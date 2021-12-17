Grafiken in der Bibliothek DoEasy (Teil 88): Grafische Objektkollektion — zweidimensionales dynamisches Array zur Speicherung der sich dynamisch ändernden Objekteigenschaften

Inhalt

Konzept

In allen bisherigen Artikeln habe ich einfache Arrays zum Speichern von Objekteigenschaftsdaten verwendet. Wir haben drei Arrays — das eindimensionale Array der ganzzahligen, reellen und Text-Eigenschaften. Jede Zelle eines solchen Arrays speichert den Wert einer bestimmten Objekteigenschaft, die der in Defines.mqh festgelegten Aufzählung von Objekteigenschaften entspricht. Bis jetzt hat das ziemlich gut funktioniert. Aber jetzt habe ich beschlossen, dass eine einzelne Eigenschaft Werte für einzelne Einheiten dieser Eigenschaft im Falle von grafischen (und einigen anderen) Objekten zurückgeben kann.

Lassen Sie es mich erklären. Wir haben zum Beispiel die Eigenschaft Zeit des grafischen Objekts. Das grafische Objekt, das durch Preis/Zeit-Koordinaten im Diagramm positioniert wird, verfügt über mehrere Angelpunkte, mit denen es im Diagramm platziert wird. Nehmen wir an, dass ein Objekt, z.B. Arrow, nur einen Angelpunkt hat, den wir mit der Funktion ObjectGetInteger() erhalten können, indem wir OBJPROP_TIME als Eigenschafts-ID angeben. Eine solche Konstruktion gibt die Zeit auf dem Chart zurück, die dem einzigen Angelpunkt des Objekts entspricht:

ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , Name, OBJPROP_TIME );

Was aber, wenn ein Objekt zwei Angelpunkte hat, wie eine Trendlinie? Wie kann man die Zeit beider Angelpunkte ermitteln? Der prop_modifier formale Parameter der Funktion ObjectGetInteger() kann dabei helfen. Sein Standardwert ist 0, was dem ersten Angelpunkt entspricht. Um die Daten des zweiten Punktes zu erhalten, müssen wir den Wert 1 setzen, für den dritten Punkt - 2, usw:

ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , Name, OBJPROP_TIME , 0 ); ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , Name, OBJPROP_TIME , 1 ); ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , Name, OBJPROP_TIME , 2 ); ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , Name, OBJPROP_TIME , n);

Bis jetzt ist alles einfach und überschaubar. Alle Daten, die wir vom Objekt erhalten, werden in Arrays gespeichert: Ganzzahlige Daten gehen in das Array vom Typ long, reelle Daten in das des Typs double und die Text-Daten in das vom Typ string. Das bedeutet, dass wir einfach ein zweidimensionales Array verwenden können, um Daten zu speichern, die durch Angabe des erforderlichen Angelpunkts in prop_modifier erhalten werden können. Alles erscheint logisch. Der Punkt 0 wird in der Dimension Null gespeichert, Punkt 1 in der Eins und 2 in der Zwei usw:

array[TIME][ 0 ] = ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , Name, OBJPROP_TIME , 0 ); array[TIME][ 1 ] = ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , Name, OBJPROP_TIME , 1 ); array[TIME][ 2 ] = ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , Name, OBJPROP_TIME , 2 ); array[TIME][n] = ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , Name, OBJPROP_TIME , n);

Allerdings gibt es einen Haken. Erstens kann die Menge der erhaltenen Daten für jede der vielen Objekteigenschaften unterschiedlich sein. Im Falle des Fibo-Linien-Objekts haben wir beispielsweise zwei Angelpunkte, die zur Lokalisierung des Objekts im Chart verwendet werden. Das Objekt hat jedoch eine unterschiedliche Anzahl von Ebenen. Standardmäßig gibt es neun davon. Außerdem kann sie vom Nutzer jederzeit geändert werden. Zweitens können einige "Multi-Eigenschaften" einer einzelnen Objekteigenschaft dynamisch geändert werden.



Mit anderen Worten, wir können die Größe der zweiten Dimension des Arrays, in dem wir die Objekt-Angelpunkte speichern werden, nicht im Voraus kennen. Außerdem können sich diese Eigenschaften dynamisch ändern. In Anbetracht dessen können wir aus den folgenden Gründen keine zweidimensionalen Arrays für die Speicherung der Eigenschaften verschiedener Objekte verwenden:

Alle Objekte sind von ihren Basisobjekten abgeleitet, die die Arrays für die Speicherung von Eigenschaften definieren. Jede Eigenschaft sollte eine vordefinierte Größe der zweiten Array-Dimension haben, die für jedes Objekt und jede seiner Eigenschaften unterschiedlich sein kann. Wenn man ein zweidimensionales Array in MQL erstellt, sollte man den Wert der zweiten Dimension, den man nicht kennt, in der abstrakten Klasse für jede Eigenschaft jedes Objekts angeben.

Jede "mehrdimensionale" Eigenschaft dieser Art kann sowohl von einem Nutzer als auch programmatisch dynamisch geändert werden. In MQL können wir jedoch die Dimensionalität eines mehrdimensionalen Arrays, die nicht Null ist, nicht dynamisch ändern.



Um ein solches Array zu erstellen, werde ich die Klasse des dynamischen Arrays von Zeigern auf Instanzen der Klasse CObject und ihrer Nachkommen verwenden — CArrayObj.

Es gibt jedoch eine Lösung. Ich werde eine nutzerdefinierte Klasse für ein mehrdimensionales dynamisches Array erstellen, das sich in jeder seiner Dimensionen dynamisch ändern kann.Um ein solches Array zu erstellen, werde ich die Klasseverwenden —

Basierend auf der neu erstellten Klasse, erstellen wir eine Objektklasse zum Speichern von Objekteigenschaften anstelle der üblichen Arrays. Dies wird uns erlauben, die Anzahl der gespeicherten Daten in der zweiten Dimension des Arrays jederzeit zu ändern, um die Eigenschaften der Objektklasse zu ändern, wenn wir die Eigenschaften des entsprechenden grafischen Objekts ändern.

Die aktuelle Aufgabe lautet wie folgt: Erstellen der Klasse eines mehrdimensionalen dynamischen Arrays, deren Verwendung, um das zweidimensionale dynamische Array für die Speicherung von Objekteigenschaften zu erstellen und Ersetzen der drei Arrays, die die Objekteigenschaften speichern, durch sie. Wir ordnen die Klasse des abstrakten grafischen Objekts neu an und testen die neuen Möglichkeiten zur Speicherung von Objekteigenschaften im dynamischen Array und zur Verfolgung von Eigenschaftsänderungen.



Die Klasse eines dynamischen, mehrdimensionalen Arrays

Die Klasse CArrayObj ist in der Tat ein Array, das Zeiger auf Instanzen von Objekten speichert, die von der Basisklasse CObject abgeleitet sind. Somit kann das Array jedes von CObject abgeleitete Objekt speichern. Das bedeutet, dass die Zellen des Arrays Daten vom Typ Long, Double oder String enthalten können, sowie ein weiteres CArrayObj-Array, das ebenfalls entweder Daten oder andere Arrays enthalten kann. Während bei den CArrayObj-Arrays alles ziemlich klar ist, ist die Situation bei den Daten etwas komplexer. Die Daten sind nicht von der CObject-Klasse abgeleitet, daher müssen wir die Klassen für die Speicherung solcher Daten erstellen. Außerdem sollte jedes der Objekte (ebenso wie das Array-Objekt selbst) im Array einen bestimmten Typ haben. Dies ist notwendig, um klar zu verstehen, was genau in einer Array-Zelle gespeichert wird — ein einfaches Objekt mit Integer-, Reell- oder String-Daten oder ein weiteres Objekt, das wiederum Objekte mit Daten oder ein weiteres Objekt-Array enthält. Dies ist notwendig, um Methoden zum Kopieren eines Klassenobjekts in ein anderes zu erstellen — um genau zu wissen, ob Daten in eine Zelle kopiert werden sollen (wenn sich in der entsprechenden Zelle des kopierten Arrays Daten befinden) oder ob ein neues Datenarray im Quellarray erstellt werden soll (wenn die entsprechende Zelle des kopierten Arrays das Array enthält) und Daten daraus kopiert werden sollen. Lassen Sie uns gleich die notwendigen Objekttypen einstellen. In \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Defines.mqh fügen wir die Konstanten der erforderlichen Typen in die Liste der Objekttypen der Bibliothek ein (die vollständige Aufzählung wird zum besseren Verständnis unten gezeigt):

enum ENUM_OBJECT_DE_TYPE { OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GBASE = COLLECTION_ID_LIST_END+ 1 , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GFORM, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSHADOW, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GFRAME, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GFRAME_TEXT, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GFRAME_QUAD, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GFRAME_GEOMETRY, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GANIMATIONS, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_VLINE = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+ 1 + OBJ_VLINE , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_HLINE = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+ 1 + OBJ_HLINE , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_TREND = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+ 1 + OBJ_TREND , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_TRENDBYANGLE = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+ 1 + OBJ_TRENDBYANGLE , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_CYCLES = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+ 1 + OBJ_CYCLES , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROWED_LINE = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+ 1 + OBJ_ARROWED_LINE , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_CHANNEL = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+ 1 + OBJ_CHANNEL , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_STDDEVCHANNEL = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+ 1 + OBJ_STDDEVCHANNEL , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_REGRESSION = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+ 1 + OBJ_REGRESSION , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_PITCHFORK = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+ 1 + OBJ_PITCHFORK , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_GANNLINE = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+ 1 + OBJ_GANNLINE , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_GANNFAN = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+ 1 + OBJ_GANNFAN , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_GANNGRID = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+ 1 + OBJ_GANNGRID , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_FIBO = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+ 1 + OBJ_FIBO , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_FIBOTIMES = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+ 1 + OBJ_FIBOTIMES , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_FIBOFAN = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+ 1 + OBJ_FIBOFAN , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_FIBOARC = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+ 1 + OBJ_FIBOARC , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_FIBOCHANNEL = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+ 1 + OBJ_FIBOCHANNEL , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_EXPANSION = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+ 1 + OBJ_EXPANSION , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ELLIOTWAVE5 = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+ 1 + OBJ_ELLIOTWAVE5 , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ELLIOTWAVE3 = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+ 1 + OBJ_ELLIOTWAVE3 , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_RECTANGLE = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+ 1 + OBJ_RECTANGLE , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_TRIANGLE = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+ 1 + OBJ_TRIANGLE , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ELLIPSE = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+ 1 + OBJ_ELLIPSE , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROW_THUMB_UP = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+ 1 + OBJ_ARROW_THUMB_UP , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROW_THUMB_DOWN = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+ 1 + OBJ_ARROW_THUMB_DOWN , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROW_UP = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+ 1 + OBJ_ARROW_UP , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROW_DOWN = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+ 1 + OBJ_ARROW_DOWN , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROW_STOP = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+ 1 + OBJ_ARROW_STOP , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROW_CHECK = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+ 1 + OBJ_ARROW_CHECK , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROW_LEFT_PRICE = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+ 1 + OBJ_ARROW_LEFT_PRICE , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROW_RIGHT_PRICE = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+ 1 + OBJ_ARROW_RIGHT_PRICE , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROW_BUY = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+ 1 + OBJ_ARROW_BUY , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROW_SELL = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+ 1 + OBJ_ARROW_SELL , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROW = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+ 1 + OBJ_ARROW , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_TEXT = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+ 1 + OBJ_TEXT , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_LABEL = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+ 1 + OBJ_LABEL , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_BUTTON = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+ 1 + OBJ_BUTTON , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_CHART = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+ 1 + OBJ_CHART , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_BITMAP = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+ 1 + OBJ_BITMAP , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_BITMAP_LABEL = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+ 1 + OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_EDIT = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+ 1 + OBJ_EDIT , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_EVENT = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+ 1 + OBJ_EVENT , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_RECTANGLE_LABEL = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+ 1 + OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_BASE = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_RECTANGLE_LABEL+ 1 , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_BASE_EXT, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_ACCOUNT, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_BOOK_ORDER, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_BOOK_BUY, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_BOOK_BUY_MARKET, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_BOOK_SELL, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_BOOK_SELL_MARKET, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_BOOK_SNAPSHOT, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_BOOK_SERIES, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_CHART, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_CHART_WND, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_CHART_WND_IND, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_EVENT, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_EVENT_BALANCE, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_EVENT_MODIFY, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_EVENT_ORDER_PLASED, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_EVENT_ORDER_REMOVED, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSE, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_EVENT_POSITION_OPEN, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_BUFFER, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_BUFFER_ARROW, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_BUFFER_BAR, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_BUFFER_CALCULATE, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_BUFFER_CANDLE, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_BUFFER_FILLING, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_BUFFER_HISTOGRAMM, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_BUFFER_HISTOGRAMM2, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_BUFFER_LINE, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_BUFFER_SECTION, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_BUFFER_ZIGZAG, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_INDICATOR, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_DATA, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_DATA_LIST, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_AC, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_AD, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_ADX, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_ADXW, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_ALLIGATOR, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_AMA, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_AO, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_ATR, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_BANDS, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_BEARS, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_BULLS, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_BWMFI, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_CCI, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_CHAIKIN, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_CUSTOM, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_DEMA, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_DEMARKER, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_ENVELOPES, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_FORCE, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_FRACTALS, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_FRAMA, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_GATOR, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_ICHIMOKU, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_MA, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_MACD, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_MFI, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_MOMENTUM, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_OBV, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_OSMA, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_RSI, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_RVI, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_SAR, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_STDEV, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_STOCH, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_TEMA, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_TRIX, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_VIDYA, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_VOLUMES, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_WPR, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_MQL5_SIGNAL, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_ORDER_DEAL_POSITION, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_HISTORY_BALANCE, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_HISTORY_DEAL, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_HISTORY_ORDER_MARKET, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_HISTORY_ORDER_PENDING, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_MARKET_ORDER, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_MARKET_PENDING, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_MARKET_POSITION, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_PENDING_REQUEST, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_PENDING_REQUEST_POSITION_OPEN, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_PENDING_REQUEST_POSITION_CLOSE, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_PENDING_REQUEST_POSITION_SLTP, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_PENDING_REQUEST_ORDER_PLACE, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_PENDING_REQUEST_ORDER_REMOVE, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_PENDING_REQUEST_ORDER_MODIFY, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_SERIES_BAR, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_SERIES_PERIOD, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_SERIES_SYMBOL, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_SYMBOL, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_SYMBOL_BONDS, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_SYMBOL_CFD, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_SYMBOL_COLLATERAL, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_SYMBOL_COMMODITY, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_SYMBOL_COMMON, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_SYMBOL_CRYPTO, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_SYMBOL_CUSTOM, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_SYMBOL_EXCHANGE, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_SYMBOL_FUTURES, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_SYMBOL_FX, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_SYMBOL_FX_EXOTIC, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_SYMBOL_FX_MAJOR, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_SYMBOL_FX_MINOR, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_SYMBOL_FX_RUB, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_SYMBOL_INDEX, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_SYMBOL_INDICATIVE, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_SYMBOL_METALL, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_SYMBOL_OPTION, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_SYMBOL_STOCKS, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_TICK, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_NEW_TICK, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_TICKSERIES, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_TRADE, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_LONG, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_DOUBLE, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_STRING, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_OBJECT, };

