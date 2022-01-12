Gráficos en la biblioteca DoEasy (Parte 88): Colección de objetos gráficos - matriz dinámica bidimensional para almacenar propiedades de objetos que cambian dinámicamente
Contenido
- Concepto
- Clase de matriz multidimensional dinámica
- Matriz bidimensional dinámica para almacenar las propiedades de los objetos
- Mejorando las clases de la biblioteca
- Simulando eventos de objetos con dos puntos de pivote
- ¿Qué es lo próximo?
Concepto
En todos los artículos anteriores, hasta ahora, hemos usado matrices simples para guardar los datos sobre las propiedades de los objetos. Tenemos tres matrices: una matriz unidimensional de propiedades enteras, reales y string. En cada celda de dicha matriz, guardaremos el valor de una propiedad específica del objeto que se corresponde con la enumeración de las propiedades del objeto indicadas en el archivo Defines.mqh. El esquema es factible y ha funcionado hasta ahora. No obstante, hemos llegado a la conclusión de que para los objetos gráficos (y algunos otros), una propiedad puede retornar valores para unidades aparte de esta propiedad.
Vamos a aclarar este punto. Por ejemplo, la propiedad de tiempo de un objeto gráfico. Un objeto gráfico posicionado en el gráfico según las coordenadas de precio/tiempo tiene varios puntos de pivote conforme a los cuales se ubica en el gráfico. Por ejemplo, el objeto "Flecha" tiene solo un punto de pivote, y podemos obtenerlo usando la función ObjectGetInteger(), indicando OBJPROP_TIME como el identificador de la propiedad. Esta construcción retornará la hora en el gráfico que se corresponda con el único punto de pivote del objeto:
ObjectGetInteger(0, Name, OBJPROP_TIME);
Pero, ¿qué podemos hacer si un objeto tiene dos puntos de pivote, como el objeto TrendLine? ¿Cómo obtenemos la hora de ambos puntos de pivote? Para ello, usaremos el parámetro formal prop_modifier de la función ObjectGetInteger(). Por defecto, se ha establecido en 0, que corresponde al primer punto de pivote. Para obtener los datos del segundo punto, necesitaremos indicar el valor 1. Para obtener los datos del tercer punto, indicaremos 2, etcétera:
ObjectGetInteger(0, Name, OBJPROP_TIME, 0); ObjectGetInteger(0, Name, OBJPROP_TIME, 1); ObjectGetInteger(0, Name, OBJPROP_TIME, 2); ObjectGetInteger(0, Name, OBJPROP_TIME, n);
Todo es simple y comprensible, pero escribimos todos los datos obtenidos del objeto en las matrices: los datos de tipo entero en una matriz long; los datos de tipo real, en una matriz double, y datos de tipo string, en una matriz string. Esto significa que, para guardar los datos que se pueden obtener indicando el punto de pivote deseado en prop_modifier, simplemente podemos usar una matriz bidimensional. Y todo parece ser lógico: guardamos el punto 0 en la dimensión cero, el punto 1 en la primera, el 2 en la segunda, y así sucesivamente:
array[TIME][0] = ObjectGetInteger(0, Name, OBJPROP_TIME, 0); array[TIME][1] = ObjectGetInteger(0, Name, OBJPROP_TIME, 1); array[TIME][2] = ObjectGetInteger(0, Name, OBJPROP_TIME, 2); //... array[TIME][n] = ObjectGetInteger(0, Name, OBJPROP_TIME, n);
... pero hay un "pero" aquí. Primero, para cada una de las muchas propiedades de un objeto, la cantidad de datos obtenidos puede ser distinta. Por ejemplo, para el objeto "Líneas de Fibonacci", tenemos dos puntos de pivote a lo largo de los cuales se ubica el objeto en el gráfico, pero el número de niveles del objeto es completamente distinto: hay nueve de ellos por defecto y, además, su número puede ser modificado por el usuario en cualquier momento. En segundo lugar, algunas "propiedades múltiples" de una propiedad de un objeto pueden cambiar dinámicamente.
Resulta que no podemos saber de antemano cuál debería ser el tamaño de la segunda dimensión para la matriz en la que queremos guardar los puntos de pivote del objeto, y estas propiedades también pueden cambiar dinámicamente. Partiendo de esto, no podemos usar matrices bidimensionales para almacenar las propiedades de diferentes objetos por los siguientes motivos:
- Todos los objetos son herederos de sus objetos básicos, en los cuales se definen matrices para guardar propiedades, y cada propiedad debe tener un tamaño predefinido de la segunda dimensión de la matriz, que puede ser distinto para cada objeto y cada una de sus propiedades. Y en MQL, al crear una matriz bidimensional, debemos indicar el valor de la segunda dimensionalidad, que simplemente no conocemos en la clase abstracta para cada propiedad de cada objeto;
- Cada una de estas propiedades "multidimensionales" puede ser dinámicamente modificada tanto por el usuario como de forma programática. Pero en MQL no podemos cambiar dinámicamente una dimensionalidad distinta de cero de una matriz multidimensional.
Para crear dicha matriz, usaremos la clase de matriz dinámica de punteros a instancias de la clase CObject y sus herederos, es decir, CArrayObj.
Basándonos en la clase creada, crearemos una clase de objeto para guardar las propiedades del objeto en lugar de matrices normales. Luego, podremos cambiar en cualquier momento la cantidad de datos almacenados en la segunda dimensión de la matriz, para modificar así a tiempo las propiedades del objeto de clase al cambiar las propiedades del objeto gráfico correspondiente.
Es decir, para hoy, nuestra tarea será la siguiente: primero crearemos una clase de matriz dinámica multidimensional, y después, usando esta como base, crearemos un objeto de matriz dinámica bidimensional para almacenar las propiedades del objeto y las reemplazaremos por tres matrices en las que guardar las propiedades del objeto. Vamos a colocar la clase del objeto gráfico abstracto en los "nuevos raíles" y a probar las posibilidades recién descubiertas para guardar las propiedades del objeto en una matriz dinámica y monitorear los cambios en estas propiedades.
Clase de matriz multidimensional dinámica
La clase CArrayObj es esencialmente una matriz que contiene punteros a instancias de objetos heredados de la clase base CObject. En consecuencia, en dicha matriz, podemos poner cualquier objeto heredero del objeto CObject, lo cual significa que podemos encontrar en las celdas de la matriz tanto datos del tipo long, double o string como otra matriz CArrayObj que también pueda contener datos u otras matrices. Si todo está claro con las matrices CArrayObj, con los datos, no tanto: estos no son descendientes de la clase CObject, por lo que necesitamos crear clases para almacenarlos. Además, para cada uno de los objetos (y el objeto de la matriz en sí) que se encuentran en la matriz, deberemos indicar su tipo; esto es necesario para una comprensión inequívoca de lo que se almacena exactamente en una celda de la matriz: un objeto simple con un número entero, datos reales o string, u otro objeto que a su vez contenga objetos con datos u otra matriz con objetos. Esto es necesario para crear métodos capaces de copiar un objeto de clase a otro, para así saber con certeza si copiar los datos en una celda (si hay datos en la celda correspondiente de la matriz copiada) o crear una nueva matriz con datos en la matriz de origen (si la celda correspondiente de la matriz copiada contiene una matriz) y copiar los datos de ella. Vamos a establecer directamente los tipos de objeto requeridos allí; en el archivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Defines.mqh, introducimos las constantes de los tipos necesarios allí en la lista de tipos de objetos de la biblioteca (ofrecemos la enumeración completa para que el lector pueda comprender al cien por cien):
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Enumerations | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| List of library object types | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ enum ENUM_OBJECT_DE_TYPE { //--- Graphics OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GBASE = COLLECTION_ID_LIST_END+1, // "Base object of all library graphical objects" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT, // "Graphical element" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GFORM, // Form object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSHADOW, // Shadow object type //--- Animation OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GFRAME, // "Single animation frame" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GFRAME_TEXT, // "Single text animation frame" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GFRAME_QUAD, // "Single rectangular animation frame" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GFRAME_GEOMETRY, // "Single geometric animation frame" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GANIMATIONS, // "Animations" object type //--- Managing graphical objects OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL, // "Managing graphical objects" object type //--- Standard graphical objects OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ, // "Standard graphical object" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_VLINE = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+1+OBJ_VLINE, // "Vertical line" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_HLINE = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+1+OBJ_HLINE, // "Horizontal line" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_TREND = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+1+OBJ_TREND, // "Trend line" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_TRENDBYANGLE = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+1+OBJ_TRENDBYANGLE, // "Trend line by angle" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_CYCLES = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+1+OBJ_CYCLES, // Cyclic lines" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROWED_LINE = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+1+OBJ_ARROWED_LINE, // "Arrowed line" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_CHANNEL = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+1+OBJ_CHANNEL, // "Equidistant channel" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_STDDEVCHANNEL = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+1+OBJ_STDDEVCHANNEL, // "Standard deviation channel" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_REGRESSION = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+1+OBJ_REGRESSION, // "Linear regression channel" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_PITCHFORK = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+1+OBJ_PITCHFORK, // "Andrews' pitchfork" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_GANNLINE = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+1+OBJ_GANNLINE, // "Gann line" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_GANNFAN = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+1+OBJ_GANNFAN, // "Gann fan" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_GANNGRID = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+1+OBJ_GANNGRID, // "Gann grid" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_FIBO = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+1+OBJ_FIBO, // "Fibo levels" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_FIBOTIMES = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+1+OBJ_FIBOTIMES, // "Fibo time zones" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_FIBOFAN = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+1+OBJ_FIBOFAN, // "Fibo fan" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_FIBOARC = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+1+OBJ_FIBOARC, // "Fibo arcs" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_FIBOCHANNEL = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+1+OBJ_FIBOCHANNEL, // "Fibo channel" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_EXPANSION = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+1+OBJ_EXPANSION, // "Fibo expansion" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ELLIOTWAVE5 = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+1+OBJ_ELLIOTWAVE5, // "Elliott 5 waves" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ELLIOTWAVE3 = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+1+OBJ_ELLIOTWAVE3, // "Elliott 3 waves" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_RECTANGLE = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+1+OBJ_RECTANGLE, // "Rectangle" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_TRIANGLE = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+1+OBJ_TRIANGLE, // "Triangle" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ELLIPSE = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+1+OBJ_ELLIPSE, // "Ellipse" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROW_THUMB_UP = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+1+OBJ_ARROW_THUMB_UP, // "Thumb up" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROW_THUMB_DOWN = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+1+OBJ_ARROW_THUMB_DOWN, // "Thumb down" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROW_UP = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+1+OBJ_ARROW_UP, // "Arrow up" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROW_DOWN = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+1+OBJ_ARROW_DOWN, // "Arrow down" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROW_STOP = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+1+OBJ_ARROW_STOP, // "Stop sign" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROW_CHECK = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+1+OBJ_ARROW_CHECK, // "Check mark" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROW_LEFT_PRICE = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+1+OBJ_ARROW_LEFT_PRICE, // "Left price label" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROW_RIGHT_PRICE = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+1+OBJ_ARROW_RIGHT_PRICE,// "Right price label" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROW_BUY = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+1+OBJ_ARROW_BUY, // "Buy sign" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROW_SELL = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+1+OBJ_ARROW_SELL, // "Sell sign" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROW = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+1+OBJ_ARROW, // "Arrow" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_TEXT = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+1+OBJ_TEXT, // "Text" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_LABEL = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+1+OBJ_LABEL, // "Text label" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_BUTTON = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+1+OBJ_BUTTON, // "Button" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_CHART = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+1+OBJ_CHART, // "Chart" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_BITMAP = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+1+OBJ_BITMAP, // "Bitmap" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_BITMAP_LABEL = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+1+OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL, // "Bitmap label" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_EDIT = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+1+OBJ_EDIT, // "Input field" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_EVENT = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+1+OBJ_EVENT, // "Event object which corresponds to an event in Economic Calendar" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_RECTANGLE_LABEL = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+1+OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL, // "Rectangle Label object used to create and design the custom graphical interface" object type //--- Objects OBJECT_DE_TYPE_BASE = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_RECTANGLE_LABEL+1, // Base object for all library objects OBJECT_DE_TYPE_BASE_EXT, // Extended base object for all library objects OBJECT_DE_TYPE_ACCOUNT, // "Account" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_BOOK_ORDER, // "Book order" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_BOOK_BUY, // "Book buy order" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_BOOK_BUY_MARKET, // "Book buy order at market price" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_BOOK_SELL, // "Book sell order" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_BOOK_SELL_MARKET, // "Book sell order at market price" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_BOOK_SNAPSHOT, // "Book snapshot" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_BOOK_SERIES, // "Book snapshot series" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_CHART, // "Chart" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_CHART_WND, // "Chart window" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_CHART_WND_IND, // "Chart window indicator" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_EVENT, // "Event" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_EVENT_BALANCE, // "Balance operation event" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_EVENT_MODIFY, // "Pending order/position modification event" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_EVENT_ORDER_PLASED, // "Placing a pending order event" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_EVENT_ORDER_REMOVED, // "Pending order removal event" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSE, // "Position closure event" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_EVENT_POSITION_OPEN, // "Position opening event" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_BUFFER, // "Indicator buffer" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_BUFFER_ARROW, // "Arrow rendering buffer" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_BUFFER_BAR, // "Bar buffer" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_BUFFER_CALCULATE, // "Calculated buffer" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_BUFFER_CANDLE, // "Candle buffer" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_BUFFER_FILLING, // "Filling buffer" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_BUFFER_HISTOGRAMM, // "Histogram buffer" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_BUFFER_HISTOGRAMM2, // "Histogram 2 buffer" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_BUFFER_LINE, // "Line buffer" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_BUFFER_SECTION, // "Section buffer" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_BUFFER_ZIGZAG, // "Zigzag buffer" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_INDICATOR, // "Indicator" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_DATA, // "Indicator data" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_DATA_LIST, // "Indicator data list" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_AC, // "Accelerator Oscillator indicator" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_AD, // "Accumulation/Distribution indicator" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_ADX, // "Average Directional Index indicator" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_ADXW, // "ADX indicator by Welles Wilder" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_ALLIGATOR, // "Alligator indicator" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_AMA, // "Adaptive Moving Average indicator" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_AO, // "Awesome Oscillator indicator" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_ATR, // "Average True Range" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_BANDS, // "Bollinger Bands® indicator" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_BEARS, // "Bears Power indicator" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_BULLS, // "Bulls Power indicator" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_BWMFI, // "Market Facilitation Index indicator" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_CCI, // "Commodity Channel Index indicator" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_CHAIKIN, // "Chaikin Oscillator indicator" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_CUSTOM, // "Custom indicator" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_DEMA, // "Double Exponential Moving Average indicator" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_DEMARKER, // "DeMarker