Gold Radar X

GOLD RADAR X v1.34

Fully Automated XAUUSD Trading Robot

Product Introduction and Quick User Guide

IMPORTANT USAGE INFORMATION

The current default settings of Gold Radar X have been optimized specifically for XAUUSD trading and RoboForex Pro account conditions.

Spreads, commissions, price digits, execution speed, liquidity, and trading conditions may vary between brokers. Therefore, before using the robot with a different broker or account type, it should be tested on a demo account and, where necessary, re-optimized according to that broker’s conditions.

Gold Radar X is a fully automated trading robot. The user only needs to:

  1. Attach the robot to an XAUUSD chart,

  2. Select a suitable risk level,

  3. Enable Algo Trading,

  4. Start the robot.

The robot automatically manages market signals, trade direction, lot size, grid positions, basket profit targets, and open trades.

The minimum starting balance is 1,000 USD. However, a starting balance of at least 3,000 USD is recommended for more balanced lot management, stronger margin protection, and greater resistance to market volatility.

Select your risk level, start the robot, and let Gold Radar X manage the trading process.

1. WHAT IS GOLD RADAR X?

Gold Radar X is a fully automated Expert Advisor developed for the MetaTrader 5 platform and designed specifically for XAUUSD — Gold trading.

The robot analyzes market movements on fully closed candles. When a valid signal is detected, it checks the active filters and automatically opens a trade if all required conditions are met.

After the first position is opened, the robot:

  • Calculates the lot size,

  • Monitors price movement,

  • Opens additional grid positions when required,

  • Manages BUY and SELL trades as separate baskets,

  • Closes the related basket when the selected total profit target is reached.

Gold Radar X is designed to reduce the need for constant screen monitoring and to manage the trading process in a disciplined way according to predefined rules.

2. KEY FEATURES

Fully Automated Trade Management

The robot manages the complete trading process automatically, from market signal detection to basket closure.

Optimized for XAUUSD

The current default settings have been developed according to the high-volatility structure of the gold market and RoboForex Pro trading conditions.

Three Trade Direction Options

The robot can be configured to trade:

  • BUY and SELL,

  • BUY only,

  • SELL only.

Three Lot Calculation Methods

Automatic

The lot size is calculated automatically according to the selected risk profile and account balance.

Fixed

All trades are opened using the fixed lot size selected by the user.

Fixed per Balance

The lot size increases automatically according to the selected account balance step.

Default example:

Account Balance Starting Lot
0–2,999.99 USD 0.01
3,000–5,999.99 USD 0.02
6,000–8,999.99 USD 0.03
9,000–11,999.99 USD 0.04

For every completed 3,000 USD balance step, one fixed lot unit is added.

Seven Automatic Risk Profiles

When the Automatic lot calculation method is selected, seven different risk levels are available:

Risk Level Lot Increase Balance Step
Very Low 18,000 USD
Low 10,000 USD
Low-Medium 8,000 USD
Medium 6,000 USD
Medium-High 5,000 USD
High 4,000 USD
Very High 2,500 USD

As the risk level increases, the lot size increases at lower balance intervals.

Higher risk profiles may provide faster lot growth, but they may also increase drawdown, margin requirements, and total market exposure.

Risk profiles are active only when the Automatic lot calculation method is selected.

Basket Profit System

BUY and SELL positions are managed as separate baskets.

When the total profit of the related basket reaches the selected USD target, the robot automatically closes all positions in that basket.

Instead of closing trades individually, the system manages the combined basket result.

Dynamic ATR Grid

The grid distance can be calculated automatically according to current market volatility by using ATR.

  • When ATR is enabled, a dynamic grid distance is used.

  • When ATR is disabled, a fixed grid distance is used.

This feature helps the grid structure adapt to both low- and high-volatility market conditions.

Advanced Risk and Safety Features

Gold Radar X includes the following protection systems:

  • Stop Loss,

  • Maximum drawdown protection,

  • Cooldown period after maximum drawdown,

  • Maximum spread filter,

  • Trading time filter,

  • Separate BUY and SELL price range filters,

  • Two independent trend filters,

  • Economic news filter,

  • Successful basket TP limit,

  • Automatic pause after basket closure,

  • Automatic pause after Stop Loss,

  • Maximum lot limit,

  • Independent trade management with Magic Number.

3. HOW DOES THE ROBOT WORK?

Gold Radar X analyzes fully closed candles on the selected signal timeframe.

