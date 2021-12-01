Using AutoIt With MQL5

Introduction

In the article Managing the MetaTrader Terminal via DLL the author details how to manage Metatrader 4 (MetaTrader 4) by programmatically controlling the application's graphical user interface (gui) with a custom made dynamically linked library (dll). In this article we will consider something similar but instead of writing a custom dll, we will leverage functionality provided by AutoIt. Using AutoIt we will create a class that enables the automation of tasks that cannot be accomplished with pure MQL5.

These tasks include:



The ability to add and remove scripts or expert advisors from charts.

Reading from the terminal's experts and journal tabs in the toolbox window.

The ability to automatically handle alerts (read alert messages and auto close alert dialogues).

Finally we will implement the same functionality that was demonstrated in the MetaTrader 4 article, the ability to set the MetaQuotes IDs in the terminals settings.







AutoIt



AutoIt is a scripting language for automating the Microsoft Windows graphical user interface. It provides amongst other features window management, direct access to user interface components, and input simulation for both mouse and keyboard strokes. Part of AutoIt is AutoItX, a dll which implements some of the features of the AutoIt scripting language. By interfacing with this dll we can endow MQL5 with similar gui scripting capabilities.

Installation

AutoIt software is freely available at this link. It functions on all x86 versions of Microsoft Windows up to Windows 10. It is a 32 bit application that ships with various 64 bit components, including a 64 bit version of AutoItX. If you wish to learn more about AutoIt, the help file that is part of the application install, is essential for reading. Before we go any further we need to be aware of the limitations of AutoIt.

Limitations

AutoIt is limited in that it can only reliably work with standard Microsoft Windows components as provided by the Win32 API. If a program uses custom made componets, AutoIt will not work. This is mostly true for software created using cross platform frameworks. We can check if a program's user interface is compatible with AutoIt by using the AutoIt Window Info Tool. Another limitation to be aware of is brought on by AutoItX only implementing part of what the AutoIt scripting language is capable of. It is possible that a component can be manipulated by AutoIt but the same functionality may not be available via AutoItX.

AutoIt Window Info Tool

AutoIt ships with an application called the AutoIt Window Info Tool that is used to get information about application windows.



By dragging the Finder Tool over any part of a target application, we can get the properties of a particular component. These components are refered to as controls. A control can be a button, dropdown menu, or a tab. These are just a few examples, there are many types of controls used to build applications. Each control is associated with a window. An application can be made up of a number of windows. Usually there is a main window, onto which other child windows are attached or docked. If the child windows are attached or docked to the main application window, then all the controls enclosed in those child windows become part of the main application window. When using AutoIt to accurately locate a control, the window the control is associated with is important, whether it is a child window or the main application window.

Looking at the graphic below, we can see the finder tool being dragged over different regions of a Metatrader 5 (MetaTrader 5) application. Take note of the settings of the Window Info tool when Options menu is selected. Freeze, Always On Top and Use Spy++ Control Detection Logic options are ticked.





The window tab will show the properties of an application window in focus, here the title and class of the window are listed. These properties can be used to uniquely identify it. Moving to the control tab, we can see the properties of the control, of interest here is the ClassnameNN property. (Note the classname in the AutoIt context refers to the type of a control). This property combines the control type with an instance identifier in the form of a number. Knowing the type of a control is essential as this will determine what AutoIt function calls will work on it.





AutoItX Integration



To ensure successfull integration with MetaTrader 5 we need to make sure that the terminal can find the required dll during runtime. To achieve this, we need to simply copy the required dll to the Libraries folder of our MetaTrader 5 install. The default AutoIt3 install directory will be in the Program files (x86) folder. The AutoItX folder within it contains all AutoItX related components, including the AutoItX3_Dll header which lists all the function prototypes exposed in the dll. It is important to get the appropriate dll for your build of MetaTrader 5 (64 or 32 bit).

#pragma once #ifdef __cplusplus #define AU3_API extern "C" #else #define AU3_API #endif #define AU3_INTDEFAULT (- 2147483647 ) #include <windows.h> AU3_API void WINAPI AU3_Init( void ); AU3_API int AU3_error( void ); AU3_API int WINAPI AU3_AutoItSetOption(LPCWSTR szOption, int nValue); AU3_API void WINAPI AU3_ClipGet(LPWSTR szClip, int nBufSize); AU3_API void WINAPI AU3_ClipPut(LPCWSTR szClip); AU3_API int WINAPI AU3_ControlClick(LPCWSTR szTitle, LPCWSTR szText, LPCWSTR szControl, LPCWSTR szButton, int nNumClicks, int nX = AU3_INTDEFAULT, int nY = AU3_INTDEFAULT); AU3_API int WINAPI AU3_ControlClickByHandle(HWND hWnd, HWND hCtrl, LPCWSTR szButton, int nNumClicks, int nX = AU3_INTDEFAULT, int nY = AU3_INTDEFAULT); AU3_API void WINAPI AU3_ControlCommand(LPCWSTR szTitle, LPCWSTR szText, LPCWSTR szControl, LPCWSTR szCommand, LPCWSTR szExtra, LPWSTR szResult, int nBufSize); AU3_API void WINAPI AU3_ControlCommandByHandle(HWND hWnd, HWND hCtrl, LPCWSTR szCommand, LPCWSTR szExtra, LPWSTR szResult, int nBufSize); AU3_API void WINAPI AU3_ControlListView(LPCWSTR szTitle, LPCWSTR szText, LPCWSTR szControl, LPCWSTR szCommand, LPCWSTR szExtra1, LPCWSTR szExtra2, LPWSTR szResult, int nBufSize); AU3_API void WINAPI AU3_ControlListViewByHandle(HWND hWnd, HWND hCtrl, LPCWSTR szCommand, LPCWSTR szExtra1, LPCWSTR szExtra2, LPWSTR szResult, int nBufSize); AU3_API int WINAPI AU3_ControlDisable(LPCWSTR szTitle, LPCWSTR szText, LPCWSTR szControl); AU3_API int WINAPI AU3_ControlDisableByHandle(HWND hWnd, HWND hCtrl); AU3_API int WINAPI AU3_ControlEnable(LPCWSTR szTitle, LPCWSTR szText, LPCWSTR szControl); AU3_API int WINAPI AU3_ControlEnableByHandle(HWND hWnd, HWND hCtrl); AU3_API int WINAPI AU3_ControlFocus(LPCWSTR szTitle, LPCWSTR szText, LPCWSTR szControl); AU3_API int WINAPI AU3_ControlFocusByHandle(HWND hWnd, HWND hCtrl); AU3_API void WINAPI AU3_ControlGetFocus(LPCWSTR szTitle, LPCWSTR szText, LPWSTR szControlWithFocus, int nBufSize); AU3_API void WINAPI AU3_ControlGetFocusByHandle(HWND hWnd, LPWSTR szControlWithFocus, int nBufSize); AU3_API HWND WINAPI AU3_ControlGetHandle(HWND hWnd, LPCWSTR szControl); AU3_API void WINAPI AU3_ControlGetHandleAsText(LPCWSTR szTitle, LPCWSTR szText, LPCWSTR szControl, LPWSTR szRetText, int nBufSize); AU3_API int WINAPI AU3_ControlGetPos(LPCWSTR szTitle, LPCWSTR szText, LPCWSTR szControl, LPRECT lpRect); AU3_API int WINAPI AU3_ControlGetPosByHandle(HWND hWnd, HWND hCtrl, LPRECT lpRect); AU3_API void WINAPI AU3_ControlGetText(LPCWSTR szTitle, LPCWSTR szText, LPCWSTR szControl, LPWSTR szControlText, int nBufSize); AU3_API void WINAPI AU3_ControlGetTextByHandle(HWND hWnd, HWND hCtrl, LPWSTR szControlText, int nBufSize); AU3_API int WINAPI AU3_ControlHide(LPCWSTR szTitle, LPCWSTR szText, LPCWSTR szControl); AU3_API int WINAPI AU3_ControlHideByHandle(HWND hWnd, HWND hCtrl); AU3_API int WINAPI AU3_ControlMove(LPCWSTR szTitle, LPCWSTR szText, LPCWSTR szControl, int nX, int nY, int nWidth = - 1 , int nHeight = - 1 ); AU3_API int WINAPI AU3_ControlMoveByHandle(HWND hWnd, HWND hCtrl, int nX, int nY, int nWidth = - 1 , int nHeight = - 1 ); AU3_API int WINAPI AU3_ControlSend(LPCWSTR szTitle, LPCWSTR szText, LPCWSTR szControl, LPCWSTR szSendText, int nMode = 0 ); AU3_API int WINAPI AU3_ControlSendByHandle(HWND hWnd, HWND hCtrl, LPCWSTR szSendText, int nMode = 0 ); AU3_API int WINAPI AU3_ControlSetText(LPCWSTR szTitle, LPCWSTR szText, LPCWSTR szControl, LPCWSTR szControlText); AU3_API int WINAPI AU3_ControlSetTextByHandle(HWND hWnd, HWND hCtrl, LPCWSTR szControlText); AU3_API int WINAPI AU3_ControlShow(LPCWSTR szTitle, LPCWSTR szText, LPCWSTR szControl); AU3_API int WINAPI AU3_ControlShowByHandle(HWND hWnd, HWND hCtrl); AU3_API void WINAPI AU3_ControlTreeView(LPCWSTR szTitle, LPCWSTR szText, LPCWSTR szControl, LPCWSTR szCommand, LPCWSTR szExtra1, LPCWSTR szExtra2, LPWSTR szResult, int nBufSize); AU3_API void WINAPI AU3_ControlTreeViewByHandle(HWND hWnd, HWND hCtrl, LPCWSTR szCommand, LPCWSTR szExtra1, LPCWSTR szExtra2, LPWSTR szResult, int nBufSize); AU3_API void WINAPI AU3_DriveMapAdd(LPCWSTR szDevice, LPCWSTR szShare, int nFlags, LPCWSTR szUser, LPCWSTR szPwd, LPWSTR szResult, int nBufSize); AU3_API int WINAPI AU3_DriveMapDel(LPCWSTR szDevice); AU3_API void WINAPI AU3_DriveMapGet(LPCWSTR szDevice, LPWSTR szMapping, int nBufSize); AU3_API int WINAPI AU3_IsAdmin( void ); AU3_API int WINAPI AU3_MouseClick( LPCWSTR szButton, int nX = AU3_INTDEFAULT, int nY = AU3_INTDEFAULT, int nClicks = 1 , int nSpeed = - 1 ); AU3_API int WINAPI AU3_MouseClickDrag(LPCWSTR szButton, int nX1, int nY1, int nX2, int nY2, int nSpeed = - 1 ); AU3_API void WINAPI AU3_MouseDown( LPCWSTR szButton); AU3_API int WINAPI AU3_MouseGetCursor( void ); AU3_API void WINAPI AU3_MouseGetPos(LPPOINT lpPoint); AU3_API int WINAPI AU3_MouseMove( int nX, int nY, int nSpeed = - 1 ); AU3_API void WINAPI AU3_MouseUp( LPCWSTR szButton); AU3_API void WINAPI AU3_MouseWheel(LPCWSTR szDirection, int nClicks); AU3_API int WINAPI AU3_Opt(LPCWSTR szOption, int nValue); AU3_API unsigned int WINAPI AU3_PixelChecksum(LPRECT lpRect, int nStep = 1 ); AU3_API int WINAPI AU3_PixelGetColor( int nX, int nY); AU3_API void WINAPI AU3_PixelSearch(LPRECT lpRect, int nCol, int nVar, int nStep, LPPOINT pPointResult); AU3_API int WINAPI AU3_ProcessClose(LPCWSTR szProcess); AU3_API int WINAPI AU3_ProcessExists(LPCWSTR szProcess); AU3_API int WINAPI AU3_ProcessSetPriority(LPCWSTR szProcess, int nPriority); AU3_API int WINAPI AU3_ProcessWait(LPCWSTR szProcess, int nTimeout = 0 ); AU3_API int WINAPI AU3_ProcessWaitClose(LPCWSTR szProcess, int nTimeout = 0 ); AU3_API int WINAPI AU3_Run(LPCWSTR szProgram, LPCWSTR szDir, int nShowFlag = SW_SHOWNORMAL); AU3_API int WINAPI AU3_RunWait(LPCWSTR szProgram, LPCWSTR szDir, int nShowFlag = SW_SHOWNORMAL); AU3_API int WINAPI AU3_RunAs(LPCWSTR szUser, LPCWSTR szDomain, LPCWSTR szPassword, int nLogonFlag, LPCWSTR szProgram, LPCWSTR szDir, int nShowFlag = SW_SHOWNORMAL); AU3_API int WINAPI AU3_RunAsWait(LPCWSTR szUser, LPCWSTR szDomain, LPCWSTR szPassword, int nLogonFlag, LPCWSTR szProgram, LPCWSTR szDir, int nShowFlag = SW_SHOWNORMAL); AU3_API void WINAPI AU3_Send(LPCWSTR szSendText, int nMode = 0 ); AU3_API int WINAPI AU3_Shutdown( int nFlags); AU3_API void WINAPI AU3_Sleep( int nMilliseconds); AU3_API int WINAPI AU3_StatusbarGetText(LPCWSTR szTitle, LPCWSTR szText, int nPart, LPWSTR szStatusText, int nBufSize); AU3_API int WINAPI AU3_StatusbarGetTextByHandle(HWND hWnd, int nPart, LPWSTR szStatusText, int nBufSize); AU3_API void WINAPI AU3_ToolTip(LPCWSTR szTip, int nX = AU3_INTDEFAULT, int nY = AU3_INTDEFAULT); AU3_API int WINAPI AU3_WinActivate(LPCWSTR szTitle, LPCWSTR szText); AU3_API int WINAPI AU3_WinActivateByHandle(HWND hWnd); AU3_API int WINAPI AU3_WinActive(LPCWSTR szTitle, LPCWSTR szText); AU3_API int WINAPI AU3_WinActiveByHandle(HWND hWnd); AU3_API int WINAPI AU3_WinClose(LPCWSTR szTitle, LPCWSTR szText); AU3_API int WINAPI AU3_WinCloseByHandle(HWND hWnd); AU3_API int WINAPI AU3_WinExists(LPCWSTR szTitle, LPCWSTR szText); AU3_API int WINAPI AU3_WinExistsByHandle(HWND hWnd); AU3_API int WINAPI AU3_WinGetCaretPos(LPPOINT lpPoint); AU3_API void WINAPI AU3_WinGetClassList(LPCWSTR szTitle, LPCWSTR szText, LPWSTR szRetText, int nBufSize); AU3_API void WINAPI AU3_WinGetClassListByHandle(HWND hWnd, LPWSTR szRetText, int nBufSize); AU3_API int WINAPI AU3_WinGetClientSize(LPCWSTR szTitle, LPCWSTR szText, LPRECT lpRect); AU3_API int WINAPI AU3_WinGetClientSizeByHandle(HWND hWnd, LPRECT lpRect); AU3_API HWND WINAPI AU3_WinGetHandle(LPCWSTR szTitle, LPCWSTR szText); AU3_API void WINAPI AU3_WinGetHandleAsText(LPCWSTR szTitle, LPCWSTR szText, LPWSTR szRetText, int nBufSize); AU3_API int WINAPI AU3_WinGetPos(LPCWSTR szTitle, LPCWSTR szText, LPRECT lpRect); AU3_API int WINAPI AU3_WinGetPosByHandle(HWND hWnd, LPRECT lpRect); AU3_API DWORD WINAPI AU3_WinGetProcess(LPCWSTR szTitle, LPCWSTR szText); AU3_API DWORD WINAPI AU3_WinGetProcessByHandle(HWND hWnd); AU3_API int WINAPI AU3_WinGetState(LPCWSTR szTitle, LPCWSTR szText); AU3_API int WINAPI AU3_WinGetStateByHandle(HWND hWnd); AU3_API void WINAPI AU3_WinGetText(LPCWSTR szTitle, LPCWSTR szText, LPWSTR szRetText, int nBufSize); AU3_API void WINAPI AU3_WinGetTextByHandle(HWND hWnd, LPWSTR szRetText, int nBufSize); AU3_API void WINAPI AU3_WinGetTitle(LPCWSTR szTitle, LPCWSTR szText, LPWSTR szRetText, int nBufSize); AU3_API void WINAPI AU3_WinGetTitleByHandle(HWND hWnd, LPWSTR szRetText, int nBufSize); AU3_API int WINAPI AU3_WinKill(LPCWSTR szTitle, LPCWSTR szText); AU3_API int WINAPI AU3_WinKillByHandle(HWND hWnd); AU3_API int WINAPI AU3_WinMenuSelectItem(LPCWSTR szTitle, LPCWSTR szText, LPCWSTR szItem1, LPCWSTR szItem2, LPCWSTR szItem3, LPCWSTR szItem4, LPCWSTR szItem5, LPCWSTR szItem6, LPCWSTR szItem7, LPCWSTR szItem8); AU3_API int WINAPI AU3_WinMenuSelectItemByHandle(HWND hWnd, LPCWSTR szItem1, LPCWSTR szItem2, LPCWSTR szItem3, LPCWSTR szItem4, LPCWSTR szItem5, LPCWSTR szItem6, LPCWSTR szItem7, LPCWSTR szItem8); AU3_API void WINAPI AU3_WinMinimizeAll(); AU3_API void WINAPI AU3_WinMinimizeAllUndo(); AU3_API int WINAPI AU3_WinMove(LPCWSTR szTitle, LPCWSTR szText, int nX, int nY, int nWidth = - 1 , int nHeight = - 1 ); AU3_API int WINAPI AU3_WinMoveByHandle(HWND hWnd, int nX, int nY, int nWidth = - 1 , int nHeight = - 1 ); AU3_API int WINAPI AU3_WinSetOnTop(LPCWSTR szTitle, LPCWSTR szText, int nFlag); AU3_API int WINAPI AU3_WinSetOnTopByHandle(HWND hWnd, int nFlag); AU3_API int WINAPI AU3_WinSetState(LPCWSTR szTitle, LPCWSTR szText, int nFlags); AU3_API int WINAPI AU3_WinSetStateByHandle(HWND hWnd, int nFlags); AU3_API int WINAPI AU3_WinSetTitle(LPCWSTR szTitle, LPCWSTR szText, LPCWSTR szNewTitle); AU3_API int WINAPI AU3_WinSetTitleByHandle(HWND hWnd, LPCWSTR szNewTitle); AU3_API int WINAPI AU3_WinSetTrans(LPCWSTR szTitle, LPCWSTR szText, int nTrans); AU3_API int WINAPI AU3_WinSetTransByHandle(HWND hWnd, int nTrans); AU3_API int WINAPI AU3_WinWait(LPCWSTR szTitle, LPCWSTR szText, int nTimeout = 0 ); AU3_API int WINAPI AU3_WinWaitByHandle(HWND hWnd, int nTimeout); AU3_API int WINAPI AU3_WinWaitActive(LPCWSTR szTitle, LPCWSTR szText, int nTimeout = 0 ); AU3_API int WINAPI AU3_WinWaitActiveByHandle(HWND hWnd, int nTimeout); AU3_API int WINAPI AU3_WinWaitClose(LPCWSTR szTitle, LPCWSTR szText, int nTimeout = 0 ); AU3_API int WINAPI AU3_WinWaitCloseByHandle(HWND hWnd, int nTimeout); AU3_API int WINAPI AU3_WinWaitNotActive(LPCWSTR szTitle, LPCWSTR szText, int nTimeout); AU3_API int WINAPI AU3_WinWaitNotActiveByHandle(HWND hWnd, int nTimeout = 0 );