In \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Data.mqh ergänzen wir die Nachrichtenindices:

MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_ADD_BUFFER, MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_BUFFER_OBJ, MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST, MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_LONG_DATA_OBJ, MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_DOUBLE_DATA_OBJ, MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_STRING_DATA_OBJ, MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_DECREASE_LONG_ARRAY, MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_DECREASE_DOUBLE_ARRAY, MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_DECREASE_STRING_ARRAY, MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_GET_LONG_DATA_OBJ, MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_GET_DOUBLE_DATA_OBJ, MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_GET_STRING_DATA_OBJ, MSG_LIB_SYS_REQUEST_OUTSIDE_LONG_ARRAY, MSG_LIB_SYS_REQUEST_OUTSIDE_DOUBLE_ARRAY, MSG_LIB_SYS_REQUEST_OUTSIDE_STRING_ARRAY, MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES, MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO, MSG_LIB_TEXT_AND,

...

MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_TEXT_ANCHOR_RIGHT_UPPER, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_TEXT_ANCHOR_UPPER, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_TEXT_ANCHOR_CENTER, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_TEXT_TIME_PRICE, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_TEXT_PIVOT, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_TEXT_LEVELSVALUE_ALL, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_TEXT_LEVEL, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_TEXT_BMP_FILE_STATE_ON, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_TEXT_BMP_FILE_STATE_OFF, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_FAILED_GET_ADDED_OBJ_LIST, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_FAILED_DETACH_OBJ_FROM_LIST, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_CREATE_EVN_CTRL_INDICATOR, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_FAILED_CREATE_EVN_CTRL_INDICATOR, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_CLOSED_CHARTS, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_OBJECTS_ON_CLOSED_CHARTS, };

und die Nachrichtentexte, die den neu hinzugefügten Indizes entsprechen:

{"Не удалось добавить объект-буфер в список","Failed to add buffer object to list"}, {"Не удалось создать объект \"Индикаторный буфер\"","Failed to create object \"Indicator buffer\""}, {"Не удалось добавить объект в список","Failed to add object to the list"}, {"Не удалось создать объект long -данных","Failed to create long -data object"}, {"Не удалось создать объект double -данных","Failed to create double -data object"}, {"Не удалось создать объект string -данных","Failed to create string -data object"}, {"Не удалось уменьшить размер long -массива","Failed to reduce the size of the long -array"}, {"Не удалось уменьшить размер double -массива","Failed to reduce the size of the double -array"}, {"Не удалось уменьшить размер string -массива","Failed to reduce the size of the string -array"}, {"Не удалось получить объект long -данных","Failed to get long -data object"}, {"Не удалось получить объект double -данных","Failed to get double -data object"}, {"Не удалось получить объект string -данных","Failed to get string -data object"}, {"Запрос за пределами long -массива","Data requested outside the long -array"}, {"Запрос за пределами double -массива","Data requested outside the double -array"}, {"Запрос за пределами string -массива","Data requested outside the string -array"}, {"Да","Yes"}, {"Нет","No"}, {"и","and"},

...

{ "Точка привязки в правом верхнем углу" , "Anchor point at the upper right corner" }, { "Точка привязки сверху по центру" , "Anchor point above in the center" }, { "Точка привязки строго по центру объекта" , "Anchor point strictly in the center of the object" }, { "Координаты цена/время" , "Price/time coordinates" }, { "Опорная точка " , "Pivot point " }, { "Значения уровней" , "Level values" }, { "Уровень " , "Level " }, { "Состояние \"On\"" , "State \"On\"" }, { "Состояние \"Off\"" , "State \"Off\"" }, { "Не удалось получить список вновь добавленных объектов" , "Failed to get the list of newly added objects" }, { "Не удалось изъять графический объект из списка" , "Failed to detach graphic object from the list" }, { "Создан индикатор контроля и отправки событий" , "An indicator for monitoring and sending events has been created" }, { "Не удалось создать индикатор контроля и отправки событий" , "Failed to create indicator for monitoring and sending events" }, { "Закрыто окон графиков: " , "Closed chart windows: " }, { "С ними удалено объектов: " , "Objects removed with them: " }, };





Im Ordner \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Services\ erstellen wir für die Dienstfunktionen eine neue Datei XDimArray.mqh der Klasse CXDimArray.



Da wir einen Ersatz für gewöhnliche Arrays zur Speicherung von integer, reellen und string Eigenschaften einführen wollen, wobei diese Arrays mehrdimensional und in jeder Dimension dynamisch sein sollen, werden wir drei absolut identische Klassen eines mehrdimensionalen dynamischen Arrays erstellen. Jede soll ihren eigenen Typ speichern (long für ganzzahlige Daten, double für reelle Daten und string für Textdaten).

Die Klassenhierarchie sieht wie folgt aus:

CObject --> Abstrakte Datentypklasse --> Datentypklasse,

CArrayObj-Klasse --> Klasse mit einer Dimension, die die Liste der Datentypklassen speichert,



CArrayObj-Klasse --> mehrdimensionale Array-Klasse, die die Liste der Klassenobjekte einer Dimension speichert



Für jeden Datentyp soll es eine eigene Klasse geben, die integer, reellen und string Daten speichert. In jedem Fall wird die Klasse von der Klasse des Basisdatentyps abgeleitet, in der wir den in der abgeleiteten Klasse gespeicherten Datentyp festlegen.

Die Klasse für eine einzelne Array-Dimension wird von der Klasse CArrayObj abgeleitet. Es handelt sich dabei um eine Liste, die Zeiger auf Datenobjekte oder andere Listen speichert.

Die multidimensionale Array-Klasse ist die CArrayObj-Liste, in der die Zeiger auf Instanzen von Klassenobjekten einer einzelnen Array-Dimension gespeichert werden. Mit anderen Worten: Die Liste ist die erste Array-Dimension, während die Klassen einer einzelnen Dimension dynamisch erweiterbare Objekte der ersten Dimension sind. Enthält sie nur ein Objekt einer Dimension mit der Größe 1, entspricht der Zugriff auf sie dem Eintrag array[0][0]. Enthält es zwei Objekte derselben Dimension mit der Größe 1, entspricht der Zugriff auf das erste dem Eintrag array[0][0], während der Zugriff auf das zweite dem Eintrag array[0][1] entspricht.

Wenn die Objekte einer Dimension größer als 1 sind, entspricht der Zugriff auf sie natürlich den Einträgen



array[ 0 ][ 0 ], array[ 0 ][ 1 ], array[ 0 ][ 2 ], ..., array[ 0 ][N], array[ 1 ][ 0 ], array[ 1 ][ 1 ], array[ 1 ][ 2 ], ..., array[ 1 ][N].

Der Zugriff erfolgt natürlich über die entsprechenden Methoden. Wir können sowohl die erste als auch die zweite Dimensionalität des Arrays dynamisch ändern.

Auf die dritte und weitere Dimensionen werde ich hier nicht eingehen, da wir nur ein zweidimensionales dynamisches Array benötigen. Auf der Grundlage dieser Klassen ist es möglich, dynamische Arrays mit einer beliebigen Anzahl von Dimensionen zu entwickeln. Es ist möglich, die Dimensionalität zu ändern (erhöhen/verringern) oder eine neue Dimension in jeder Array-Zelle einer beliebigen Dimension hinzuzufügen.



Da ich drei identische Klassen erstellen werde, von denen jede ihren eigenen Datentyp speichern soll, wollen wir die Klassen von nur einem Typ im Detail betrachten.

In die bereits erstellte Datei XDimArray.mqh der Klasse CXDimArray fügen wir die Dateien der Klasse CArrayObj und der Bibliotheksnachrichtenklasse ein, sowie die Klasse der abstrakten Dateneinheit, die vom Basisobjekt CObject abgeleitet ist:

#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #property strict #include <Arrays\ArrayObj.mqh> #include "Message.mqh" class CDataUnit : public CObject { private : int m_type; protected : CDataUnit( int type) { this .m_type=type; } public : virtual int Type( void ) const { return this .m_type; } CDataUnit(){ this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_OBJECT; } };

Hier haben wir eine private Variable zum Speichern eines gespeicherten Datentyps in nachgeordneten Objekten, einen geschützten parametrischen Konstruktor, dem der gespeicherte Datentyp des nachgeordneten Objekts übergeben wird und eine öffentliche virtuelle Methode, die den gespeicherten Datentyp zurückgibt, der in der m_type-Variable festgelegt ist.

Im Standardkonstruktor wird der Datentyp OBJECT_DE_TYPE_OBJECT standardmäßig auf die Variable m_type gesetzt.



Als Nächstes fügen wir die Integer-Dateneinheit unter dieser Klasse hinzu:

class CDataUnitLong : public CDataUnit { public : long Value; CDataUnitLong() : CDataUnit(OBJECT_DE_TYPE_LONG){} };

Die Klasse hat eine öffentliche Feldvariable zum Speichern eines Integer-Wertes sowie den Klassenkonstruktor. Der Typ OBJECT_DE_TYPE_LONG, der angibt, dass das Objekt Integer-Datentypen speichert, wird in der Initialisierungsliste des Klassenkonstruktors an den Konstruktor der Elternklasse übergeben.