A strong lower price rejection may generate a BUY signal, while a strong upper price rejection may generate a SELL signal.

Before opening a position, the robot checks:

  • Is the selected trade direction allowed?

  • Is the current trading time permitted?

  • Is the spread below the maximum limit?

  • Is the price within the selected trading range?

  • Do the trend filters confirm the trade direction?

  • Is there an active economic news restriction?

  • Is the robot currently active?

  • Has the successful TP limit been reached?

  • Is the drawdown cooldown period still active?

  • Is there sufficient free margin?

The first trade is opened only when all required conditions are satisfied.

While a basket is active, new market signals are ignored. After the basket closes, the robot does not reuse the previous signal and waits for a completely new valid signal.

This structure prevents the same signal from starting multiple trading baskets.

4. INSTALLATION

  1. Open the MetaTrader 5 platform.

  2. Select File > Open Data Folder.

  3. Open the MQL5 > Experts folder.

  4. Copy the Gold Radar X file into this folder.

  5. Close and restart MetaTrader 5.

  6. Open an XAUUSD chart.

  7. Drag Gold Radar X onto the chart.

  8. Enable Allow Algo Trading.

  9. Activate the Algo Trading button in MetaTrader 5.

  10. Select the lot calculation method and risk level suitable for your account.

The robot may not open a trade immediately after activation. It first waits for a new and valid market signal.

5. ECONOMIC NEWS FILTER INSTALLATION

For the economic news filter to work, the following address must be added to MetaTrader 5:

https://nfs.faireconomy.media/

Installation Steps

  1. Open Tools > Options in MetaTrader 5.

  2. Select the Expert Advisors tab.

  3. Enable Allow WebRequest for listed URL.

  4. Add the following address:

    https://nfs.faireconomy.media/

  5. Save the settings.

  6. Remove the robot from the chart and attach it again.

The economic news filter can monitor events related to:

  • USD,

  • GBP,

  • EUR.

New trades can be stopped for a selected period before important news events and resumed after the selected waiting period has ended.

New grid positions may also be blocked during economic news periods.

WebRequest does not operate normally in the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester. Therefore, the live economic news filter cannot download external data during historical backtests.

6. QUICK START

For the easiest operating method:

  1. Open an XAUUSD chart.

  2. Attach the robot to the chart.

  3. Select Automatic as the lot calculation method.

  4. Choose the risk profile suitable for your account.

  5. Enable Algo Trading.

  6. Allow the robot to wait for a new market signal.

Gold Radar X automatically:

  • Analyzes the market signal,

  • Determines the trade direction,

  • Calculates the lot size,

  • Opens the first position,

  • Manages grid positions,

  • Monitors the basket profit target,

  • Closes the basket when the target is reached,

  • Waits for a new signal before starting another basket.

7. INFORMATION PANEL

When the information panel is enabled, the current operating status of the robot can be monitored directly on the chart.

The panel may display:

  • Robot name and version,

  • Broker date and server time,

  • Account balance,

  • Equity,

  • Open profit or loss,

  • Number of BUY and SELL positions,

  • BUY and SELL basket results,

  • Active lot calculation method,

  • Selected risk profile,

  • Balance scaling step,

  • Basket profit target,

  • Current grid distance,

  • Drawdown percentage,

  • Spread status,

  • Trading time status,

  • Trend filter status,

  • Economic news filter status,

  • TP limit counter,

  • Active, paused, or stopped robot status.

The robot can be manually paused or resumed by using the control button on the panel.

When the successful basket TP limit has been reached, the Resume button cannot override the limit.

8. USAGE RECOMMENDATIONS

  • Test the robot on a demo account before using it on a live account.

  • Use Every Tick Based on Real Ticks whenever possible during historical testing.

  • Check spread, commission, and execution conditions before using a different broker.

  • Re-optimize the settings for the new broker where necessary.

  • Adjust the maximum spread value according to your broker’s XAUUSD conditions.

  • Use higher risk profiles carefully on smaller accounts.

  • Use a different Magic Number for each robot or chart setup.

  • Use a stable, low-latency VPS for uninterrupted operation.

  • Make sure the economic news filter address has been added correctly.

  • Regularly monitor margin level, drawdown, and the number of open positions.

RISK WARNING

Forex, CFD, and leveraged market trading involve a high level of financial risk.

Although Gold Radar X includes advanced trade and risk-management features, it does not guarantee profits. Historical backtests, optimization results, and previous performance do not guarantee similar future results.