indicator" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_ENVELOPES, // "Envelopes indicator" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_FORCE, // "Force Index indicator" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_FRACTALS, // "Fractals indicator" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_FRAMA, // "Fractal Adaptive Moving Average indicator" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_GATOR, // "Gator Oscillator indicator" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_ICHIMOKU, // "Ichimoku Kinko Hyo indicator" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_MA, // "Moving Average indicator" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_MACD, // "Moving Average Convergence/Divergence indicator" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_MFI, // "Money Flow Index indicator" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_MOMENTUM, // "Momentum indicator" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_OBV, // "On Balance Volume indicator" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_OSMA, // "Moving Average of Oscillator indicator" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_RSI, // "Relative Strength Index indicator" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_RVI, // "Relative Vigor Index indicator" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_SAR, // "Parabolic SAR indicator" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_STDEV, // "Standard Deviation indicator" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_STOCH, // "Stochastic Oscillator indicator" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_TEMA, // "Triple Exponential Moving Average indicator" object OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_TRIX, // "Triple Exponential Moving Averages Oscillator indicator" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_VIDYA, // "Variable Index Dynamic Average indicator" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_VOLUMES, // "Volumes indicator" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_WPR, // "Williams' Percent Range indicator" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_MQL5_SIGNAL, // "mql5 signal" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_ORDER_DEAL_POSITION, // "Order/Deal/Position" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_HISTORY_BALANCE, // "Historical balance operation" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_HISTORY_DEAL, // "Historical deal" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_HISTORY_ORDER_MARKET, // "Historical market order" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_HISTORY_ORDER_PENDING, // "Historical removed pending order" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_MARKET_ORDER, // "Market order" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_MARKET_PENDING, // "Pending order" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_MARKET_POSITION, // "Market position" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_PENDING_REQUEST, // "Pending trading request" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_PENDING_REQUEST_POSITION_OPEN, // "Pending request to open a position" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_PENDING_REQUEST_POSITION_CLOSE, // "Pending request to close a position" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_PENDING_REQUEST_POSITION_SLTP, // "Pending request to modify position stop orders" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_PENDING_REQUEST_ORDER_PLACE, // "Pending request to place a pending order" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_PENDING_REQUEST_ORDER_REMOVE, // "Pending request to delete a pending order" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_PENDING_REQUEST_ORDER_MODIFY, // "Pending request to modify pending order parameters" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_SERIES_BAR, // "Bar" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_SERIES_PERIOD, // "Period timeseries" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_SERIES_SYMBOL, // "Symbol timeseries" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_SYMBOL, // "Symbol" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_SYMBOL_BONDS, // "Bond symbol" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_SYMBOL_CFD, // "CFD (contract for difference) symbol" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_SYMBOL_COLLATERAL, // "Non-tradable asset symbol" object type" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_SYMBOL_COMMODITY, // "Commodity symbol" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_SYMBOL_COMMON, // "Common group symbol" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_SYMBOL_CRYPTO, // "Cryptocurrency symbol" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_SYMBOL_CUSTOM, // "Custom symbol" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_SYMBOL_EXCHANGE, // "Exchange symbol" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_SYMBOL_FUTURES, // "Futures symbol" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_SYMBOL_FX, // "Forex symbol" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_SYMBOL_FX_EXOTIC, // "Exotic Forex symbol" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_SYMBOL_FX_MAJOR, // "Major Forex symbol" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_SYMBOL_FX_MINOR, // "Minor Forex symbol" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_SYMBOL_FX_RUB, // "RUB Forex symbol" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_SYMBOL_INDEX, // "Index symbol" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_SYMBOL_INDICATIVE, // "Indicative symbol" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_SYMBOL_METALL, // "Metal symbol" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_SYMBOL_OPTION, // "Option symbol" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_SYMBOL_STOCKS, // "Stock symbol" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_TICK, // "Tick" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_NEW_TICK, // "New tick" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_TICKSERIES, // "Tick data series" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_TRADE, // "Trading object" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_LONG, // "Long type data" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_DOUBLE, // "Double type data" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_STRING, // "String type data" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_OBJECT, // "Object type data" object type }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Search and sorting data | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
En el archivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Data.mqh, introducimos los índices de los nuevos mensajes:
MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_ADD_BUFFER, // Failed to add buffer object to the list MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_BUFFER_OBJ, // Failed to create \"Indicator buffer\" object MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST, // Failed to add object to the list MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_LONG_DATA_OBJ, // Failed to create long data object MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_DOUBLE_DATA_OBJ, // Failed to create double data object MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_STRING_DATA_OBJ, // Failed to create string data object MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_DECREASE_LONG_ARRAY, // Failed to decrease long array size MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_DECREASE_DOUBLE_ARRAY, // Failed to decrease double array size MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_DECREASE_STRING_ARRAY, // Failed to decrease string array size MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_GET_LONG_DATA_OBJ, // Failed to get long data object MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_GET_DOUBLE_DATA_OBJ, // Failed to get double data object MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_GET_STRING_DATA_OBJ, // Failed to get string data object MSG_LIB_SYS_REQUEST_OUTSIDE_LONG_ARRAY, // Request outside long array MSG_LIB_SYS_REQUEST_OUTSIDE_DOUBLE_ARRAY, // Request outside double array MSG_LIB_SYS_REQUEST_OUTSIDE_STRING_ARRAY, // Request outside string array MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES, // Yes MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO, // No MSG_LIB_TEXT_AND, // and
...
MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_TEXT_ANCHOR_RIGHT_UPPER, // Anchor point at the upper right corner MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_TEXT_ANCHOR_UPPER, // Anchor point at the upper center MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_TEXT_ANCHOR_CENTER, // Anchor point at the very center of the object MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_TEXT_TIME_PRICE, // Price/time coordinates MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_TEXT_PIVOT, // Pivot point MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_TEXT_LEVELSVALUE_ALL, // Level values MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_TEXT_LEVEL, // Level MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_TEXT_BMP_FILE_STATE_ON, // On state MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_TEXT_BMP_FILE_STATE_OFF, // Off state //--- CGraphElementsCollection MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_FAILED_GET_ADDED_OBJ_LIST, // Failed to get the list of newly added objects MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_FAILED_DETACH_OBJ_FROM_LIST, // Failed to remove a graphical object from the list MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_CREATE_EVN_CTRL_INDICATOR, // Indicator for controlling and sending events created MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_FAILED_CREATE_EVN_CTRL_INDICATOR, // Failed to create the indicator for controlling and sending events MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_CLOSED_CHARTS, // Chart windows closed: MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_OBJECTS_ON_CLOSED_CHARTS, // Objects removed together with charts: }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
y los textos de los mensajes que se corresponden con los índices nuevamente añadidos:
{"Не удалось добавить объект-буфер в список","Failed to add buffer object to list"}, {"Не удалось создать объект \"Индикаторный буфер\"","Failed to create object \"Indicator buffer\""}, {"Не удалось добавить объект в список","Failed to add object to the list"}, {"Не удалось создать объект long-данных","Failed to create long-data object"}, {"Не удалось создать объект double-данных","Failed to create double-data object"}, {"Не удалось создать объект string-данных","Failed to create string-data object"}, {"Не удалось уменьшить размер long-массива","Failed to reduce the size of the long-array"}, {"Не удалось уменьшить размер double-массива","Failed to reduce the size of the double-array"}, {"Не удалось уменьшить размер string-массива","Failed to reduce the size of the string-array"}, {"Не удалось получить объект long-данных","Failed to get long-data object"}, {"Не удалось получить объект double-данных","Failed to get double-data object"}, {"Не удалось получить объект string-данных","Failed to get string-data object"}, {"Запрос за пределами long-массива","Data requested outside the long-array"}, {"Запрос за пределами double-массива","Data requested outside the double-array"}, {"Запрос за пределами string-массива","Data requested outside the string-array"}, {"Да","Yes"}, {"Нет","No"}, {"и","and"},
...
{"Точка привязки в правом верхнем углу","Anchor point at the upper right corner"}, {"Точка привязки сверху по центру","Anchor point above in the center"}, {"Точка привязки строго по центру объекта","Anchor point strictly in the center of the object"}, {"Координаты цена/время","Price/time coordinates"}, {"Опорная точка ","Pivot point "}, {"Значения уровней","Level values"}, {"Уровень ","Level "}, {"Состояние \"On\"","State \"On\""}, {"Состояние \"Off\"","State \"Off\""}, //--- CGraphElementsCollection {"Не удалось получить список вновь добавленных объектов","Failed to get the list of newly added objects"}, {"Не удалось изъять графический объект из списка","Failed to detach graphic object from the list"}, {"Создан индикатор контроля и отправки событий","An indicator for monitoring and sending events has been created"}, {"Не удалось создать индикатор контроля и отправки событий","Failed to create indicator for monitoring and sending events"}, {"Закрыто окон графиков: ","Closed chart windows: "}, {"С ними удалено объектов: ","Objects removed with them: "}, }; //+---------------------------------------------------------------------+
En la carpeta de funciones de servicio \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Services\, creamos el nuevo archivo XDimArray.mqh de la clase CXDimArray.
Como queremos crear un reemplazo de las matrices ordinarias para almacenar propiedades enteras, reales y string, pero también hacer que estas matrices sean multidimensionales y dinámicas en cualquier dimensión, vamos a crear tres clases absolutamente idénticas de una matriz dinámica multidimensional, cada una para guardar su propio tipo (long para los datos enteros, double para los datos reales y string para los datos de texto).
La jerarquía de clases será así:
- CObject --> Clase de tipo abstracto de datos --> clase de tipo de datos,
- Clase CArrayObj --> clase de una dimensión que almacena una lista de clases de tipos de datos
- Clase CArrayObj --> clase de matriz multidimensional que almacena una lista de objetos de clase de una dimensión
La clase para guardar datos enteros, reales y string para cada tipo de datos tendrá la suya propia, pero heredada de la clase de tipo de datos básica, en la que escribiremos el tipo de datos guardado en la clase heredada.
La clase de una dimensión de la matriz se heredará de la clase CArrayObj y, de hecho, constituirá una lista que guardará punteros a objetos de datos u otras listas.
La clase de matriz multidimensional será una lista CArrayObj que almacenará punteros a instancias de objetos de clases de una dimensión de la matriz. Es decir, la lista en sí será la primera dimensión de la matriz, mientras que las clases de una dimensión serán objetos expandibles dinámicamente de la primera dimensión. Si contiene solo un objeto de una dimensión de tamaño 1, entonces la llamada corresponderá al registro array[0][0]; si contiene dos objetos de una dimensión de tamaño 1, entonces la llamada al primero uno corresponderá al registro array[0][0], y la llamada al segundo, al registro array[0][1].
Naturalmente, si los objetos de una dimensión tienen tamaños superiores a 1, el acceso a ellos corresponderá a los registros
array[0][0], array[0][1], array[0][2], ..., array[0][N], array[1][0], array[1][1], array[1][2], ..., array[1][N].
Pero la llamada, por supuesto, usará los métodos apropiados, y podremos cambiar dinámicamente tanto la primera dimensionalidad de la matriz como la segunda.
No vamos a considerar aquí la adición de una tercera dimensionalidad y otras, ya que solo necesitamos una matriz dinámica bidimensional. No obstante, usando estas clases como base, podremos crear matrices dinámicas con cualquier número de dimensiones, y en cualquier celda de una matriz de cualquier dimensión podremos cambiar la dimensionalidad (disminuirla/aumentarla), o añadir una nueva.
Como crearemos tres clases idénticas, cada una destinada a guardar su propio tipo de datos, analizaremos con detalle las clases de un solo tipo.
En el archivo ya creado XDimArray.mqh de la clase CXDimArray, incluimos los archivos de la clase CArrayObj y la clase de mensaje de la biblioteca y escribimos la clase de unidad abstracta de datos heredada del objeto básico CObject:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| XDimArray.mqh | //| Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd. | //| https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70 | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #property strict // Necessary for mql4 //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Include files | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #include <Arrays\ArrayObj.mqh> #include "Message.mqh" //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Abstract data unit class | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CDataUnit : public CObject { private: int m_type; protected: CDataUnit(int type) { this.m_type=type; } public: virtual int Type(void) const { return this.m_type; } CDataUnit(){ this.m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_OBJECT; } }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Aquí tenemos una variable privada para almacenar el tipo de datos guardados en los objetos herederos, un constructor paramétrico protegido en el que se almacenan los tipos de datos del objeto heredero y un método virtual que retorna el tipo de datos almacenados que se ha escrito en la variable m_type.
En el constructor (por defecto, en la variable m_type), escribimos el tipo de datos OBJECT_DE_TYPE_OBJECT.
A continuación, debajo de esta clase, en el listado, escribimos la clase de unidad de datos enteros:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Integer data unit class | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CDataUnitLong : public CDataUnit { public: long Value; CDataUnitLong() : CDataUnit(OBJECT_DE_TYPE_LONG){} }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
La clase tiene una variable de campo pública para almacenar un valor entero y un constructor de clase en cuya lista de inicialización transmitimos el tipo OBJECT_DE_TYPE_LONG al constructor de la clase padre, indicando que este objeto guarda tipos enteros de datos.
Ahora, en la lista de código de abajo, crearemos una clase de objeto de una dimensión de una matriz long:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Class of a single long array dimension | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CDimLong : public CArrayObj { }
Vamos a crear de inmediato la siguiente condición: todos los métodos se escribirán en el cuerpo de la clase, y cada método se comentará detalladamente en el listado.
En la sección privada de la clase, añadimos un método que obtiene un objeto de datos long de una matriz:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Class of a single long array dimension | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CDimLong : public CArrayObj { private: //--- Get long data object from the array CDataUnitLong *GetData(const string source,const int index) const { //--- Get the pointer to the object by the index passed to the method. If the passed index is less than zero, it is set to zero CDataUnitLong *data=this.At(index<0 ? 0 : index); //--- If failed to receive the object if(data==NULL) { //--- if the passed index exceeds the number of objects in the list, display a message informing of exceeding the list size if(index>this.Total()-1) ::Print(source,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_REQUEST_OUTSIDE_LONG_ARRAY)," (",index,"/",this.Total(),")"); //--- otherwise, display the message informing of failing to get the pointer to the object else CMessage::ToLog(source,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_GET_LONG_DATA_OBJ); } //--- Return the pointer to the object or NULL in case of an error return data; }
En este método, hemos implementado un control sobre el desbordamiento de la matriz, es decir, si se transmite un índice que apunta a una celda que no existe en la matriz, se mostrará un mensaje sobre ello en el diario. Además, si se ha transmitido al método un índice menor que cero (cosa que no debería darse), ajustaremos el valor a cero. Si nos referimos al índice válido de la matriz, pero no podemos obtener el objeto, escribiremos en el diario un mensaje sobre el error de obtención del objeto. Como resultado, retornaremos un puntero al objeto, o NULL en caso de error. El registro de estos errores ayuda a especificar correctamente los índices de los datos necesarios al usar esta clase. Llamaremos a este método desde otros métodos de la clase para obtener los datos de la matriz, y este método nos informará sobre los errores en el diario cuando accedamos a los objetos de la matriz.