Wir erstellen nun die Klasse des Objekts mit einer einzigen long Array-Dimension:

class CDimLong : public CArrayObj { }

Ich werde alle Methoden in den Klassenkörper schreiben. Jede Methode wird in der Auflistung ausführlich kommentiert.

Im privaten Abschnitt der Klasse fügen wir die Methode hinzu, die das lange Datenobjekt aus dem Array empfängt:

class CDimLong : public CArrayObj { private : CDataUnitLong *GetData( const string source, const int index) const { CDataUnitLong *data= this .At(index< 0 ? 0 : index); if (data== NULL ) { if (index> this .Total()- 1 ) :: Print (source,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_REQUEST_OUTSIDE_LONG_ARRAY), " (" ,index, "/" , this .Total(), ")" ); else CMessage::ToLog(source,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_GET_LONG_DATA_OBJ); } return data; }

Diese Methode implementiert die Kontrolle über den Fehler "Array out of range". Mit anderen Worten, wenn ein übergebener Index eine nicht existierende Array-Zelle anzeigt, wird dies in der Journalmeldung mitgeteilt. Wenn der an die Methode übergebene Index kleiner als Null ist (was nicht vorkommen sollte), wird der Wert auf Null angepasst. Wenn wir auf den gültigen Array-Index zugreifen, aber nicht in der Lage sind, das Objekt zu erhalten, wird die entsprechende Fehlermeldung im Journal angezeigt. Als Ergebnis geben wir entweder den Zeiger auf das Objekt zurück oder NULL im Falle eines Fehlers. Die Protokollierung solcher Fehler hilft dabei, die Indizes der benötigten Daten bei der Verwendung dieser Klasse korrekt anzugeben. Wir werden auf diese Methode von anderen Klassenmethoden aus zugreifen, um Array-Daten zu erhalten. Diese Methode wird über Fehler beim Zugriff auf Array-Objekte informieren.



Als Nächstes implementieren wir die Methode, die die angegebene Anzahl von Zellen mit Objekten am Ende des Arrays hinzufügt:

bool AddQuantity( const string source, const int total,CObject * object ) { bool res= true ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { if (! this .Add( object )) { CMessage::ToLog(source,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); res &= false ; continue ; } } return res; }

Die Methode erhält die Anzahl der Objekte, die zum Arrayende hinzugefügt werden sollen, und den Zeiger auf das Objekt, dessen Instanzen hinzugefügt werden sollen. Anschließend werden in der Schleife die angegebene Anzahl Zeiger auf das Objekt in die Liste eingefügt und das Ergebnis des Hinzufügens von Objekten zur Liste zurückgegeben.

Die Methode hat einen logischen Fehler, der verhindert, dass sie funktioniert, wenn die Anzahl der hinzugefügten Objekte in der Liste zwei übersteigt. Ich werde ihn im nächsten Artikel beheben. Wenn Sie ihn bereits gefunden haben, möchte ich Sie beglückwünschen. Es bedeutet, dass meine Arbeit nicht umsonst war.



Fügen wir im öffentlichen Abschnitt der Klasse noch die Methode zur Initialisierung des Arrays hinzu:

public : void Initialize( const int total, const long value = 0 ) { this .Clear(); this .Increase(total, value ); }

Wir löschen das Arrays mit der Methode Clear() der übergeordneten Klasse und erhöhen die Größe um den angegebenen Wert mit der Methode Increase():

int Increase( const int total, const long value = 0 ) { int size_prev= this .Total(); CDataUnitLong *data= new CDataUnitLong(); if (data==NULL) { ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_LONG_DATA_OBJ)); return 0 ; } data.Value= value ; this .AddQuantity(DFUN,total,data); return this .Total()-size_prev; }

Die Methode fügt dem Array die angegebene Menge an langen Daten hinzu und gibt die Menge der hinzugefügten Daten zurück.

Schreiben wir die Methode, die die Anzahl der Datenzellen um den angegebenen Wert verringert:

int Decrease( const int total) { if (total> this .Total()- 1 ) return 0 ; int total_prev= this .Total(); int from = this .Total()-total; int to= this .Total()- 1 ; if (! this .DeleteRange( from ,to)) CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_DECREASE_LONG_ARRAY); return total_prev- this .Total(); }

Da das Array mindestens ein Element haben sollte, stellen wir zunächst sicher, dass beim Entfernen der gewünschten Anzahl mindestens ein oder mehrere Elemente im Array verbleiben. Als Nächstes entfernen wir Elemente vom Ende der Liste in der angegebenen Anzahl mit der DeleteRange()-Methode der Elternklasse. Als Ergebnis wird die Anzahl der entfernten Elemente zurückgegeben.



Schreiben wir die Methode, die eine neue Arraygröße festlegt:

bool SetSize( const int size, const long initial_value= 0 ) { if (size== 0 ) return false ; int total= fabs (size- this .Total()); if (size> this .Total()) return ( this .Increase(total,initial_value)==total); else if (size< this .Total()) return (Decrease(total)==total); return true ; }

Die Methode verwendet die oben genannten Methoden zum Entfernen/Hinzufügen von Elementen zum Array, um dessen Größe auf die angegebene Größe zu bringen.

Fügen wir noch die Methode hinzu, die den Wert in der angegebenen Array-Zelle festlegt:

bool Set( const int index, const long value ) { CDataUnitLong *data= this .GetData(DFUN,index); if (data==NULL) return false ; data.Value= value ; return true ; }

Hier erhalten wir das Datenobjekt über einen bestimmten Index und setzen den an die Methode übergebenen Wert darauf. Wenn das Objekt erfolgreich empfangen wurde, wird true zurückgegeben. Im Falle eines Fehlers (die private Methode GetData() informiert darüber im Journal), wird false zurückgegeben.



Die Methode gibt die Anzahl der Daten im Array zurück:

int Size( void ) const { return this .Total(); }

Die Methode gibt einfach die Anzahl der Elemente in der Liste zurück, indem sie die Methode Total() der CArray-Klasse verwendet, die Teil der übergeordneten CArrayObj-Klasse ist.



Schreiben wir die Methode, die den Wert durch den angegebenen Index zurückgibt:

long Get( const int index) const { CDataUnitLong *data= this .GetData(DFUN,index); return (data!= NULL ? data.Value : 0 ); }

Holt den Zeiger auf das Datenobjekt aus der Liste nach Index und gibt den im angegebenen Objekt eingestellten Wert zurück. Im Falle eines Fehlers wird Null zurückgegeben.

Die überladene Methode Get() gibt den booleschen Wert zurück, wenn sie Daten in der Variablen empfängt, die über eine Verknüpfung an die Methode übergeben wurde:

bool Get( const int index, long & value ) const { value = 0 ; CDataUnitLong *data= this .GetData(DFUN,index); if (data==NULL) return false ; value = data.Value; return true ; }





Im Standardkonstruktor initialisieren wir einfach das Array mit der Methode Initialize() und setzen die Arraygröße auf 1 und den Standardwert auf 0.

Im parametrischen Konstruktor geben wir die erforderliche Array-Größe und den Standardwert an.

Im Klassendestruktor entfernen wir die Array-Elemente und löschen das Array löschen und geben den Array-Speicher vollständig frei.



CDimLong( void ) { this .Initialize( 1 ); } CDimLong( const int total, const long value = 0 ) { this .Initialize(total, value ); } ~CDimLong( void ) { this .Clear(); this .Shutdown(); } };





Als Nächstes erstellen wir die Klasse des dynamischen mehrdimensionalen langen Arrays in derselben Datei:

class CXDimArrayLong : public CArrayObj { }

Die Klasse ist eine Liste, in der die Objekte der oben genannten Klasse gespeichert werden, die ihrerseits wiederum Listen sind, die Objekte mit Daten speichern. Die Klasse ist also die erste Dimension, und die in ihr gespeicherten Listen sind die Listen der Daten der Dimension.

Um es noch deutlicher zu machen:

Index 0 der Liste der Klasse CXDimArrayLong zeigt auf das Objekt der Klasse CDimLong, das an erster Stelle der Liste steht; Index 0 der Klasse CDimLong zeigt auf das Objekt der Klasse CDataUnitLong, das an erster Stelle der Liste der Klasse CDimLong steht.

Dies ist gleich dem Eintrag array[0][0]; Index 1 der Klassenliste CXDimArrayLong zeigt auf das Objekt der Klasse CDimLong, das an zweiter Stelle in der Liste steht; Index 0 der Klasse CDimLong zeigt auf das Objekt der Klasse CDataUnitLong, das an erster Stelle in der Liste der Klasse CDimLong steht.

Dies ist gleich dem Eintrag array[1][0]; ------

Index 0 der Klassenliste CXDimArrayLong zeigt auf das Objekt der Klasse CDimLong, das sich an erster Stelle in der Liste befindet; Index 1 der Klasse CDimLong zeigt auf das Objekt der Klasse CDataUnitLong, das sich an zweiter Stelle in der Liste der Klasse CDimLong befindet.

Dies ist gleich dem Eintrag array[0][1]; Index 1 der Klassenliste CXDimArrayLong zeigt auf das Objekt der Klasse CDimLong, das an zweiter Stelle in der Liste steht; Index 1 der Klasse CDimLong zeigt auf das Objekt der Klasse CDataUnitLong, das an zweiter Stelle in der Liste der Klasse CDimLong steht.

Dies ist gleich dem Eintrag array[1][1]; usw.







Im privaten Abschnitt der Klasse fügen wir die Methode hinzu, die das Datenarray der ersten Dimension zurückgibt:

class CXDimArrayLong : public CArrayObj { private : CDimLong *GetDim( const string source, const int index) const { CDimLong *dim= this .At(index< 0 ? 0 : index); if (dim== NULL ) { if (index> this .Total()- 1 ) :: Print (source,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_REQUEST_OUTSIDE_LONG_ARRAY), " (" ,index, "/" , this .Total(), ")" ); else CMessage::ToLog(source,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_GET_LONG_DATA_OBJ); } return dim; }

Die Methode erhält den Zeiger auf das Objekt der Klasse CDimLong mit dem angegebenen Index. Wenn der Index kleiner als Null ist, wird der Index gleich Null verwendet. Wenn der Index außerhalb des Arrays zeigt, informieren wir im Journal über die Anfrage außerhalb des Arrays, oder, wenn das Objekt nicht empfangen werden konnte, informieren im Journal über den Objektempfangsfehler. Als Ergebnis geben wir entweder den Zeiger auf das Objekt zurück oder NULL im Falle eines Fehlers.

Im privaten Bereich der Klasse schreiben wir die Methode, die der ersten Dimensionalität eine neue Dimension hinzufügt:

bool AddNewDim( const string source, const int size, const long initial_value= 0 ) { CDimLong *dim= new CDimLong(size,initial_value); if (dim== NULL ) { CMessage::ToLog(source,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_LONG_DATA_OBJ); return false ; } if (! this .Add(dim)) { delete dim; CMessage::ToLog(source,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); return false ; } return true ; }

Die Methode erstellt das neue Objekt der Klasse CDimLong und fügt es an das Ende der Liste an, wodurch die Größe der ersten Dimension erhöht wird.