Any MetaTrader 5 program that uses the AutoItX library will first have to import its functions. For convenience we will create an include file autoIt.mqh whose sole purpose is to import all the function prototypes exposed by the library.



AutoIt is strictly a Microsoft Windows Operating System tool that leverages the Windows API. This is the reason why the AuotItX library makes extensive use of Win32 API specific data types. To ensure compatibility with MQL5 we could implement these data types ourselves in MQL5 but this is not necessary. Instead we can use the windef.mqh file which is part of MetaQuotes' efforts to integrate the Win32 API in MQL5. The file contains most data type definitions used in the Windows api.

We will include windef.mqh in our autoit.mqh file that will contain all the function prototypes imported from the dll. The autoit.mqh code file now looks as follows:





#include <WinAPI\windef.mqh> #define LPPOINT POINT& #define LPRECT RECT& #define WORD ushort #define DWORD int #define HWND int #import "AutoItX3_x64.dll" void AU3_Init( void ); int AU3_error( void ); int AU3_AutoItSetOption( string , int ); void AU3_ClipGet( string &, int ); void AU3_ClipPut( string ); int AU3_ControlClick( string , string , string , string , int , int , int ); int AU3_ControlClickByHandle(HWND, HWND, string , int , int , int ); void AU3_ControlCommand( string , string , string , string , string , string &, int ); void AU3_ControlCommandByHandle(HWND, HWND, string , string , string &, int ); void AU3_ControlListView( string , string , string , string , string , string , string &, int ); void AU3_ControlListViewByHandle(HWND, HWND, string , string , string , string &, int ); int AU3_ControlDisable( string , string , string ); int AU3_ControlDisableByHandle(HWND, HWND); int AU3_ControlEnable( string , string , string ); int AU3_ControlEnableByHandle(HWND, HWND); int AU3_ControlFocus( string , string , string ); int AU3_ControlFocusByHandle(HWND, HWND); void AU3_ControlGetFocus( string , string , string &, int ); void AU3_ControlGetFocusByHandle(HWND, string &, int ); HWND AU3_ControlGetHandle(HWND, string ); void AU3_ControlGetHandleAsText( string , string , string , string &, int ); int AU3_ControlGetPos( string , string , string , LPRECT); int AU3_ControlGetPosByHandle(HWND, HWND, LPRECT); void AU3_ControlGetText( string , string , string , string &, int ); void AU3_ControlGetTextByHandle(HWND, HWND, string &, int ); int AU3_ControlHide( string , string , string ); int AU3_ControlHideByHandle(HWND, HWND); int AU3_ControlMove( string , string , string , int , int , int , int ); int AU3_ControlMoveByHandle(HWND, HWND, int , int , int , int ); int AU3_ControlSend( string , string , string , string , int ); int AU3_ControlSendByHandle(HWND, HWND, string , int ); int AU3_ControlSetText( string , string , string , string ); int AU3_ControlSetTextByHandle(HWND, HWND, string ); int AU3_ControlShow( string , string , string ); int AU3_ControlShowByHandle(HWND, HWND); void AU3_ControlTreeView( string , string , string , string , string , string , string &, int ); void AU3_ControlTreeViewByHandle(HWND, HWND, string , string , string , string &, int ); void AU3_DriveMapAdd( string , string , int , string , string , string &, int ); int AU3_DriveMapDel( string ); void AU3_DriveMapGet( string , string &, int ); int AU3_IsAdmin( void ); int AU3_MouseClick( string , int , int , int , int ); int AU3_MouseClickDrag( string , int , int , int , int , int ); void AU3_MouseDown( string ); int AU3_MouseGetCursor( void ); void AU3_MouseGetPos(LPPOINT); int AU3_MouseMove( int , int , int ); void AU3_MouseUp( string ); void AU3_MouseWheel( string , int ); int AU3_Opt( string , int ); unsigned int AU3_PixelChecksum(LPRECT, int ); int AU3_PixelGetColor( int , int ); void AU3_PixelSearch(LPRECT, int , int , int , LPPOINT); int AU3_ProcessClose( string ); int AU3_ProcessExists( string ); int AU3_ProcessSetPriority( string , int ); int AU3_ProcessWait( string , int ); int AU3_ProcessWaitClose( string , int ); int AU3_Run( string , string , int ); int AU3_RunWait( string , string , int ); int AU3_RunAs( string , string , string , int , string , string , int ); int AU3_RunAsWait( string , string , string , int , string , string , int ); void AU3_Send( string , int ); int AU3_Shutdown( int ); void AU3_Sleep( int ); int AU3_StatusbarGetText( string , string , int , string &, int ); int AU3_StatusbarGetTextByHandle(HWND, int , string &, int ); void AU3_ToolTip( string , int , int ); int AU3_WinActivate( string , string ); int AU3_WinActivateByHandle(HWND); int AU3_WinActive( string , string ); int AU3_WinActiveByHandle(HWND); int AU3_WinClose( string , string ); int AU3_WinCloseByHandle(HWND); int AU3_WinExists( string , string ); int AU3_WinExistsByHandle(HWND); int AU3_WinGetCaretPos(LPPOINT); void AU3_WinGetClassList( string , string , string &, int ); void AU3_WinGetClassListByHandle(HWND, string &, int ); int AU3_WinGetClientSize( string , string , LPRECT); int AU3_WinGetClientSizeByHandle(HWND, LPRECT); HWND AU3_WinGetHandle( string , string ); void AU3_WinGetHandleAsText( string , string , string &, int ); int AU3_WinGetPos( string , string , LPRECT); int AU3_WinGetPosByHandle(HWND, LPRECT); DWORD AU3_WinGetProcess( string , string ); DWORD AU3_WinGetProcessByHandle(HWND); int AU3_WinGetState( string , string ); int AU3_WinGetStateByHandle(HWND); void AU3_WinGetText( string , string , string &, int ); void AU3_WinGetTextByHandle(HWND, string &, int ); void AU3_WinGetTitle( string , string , string &, int ); void AU3_WinGetTitleByHandle(HWND, string &, int ); int AU3_WinKill( string , string ); int AU3_WinKillByHandle(HWND); int AU3_WinMenuSelectItem( string , string , string , string , string , string , string , string , string , string ); int AU3_WinMenuSelectItemByHandle(HWND, string , string , string , string , string , string , string , string ); void AU3_WinMinimizeAll(); void AU3_WinMinimizeAllUndo(); int AU3_WinMove( string , string , int , int , int , int ); int AU3_WinMoveByHandle(HWND, int , int , int , int ); int AU3_WinSetOnTop( string , string , int ); int AU3_WinSetOnTopByHandle(HWND, int ); int AU3_WinSetState( string , string , int ); int AU3_WinSetStateByHandle(HWND, int ); int AU3_WinSetTitle( string , string , string ); int AU3_WinSetTitleByHandle(HWND, string ); int AU3_WinSetTrans( string , string , int ); int AU3_WinSetTransByHandle(HWND, int ); int AU3_WinWait( string , string , int ); int AU3_WinWaitByHandle(HWND, int ); int AU3_WinWaitActive( string , string , int ); int AU3_WinWaitActiveByHandle(HWND, int ); int AU3_WinWaitClose( string , string , int ); int AU3_WinWaitCloseByHandle(HWND, int ); int AU3_WinWaitNotActive( string , string , int ); int AU3_WinWaitNotActiveByHandle(HWND, int ); #import



Usage preliminaries

Using the library in MQL5 requires initialization of the dll by first calling the AU3_Init function. This should be done before any of the other imported functions are called. The function signatures are analogous to those used in the AutoIt scripting language, which means they have similar function parameters and return types. Familiarity with the AutoIt scripting language is necessary in order to understand how the functions work, again all this information is available in the help file that is part of the application install.

The functions that return a value, return positive numerical values, usually 1 on success and 0 on failure. The void functions output to either a string or struct reference. For these types of functions you can call the AU3_error() function to confirm whether an error has occured. A function will also simply output either a string with "0" or an empty struct when the function fails. Functions that output string references also specify a corresponding buffer size parameter. This means the buffer length for the string passed by reference should be explicitly set before calling the function. Otherwise if the string buffer length is not set, an error will be flagged. If the allocated size of the buffer is insufficient, the function will output the characters that fit in the specified space, leaving out the rest, producing a truncated string. There is no way to know the amount of space required for output, so it is necessary to be aware of this quirk. To set the buffer length for a string, we can use the built in MQL5 function StringInit . There are some functions that have ...ByHandle suffix in their names, for exampleAU3_WinCloseByHandle(). This function does the same thing as AU3_WinClose(), the difference is that the ByHandle suffixed function works by identifying a control or window by its handle. Using these functions is preferable as it helps with debugging, it will be easier to find errors relating to identification of the correct window or control.



An initial example

The example below demonstrates the use of AutoItX functions in MQL5. In the script below, we will use the AU3_WinGetHandle function to get the handle of the terminal's main window. The terminal can be uniquely identified by the active account number displayed in the window title bar.

#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com " #property version "1.00" #include<autoIt.mqh> string sbuffer; void OnStart () { AU3_Init(); if (! StringInit (sbuffer, 1000 )) Print ( "Failed to set string bufferlength with error - " + string ( GetLastError ())); HWND window_handle=AU3_WinGetHandle( IntegerToString ( AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_LOGIN )), "" ); if (!window_handle) Print ( "Could not find main app window. Error is " + string (AU3_error())); AU3_WinGetClassListByHandle(window_handle,sbuffer, 1000 ); Print (sbuffer); }





With the main window handle retrieved we can get more information about the gui components we can interact with by calling AU3_WinGetClassListByHandle function. It will return a list of strings that are the classnames of all the user interface components associated with the supplied window handle.

The result of running the script is shown below

Before we move on to some more robust examples, let's create a class that wraps most of the imported AutoIt functions.





CAutoit class



CAutoit will be the base class from which other classes that use the AutoItX library will be derived. It will have a single static property that specifies whether the initialization library function AU3_Init() has been called or not.



The only other property m_buffer_size determines the buffer length of the strings used in the method calls.