A continuación, vamos a escribir un método que añade al final de la matriz el número indicado de celdas con objetos:
//--- Add the specified number of cells with objects to the end of the array bool AddQuantity(const string source,const int total,CObject *object) { //--- Declare the variable for storing the result of adding objects to the list bool res=true; //--- in the list by the number of added objects passed to the method for(int i=0;i<total;i++) { //--- if failed to add the object to the list if(!this.Add(object)) { //--- display the appropriate message, add 'false' to the variable value //--- and move on to the loop next iteration CMessage::ToLog(source,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); res &=false; continue; } } //--- Return the total result of adding the specified number of objects to the list return res; }
Al método se le transmite el número de objetos que se añadirán al final de la matriz y un puntero al objeto cuyas instancias debemos añadir. A continuación, en un ciclo para el número indicado, añadimos los punteros al objeto de la lista y retornamos el resultado de la adición de los objetos a la lista.
Debemos advertir de inmediato que hay un error lógico en el método que impide trabajar con un número de objetos añadidos a la matriz superior a dos. Dejaremos su corrección para el próximo artículo, como ejemplo de los eventuales despistes de un programador. Si usted lo ha encontrado de inmediato, felicidades: significa que estos artículos de capacitación no se han escrito en vano.
En la sección pública de la clase, añadimos un método para inicializar la matriz:
public: //--- Initialize the array void Initialize(const int total,const long value=0) { //--- Clear the array and increase its size by the value specified in the parameters by setting the default value this.Clear(); this.Increase(total,value); }
Limpiamos la matriz usando el método Clear() de la clase padre e incrementamos su tamaño en el número indicado usando el método Increase():
//--- Increase the number of data cells by the specified value, return the number of added elements int Increase(const int total,const long value=0) { //--- Save the current array size int size_prev=this.Total(); //--- Create a new long data object CDataUnitLong *data=new CDataUnitLong(); //--- If failed to create an object, inform of that and return zero if(data==NULL) { ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_LONG_DATA_OBJ)); return 0; } //--- Set the specified value to a newly created object data.Value=value; //--- Add the specified number of object instances to the list //--- and return the difference between the obtained and previous array size this.AddQuantity(DFUN,total,data); return this.Total()-size_prev; }
El método añade a la matriz el número especificado de datos long y retorna la cantidad de datos agregados.
Vamos a escribir un método que reducirá la cantidad de celdas de datos en el número indicado:
//--- Decrease the number of data cells by the specified value, return the number of removed elements. The very first element always remains int Decrease(const int total) { //--- If not a single cell remains after removing array cells, return zero if(total>this.Total()-1) return 0; //--- Save the current array size int total_prev=this.Total(); //--- Calculate the initial index the array cells should be removed from int from=this.Total()-total; //--- The final index is always an array end int to=this.Total()-1; //--- If failed to remove the specified number of array cells, inform of that in the journal if(!this.DeleteRange(from,to)) CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_DECREASE_LONG_ARRAY); //--- return the difference between the previous array size and the one obtained as a result of deleting cells return total_prev-this.Total(); }
Como la matriz siempre debe tener al menos un elemento, primero comprobaremos que la eliminación de la cantidad necesaria deje uno o más elementos en la matriz. Acto seguido, eliminaremos el número indicado de elementos del final de la lista usando el método DeleteRange() de la clase padre. Como resultado, retornaremos el número de elementos eliminados.
Vamos a escribir un método que establezca el nuevo tamaño de la matriz:
//--- Set a new array size bool SetSize(const int size,const long initial_value=0) { //--- If the zero size is passed, return 'false' if(size==0) return false; //--- Calculate the number of cells to be added or removed for receiving the required array size int total=fabs(size-this.Total()); //--- If the passed array size exceeds the current one, //--- return the result of adding the calculated number of arrays to the array if(size>this.Total()) return(this.Increase(total,initial_value)==total); //--- otherwise, if the passed array size is less than the current one, //--- return the result of removing the calculated number of arrays from the array else if(size<this.Total()) return(Decrease(total)==total); //--- If the passed size is equal to the current one, simply return 'true' return true; }
El método utiliza los métodos analizados anteriormente para eliminar o añadir elementos a una matriz, de forma que su tamaño resulte igual al indicado.
A continuación, añadiremos un método que establecerá el valor en la celda especificada de la matriz:
//--- Set the value to the specified array cell bool Set(const int index,const long value) { //--- Get the pointer to the data object by a specified index CDataUnitLong *data=this.GetData(DFUN,index); //--- If failed to get the object, return 'false' if(data==NULL) return false; //--- Return the value, passed to the method, to the obtained object and return 'true' data.Value=value; return true; }
Aquí, obtendremos el objeto de datos en el índice especificado y estableceremos el valor transmitido al método. Si el objeto se ha obtenido con éxito, retornaremos true; en caso de fallo (el método privado GetData() informará sobre al diario), retornaremos false.
Método que retorna la cantidad de datos en la matriz:
//--- Return the amount of data (the array size is defined using the Total() method of the CArrayObj parent class) int Size(void) const { return this.Total(); }
El método simplemente retorna el número de elementos en la lista usando el método Total() de la clase CArray, que es la clase padre de la clase CArrayObj.
Vamos a escribir un método que retorne el valor según el índice especificado:
//--- Returns the value at the specified index long Get(const int index) const { //--- Get the pointer to the data object by index CDataUnitLong *data=this.GetData(DFUN,index); //--- If the object is received successfully, //--- return the value set in the object, //--- otherwise, return zero return(data!=NULL ? data.Value : 0); }
Obtenemos el puntero al objeto de datos de la lista según el índice y retornamos el valor escrito en el objeto resultante. En caso de error, retornaremos cero.
Método Get() sobrecargado, que retorna un valor booleano (al obtener los datos) a la variable transmitida al método por enlace:
bool Get(const int index, long &value) const { //--- Set the initial value to 'value' passed to the method via a link value=0; //--- Get the pointer to the data object by index CDataUnitLong *data=this.GetData(DFUN,index); //--- If failed to get the object, return 'false' if(data==NULL) return false; //--- Set the value stored in the object to 'value' and return 'true' value = data.Value; return true; }
En el constructor predeterminado, simplemente inicializamos la matriz utilizando el método Initialize() con el tamaño de la matriz establecido en 1 y un valor por defecto igual 0.
En el constructor paramétrico, indicamos qué tamaño debe tener la matriz y cuál debe ser el valor por defecto.
En el destructor de la clase, eliminamos los elementos de la matriz y limpiamos la matriz liberando completamente la memoria de la misma.
//--- Constructors CDimLong(void) { this.Initialize(1); } CDimLong(const int total,const long value=0) { this.Initialize(total,value); } //--- Destructor ~CDimLong(void) { this.Clear(); this.Shutdown(); } }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
A continuación, en el mismo archivo, creamos una clase de matriz long multidimensional dinámica:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Dynamic multidimensional long array class | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CXDimArrayLong : public CArrayObj { }
Esta clase constituye una lista en la que se encuentran los objetos de la clase anterior, que a su vez son también listas que guardan objetos con datos. Por consiguiente, esta clase será la primera dimensión, mientras que las listas que contiene serán las listas de datos para esta dimensión.
Para que entendamos mejor:
El índice 0 de la lista de la clase CXDimArrayLong apunta al objeto de la clase CDimLong que se encuentra en primer lugar en esta lista; el índice 0 de la clase CDimLong apunta al objeto de la clase CDataUnitLong que se encuentra en primer lugar en la lista de la clase CDimLong.
Esto es lo mismo que escribir array[0][0];
El índice 1 de la lista de la clase CXDimArrayLong apunta al objeto de la clase CDimLong que se encuentra en segundo lugar en esta lista; el índice 0 de la clase CDimLong apunta al objeto de la clase CDataUnitLong que se encuentra en primer lugar en la lista de la clase CDimLong.
Esto es lo mismo que escribir array[1][0];
------
El índice 0 de la lista de la clase CXDimArrayLong apunta al objeto de la clase CDimLong que se encuentra en primer lugar en esta lista; el índice 1 de la clase CDimLong apunta al objeto de la clase CDataUnitLong que se encuentra en segundo lugar en la lista de la clase CDimLong.
Esto es lo mismo que escribir array[0][1];
El índice 1 de la lista de la clase CXDimArrayLong apunta al objeto de la clase CDimLong que se encuentra en segundo lugar en esta lista; el índice 1 de la clase CDimLong apunta al objeto de la clase CDataUnitLong que se encuentra en segundo lugar en la lista de la clase CDimLong.
Esto es lo mismo que escribir array[1][1];
y así sucesivamente.
En la sección privada de la clase, añadimos el método que retorna la matriz de datos de la primera dimensionalidad:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Dynamic multidimensional long array class | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CXDimArrayLong : public CArrayObj { private: //--- Return the data array from the first dimensionality CDimLong *GetDim(const string source,const int index) const { //--- Get the first dimension array object by index CDimLong *dim=this.At(index<0 ? 0 : index); //--- If failed to get the pointer to the object, if(dim==NULL) { //--- if the index is outside the array, inform of the request outside the array if(index>this.Total()-1) ::Print(source,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_REQUEST_OUTSIDE_LONG_ARRAY)," (",index,"/",this.Total(),")"); //--- otherwise, inform of the error when receiving the pointer to the array else CMessage::ToLog(source,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_GET_LONG_DATA_OBJ); } //--- Return either the pointer to the object or NULL in case of an error return dim; }
Este método obtiene el puntero al objeto de la clase CDimLong según el índice especificado. Si el índice es menor que cero, usaremos un índice igual a cero; si el índice apunta fuera de la matriz, informaremos al diario sobre la solicitud fuera de la matriz, o bien, si no ha sido posible obtener el objeto, informaremos al diario del error al obtener el objeto. Como resultado, retonaremos un puntero al objeto, o NULL en caso de error.
En la sección privada de la clase, escribimos un método que añade una nueva dimensión a la primera dimensionalidad:
//--- Add a new dimension to the first dimensionality bool AddNewDim(const string source,const int size,const long initial_value=0) { //--- Create a new array object CDimLong *dim=new CDimLong(size,initial_value); //--- If failed to create an object, inform of that and return 'false' if(dim==NULL) { CMessage::ToLog(source,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_LONG_DATA_OBJ); return false; } //--- If failed to add the object to the list, remove the object, inform of the error in the journal and return 'false' if(!this.Add(dim)) { delete dim; CMessage::ToLog(source,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); return false; } //--- Object successfully created and added to the list return true; }
El método crea un nuevo objeto de la clase CDimLong y lo añade al final de la lista, aumentando así el tamaño de la primera dimensión.
En la sección pública de la clase, escribimos los métodos para trabajar con matrices. Todos los métodos se describen con detalle en los comentarios al código y no tiene sentido repetirlos aquí; simplemente los consideraremos tal cual:
public: //--- Increase the number of data cells by the specified 'total' value in the first dimensionality, //--- return the number of added elements to the dimensionality. Added cells' size is 'size' int IncreaseRangeFirst(const int total,const int size,const long initial_value=0) { //--- Save the current array size int total_prev=this.Total(); //--- In the loop by the specified number, add new objects to the array for(int i=0;i<total;i++) this.AddNewDim(DFUN,size,initial_value); //--- Return the difference between the obtained and previous array size return(this.Total()-total_prev); } //--- Increase the number of data cells by the specified 'total' value in the specified 'range' dimensionality, //--- return the number of added elements to the changed dimensionality int IncreaseRange(const int range,const int total,const long initial_value=0) { //--- Get the pointer to the array by 'range' index CDimLong *dim=this.GetDim(DFUN,range); //--- Return the result of increasing the array size by 'total' or zero in case of an error return(dim!=NULL ? dim.Increase(total,initial_value) : 0); } //--- Decrease the number of cells with data in the first dimensionality by the specified value, //--- return the number of removed elements. The very first element always remains int DecreaseRangeFirst(const int total) { //--- Make sure at least one element remains in the array after the decrease, //--- if not, return 'false' if(total>this.Total()-1) return 0; //--- Save the current array size int total_prev=this.Total(); //--- Calculate the initial index to remove the array elements from int from=this.Total()-total; //--- The final index is always the last array element int to=this.Total()-1; //--- If failed to remove the specified number of elements, inform of that in the journal if(!this.DeleteRange(from,to)) CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_DECREASE_LONG_ARRAY); //--- Return the number of removed array elements return total_prev-this.Total(); } //--- Decrease the number of data cells by the specified value in the specified dimensionality, //--- return the number of removed elements. The very first element always remains int DecreaseRange(const int range,const int total) { //--- Get the pointer to the array by 'range' index CDimLong *dim=this.GetDim(DFUN,range); //--- Return the result of decreasing the array size by 'total' or zero in case of an error return(dim!=NULL ? dim.Decrease(total) : 0); } //--- Set the new array size in the specified dimensionality bool SetSizeRange(const int range,const int size,const long initial_value=0) { //--- Get the pointer to the array by 'range' index CDimLong *dim=this.GetDim(DFUN,range); //--- Return the result of setting the array size to 'size' or 'false' in case of an error return(dim!=NULL ? dim.SetSize(size,initial_value) : false); } //--- Set the value to the specified array cell of the specified dimension bool Set(const int index,const int range,const long value) { //--- Get the pointer to the array by 'index' CDimLong *dim=this.GetDim(DFUN,index); //--- Return the result of setting the value to the array cell by 'range' index or 'false' in case of an error return(dim!=NULL ? dim.Set(range,value) : false); } //--- Return the value at the specified index of the specified dimension long Get(const int index,const int range) const { //--- Get the pointer to the array by 'index' CDimLong *dim=this.GetDim(DFUN,index); //--- Return the result of receiving the value from the array cell by 'range' index or 0 in case of an error return(dim!=NULL ? dim.Get(range) : 0); } bool Get(const int index,const int range,long &value) const { //--- Get the pointer to the array by 'index' CDimLong *dim=this.GetDim(DFUN,index); //--- Return the result of receiving the value from the array cell by 'range' index to the 'value' variable //--- or 'false' in case of an error ('value' is set to zero) return(dim!=NULL ? dim.Get(range,value) : false); } //--- Return the amount of data (size of the specified dimension array) int Size(const int range) const { //--- Get the pointer to the array by 'range' index CDimLong *dim=this.GetDim(DFUN,range); //--- Return the size of the obtained array by index or zero in case of an error return(dim!=NULL ? dim.Size() : 0); } //--- Return the total amount of data (the total size of all dimensions) int Size(void) const { //--- Set the initial size int size=0; //--- In the loop by all arrays in the list, for(int i=0;i<this.Total();i++) { //--- get the next array. CDimLong *dim=this.GetDim(DFUN,i); //--- If failed to get the array, move on to the next one if(dim==NULL) continue; //--- Add the array size to the size value size+=dim.Size(); } //--- Return the obtained value return size; } //--- Constructor CXDimArrayLong() { //--- Clear the list and add a single array to it this.Clear(); this.Add(new CDimLong(1)); } CXDimArrayLong(int first_dim_size,const int dim_size,const long initial_value=0) { //--- Clear the list this.Clear(); int total=(first_dim_size<1 ? 1 : first_dim_size); //--- In the loop by the necessary number of arrays calculated in 'total' from first_dim_size, //--- add new arrays with the specified number of elements in dim_size to the list for(int i=0;i<total;i++) this.Add(new CDimLong(dim_size,initial_value)); } //--- Destructor ~CXDimArrayLong() { //--- Remove array elements and //--- clear the array while completely freeing the array memory this.Clear(); this.Shutdown(); } }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Como podemos ver, estamos trabajando principalmente con los métodos del objeto resultante de la clase CDimLong que ya hemos analizado anteriormente al escribir la clase CDimLong. En cualquier caso, el lector podrá exponer cualquier duda en los comentarios al artículo.
