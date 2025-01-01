- ChartApplyTemplate
- ChartSaveTemplate
- ChartWindowFind
- ChartTimePriceToXY
- ChartXYToTimePrice
- ChartOpen
- ChartFirst
- ChartNext
- ChartClose
- ChartSymbol
- ChartPeriod
- ChartRedraw
- ChartSetDouble
- ChartSetInteger
- ChartSetString
- ChartGetDouble
- ChartGetInteger
- ChartGetString
- ChartNavigate
- ChartID
- ChartIndicatorAdd
- ChartIndicatorDelete
- ChartIndicatorGet
- ChartIndicatorName
- ChartIndicatorsTotal
- ChartWindowOnDropped
- ChartPriceOnDropped
- ChartTimeOnDropped
- ChartXOnDropped
- ChartYOnDropped
- ChartSetSymbolPeriod
- ChartScreenShot
ChartYOnDropped
Restituisce le coordinate Y del punto del grafico, a cui è stato allegato un Expert Advisor o Script..
|
int ChartYOnDropped();
Valore restituito
Il valore della coordinata Y.
Nota
Direzione dell'asse Y dall'alto al basso.
Esempio:
|
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Vedi anche
ChartWindowOnDropped, ChartPriceOnDropped, ChartTimeOnDropped