#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com " #include<autoIt.mqh> enum ENUM_WINDOW_STATE { SW_HIDE= 0 , SW_SHOW, SW_MINIMIZE, SW_MAXIMIZE, SW_RESTORE }; class CAutoIt { private : int m_buffer_size; static bool m_initialized; void ResetBuffer( string &buffer) { StringFill (buffer, 0 ); } public : CAutoIt( void ); ~CAutoIt( void ); void Init( void ); static bool IsInitialized( void ) { return (m_initialized); } int Error( void ) { return (AU3_error()); } void Sleep ( const int milliseconds) { AU3_Sleep(milliseconds); } void SetBufferLen( const int n_bufferlen) { m_buffer_size=(n_bufferlen> 0 )?n_bufferlen: 1000 ; } int GetBufferLen( void ) { return (m_buffer_size); } protected : int Run( const string exefile, const string path, const ENUM_WINDOW_STATE w_state) { return (AU3_Run(exefile,path, int (w_state))); } void ClipGet( string & out); void ClipPut( string copy); void ControlPosition(HWND window_handle,HWND control_handle, LPRECT rect) { AU3_ControlGetPosByHandle(window_handle,control_handle, rect);} int ControlRightClick(HWND window_handle, HWND control_handle, int number_of_clicks= 1 , int x= 1 , int y= 1 ); int ControlLeftClick(HWND window_handle, HWND control_handle, int number_of_clicks= 1 , int x= 1 , int y= 1 ); bool ControlCommand(HWND window_handle, HWND control_handle, string command, string command_option); string GetCurrentComboBoxSelection(HWND window_handle, HWND control_handle); bool IsControlEnabled(HWND window_handle, HWND control_handle); bool IsControlVisible(HWND window_handle, HWND control_handle); int EnableControl(HWND window_handle, HWND control_handle) { return (AU3_ControlEnableByHandle(window_handle,control_handle));} int ShowControl(HWND window_handle, HWND control_handle) { return (AU3_ControlShowByHandle(window_handle,control_handle)); } int ControlFocus(HWND window_handle,HWND control_handle) { return (AU3_ControlFocusByHandle(window_handle,control_handle)); } bool IsButtonChecked(HWND window_handle, HWND control_handle); bool CheckButton(HWND window_handle, HWND control_handle); bool UnCheckButton(HWND window_handle, HWND control_handle); string GetCurrentTab(HWND window_handle, HWND control_handle); bool TabRight(HWND window_handle, HWND control_handle); bool TabLeft(HWND window_handle, HWND control_handle); long TotalTabs(HWND window, HWND systab); bool ControlListView(HWND window_handle, HWND control_handle, string command, string command_option1, string command_option2); long GetListViewItemCount(HWND window_handle, HWND control_handle); long FindListViewItem(HWND window_handle, HWND control_handle, string find_item, string sub_item); string GetSelectedListViewItem(HWND window_handle, HWND control_handle); long GetSelectedListViewCount(HWND window_handle, HWND control_handle); long GetListViewSubItemCount(HWND window_handle, HWND control_handle); string GetListViewItemText(HWND window_handle, HWND control_handle, string item_index, string sub_item_index); bool IsListViewItemSelected(HWND window_handle, HWND control_handle, string item_index); bool SelectListViewItem(HWND window_handle, HWND control_handle, string from_item_index, string to_item_index); bool SelectAllListViewItems(HWND window_handle, HWND control_handle); bool ClearAllListViewItemSelections(HWND window_handle, HWND control_handle); bool ViewChangeListView(HWND window_handle, HWND control_handle); HWND ControlGetHandle(HWND window_handle, string control_id); string ControlGetText(HWND window_handle, HWND control_handle); int ControlSetText(HWND window_handle,HWND control_handle, string keys) { return (AU3_ControlSetTextByHandle(window_handle,control_handle,keys));} int ControlSend(HWND window_handle, HWND control_handle, string keys, int mode); bool SetFocus(HWND window_handle,HWND control_handle) { return (AU3_ControlFocusByHandle(window_handle,control_handle)> 0 ); } bool ControlTreeView(HWND window_handle, HWND control_handle, string command, string command_option1, string command_option2); long GetTreeViewItemCount(HWND window_handle, HWND control_handle, string item); string GetSelectedTreeViewItem(HWND window_handle, HWND control_handle); string GetTreeViewItemText(HWND window_handle, HWND control_handle, string item); bool SelectTreeViewItem(HWND window_handle, HWND control_handle, string item); int WinClose( string window_title, string window_text) { return (AU3_WinClose(window_title,window_text)); } int WinClose(HWND window_handle) { return (AU3_WinCloseByHandle(window_handle)); } string WinGetText(HWND window_handle); int WinMenuSelectItem(HWND window_handle, string menu_name_1, string menu_name_2, string menu_name_3, string menu_name_4, string menu_name_5, string menu_name_6, string menu_name_7, string menu_name_8); int WinSetState(HWND window_handle, ENUM_WINDOW_STATE new_state); string WinGetTitle(HWND window_handle); ENUM_WINDOW_STATE WinGetState(HWND window_handle) { return ((ENUM_WINDOW_STATE)AU3_WinGetStateByHandle(window_handle)); } HWND WinGetHandle( string window_title, string window_text); void WinGetPosition(HWND window_handle, LPRECT winpos) { AU3_WinGetPosByHandle(window_handle,winpos); } void WinClientSize(HWND window_handle, LPRECT winsize) { AU3_WinGetClientSizeByHandle(window_handle,winsize); } int WinExists(HWND window_handle) { return (AU3_WinExistsByHandle(window_handle)); } int WinExists( string window_title, string window_text) { return (AU3_WinExists(window_title,window_text)); } }; bool CAutoIt::m_initialized= false ; CAutoIt::CAutoIt( void ): m_buffer_size( 1000 ) { } CAutoIt::~CAutoIt( void ) { } void CAutoIt::Init( void ) { if (!m_initialized) { AU3_Init(); m_initialized= true ; } } void CAutoIt::ClipGet( string &out) { if ( StringBufferLen (out)<m_buffer_size) StringInit (out,m_buffer_size); ResetBuffer(out); AU3_ClipGet(out,m_buffer_size); } void CAutoIt::ClipPut( string copy) { AU3_ClipPut(copy); } int CAutoIt::ControlLeftClick( int window_handle, int control_handle, int number_of_clicks= 1 , int x= 1 , int y= 1 ) { return (AU3_ControlClickByHandle(window_handle,control_handle, "left" ,number_of_clicks,x,y)); } int CAutoIt::ControlRightClick( int window_handle, int control_handle, int number_of_clicks= 1 , int x= 1 , int y= 1 ) { return (AU3_ControlClickByHandle(window_handle,control_handle, "right" ,number_of_clicks,x,y)); } bool CAutoIt::ControlCommand( int window_handle, int control_handle, string command, string command_option) { string m_buffer; StringInit (m_buffer,m_buffer_size); AU3_ControlCommandByHandle(window_handle,control_handle,command,command_option,m_buffer,m_buffer_size); if ( StringFind (m_buffer, "0" )>= 0 ) return ( false ); return ( true ); } string CAutoIt::GetCurrentComboBoxSelection( int window_handle, int control_handle) { string m_buffer; StringInit (m_buffer,m_buffer_size); AU3_ControlCommandByHandle(window_handle,control_handle, "GetCurrentSelection" , "" ,m_buffer,m_buffer_size); return (m_buffer); } bool CAutoIt::IsControlEnabled( int window_handle, int control_handle) { return (ControlCommand(window_handle,control_handle, "IsEnabled" , "" )); } bool CAutoIt::IsControlVisible( int window_handle, int control_handle) { return (ControlCommand(window_handle,control_handle, "IsVisible" , "" )); } bool CAutoIt::IsButtonChecked( int window_handle, int control_handle) { return (ControlCommand(window_handle,control_handle, "IsChecked" , "" )); } bool CAutoIt::CheckButton( int window_handle, int control_handle) { return (ControlCommand(window_handle,control_handle, "Check" , "" )); } bool CAutoIt::UnCheckButton( int window_handle, int control_handle) { return (ControlCommand(window_handle,control_handle, "UnCheck" , "" )); } string CAutoIt::GetCurrentTab( int window_handle, int control_handle) { string m_buffer; StringInit (m_buffer,m_buffer_size); AU3_ControlCommandByHandle(window_handle,control_handle, "CurrentTab" , "" ,m_buffer,m_buffer_size); return (m_buffer); } bool CAutoIt::TabLeft( int window_handle, int control_handle) { return (ControlCommand(window_handle,control_handle, "TabLeft" , "" )); } bool CAutoIt::TabRight( int window_handle, int control_handle) { return (ControlCommand(window_handle,control_handle, "TabRight" , "" )); } bool CAutoIt::ControlListView( int window_handle, int control_handle, string command, string command_option1, string command_option2) { string m_buffer; StringInit (m_buffer,m_buffer_size); AU3_ControlListViewByHandle(window_handle,control_handle,command,command_option1,command_option2,m_buffer,m_buffer_size); if ( StringFind (m_buffer, "1" )>= 0 ) return ( true ); return ( false ); } long CAutoIt::GetListViewItemCount( int window_handle, int control_handle) { string m_buffer; StringInit (m_buffer,m_buffer_size); AU3_ControlListViewByHandle(window_handle,control_handle, "GetItemCount" , "" , "" ,m_buffer,m_buffer_size); return ( StringToInteger (m_buffer)); } long CAutoIt::FindListViewItem( int window_handle, int control_handle, string find_item, string sub_item) { string m_buffer; StringInit (m_buffer,m_buffer_size); AU3_ControlListViewByHandle(window_handle,control_handle, "FindItem" ,find_item,sub_item,m_buffer,m_buffer_size); return ( StringToInteger (m_buffer)); } string CAutoIt::GetSelectedListViewItem( int window_handle, int control_handle) { string m_buffer; StringInit (m_buffer,m_buffer_size); AU3_ControlListViewByHandle(window_handle,control_handle, "GetSelected" , "1" , "" ,m_buffer,m_buffer_size); return (m_buffer); } long CAutoIt::GetSelectedListViewCount( int window_handle, int control_handle) { string m_buffer; StringInit (m_buffer,m_buffer_size); AU3_ControlListViewByHandle(window_handle,control_handle, "GetSelectedCount" , "" , "" ,m_buffer,m_buffer_size); return ( StringToInteger (m_buffer)); } long CAutoIt::GetListViewSubItemCount( int window_handle, int control_handle) { string m_buffer; StringInit (m_buffer,m_buffer_size); AU3_ControlListViewByHandle(window_handle,control_handle, "GetSubItemCount" , "" , "" ,m_buffer,m_buffer_size); return ( StringToInteger (m_buffer)); } string CAutoIt::GetListViewItemText( int window_handle, int control_handle, string item_index, string sub_item_index) { string m_buffer; StringInit (m_buffer,m_buffer_size); AU3_ControlListViewByHandle(window_handle,control_handle, "GetText" ,item_index,sub_item_index,m_buffer,m_buffer_size); return (m_buffer); } bool CAutoIt::IsListViewItemSelected( int window_handle, int control_handle, string item_index) { return (ControlListView(window_handle,control_handle, "IsSelected" ,item_index, "" )); } bool CAutoIt::SelectListViewItem( int window_handle, int control_handle, string from_item_index, string to_item_index) { return (ControlListView(window_handle,control_handle, "Select" ,from_item_index,to_item_index)); } bool CAutoIt::SelectAllListViewItems( int window_handle, int control_handle) { return (ControlListView(window_handle,control_handle, "SelectAll" , "" , "" )); } bool CAutoIt::ClearAllListViewItemSelections( int window_handle, int control_handle) { return (ControlListView(window_handle,control_handle, "SelectClear" , "" , "" )); } bool CAutoIt::ViewChangeListView( int window_handle, int control_handle) { string m_buffer; StringInit (m_buffer,m_buffer_size); AU3_ControlListViewByHandle(window_handle,control_handle, "ViewChange" , "list" , "" ,m_buffer,m_buffer_size); if ( StringFind (m_buffer, "1" )>= 0 ) return ( true ); return ( false ); } HWND CAutoIt::ControlGetHandle( int window_handle, string control_id) { return (AU3_ControlGetHandle(window_handle,control_id)); } string CAutoIt::ControlGetText( int window_handle, int control_handle) { string m_buffer; StringInit (m_buffer,m_buffer_size); AU3_ControlGetTextByHandle(window_handle,control_handle,m_buffer,m_buffer_size); return (m_buffer); } int CAutoIt::ControlSend( int window_handle, int control_handle, string keys, int mode) { return (AU3_ControlSendByHandle(window_handle,control_handle,keys,mode)); } bool CAutoIt::ControlTreeView( int window_handle, int control_handle, string command, string command_option1, string command_option2) { string m_buffer; StringInit (m_buffer,m_buffer_size); AU3_ControlTreeViewByHandle(window_handle,control_handle,command,command_option1,command_option2,m_buffer,m_buffer_size); if ( StringFind (m_buffer, "1" )>= 0 ) return ( true ); return ( false ); } long CAutoIt::GetTreeViewItemCount(HWND window_handle, HWND control_handle, string item_index) { string m_buffer; StringInit (m_buffer,m_buffer_size); AU3_ControlTreeViewByHandle(window_handle,control_handle, "GetItemCount" ,item_index, "" ,m_buffer,m_buffer_size); return ( StringToInteger (m_buffer)); } string CAutoIt::GetSelectedTreeViewItem(HWND window_handle, HWND control_handle) { string m_buffer; StringInit (m_buffer,m_buffer_size); AU3_ControlTreeViewByHandle(window_handle,control_handle, "GetSelected" , "" , "" ,m_buffer,m_buffer_size); return (m_buffer); } string CAutoIt::GetTreeViewItemText(HWND window_handle, HWND control_handle, string item) { string m_buffer; StringInit (m_buffer,m_buffer_size); AU3_ControlTreeViewByHandle(window_handle,control_handle, "GetText" ,item, "" ,m_buffer,m_buffer_size); return (m_buffer); } bool CAutoIt::SelectTreeViewItem(HWND window_handle, HWND control_handle, string item) { return (ControlTreeView(window_handle,control_handle, "Select" ,item, "" )); } HWND CAutoIt::WinGetHandle( string window_title, string window_text= "" ) { return (AU3_WinGetHandle(window_title,window_text)); } string CAutoIt::WinGetText(HWND window_handle) { string m_buffer; StringInit (m_buffer,m_buffer_size); AU3_WinGetTextByHandle(window_handle,m_buffer,m_buffer_size); return (m_buffer); } int CAutoIt::WinMenuSelectItem(HWND window_handle, string menu_name_1, string menu_name_2, string menu_name_3, string menu_name_4, string menu_name_5, string menu_name_6, string menu_name_7, string menu_name_8) { return (AU3_WinMenuSelectItemByHandle(window_handle,menu_name_1,menu_name_2,menu_name_3,menu_name_4,menu_name_5,menu_name_6,menu_name_7,menu_name_8)); } int CAutoIt::WinSetState(HWND window_handle, ENUM_WINDOW_STATE new_state) { return (AU3_WinSetStateByHandle(window_handle,( int )new_state)); } string CAutoIt::WinGetTitle( int window_handle) { string m_buffer; StringInit (m_buffer,m_buffer_size); AU3_WinGetTitleByHandle(window_handle,m_buffer,m_buffer_size); return (m_buffer); } long CAutoIt::TotalTabs( const int window, const int systab) { if (!WinExists(window)) { return ( 0 ); } string index=GetCurrentTab(window,systab); long shift=- 1 ; while (TabRight(window,systab)) { index= "" ; index=GetCurrentTab(window,systab); } shift= StringToInteger (index); return (shift); }



CTerminalController class



Next let us create the CTerminalController class in the terminalcontroller.mqh file.

First we include the autoitbase.mqh file which contains the CAutoIt class. We use preprocessor directives to define string constants that identify user inteface components the class will work with.

Before specifying the class, we declare a custom enumeration which classifies MetaTrader 5 programs as either being a script or an Expert Advistor.

#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com " #include<autoItbase.mqh> #define JOURNAL_TAB "SysListView321" #define EXPERTS_TAB "SysListView327" #define NAVIGATOR "SysTreeView321" #define NAVIGATOR_TAB_BAR "AfxWnd140su3" #define PROGRAM_WINDOW_TAB "SysTabControl321" #define EXPERTS_WINDOW_LISTVIEW "SysListView321" #define EXPERTS_REMOVE_BUTTON "Button2" #define DLLCHECK_BUTTON "Button1" #define ALGOTRADECHECK_BUTTON "Button4" #define OK_BUTTON_1 "Button7" #define OK_BUTTON_2 "Button3" #define OK_BUTTON_3 "Button5" #define LOAD_BUTTON "Button1" #define YES_BUTTON "Button1" #define FILENAME_EDIT "Edit1" #define OPTWINDOW_TAB "SysTabControl321" #define OPTWINDOW_CHECK_1 "Button1" #define OPTWINDOW_CHECK_2 "Button2" #define OPTWINDOW_CHECK_3 "Button6" #define OPTWINDOW_OK "Button7" #define OPTWINDOW_EDIT "Edit1" #define EXPERTS_WINDOW "Experts" #define NAVIGATORWINDOW "Navigator" #define TOOLBOXWINDOW "Toolbox" #define FILEDIALOGE_WINDOW "Open" #define WINDOWTEXT_DLL "Allow DLL" #define WINDOWTEXT_EA "Expert Advisor settings" #define WINDOWTEXT_INPUT "Input" #define OPTWINDOW "Options" #define NOTIFICATIONS_TEXT "Enable Push notifications" #define ALERTWINDOW "Alert" #define MENU_TOOLS "&Tools" #define MENU_OPTIONS "&Options" #define MENU_WINDOW "&Window" #define MENU_TILEWINDOWS "&Tile Windows" #define MENU_VIEW "&View" #define MENU_NAVIGATOR "&Navigator" #define MENU_CHARTS "&Charts" #define MENU_EXPERTS_LIST "&Expert List" enum ENUM_TYPE_PROGRAM { ENUM_TYPE_EXPERT= 0 , ENUM_TYPE_SCRIPT };





The private properties of type HWND are the window and control handles that are used in the class.

class CTerminalController: public CAutoIt { private : HWND m_terminal; HWND m_journaltab; HWND m_expertstab; HWND m_navigator; HWND m_navigatortabs; HWND m_navigatorwindow; HWND m_systab32; HWND m_program; HWND m_expwindow; HWND m_explistview; long m_chartid; long m_accountNum; string m_buffer;

m_chartid refers to the chart identifier as defined by calling the MQL5 function chartID().

m_accountNum is the active account number displayed on the terminal's application title bar. This value will be used to discern one active terminal window from another.

m_buffer string is where detailed error messages will be written to in case something goes wrong.



public : CTerminalController( void ): m_terminal( 0 ), m_journaltab( 0 ), m_expertstab( 0 ), m_navigator( 0 ), m_navigatortabs( 0 ), m_navigatorwindow( 0 ), m_systab32( 0 ), m_program( 0 ), m_expwindow( 0 ), m_explistview( 0 ), m_chartid(- 1 ), m_buffer( "" ) { m_accountNum= AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_LOGIN ); StringInit (m_buffer, 1000 ); } ~CTerminalController( void ) { }



CTerminalController will have a single constructor. The default constructor initializes m_accountNum with the currently active terminal account returned by a call to AccountInfoInteger function.



