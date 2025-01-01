DokumentationKategorien
ChartYOnDropped

Gibt Y-Koordinate zurück, wo der Expert oder das Script mit der Maus platziert wurde.

int  ChartYOnDropped();

Rückgabewert

Wert der Y-Koordinate.

Hinweis

Y-Achse ist von oben nach unten gerichtet.

Beispiel:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Skript Programm Start Funktion                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
  {
/--- liefert die X- und Y-Koordinaten des Chartpunktes, auf den das Skript mit der Maus platziert wurde, und druckt diese aus.
   int x=ChartXOnDropped();
   int y=ChartYOnDropped();
   PrintFormat("Script dropped to coordinates X = %d, Y = %d"xy);
   /*
   Ergebnis:
   Script dropped to coordinates X = 429Y = 114
   */
  }

Siehe auch

ChartWindowOnDropped, ChartPriceOnDropped, ChartTimeOnDropped