Ahora necesitamos escribir exactamente las mismas clases para los datos de tipo double y string. Las clases resultan completamente idénticas a las anteriormente analizadas, así que dejaremos que el lector las estudie por su cuenta:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Real data unit class | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CDataUnitDouble : public CDataUnit { public: double Value; //--- Constructor CDataUnitDouble() : CDataUnit(OBJECT_DE_TYPE_DOUBLE){} }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Class of a single double array dimension | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CDimDouble : public CArrayObj { private: //--- Get long data object from the array CDataUnitDouble *GetData(const string source,const int index) const { CDataUnitDouble *data=this.At(index<0 ? 0 : index); if(data==NULL) { if(index>this.Total()-1) ::Print(source,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_REQUEST_OUTSIDE_DOUBLE_ARRAY)," (",index,"/",this.Total(),")"); else CMessage::ToLog(source,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_GET_DOUBLE_DATA_OBJ); } return data; } //--- Add the specified number of cells with objects to the end of the array bool AddQuantity(const string source,const int total,CObject *object) { bool res=true; for(int i=0;i<total;i++) { if(!this.Add(object)) { CMessage::ToLog(source,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); res &=false; continue; } } return res; } public: //--- Initialize the array void Initialize(const int total,const double value=0) { this.Clear(); this.Increase(total,value); } //--- Increase the number of data cells by the specified value, return the number of added elements int Increase(const int total,const double value=0) { int size_prev=this.Total(); CDataUnitDouble *data=new CDataUnitDouble(); if(data==NULL) { ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_DOUBLE_DATA_OBJ)); return 0; } data.Value=value; this.AddQuantity(DFUN,total,data); return this.Total()-size_prev; } //--- Decrease the number of data cells by the specified value, return the number of removed elements. The very first element always remains int Decrease(const int total) { if(total>this.Total()-1) return 0; int total_prev=this.Total(); int from=this.Total()-total; int to=this.Total()-1; if(!this.DeleteRange(from,to)) CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_DECREASE_DOUBLE_ARRAY); return total_prev-this.Total(); } //--- Set a new array size bool SetSize(const int size,const double initial_value=0) { if(size==0) return false; int total=fabs(size-this.Total()); if(size>this.Total()) return(this.Increase(total,initial_value)==total); else if(size<this.Total()) return(Decrease(total)==total); return true; } //--- Set the value to the specified array cell bool Set(const int index,const double value) { CDataUnitDouble *data=this.GetData(DFUN,index); if(data==NULL) return false; data.Value=value; return true; } //--- Return the amount of data (array size) int Size(void) const { return this.Total(); } //--- Returns the value at the specified index double Get(const int index) const { CDataUnitDouble *data=this.GetData(DFUN,index); return(data!=NULL ? data.Value : 0); } bool Get(const int index, double &value) const { value=0; CDataUnitDouble *data=this.GetData(DFUN,index); if(data==NULL) return false; value = data.Value; return true; } //--- Constructors CDimDouble(void) { this.Initialize(1); } CDimDouble(const int total,const double value=0){ this.Initialize(total,value); } //--- Destructor ~CDimDouble(void) { this.Clear(); this.Shutdown(); } }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Dynamic multidimensional double array class | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CXDimArrayDouble : public CArrayObj { private: //--- Return the data array from the first dimensionality CDimDouble *GetDim(const string source,const int index) const { CDimDouble *dim=this.At(index<0 ? 0 : index); if(dim==NULL) { if(index>this.Total()-1) ::Print(source,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_REQUEST_OUTSIDE_DOUBLE_ARRAY)," (",index,"/",this.Total(),")"); else CMessage::ToLog(source,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_GET_DOUBLE_DATA_OBJ); } return dim; } //--- Add a new dimension to the first dimensionality bool AddNewDim(const string source,const int size,const double initial_value=0) { CDimDouble *dim=new CDimDouble(size,initial_value); if(dim==NULL) { CMessage::ToLog(source,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_DOUBLE_DATA_OBJ); return false; } if(!this.Add(dim)) { delete dim; CMessage::ToLog(source,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); return false; } return true; } public: //--- Increase the number of data cells by the specified 'total' value in the first dimensionality, //--- return the number of added elements to the dimensionality. Added cells' size is 'size' int IncreaseRangeFirst(const int total,const int size,const long initial_value=0) { int total_prev=this.Total(); for(int i=0;i<total;i++) this.AddNewDim(DFUN,size,initial_value); return(this.Total()-total_prev); } //--- Increase the number of data cells by the specified 'total' value in the specified 'range' dimensionality, //--- return the number of added elements to the changed dimensionality int IncreaseRange(const int range,const int total,const double initial_value=0) { CDimDouble *dim=this.GetDim(DFUN,range); return(dim!=NULL ? dim.Increase(total,initial_value) : 0); } //--- Decrease the number of cells with data in the first dimensionality by the specified value, //--- return the number of removed elements. The very first element always remains int DecreaseRangeFirst(const int total) { if(total>this.Total()-1) return 0; int total_prev=this.Total(); int from=this.Total()-total; int to=this.Total()-1; if(!this.DeleteRange(from,to)) CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_DECREASE_DOUBLE_ARRAY); return total_prev-this.Total(); } //--- Decrease the number of data cells by the specified value in the specified dimensionality, //--- return the number of removed elements. The very first element always remains int DecreaseRange(const int range,const int total) { CDimDouble *dim=this.GetDim(DFUN,range); return(dim!=NULL ? dim.Decrease(total) : 0); } //--- Set the new array size in the specified dimensionality bool SetSizeRange(const int range,const int size,const double initial_value=0) { CDimDouble *dim=this.GetDim(DFUN,range); return(dim!=NULL ? dim.SetSize(size,initial_value) : false); } //--- Set the value to the specified array cell of the specified dimension bool Set(const int index,const int range,const double value) { CDimDouble *dim=this.GetDim(DFUN,index); return(dim!=NULL ? dim.Set(range,value) : false); } //--- Return the value at the specified index of the specified dimension double Get(const int index,const int range) const { CDimDouble *dim=this.GetDim(DFUN,index); return(dim!=NULL ? dim.Get(range) : 0); } bool Get(const int index,const int range,double &value) const { CDimDouble *dim=this.GetDim(DFUN,index); return(dim!=NULL ? dim.Get(range,value) : false); } //--- Return the amount of data (size of the specified dimension array) int Size(const int range) const { CDimDouble *dim=this.GetDim(DFUN,range); return(dim!=NULL ? dim.Size() : 0); } //--- Return the total amount of data (the total size of all dimensions) int Size(void) const { int size=0; for(int i=0;i<this.Total();i++) { CDimDouble *dim=this.GetDim(DFUN,i); if(dim==NULL) continue; size+=dim.Size(); } return size; } //--- Constructor CXDimArrayDouble() { this.Clear(); this.Add(new CDimDouble(1)); } CXDimArrayDouble(int first_dim_size,const int dim_size,const double initial_value=0) { this.Clear(); int total=(first_dim_size<1 ? 1 : first_dim_size); for(int i=0;i<total;i++) this.Add(new CDimDouble(dim_size,initial_value)); } //--- Destructor ~CXDimArrayDouble() { this.Clear(); this.Shutdown(); } }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| String data unit class | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CDataUnitString : public CDataUnit { public: string Value; CDataUnitString() : CDataUnit(OBJECT_DE_TYPE_STRING){} }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Class of a single string array dimension | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CDimString : public CArrayObj { private: //--- Get long data object from the array CDataUnitString *GetData(const string source,const int index) { CDataUnitString *data=this.At(index<0 ? 0 : index); if(data==NULL) { if(index>this.Total()-1) ::Print(source,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_REQUEST_OUTSIDE_STRING_ARRAY)," (",index,"/",this.Total(),")"); else CMessage::ToLog(source,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_GET_STRING_DATA_OBJ); } return data; } //--- Add the specified number of cells with objects to the end of the array bool AddQuantity(const string source,const int total,CObject *object) { bool res=true; for(int i=0;i<total;i++) { if(!this.Add(object)) { CMessage::ToLog(source,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); res &=false; continue; } } return res; } public: //--- Initialize the array void Initialize(const int total,const string value="") { this.Clear(); this.Increase(total,value); } //--- Increase the number of data cells by the specified value, return the number of added elements int Increase(const int total,const string value="") { int size_prev=this.Total(); CDataUnitString *data=new CDataUnitString(); if(data==NULL) { ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_STRING_DATA_OBJ)); return 0; } data.Value=value; this.AddQuantity(DFUN,total,data); return this.Total()-size_prev; } //--- Decrease the number of data cells by the specified value, return the number of removed elements. The very first element always remains int Decrease(const int total) { if(total>this.Total()-1) return 0; int total_prev=this.Total(); int from=this.Total()-total; int to=this.Total()-1; if(!this.DeleteRange(from,to)) CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_DECREASE_STRING_ARRAY); return total_prev-this.Total(); } //--- Set a new array size bool SetSize(const int size,const string initial_value="") { if(size==0) return false; int total=fabs(size-this.Total()); if(size>this.Total()) return(this.Increase(total,initial_value)==total); else if(size<this.Total()) return(Decrease(total)==total); return true; } //--- Set the value to the specified array cell bool Set(const int index,const string value) { CDataUnitString *data=this.GetData(DFUN,index); if(data==NULL) return false; data.Value=value; return true; } //--- Return the amount of data (array size) int Size(void) const { return this.Total(); } //--- Returns the value at the specified index string Get(const int index) { CDataUnitString *data=this.GetData(DFUN,index); return(data!=NULL ? data.Value : ""); } bool Get(const int index, string &value) { value=""; CDataUnitString *data=this.GetData(DFUN,index); if(data==NULL) return false; value = data.Value; return true; } //--- Constructors CDimString(void) { this.Initialize(1); } CDimString(const int total,const string value="") { this.Initialize(total,value); } //--- Destructor ~CDimString(void) { this.Clear(); this.Shutdown(); } }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Dynamic multidimensional string array class | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CXDimArrayString : public CArrayObj { private: //--- Return the data array from the first dimensionality CDimString *GetDim(const string source,const int index) const { CDimString *dim=this.At(index<0 ? 0 : index); if(dim==NULL) { if(index>this.Total()-1) ::Print(source,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_REQUEST_OUTSIDE_STRING_ARRAY)," (",index,"/",this.Total(),")"); else CMessage::ToLog(source,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_GET_STRING_DATA_OBJ); } return dim; } //--- Add a new dimension to the first dimensionality bool AddNewDim(const string source,const int size,const string initial_value="") { CDimString *dim=new CDimString(size,initial_value); if(dim==NULL) { CMessage::ToLog(source,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_STRING_DATA_OBJ); return false; } if(!this.Add(dim)) { delete dim; CMessage::ToLog(source,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); return false; } return true; } public: //--- Increase the number of data cells by the specified 'total' value in the first dimensionality, //--- return the number of added elements to the dimensionality. Added cells' size is 'size' int IncreaseRangeFirst(const int total,const int size,const string initial_value="") { int total_prev=this.Total(); for(int i=0;i<total;i++) this.AddNewDim(DFUN,size,initial_value); return(this.Total()-total_prev); } //--- Increase the number of data cells by the specified 'total' value in the specified 'range' dimensionality, //--- return the number of added elements to the changed dimensionality int IncreaseRange(const int range,const int total,const string initial_value="") { CDimString *dim=this.GetDim(DFUN,range); return(dim!=NULL ? dim.Increase(total,initial_value) : 0); } //--- Decrease the number of cells with data in the first dimensionality by the specified value, //--- return the number of removed elements. The very first element always remains int DecreaseRangeFirst(const int total) { if(total>this.Total()-1) return 0; int total_prev=this.Total(); int from=this.Total()-total; int to=this.Total()-1; if(!this.DeleteRange(from,to)) CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_DECREASE_STRING_ARRAY); return total_prev-this.Total(); } //--- Decrease the number of data cells by the specified value in the specified dimensionality, //--- return the number of removed elements. The very first element always remains int DecreaseRange(const int range,const int total) { CDimString *dim=this.GetDim(DFUN,range); return(dim!=NULL ? dim.Decrease(total) : 0); } //--- Set the new array size in the specified dimensionality bool SetSizeRange(const int range,const int size,const string initial_value="") { CDimString *dim=this.GetDim(DFUN,range); return(dim!=NULL ? dim.SetSize(size,initial_value) : false); } //--- Set the value to the specified array cell of the specified dimension bool Set(const int index,const int range,const string value) { CDimString *dim=this.GetDim(DFUN,index); return(dim!=NULL ? dim.Set(range,value) : false); } //--- Return the value at the specified index of the specified dimension string Get(const int index,const int range) const { CDimString *dim=this.GetDim(DFUN,index); return(dim!=NULL ? dim.Get(range) : ""); } bool Get(const int index,const int range, string &value) const { CDimString *dim=this.GetDim(DFUN,index); return(dim!=NULL ? dim.Get(range,value) : false); } //--- Return the amount of data (size of the specified dimension array) int Size(const int range) const { CDimString *dim=this.GetDim(DFUN,range); return(dim!=NULL ? dim.Size() : 0); } //--- Return the total amount of data (the total size of all dimensions) int Size(void) const { int size=0; for(int i=0;i<this.Total();i++) { CDimString *dim=this.GetDim(DFUN,i); if(dim==NULL) continue; size+=dim.Size(); } return size; } //--- Constructor CXDimArrayString() { this.Clear(); this.Add(new CDimString(1)); } CXDimArrayString(int first_dim_size,const int dim_size,const string initial_value="") { this.Clear(); int total=(first_dim_size<1 ? 1 : first_dim_size); for(int i=0;i<total;i++) this.Add(new CDimString(dim_size,initial_value)); } //--- Destructor ~CXDimArrayString() { this.Clear(); this.Shutdown(); } }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Ahora ya estamos listos para poner la clase del objeto gráfico abstracto "en los nuevos raíles", es decir, para sustituir en esta el trabajo con matrices simples que guardan propiedades enteras, reales y string, por el trabajo con las matrices dinámicas proporcionadas por las clases anteriormente analizadas.
