ChartYOnDropped

EA 또는 스크립트가 떨어진 차트 포인트의 Y 좌표를 반환.

int  ChartYOnDropped();

값 반환

Y 좌표 값.

주의

Y 축 방향 위에서 아래로.

예:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 스크립트 프로그램 시작 함수                                          |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
  {
//--- 마우스를 사용하여 스크립트를 놓은 차트 포인트의 X 및 Y 좌표를 가져오고 출력합니다.
   int x=ChartXOnDropped();
   int y=ChartYOnDropped();
   PrintFormat("Script dropped to coordinates X = %d, Y = %d"xy);
   /*
   결과:
   Script dropped to coordinates X = 429Y = 114
   */
  }