The methods



string GetErrorDetails( void ) { return (m_buffer); } bool ChartExpertAdd( const ENUM_TYPE_PROGRAM p_type, const string ea_name, const string ea_relative_path, const string ea_set_file, const string chart_symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES chart_tf); bool ChartExpertRemove( const string ea_name, const string chart_symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES chart_tf); bool ChartExpertRemoveAll( void ); void CloseAlertDialogue( void ); void GetLastExpertsLogEntry( string &entry); void GetLastExpertsLogEntryByText( const string text_to_search_for, const int max_items_to_search_in, string &entry); void GetLastJournalEntry( string &entry); void GetLastJournalEntryByText( const string text_to_search_for, const int max_items_to_search_in, string &entry); bool Initialize( const long accountNumber= 0 ); bool SwitchToNewChart( string n_symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES n_tf); bool SetNotificationId( const string MetaQuotes_id); bool ToggleAutoTrading( void ); private : void SetErrorDetails( const string text); void Findbranch( const long childrenOnBranch, const string index, const string pname, string & sbuffer); bool Findprogram( const ENUM_TYPE_PROGRAM pr_type, const string program_name, const string relative_path, string & sbuffer); string PeriodToString( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES chart_tf); bool RemoveExpert( const string program_name, const string chart_symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES chart_tf); string BrokerName( void ); };



For retrieving error messages there is GetErrorDetails(). The function returns the contents of private member m_buffer. SetErrorDetails() on the other hand is a private method that is used internally to set the contents of m_buffer string member.



void CTerminalController::SetErrorDetails( const string _text) { StringFill (m_buffer, 0 ); m_buffer=_text; return ; }



The Initialize() method should be called at least once at program initialization before any other method. The method has a single default parameter, accountNumber - if the argument is non zero, it resets the value of m_accountNum class property which in turn resets all other class properties triggering the search for the main terminal window identified by m_accountNum property. Once the main window is found, all other control handles are retrieved and used to set the remaining class properties.



bool CTerminalController::Initialize( const long accountNumber= 0 ) { Init(); if (accountNumber> 0 && accountNumber!=m_accountNum) { m_accountNum=accountNumber; m_program=m_expwindow=m_systab32=m_explistview=m_navigatorwindow= 0 ; m_terminal=m_journaltab=m_expertstab=m_navigator=m_navigatortabs= 0 ; m_chartid= 0 ; } if (m_terminal) return ( true ); m_terminal=WinGetHandle( IntegerToString (m_accountNum)); if (!m_terminal) { SetErrorDetails( __FUNCTION__ + " " + string ( __LINE__ )+ ". " + "Terminal window " + IntegerToString (m_accountNum)+ " not found" ); return ( false ); } m_journaltab=ControlGetHandle(m_terminal,JOURNAL_TAB); if (!m_journaltab) { SetErrorDetails( __FUNCTION__ + " " + string ( __LINE__ )+ ". " +JOURNAL_TAB+ " not found" ); return ( false ); } m_expertstab=ControlGetHandle(m_terminal,EXPERTS_TAB); if (!m_expertstab) { SetErrorDetails( __FUNCTION__ + " " + string ( __LINE__ )+ ". " +EXPERTS_TAB+ " not found" ); return ( false ); } m_navigatorwindow=ControlGetHandle(m_terminal,NAVIGATORWINDOW); if (!m_navigatorwindow) { SetErrorDetails( __FUNCTION__ + " " + string ( __LINE__ )+ ". " +NAVIGATORWINDOW+ " not found" ); return ( false ); } m_navigator=ControlGetHandle(m_terminal,NAVIGATOR); if (!m_navigator) { SetErrorDetails( __FUNCTION__ + " " + string ( __LINE__ )+ ". " +NAVIGATOR+ " not found" ); return ( false ); } m_navigatortabs=ControlGetHandle(m_terminal,NAVIGATOR_TAB_BAR); if (!m_navigatortabs) { SetErrorDetails( __FUNCTION__ + " " + string ( __LINE__ )+ ". " +NAVIGATOR_TAB_BAR+ " not found" ); return ( false ); } StringInit (m_buffer, 1000 ); return ( true ); }



ChartExpertAdd() is used to attach expert advisors or scripts to charts. The function parameters are:



p_type - the program type, either an expert advisor or a script,

ea_name - the name of the script or expert advisor exactly as it appears in the navigator window, file extension names must not be included.

ea_relative_path - this is the relative path to a subfolder in either the Scripts or Experts folders that contains the program given by ea_name parameter, take for example the expert advisor Controls shown in the picture below, it is contained in a folder named Controls in the Examples subfolder within the Experts folder, so its path would be Examples\Controls. If the program is not in any subfolder of either the Scripts or Experts folder, then this argument should be set NULL or "".



ea_set_file is the filename of a .set file. For this argument the file extension .set should be specified.

chart_symbol and chart tf arguments specify the properties of the chart the program will be added to.



First the SwitchToNewChart() method is called. This method searches for the requested chart amongst currently open chart windows. If found, focus is set to it, otherwise the ChartOpen() function is used to open a new chart. The method is also responsible for setting the m_chartid property of the class.

The m_chartid property is then used to check if the program has already been added to the chart. If the program exists, then the method returns 'true'.



bool CTerminalController::SwitchToNewChart( string n_symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES n_tf) { if (!IsInitialized()) { SetErrorDetails( __FUNCTION__ + " " + string ( __LINE__ )+ ". " + "AutoIt library not Initialized" ); return ( false ); } string sarray[]; StringToUpper (n_symbol); string newchartname=n_symbol+ "," +PeriodToString(n_tf); if (!WinMenuSelectItem(m_terminal,MENU_WINDOW,MENU_TILEWINDOWS, "" , "" , "" , "" , "" , "" )) { SetErrorDetails( __FUNCTION__ + " " + string ( __LINE__ )+ ". " + "Failed to select menu item: Tile Windows" ); return ( false ); } Sleep ( 200 ); string windowtext=WinGetText(m_terminal); int find= StringFind (windowtext, ChartSymbol ( ChartFirst ())+ "," +PeriodToString( ChartPeriod ( ChartFirst ()))); string chartstring= StringSubstr (windowtext,find); StringReplace (chartstring, "



" , "

" ); int sarraysize= StringSplit (chartstring, StringGetCharacter ( "

" , 0 ),sarray); bool found= false ; int i; long prevChart= 0 ; m_chartid= ChartFirst (); for (i= 0 ; i<sarraysize; i++,) { if (sarray[i]== "" ) continue ; if (i> 0 ) m_chartid= ChartNext (prevChart); if ( StringFind (sarray[i],newchartname)>= 0 ) { found= true ; break ; } prevChart=m_chartid; } ArrayFree (sarray); HWND frameview= 0 ; if (found) frameview=ControlGetHandle(m_terminal,newchartname); else if ( ChartOpen (n_symbol,n_tf)) frameview=ControlGetHandle(m_terminal,newchartname); if (frameview) { if (!WinSetState(frameview,SW_MAXIMIZE)) { SetErrorDetails( __FUNCTION__ + " " + string ( __LINE__ )+ ". " + "Could not maximize " +newchartname+ " chart window" ); return ( false ); } } else { SetErrorDetails( __FUNCTION__ + " " + string ( __LINE__ )+ ". " + "Chart window " +newchartname+ " not found" ); return ( false ); } return ( true ); }



If the program is not found, preparations are made to search the Navigator pane. If the Common tab of the Navigator pane is not visible, it is enabled.

Once enabled the Findprogram() method is called to search for the MetaTrader 5 program on the systreeview32 control. The method enlists the help of the recursive method FindBranch().



bool CTerminalController::Findprogram( const ENUM_TYPE_PROGRAM pr_type, const string program_name, const string relative_path, string &sbuffer) { long listsize=GetTreeViewItemCount(m_terminal,m_navigator, "#0" ); if (!listsize) { SetErrorDetails( __FUNCTION__ + " " + string ( __LINE__ )+ ". " + "Root treeview control is empty" ); return ( false ); } else { string rpath= "" ; if (relative_path== "" ) rpath=relative_path; else { if ( StringFind (relative_path, "\\" )== 0 ) rpath= StringSubstr (relative_path, 1 ); else rpath=relative_path; if ( StringFind (rpath, "\\" , StringLen (rpath)- 1 )< 0 ) rpath+= "\\" ; } switch (pr_type) { case ENUM_TYPE_EXPERT: { string fullpath= "Expert Advisors\\" +rpath+program_name; Findbranch(listsize, "#0" ,fullpath,sbuffer); break ; } case ENUM_TYPE_SCRIPT: { string fullpath= "Scripts\\" +rpath+program_name; Findbranch(listsize, "#0" ,fullpath,sbuffer); break ; } default : Findbranch(listsize, "#0" , "" ,sbuffer); break ; } } if (sbuffer== "" ) { SetErrorDetails( __FUNCTION__ + " " + string ( __LINE__ )+ ". " + "Operation failed could not find " +program_name); return ( false ); } else return ( true ); }



FindBranch() traverses the control and also builds the string reference ID which is the path to the programs location on the systreeview32 control. The program's reference ID is needed so AutoIt can be utilised to select it and add it to the chart.



void CTerminalController::Findbranch( const long childrenOnBranch, const string index, const string pname, string &sbuffer) { if (pname== "" || index== "" ) { sbuffer=index; return ; } else { if (childrenOnBranch<= 0 ) return ; else { int find= StringFind (pname, "\\" ); long ss= 0 ; long i; for (i= 0 ; i<childrenOnBranch; i++) { ss=GetTreeViewItemCount(m_terminal,m_navigator,index+ "|#" + IntegerToString (i)); string search=(find>= 0 )? StringSubstr (pname, 0 ,find):pname; string treebranchtext=GetTreeViewItemText(m_terminal,m_navigator,index+ "|#" + IntegerToString (i)); if ( StringFind (treebranchtext,search)>= 0 && StringLen (treebranchtext)== StringLen (search)) break ; } string npath=(find>= 0 )? StringSubstr (pname,find+ 1 ): "" ; Findbranch(ss,(i<childrenOnBranch)?index+ "|#" + IntegerToString (i): "" ,npath,sbuffer); } } return ; }



At this point if the program is an expert advisor and there is another EA already on the chart, then a dialogue will appear confirming the replacement of the currently running expert advisor.



If the program launched has inputs the do... while loop cycles through the tabs, sets the .set file and ticks check buttons enabling auto trading and dll exports if needed.



Finally at the end the method returns the result of checking the chart again for the program to confirm if it has been added to the chart.



bool CTerminalController::ChartExpertAdd( const ENUM_TYPE_PROGRAM p_type, const string ea_name, const string ea_relative_path, const string ea_set_file, const string chart_symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES chart_tf) { if (!SwitchToNewChart(chart_symbol,chart_tf)) { return ( false ); } if ( StringFind ((p_type==ENUM_TYPE_EXPERT)? ChartGetString (m_chartid, CHART_EXPERT_NAME ): ChartGetString (m_chartid, CHART_SCRIPT_NAME ),ea_name)>= 0 ) { return ( true ); } if (p_type==ENUM_TYPE_EXPERT && StringFind ( ChartGetString (m_chartid, CHART_EXPERT_NAME ), ChartGetString ( ChartID (), CHART_EXPERT_NAME ))>= 0 ) { SetErrorDetails( __FUNCTION__ + " " + string ( __LINE__ )+ ". " + "Cannot replace currenlty running Expert" ); return ( false ); } if ( StringLen (ea_set_file)> 0 ) { if ( StringFind (ea_relative_path, ".set" )< 0 ) { SetErrorDetails( __FUNCTION__ + " " + string ( __LINE__ )+ ". " + "Incorrect parameter setting, set file name should contain .set file extension" ); return ( false ); } } if (!IsControlVisible(m_terminal,m_navigator)) { if (!IsControlVisible(m_terminal,m_navigatorwindow)) { if (!WinMenuSelectItem(m_terminal,MENU_VIEW,MENU_NAVIGATOR, "" , "" , "" , "" , "" , "" )) { SetErrorDetails( __FUNCTION__ + " " + string ( __LINE__ )+ ". " + "Failed to select menu item : Navigator" ); return ( false ); } } if (!ControlLeftClick(m_terminal,m_navigatortabs, 1 , 5 , 5 )) { SetErrorDetails( __FUNCTION__ + " " + string ( __LINE__ )+ ". " + "Failed to click on Navigator, Common tab" ); return ( false ); } } string treepath= "" ; if (!Findprogram(p_type,ea_name,ea_relative_path,treepath)) return ( false ); if (!SelectTreeViewItem(m_terminal,m_navigator,treepath)) { SetErrorDetails( __FUNCTION__ + " " + string ( __LINE__ )+ ". " + "Failed to select treeview item: " +treepath); return ( false ); } if (!ControlSend(m_terminal,m_navigator, "{SHIFTDOWN}{F10}{SHIFTUP}c" , 0 )) { SetErrorDetails( __FUNCTION__ + " " + string ( __LINE__ )+ ". " + "Control Send failure" ); return ( false ); } Sleep ( 500 ); m_program=WinGetHandle(ea_name); HWND dialogue=WinGetHandle(BrokerName()+ " - MetaTrader 5" ,ea_name); if (!m_program && !dialogue) { if (p_type==ENUM_TYPE_EXPERT && StringFind ( ChartGetString (m_chartid, CHART_EXPERT_NAME ),ea_name)< 0 ) { SetErrorDetails( __FUNCTION__ + " " + string ( __LINE__ )+ ". " + "Could not add program to chart" ); return ( false ); } else { return ( true ); } } if (!m_program && dialogue) { HWND button = ControlGetHandle(dialogue,YES_BUTTON); if (button) { if (ControlLeftClick(dialogue,button)) { Sleep ( 200 ); m_program=WinGetHandle(ea_name); } else { SetErrorDetails( __FUNCTION__ + " " + string ( __LINE__ )+ ". " + "Failed left click on yes button" ); WinClose(dialogue); return ( false ); } } else { SetErrorDetails( __FUNCTION__ + " " + string ( __LINE__ )+ ". " + "Yes button for dialogue not found" ); WinClose(dialogue); return ( false ); } } m_systab32=ControlGetHandle(m_program,PROGRAM_WINDOW_TAB); if (!m_systab32) { SetErrorDetails( __FUNCTION__ + " " + string ( __LINE__ )+ ". " +PROGRAM_WINDOW_TAB+ "not found" ); return ( false ); } long totaltabs=TotalTabs(m_program,m_systab32); bool algoenabled= false ; bool inputmod= false ; bool dllenabled=(totaltabs< 3 )? true : false ; do { string windowtext=WinGetText(m_program); if ( StringFind (windowtext,WINDOWTEXT_DLL)>= 0 ) { StringFill (windowtext, 0 ); HWND button=ControlGetHandle(m_program,DLLCHECK_BUTTON); if (!button) { WinClose(m_program); { SetErrorDetails( __FUNCTION__ + " " + string ( __LINE__ )+ ". " + "DLL check button not found" ); return ( false ); } } if (!IsButtonChecked(m_program,button)) { if (CheckButton(m_program,button)) dllenabled= true ; } else dllenabled= true ; if (dllenabled) { if (TabLeft(m_program,m_systab32)) if (!TabLeft(m_program,m_systab32)) { inputmod= true ; } } else { WinClose(m_program); SetErrorDetails( __FUNCTION__ + " " + string ( __LINE__ )+ ". " + "Could not enable DLL loading" ); return ( false ); } } else if ( StringFind (windowtext,WINDOWTEXT_EA)== 0 ) { StringFill (windowtext, 0 ); HWND button=ControlGetHandle(m_program,ALGOTRADECHECK_BUTTON); if (!button) { WinClose(m_program); SetErrorDetails( __FUNCTION__ + " " + string ( __LINE__ )+ ". " + "Algo check button not found" ); return ( false ); } if (!IsButtonChecked(m_program,button)) { if (CheckButton(m_program,button)) algoenabled= true ; } else algoenabled= true ; if (algoenabled) { if (!inputmod) { if (!TabRight(m_program,m_systab32)) { HWND okbutton=ControlGetHandle(m_program,OK_BUTTON_3); if (!okbutton) { WinClose(m_program); SetErrorDetails( __FUNCTION__ + " " + string ( __LINE__ )+ ". " + " Failed find Ok button" ); return ( false ); } if (!ControlLeftClick(m_program,okbutton)) { WinClose(m_program); SetErrorDetails( __FUNCTION__ + " " + string ( __LINE__ )+ ". " + " Left Click failure" ); return ( false ); } else { break ; } } } else { HWND okbutton=ControlGetHandle(m_program,OK_BUTTON_3); if (!okbutton) { WinClose(m_program); SetErrorDetails( __FUNCTION__ + " " + string ( __LINE__ )+ ". " + " Failed find Ok button" ); return ( false ); } if (!ControlLeftClick(m_program,okbutton)) { WinClose(m_program); SetErrorDetails( __FUNCTION__ + " " + string ( __LINE__ )+ ". " + " Left Click failure" ); return ( false ); } } } else { WinClose(m_program); SetErrorDetails( __FUNCTION__ + " " + string ( __LINE__ )+ ". " + "Unable to enable autotrading" ); return ( false ); } } else if ( StringFind (windowtext,WINDOWTEXT_INPUT)== 0 ) { StringFill (windowtext, 0 ); HWND button=ControlGetHandle(m_program,LOAD_BUTTON); HWND okbutton=ControlGetHandle(m_program,(totaltabs> 2 )?OK_BUTTON_1:OK_BUTTON_2); if (!okbutton) { WinClose(m_program); SetErrorDetails( __FUNCTION__ + " " + string ( __LINE__ )+ ". " + " Failed to find OK button" ); return ( false ); } if ( StringLen (ea_set_file)> 0 ) { if (!button) { WinClose(m_program); SetErrorDetails( __FUNCTION__ + " " + string ( __LINE__ )+ ". " + " Failed to find .set file load button" ); return ( false ); } if (!ControlLeftClick(m_program,button)) { WinClose(m_program); SetErrorDetails( __FUNCTION__ + " " + string ( __LINE__ )+ ". " + " Left click failure" ); return ( false ); } HWND filewin= 0 ; int try = 50 ; while (!filewin && try > 0 ) { filewin=WinGetHandle(FILEDIALOGE_WINDOW); try --; Sleep ( 200 ); } HWND filedit=ControlGetHandle(filewin,FILENAME_EDIT); if (!filedit || !filewin) { if (!filedit) { if (filewin) WinClose(filewin); } WinClose(m_program); SetErrorDetails( __FUNCTION__ + " " + string ( __LINE__ )+ ". " + " File dialogue failure" ); return ( false ); } if (ControlSetText(filewin,filedit, "" )) { if (ControlSend(filewin,filedit,ea_set_file, 1 )) { Sleep ( 200 ); if (ControlSend(filewin,filedit, "{ENTER}" , 0 )) Sleep ( 300 ); } } if (WinExists(filewin)) { WinClose(filewin); WinClose(m_program); SetErrorDetails( __FUNCTION__ + " " + string ( __LINE__ )+ ". " + " Failed to set .set file through file dialogue" ); return ( false ); } } inputmod= true ; if (algoenabled) { if (ControlLeftClick(m_program,okbutton)) break ; else { WinClose(m_program); SetErrorDetails( __FUNCTION__ + " " + string ( __LINE__ )+ ". " + " Failed to click OK button" ); return ( false ); } } else { if (!TabLeft(m_program,m_systab32)) { if (ControlLeftClick(m_program,okbutton)) break ; else { WinClose(m_program); SetErrorDetails( __FUNCTION__ + " " + string ( __LINE__ )+ ". " + " Failed to click OK button" ); return ( false ); } } } } } while (!inputmod||!dllenabled||!algoenabled); int try = 50 ; while (WinExists(m_program) && try > 0 ) { Sleep ( 500 ); try --; } if (WinExists(m_program) && !try) { WinClose(m_program); SetErrorDetails( __FUNCTION__ + " " + string ( __LINE__ )+ ". " + " Failed to add program to chart" ); return ( false ); } if (p_type==ENUM_TYPE_EXPERT && StringFind ( ChartGetString (m_chartid, CHART_EXPERT_NAME ),ea_name)< 0 ) { SetErrorDetails( __FUNCTION__ + " " + string ( __LINE__ )+ ". " + " Operation failed could not add program to chart" ); return ( false ); } return ( true ); }