Im öffentlichen Teil der Klasse schreiben wir die Methoden für die Arbeit mit Arrays. Alle Methoden sind in den Codekommentaren detailliert beschrieben. Ich glaube, es ergibt keinen Sinn, sie hier zu wiederholen. Betrachten wir sie einfach so, wie sie sind:

public : int IncreaseRangeFirst( const int total, const int size, const long initial_value= 0 ) { int total_prev= this .Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) this .AddNewDim(DFUN,size,initial_value); return ( this .Total()-total_prev); } int IncreaseRange( const int range, const int total, const long initial_value= 0 ) { CDimLong *dim= this .GetDim(DFUN,range); return (dim!= NULL ? dim.Increase(total,initial_value) : 0 ); } int DecreaseRangeFirst( const int total) { if (total> this .Total()- 1 ) return 0 ; int total_prev= this .Total(); int from= this .Total()-total; int to= this .Total()- 1 ; if (! this .DeleteRange(from,to)) CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_DECREASE_LONG_ARRAY); return total_prev- this .Total(); } int DecreaseRange( const int range, const int total) { CDimLong *dim= this .GetDim(DFUN,range); return (dim!= NULL ? dim.Decrease(total) : 0 ); } bool SetSizeRange( const int range, const int size, const long initial_value= 0 ) { CDimLong *dim= this .GetDim(DFUN,range); return (dim!= NULL ? dim.SetSize(size,initial_value) : false ); } bool Set( const int index, const int range, const long value) { CDimLong *dim= this .GetDim(DFUN,index); return (dim!= NULL ? dim.Set(range,value) : false ); } long Get( const int index, const int range) const { CDimLong *dim= this .GetDim(DFUN,index); return (dim!= NULL ? dim.Get(range) : 0 ); } bool Get( const int index, const int range, long &value) const { CDimLong *dim= this .GetDim(DFUN,index); return (dim!= NULL ? dim.Get(range,value) : false ); } int Size( const int range) const { CDimLong *dim= this .GetDim(DFUN,range); return (dim!= NULL ? dim.Size() : 0 ); } int Size( void ) const { int size= 0 ; for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .Total();i++) { CDimLong *dim= this .GetDim(DFUN,i); if (dim== NULL ) continue ; size+=dim.Size(); } return size; } CXDimArrayLong() { this .Clear(); this .Add( new CDimLong( 1 )); } CXDimArrayLong( int first_dim_size, const int dim_size, const long initial_value= 0 ) { this .Clear(); int total=(first_dim_size< 1 ? 1 : first_dim_size); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) this .Add( new CDimLong(dim_size,initial_value)); } ~CXDimArrayLong() { this .Clear(); this .Shutdown(); } };

Wie man sehen kann, arbeiten wir hauptsächlich mit den Methoden des erhaltenen CDimLong-Klassenobjekts, das ich bereits oben beim Schreiben der CDimLong-Klasse besprochen habe. Wenn Sie Fragen haben, können Sie diese gerne im Kommentarteil unten stellen.

Nun müssen wir genau die gleichen Klassen für Daten der Typen double und string schreiben. Die Klassen sind völlig identisch mit den oben besprochenen:

class CDataUnitDouble : public CDataUnit { public : double Value; CDataUnitDouble() : CDataUnit(OBJECT_DE_TYPE_DOUBLE){} }; class CDimDouble : public CArrayObj { private : CDataUnitDouble *GetData( const string source, const int index) const { CDataUnitDouble *data= this .At(index< 0 ? 0 : index); if (data==NULL) { if (index> this .Total()- 1 ) ::Print(source,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_REQUEST_OUTSIDE_DOUBLE_ARRAY), " (" ,index, "/" , this .Total(), ")" ); else CMessage::ToLog(source,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_GET_DOUBLE_DATA_OBJ); } return data; } bool AddQuantity( const string source, const int total,CObject * object ) { bool res= true ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { if (! this .Add( object )) { CMessage::ToLog(source,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); res &= false ; continue ; } } return res; } public : void Initialize( const int total, const double value = 0 ) { this .Clear(); this .Increase(total, value ); } int Increase( const int total, const double value = 0 ) { int size_prev= this .Total(); CDataUnitDouble *data= new CDataUnitDouble(); if (data==NULL) { ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_DOUBLE_DATA_OBJ)); return 0 ; } data.Value= value ; this .AddQuantity(DFUN,total,data); return this .Total()-size_prev; } int Decrease( const int total) { if (total> this .Total()- 1 ) return 0 ; int total_prev= this .Total(); int from = this .Total()-total; int to= this .Total()- 1 ; if (! this .DeleteRange( from ,to)) CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_DECREASE_DOUBLE_ARRAY); return total_prev- this .Total(); } bool SetSize( const int size, const double initial_value= 0 ) { if (size== 0 ) return false ; int total=fabs(size- this .Total()); if (size> this .Total()) return ( this .Increase(total,initial_value)==total); else if (size< this .Total()) return (Decrease(total)==total); return true ; } bool Set( const int index, const double value ) { CDataUnitDouble *data= this .GetData(DFUN,index); if (data==NULL) return false ; data.Value= value ; return true ; } int Size( void ) const { return this .Total(); } double Get( const int index) const { CDataUnitDouble *data= this .GetData(DFUN,index); return (data!=NULL ? data.Value : 0 ); } bool Get( const int index, double & value ) const { value = 0 ; CDataUnitDouble *data= this .GetData(DFUN,index); if (data==NULL) return false ; value = data.Value; return true ; } CDimDouble( void ) { this .Initialize( 1 ); } CDimDouble( const int total, const double value = 0 ){ this .Initialize(total, value ); } ~CDimDouble( void ) { this .Clear(); this .Shutdown(); } }; class CXDimArrayDouble : public CArrayObj { private : CDimDouble *GetDim( const string source, const int index) const { CDimDouble *dim= this .At(index< 0 ? 0 : index); if (dim==NULL) { if (index> this .Total()- 1 ) ::Print(source,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_REQUEST_OUTSIDE_DOUBLE_ARRAY), " (" ,index, "/" , this .Total(), ")" ); else CMessage::ToLog(source,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_GET_DOUBLE_DATA_OBJ); } return dim; } bool AddNewDim( const string source, const int size, const double initial_value= 0 ) { CDimDouble *dim= new CDimDouble(size,initial_value); if (dim==NULL) { CMessage::ToLog(source,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_DOUBLE_DATA_OBJ); return false ; } if (! this .Add(dim)) { delete dim; CMessage::ToLog(source,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); return false ; } return true ; } public : int IncreaseRangeFirst( const int total, const int size, const long initial_value= 0 ) { int total_prev= this .Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) this .AddNewDim(DFUN,size,initial_value); return ( this .Total()-total_prev); } int IncreaseRange( const int range, const int total, const double initial_value= 0 ) { CDimDouble *dim= this .GetDim(DFUN,range); return (dim!=NULL ? dim.Increase(total,initial_value) : 0 ); } int DecreaseRangeFirst( const int total) { if (total> this .Total()- 1 ) return 0 ; int total_prev= this .Total(); int from = this .Total()-total; int to= this .Total()- 1 ; if (! this .DeleteRange( from ,to)) CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_DECREASE_DOUBLE_ARRAY); return total_prev- this .Total(); } int DecreaseRange( const int range, const int total) { CDimDouble *dim= this .GetDim(DFUN,range); return (dim!=NULL ? dim.Decrease(total) : 0 ); } bool SetSizeRange( const int range, const int size, const double initial_value= 0 ) { CDimDouble *dim= this .GetDim(DFUN,range); return (dim!=NULL ? dim.SetSize(size,initial_value) : false ); } bool Set( const int index, const int range, const double value ) { CDimDouble *dim= this .GetDim(DFUN,index); return (dim!=NULL ? dim.Set(range, value ) : false ); } double Get( const int index, const int range) const { CDimDouble *dim= this .GetDim(DFUN,index); return (dim!=NULL ? dim.Get(range) : 0 ); } bool Get( const int index, const int range, double & value ) const { CDimDouble *dim= this .GetDim(DFUN,index); return (dim!=NULL ? dim.Get(range, value ) : false ); } int Size( const int range) const { CDimDouble *dim= this .GetDim(DFUN,range); return (dim!=NULL ? dim.Size() : 0 ); } int Size( void ) const { int size= 0 ; for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .Total();i++) { CDimDouble *dim= this .GetDim(DFUN,i); if (dim==NULL) continue ; size+=dim.Size(); } return size; } CXDimArrayDouble() { this .Clear(); this .Add( new CDimDouble( 1 )); } CXDimArrayDouble( int first_dim_size, const int dim_size, const double initial_value= 0 ) { this .Clear(); int total=(first_dim_size< 1 ? 1 : first_dim_size); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) this .Add( new CDimDouble(dim_size,initial_value)); } ~CXDimArrayDouble() { this .Clear(); this .Shutdown(); } }; class CDataUnitString : public CDataUnit { public : string Value; CDataUnitString() : CDataUnit(OBJECT_DE_TYPE_STRING){} }; class CDimString : public CArrayObj { private : CDataUnitString *GetData( const string source, const int index) { CDataUnitString *data= this .At(index< 0 ? 0 : index); if (data==NULL) { if (index> this .Total()- 1 ) ::Print(source,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_REQUEST_OUTSIDE_STRING_ARRAY), " (" ,index, "/" , this .Total(), ")" ); else CMessage::ToLog(source,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_GET_STRING_DATA_OBJ); } return data; } bool AddQuantity( const string source, const int total,CObject * object ) { bool res= true ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { if (! this .Add( object )) { CMessage::ToLog(source,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); res &= false ; continue ; } } return res; } public : void Initialize( const int total, const string value = "" ) { this .Clear(); this .Increase(total, value ); } int Increase( const int total, const string value = "" ) { int size_prev= this .Total(); CDataUnitString *data= new CDataUnitString(); if (data==NULL) { ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_STRING_DATA_OBJ)); return 0 ; } data.Value= value ; this .AddQuantity(DFUN,total,data); return this .Total()-size_prev; } int Decrease( const int total) { if (total> this .Total()- 1 ) return 0 ; int total_prev= this .Total(); int from = this .Total()-total; int to= this .Total()- 1 ; if (! this .DeleteRange( from ,to)) CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_DECREASE_STRING_ARRAY); return total_prev- this .Total(); } bool SetSize( const int size, const string initial_value= "" ) { if (size== 0 ) return false ; int total=fabs(size- this .Total()); if (size> this .Total()) return ( this .Increase(total,initial_value)==total); else if (size< this .Total()) return (Decrease(total)==total); return true ; } bool Set( const int index, const string value ) { CDataUnitString *data= this .GetData(DFUN,index); if (data==NULL) return false ; data.Value= value ; return true ; } int Size( void ) const { return this .Total(); } string Get( const int index) { CDataUnitString *data= this .GetData(DFUN,index); return (data!=NULL ? data.Value : "" ); } bool Get( const int index, string & value ) { value = "" ; CDataUnitString *data= this .GetData(DFUN,index); if (data==NULL) return false ; value = data.Value; return true ; } CDimString( void ) { this .Initialize( 1 ); } CDimString( const int total, const string value = "" ) { this .Initialize(total, value ); } ~CDimString( void ) { this .Clear(); this .Shutdown(); } }; class CXDimArrayString : public CArrayObj { private : CDimString *GetDim( const string source, const int index) const { CDimString *dim= this .At(index< 0 ? 0 : index); if (dim==NULL) { if (index> this .Total()- 1 ) ::Print(source,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_REQUEST_OUTSIDE_STRING_ARRAY), " (" ,index, "/" , this .Total(), ")" ); else CMessage::ToLog(source,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_GET_STRING_DATA_OBJ); } return dim; } bool AddNewDim( const string source, const int size, const string initial_value= "" ) { CDimString *dim= new CDimString(size,initial_value); if (dim==NULL) { CMessage::ToLog(source,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_STRING_DATA_OBJ); return false ; } if (! this .Add(dim)) { delete dim; CMessage::ToLog(source,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); return false ; } return true ; } public : int IncreaseRangeFirst( const int total, const int size, const string initial_value= "" ) { int total_prev= this .Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) this .AddNewDim(DFUN,size,initial_value); return ( this .Total()-total_prev); } int IncreaseRange( const int range, const int total, const string initial_value= "" ) { CDimString *dim= this .GetDim(DFUN,range); return (dim!=NULL ? dim.Increase(total,initial_value) : 0 ); } int DecreaseRangeFirst( const int total) { if (total> this .Total()- 1 ) return 0 ; int total_prev= this .Total(); int from = this .Total()-total; int to= this .Total()- 1 ; if (! this .DeleteRange( from ,to)) CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_DECREASE_STRING_ARRAY); return total_prev- this .Total(); } int DecreaseRange( const int range, const int total) { CDimString *dim= this .GetDim(DFUN,range); return (dim!=NULL ? dim.Decrease(total) : 0 ); } bool SetSizeRange( const int range, const int size, const string initial_value= "" ) { CDimString *dim= this .GetDim(DFUN,range); return (dim!=NULL ? dim.SetSize(size,initial_value) : false ); } bool Set( const int index, const int range, const string value ) { CDimString *dim= this .GetDim(DFUN,index); return (dim!=NULL ? dim.Set(range, value ) : false ); } string Get( const int index, const int range) const { CDimString *dim= this .GetDim(DFUN,index); return (dim!=NULL ? dim.Get(range) : "" ); } bool Get( const int index, const int range, string & value ) const { CDimString *dim= this .GetDim(DFUN,index); return (dim!=NULL ? dim.Get(range, value ) : false ); } int Size( const int range) const { CDimString *dim= this .GetDim(DFUN,range); return (dim!=NULL ? dim.Size() : 0 ); } int Size( void ) const { int size= 0 ; for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .Total();i++) { CDimString *dim= this .GetDim(DFUN,i); if (dim==NULL) continue ; size+=dim.Size(); } return size; } CXDimArrayString() { this .Clear(); this .Add( new CDimString( 1 )); } CXDimArrayString( int first_dim_size, const int dim_size, const string initial_value= "" ) { this .Clear(); int total=(first_dim_size< 1 ? 1 : first_dim_size); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) this .Add( new CDimString(dim_size,initial_value)); } ~CXDimArrayString() { this .Clear(); this .Shutdown(); } };





Nun sind wir bereit, die abstrakte grafische Objektklasse auf eine neue Ebene zu heben, indem wir die Handhabung einfacher Arrays, die integer, reellen und string Eigenschaften speichern, durch die Handhabung dynamischer Arrays ersetzen, die von den oben besprochenen Klassen bereitgestellt werden.

