- ChartApplyTemplate
- ChartSaveTemplate
- ChartWindowFind
- ChartTimePriceToXY
- ChartXYToTimePrice
- ChartOpen
- ChartFirst
- ChartNext
- ChartClose
- ChartSymbol
- ChartPeriod
- ChartRedraw
- ChartSetDouble
- ChartSetInteger
- ChartSetString
- ChartGetDouble
- ChartGetInteger
- ChartGetString
- ChartNavigate
- ChartID
- ChartIndicatorAdd
- ChartIndicatorDelete
- ChartIndicatorGet
- ChartIndicatorName
- ChartIndicatorsTotal
- ChartWindowOnDropped
- ChartPriceOnDropped
- ChartTimeOnDropped
- ChartXOnDropped
- ChartYOnDropped
- ChartSetSymbolPeriod
- ChartScreenShot
ChartYOnDropped
Gibt Y-Koordinate zurück, wo der Expert oder das Script mit der Maus platziert wurde.
int ChartYOnDropped();
Rückgabewert
Wert der Y-Koordinate.
Hinweis
Y-Achse ist von oben nach unten gerichtet.
Beispiel:
Siehe auch
ChartWindowOnDropped, ChartPriceOnDropped, ChartTimeOnDropped