ChartExpertRemove() detaches either a script or Expert Advisor from a chart. It does this by invoking the Experts window dialogue via the main application's menu. The method then iterates through the list of programs, and finds a match based on program name and chart properties (i.e. chart symbol and timeframe).

The ChartExpertRemoveAll() function removes all EA's and scripts except for the program that is actually doing the removals.



bool CTerminalController::ChartExpertRemove( const string ea_name, const string chart_symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES chart_tf) { return (RemoveExpert(ea_name,chart_symbol,chart_tf)); }





bool CTerminalController::RemoveExpert( const string program_name, const string chart_symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES chart_tf) { if (!IsInitialized()) { SetErrorDetails( __FUNCTION__ + " " + string ( __LINE__ )+ ". " + "AutoIt library not Initialized" ); return ( false ); } if (!WinMenuSelectItem(m_terminal,MENU_CHARTS,MENU_EXPERTS_LIST, "" , "" , "" , "" , "" , "" )) { SetErrorDetails( __FUNCTION__ + " " + string ( __LINE__ )+ ". " + "Menu selection failure." ); return ( false ); } Sleep ( 200 ); m_expwindow=WinGetHandle(EXPERTS_WINDOW); if (!m_expwindow) { SetErrorDetails( __FUNCTION__ + " " + string ( __LINE__ )+ ". " +EXPERTS_WINDOW+ " window not found" ); return ( false ); } m_explistview=ControlGetHandle(m_expwindow,EXPERTS_WINDOW_LISTVIEW); if (!m_explistview) { SetErrorDetails( __FUNCTION__ + " " + string ( __LINE__ )+ ". " +EXPERTS_WINDOW_LISTVIEW+ " control not found" ); return ( false ); } HWND remove_button=ControlGetHandle(m_expwindow,EXPERTS_REMOVE_BUTTON); if (!remove_button) { SetErrorDetails( __FUNCTION__ + " " + string ( __LINE__ )+ ". " + "Remove button not found" ); return ( false ); } long listsize=GetListViewItemCount(m_expwindow,m_explistview); if (listsize<= 0 ) { return ( true ); } string newchartname=chart_symbol; StringToUpper (newchartname); newchartname+= "," +PeriodToString(chart_tf); bool found= false ; ClearAllListViewItemSelections(m_expwindow,m_explistview); for ( int i= 0 ; i< int (listsize); i++) { if (!SelectListViewItem(m_expwindow,m_explistview, IntegerToString (i), "" )) continue ; string pname=GetListViewItemText(m_expwindow,m_explistview, IntegerToString (i), "0" ); string chartname=GetListViewItemText(m_expwindow,m_explistview, IntegerToString (i), "1" ); if ( StringFind (pname,program_name)>= 0 && StringFind (chartname,newchartname)>= 0 ) { if (IsControlEnabled(m_expwindow,remove_button)) if (ControlLeftClick(m_expwindow,remove_button)) found= true ; } if (found) break ; ClearAllListViewItemSelections(m_expwindow,m_explistview); } WinClose(m_expwindow); return (found); }



GetLastExpertsLogEntry() and GetLastJournalEntry() methods output to a string reference the last entry made to the experts log and the journal log respectively.

The methods interact with either the journal or experts tabs and do not read from the actual log files, they basically scrape text from the listview32 control. If the tabs have been manually cleared, the methods cannot retrieve data directly from the log files.



void CTerminalController::GetLastJournalEntry( string &entry) { entry= "" ; if (!IsInitialized()) { SetErrorDetails( __FUNCTION__ + " " + string ( __LINE__ )+ ". " + "AutoIt library not Initialized" ); return ; } long listsize=GetListViewItemCount(m_terminal,m_journaltab); if (listsize<= 0 ) return ; ClipPut( "" ); if (!ClearAllListViewItemSelections(m_terminal,m_journaltab)) { SetErrorDetails( __FUNCTION__ + " " + string ( __LINE__ )+ ". " + "failed to deselect all listview items" ); return ; } if (!SelectListViewItem(m_terminal,m_journaltab, IntegerToString (listsize- 1 ), "" )) { SetErrorDetails( __FUNCTION__ + " " + string ( __LINE__ )+ ". " + "failed to select last listview item" ); return ; } if (!ControlSend(m_terminal,m_journaltab, "{LCTRL down}c{LCTRL up}" , 0 )) { SetErrorDetails( __FUNCTION__ + " " + string ( __LINE__ )+ ". " + "failed to send keys to control" ); return ; } ClipGet(entry); StringTrimRight (entry); ClipPut( "" ); ClearAllListViewItemSelections(m_terminal,m_journaltab); return ; } void CTerminalController::GetLastExpertsLogEntry( string &entry) { entry= "" ; if (!IsInitialized()) { SetErrorDetails( __FUNCTION__ + " " + string ( __LINE__ )+ ". " + "AutoIt library not Initialized" ); return ; } long listsize=GetListViewItemCount(m_terminal,m_expertstab); if (listsize<= 0 ) return ; ClipPut( "" ); if (!ClearAllListViewItemSelections(m_terminal,m_expertstab)) { SetErrorDetails( __FUNCTION__ + " " + string ( __LINE__ )+ ". " + "failed to deselect all listview items" ); return ; } if (!SelectListViewItem(m_terminal,m_expertstab, IntegerToString (listsize- 1 ), "" )) { SetErrorDetails( __FUNCTION__ + " " + string ( __LINE__ )+ ". " + "failed to select last listview item" ); return ; } if (!ControlSend(m_terminal,m_expertstab, "{LCTRL down}c{LCTRL up}" , 0 )) { SetErrorDetails( __FUNCTION__ + " " + string ( __LINE__ )+ ". " + "failed to send keys to control" ); return ; } ClipGet(entry); StringTrimRight (entry); ClipPut( "" ); ClearAllListViewItemSelections(m_terminal,m_expertstab); return ; }



GetLastExpertsLogEntryByText() and GetLastJournalEntryByText() functions return the last log entry that matches text_to_search_for parameter. The functions start the search from the most recent log entry going backwards in time. The max_items_to_search_in parameter sets the maximum number log entries to iterate through. For example if set to 10, the function will iterate through the last 10 log entries looking for a match. If this parameter is set to 0 or a negative number, then the function iterates through all the log entries.



void CTerminalController::GetLastExpertsLogEntryByText( const string text_to_search_for, const int max_items_to_search_in, string &entry) { entry= "" ; if (!IsInitialized()) { SetErrorDetails( __FUNCTION__ + " " + string ( __LINE__ )+ ". " + "AutoIt library not Initialized" ); return ; } string items; string itemsarray[]; long listsize=GetListViewItemCount(m_terminal,m_expertstab); if (listsize<= 0 ) return ; long stop=(max_items_to_search_in> 0 )? listsize-max_items_to_search_in: 0 ; if (!ClearAllListViewItemSelections(m_terminal,m_expertstab)) { SetErrorDetails( __FUNCTION__ + " " + string ( __LINE__ )+ ". " + "failed to deselect all listview items" ); return ; } if (stop<= 0 ) { if (!SelectAllListViewItems(m_terminal,m_expertstab)) { SetErrorDetails( __FUNCTION__ + " " + string ( __LINE__ )+ ". " + "failed to select all listview items" ); return ; } StringInit (items, int (listsize)* 1000 ); } else { if (!SelectListViewItem(m_terminal,m_expertstab, IntegerToString (stop), IntegerToString (listsize- 1 ))) { SetErrorDetails( __FUNCTION__ + " " + string ( __LINE__ )+ ". " + "failed to select " + IntegerToString (stop)+ " listview items" ); return ; } StringInit (items, int (stop)* 1000 ); } ClipPut( "" ); if (!ControlSend(m_terminal,m_expertstab, "{LCTRL down}c" , 0 )) { SetErrorDetails( __FUNCTION__ + " " + string ( __LINE__ )+ ". " + "failed to send keys to control" ); return ; } ClipGet(items); ClipPut( "" ); ClearAllListViewItemSelections(m_terminal,m_expertstab); int a_size= StringSplit (items, StringGetCharacter ( "

" , 0 ),itemsarray); for ( int i=(a_size- 1 ); i>= 0 ; i--) { if (itemsarray[i]== "" ) continue ; if ( StringFind (itemsarray[i],text_to_search_for, 24 )>= 24 ) { entry=itemsarray[i]; StringTrimRight (entry); break ;; } } ArrayFree (itemsarray); return ; } void CTerminalController::GetLastJournalEntryByText( const string text_to_search_for, const int max_items_to_search_in, string &entry) { entry= "" ; if (!IsInitialized()) { SetErrorDetails( __FUNCTION__ + " " + string ( __LINE__ )+ ". " + "AutoIt library not Initialized" ); return ; } string items; string itemsarray[]; long listsize=GetListViewItemCount(m_terminal,m_journaltab); if (listsize<= 0 ) return ; long stop=(max_items_to_search_in> 0 )? listsize-max_items_to_search_in: 0 ; if (!ClearAllListViewItemSelections(m_terminal,m_journaltab)) { SetErrorDetails( __FUNCTION__ + " " + string ( __LINE__ )+ ". " + "failed to deselect all listview items" ); return ; } if (stop<= 0 ) { if (!SelectAllListViewItems(m_terminal,m_journaltab)) { SetErrorDetails( __FUNCTION__ + " " + string ( __LINE__ )+ ". " + "failed to select all listview items" ); return ; } StringInit (items, int (listsize)* 1000 ); } else { if (!SelectListViewItem(m_terminal,m_journaltab, IntegerToString (stop), IntegerToString (listsize- 1 ))) { SetErrorDetails( __FUNCTION__ + " " + string ( __LINE__ )+ ". " + "failed to select " + IntegerToString (stop)+ " listview items" ); return ; } StringInit (items, int (stop)* 1000 ); } ClipPut( "" ); if (!ControlSend(m_terminal,m_journaltab, "{LCTRL down}c" , 0 )) { SetErrorDetails( __FUNCTION__ + " " + string ( __LINE__ )+ ". " + "failed to send keys to control" ); return ; } ClipGet(items); ClipPut( "" ); ClearAllListViewItemSelections(m_terminal,m_journaltab); int a_size= StringSplit (items, StringGetCharacter ( "

" , 0 ),itemsarray); for ( int i=(a_size- 1 ); i>= 0 ; i--) { if (itemsarray[i]== "" ) continue ; if ( StringFind (itemsarray[i],text_to_search_for, 24 )>= 24 ) { entry=itemsarray[i]; StringTrimRight (entry); break ;; } } ArrayFree (itemsarray); return ; }



The SetNotificationId() method is a throwback to the original demonstration of this concept. It takes a string parameter of a maximum of four MetaQuotes IDs.