Bevor wir mit der Änderung der grafischen Objektklasse beginnen, müssen wir die neu erstellten Klassen in der Bibliothek genauso sichtbar machen wie die übrigen Klassen der Bibliothek. Um dies zu tun, fügen wir die Datei mit den Klassen in die Datei der Bibliotheksdienstfunktionen ein \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Services\DELib.mqh:

#property copyright "Copyright 2020, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property strict #include "..\Defines.mqh" #include "Message.mqh" #include "TimerCounter.mqh" #include "Pause.mqh" #include "Colors.mqh" #include "XDimArray.mqh"

Jetzt sind diese Klassen für alle Bibliotheksklassen sichtbar.



Zweidimensionales dynamisches Array zur Speicherung von Objekteigenschaften

Fast alle Bibliotheksobjekte verfügen über Arrays, die integer, reellen und string Objekteigenschaften speichern. Arrays sind eindimensional und haben eine starr festgelegte Größe, die der Anzahl der benötigten Eigenschaften entspricht. Diese Struktur war praktisch, bis wir mit der Notwendigkeit konfrontiert wurden, die sich dynamisch ändernde Anzahl von Objekteigenschaften zu verwalten. Ich werde die Anpassungen in den Bibliotheksobjekten anhand der abstrakten grafischen Standardobjektklasse vornehmen. Alle nachfolgenden Objekte werden mit der neuen Funktionalität auf der Grundlage der dynamischen mehrdimensionalen Array-Klasse erstellt. Höchstwahrscheinlich werde ich die zuvor erstellten Objekte so umbauen, dass sie auch dynamische Arrays verarbeiten können.

Der private Teil der abstrakten grafischen Standardobjektdatei \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Standard\GStdGraphObj.mqh enthält die Arrays zum Speichern von Eigenschaften (die aktuelle und die vorherige) und die Methoden zum Empfangen eines realen Index der angegebenen Eigenschaft im Array :

#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #property strict #include "..\GBaseObj.mqh" class CGStdGraphObj : public CGBaseObj { private : long m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL]; double m_double_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL]; string m_string_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING_TOTAL]; long m_long_prop_prev[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL]; double m_double_prop_prev[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL]; string m_string_prop_prev[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING_TOTAL]; int IndexProp(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property) const { return ( int )property-GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL; } int IndexProp(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property) const { return ( int )property-GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL; } public :

Nun sollen all diese Arrays und Methoden in eine neue Klasse übertragen werden, die ein dynamisches zweidimensionales Array zur Speicherung der Eigenschaften des Objekts sein soll, dessen zweite Dimension sich dynamisch ändern soll, um die Änderung einer einzelnen Objekteigenschaft zu verfolgen, wie z. B. den Preis und die Zeit des Objekt-Angelpunkts oder Farbe, Stil, Breite und Beschreibung der Objektebenen, deren Anzahl sich dynamisch ändern kann.

Bis die Klasse vollständig debugged ist, werde ich sie direkt in den privaten Bereich der abstrakten grafischen Standardobjektklasse einfügen. Nachdem die gesamte Funktionalität debugged und fertig ist, werde ich die Klasse des dynamischen zweidimensionalen Objekt-Eigenschaftsarrays in eine separate Datei übertragen, um in anderen Objekten darauf zugreifen zu können, anstatt sie innerhalb des Objekts neu zu schreiben.

Alle oben angegebenen Arrays und Methoden werden aus dem privaten Bereich entfernt und an ihrer Stelle die neue Klasse der Objekteigenschaften definiert:

#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #property strict #include "..\GBaseObj.mqh" class CGStdGraphObj : public CGBaseObj { private : class CDataPropObj { }

Im privaten Abschnitt der neuen Klasse deklarieren wir die Liste für die Speicherung von Eigenschaftsobjekten, die von der dynamischen multidimensionalen Array-Klasse CXDimArrayLong eingeführt wird, die Variablen für die Speicherung der Anzahl von integer, reellen und string Objekteigenschaften und zwei Methoden, die den Index des Arrays zurückgeben, das eigentlich reelle und string Objekteigenschaften speichert:

class CGStdGraphObj : public CGBaseObj { private : class CDataPropObj { private : CArrayObj m_list; int m_total_int; int m_total_dbl; int m_total_str; int IndexProp(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property) const { return ( int )property- this .m_total_int; } int IndexProp(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property) const { return ( int )property- this .m_total_int- this .m_total_dbl; }

Im öffentlichen Abschnitt der Klasse deklarieren wir die Methode, die die Liste der Eigenschaftsobjekte zurückgibt, die Zeiger auf Objekte mit integer, reellen und string Eigenschaften und die Methoden zum Setzen und Empfangen der angegebenen Objekteigenschaften:

class CDataPropObj { private : CArrayObj m_list; int m_total_int; int m_total_dbl; int m_total_str; int IndexProp(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property) const { return ( int )property- this .m_total_int; } int IndexProp(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property) const { return ( int )property- this .m_total_int- this .m_total_dbl; } public : CArrayObj *GetList( void ) { return & this .m_list; } CXDimArrayLong *Long() const { return this .m_list.At( 0 ); } CXDimArrayDouble *Double() const { return this .m_list.At( 1 ); } CXDimArrayString *String() const { return this .m_list.At( 2 ); } void Set(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property, int index, long value ) { this .Long().Set(property,index, value ); } void Set(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property, int index, double value ) { this .Double().Set( this .IndexProp(property),index, value ); } void Set(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property, int index, string value ) { this .String().Set( this .IndexProp(property),index, value ); } long Get(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property, int index) const { return this .Long().Get(property,index); } double Get(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property, int index) const { return this .Double().Get( this .IndexProp(property),index); } string Get(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property, int index) const { return this .String().Get( this .IndexProp(property),index); }

Die CArrayObj-Liste soll drei Zeiger auf die Instanzen der Klassenobjekte des oben erstellten dynamischen Arrays speichern — integer, reell und string, die im Klassenkonstruktor erstellt und in die Liste eingefügt werden. Die Set- und Get-Methoden ähneln den zuvor verwendeten Methoden, nur dass sie jetzt einen weiteren Parameter haben. Neben dem Index der Objekteigenschaft geben wir auch den Index der Eigenschaft in der zweiten Dimension des Arrays an. Für die meisten Eigenschaften ist der Index immer gleich Null. Aber für mehrere gleichartige Objekteigenschaften gebe ich den Eigenschaftsmodifikatorindex an, um die erste, zweite, dritte und folgende Eigenschaften von Preis, Zeit usw. zu erhalten.

Außerdem schreiben wir im öffentlichen Abschnitt der Klasse die Methode, die die Größe des angegebenen Datenarrays der ersten Dimension zurückgibt:

int Size( const int range) const { if (range< this .m_total_int) return this .Long().Size(range); else if (range< this .m_total_int+ this .m_total_dbl) return this .Double().Size( this .IndexProp((ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE)range)); else if (range< this .m_total_int+ this .m_total_dbl+ this .m_total_str) return this .String().Size( this .IndexProp((ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING)range)); return 0 ; }

Die Methode übergibt den Index der erforderlichen Eigenschaft der ersten Dimension des Eigenschaftsfeldes (Bereich). Danach wird folgendes geprüft:

Wenn der Eigenschaftswert kleiner ist als die Gesamtzahl der integer Eigenschaften, handelt es sich um eine integer Eigenschaftsanforderung — geben wir die Größe des integer Eigenschaftsarrays mit der Methode Size() des Long-Objekts zurück.

Wenn der Eigenschaftswert kleiner ist als die Gesamtzahl der ganzzahligen Eigenschaften + die Anzahl der reellen Eigenschaften, handelt es sich um eine Anfrage für eine reelle Eigenschaft — gib die Größe des Arrays der reellen Eigenschaften mit der Methode Size() des Double-Objekts zurück.

Wenn der Eigenschaftswert kleiner ist als die Gesamtzahl der integer Eigenschaften + die Anzahl der reellen Eigenschaften + die Anzahl der string Eigenschaften, handelt es sich um eine Anforderung für eine string Eigenschaft — geben wir die Größe des string Eigenschaftsarrays des String-Objekts zurück.

Wir haben die Methode Size() oben bei der Erstellung der Objektklassen von dynamischen Arrays besprochen.

Im öffentlichen Abschnitt der Klasse schreiben wir die Methode, die die Größe des Arrays in der angegebenen Dimensionalität festlegt:

bool SetSizeRange( const int range, const int size) { if (range< this .m_total_int) return this .Long().SetSizeRange(range,size); else if (range< this .m_total_int+ this .m_total_dbl) return this .Double().SetSizeRange( this .IndexProp((ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE)range),size); else if (range< this .m_total_int+ this .m_total_dbl+ this .m_total_str) return this .String().SetSizeRange( this .IndexProp((ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING)range),size); return false ; }

Die Logik der Methode ist identisch mit der oben besprochenen Methode zum Empfang der Größe.

Der Klassenkonstruktor empfängt die Anzahl der integer, reellen und string Objekteigenschaften. Diese Werte werden den entsprechenden Klassenvariablen zugewiesen. Danach werden neue Objekte des dynamischen mehrdimensionalen Arrays integer, reell und string zur Liste hinzugefügt. Das Array hat die Dimensionalität der ersten Dimension gleich der Anzahl der entsprechenden in den Parametern übergebenen Eigenschaften, während die Größe der zweiten Dimension für jedes Eigenschafts-Array auf 1 gesetzt wird.



