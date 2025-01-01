DocumentaciónSecciones
Manual de referencia de MQL5Operaciones con gráficosChartYOnDropped 

ChartYOnDropped

Devuelve la coordinada del eje de Y que corresponde al punto al que el Asesor Experto o script ha sido arrastrado con el ratón.

int  ChartYOnDropped();

Valor devuelto

Valor de coordinada Y.

Nota

El eje Y va desde arriba hacia abajo.

Ejemplo:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Script program start function                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
  {
//--- obtenemos e imprimimos las coordenadas X e Y del punto del gráfico en el que este script ha sido dejado con el ratón
   int x=ChartXOnDropped();
   int y=ChartYOnDropped();
   PrintFormat("Script dropped to coordinates X = %d, Y = %d"xy);
   /*
   resultado:
   Script dropped to coordinates X = 429Y = 114
   */
  }

Véase también

ChartWindowOnDropped, ChartPriceOnDropped, ChartTimeOnDropped