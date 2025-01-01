MQL5 リファレンスチャート操作ChartYOnDropped
ChartYOnDropped
EA 또는 스크립트가 떨어진 차트 포인트의 Y 좌표를 반환.
|
int ChartYOnDropped();
값 반환
Y 좌표 값.
주의
Y 축 방향 위에서 아래로.
예:
|
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
추가 참조
ChartWindowOnDropped, ChartPriceOnDropped, ChartTimeOnDropped