Pero, antes de comenzar a cambiar la clase del objeto gráfico, necesitaremos hacer que las nuevas clases creadas resulten visibles en la biblioteca al nivel del resto de sus clases. Para hacer esto, incluiremos el archivo con estas clases en el archivo de funciones de servicio de la biblioteca \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Services\DELib.mqh:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| DELib.mqh | //| Copyright 2020, MetaQuotes Software Corp. | //| https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70 | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2020, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property strict // Necessary for mql4 //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Include files | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #include "..\Defines.mqh" #include "Message.mqh" #include "TimerCounter.mqh" #include "Pause.mqh" #include "Colors.mqh" #include "XDimArray.mqh" //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Service functions | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Ahora estas clases serán visibles para todas las clases de la biblioteca.
Matriz bidimensional dinámica para almacenar las propiedades de los objetos
Casi todos los objetos de la biblioteca tienen matrices en las que guardamos las propiedades enteras, reales y string de los objetos. Las matrices son unidimensionales y tienen un tamaño establecido que se corresponde con el número de propiedades correspondientes. Esto resultó cómodo hasta que nos enfrentamos a la necesidad de controlar una cantidad de propiedades de objetos que cambiaba dinámicamente. Vamos a comenzar a corregir los objetos de la biblioteca por la clase de objeto gráfico estándar abstracto. Todos los objetos posteriores se crearán usando la nueva funcionalidad basada en la clase de matriz multidimensional dinámica. Y, probablemente, luego transferiremos los objetos creados con anterioridad para trabajar con matrices dinámicas.
En el archivo del objeto gráfico estándar abstracto \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Standard\GStdGraphObj.mqh, la sección privada contiene las matrices para guardar las propiedades (actuales y pasadas), así como los métodos para obtener el índice real de la propiedad indicada en la matriz:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| GStdGraphObj.mqh | //| Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd. | //| https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70 | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #property strict // Necessary for mql4 //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Include files | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #include "..\GBaseObj.mqh" //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| The class of the abstract standard graphical object | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CGStdGraphObj : public CGBaseObj { private: long m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL]; // Integer properties double m_double_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL]; // Real properties string m_string_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING_TOTAL]; // String properties long m_long_prop_prev[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL]; // Integer properties before change double m_double_prop_prev[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL]; // Real properties before change string m_string_prop_prev[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING_TOTAL]; // String properties before change //--- Return the index of the array the (1) double and (2) string properties are actually located at int IndexProp(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property) const { return(int)property-GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL; } int IndexProp(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property) const { return(int)property-GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL; } public:
Ahora necesitamos transferir todas estas matrices y métodos a una nueva clase que constituirá una matriz bidimensional dinámica para guardar las propiedades del objeto cuya segunda dimensión deberá cambiar dinámicamente para monitorear el cambio de una sola propiedad múltiple de objeto, como es por ejemplo el precio y la hora del punto de anclaje de un objeto, o el color, el estilo, el grosor y la descripción de los niveles de un objeto cuyo número puede cambiar dinámicamente.
Hasta que la clase esté completamente depurada, la colocaremos directamente en la sección privada de la clase del objeto gráfico estándar abstracto. Una vez que toda la funcionalidad esté lista y depurada, transferiremos la clase de matriz bidimensional dinámica de las propiedades de objeto a un archivo aparte, para que podamos hacer referencia a ella en otros objetos y no escribirla de nuevo dentro del objeto.
Vamos a eliminar de la sección privada todas las matrices y métodos indicados anteriormente y a definir en su lugar la nueva clase de propiedades de objeto:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| GStdGraphObj.mqh | //| Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd. | //| https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70 | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #property strict // Necessary for mql4 //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Include files | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #include "..\GBaseObj.mqh" //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| The class of the abstract standard graphical object | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CGStdGraphObj : public CGBaseObj { private: //--- Object property class class CDataPropObj { }
En la sección privada de la nueva clase, declaramos una lista para guadar los objetos de propiedad que estarán representados por la clase de matriz multidimensional dinámica CXDimArrayLong, las variables para guardar el número de propiedades enteras, reales y string del objeto y los dos métodos que retornan el índice de matriz por el que se ubican realmente las propiedades double y string del objeto:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| The class of the abstract standard graphical object | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CGStdGraphObj : public CGBaseObj { private: //--- Object property class class CDataPropObj { private: CArrayObj m_list; // list of property objects int m_total_int; // Number of integer parameters int m_total_dbl; // Number of real parameters int m_total_str; // Number of string parameters //--- Return the index of the array the (1) double and (2) string properties are actually located at int IndexProp(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property) const { return(int)property-this.m_total_int; } int IndexProp(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property) const { return(int)property-this.m_total_int-this.m_total_dbl; }
En la sección pública de la clase, declaramos el método que retorna la lista de objetos de propiedad, los punteros a los objetos de las propiedades enteras, reales y string y los métodos para establecer y obtener las propiedades del objeto especificado:
//--- Object property class class CDataPropObj { private: CArrayObj m_list; // list of property objects int m_total_int; // Number of integer parameters int m_total_dbl; // Number of real parameters int m_total_str; // Number of string parameters //--- Return the index of the array the (1) double and (2) string properties are actually located at int IndexProp(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property) const { return(int)property-this.m_total_int; } int IndexProp(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property) const { return(int)property-this.m_total_int-this.m_total_dbl; } public: //--- Return the pointer to (1) the list of property objects, as well as to the object of (2) integer, (3) real and (4) string properties CArrayObj *GetList(void) { return &this.m_list; } CXDimArrayLong *Long() const { return this.m_list.At(0); } CXDimArrayDouble *Double() const { return this.m_list.At(1); } CXDimArrayString *String() const { return this.m_list.At(2); } //--- Set object's (1) integer, (2) real and (3) string properties void Set(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property,int index,long value) { this.Long().Set(property,index,value); } void Set(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property,int index,double value) { this.Double().Set(this.IndexProp(property),index,value); } void Set(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property,int index,string value) { this.String().Set(this.IndexProp(property),index,value); } //--- Return object’s (1) integer, (2) real and (3) string property from the properties array long Get(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property,int index) const { return this.Long().Get(property,index); } double Get(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property,int index) const { return this.Double().Get(this.IndexProp(property),index); } string Get(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property,int index) const { return this.String().Get(this.IndexProp(property),index); }
La lista CArrayObj sirve para almacenar los tres punteros a las instancias de objetos de clase de la matriz dinámica creada anteriormente: enteros, reales y string que se crearán en el constructor de clase y se colocarán en la lista. Los métodos Set y Get son similares a los métodos Set y Get utilizados anteriormente, salvo que ahora tienen un parámetro más: además del índice de propiedad del objeto, también especificamos el índice de esta propiedad en la segunda dimensión de la matriz. Para la mayoría de propiedades, este índice siempre será cero, pero para aquellas propiedades de objeto que sean varias del mismo tipo, especificaremos el índice del modificador de propiedad para obtener la primera, segunda, tercera (así sucesivamente) propiedades de precio, tiempo, etcétera.
En el mismo lugar, en la sección pública de la clase, escribiremos un método que retorne el tamaño de la matriz de datos especificada de la primera dimensión:
//--- Return the size of the specified first dimension data array int Size(const int range) const { if(range<this.m_total_int) return this.Long().Size(range); else if(range<this.m_total_int+this.m_total_dbl) return this.Double().Size(this.IndexProp((ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE)range)); else if(range<this.m_total_int+this.m_total_dbl+this.m_total_str) return this.String().Size(this.IndexProp((ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING)range)); return 0; }
Transmitimos al método el índice de la propiedad necesaria de la primera dimensión de la matriz de propiedades (range), luego comprobamos:
si el valor de la propiedad es menor que el número total de propiedades enteras, esta será una solicitud de propiedad entera: retornamos el tamaño de la matriz de propiedades enteras usando el método Size() del objeto Long;
si el valor de la propiedad es menor que el número total de propiedades enteras + el número de propiedades reales, esta será una solicitud de propiedad real: retornamos el tamaño de la matriz de propiedades reales usando el método Size() del objeto Double;
si el valor de la propiedad es menor que el número total de propiedades enteras + el número de propiedades reales + el número de propiedades string, esta será una solicitud de propiedad string: retornamos el tamaño de la matriz de propiedades string usando el método Size() del objeto String.
Hemos analizado el método Size() anteriormente, al crear las clases de los objetos para las matrices dinámicas.
En la sección pública de la clase, escribiremos un método que establece el tamaño de la matriz en la dimensionalidad especificada:
//--- Set the array size in the specified dimensionality bool SetSizeRange(const int range,const int size) { if(range<this.m_total_int) return this.Long().SetSizeRange(range,size); else if(range<this.m_total_int+this.m_total_dbl) return this.Double().SetSizeRange(this.IndexProp((ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE)range),size); else if(range<this.m_total_int+this.m_total_dbl+this.m_total_str) return this.String().SetSizeRange(this.IndexProp((ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING)range),size); return false; }
La lógica del método es idéntica al anterior método de obtención del tamaño.
Transmitimos al constructor de clase el número de propiedades enteras, reales y string del objeto, y estos valores se asignan a las variables de clase correspondientes. A continuación, añadimos los nuevos objetos de matriz multidimensional dinámica enteros, reales y string a la lista con una dimensionalidad de la primera dimensión igual al número de propiedades correspondientes transmitidas en los parámetros, y esteblecemos un tamaño de la segunda dimensión igual a 1 para cada conjunto de propiedades.
//--- Constructor CDataPropObj(const int prop_total_integer,const int prop_total_double,const int prop_total_string) { this.m_total_int=prop_total_integer; this.m_total_dbl=prop_total_double; this.m_total_str=prop_total_string; this.m_list.Add(new CXDimArrayLong(this.m_total_int, 1)); this.m_list.Add(new CXDimArrayDouble(this.m_total_dbl,1)); this.m_list.Add(new CXDimArrayString(this.m_total_str,1)); }
En el destructor de la clase, eliminamos los elementos de la lista y liberamos la memoria de la matriz:
//--- Destructor
~CDataPropObj()
{
m_list.Clear();
m_list.Shutdown();
}
Como resultado, la clase de propiedades del objeto tiene el aspecto que sigue:
//--- Object property class class CDataPropObj { private: CArrayObj m_list; // list of property objects int m_total_int; // Number of integer parameters int m_total_dbl; // Number of real parameters int m_total_str; // Number of string parameters //--- Return the index of the array the (1) double and (2) string properties are actually located at int IndexProp(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property) const { return(int)property-this.m_total_int; } int IndexProp(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property) const { return(int)property-this.m_total_int-this.m_total_dbl; } public: //--- Return the pointer to (1) the list of property objects, as well as to the object of (2) integer, (3) real and (4) string properties CArrayObj *GetList(void) { return &this.m_list; } CXDimArrayLong *Long() const { return this.m_list.At(0); } CXDimArrayDouble *Double() const { return this.m_list.At(1); } CXDimArrayString *String() const { return this.m_list.At(2); } //--- Set object's (1) integer, (2) real and (3) string properties void Set(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property,int index,long value) { this.Long().Set(property,index,value); } void Set(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property,int index,double value) { this.Double().Set(this.IndexProp(property),index,value); } void Set(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property,int index,string value) { this.String().Set(this.IndexProp(property),index,value); } //--- Return object’s (1) integer, (2) real and (3) string property from the properties array long Get(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property,int index) const { return this.Long().Get(property,index); } double Get(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property,int index) const { return this.Double().Get(this.IndexProp(property),index); } string Get(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property,int index) const { return this.String().Get(this.IndexProp(property),index); } //--- Return the size of the specified first dimension data array int Size(const int range) const { if(range<this.m_total_int) return this.Long().Size(range); else if(range<this.m_total_int+this.m_total_dbl) return this.Double().Size(this.IndexProp((ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE)range)); else if(range<this.m_total_int+this.m_total_dbl+this.m_total_str) return this.String().Size(this.IndexProp((ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING)range)); return 0; } //--- Set the array size in the specified dimensionality bool SetSizeRange(const int range,const int size) { if(range<this.m_total_int) return this.Long().SetSizeRange(range,size); else if(range<this.m_total_int+this.m_total_dbl) return this.Double().SetSizeRange(this.IndexProp((ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE)range),size); else if(range<this.m_total_int+this.m_total_dbl+this.m_total_str) return this.String().SetSizeRange(this.IndexProp((ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING)range),size); return false; } //--- Constructor CDataPropObj(const int prop_total_integer,const int prop_total_double,const int prop_total_string) { this.m_total_int=prop_total_integer; this.m_total_dbl=prop_total_double; this.m_total_str=prop_total_string; this.m_list.Add(new CXDimArrayLong(this.m_total_int, 1)); this.m_list.Add(new CXDimArrayDouble(this.m_total_dbl,1)); this.m_list.Add(new CXDimArrayString(this.m_total_str,1)); } //--- Destructor ~CDataPropObj() { m_list.Clear(); m_list.Shutdown(); } };
Pero para monitorear los cambios en las propiedades de un objeto, necesitamos recordar el estado pasado de todas sus propiedades y compararlo con el actual. Para ello, antes teníamos dos conjuntos de propiedades de objeto. Ahora crearemos otra clase que contendrá los dos objetos de clase que acabamos de escribir. Un objeto sirve para guardar las propiedades actuales, mientras que el segundo objeto sirve para almacenar las propiedades pasadas.
