (obj== NULL ) continue ; if (! this .IsPresentGraphObjOnChart(obj. ChartID (),obj.Name())) return obj; } return NULL ; } bool CGraphElementsCollection::IsPresentGraphObjInList( const long chart_id, const string name) { CArrayObj *list=CSelect::ByGraphicStdObjectProperty( this .GetListGraphObj(),GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID , 0 ,chart_id,EQUAL); list=CSelect::ByGraphicStdObjectProperty(list,GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME , 0 ,name,EQUAL); return (list== NULL || list.Total()== 0 ? false : true ); } void CGraphElementsCollection::DeleteGraphObjectsFromList( const long chart_id) { CArrayObj *list=CSelect::ByGraphicStdObjectProperty(GetListGraphObj(),GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID , 0 ,chart_id,EQUAL); if (list== NULL ) return ; for ( int i=list.Total();i> WRONG_VALUE ;i--) { CGStdGraphObj *obj=list.At(i); if (obj== NULL ) continue ; this .DeleteGraphObjFromList(obj); } } CGStdGraphObj *CGraphElementsCollection::GetStdGraphObject( const string name, const long chart_id) { CArrayObj *list= this .GetList(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID , 0 ,chart_id); list=CSelect::ByGraphicStdObjectProperty(list,GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME , 0 ,name,EQUAL); return (list!= NULL && list.Total()> 0 ? list.At( 0 ) : NULL ); }

En el método que añade un objeto gráfico a la colección, en lugar de la descripción breve del objeto, mostramos la descripción completa, de forma que podamos ver la lista completa de todas las propiedades del objeto durante la simulación:

bool CGraphElementsCollection::AddGraphObjToCollection( const string source,CChartObjectsControl *obj_control) { CArrayObj *list=obj_control.GetListNewAddedObj(); if (list== NULL ) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN_ERR_LINE,MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_FAILED_GET_ADDED_OBJ_LIST); return false ; } if (list.Total()== 0 ) return false ; bool res= true ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<list.Total();i++) { CGStdGraphObj *obj=list.Detach(i); if (obj== NULL ) { CMessage::ToLog(source,MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_FAILED_DETACH_OBJ_FROM_LIST); res &= false ; continue ; } if (! this .m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(source,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); delete obj; res &= false ; continue ; } else { obj.SetObjectID( this .GetFreeGraphObjID()); obj. Print (); } } return res; }

Estas son todas las mejoras planificadas para hoy. Los cambios menores pero numerosos que no hemos mencionado en el artículo se pueden encontrar en los archivos adjuntos al mismo.





Simulando eventos de objetos con dos puntos de pivote



Para la simulación, vamos a tomar el asesor del artículo anterior y a guardarlo en la nueva carpeta \MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\Part88\ con el nuevo nombre TestDoEasyPart88.mq5.



No hay que realizar ningún cambio en el asesor, todos los cambios se han llevado a cabo en los archivos de la biblioteca.

Compilamos el asesor y lo ejecutamos en el gráfico:





Al añadir objetos con dos puntos de pivote, y al modificar cualquiera de dichos puntos, el asesor muestra en el diario entradas sobre estos eventos. Si añadimos al gráfico un objeto que se construya usando más de dos puntos de pivote, no veremos las entradas sobre la modificación de uno de ellos, o bien cuando uno cambie, cambiarán los datos del segundo. Esto se debe a la existencia de un error lógico que dejamos para corregir en el próximo artículo, y del que hemos hablado anteriormente.







¿Qué es lo próximo?

En el próximo artículo, continuaremos trabajando con los eventos de los objetos gráficos estándar y las clases de matrices dinámicas.



Cabe señalar que para que el asesor funcione correctamente, necesitaremos el archivo del indicador para la biblioteca del artículo anterior .

Más abajo se adjuntan todos los archivos de la versión actual de la biblioteca y el archivo del asesor de prueba para MQL5. Puede descargarlo todo y ponerlo a prueba por sí mismo. Si tiene preguntas, observaciones o sugerencias, podrá concretarlas en los comentarios al artículo.

