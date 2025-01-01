DocumentazioneSezioni
ChartYOnDropped

Restituisce le coordinate Y del punto del grafico, a cui è stato allegato un Expert Advisor o Script..

int  ChartYOnDropped();

Valore restituito

Il valore della coordinata Y.

Nota

Direzione dell'asse Y dall'alto al basso.

Esempio:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Script program start function                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
  {
//--- ottenere e stampare le coordinate X e Y del punto del grafico in cui lo script è stato inserito con il mouse
   int x=ChartXOnDropped();
   int y=ChartYOnDropped();
   PrintFormat("Script dropped to coordinates X = %d, Y = %d"xy);
   /*
   risultato:
   Script dropped to coordinates X = 429Y = 114
   */
  }

Vedi anche