En el mismo lugar, en la sección privada de la clase, declararemos la nueva clase de datos de propiedades actuales y pasadas:
class CProperty
{
}
Todos los campos y métodos de la clase serán públicos. Como la clase es pequeña y guarda objetos de las clases que hemos analizado anteriormente, dejaremos que el lector estudie su listado de forma independiente:
//--- Data class of the current and previous properties class CProperty { public: CDataPropObj *Curr; // Pointer to the current properties object CDataPropObj *Prev; // Pointer to the previous properties object //--- Set the array size ('size') in the specified dimension ('range') bool SetSizeRange(const int range,const int size) { return(this.Curr.SetSizeRange(range,size) && this.Prev.SetSizeRange(range,size) ? true : false); } //--- Return the size of the specified array of the (1) current and (2) previous first dimension data int CurrSize(const int range) const { return Curr.Size(range); } int PrevSize(const int range) const { return Prev.Size(range); } //--- Copy the current data to the previous one void CurrentToPrevious(void) { //--- Copy all integer properties for(int i=0;i<this.Curr.Long().Total();i++) for(int r=0;r<this.Curr.Long().Size(i);r++) this.Prev.Long().Set(i,r,this.Curr.Long().Get(i,r)); //--- Copy all real properties for(int i=0;i<this.Curr.Double().Total();i++) for(int r=0;r<this.Curr.Double().Size(i);r++) this.Prev.Double().Set(i,r,this.Curr.Double().Get(i,r)); //--- Copy all string properties for(int i=0;i<this.Curr.String().Total();i++) for(int r=0;r<this.Curr.String().Size(i);r++) this.Prev.String().Set(i,r,this.Curr.String().Get(i,r)); } //--- Constructor CProperty(const int prop_int_total,const int prop_double_total,const int prop_string_total) { this.Curr=new CDataPropObj(prop_int_total,prop_double_total,prop_string_total); this.Prev=new CDataPropObj(prop_int_total,prop_double_total,prop_string_total); } };
Además de trabajar con los métodos de las clases creadas anteriormente, hemos añadido un método para copiar las propiedades actuales en las pasadas. El copiado se realiza elemento por elemento, ya que necesitamos tener dos copias independientes del mismo objeto. Si hubiéramos recurrido al método AssignArray de la clase CArrayObj, entonces habríamos copiado los punteros, no los valores de propiedad, como aquí, lo cual produciría una copia exacta de un objeto respecto a otro, y el cambio en una propiedad de un objeto provocaría el cambio de las propiedades en el otro, cosa que no necesitamos.
Bien, la sustitución de matrices simples por objetos de la clase de matriz dinámica que acabamos de hacer (no al completo, obviamente) implica el uso de un objeto de la clase CProperty como puntero a las propiedades de un objeto gráfico y conlleva hacer muchos cambios en las clases de la biblioteca, ya que ahora necesitamos especificar además del índice de la propiedad, el índice del punto de pivote de precio y tiempo, o el número del nivel cuya propiedad queremos obtener o establecer.
Mejorando las clases de la biblioteca
En la clase del objeto gráfico abstracto (en la que estamos trabajando ahora), en su sección privada, inmediatamente después de la clase de propiedades recién escrita, declaramos el puntero al objeto de propiedades del objeto gráfico, una variable para guardar el número de puntos de pivote del objeto y los métodos necesarios para establecer los múltiples valores de una propiedad de un objeto:
CProperty *Prop; // Pointer to the properties object int m_pivots; // Number of object reference points //--- Read and set (1) the time and (2) the price of the specified object pivot point void SetTimePivot(const int index); void SetPricePivot(const int index); //--- Read and set (1) color, (2) style, (3) width, (4) value, (5) text of the specified object level void SetLevelColor(const int index); void SetLevelStyle(const int index); void SetLevelWidth(const int index); void SetLevelValue(const int index); void SetLevelText(const int index); //--- Read and set the BMP file name for the "Bitmap Level" object. Index: 0 - ON, 1 - OFF void SetBMPFile(const int index);
En la sección pública de la clase, complementaremos todos los métodos Get y Set con una variable más que permitirá indicar el índice de la segunda dimensión de la matriz de propiedades. Para retornar y recibir las propiedades, ahora usaremos los métodos Get y Set de los campos Curr y Prev de la clase CProperty, que guardan las matrices de las propiedades actuales y pasadas:
public: //--- Set object's (1) integer, (2) real and (3) string properties void SetProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property,int index,long value) { this.Prop.Curr.Set(property,index,value); } void SetProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property,int index,double value) { this.Prop.Curr.Set(property,index,value); } void SetProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property,int index,string value) { this.Prop.Curr.Set(property,index,value); } //--- Return object’s (1) integer, (2) real and (3) string property from the properties array long GetProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property,int index) const { return this.Prop.Curr.Get(property,index); } double GetProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property,int index) const { return this.Prop.Curr.Get(property,index); } string GetProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property,int index) const { return this.Prop.Curr.Get(property,index); } //--- Set object's previous (1) integer, (2) real and (3) string properties void SetPropertyPrev(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property,int index,long value) { this.Prop.Prev.Set(property,index,value); } void SetPropertyPrev(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property,int index,double value){ this.Prop.Prev.Set(property,index,value); } void SetPropertyPrev(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property,int index,string value){ this.Prop.Prev.Set(property,index,value); } //--- Return object’s (1) integer, (2) real and (3) string property from the previous properties array long GetPropertyPrev(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property,int index) const { return this.Prop.Prev.Get(property,index); } double GetPropertyPrev(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property,int index) const { return this.Prop.Prev.Get(property,index); } string GetPropertyPrev(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property,int index) const { return this.Prop.Prev.Get(property,index); }
En todo el código de clase donde se usan los métodos GetProperty(), SetProperty(), GetPropertyPrev() y SetPropertyPrev(), deberemos realizar cambios, ya que en ellos ahora se especifica el índice de la segunda dimensión. No describiremos todos estos cambios aquí, pues ocuparía demasiado espacio en el artículo: los cambios al completo se han incluido en el código de clase que el lector podrá encontrar al final del artículo. Vamos a analizar solo los métodos nuevos y algunos antiguos.
En la sección pública de la clase, declaramos los métodos que retornan las descripciones de los puntos de pivote y los niveles del objeto:
//--- Return the description of the (1) (ENUM_OBJECT) graphical object type virtual string TypeDescription(void) const { return CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ANY); } //--- Return the description of the coordinate of the specified graphical object (1) price and (2) time virtual string PriceDescription(const int index) const { return ::DoubleToString(this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE,index),this.m_digits); } virtual string TimeDescription(const int index) const { return ::TimeToString(this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME,index),TIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES); } //--- Return the description of the specified level (1) color, (2) style, (3) width, (4) value virtual string LevelColorDescription(const int index) const { return ::ColorToString((color)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELCOLOR,index),true); } virtual string LevelStyleDescription(const int index) const { return LineStyleDescription((ENUM_LINE_STYLE)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELSTYLE,index)); } virtual string LevelWidthDescription(const int index) const { return (string)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELWIDTH,index); } virtual string LevelValueDescription(const int index) const { return ::DoubleToString(this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELVALUE,index),5); } //--- Return the descriptions of all (1) times, (2) prices, (3) pivot point times and prices, //--- (4) level values, (6) all properties of all levels, (5) BMP files of the graphical object string TimesDescription(void) const; string PricesDescription(void) const; string TimePricesDescription(void) const; string LevelColorsDescription(void) const; string LevelStylesDescription(void) const; string LevelWidthsDescription(void) const; string LevelValuesDescription(void) const; string LevelTextsDescription(void) const; string LevelsAllDescription(void) const; string BMPFilesDescription(void) const;
En el constructor paramétrico protegido de la clase, transmitiremos un parámetro más: el número de puntos de pivote del objeto necesarios para su construcción (lo cual significa que también deberemos modificar las clases de los objetos herederos para que transmitan a este constructor el número de puntos de pivote):
//--- Default constructor CGStdGraphObj(){ this.m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ; m_group=WRONG_VALUE; } protected: //--- Protected parametric constructor CGStdGraphObj(const ENUM_OBJECT_DE_TYPE obj_type, const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG belong, const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP group, const long chart_id, const int pivots, const string name);
Echemos un vistazo a la implementación de la clase:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Protected parametric constructor | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CGStdGraphObj::CGStdGraphObj(const ENUM_OBJECT_DE_TYPE obj_type, const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG belong, const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP group, const long chart_id,const int pivots, const string name) { //--- Create the property object with the default values this.Prop=new CProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL,GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL,GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING_TOTAL); //--- Set the number of pivot points and object levels this.m_pivots=pivots; int levels=(int)::ObjectGetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_LEVELS); //--- Set the property array dimensionalities according to the number of pivot points and levels this.Prop.SetSizeRange(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME,this.m_pivots); this.Prop.SetSizeRange(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE,this.m_pivots); this.Prop.SetSizeRange(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELCOLOR,levels); this.Prop.SetSizeRange(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELSTYLE,levels); this.Prop.SetSizeRange(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELWIDTH,levels); this.Prop.SetSizeRange(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELVALUE,levels); this.Prop.SetSizeRange(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELTEXT,levels); this.Prop.SetSizeRange(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BMPFILE,2); //--- Set the object (1) type, type of graphical (2) object, (3) element, (4) subwindow affiliation and (5) index, as well as (6) chart symbol Digits this.m_type=obj_type; this.SetName(name); CGBaseObj::SetChartID(chart_id); CGBaseObj::SetTypeGraphObject(CGBaseObj::GraphObjectType(obj_type)); CGBaseObj::SetTypeElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDARD); CGBaseObj::SetBelong(belong); CGBaseObj::SetGroup(group); CGBaseObj::SetSubwindow(chart_id,name); CGBaseObj::SetDigits((int)::SymbolInfoInteger(::ChartSymbol(chart_id),SYMBOL_DIGITS)); //--- Save the integer properties inherent in all graphical objects but not present in the current one this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID,0,CGBaseObj::ChartID()); // Chart ID this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM,0,CGBaseObj::SubWindow()); // Chart subwindow index this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE,0,CGBaseObj::TypeGraphObject()); // Graphical object type (ENUM_OBJECT) this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE,0,CGBaseObj::TypeGraphElement()); // Graphical element type (ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE) this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG,0,CGBaseObj::Belong()); // Graphical object affiliation this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP,0,CGBaseObj::Group()); // Graphical object group this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID,0,0); // Object ID this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM,0,0); // Object index in the list //--- Save the properties inherent in all graphical objects and present in a graphical object this.PropertiesRefresh(); //--- Save basic properties in the parent object this.m_create_time=(datetime)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME,0); this.m_back=(bool)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK,0); this.m_selected=(bool)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED,0); this.m_selectable=(bool)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE,0); this.m_hidden=(bool)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN,0); //--- Save the current properties to the previous ones this.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); } //+-------------------------------------------------------------------+
Aquí primero creamos un objeto de clase de propiedades del objeto gráfico, especificando el número de propiedades enteras, reales y string. Luego, para las propiedades que tienen varios parámetros (precio, tiempo de los puntos de pivote, número de niveles y propiedades de cada uno de los niveles), establecemos los tamaños de las matrices en la segunda dimensión. Al establecer y obtener las propiedades que solo tengan un parámetro, especificaremos el índice del parámetro en la segunda dimensión como cero.