bool CTerminalController::SetNotificationId( const string MetaQuotes_id) { if (!IsInitialized()) { SetErrorDetails( __FUNCTION__ + " " + string ( __LINE__ )+ ". " + "AutoIt library not Initialized" ); return ( false ); } string itemsarray[]; int totalids= StringSplit (MetaQuotes_id, StringGetCharacter ( "," , 0 ),itemsarray); if (totalids> 4 ) { SetErrorDetails( __FUNCTION__ + " " + string ( __LINE__ )+ ". " + "Invalid parameter settings, Only maximum of 4 MetaQuotes ID's allowed" ); return ( false ); } HWND opt_window,opt_tab,edit,ok,checkbutton1,checkbutton2,checkbutton3; if (!WinMenuSelectItem(m_terminal,MENU_TOOLS,MENU_OPTIONS, "" , "" , "" , "" , "" , "" )) { SetErrorDetails( __FUNCTION__ + " " + string ( __LINE__ )+ ". " + "Menu selection failure." ); return ( false ); } Sleep ( 200 ); opt_window=WinGetHandle(OPTWINDOW); if (!opt_window) { SetErrorDetails( __FUNCTION__ + " " + string ( __LINE__ )+ ". " + "Options Window not found." ); return ( false ); } opt_tab=ControlGetHandle(opt_window,OPTWINDOW_TAB); if (!opt_tab) { SetErrorDetails( __FUNCTION__ + " " + string ( __LINE__ )+ ". " + "Options Window tab control not found" ); WinClose(opt_window); return ( false ); } RECT wnsize; WinClientSize(opt_window,wnsize); int y= 5 ; int x= 5 ; string wintext=WinGetText(opt_window); while ( StringFind (wintext,NOTIFICATIONS_TEXT)< 0 ) { if (x<wnsize.right && ControlLeftClick(opt_window,opt_tab, 1 ,x, 5 )) { wintext=WinGetText(opt_window); x+=y; } else { SetErrorDetails( __FUNCTION__ + " " + string ( __LINE__ )+ ". " + "Notification settings tab not found" ); WinClose(opt_window); return ( false ); } } checkbutton1=ControlGetHandle(opt_window,OPTWINDOW_CHECK_1); if (!checkbutton1) { SetErrorDetails( __FUNCTION__ + " " + string ( __LINE__ )+ ". " + "Enable Notifications check button not found" ); WinClose(opt_window); return ( false ); } checkbutton2=ControlGetHandle(opt_window,OPTWINDOW_CHECK_2); if (!checkbutton2) { SetErrorDetails( __FUNCTION__ + " " + string ( __LINE__ )+ ". " + "Enable Notifications from terminal check button not found" ); WinClose(opt_window); return ( false ); } checkbutton3=ControlGetHandle(opt_window,OPTWINDOW_CHECK_3); if (!checkbutton3) { SetErrorDetails( __FUNCTION__ + " " + string ( __LINE__ )+ ". " + "Enable Notifications from trade server check button not found" ); WinClose(opt_window); return ( false ); } ok=ControlGetHandle(opt_window,OPTWINDOW_OK); if (!ok) { SetErrorDetails( __FUNCTION__ + " " + string ( __LINE__ )+ ". " + "OK button not found" ); WinClose(opt_window); return ( false ); } edit=ControlGetHandle(opt_window,OPTWINDOW_EDIT); if (!checkbutton1) { SetErrorDetails( __FUNCTION__ + " " + string ( __LINE__ )+ ". " + "Notification Ids edit control not found" ); WinClose(opt_window); return ( false ); } string current_id=ControlGetText(opt_window,edit); if (! StringCompare (current_id,MetaQuotes_id)) { WinClose(opt_window); return ( true ); } if (!IsButtonChecked(opt_window,checkbutton1)) CheckButton(opt_window,checkbutton1); if (IsControlEnabled(opt_window,checkbutton2) && !IsButtonChecked(opt_window,checkbutton2)) CheckButton(opt_window,checkbutton2); if (IsControlEnabled(opt_window,checkbutton3) && !IsButtonChecked(opt_window,checkbutton3)) CheckButton(opt_window,checkbutton3); if (ControlSetText(opt_window,edit, "" )) ControlSend(opt_window,edit,MetaQuotes_id, 1 ); if (ControlLeftClick(opt_window,ok)) Sleep ( 200 ); if (WinExists(opt_window)) WinClose(opt_window); return ( true ); }

The CloseAlertDialogue() when called looks for any alert pop-up and closes.

void CTerminalController::CloseAlertDialogue( void ) { static datetime lastcheck; if (!IsInitialized()) { SetErrorDetails( __FUNCTION__ + " " + string ( __LINE__ )+ ". " + "AutoIt library not Initialized" ); return ; } if (WinExists(ALERTWINDOW, "" )) { string alertmessage; StringInit (alertmessage, 200 ); GetLastExpertsLogEntryByText(ALERTWINDOW, 0 ,alertmessage); if ( StringLen (alertmessage)> 0 ) { datetime check= StringToTime ( StringSubstr (alertmessage, 0 , 24 )); if (check>lastcheck && check> iTime ( NULL , PERIOD_D1 , 0 )) { WinClose(ALERTWINDOW, "" ); lastcheck=check; } } } return ; }

The code for the whole class is shown below

#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com " #include<autoItbase.mqh> #define JOURNAL_TAB "SysListView321" #define EXPERTS_TAB "SysListView327" #define NAVIGATOR "SysTreeView321" #define NAVIGATOR_TAB_BAR "AfxWnd140su3" #define PROGRAM_WINDOW_TAB "SysTabControl321" #define EXPERTS_WINDOW_LISTVIEW "SysListView321" #define EXPERTS_REMOVE_BUTTON "Button2" #define DLLCHECK_BUTTON "Button1" #define ALGOTRADECHECK_BUTTON "Button4" #define OK_BUTTON_1 "Button7" #define OK_BUTTON_2 "Button3" #define OK_BUTTON_3 "Button5" #define LOAD_BUTTON "Button1" #define YES_BUTTON "Button1" #define FILENAME_EDIT "Edit1" #define OPTWINDOW_TAB "SysTabControl321" #define OPTWINDOW_CHECK_1 "Button1" #define OPTWINDOW_CHECK_2 "Button2" #define OPTWINDOW_CHECK_3 "Button6" #define OPTWINDOW_OK "Button7" #define OPTWINDOW_EDIT "Edit1" #define EXPERTS_WINDOW "Experts" #define NAVIGATORWINDOW "Navigator" #define TOOLBOXWINDOW "Toolbox" #define FILEDIALOGE_WINDOW "Open" #define WINDOWTEXT_DLL "Allow DLL" #define WINDOWTEXT_EA "Expert Advisor settings" #define WINDOWTEXT_INPUT "Input" #define OPTWINDOW "Options" #define NOTIFICATIONS_TEXT "Enable Push notifications" #define ALERTWINDOW "Alert" #define MENU_TOOLS "&Tools" #define MENU_OPTIONS "&Options" #define MENU_WINDOW "&Window" #define MENU_TILEWINDOWS "&Tile Windows" #define MENU_VIEW "&View" #define MENU_NAVIGATOR "&Navigator" #define MENU_CHARTS "&Charts" #define MENU_EXPERTS_LIST "&Expert List" enum ENUM_TYPE_PROGRAM { ENUM_TYPE_EXPERT= 0 , ENUM_TYPE_SCRIPT }; class CTerminalController: public CAutoIt { private : HWND m_terminal; HWND m_journaltab; HWND m_expertstab; HWND m_navigator; HWND m_navigatortabs; HWND m_navigatorwindow; HWND m_systab32; HWND m_program; HWND m_expwindow; HWND m_explistview; long m_chartid; long m_accountNum; string m_buffer; public : CTerminalController( void ): m_terminal( 0 ), m_journaltab( 0 ), m_expertstab( 0 ), m_navigator( 0 ), m_navigatortabs( 0 ), m_navigatorwindow( 0 ), m_systab32( 0 ), m_program( 0 ), m_expwindow( 0 ), m_explistview( 0 ), m_chartid(- 1 ), m_buffer( "" ) { m_accountNum= AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_LOGIN ); StringInit (m_buffer, 1000 ); } ~CTerminalController( void ) { } string GetErrorDetails( void ) { return (m_buffer); } bool ChartExpertAdd( const ENUM_TYPE_PROGRAM p_type, const string ea_name, const string ea_relative_path, const string ea_set_file, const string chart_symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES chart_tf); bool ChartExpertRemove( const string ea_name, const string chart_symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES chart_tf); bool ChartExpertRemoveAll( void ); void CloseAlertDialogue( void ); void GetLastExpertsLogEntry( string &entry); void GetLastExpertsLogEntryByText( const string text_to_search_for, const int max_items_to_search_in, string &entry); void GetLastJournalEntry( string &entry); void GetLastJournalEntryByText( const string text_to_search_for, const int max_items_to_search_in, string &entry); bool Initialize( const long accountNumber= 0 ); bool SwitchToNewChart( string n_symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES n_tf); bool SetNotificationId( const string MetaQuotes_id); bool ToggleAutoTrading( void ); private : void SetErrorDetails( const string text); void Findbranch( const long childrenOnBranch, const string index, const string pname, string & sbuffer); bool Findprogram( const ENUM_TYPE_PROGRAM pr_type, const string program_name, const string relative_path, string & sbuffer); string PeriodToString( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES chart_tf); bool RemoveExpert( const string program_name, const string chart_symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES chart_tf); string BrokerName( void ); }; bool CTerminalController::Initialize( const long accountNumber= 0 ) { Init(); if (accountNumber> 0 && accountNumber!=m_accountNum) { m_accountNum=accountNumber; m_program=m_expwindow=m_systab32=m_explistview=m_navigatorwindow= 0 ; m_terminal=m_journaltab=m_expertstab=m_navigator=m_navigatortabs= 0 ; m_chartid= 0 ; } if (m_terminal) return ( true ); m_terminal=WinGetHandle( IntegerToString (m_accountNum)); if (!m_terminal) { SetErrorDetails( __FUNCTION__ + " " + string ( __LINE__ )+ ". " + "Terminal window " + IntegerToString (m_accountNum)+ " not found" ); return ( false ); } m_journaltab=ControlGetHandle(m_terminal,JOURNAL_TAB); if (!m_journaltab) { SetErrorDetails( __FUNCTION__ + " " + string ( __LINE__ )+ ". " +JOURNAL_TAB+ " not found" ); return ( false ); } m_expertstab=ControlGetHandle(m_terminal,EXPERTS_TAB); if (!m_expertstab) { SetErrorDetails( __FUNCTION__ + " " + string ( __LINE__ )+ ". " +EXPERTS_TAB+ " not found" ); return ( false ); } m_navigatorwindow=ControlGetHandle(m_terminal,NAVIGATORWINDOW); if (!m_navigatorwindow) { SetErrorDetails( __FUNCTION__ + " " + string ( __LINE__ )+ ". " +NAVIGATORWINDOW+ " not found" ); return ( false ); } m_navigator=ControlGetHandle(m_terminal,NAVIGATOR); if (!m_navigator) { SetErrorDetails( __FUNCTION__ + " " + string ( __LINE__ )+ ". " +NAVIGATOR+ " not found" ); return ( false ); } m_navigatortabs=ControlGetHandle(m_terminal,NAVIGATOR_TAB_BAR); if (!m_navigatortabs) { SetErrorDetails( __FUNCTION__ + " " + string ( __LINE__ )+ ". " +NAVIGATOR_TAB_BAR+ " not found" ); return ( false ); } StringInit (m_buffer, 1000 ); return ( true ); } bool CTerminalController::SwitchToNewChart( string n_symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES n_tf) { if (!IsInitialized()) { SetErrorDetails( __FUNCTION__ + " " + string ( __LINE__ )+ ". " + "AutoIt library not Initialized" ); return ( false ); } string sarray[]; StringToUpper (n_symbol); string newchartname=n_symbol+ "," +PeriodToString(n_tf); if (!WinMenuSelectItem(m_terminal,MENU_WINDOW,MENU_TILEWINDOWS, "" , "" , "" , "" , "" , "" )) { SetErrorDetails( __FUNCTION__ + " " + string ( __LINE__ )+ ". " + "Failed to select menu item: Tile Windows" ); return ( false ); } Sleep ( 200 ); string windowtext=WinGetText(m_terminal); int find= StringFind (windowtext, ChartSymbol ( ChartFirst ())+ "," +PeriodToString( ChartPeriod ( ChartFirst ()))); string chartstring= StringSubstr (windowtext,find); StringReplace (chartstring, "



" , "

" ); int sarraysize= StringSplit (chartstring, StringGetCharacter ( "