CDataPropObj( const int prop_total_integer, const int prop_total_double, const int prop_total_string ) { this .m_total_int=prop_total_integer; this .m_total_dbl=prop_total_double; this .m_total_str=prop_total_string; this .m_list.Add( new CXDimArrayLong( this .m_total_int, 1 )); this .m_list.Add( new CXDimArrayDouble( this .m_total_dbl, 1 )); this .m_list.Add( new CXDimArrayString( this .m_total_str, 1 )); }

Im Destruktor der Klasse entfernen wir die Elemente aus der Liste und geben den Array-Speicher frei:

~CDataPropObj() { m_list.Clear(); m_list.Shutdown(); }

Die Klasse der Objekt-Eigenschaften sieht dann wie folgt aus:

class CDataPropObj { private : CArrayObj m_list; int m_total_int; int m_total_dbl; int m_total_str; int IndexProp(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property) const { return ( int )property- this .m_total_int; } int IndexProp(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property) const { return ( int )property- this .m_total_int- this .m_total_dbl; } public : CArrayObj *GetList( void ) { return & this .m_list; } CXDimArrayLong *Long() const { return this .m_list.At( 0 ); } CXDimArrayDouble *Double() const { return this .m_list.At( 1 ); } CXDimArrayString *String() const { return this .m_list.At( 2 ); } void Set(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property, int index, long value ) { this .Long().Set(property,index, value ); } void Set(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property, int index, double value ) { this .Double().Set( this .IndexProp(property),index, value ); } void Set(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property, int index, string value ) { this .String().Set( this .IndexProp(property),index, value ); } long Get(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property, int index) const { return this .Long().Get(property,index); } double Get(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property, int index) const { return this .Double().Get( this .IndexProp(property),index); } string Get(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property, int index) const { return this .String().Get( this .IndexProp(property),index); } int Size( const int range) const { if (range< this .m_total_int) return this .Long().Size(range); else if (range< this .m_total_int+ this .m_total_dbl) return this .Double().Size( this .IndexProp((ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE)range)); else if (range< this .m_total_int+ this .m_total_dbl+ this .m_total_str) return this .String().Size( this .IndexProp((ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING)range)); return 0 ; } bool SetSizeRange( const int range, const int size) { if (range< this .m_total_int) return this .Long().SetSizeRange(range,size); else if (range< this .m_total_int+ this .m_total_dbl) return this .Double().SetSizeRange( this .IndexProp((ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE)range),size); else if (range< this .m_total_int+ this .m_total_dbl+ this .m_total_str) return this .String().SetSizeRange( this .IndexProp((ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING)range),size); return false ; } CDataPropObj( const int prop_total_integer, const int prop_total_double, const int prop_total_string) { this .m_total_int=prop_total_integer; this .m_total_dbl=prop_total_double; this .m_total_str=prop_total_string; this .m_list.Add( new CXDimArrayLong( this .m_total_int, 1 )); this .m_list.Add( new CXDimArrayDouble( this .m_total_dbl, 1 )); this .m_list.Add( new CXDimArrayString( this .m_total_str, 1 )); } ~CDataPropObj() { m_list.Clear(); m_list.Shutdown(); } };

Um jedoch Änderungen in den Objekteigenschaften zu kontrollieren, müssen wir uns den früheren Zustand aller Eigenschaften merken und ihn mit dem aktuellen vergleichen. Um dies zu erreichen, habe ich zuvor zwei Sätze von Objekteigenschaften gespeichert. Jetzt werde ich einfach eine weitere Klasse erstellen, die zwei Objekte der neu erstellten Klasse enthält. Das erste Objekt soll die aktuellen Eigenschaften speichern, während das zweite Objekt die vorherigen Eigenschaften speichern soll.



Außerdem deklarieren wir im privaten Abschnitt der Klasse eine neue Datenklasse für die aktuellen und vorherigen Eigenschaften:

class CProperty { }

Alle Felder und Methoden der Klasse sollen öffentlich sein. Werfen wir einen Blick auf den Code der Klasse. Es ist relativ klein und speichert Objekte der zuvor besprochenen Klassen:

class CProperty { public : CDataPropObj *Curr; CDataPropObj *Prev; bool SetSizeRange( const int range, const int size) { return ( this .Curr.SetSizeRange(range,size) && this .Prev.SetSizeRange(range,size) ? true : false ); } int CurrSize( const int range) const { return Curr.Size(range); } int PrevSize( const int range) const { return Prev.Size(range); } void CurrentToPrevious( void ) { for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .Curr.Long().Total();i++) for ( int r= 0 ;r< this .Curr.Long().Size(i);r++) this .Prev.Long().Set(i,r, this .Curr.Long().Get(i,r)); for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .Curr.Double().Total();i++) for ( int r= 0 ;r< this .Curr.Double().Size(i);r++) this .Prev.Double().Set(i,r, this .Curr.Double().Get(i,r)); for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .Curr.String().Total();i++) for ( int r= 0 ;r< this .Curr.String().Size(i);r++) this .Prev.String().Set(i,r, this .Curr.String().Get(i,r)); } CProperty( const int prop_int_total, const int prop_double_total, const int prop_string_total) { this .Curr= new CDataPropObj(prop_int_total,prop_double_total,prop_string_total); this .Prev= new CDataPropObj(prop_int_total,prop_double_total,prop_string_total); } };

Neben der Behandlung der Methoden der zuvor erstellten Klassen habe ich die Methode zum Kopieren der aktuellen Eigenschaften in die vorherigen hinzugefügt. Das Kopieren erfolgt Element für Element, da wir zwei unabhängige Kopien desselben Objekts benötigen. Hätten wir auf die Methode AssignArray der Klasse CArrayObj zurückgegriffen, hätten wir die Zeiger und nicht die Eigenschaftswerte kopiert. Dies hätte dazu geführt, dass eine exakte Kopie des Objekts erstellt worden wäre, während die Änderung einer Eigenschaft in einem Objekt zu einer Änderung in einem anderen geführt hätte, und das brauche ich nicht.

Das Ersetzen einfacher Arrays durch dynamische Array-Klassenobjekte, die ich soeben (wenn auch noch nicht vollständig) implementiert habe, impliziert also die Verwendung des CProperty-Klassenobjekts als Zeiger auf die Eigenschaften des grafischen Objekts sowie mehrere Änderungen in den Bibliotheksklassen, da wir jetzt zusätzlich zu einem Eigenschaftsindex auch einen Index des Preis- und Zeit-Angelpunkts oder einen Index des Niveaus angeben müssen, dessen Eigenschaft wir erhalten oder setzen wollen.







Verbesserung der Klassenbibliothek

Im privaten Abschnitt der abstrakten grafischen Objektklasse (in der wir gerade arbeiten) deklarieren wir den Zeiger auf das Objekt der grafischen Objekteigenschaften, die Variable zum Speichern der Anzahl der Objektdrehpunkte und die Methoden zum Setzen mehrerer Werte einer einzelnen Objekteigenschaft unmittelbar nach der neu geschriebenen Eigenschaftsklasse:

CProperty *Prop; int m_pivots; void SetTimePivot( const int index); void SetPricePivot( const int index); void SetLevelColor( const int index); void SetLevelStyle( const int index); void SetLevelWidth( const int index); void SetLevelValue( const int index); void SetLevelText( const int index); void SetBMPFile( const int index);

Im öffentlichen Teil der Klasse ergänzen wir alle Get- und Set-Methoden um eine weitere Variable, die den Index des Property-Arrays zweiter Dimension angibt. Die Eigenschaften werden mit den Get- und Set-Methoden aus den Feldern Curr und Prev der Klasse CProperty, die die Arrays der aktuellen und vorherigen Eigenschaften speichern, zurückgegeben und empfangen:

public : void SetProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property, int index , long value ) { this .Prop.Curr.Set(property,index, value ); } void SetProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property, int index , double value ) { this .Prop.Curr.Set(property,index, value ); } void SetProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property, int index , string value ) { this .Prop.Curr.Set(property,index, value ); } long GetProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property, int index ) const { return this .Prop.Curr.Get(property,index); } double GetProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property, int index ) const { return this .Prop.Curr.Get(property,index); } string GetProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property, int index ) const { return this .Prop.Curr.Get(property,index); } void SetPropertyPrev(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property, int index , long value ) { this .Prop.Prev.Set(property,index, value ); } void SetPropertyPrev(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property, int index , double value ){ this .Prop.Prev.Set(property,index, value ); } void SetPropertyPrev(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property, int index , string value ){ this .Prop.Prev.Set(property,index, value ); } long GetPropertyPrev(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property, int index ) const { return this .Prop.Prev.Get(property,index); } double GetPropertyPrev(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property, int index ) const { return this .Prop.Prev.Get(property,index); } string GetPropertyPrev(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property, int index ) const { return this .Prop.Prev.Get(property,index); }

Die Änderungen sollten im gesamten Klassencode vorgenommen werden, in dem die Methoden GetProperty(), SetProperty(), GetPropertyPrev() und SetPropertyPrev() verwendet werden, da der Index der zweiten Dimension nun in diesen Methoden angegeben wird. Ich werde hier nicht alle mehrfachen Änderungen beschreiben, da dies zu viel Platz im Artikel einnehmen würde. Sie wurden alle in den unten beigefügten Klassencode aufgenommen. Besprechen wir stattdessen neue und einige alte Methoden.

Im öffentlichen Teil der Klasse werden die Methoden deklariert, die die Beschreibungen der Angelpunkte und der Objektebenen zurückgeben:

virtual string TypeDescription( void ) const { return CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ANY); } virtual string PriceDescription( const int index) const { return :: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE,index), this .m_digits); } virtual string TimeDescription( const int index) const { return :: TimeToString ( this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME,index), TIME_DATE | TIME_MINUTES ); } virtual string LevelColorDescription( const int index) const { return :: ColorToString (( color ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELCOLOR,index), true ); } virtual string LevelStyleDescription( const int index) const { return LineStyleDescription(( ENUM_LINE_STYLE ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELSTYLE,index)); } virtual string LevelWidthDescription( const int index) const { return ( string ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELWIDTH,index); } virtual string LevelValueDescription( const int index) const { return :: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELVALUE,index), 5 ); } string TimesDescription( void ) const ; string PricesDescription( void ) const ; string TimePricesDescription( void ) const ; string LevelColorsDescription( void ) const ; string LevelStylesDescription( void ) const ; string LevelWidthsDescription( void ) const ; string LevelValuesDescription( void ) const ; string LevelTextsDescription( void ) const ; string LevelsAllDescription( void ) const ; string BMPFilesDescription( void ) const ;

Dem Konstruktor der geschützten parametrischen Klasse wird ein weiteren Parameter übergeben — die Anzahl der für die Konstruktion des Objekts erforderlichen Angelpunkte (das bedeutet, dass wir die nachgeordneten Objektklassen zusätzlich verbessern müssen, damit sie die Anzahl der Angelpunkte an diesen Konstruktor übergeben):

CGStdGraphObj(){ this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ; m_group=WRONG_VALUE; } protected : CGStdGraphObj( const ENUM_OBJECT_DE_TYPE obj_type, const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG belong, const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP group , const long chart_id, const int pivots, const string name);

Werfen wir einen Blick auf die Implementierung des Klassenkonstruktors:

CGStdGraphObj::CGStdGraphObj( const ENUM_OBJECT_DE_TYPE obj_type, const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG belong, const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP group, const long chart_id, const int pivots, const string name) { this .Prop= new CProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL,GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL,GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING_TOTAL); this .m_pivots=pivots; int levels=( int ):: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_LEVELS ); this .Prop.SetSizeRange(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME, this .m_pivots); this .Prop.SetSizeRange(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE, this .m_pivots); this .Prop.SetSizeRange(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELCOLOR,levels); this .Prop.SetSizeRange(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELSTYLE,levels); this .Prop.SetSizeRange(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELWIDTH,levels); this .Prop.SetSizeRange(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELVALUE,levels); this .Prop.SetSizeRange(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELTEXT,levels); this .Prop.SetSizeRange(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BMPFILE, 2 ); this .m_type=obj_type; this .SetName(name); CGBaseObj::SetChartID(chart_id); CGBaseObj::SetTypeGraphObject(CGBaseObj::GraphObjectType(obj_type)); CGBaseObj::SetTypeElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDARD); CGBaseObj::SetBelong(belong); CGBaseObj::SetGroup(group); CGBaseObj::SetSubwindow(chart_id,name); CGBaseObj::SetDigits(( int ):: SymbolInfoInteger (:: ChartSymbol (chart_id), SYMBOL_DIGITS )); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID , 0 , CGBaseObj:: ChartID ()); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM , 0 , CGBaseObj::SubWindow()); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE , 0 , CGBaseObj::TypeGraphObject()); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE , 0 , CGBaseObj::TypeGraphElement()); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG , 0 , CGBaseObj::Belong()); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP , 0 , CGBaseObj::Group()); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID , 0 , 0 ); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM , 0 , 0 ); this .PropertiesRefresh(); this .m_create_time=( datetime ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME , 0 ); this .m_back=( bool ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK , 0 ); this .m_selected=( bool ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED , 0 ); this .m_selectable=( bool ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE , 0 ); this .m_hidden=( bool ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN , 0 ); this .PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); }

Hier habe ich zunächst das Objekt der Klasse Eigenschaften des grafischen Objekts erstellt, indem ich die Anzahl der integer, reellen und string Eigenschaften angegeben habe. Danach habe ich für die Eigenschaften mit mehreren Parametern (Angelpunktpreis und -zeit, Anzahl der Ebenen und Eigenschaften der einzelnen Ebenen) die Größe der Arrays in der zweiten Dimension festgelegt. Beim Setzen und Abrufen von Eigenschaften mit nur einem Parameter, geben wir den Parameterindex in der zweiten Dimension gleich Null an.