Trading results may be affected by:

  • Market volatility,

  • Broker spreads,

  • Commission and swap charges,

  • Price gaps,

  • Slippage,

  • Execution delays,

  • Liquidity,

  • Leverage,

  • Account balance,

  • Selected risk profile,

  • VPS and internet connection.

The user is responsible for selecting settings suitable for their account size and personal risk tolerance.

GOLD RADAR X

Select Your Risk

Start the Robot

Let Automation Manage the Trading Process

Fully automated XAUUSD trade management, advanced risk control, and user-friendly operation in one system.

GOLD RADAR X

Your Intelligent Edge in the Gold Market


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Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.52 (21)
专家
更新：下一价格：599 美元，最终价格：999 美元 如果您重视诚实和为真实交易而构建的真正交易系统，而不是一个看起来完美无瑕但最终可能导致账户爆仓的直线回测，那么这可能适合您。 无马丁格尔/无网格 22个月实时信号 +250% 实时增长 【实时信号】    |  【FTMO 结果】    |  【主投资组合】  |  【回测指南】 为什么 Range Breakout EA 如此稳定？ Range Breakout EA 基于一种众所周知的市场行为：交易时段之间的波动性变化。 亚洲交易时段的波动性通常较低，形成一个狭窄的价格区间。伦敦交易时段开盘后，波动性增加，价格往往会突破该区间 并继续朝突破方向移动。 该系统会交易这种突破，并在当天晚些时候波动性开始减弱时平仓。 它不使用指标或固定时间框架，这有助于减少过拟合。系统内部使用突破过滤器来避免低质量的突破交易。 该策略在 XAUUSD、USDJPY、BTCUSD、US30 和 DE40 等货币对上表现尤为出色。 同时交易多个市场可以实现强大的分散风险能力。 加入社区！ 公众社区：  点击这里！ 请私信我并附上购
SomaGold
Andrii Soma
5 (10)
专家
SomaGold 是一款专为 MetaTrader 5 打造的多策略突破型智能交易系统（EA），仅适用于黄金（XAUUSD）。一张图表、一个 EA，32 套独立策略并行运行，构成单一、分散化的组合。 实时信号。 这是我在 MQL5 上发布的第一款 EA。为在上线时让更多人能够入手，我采用透明的阶梯定价模式： 首发价：100 USD 每售出 10 份拷贝，价格上涨 100 USD 早期购买者在产品生命周期内锁定最低价格。 理念 与其运行单一、容易过度拟合某一狭窄市况的设置，SomaGold 自带一套精选的 32 套预调策略，全部在同一黄金图表上的单个 EA 中并行运行。 每套策略拥有各自的 magic number、注释、时间周期、摆动识别参数、出场规则、新闻距离与手数步长。它们共享同一执行引擎但独立交易，因此您可在多个时间周期与突破宽度上获得真正的分散化，而无需管理大量图表。 组合构建 我进行了 48 次完全不同的优化： 首先，我在 2 个时间段上运行优化： 2018–2023 2020–2025 时间周期分为 4 组： D1、H12、H8、H4 突破宽度有三种变体： V1 Bro
Byrdi
William Brandon Autry
5 (21)
专家
BYRDI - 如同一个整体进行交易的 AI 网络 大多数 EA 只看到一个终端。 BYRDI 看到整个网络。 在一个账户上开立的交易，可能改变你所拥有的每一个其他账户的风险。 BYRDI 将独立的 MetaTrader 5 终端连接成一个协调统一的 mesh 网络。每个节点都可以保留自己的账户、经纪商、市场、AI 模型、策略和风险设置，同时对更大的系统保持感知。 BYRDI 可以分配机会、控制敞口，并在整个 mesh 网络中提供合格节点的故障转移。 单个节点可以独立交易。 多个节点可以作为一个网络协同运作。 超越入场。超越账户。 一位交易者。多个市场。一个智能网络。 BYRDI 投资组合搭建活动 在接下来的 72 小时内或接下来的 15 笔 BYRDI 购买内有效，以先到者为准。 以当前 $997 的价格购买 BYRDI，即可获得： 1 个 Mean Machine GPT 激活额度 1 个 AiQ 激活额度 私享投资组合部署研讨会 国际在线问答参与权限 完整研讨会录像 投资组合入门蓝图 前 10 位符合条件的购买者还可以提交自己拟定的投资组合结构，获得一次简短的私下点评。 无需现