" , 0 ),sarray); bool found= false ; int i; long prevChart= 0 ; m_chartid= ChartFirst (); for (i= 0 ; i<sarraysize; i++,) { if (sarray[i]== "" ) continue ; if (i> 0 ) m_chartid= ChartNext (prevChart); if ( StringFind (sarray[i],newchartname)>= 0 ) { found= true ; break ; } prevChart=m_chartid; } ArrayFree (sarray); HWND frameview= 0 ; if (found) frameview=ControlGetHandle(m_terminal,newchartname); else if ( ChartOpen (n_symbol,n_tf)) frameview=ControlGetHandle(m_terminal,newchartname); if (frameview) { if (!WinSetState(frameview,SW_MAXIMIZE)) { SetErrorDetails( __FUNCTION__ + " " + string ( __LINE__ )+ ". " + "Could not maximize " +newchartname+ " chart window" ); return ( false ); } } else { SetErrorDetails( __FUNCTION__ + " " + string ( __LINE__ )+ ". " + "Chart window " +newchartname+ " not found" ); return ( false ); } return ( true ); } bool CTerminalController::ChartExpertAdd( const ENUM_TYPE_PROGRAM p_type, const string ea_name, const string ea_relative_path, const string ea_set_file, const string chart_symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES chart_tf) { if (!SwitchToNewChart(chart_symbol,chart_tf)) { return ( false ); } if ( StringFind ((p_type==ENUM_TYPE_EXPERT)? ChartGetString (m_chartid, CHART_EXPERT_NAME ): ChartGetString (m_chartid, CHART_SCRIPT_NAME ),ea_name)>= 0 ) { return ( true ); } if (p_type==ENUM_TYPE_EXPERT && StringFind ( ChartGetString (m_chartid, CHART_EXPERT_NAME ), ChartGetString ( ChartID (), CHART_EXPERT_NAME ))>= 0 ) { SetErrorDetails( __FUNCTION__ + " " + string ( __LINE__ )+ ". " + "Cannot replace currenlty running Expert" ); return ( false ); } if ( StringLen (ea_set_file)> 0 ) { if ( StringFind (ea_relative_path, ".set" )< 0 ) { SetErrorDetails( __FUNCTION__ + " " + string ( __LINE__ )+ ". " + "Incorrect parameter setting, set file name should contain .set file extension" ); return ( false ); } } if (!IsControlVisible(m_terminal,m_navigator)) { if (!IsControlVisible(m_terminal,m_navigatorwindow)) { if (!WinMenuSelectItem(m_terminal,MENU_VIEW,MENU_NAVIGATOR, "" , "" , "" , "" , "" , "" )) { SetErrorDetails( __FUNCTION__ + " " + string ( __LINE__ )+ ". " + "Failed to select menu item : Navigator" ); return ( false ); } } if (!ControlLeftClick(m_terminal,m_navigatortabs, 1 , 5 , 5 )) { SetErrorDetails( __FUNCTION__ + " " + string ( __LINE__ )+ ". " + "Failed to click on Navigator, Common tab" ); return ( false ); } } string treepath= "" ; if (!Findprogram(p_type,ea_name,ea_relative_path,treepath)) return ( false ); if (!SelectTreeViewItem(m_terminal,m_navigator,treepath)) { SetErrorDetails( __FUNCTION__ + " " + string ( __LINE__ )+ ". " + "Failed to select treeview item: " +treepath); return ( false ); } if (!ControlSend(m_terminal,m_navigator, "{SHIFTDOWN}{F10}{SHIFTUP}c" , 0 )) { SetErrorDetails( __FUNCTION__ + " " + string ( __LINE__ )+ ". " + "Control Send failure" ); return ( false ); } Sleep ( 500 ); m_program=WinGetHandle(ea_name); HWND dialogue=WinGetHandle(BrokerName()+ " - MetaTrader 5" ,ea_name); if (!m_program && !dialogue) { if (p_type==ENUM_TYPE_EXPERT && StringFind ( ChartGetString (m_chartid, CHART_EXPERT_NAME ),ea_name)< 0 ) { SetErrorDetails( __FUNCTION__ + " " + string ( __LINE__ )+ ". " + "Could not add program to chart" ); return ( false ); } else { return ( true ); } } if (!m_program && dialogue) { HWND button = ControlGetHandle(dialogue,YES_BUTTON); if (button) { if (ControlLeftClick(dialogue,button)) { Sleep ( 200 ); m_program=WinGetHandle(ea_name); } else { SetErrorDetails( __FUNCTION__ + " " + string ( __LINE__ )+ ". " + "Failed left click on yes button" ); WinClose(dialogue); return ( false ); } } else { SetErrorDetails( __FUNCTION__ + " " + string ( __LINE__ )+ ". " + "Yes button for dialogue not found" ); WinClose(dialogue); return ( false ); } } m_systab32=ControlGetHandle(m_program,PROGRAM_WINDOW_TAB); if (!m_systab32) { SetErrorDetails( __FUNCTION__ + " " + string ( __LINE__ )+ ". " +PROGRAM_WINDOW_TAB+ "not found" ); return ( false ); } long totaltabs=TotalTabs(m_program,m_systab32); bool algoenabled= false ; bool inputmod= false ; bool dllenabled=(totaltabs< 3 )? true : false ; do { string windowtext=WinGetText(m_program); if ( StringFind (windowtext,WINDOWTEXT_DLL)>= 0 ) { StringFill (windowtext, 0 ); HWND button=ControlGetHandle(m_program,DLLCHECK_BUTTON); if (!button) { WinClose(m_program); { SetErrorDetails( __FUNCTION__ + " " + string ( __LINE__ )+ ". " + "DLL check button not found" ); return ( false ); } } if (!IsButtonChecked(m_program,button)) { if (CheckButton(m_program,button)) dllenabled= true ; } else dllenabled= true ; if (dllenabled) { if (TabLeft(m_program,m_systab32)) if (!TabLeft(m_program,m_systab32)) { inputmod= true ; } } else { WinClose(m_program); SetErrorDetails( __FUNCTION__ + " " + string ( __LINE__ )+ ". " + "Could not enable DLL loading" ); return ( false ); } } else if ( StringFind (windowtext,WINDOWTEXT_EA)== 0 ) { StringFill (windowtext, 0 ); HWND button=ControlGetHandle(m_program,ALGOTRADECHECK_BUTTON); if (!button) { WinClose(m_program); SetErrorDetails( __FUNCTION__ + " " + string ( __LINE__ )+ ". " + "Algo check button not found" ); return ( false ); } if (!IsButtonChecked(m_program,button)) { if (CheckButton(m_program,button)) algoenabled= true ; } else algoenabled= true ; if (algoenabled) { if (!inputmod) { if (!TabRight(m_program,m_systab32)) { HWND okbutton=ControlGetHandle(m_program,OK_BUTTON_3); if (!okbutton) { WinClose(m_program); SetErrorDetails( __FUNCTION__ + " " + string ( __LINE__ )+ ". " + " Failed find Ok button" ); return ( false ); } if (!ControlLeftClick(m_program,okbutton)) { WinClose(m_program); SetErrorDetails( __FUNCTION__ + " " + string ( __LINE__ )+ ". " + " Left Click failure" ); return ( false ); } else { break ; } } } else { HWND okbutton=ControlGetHandle(m_program,OK_BUTTON_3); if (!okbutton) { WinClose(m_program); SetErrorDetails( __FUNCTION__ + " " + string ( __LINE__ )+ ". " + " Failed find Ok button" ); return ( false ); } if (!ControlLeftClick(m_program,okbutton)) { WinClose(m_program); SetErrorDetails( __FUNCTION__ + " " + string ( __LINE__ )+ ". " + " Left Click failure" ); return ( false ); } } } else { WinClose(m_program); SetErrorDetails( __FUNCTION__ + " " + string ( __LINE__ )+ ". " + "Unable to enable autotrading" ); return ( false ); } } else if ( StringFind (windowtext,WINDOWTEXT_INPUT)== 0 ) { StringFill (windowtext, 0 ); HWND button=ControlGetHandle(m_program,LOAD_BUTTON); HWND okbutton=ControlGetHandle(m_program,(totaltabs> 2 )?OK_BUTTON_1:OK_BUTTON_2); if (!okbutton) { WinClose(m_program); SetErrorDetails( __FUNCTION__ + " " + string ( __LINE__ )+ ". " + " Failed to find OK button" ); return ( false ); } if ( StringLen (ea_set_file)> 0 ) { if (!button) { WinClose(m_program); SetErrorDetails( __FUNCTION__ + " " + string ( __LINE__ )+ ". " + " Failed to find .set file load button" ); return ( false ); } if (!ControlLeftClick(m_program,button)) { WinClose(m_program); SetErrorDetails( __FUNCTION__ + " " + string ( __LINE__ )+ ". " + " Left click failure" ); return ( false ); } HWND filewin= 0 ; int try = 50 ; while (!filewin && try > 0 ) { filewin=WinGetHandle(FILEDIALOGE_WINDOW); try --; Sleep ( 200 ); } HWND filedit=ControlGetHandle(filewin,FILENAME_EDIT); if (!filedit || !filewin) { if (!filedit) { if (filewin) WinClose(filewin); } WinClose(m_program); SetErrorDetails( __FUNCTION__ + " " + string ( __LINE__ )+ ". " + " File dialogue failure" ); return ( false ); } if (ControlSetText(filewin,filedit, "" )) { if (ControlSend(filewin,filedit,ea_set_file, 1 )) { Sleep ( 200 ); if (ControlSend(filewin,filedit, "{ENTER}" , 0 )) Sleep ( 300 ); } } if (WinExists(filewin)) { WinClose(filewin); WinClose(m_program); SetErrorDetails( __FUNCTION__ + " " + string ( __LINE__ )+ ". " + " Failed to set .set file through file dialogue" ); return ( false ); } } inputmod= true ; if (algoenabled) { if (ControlLeftClick(m_program,okbutton)) break ; else { WinClose(m_program); SetErrorDetails( __FUNCTION__ + " " + string ( __LINE__ )+ ". " + " Failed to click OK button" ); return ( false ); } } else { if (!TabLeft(m_program,m_systab32)) { if (ControlLeftClick(m_program,okbutton)) break ; else { WinClose(m_program); SetErrorDetails( __FUNCTION__ + " " + string ( __LINE__ )+ ". " + " Failed to click OK button" ); return ( false ); } } } } } while (!inputmod||!dllenabled||!algoenabled); int try = 50 ; while (WinExists(m_program) && try > 0 ) { Sleep ( 500 ); try --; } if (WinExists(m_program) && !try) { WinClose(m_program); SetErrorDetails( __FUNCTION__ + " " + string ( __LINE__ )+ ". " + " Failed to add program to chart" ); return ( false ); } if (p_type==ENUM_TYPE_EXPERT && StringFind ( ChartGetString (m_chartid, CHART_EXPERT_NAME ),ea_name)< 0 ) { SetErrorDetails( __FUNCTION__ + " " + string ( __LINE__ )+ ". " + " Operation failed could not add program to chart" ); return ( false ); } return ( true ); } bool CTerminalController::ChartExpertRemove( const string ea_name, const string chart_symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES chart_tf) { return (RemoveExpert(ea_name,chart_symbol,chart_tf)); } bool CTerminalController::ChartExpertRemoveAll( void ) { if (!IsInitialized()) { SetErrorDetails( __FUNCTION__ + " " + string ( __LINE__ )+ ". " + "AutoIt library not Initialized" ); return ( false ); } if (!WinMenuSelectItem(m_terminal,MENU_CHARTS,MENU_EXPERTS_LIST, "" , "" , "" , "" , "" , "" )) { SetErrorDetails( __FUNCTION__ + " " + string ( __LINE__ )+ ". " + "Menu selection failure." ); return ( false ); } Sleep ( 200 ); m_expwindow=WinGetHandle(EXPERTS_WINDOW); if (!m_expwindow) { SetErrorDetails( __FUNCTION__ + " " + string ( __LINE__ )+ ". " +EXPERTS_WINDOW+ " window not found" ); return ( false ); } m_explistview=ControlGetHandle(m_expwindow,EXPERTS_WINDOW_LISTVIEW); if (!m_explistview) { SetErrorDetails( __FUNCTION__ + " " + string ( __LINE__ )+ ". " +EXPERTS_WINDOW_LISTVIEW+ " control not found" ); WinClose(m_expwindow); return ( false ); } HWND remove_button=ControlGetHandle(m_expwindow,EXPERTS_REMOVE_BUTTON); if (!remove_button) { SetErrorDetails( __FUNCTION__ + " " + string ( __LINE__ )+ ". " + "Remove button not found" ); WinClose(m_expwindow); return ( false ); } long listsize=GetListViewItemCount(m_expwindow,m_explistview); if (listsize<= 1 ) { WinClose(m_expwindow); return ( true ); } string prgname; ENUM_PROGRAM_TYPE mql_program=( ENUM_PROGRAM_TYPE ) MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_PROGRAM_TYPE ); switch (mql_program) { case PROGRAM_SCRIPT : { prgname= ChartGetString ( ChartID (), CHART_SCRIPT_NAME ); break ; } case PROGRAM_EXPERT : { prgname= ChartGetString ( ChartID (), CHART_EXPERT_NAME ); break ; } default : prgname= "" ; } if (prgname== "" ) { SetErrorDetails( __FUNCTION__ + " " + string ( __LINE__ )+ ". " + "Unable to determine name of current program" ); WinClose(m_expwindow); return ( false ); } do { ClearAllListViewItemSelections(m_expwindow,m_explistview); for ( int i= 0 ; i< int (listsize); i++) { if (!SelectListViewItem(m_expwindow,m_explistview, IntegerToString (i), "" )) continue ; string pname=GetListViewItemText(m_expwindow,m_explistview, IntegerToString (i), "0" ); if ( StringFind (pname,prgname)< 0 ) { if (IsControlEnabled(m_expwindow,remove_button)) { if (ControlLeftClick(m_expwindow,remove_button)) { listsize--; Sleep ( 500 ); break ; } else { SetErrorDetails( __FUNCTION__ + " " + string ( __LINE__ )+ ". " + "Failed to click remove button" ); break ; } } else { SetErrorDetails( __FUNCTION__ + " " + string ( __LINE__ )+ ". " + "Remove button is disabled" ); break ; } } else { ClearAllListViewItemSelections(m_expwindow,m_explistview); continue ; } } } while (listsize> 1 ); while (WinExists(m_expwindow)) WinClose(m_expwindow); return ( true ); } void CTerminalController::GetLastJournalEntry( string &entry) { entry= "" ; if (!IsInitialized()) { SetErrorDetails( __FUNCTION__ + " " + string ( __LINE__ )+ ". " + "AutoIt library not Initialized" ); return ; } long listsize=GetListViewItemCount(m_terminal,m_journaltab); if (listsize<= 0 ) return ; ClipPut( "" ); if (!ClearAllListViewItemSelections(m_terminal,m_journaltab)) { SetErrorDetails( __FUNCTION__ + " " + string ( __LINE__ )+ ". " + "failed to deselect all listview items" ); return ; } if (!SelectListViewItem(m_terminal,m_journaltab, IntegerToString (listsize- 1 ), "" )) { SetErrorDetails( __FUNCTION__ + " " + string ( __LINE__ )+ ". " + "failed to select last listview item" ); return ; } if (!ControlSend(m_terminal,m_journaltab, "{LCTRL down}c{LCTRL up}" , 0 )) { SetErrorDetails( __FUNCTION__ + " " + string ( __LINE__ )+ ". " + "failed to send keys to control" ); return ; } ClipGet(entry); StringTrimRight (entry); ClipPut( "" ); ClearAllListViewItemSelections(m_terminal,m_journaltab); return ; } void CTerminalController::GetLastExpertsLogEntry( string &entry) { entry= "" ; if (!IsInitialized()) { SetErrorDetails( __FUNCTION__ + " " + string ( __LINE__ )+ ". " + "AutoIt library not Initialized" ); return ; } long listsize=GetListViewItemCount(m_terminal,m_expertstab); if (listsize<= 0 ) return ; ClipPut( "" ); if (!ClearAllListViewItemSelections(m_terminal,m_expertstab)) { SetErrorDetails( __FUNCTION__ + " " + string ( __LINE__ )+ ". " + "failed to deselect all listview items" ); return ; } if (!SelectListViewItem(m_terminal,m_expertstab, IntegerToString (listsize- 1 ), "" )) { SetErrorDetails( __FUNCTION__ + " " + string ( __LINE__ )+ ". " + "failed to select last listview item" ); return ; } if (!ControlSend(m_terminal,m_expertstab, "{LCTRL down}c{LCTRL up}" , 0 )) { SetErrorDetails( __FUNCTION__ + " " + string ( __LINE__ )+ ". " + "failed to send keys to control" ); return ; } ClipGet(entry); StringTrimRight (entry); ClipPut( "" ); ClearAllListViewItemSelections(m_terminal,m_expertstab); return ; } void CTerminalController::GetLastExpertsLogEntryByText( const string text_to_search_for, const int max_items_to_search_in, string &entry) { entry= "" ; if (!IsInitialized()) { SetErrorDetails( __FUNCTION__ + " " + string ( __LINE__ )+ ". " + "AutoIt library not Initialized" ); return ; } string items; string itemsarray[]; long listsize=GetListViewItemCount(m_terminal,m_expertstab); if (listsize<= 0 ) return ; long stop=(max_items_to_search_in> 0 )? listsize-max_items_to_search_in: 0 ; if (!ClearAllListViewItemSelections(m_terminal,m_expertstab)) { SetErrorDetails( __FUNCTION__ + " " + string ( __LINE__ )+ ". " + "failed to deselect all listview items" ); return ; } if (stop<= 0 ) { if (!SelectAllListViewItems(m_terminal,m_expertstab)) { SetErrorDetails( __FUNCTION__ + " " + string ( __LINE__ )+ ". " + "failed to select all listview items" ); return ; } StringInit (items, int (listsize)* 1000 ); } else { if (!SelectListViewItem(m_terminal,m_expertstab, IntegerToString (stop), IntegerToString (listsize- 1 ))) { SetErrorDetails( __FUNCTION__ + " " + string ( __LINE__ )+ ". " + "failed to select " + IntegerToString (stop)+ " listview items" ); return ; } StringInit (items, int (stop)* 1000 ); } ClipPut( "" ); if (!ControlSend(m_terminal,m_expertstab, "{LCTRL down}c" , 0 )) { SetErrorDetails( __FUNCTION__ + " " + string ( __LINE__ )+ ". " + "failed to send keys to control" ); return ; } ClipGet(items); ClipPut( "" ); ClearAllListViewItemSelections(m_terminal,m_expertstab); int a_size= StringSplit (items, StringGetCharacter ( "

" , 0 ),itemsarray); for ( int i=(a_size- 1 ); i>= 0 ; i--) { if (itemsarray[i]== "" ) continue ; if ( StringFind (itemsarray[i],text_to_search_for, 24 )>= 24 ) { entry=itemsarray[i]; StringTrimRight (entry); break ;; } } ArrayFree (itemsarray); return ; } void CTerminalController::GetLastJournalEntryByText( const string text_to_search_for, const int max_items_to_search_in, string &entry) { entry= "" ; if (!IsInitialized()) { SetErrorDetails( __FUNCTION__ + " " + string ( __LINE__ )+ ". " + "AutoIt library not Initialized" ); return ; } string items; string itemsarray[]; long listsize=GetListViewItemCount(m_terminal,m_journaltab); if (listsize<= 0 ) return ; long stop=(max_items_to_search_in> 0 )? listsize-max_items_to_search_in: 0 ; if (!ClearAllListViewItemSelections(m_terminal,m_journaltab)) { SetErrorDetails( __FUNCTION__ + " " + string ( __LINE__ )+ ". " + "failed to deselect all listview items" ); return ; } if (stop<= 0 ) { if (!SelectAllListViewItems(m_terminal,m_journaltab)) { SetErrorDetails( __FUNCTION__ + " " + string ( __LINE__ )+ ". " + "failed to select all listview items" ); return ; } StringInit (items, int (listsize)* 1000 ); } else { if (!SelectListViewItem(m_terminal,m_journaltab, IntegerToString (stop), IntegerToString (listsize- 1 ))) { SetErrorDetails( __FUNCTION__ + " " + string ( __LINE__ )+ ". " + "failed to select " + IntegerToString (stop)+ " listview items" ); return ; } StringInit (items, int (stop)* 1000 ); } ClipPut( "" ); if (!ControlSend(m_terminal,m_journaltab, "{LCTRL down}c" , 0 )) { SetErrorDetails( __FUNCTION__ + " " + string ( __LINE__ )+ ". " + "failed to send keys to control" ); return ; } ClipGet(items); ClipPut( "" ); ClearAllListViewItemSelections(m_terminal,m_journaltab); int a_size= StringSplit (items, StringGetCharacter ( "