Diesmal, in der Methode, die CGStdGraphObj-Objekte nach allen Eigenschaften vergleicht, vergleichen wir die Eigenschaften in der Schleife nach der Größe der zweiten Dimension:

bool CGStdGraphObj::IsEqual(CGStdGraphObj *compared_obj) const { int begin= 0 , end=GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL; for ( int i=begin; i<end; i++) { ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER prop=(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER)i; for ( int j= 0 ;j<Prop.CurrSize(prop);j++) if ( this .GetProperty(prop,j)!=compared_obj.GetProperty(prop,j)) return false ; } begin=end; end+=GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL; for ( int i=begin; i<end; i++) { ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE prop=(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE)i; for ( int j= 0 ;j<Prop.CurrSize(prop);j++) if ( this .GetProperty(prop,j)!=compared_obj.GetProperty(prop,j)) return false ; } begin=end; end+=GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING_TOTAL; for ( int i=begin; i<end; i++) { ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING prop=(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING)i; for ( int j= 0 ;j<Prop.CurrSize(prop);j++) if ( this .GetProperty(prop,j)!=compared_obj.GetProperty(prop,j)) return false ; } return true ; }

In den Methoden zum Abrufen und Speichern von grafischen Objekteigenschaften werden nun alle Eigenschaften mit mehreren Werten in der Schleife mit der Anzahl der Eigenschaften eingetragen:

void CGStdGraphObj::GetAndSaveINT( void ) { this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME, 0 ,:: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_CREATETIME )); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME, 0 ,:: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_CREATETIME )); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES, 0 ,:: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_TIMEFRAMES )); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK, 0 ,:: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_BACK )); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER, 0 ,:: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_ZORDER )); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN, 0 ,:: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_HIDDEN )); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED, 0 ,:: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_SELECTED )); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE, 0 ,:: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_SELECTABLE )); for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .m_pivots;i++) this .SetTimePivot(i); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_COLOR, 0 ,:: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_COLOR )); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STYLE, 0 ,:: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_STYLE )); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WIDTH, 0 ,:: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_WIDTH )); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FILL, 0 ,:: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_FILL )); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_READONLY, 0 ,:: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_READONLY )); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELS, 0 ,:: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_LEVELS )); for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .Levels();i++) { this .SetLevelColor(i); this .SetLevelStyle(i); this .SetLevelWidth(i); } this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ALIGN, 0 ,:: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_ALIGN )); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FONTSIZE, 0 ,:: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_FONTSIZE )); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_LEFT, 0 ,:: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_RAY_LEFT )); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_RIGHT, 0 ,:: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_RAY_RIGHT )); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY, 0 ,:: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_RAY )); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELLIPSE, 0 ,:: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_ELLIPSE )); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ARROWCODE, 0 ,:: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_ARROWCODE )); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANCHOR, 0 ,:: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_ANCHOR )); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XDISTANCE, 0 ,:: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_XDISTANCE )); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YDISTANCE, 0 ,:: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_YDISTANCE )); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DIRECTION, 0 ,:: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_DIRECTION )); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DEGREE, 0 ,:: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_DEGREE )); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DRAWLINES, 0 ,:: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_DRAWLINES )); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STATE, 0 ,:: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_STATE )); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_CHART_ID, 0 ,:: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_CHART_ID )); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_PERIOD, 0 ,:: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_PERIOD )); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_DATE_SCALE, 0 ,:: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_DATE_SCALE )); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_PRICE_SCALE, 0 ,:: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_PRICE_SCALE )); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_CHART_SCALE, 0 ,:: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_CHART_SCALE )); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XSIZE, 0 ,:: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_XSIZE )); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YSIZE, 0 ,:: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_YSIZE )); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XOFFSET, 0 ,:: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_XOFFSET )); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YOFFSET, 0 ,:: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_YOFFSET )); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BGCOLOR, 0 ,:: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_BGCOLOR )); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CORNER, 0 ,:: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_CORNER )); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BORDER_TYPE, 0 ,:: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_BORDER_TYPE )); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BORDER_COLOR, 0 ,:: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_BORDER_COLOR )); } void CGStdGraphObj::GetAndSaveDBL( void ) { for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .m_pivots;i++) SetPricePivot(i); for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .Levels();i++) this .SetLevelValue(i); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SCALE, 0 ,:: ObjectGetDouble ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_SCALE )); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANGLE, 0 ,:: ObjectGetDouble ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_ANGLE )); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DEVIATION, 0 ,:: ObjectGetDouble ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_DEVIATION )); } void CGStdGraphObj::GetAndSaveSTR( void ) { this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TEXT, 0 ,:: ObjectGetString ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_TEXT )); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TOOLTIP, 0 ,:: ObjectGetString ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_TOOLTIP )); for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .Levels();i++) this .SetLevelText(i); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FONT, 0 ,:: ObjectGetString ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_FONT )); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BMPFILE, 0 ,:: ObjectGetString ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_BMPFILE )); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_SYMBOL, 0 ,:: ObjectGetString ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_SYMBOL )); }

In der Methode, die die aktuellen Daten in die vorherigen kopiert, rufen wir die Methode des aktuellen Eigenschaftsobjekts auf, die speziell zum Kopieren der aktuellen Eigenschaften in die vorherigen erstellt wurde:

void CGStdGraphObj::PropertiesCopyToPrevData( void ) { this .Prop.CurrentToPrevious(); }

In der Methode, die die Änderungen der Objekteigenschaften prüft, wird zuerst geprüft, ob die Eigenschaft mehrfach existiert. Wenn ja, prüfe die Änderung in der Schleife anhand der Anzahl der Eigenschaftsinstanzen. Ansonsten vergleicht man einfach die Eigenschaften zweier Objekte:

void CGStdGraphObj::PropertiesCheckChanged( void ) { bool changed= false ; int begin= 0 , end=GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL; for ( int i=begin; i<end; i++) { ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER prop=(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER)i; if (! this .SupportProperty(prop)) continue ; i f (prop==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME || (prop>=GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELCOLOR && prop<=GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELWIDTH)) { int total=(prop==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME ? this .m_pivots : this .Levels()); for ( int j= 0 ;j<Prop.CurrSize(prop);j++) { if ( this .GetProperty(prop,j)!= this .GetPropertyPrev(prop,j)) { changed= true ; :: Print (DFUN, this .Name(), ", property index: " ,j, " " ,TextByLanguage( " Изменённое свойство: " , " Modified property: " ), this .GetPropertyDescription(prop)); } } } else if ( this .GetProperty(prop, 0 )!= this .GetPropertyPrev(prop, 0 )) { changed= true ; :: Print (DFUN, this .Name(), ": " ,TextByLanguage( " Изменённое свойство: " , " Modified property: " ), this .GetPropertyDescription(prop)); } } begin=end; end+=GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL; for ( int i=begin; i<end; i++) { ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE prop=(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE)i; if (! this .SupportProperty(prop)) continue ; if (prop==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE || GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELVALUE) { int total=(prop==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE ? this .m_pivots : this .Levels()); for ( int j= 0 ;j<Prop.CurrSize(prop);j++) { if ( this .GetProperty(prop,j)!= this .GetPropertyPrev(prop,j)) { changed= true ; :: Print (DFUN, this .Name(), ", property index: " ,j, " " ,TextByLanguage( " Изменённое свойство: " , " Modified property: " ), this .GetPropertyDescription(prop)); } } } e lse if ( this .GetProperty(prop, 0 )!= this .GetPropertyPrev(prop, 0 )) { changed= true ; :: Print (DFUN, this .Name(), ": " ,TextByLanguage( " Изменённое свойство: " , " Modified property: " ),GetPropertyDescription(prop)); } } begin=end; end+=GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING_TOTAL; for ( int i=begin; i<end; i++) { ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING prop=(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING)i; if (! this .SupportProperty(prop)) continue ; if (prop==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELTEXT || prop==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BMPFILE) { int total=(prop==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELTEXT ? this .Levels() : 2 ); for ( int j= 0 ;j<Prop.CurrSize(prop);j++) { if ( this .GetProperty(prop,j)!= this .GetPropertyPrev(prop,j)) { changed= true ; :: Print (DFUN, this .Name(), ", property index: " ,j, " " ,TextByLanguage( " Изменённое свойство: " , " Modified property: " ), this .GetPropertyDescription(prop)); } } } else if ( this .GetProperty(prop, 0 )!= this .GetPropertyPrev(prop, 0 )) { changed= true ; :: Print (DFUN, this .Name(), ": " ,TextByLanguage( " Изменённое свойство: " , " Modified property: " ),GetPropertyDescription(prop)); } } if (changed) PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); }





Die Methoden zum Lesen und Setzen von Objekteigenschaften und zur Rückgabe von Eigenschaftsbeschreibungen:

void CGStdGraphObj::SetTimePivot( const int index) { this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME,index,:: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_TIME ,index)); } void CGStdGraphObj::SetPricePivot( const int index) { this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE,index,:: ObjectGetDouble ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_PRICE ,index)); } void CGStdGraphObj::SetLevelColor( const int index) { this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELCOLOR,index,:: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_LEVELCOLOR ,index)); } void CGStdGraphObj::SetLevelStyle( const int index) { this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELSTYLE,index,:: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_LEVELSTYLE ,index)); } void CGStdGraphObj::SetLevelWidth( const int index) { this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELWIDTH,index,:: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_LEVELWIDTH ,index)); } void CGStdGraphObj::SetLevelValue( const int index) { this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELVALUE,index,:: ObjectGetDouble ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_LEVELVALUE ,index)); } void CGStdGraphObj::SetLevelText( const int index) { this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELTEXT,index,:: ObjectGetString ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_LEVELTEXT ,index)); } void CGStdGraphObj::SetBMPFile( const int index) { this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BMPFILE,index,:: ObjectGetString ( this . ChartID (), this .Name(), OBJPROP_BMPFILE ,index)); } string CGStdGraphObj::TimesDescription( void ) const { string txt= "" ; for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .m_pivots;i++) txt+= " - " +CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_TEXT_PIVOT)+( string )i+ ": " + this .TimeDescription(i)+(i< this .m_pivots- 1 ? "

" : "" ); return txt; } string CGStdGraphObj::PricesDescription( void ) const { string txt= "" ; for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .m_pivots;i++) txt+= " - " +CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_TEXT_PIVOT)+( string )i+ ": " + this .PriceDescription(i)+(i< this .m_pivots- 1 ? "

" : "" ); return txt; } string CGStdGraphObj::TimePricesDescription( void ) const { string txt= "" ; for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .m_pivots;i++) txt+=( " - " +CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_TEXT_PIVOT)+( string )i+ ": " + this .TimeDescription(i)+ " / " + this .PriceDescription(i)+(i< this .m_pivots- 1 ? "

" : "" )); return txt; } string CGStdGraphObj::LevelColorsDescription( void ) const { string txt= "" ; for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .Levels();i++) txt+=( " - " +CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_TEXT_LEVEL)+( string )i+ ": " + this .LevelColorDescription(i)+(i< this .Levels()- 1 ? "

" : "" )); return txt; } string CGStdGraphObj::LevelStylesDescription( void ) const { string txt= "" ; for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .Levels();i++) txt+=( " - " +CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_TEXT_LEVEL)+( string )i+ ": " +LineStyleDescription( this .LevelStyle(i))+(i< this .Levels()- 1 ? "

" : "" )); return txt; } string CGStdGraphObj::LevelWidthsDescription( void ) const { string txt= "" ; for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .Levels();i++) txt+=( " - " +CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_TEXT_LEVEL)+( string )i+ ": " + this .LevelWidthDescription(i)+(i< this .Levels()- 1 ? "

" : "" )); return txt; } string CGStdGraphObj::LevelValuesDescription( void ) const { string txt= "" ; for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .Levels();i++) txt+=( " - " +CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_TEXT_LEVEL)+( string )i+ ": " + this .LevelValueDescription(i)+(i< this .Levels()- 1 ? "

" : "" )); return txt; } string CGStdGraphObj::LevelTextsDescription( void ) const { string txt= "" ; for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .Levels();i++) txt+=( " - " +CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_TEXT_LEVEL)+( string )i+ ": " + this .LevelText(i)+(i< this .Levels()- 1 ? "

" : "" )); return txt; } string CGStdGraphObj::BMPFilesDescription( void ) const { string txt= ( " - " +CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_TEXT_BMP_FILE_STATE_ON) + " (0): \"" +BMPFile( 0 )+ "\"

" + " - " +CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_TEXT_BMP_FILE_STATE_OFF)+ " (1): \"" +BMPFile( 1 )+ "\"" ); return txt; } string CGStdGraphObj::LevelsAllDescription( void ) const { string txt= "" ; for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .Levels();i++) { txt+= ( " - " +CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_TEXT_LEVEL)+ " " +( string )i+ "

" + " " +CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELCOLOR)+ ": " +LevelColorDescription(i)+ "

" + " " +CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELSTYLE)+ ": " +LevelStyleDescription(i)+ "

" + " " +CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELWIDTH)+ ": " +LevelWidthDescription(i)+ "

" + " " +CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELVALUE)+ ": " +LevelValueDescription(i)+ "

" + " " +CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELTEXT) + ": " +LevelText(i) ); } return txt; }

Ich glaube, diese Methoden bedürfen kaum eines Kommentars. Abgesehen von den besprochenen Methoden und Änderungen weist die Klasse mehrere Änderungen für die Angabe des Index der zweiten Dimension auf. Ich werde sie hier nicht beschreiben. Sie finden sie in den unten angehängten Dateien.



