//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Script program start function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnStart()

{

//--- ottenere e stampare le coordinate X e Y del punto del grafico in cui lo script è stato inserito con il mouse

int x=ChartXOnDropped();

int y=ChartYOnDropped();

PrintFormat("Script dropped to coordinates X = %d, Y = %d", x, y);

/*

risultato:

Script dropped to coordinates X = 429, Y = 114

*/

}