En el método que compara objetos CGStdGraphObj entre sí según todas las propiedades, ahora comparamos las propiedades en un ciclo según el tamaño de la segunda dimensión:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Compare CGStdGraphObj objects by all properties | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CGStdGraphObj::IsEqual(CGStdGraphObj *compared_obj) const { int begin=0, end=GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL; for(int i=begin; i<end; i++) { ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER prop=(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER)i; for(int j=0;j<Prop.CurrSize(prop);j++) if(this.GetProperty(prop,j)!=compared_obj.GetProperty(prop,j)) return false; } begin=end; end+=GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL; for(int i=begin; i<end; i++) { ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE prop=(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE)i; for(int j=0;j<Prop.CurrSize(prop);j++) if(this.GetProperty(prop,j)!=compared_obj.GetProperty(prop,j)) return false; } begin=end; end+=GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING_TOTAL; for(int i=begin; i<end; i++) { ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING prop=(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING)i; for(int j=0;j<Prop.CurrSize(prop);j++) if(this.GetProperty(prop,j)!=compared_obj.GetProperty(prop,j)) return false; } return true; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
En los métodos que reciben y guardan las propiedades de un objeto gráfico, ahora todas las propiedades que tienen múltiples valores se rellenan en un ciclo por el número de propiedades:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Get and save the integer properties | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CGStdGraphObj::GetAndSaveINT(void) { //--- Properties inherent in all graphical objects and present in a graphical object this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME,0,::ObjectGetInteger(this.ChartID(),this.Name(),OBJPROP_CREATETIME)); this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME,0,::ObjectGetInteger(this.ChartID(),this.Name(),OBJPROP_CREATETIME)); // Object creation time this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES,0,::ObjectGetInteger(this.ChartID(),this.Name(),OBJPROP_TIMEFRAMES)); // Object visibility on timeframes this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK,0,::ObjectGetInteger(this.ChartID(),this.Name(),OBJPROP_BACK)); // Background object this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER,0,::ObjectGetInteger(this.ChartID(),this.Name(),OBJPROP_ZORDER)); // Priority of a graphical object for receiving the event of clicking on a chart this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN,0,::ObjectGetInteger(this.ChartID(),this.Name(),OBJPROP_HIDDEN)); // Disable displaying the name of a graphical object in the terminal object list this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED,0,::ObjectGetInteger(this.ChartID(),this.Name(),OBJPROP_SELECTED)); // Object selection this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE,0,::ObjectGetInteger(this.ChartID(),this.Name(),OBJPROP_SELECTABLE)); // Object availability for(int i=0;i<this.m_pivots;i++) // Point time coordinates this.SetTimePivot(i); this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_COLOR,0,::ObjectGetInteger(this.ChartID(),this.Name(),OBJPROP_COLOR)); // Color this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STYLE,0,::ObjectGetInteger(this.ChartID(),this.Name(),OBJPROP_STYLE)); // Style this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WIDTH,0,::ObjectGetInteger(this.ChartID(),this.Name(),OBJPROP_WIDTH)); // Line width //--- Properties belonging to different graphical objects this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FILL,0,::ObjectGetInteger(this.ChartID(),this.Name(),OBJPROP_FILL)); // Fill an object with color this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_READONLY,0,::ObjectGetInteger(this.ChartID(),this.Name(),OBJPROP_READONLY)); // Ability to edit text in the Edit object this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELS,0,::ObjectGetInteger(this.ChartID(),this.Name(),OBJPROP_LEVELS)); // Number of levels for(int i=0;i<this.Levels();i++) // Level data { this.SetLevelColor(i); this.SetLevelStyle(i); this.SetLevelWidth(i); } this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ALIGN,0,::ObjectGetInteger(this.ChartID(),this.Name(),OBJPROP_ALIGN)); // Horizontal text alignment in the Edit object (OBJ_EDIT) this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FONTSIZE,0,::ObjectGetInteger(this.ChartID(),this.Name(),OBJPROP_FONTSIZE)); // Font size this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_LEFT,0,::ObjectGetInteger(this.ChartID(),this.Name(),OBJPROP_RAY_LEFT)); // Ray goes to the left this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_RIGHT,0,::ObjectGetInteger(this.ChartID(),this.Name(),OBJPROP_RAY_RIGHT)); // Ray goes to the right this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY,0,::ObjectGetInteger(this.ChartID(),this.Name(),OBJPROP_RAY)); // Vertical line goes through all windows of a chart this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELLIPSE,0,::ObjectGetInteger(this.ChartID(),this.Name(),OBJPROP_ELLIPSE)); // Display the full ellipse of the Fibonacci Arc object this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ARROWCODE,0,::ObjectGetInteger(this.ChartID(),this.Name(),OBJPROP_ARROWCODE)); // Arrow code for the "Arrow" object this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANCHOR,0,::ObjectGetInteger(this.ChartID(),this.Name(),OBJPROP_ANCHOR)); // Position of the binding point of the graphical object this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XDISTANCE,0,::ObjectGetInteger(this.ChartID(),this.Name(),OBJPROP_XDISTANCE)); // Distance from the base corner along the X axis in pixels this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YDISTANCE,0,::ObjectGetInteger(this.ChartID(),this.Name(),OBJPROP_YDISTANCE)); // Distance from the base corner along the Y axis in pixels this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DIRECTION,0,::ObjectGetInteger(this.ChartID(),this.Name(),OBJPROP_DIRECTION)); // Gann object trend this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DEGREE,0,::ObjectGetInteger(this.ChartID(),this.Name(),OBJPROP_DEGREE)); // Elliott wave marking level this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DRAWLINES,0,::ObjectGetInteger(this.ChartID(),this.Name(),OBJPROP_DRAWLINES)); // Display lines for Elliott wave marking this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STATE,0,::ObjectGetInteger(this.ChartID(),this.Name(),OBJPROP_STATE)); // Button state (pressed/released) this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_CHART_ID,0,::ObjectGetInteger(this.ChartID(),this.Name(),OBJPROP_CHART_ID));// Chart object ID (OBJ_CHART). this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_PERIOD,0,::ObjectGetInteger(this.ChartID(),this.Name(),OBJPROP_PERIOD)); // Chart object period this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_DATE_SCALE,0,::ObjectGetInteger(this.ChartID(),this.Name(),OBJPROP_DATE_SCALE)); // Time scale display flag for the Chart object this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_PRICE_SCALE,0,::ObjectGetInteger(this.ChartID(),this.Name(),OBJPROP_PRICE_SCALE));// Price scale display flag for the Chart object this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_CHART_SCALE,0,::ObjectGetInteger(this.ChartID(),this.Name(),OBJPROP_CHART_SCALE));// Chart object scale this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XSIZE,0,::ObjectGetInteger(this.ChartID(),this.Name(),OBJPROP_XSIZE)); // Object width along the X axis in pixels. this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YSIZE,0,::ObjectGetInteger(this.ChartID(),this.Name(),OBJPROP_YSIZE)); // Object height along the Y axis in pixels. this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XOFFSET,0,::ObjectGetInteger(this.ChartID(),this.Name(),OBJPROP_XOFFSET)); // X coordinate of the upper-left corner of the visibility area. this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YOFFSET,0,::ObjectGetInteger(this.ChartID(),this.Name(),OBJPROP_YOFFSET)); // Y coordinate of the upper-left corner of the visibility area. this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BGCOLOR,0,::ObjectGetInteger(this.ChartID(),this.Name(),OBJPROP_BGCOLOR)); // Background color for OBJ_EDIT, OBJ_BUTTON, OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CORNER,0,::ObjectGetInteger(this.ChartID(),this.Name(),OBJPROP_CORNER)); // Chart corner for binding a graphical object this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BORDER_TYPE,0,::ObjectGetInteger(this.ChartID(),this.Name(),OBJPROP_BORDER_TYPE));// Border type for "Rectangle border" this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BORDER_COLOR,0,::ObjectGetInteger(this.ChartID(),this.Name(),OBJPROP_BORDER_COLOR));// Border color for OBJ_EDIT and OBJ_BUTTON } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Get and save the real properties | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CGStdGraphObj::GetAndSaveDBL(void) { for(int i=0;i<this.m_pivots;i++) // Point prices coordinates SetPricePivot(i); for(int i=0;i<this.Levels();i++) // Level values this.SetLevelValue(i); this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SCALE,0,::ObjectGetDouble(this.ChartID(),this.Name(),OBJPROP_SCALE)); // Scale (property of Gann objects and Fibonacci Arcs objects) this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANGLE,0,::ObjectGetDouble(this.ChartID(),this.Name(),OBJPROP_ANGLE)); // Angle this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DEVIATION,0,::ObjectGetDouble(this.ChartID(),this.Name(),OBJPROP_DEVIATION)); // Deviation of the standard deviation channel } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Get and save the string properties | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CGStdGraphObj::GetAndSaveSTR(void) { this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TEXT,0,::ObjectGetString(this.ChartID(),this.Name(),OBJPROP_TEXT)); // Object description (the text contained in the object) this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TOOLTIP,0,::ObjectGetString(this.ChartID(),this.Name(),OBJPROP_TOOLTIP)); // Tooltip text for(int i=0;i<this.Levels();i++) // Level descriptions this.SetLevelText(i); this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FONT,0,::ObjectGetString(this.ChartID(),this.Name(),OBJPROP_FONT)); // Font this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BMPFILE,0,::ObjectGetString(this.ChartID(),this.Name(),OBJPROP_BMPFILE)); // BMP file name for the "Bitmap Level" object this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_SYMBOL,0,::ObjectGetString(this.ChartID(),this.Name(),OBJPROP_SYMBOL));// Chart object symbol } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
En el método que copia los datos actuales en los pasados, llamamos al método del objeto de propiedades actual, especialmente creado para copiar las propiedades actuales en las pasadas:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Copy the current data to the previous one | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CGStdGraphObj::PropertiesCopyToPrevData(void) { this.Prop.CurrentToPrevious(); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
En el método que busca los cambios en las propiedades del objeto, primero comprobamos si la propiedad es múltiple, y si es así, verificamos su cambio en un ciclo por el número de instancias de la propiedad; de lo contrario, solo verificaremos las propiedades string de los dos objetos:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Check object property changes | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CGStdGraphObj::PropertiesCheckChanged(void) { bool changed=false; int begin=0, end=GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL; for(int i=begin; i<end; i++) { ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER prop=(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER)i; if(!this.SupportProperty(prop)) continue; if(prop==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME || (prop>=GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELCOLOR && prop<=GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELWIDTH)) { int total=(prop==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME ? this.m_pivots : this.Levels()); for(int j=0;j<Prop.CurrSize(prop);j++) { if(this.GetProperty(prop,j)!=this.GetPropertyPrev(prop,j)) { changed=true; ::Print(DFUN,this.Name(),", property index: ",j," ",TextByLanguage(" Изменённое свойство: "," Modified property: "),this.GetPropertyDescription(prop)); } } } else if(this.GetProperty(prop,0)!=this.GetPropertyPrev(prop,0)) { changed=true; ::Print(DFUN,this.Name(),": ",TextByLanguage(" Изменённое свойство: "," Modified property: "),this.GetPropertyDescription(prop)); } } begin=end; end+=GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL; for(int i=begin; i<end; i++) { ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE prop=(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE)i; if(!this.SupportProperty(prop)) continue; if(prop==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE || GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELVALUE) { int total=(prop==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE ? this.m_pivots : this.Levels()); for(int j=0;j<Prop.CurrSize(prop);j++) { if(this.GetProperty(prop,j)!=this.GetPropertyPrev(prop,j)) { changed=true; ::Print(DFUN,this.Name(),", property index: ",j," ",TextByLanguage(" Изменённое свойство: "," Modified property: "),this.GetPropertyDescription(prop)); } } } else if(this.GetProperty(prop,0)!=this.GetPropertyPrev(prop,0)) { changed=true; ::Print(DFUN,this.Name(),": ",TextByLanguage(" Изменённое свойство: "," Modified property: "),GetPropertyDescription(prop)); } } begin=end; end+=GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING_TOTAL; for(int i=begin; i<end; i++) { ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING prop=(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING)i; if(!this.SupportProperty(prop)) continue; if(prop==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELTEXT || prop==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BMPFILE) { int total=(prop==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELTEXT ? this.Levels() : 2); for(int j=0;j<Prop.CurrSize(prop);j++) { if(this.GetProperty(prop,j)!=this.GetPropertyPrev(prop,j)) { changed=true; ::Print(DFUN,this.Name(),", property index: ",j," ",TextByLanguage(" Изменённое свойство: "," Modified property: "),this.GetPropertyDescription(prop)); } } } else if(this.GetProperty(prop,0)!=this.GetPropertyPrev(prop,0)) { changed=true; ::Print(DFUN,this.Name(),": ",TextByLanguage(" Изменённое свойство: "," Modified property: "),GetPropertyDescription(prop)); } } if(changed) PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Métodos que leen y establecen las propiedades de los objetos y retornan las descripciones de las propiedades:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Read and set the time of the specified pivot point | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CGStdGraphObj::SetTimePivot(const int index) { this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME,index,::ObjectGetInteger(this.ChartID(),this.Name(),OBJPROP_TIME,index)); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Read and set the price of the specified pivot point | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CGStdGraphObj::SetPricePivot(const int index) { this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE,index,::ObjectGetDouble(this.ChartID(),this.Name(),OBJPROP_PRICE,index)); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Read and set the color of the specified level | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CGStdGraphObj::SetLevelColor(const int index) { this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELCOLOR,index,::ObjectGetInteger(this.ChartID(),this.Name(),OBJPROP_LEVELCOLOR,index)); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Read and set the style of the specified level | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CGStdGraphObj::SetLevelStyle(const int index) { this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELSTYLE,index,::ObjectGetInteger(this.ChartID(),this.Name(),OBJPROP_LEVELSTYLE,index)); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Read and set the width of the specified level | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CGStdGraphObj::SetLevelWidth(const int index) { this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELWIDTH,index,::ObjectGetInteger(this.ChartID(),this.Name(),OBJPROP_LEVELWIDTH,index)); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Read and set the value of the specified level | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CGStdGraphObj::SetLevelValue(const int index) { this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELVALUE,index,::ObjectGetDouble(this.ChartID(),this.Name(),OBJPROP_LEVELVALUE,index)); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Read and set the text of the specified level | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CGStdGraphObj::SetLevelText(const int index) { this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELTEXT,index,::ObjectGetString(this.ChartID(),this.Name(),OBJPROP_LEVELTEXT,index)); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Read and set the BMP file name | //| for the Bitmap Label object. | //| Index: 0 - ON, 1 - OFF | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CGStdGraphObj::SetBMPFile(const int index) { this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BMPFILE,index,::ObjectGetString(this.ChartID(),this.Name(),OBJPROP_BMPFILE,index)); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the descriptions of all pivot point times | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string CGStdGraphObj::TimesDescription(void) const { string txt=""; for(int i=0;i<this.m_pivots;i++) txt+=" - "+CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_TEXT_PIVOT)+(string)i+": "+this.TimeDescription(i)+(i<this.m_pivots-1 ? "\n" : ""); return txt; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the prices of all pivot points | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string CGStdGraphObj::PricesDescription(void) const { string txt=""; for(int i=0;i<this.m_pivots;i++) txt+=" - "+CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_TEXT_PIVOT)+(string)i+": "+this.PriceDescription(i)+(i<this.m_pivots-1 ? "\n" : ""); return txt; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the descriptions of all pivot points | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string CGStdGraphObj::TimePricesDescription(void) const { string txt=""; for(int i=0;i<this.m_pivots;i++) txt+=(" - "+CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_TEXT_PIVOT)+(string)i+": "+this.TimeDescription(i)+" / "+this.PriceDescription(i)+(i<this.m_pivots-1 ? "\n" : "")); return txt; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the descriptions of all level colors | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string CGStdGraphObj::LevelColorsDescription(void) const { string txt=""; for(int i=0;i<this.Levels();i++) txt+=(" - "+CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_TEXT_LEVEL)+(string)i+": "+this.LevelColorDescription(i)+(i<this.Levels()-1 ? "\n" : "")); return txt; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the descriptions of all level styles | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string CGStdGraphObj::LevelStylesDescription(void) const { string txt=""; for(int i=0;i<this.Levels();i++) txt+=(" - "+CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_TEXT_LEVEL)+(string)i+": "+LineStyleDescription(this.LevelStyle(i))+(i<this.Levels()-1 ? "\n" : "")); return txt; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the descriptions of all level width | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string CGStdGraphObj::LevelWidthsDescription(void) const { string txt=""; for(int i=0;i<this.Levels();i++) txt+=(" - "+CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_TEXT_LEVEL)+(string)i+": "+this.LevelWidthDescription(i)+(i<this.Levels()-1 ? "\n" : "")); return txt; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the descriptions of all level values | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string CGStdGraphObj::LevelValuesDescription(void) const { string txt=""; for(int i=0;i<this.Levels();i++) txt+=(" - "+CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_TEXT_LEVEL)+(string)i+": "+this.LevelValueDescription(i)+(i<this.Levels()-1 ? "\n" : "")); return txt; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the descriptions of all level texts | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string CGStdGraphObj::LevelTextsDescription(void) const { string txt=""; for(int i=0;i<this.Levels();i++) txt+=(" - "+CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_TEXT_LEVEL)+(string)i+": "+this.LevelText(i)+(i<this.Levels()-1 ? "\n" : "")); return txt; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the descriptions of the graphical object BMP files | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string CGStdGraphObj::BMPFilesDescription(void) const { string txt= ( " - "+CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_TEXT_BMP_FILE_STATE_ON) +" (0): \""+BMPFile(0)+"\"\n"+ " - "+CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_TEXT_BMP_FILE_STATE_OFF)+" (1): \""+BMPFile(1)+"\"" ); return txt; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the descriptions of all values of all levels | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string CGStdGraphObj::LevelsAllDescription(void) const { string txt=""; for(int i=0;i<this.Levels();i++) { txt+= ( " - "+CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_TEXT_LEVEL)+" "+(string)i+"\n"+ " "+CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELCOLOR)+": "+LevelColorDescription(i)+"\n"+ " "+CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELSTYLE)+": "+LevelStyleDescription(i)+"\n"+ " "+CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELWIDTH)+": "+LevelWidthDescription(i)+"\n"+ " "+CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELVALUE)+": "+LevelValueDescription(i)+"\n"+ " "+CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELTEXT) +": "+LevelText(i) ); } return txt; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Todo resulta simple y claro en estos métodos, y apenas necesitan comentarios. Aparte de todos los métodos y cambios mencionados, hemos realizado numerosas modificaciones en la clase para indicar el índice de la segunda dimensión, pero no hemos analizado tales mejoras aquí: el lector podrá encontrarlas en los archivos adjuntos al artículo.
