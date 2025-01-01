DokumentationKategorien
Nachschlagewerk MQL5 

ChartID

Gibt Identifikator des aktuellen Charts zurück.

long  ChartID();

Rückgabewert

Wert des Typs long.

Beispiel:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Skript Programm Start Funktion                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
  {
//--- Variablen für Chart-Identifikatoren
   long curr_chart=ChartFirst();
   int i=0;
   //--- Ausdruck der Daten des ersten Charts im Journal
   PrintFormat("Chart[%d] ID: %I64d,  symbol: %s"icurr_chartChartSymbol(curr_chart));
   
//--- bis zur Grenze des geöffneten Charts (CHARTS_MAX)
   while(!IsStopped() && i < CHARTS_MAX)
     {
      //--- Erhöhen des Chart-Zählers
      i++;
      //--- die nächste Chart-ID auf der Grundlage der vorherigen ermitteln
      curr_chart=ChartNext(curr_chart);
      
      //--- Beenden der Schleife, wenn das Ende der Chart-Liste erreicht ist
      if(curr_chart<0)
         break;
         
      //--- Druck der nächsten Chart-Daten im Journal
      PrintFormat("Chart[%d] ID: %I64d,  symbol: %s"icurr_chartChartSymbol(curr_chart));
     }
   /*
   Ergebnis:
   Chart[0ID133246248352168440,  symbolEURUSD
   Chart[1ID133346697706632015,  symbolUSDJPY
   Chart[2ID133246248352168439,  symbolGBPUSD
   Chart[3ID133346697706632009,  symbolRU000A103661
   Chart[4ID133346697706632010,  symbolAEM4
   Chart[5ID133346697706632011,  symbolAA.SPB
   Chart[6ID133346697706632012,  symbolALLFUTMIX
   Chart[7ID133346697706632013,  symbolEURUSD
   Chart[8ID133346697706632014,  symbolSBER
   */
  }