" , 0 ),itemsarray); for ( int i=(a_size- 1 ); i>= 0 ; i--) { if (itemsarray[i]== "" ) continue ; if ( StringFind (itemsarray[i],text_to_search_for, 24 )>= 24 ) { entry=itemsarray[i]; StringTrimRight (entry); break ;; } } ArrayFree (itemsarray); return ; } bool CTerminalController::RemoveExpert( const string program_name, const string chart_symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES chart_tf) { if (!IsInitialized()) { SetErrorDetails( __FUNCTION__ + " " + string ( __LINE__ )+ ". " + "AutoIt library not Initialized" ); return ( false ); } if (!WinMenuSelectItem(m_terminal,MENU_CHARTS,MENU_EXPERTS_LIST, "" , "" , "" , "" , "" , "" )) { SetErrorDetails( __FUNCTION__ + " " + string ( __LINE__ )+ ". " + "Menu selection failure." ); return ( false ); } Sleep ( 200 ); m_expwindow=WinGetHandle(EXPERTS_WINDOW); if (!m_expwindow) { SetErrorDetails( __FUNCTION__ + " " + string ( __LINE__ )+ ". " +EXPERTS_WINDOW+ " window not found" ); return ( false ); } m_explistview=ControlGetHandle(m_expwindow,EXPERTS_WINDOW_LISTVIEW); if (!m_explistview) { SetErrorDetails( __FUNCTION__ + " " + string ( __LINE__ )+ ". " +EXPERTS_WINDOW_LISTVIEW+ " control not found" ); return ( false ); } HWND remove_button=ControlGetHandle(m_expwindow,EXPERTS_REMOVE_BUTTON); if (!remove_button) { SetErrorDetails( __FUNCTION__ + " " + string ( __LINE__ )+ ". " + "Remove button not found" ); return ( false ); } long listsize=GetListViewItemCount(m_expwindow,m_explistview); if (listsize<= 0 ) { return ( true ); } string newchartname=chart_symbol; StringToUpper (newchartname); newchartname+= "," +PeriodToString(chart_tf); bool found= false ; ClearAllListViewItemSelections(m_expwindow,m_explistview); for ( int i= 0 ; i< int (listsize); i++) { if (!SelectListViewItem(m_expwindow,m_explistview, IntegerToString (i), "" )) continue ; string pname=GetListViewItemText(m_expwindow,m_explistview, IntegerToString (i), "0" ); string chartname=GetListViewItemText(m_expwindow,m_explistview, IntegerToString (i), "1" ); if ( StringFind (pname,program_name)>= 0 && StringFind (chartname,newchartname)>= 0 ) { if (IsControlEnabled(m_expwindow,remove_button)) if (ControlLeftClick(m_expwindow,remove_button)) found= true ; } if (found) break ; ClearAllListViewItemSelections(m_expwindow,m_explistview); } WinClose(m_expwindow); return (found); } string CTerminalController::PeriodToString( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES chart_tf) { string strper= "" ; switch (chart_tf) { case PERIOD_MN1 : strper= "Monthly" ; break ; case PERIOD_W1 : strper= "Weekly" ; break ; case PERIOD_D1 : strper= "Daily" ; break ; default : strper= StringSubstr ( EnumToString (chart_tf), StringFind ( EnumToString (chart_tf), "_" )+ 1 ); break ; } return strper; } bool CTerminalController::Findprogram( const ENUM_TYPE_PROGRAM pr_type, const string program_name, const string relative_path, string &sbuffer) { long listsize=GetTreeViewItemCount(m_terminal,m_navigator, "#0" ); if (!listsize) { SetErrorDetails( __FUNCTION__ + " " + string ( __LINE__ )+ ". " + "Root treeview control is empty" ); return ( false ); } else { string rpath= "" ; if (relative_path== "" ) rpath=relative_path; else { if ( StringFind (relative_path, "\\" )== 0 ) rpath= StringSubstr (relative_path, 1 ); else rpath=relative_path; if ( StringFind (rpath, "\\" , StringLen (rpath)- 1 )< 0 ) rpath+= "\\" ; } switch (pr_type) { case ENUM_TYPE_EXPERT: { string fullpath= "Expert Advisors\\" +rpath+program_name; Findbranch(listsize, "#0" ,fullpath,sbuffer); break ; } case ENUM_TYPE_SCRIPT: { string fullpath= "Scripts\\" +rpath+program_name; Findbranch(listsize, "#0" ,fullpath,sbuffer); break ; } default : Findbranch(listsize, "#0" , "" ,sbuffer); break ; } } if (sbuffer== "" ) { SetErrorDetails( __FUNCTION__ + " " + string ( __LINE__ )+ ". " + "Operation failed could not find " +program_name); return ( false ); } else return ( true ); } void CTerminalController::Findbranch( const long childrenOnBranch, const string index, const string pname, string &sbuffer) { if (pname== "" || index== "" ) { sbuffer=index; return ; } else { if (childrenOnBranch<= 0 ) return ; else { int find= StringFind (pname, "\\" ); long ss= 0 ; long i; for (i= 0 ; i<childrenOnBranch; i++) { ss=GetTreeViewItemCount(m_terminal,m_navigator,index+ "|#" + IntegerToString (i)); string search=(find>= 0 )? StringSubstr (pname, 0 ,find):pname; string treebranchtext=GetTreeViewItemText(m_terminal,m_navigator,index+ "|#" + IntegerToString (i)); if ( StringFind (treebranchtext,search)>= 0 && StringLen (treebranchtext)== StringLen (search)) break ; } string npath=(find>= 0 )? StringSubstr (pname,find+ 1 ): "" ; Findbranch(ss,(i<childrenOnBranch)?index+ "|#" + IntegerToString (i): "" ,npath,sbuffer); } } return ; } string CTerminalController::BrokerName( void ) { string full_title=WinGetTitle(m_terminal); int find= StringFind (full_title, "-" ); string m_brokername= StringSubstr (full_title,find+ 1 , StringFind (full_title, "-" ,find+ 1 )-find- 1 ); StringTrimLeft (m_brokername); StringTrimRight (m_brokername); return (m_brokername); } void CTerminalController::SetErrorDetails( const string _text) { StringFill (m_buffer, 0 ); m_buffer=_text; return ; } bool CTerminalController::SetNotificationId( const string MetaQuotes_id) { if (!IsInitialized()) { SetErrorDetails( __FUNCTION__ + " " + string ( __LINE__ )+ ". " + "AutoIt library not Initialized" ); return ( false ); } string itemsarray[]; int totalids= StringSplit (MetaQuotes_id, StringGetCharacter ( "," , 0 ),itemsarray); if (totalids> 4 ) { SetErrorDetails( __FUNCTION__ + " " + string ( __LINE__ )+ ". " + "Invalid parameter settings, Only maximum of 4 MetaQuotes ID's allowed" ); return ( false ); } HWND opt_window,opt_tab,edit,ok,checkbutton1,checkbutton2,checkbutton3; if (!WinMenuSelectItem(m_terminal,MENU_TOOLS,MENU_OPTIONS, "" , "" , "" , "" , "" , "" )) { SetErrorDetails( __FUNCTION__ + " " + string ( __LINE__ )+ ". " + "Menu selection failure." ); return ( false ); } Sleep ( 200 ); opt_window=WinGetHandle(OPTWINDOW); if (!opt_window) { SetErrorDetails( __FUNCTION__ + " " + string ( __LINE__ )+ ". " + "Options Window not found." ); return ( false ); } opt_tab=ControlGetHandle(opt_window,OPTWINDOW_TAB); if (!opt_tab) { SetErrorDetails( __FUNCTION__ + " " + string ( __LINE__ )+ ". " + "Options Window tab control not found" ); WinClose(opt_window); return ( false ); } RECT wnsize; WinClientSize(opt_window,wnsize); int y= 5 ; int x= 5 ; string wintext=WinGetText(opt_window); while ( StringFind (wintext,NOTIFICATIONS_TEXT)< 0 ) { if (x<wnsize.right && ControlLeftClick(opt_window,opt_tab, 1 ,x, 5 )) { wintext=WinGetText(opt_window); x+=y; } else { SetErrorDetails( __FUNCTION__ + " " + string ( __LINE__ )+ ". " + "Notification settings tab not found" ); WinClose(opt_window); return ( false ); } } checkbutton1=ControlGetHandle(opt_window,OPTWINDOW_CHECK_1); if (!checkbutton1) { SetErrorDetails( __FUNCTION__ + " " + string ( __LINE__ )+ ". " + "Enable Notifications check button not found" ); WinClose(opt_window); return ( false ); } checkbutton2=ControlGetHandle(opt_window,OPTWINDOW_CHECK_2); if (!checkbutton2) { SetErrorDetails( __FUNCTION__ + " " + string ( __LINE__ )+ ". " + "Enable Notifications from terminal check button not found" ); WinClose(opt_window); return ( false ); } checkbutton3=ControlGetHandle(opt_window,OPTWINDOW_CHECK_3); if (!checkbutton3) { SetErrorDetails( __FUNCTION__ + " " + string ( __LINE__ )+ ". " + "Enable Notifications from trade server check button not found" ); WinClose(opt_window); return ( false ); } ok=ControlGetHandle(opt_window,OPTWINDOW_OK); if (!ok) { SetErrorDetails( __FUNCTION__ + " " + string ( __LINE__ )+ ". " + "OK button not found" ); WinClose(opt_window); return ( false ); } edit=ControlGetHandle(opt_window,OPTWINDOW_EDIT); if (!checkbutton1) { SetErrorDetails( __FUNCTION__ + " " + string ( __LINE__ )+ ". " + "Notification Ids edit control not found" ); WinClose(opt_window); return ( false ); } string current_id=ControlGetText(opt_window,edit); if (! StringCompare (current_id,MetaQuotes_id)) { WinClose(opt_window); return ( true ); } if (!IsButtonChecked(opt_window,checkbutton1)) CheckButton(opt_window,checkbutton1); if (IsControlEnabled(opt_window,checkbutton2) && !IsButtonChecked(opt_window,checkbutton2)) CheckButton(opt_window,checkbutton2); if (IsControlEnabled(opt_window,checkbutton3) && !IsButtonChecked(opt_window,checkbutton3)) CheckButton(opt_window,checkbutton3); if (ControlSetText(opt_window,edit, "" )) ControlSend(opt_window,edit,MetaQuotes_id, 1 ); if (ControlLeftClick(opt_window,ok)) Sleep ( 200 ); if (WinExists(opt_window)) WinClose(opt_window); return ( true ); } void CTerminalController::CloseAlertDialogue( void ) { static datetime lastcheck; if (!IsInitialized()) { SetErrorDetails( __FUNCTION__ + " " + string ( __LINE__ )+ ". " + "AutoIt library not Initialized" ); return ; } if (WinExists(ALERTWINDOW, "" )) { string alertmessage; StringInit (alertmessage, 200 ); GetLastExpertsLogEntryByText(ALERTWINDOW, 0 ,alertmessage); if ( StringLen (alertmessage)> 0 ) { datetime check= StringToTime ( StringSubstr (alertmessage, 0 , 24 )); if (check>lastcheck && check> iTime ( NULL , PERIOD_D1 , 0 )) { WinClose(ALERTWINDOW, "" ); lastcheck=check; } } } return ; } bool CTerminalController::ToggleAutoTrading( void ) { if (!IsInitialized()) { SetErrorDetails( __FUNCTION__ + " " + string ( __LINE__ )+ ". " + "AutoIt library not Initialized" ); return ( false ); } if (!ControlSend(m_terminal,m_navigatortabs, "{LCTRL down}e{LCTRL up}" , 1 )) { SetErrorDetails( __FUNCTION__ + " " + string ( __LINE__ )+ ". " + "AutoIt library not Initialized" ); return ( false ); } return ( true ); }

Using the CTerminalController class



The first example demonstrates adding programs to charts and also removing them. Add the name of a program and specify the chart. The last input parameter dictates how long the added program will run in seconds. After the specified time, the program will be removed if it is still running.



#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com " #property version "1.00" #include<terminalcontroller.mqh> input string ProgramName= "Controls" ; input string Path= "Examples\\Controls" ; input string Symbolname= "BTCUSD" ; input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES Timeframe= PERIOD_D1 ; input ENUM_TYPE_PROGRAM Type= 0 ; input string SetFileName= "" ; input int RemoveProgramTimer= 10 ; CTerminalController terminal; int OnInit () { if (!terminal.Initialize()) { Print ( "Service failed to initialize CTerminalController instance" ); return ( INIT_FAILED ); } if (!terminal.ChartExpertAdd(Type,ProgramName,Path,SetFileName,Symbolname,Timeframe)) Print ( "Failed to add " +ProgramName+ " to chart. Error > " +terminal.GetErrorDetails()); if (RemoveProgramTimer> 0 ) EventSetTimer (RemoveProgramTimer); else EventSetTimer ( 10 ); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); } void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { } void OnTick () { } void OnTimer ( void ) { if (!terminal.ChartExpertRemove(ProgramName,Symbolname,Timeframe)) { Print ( "Failed to remove " +ProgramName+ ". Error > " +terminal.GetErrorDetails()); } else { string comment; terminal.GetLastJournalEntry(comment); Print (comment); ExpertRemove (); } }

The HandleAlerts expert advisor sends out a visual pop-up alert for each new bar. Then the CloseAlertDialogue() method is used to close any pop-up dialogues generated by the terminal.

#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com " #property version "1.00" #include<terminalcontroller.mqh> input int Seconds= 5 ; CTerminalController terminal; int OnInit () { if (!terminal.Initialize()) { Print ( "Service failed to initialize CTerminalController instance" ); return ( INIT_FAILED ); } if (Seconds> 0 ) EventSetTimer (Seconds); else EventSetTimer ( 10 ); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); } void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { } void OnTick () { static datetime lastsend; if ( iTime ( NULL , 0 , 0 )!=lastsend) { Alert ( "New Alert message sent at " + TimeToString ( TimeCurrent ())); } } void OnTimer () { terminal.CloseAlertDialogue(); }



The last example is Send Push script, the script works similarly to the example provided in the article managing the MetaTrader Terminal via DLL.

#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com " #property version "1.00" #property script_show_inputs #include<terminalcontroller.mqh> input string message_text= "test" ; input string Mq_ID= "1C2F1442,2C2F1442,3C2F1442,4C2F1442" ; CTerminalController terminal; void OnStart () { if (!terminal.Initialize()) { Print ( "Service failed to initialize CTerminalController instance" ); return ; } if (!terminal.SetNotificationId(Mq_ID)) { Print ( "Failed to set MetaQuotes id's. Error > " +terminal.GetErrorDetails()); return ; } if (! SendNotification (message_text)) { int Err= GetLastError (); switch (Err) { case 4515 : Alert ( "Waiting: Failed to send " , Mq_ID); break ; case 4516 : Alert ( "Err: Invalid message text " , message_text); return ; break ; case 4517 : Alert ( "Waiting: Invalid ID list " , Mq_ID); break ; case 4518 : Alert ( "Err: Too frequent requests! " ); return ; break ; } } }





Conclusion



The article provided a brief description of how to work with AutoIt. We observed how to use the AutoItX library by integrating it with MQL5 and also documented the creation of a class that uses the AutoIt dll. The only limitation found when using the library is that access violation errors will occur if two or more MetaTrader 5 programs that use AutoItX are run simultaneously. It is therefore recommended to run single instances of MetaTrader 5 programs that reference any AutoItX code.

Folder

Contents

Description

MetaTrader 5zip\MQL5\include

autoIt.mqh, autoItbase.mqh,terminalcontroller.mqh

autoIt.mqh contains AutoItX function import statements, autoItbase.mqh contains CAutoIt class and terminalcontroller.mqh contains CTerminalController class

MetaTrader 5zip\MQL5\Experts

TerminalController.mq5,HandleAlerts.mq5

TerminalController EA demonstrates the auto removal and addition of either expert advisors or scripts from a chart.

HandleAlerts EA shows how to automate the handling of pop-up alert windows

MetaTrader 5zip\MQL5\Scripts TerminalUIComponents.mq5,Send_Push.mq5 TerminalUICommpents demonstrates the use of AutoItX by calling the imported functions directly, Send_Push script adds new MetaQuotes IDs to the terminal before sending a notification