Como hemos añadido al constructor de la clase una nueva variable en la que debemos transmitir a la clase el número de puntos de pivote al crear una clase heredera, necesitamos introducir adiciones en sus constructores en cada objeto. No vamos a analizar todos los archivos de las clases de objetos gráficos, sino solo dos.
Abrimos el archivo de la clase de objeto gráfico "Buy" de \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Standard\GStdArrowBuyObj.mqh y añadimos a su constructor la transmisión del parámetro del número de puntos de pivote del objeto al constructor de la clase principal:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Buy graphical object | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CGStdArrowBuyObj : public CGStdGraphObj { private: public: //--- Constructor CGStdArrowBuyObj(const long chart_id,const string name) : CGStdGraphObj(OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROW_BUY,GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_NO_PROGRAM,GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP_ARROWS,chart_id,1,name) { //--- Specify the object property CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANCHOR,0,ANCHOR_TOP); } //--- Supported object properties (1) real, (2) integer virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property); //--- Return the graphical object anchor point position ENUM_ARROW_ANCHOR Anchor(void) const { return (ENUM_ARROW_ANCHOR)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANCHOR,0); } //--- Display a short description of the object in the journal virtual void PrintShort(const bool dash=false,const bool symbol=false); //--- Return the object short name virtual string Header(const bool symbol=false); //--- Return the description of the (ENUM_OBJECT) graphical object type virtual string TypeDescription(void) const { return StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(OBJ_ARROW_BUY); } //--- Return the description of the graphical object anchor point position virtual string AnchorDescription(void) const { return AnchorForArrowObjDescription(this.Anchor()); } }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Este objeto tiene solo un punto de pivote. Vamos a ver ahora un objeto con múltiples puntos de pivote.
Abrimos el archivo de la clase de objeto "Trend Line" de \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Standard\GStdTrendObj.mqh y escribimos de la misma forma la transmisión al constructor de la clase padre de un valor igual a dos para el número de puntos de pivote:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| "Trend line" graphical object | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CGStdTrendObj : public CGStdGraphObj { private: public: //--- Constructor CGStdTrendObj(const long chart_id,const string name) : CGStdGraphObj(OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_TREND,GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_NO_PROGRAM,GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP_LINES,chart_id,2,name) { //--- Get and save the object properties CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_LEFT,0,::ObjectGetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_RAY_LEFT)); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_RIGHT,0,::ObjectGetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_RAY_RIGHT)); } //--- Supported object properties (1) real, (2) integer virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property); //--- Display a short description of the object in the journal virtual void PrintShort(const bool dash=false,const bool symbol=false); //--- Return the object short name virtual string Header(const bool symbol=false); //--- Return the description of the (ENUM_OBJECT) graphical object type virtual string TypeDescription(void) const { return StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(OBJ_TREND); } }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Estos cambios se han realizado para cada clase en la carpeta \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Standard\. Después, inscribimos para cada objeto la cantidad de puntos de pivote utilizada para su construcción. Todos los cambios se pueden encontrar en los archivos adjuntos al artículo.
Vamos a modificar ahora la clase CSelect en la dirección \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Services\Select.mqh, en la que solo necesitaremos añadir los índices de la segunda dimensión a cada método donde se encuentren o se espere llamar a los métodos GetProperty():
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Methods of working with standard graphical object data | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //--- Return the list of objects with one of (1) integer, (2) real and (3) string properties meeting a specified criterion static CArrayObj *ByGraphicStdObjectProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property,int index,long value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode); static CArrayObj *ByGraphicStdObjectProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property,int index,double value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode); static CArrayObj *ByGraphicStdObjectProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property,int index,string value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode); //--- Return the graphical object index in the list with the maximum value of the (1) integer, (2) real and (3) string properties static int FindGraphicStdObjectMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property,int index); static int FindGraphicStdObjectMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property,int index); static int FindGraphicStdObjectMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property,int index); //--- Return the graphical object index in the list with the minimum value of the (1) integer, (2) real and (3) string properties static int FindGraphicStdObjectMin(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property,int index); static int FindGraphicStdObjectMin(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property,int index); static int FindGraphicStdObjectMin(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property,int index); //--- }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Vamos a analizar selectivamente la implementación de varios métodos:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the list of objects with one integer | //| property meeting the specified criterion | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CArrayObj *CSelect::ByGraphicStdObjectProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property,int index,long value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode) { if(list_source==NULL) return NULL; CArrayObj *list=new CArrayObj(); if(list==NULL) return NULL; list.FreeMode(false); ListStorage.Add(list); int total=list_source.Total(); for(int i=0; i<total; i++) { CGStdGraphObj *obj=list_source.At(i); if(!obj.SupportProperty(property)) continue; long obj_prop=obj.GetProperty(property,index); if(CompareValues(obj_prop,value,mode)) list.Add(obj); } return list; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the object index in the list | //| with the maximum integer property value | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int CSelect::FindGraphicStdObjectMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property,int index) { if(list_source==NULL) return WRONG_VALUE; int idx=0; CGStdGraphObj *max_obj=NULL; int total=list_source.Total(); if(total==0) return WRONG_VALUE; for(int i=1; i<total; i++) { CGStdGraphObj *obj=list_source.At(i); long obj1_prop=obj.GetProperty(property,index); max_obj=list_source.At(idx); long obj2_prop=max_obj.GetProperty(property,index); if(CompareValues(obj1_prop,obj2_prop,MORE)) idx=i; } return idx; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Todos los cambios están marcados a color. El resto de los métodos se modifican de forma idéntica a los presentados anteriormente, y el lector podrá familiarizarse con ellos en los archivos adjuntos al artículo.
Vamos a modificar ahora la clase de colección de objetos gráficos en el archivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Collections\GraphElementsCollection.mqh.
En los métodos públicos GetList(), escribimos la especificación del índice de la segunda dimensión de la matriz:
public: //--- Return itself CGraphElementsCollection *GetObject(void) { return &this; } //--- Return the full collection list of standard graphical objects "as is" CArrayObj *GetListGraphObj(void) { return &this.m_list_all_graph_obj; } //--- Return the full collection list of graphical elements on canvas "as is" CArrayObj *GetListCanvElm(void) { return &this.m_list_all_canv_elm_obj;} //--- Return the list of graphical elements by a selected (1) integer, (2) real and (3) string properties meeting the compared criterion CArrayObj *GetList(ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER property,long value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByGraphCanvElementProperty(this.GetListCanvElm(),property,value,mode); } CArrayObj *GetList(ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOUBLE property,double value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL){ return CSelect::ByGraphCanvElementProperty(this.GetListCanvElm(),property,value,mode); } CArrayObj *GetList(ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_STRING property,string value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL){ return CSelect::ByGraphCanvElementProperty(this.GetListCanvElm(),property,value,mode); } //--- Return the list of graphical objects by a selected (1) integer, (2) real and (3) string properties meeting the compared criterion CArrayObj *GetList(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property,int index,long value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByGraphicStdObjectProperty(this.GetListGraphObj(),property,index,value,mode); } CArrayObj *GetList(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property,int index,double value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByGraphicStdObjectProperty(this.GetListGraphObj(),property,index,value,mode); } CArrayObj *GetList(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property,int index,string value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByGraphicStdObjectProperty(this.GetListGraphObj(),property,index,value,mode); }
En todos los métodos donde haya una llamada a los métodos modificados de la clase CSelect, añadimos la especificación del índice de la segunda dimensión de la matriz:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the first free graphical object ID | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ long CGraphElementsCollection::GetFreeGraphObjID(void) { int index=CSelect::FindGraphicStdObjectMax(this.GetListGraphObj(),GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID,0); CGStdGraphObj *obj=this.m_list_all_graph_obj.At(index); return(obj!=NULL ? obj.ObjectID()+1 : 1); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //|Find an object present in the collection but not on a chart | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CGStdGraphObj *CGraphElementsCollection::FindMissingObj(const long chart_id) { CArrayObj *list=CSelect::ByGraphicStdObjectProperty(this.GetListGraphObj(),GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID,0,chart_id,EQUAL); if(list==NULL) return NULL; for(int i=0;i<list.Total();i++) { CGStdGraphObj *obj=list.At(i); if(obj==NULL) continue; if(!this.IsPresentGraphObjOnChart(obj.ChartID(),obj.Name())) return obj; } return NULL; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //+-------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the flag indicating the presence of the graphical object class object | //| in the graphical object collection list | //+-------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CGraphElementsCollection::IsPresentGraphObjInList(const long chart_id,const string name) { CArrayObj *list=CSelect::ByGraphicStdObjectProperty(this.GetListGraphObj(),GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID,0,chart_id,EQUAL); list=CSelect::ByGraphicStdObjectProperty(list,GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME,0,name,EQUAL); return(list==NULL || list.Total()==0 ? false : true); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Remove a graphical object by a chart ID | //| from the graphical object collection list | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CGraphElementsCollection::DeleteGraphObjectsFromList(const long chart_id) { CArrayObj *list=CSelect::ByGraphicStdObjectProperty(GetListGraphObj(),GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID,0,chart_id,EQUAL); if(list==NULL) return; for(int i=list.Total();i>WRONG_VALUE;i--) { CGStdGraphObj *obj=list.At(i); if(obj==NULL) continue; this.DeleteGraphObjFromList(obj); } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return a graphical object by chart name and ID | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CGStdGraphObj *CGraphElementsCollection::GetStdGraphObject(const string name,const long chart_id) { CArrayObj *list=this.GetList(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID,0,chart_id); list=CSelect::ByGraphicStdObjectProperty(list,GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME,0,name,EQUAL); return(list!=NULL && list.Total()>0 ? list.At(0) : NULL); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
En el método que añade un objeto gráfico a la colección, en lugar de la descripción breve del objeto, mostramos la descripción completa, de forma que podamos ver la lista completa de todas las propiedades del objeto durante la simulación:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Add a graphical object to the collection | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CGraphElementsCollection::AddGraphObjToCollection(const string source,CChartObjectsControl *obj_control) { //--- Get the list of the last added graphical objects from the class for managing graphical objects CArrayObj *list=obj_control.GetListNewAddedObj(); //--- If failed to obtain the list, inform of that and return 'false' if(list==NULL) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN_ERR_LINE,MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_FAILED_GET_ADDED_OBJ_LIST); return false; } //--- If the list is empty, return 'false' if(list.Total()==0) return false; //--- Declare the variable for storing the result bool res=true; //--- In the loop by the list of newly added standard graphical objects, for(int i=0;i<list.Total();i++) { //--- retrieve the next object from the list and CGStdGraphObj *obj=list.Detach(i); //--- if failed to get the object, inform of that, add 'false' to the resulting variable and move on to the next one if(obj==NULL) { CMessage::ToLog(source,MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_FAILED_DETACH_OBJ_FROM_LIST); res &=false; continue; } //--- if failed to add the object to the collection list, inform of that, //--- remove the object, add 'false' to the resulting variable and move on to the next one if(!this.m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(source,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); delete obj; res &=false; continue; } //--- The object has been successfully retrieved from the list of newly added graphical objects and introduced into the collection - //--- find the next free object ID, write it to the property and display the short object description in the journal else { obj.SetObjectID(this.GetFreeGraphObjID()); obj.Print(); } } //--- Return the result of adding the object to the collection return res; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Estas son todas las mejoras planificadas para hoy. Los cambios menores pero numerosos que no hemos mencionado en el artículo se pueden encontrar en los archivos adjuntos al mismo.
Simulando eventos de objetos con dos puntos de pivote
Para la simulación, vamos a tomar el asesor del artículo anterior y a guardarlo en la nueva carpeta \MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\Part88\ con el nuevo nombre TestDoEasyPart88.mq5.
No hay que realizar ningún cambio en el asesor, todos los cambios se han llevado a cabo en los archivos de la biblioteca.
Compilamos el asesor y lo ejecutamos en el gráfico:
Al añadir objetos con dos puntos de pivote, y al modificar cualquiera de dichos puntos, el asesor muestra en el diario entradas sobre estos eventos. Si añadimos al gráfico un objeto que se construya usando más de dos puntos de pivote, no veremos las entradas sobre la modificación de uno de ellos, o bien cuando uno cambie, cambiarán los datos del segundo. Esto se debe a la existencia de un error lógico que dejamos para corregir en el próximo artículo, y del que hemos hablado anteriormente.
¿Qué es lo próximo?
En el próximo artículo, continuaremos trabajando con los eventos de los objetos gráficos estándar y las clases de matrices dinámicas.
Si tiene preguntas, observaciones o sugerencias, podrá concretarlas en los comentarios al artículo.
*Artículos de esta serie:
Gráficos en la biblioteca DoEasy (Parte 82): Refactorización de objetos de la biblioteca y colección de objetos gráficos
Gráficos en la biblioteca DoEasy (Parte 83): Clase de objeto gráfico abstracto estándar
Gráficos en la biblioteca DoEasy (Parte 84): Clases herederas del objeto gráfico abstracto estándar
Gráficos en la biblioteca DoEasy (Parte 85): Colección de objetos gráficos - añadiendo los objetos nuevamente creados
Gráficos en la biblioteca DoEasy (Parte 86): Colección de objetos gráficos - controlando la modificación de propiedades
Gráficos en la biblioteca DoEasy (Parte 87): Colección de objetos gráficos - control de la modificación de propiedades en todos los gráficos abiertos
Traducción del ruso hecha por MetaQuotes Ltd.
Artículo original: https://www.mql5.com/ru/articles/10091
Advertencia: todos los derechos de estos materiales pertenecen a MetaQuotes Ltd. Queda totalmente prohibido el copiado total o parcial.
Este artículo ha sido escrito por un usuario del sitio web y refleja su punto de vista personal. MetaQuotes Ltd. no se responsabiliza de la exactitud de la información ofrecida, ni de las posibles consecuencias del uso de las soluciones, estrategias o recomendaciones descritas.