Da der Klassenkonstruktor eine neue Variable hat, die die Anzahl der Angelpunkte bei der Erstellung einer Kindklasse übergibt, müssen wir die Konstruktoren jedes solchen Objekts überarbeiten. Ich werde nur zwei grafische Objektklassendateien besprechen.

Wir öffnen die Klassendatei des grafischen Objekts des Kaufsymbols aus \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Standard\GStdArrowBuyObj.mqh und fügen die Übergabe des Parameters für die Anzahl der Objektdrehpunkte an den Konstruktor der Elternklasse hinzu:

class CGStdArrowBuyObj : public CGStdGraphObj { private : public : CGStdArrowBuyObj( const long chart_id, const string name) : CGStdGraphObj(OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROW_BUY,GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_NO_PROGRAM,GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP_ARROWS,chart_id , 1 , name) { CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANCHOR, 0 , ANCHOR_TOP ); } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property); ENUM_ARROW_ANCHOR Anchor( void ) const { return ( ENUM_ARROW_ANCHOR ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANCHOR, 0 ); } virtual void PrintShort( const bool dash= false , const bool symbol= false ); virtual string Header( const bool symbol= false ); virtual string TypeDescription( void ) const { return StdGraphObjectTypeDescription( OBJ_ARROW_BUY ); } virtual string AnchorDescription( void ) const { return AnchorForArrowObjDescription( this .Anchor()); } };

Dieses Objekt hat nur einen Angelpunkt. Besprechen wir nun das Objekt mit mehreren Angelpunkten.

Wir öffnen die Klassendatei des Objekts "Trendlinie" aus \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Standard\GStdTrendObj.mqh und übergeben die Anzahl der Angelpunkte (es sind zwei) an den Konstruktor der übergeordneten Klasse:

class CGStdTrendObj : public CGStdGraphObj { private : public : CGStdTrendObj( const long chart_id, const string name) : CGStdGraphObj(OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_TREND,GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_NO_PROGRAM,GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP_LINES,chart_id , 2 , name) { CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_LEFT, 0 ,:: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_RAY_LEFT )); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_RIGHT, 0 ,:: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_RAY_RIGHT )); } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property); virtual void PrintShort( const bool dash= false , const bool symbol= false ); virtual string Header( const bool symbol= false ); virtual string TypeDescription( void ) const { return StdGraphObjectTypeDescription( OBJ_TREND ); } };

Solche Änderungen wurden für jede Klasse in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Standard\ vorgenommen. Jedes Objekt hat die genaue Anzahl von Angelpunkten, die für seine Konstruktion verwendet wurden. Sie können alle Änderungen in den unten angehängten Dateien sehen.



Nun wollen wir die Klasse CSelect in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Services\Select.mqh verbessern. Hier müssen wir einfach die Indizes der zweiten Dimension zu jeder Methode hinzufügen, die auf die GetProperty()-Methoden zugreifen soll:

static CArrayObj *ByGraphicStdObjectProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property, int index , long value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode); static CArrayObj *ByGraphicStdObjectProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property, int index , double value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode); static CArrayObj *ByGraphicStdObjectProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property, int index , string value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode); static int FindGraphicStdObjectMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property, int index ); static int FindGraphicStdObjectMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property, int index ); static int FindGraphicStdObjectMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property, int index ); static int FindGraphicStdObjectMin(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property, int index ); static int FindGraphicStdObjectMin(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property, int index ); static int FindGraphicStdObjectMin(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property, int index ); };

Kommen wir zur Umsetzung mehrerer Methoden:

CArrayObj *CSelect::ByGraphicStdObjectProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property, int index , long value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode) { if (list_source== NULL ) return NULL ; CArrayObj *list= new CArrayObj(); if (list== NULL ) return NULL ; list.FreeMode( false ); ListStorage.Add(list); int total=list_source.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ; i<total; i++) { CGStdGraphObj *obj=list_source.At(i); if (!obj.SupportProperty(property)) continue ; long obj_prop=obj.GetProperty(property ,index ); if (CompareValues(obj_prop,value,mode)) list.Add(obj); } return list; } int CSelect::FindGraphicStdObjectMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property , int index ) { if (list_source== NULL ) return WRONG_VALUE ; int idx= 0 ; CGStdGraphObj *max_obj= NULL ; int total=list_source.Total(); if (total== 0 ) return WRONG_VALUE ; for ( int i= 1 ; i<total; i++) { CGStdGraphObj *obj=list_source.At(i); long obj1_prop=obj.GetProperty(property ,index ); max_obj=list_source.At( idx ); long obj2_prop=max_obj.GetProperty(property ,index ); if (CompareValues(obj1_prop,obj2_prop,MORE)) idx=i ; } return idx; }

Alle Änderungen sind farblich hervorgehoben. Die übrigen Methoden sind identisch mit den oben vorgestellten geändert. Sie können sich mit ihnen in den unten angehängten Dateien vertraut machen.

Ändern wir nun die Klasse der grafischen Objektkollektion in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Collections\GraphElementsCollection.mqh.



In den öffentlichen Methoden GetList() fügen wir die Angabe des Indexes der zweiten Dimension des Arrays hinzu:

public : CGraphElementsCollection *GetObject( void ) { return & this ; } CArrayObj *GetListGraphObj( void ) { return & this .m_list_all_graph_obj; } CArrayObj *GetListCanvElm( void ) { return & this .m_list_all_canv_elm_obj;} CArrayObj *GetList(ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER property, long value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByGraphCanvElementProperty( this .GetListCanvElm(),property, value ,mode); } CArrayObj *GetList(ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOUBLE property, double value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL){ return CSelect::ByGraphCanvElementProperty( this .GetListCanvElm(),property, value ,mode); } CArrayObj *GetList(ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_STRING property, string value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL){ return CSelect::ByGraphCanvElementProperty( this .GetListCanvElm(),property, value ,mode); } CArrayObj *GetList(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property, int index , long value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByGraphicStdObjectProperty( this .GetListGraphObj(),property, index , value ,mode); } CArrayObj *GetList(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property, int index , double value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByGraphicStdObjectProperty( this .GetListGraphObj(),property, index , value ,mode); } CArrayObj *GetList(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property, int index , string value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByGraphicStdObjectProperty( this .GetListGraphObj(),property, index , value ,mode); }

Alle Methoden, die Zugang zu den verbesserten Methoden der Klasse CSelect haben, fügen die Angabe des Index der zweiten Dimension des Arrays hinzu:

long CGraphElementsCollection::GetFreeGraphObjID( void ) { int index=CSelect::FindGraphicStdObjectMax( this .GetListGraphObj(),GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID , 0 ); CGStdGraphObj *obj= this .m_list_all_graph_obj.At(index); return (obj!= NULL ? obj.ObjectID()+ 1 : 1 ); } CGStdGraphObj *CGraphElementsCollection::FindMissingObj( const long chart_id) { CArrayObj *list=CSelect::ByGraphicStdObjectProperty( this .GetListGraphObj(),GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID , 0 ,chart_id,EQUAL); if (list== NULL ) return NULL ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<list.Total();i++) { CGStdGraphObj *obj=list.At(i); if (obj== NULL ) continue ; if (! this .IsPresentGraphObjOnChart(obj. ChartID (),obj.Name())) return obj; } return NULL ; } bool CGraphElementsCollection::IsPresentGraphObjInList( const long chart_id, const string name) { CArrayObj *list=CSelect::ByGraphicStdObjectProperty( this .GetListGraphObj(),GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID , 0 ,chart_id,EQUAL); list=CSelect::ByGraphicStdObjectProperty(list,GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME , 0 ,name,EQUAL); return (list== NULL || list.Total()== 0 ? false : true ); } void CGraphElementsCollection::DeleteGraphObjectsFromList( const long chart_id) { CArrayObj *list=CSelect::ByGraphicStdObjectProperty(GetListGraphObj(),GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID , 0 ,chart_id,EQUAL); if (list== NULL ) return ; for ( int i=list.Total();i> WRONG_VALUE ;i--) { CGStdGraphObj *obj=list.At(i); if (obj== NULL ) continue ; this .DeleteGraphObjFromList(obj); } } CGStdGraphObj *CGraphElementsCollection::GetStdGraphObject( const string name, const long chart_id) { CArrayObj *list= this .GetList(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID , 0 ,chart_id); list=CSelect::ByGraphicStdObjectProperty(list,GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME , 0 ,name,EQUAL); return (list!= NULL && list.Total()> 0 ? list.At( 0 ) : NULL ); }

In der Methode, die das grafische Objekt zur Kollektion hinzufügt, zeigen wir die vollständige Objektbeschreibung anstelle der kurzen, damit wir in der Lage sind, die vollständige Liste der Objekteigenschaften während des Tests zu sehen:

bool CGraphElementsCollection::AddGraphObjToCollection( const string source,CChartObjectsControl *obj_control) { CArrayObj *list=obj_control.GetListNewAddedObj(); if (list== NULL ) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN_ERR_LINE,MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_FAILED_GET_ADDED_OBJ_LIST); return false ; } if (list.Total()== 0 ) return false ; bool res= true ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<list.Total();i++) { CGStdGraphObj *obj=list.Detach(i); if (obj== NULL ) { CMessage::ToLog(source,MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_FAILED_DETACH_OBJ_FROM_LIST); res &= false ; continue ; } if (! this .m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(source,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); delete obj; res &= false ; continue ; } else { obj.SetObjectID( this .GetFreeGraphObjID()); obj. Print (); } } return res; }

Dies sind alle Verbesserungen, die ich hier umsetzen wollte. Kleine, aber zahlreiche Änderungen, die ich in diesem Artikel nicht besprochen habe, finden Sie in den folgenden Dateien.





Testen von Objektereignissen mit zwei Ankerpunkten



Um den Test durchzuführen, verwenden wir den EA aus dem vorherigen Artikel und speichern ihn in \MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\Part88\ als TestDoEasyPart88.mq5.



Es sind keine Änderungen im EA erforderlich, da sie in den Bibliotheksdateien vorgenommen wurden.

Kompilieren Sie den EA und starten Sie ihn auf dem Chart:





Beim Hinzufügen von Objekten mit zwei Angelpunkten und beim Ändern eines der beiden Angelpunkte zeigt der EA die entsprechenden Ereigniseinträge im Journal an. Wenn wir ein Objekt mit mehr als zwei Angelpunkten zum Chart hinzufügen, gibt es keine Einträge zur Änderung eines Punktes oder die Daten eines Punktes werden geändert, wenn ein anderer geändert wird. Dies ist auf den oben erwähnten logischen Fehler zurückzuführen. Ich werde ihn im nächsten Artikel beheben.







Was kommt als Nächstes?

Danach werde ich meine Arbeit an den Standard-Ereignissen für grafische Objekte und den dynamischen Array-Klassen fortsetzen.



Alle Dateien der aktuellen Version der Bibliothek sind unten zusammen mit der Test-EA-Datei für MQL5 zum Testen und Herunterladen angehängt.

Alle Dateien der aktuellen Version der Bibliothek sind unten zusammen mit der Test-EA-Datei für MQL5 zum Testen und Herunterladen angehängt. Stellen Sie Ihre Fragen, Kommentare und Vorschläge bitte im Kommentarteil.