ArtQuant Gold
Miguel Angel Vico Alba
4.2 (25)
专家
ArtQuant Gold — 面向 XAUUSD 的多模块智能交易系统 ArtQuant Gold 是一款专为 MetaTrader 5 黄金交易而开发的自动交易系统。 该 EA 将多个相互独立的交易模块与集中式投资组合管理、风险敞口限制、执行过滤器、虚拟交易管理以及账户保护工具整合在一起。它适合希望使用专用 XAUUSD 自动交易系统，同时又不需要自行配置指标或内部策略参数的交易者。 ArtQuant Gold 支持标准 XAUUSD 交易品种，也兼容常见的经纪商黄金品种命名方式，包括带前缀、后缀或其他替代名称的黄金品种。 重要提示： ArtQuant Gold 仅适用于 Gold / XAUUSD 或经纪商提供的等效黄金交易品种。如果加载到无关的金融品种上，EA 将不会进行交易。 EA 不依赖图表时间周期。它可以加载到任意时间周期，因为所需的市场数据和交易结构均由内部逻辑独立处理。 实盘参考账户 查看 ArtQuant Gold 实盘参考信号 该信号仅用于提供透明的实盘参考，并不构成使用相同经纪商、入金金额、杠杆、手数、风险水平或交易条件的建议。 点差、佣金、隔夜利息、订单执行、
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.53 (123)
专家
交易品种 XAUUSD（金/美元） 时间周期 (周期) H1-M15（任意） 支持单仓位交易 是 最低入金 500 美元 （或其他货币等值） 兼容任何经纪商 是（支持两位或三位小数报价，任何账户货币、符号名称和 GMT 时间） 无需预先配置即可运行 是 如果您对机器学习感兴趣，请订阅频道： 订阅！ Mad Turtle 项目的主要特点： 真正的机器学习 此智能交易系统 (EA) 不会连接到任何 GPT 网站或类似服务。 模型通过内置于 MT5 的 ONNX 库部署。在首次初始化时，您将看到一个系统消息，这是无法伪造的。 CLICK 参见：ONNX（开放神经网络交换格式）。 资金安全性 不使用日切前交易、微型剥头皮或基于低统计样本的窄幅交易； 不使用高风险策略，例如网格或马丁格尔； 也不使用任何可能长时间运行并在一天内失去全部利润甚至全部资金的策略。 独特性 EA 基于我独特的 特征工程 ，采用自定义的奖励与惩罚训练方法，结合元模型级联筛选与多种集成方法。 模型在完整的 24 小时交易格式下于大型 H4 时间框架上训练，可持仓数小时到数天。 它们以点数（pips）而非
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Profalgo Limited
4.7 (44)
专家
道具公司已准备就绪！--> 下载所有套装文件 警告： 目前仅剩少量存货！ 最终价格：990美元 全新优惠（仅需 399 美元起） ：免费选择 1 款 EA！（限 2 个交易账户，除 UBS EA 外，可选择我的任何一款 EA） 超值组合优惠   ->   点击这里 加入公开群组： 点击此处   实时信号 实时信号 2 ！！黄金幻影来了！！ 继黄金收割者取得巨大成功之后，我非常自豪地推出它的强大兄弟： 黄金幻影 ，这是一个纯粹、毫不花哨的突破系统，基于同样的久经考验的引擎……但拥有全新的策略。 在The Gold Reaper 取得巨大成功的基础上 ， The Gold Phantom 让自动黄金交易变得轻松顺畅。 这款EA交易系统旨在同时在多个时间框架内运行，并让您完全掌控交易频率。 从极其保守的设置到非常激进、波动性最大化的模式，应有尽有。 该系统采用多层确认算法来确定最佳入场价格，同时在内部运行多种互补策略，以有效地分散和分散交易风险。 每个仓位都包含固定的 止损 和 止盈 ，并辅以动态 追踪止损 和 追踪止盈 逻辑，旨在尽早保护资金，并让盈利尽可能地持续下去。 Go
XIRO Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (34)
专家
XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
Burning Grid
Magma Software Solutions UG
4.59 (29)
专家
BURNING GRID UP TO 35 SYMBOLS. ONE COORDINATED GRID SYSTEM. The forex market does not move through one currency pair at a time. While one symbol is trending, another may be consolidating, reversing or building a completely different opportunity. Burning Grid was developed for this multi-pair environment. From one MetaTrader 5 chart, the EA can process up to 35 supported symbols. Different grid strategies can pursue their own opportunities, while shared controls coordinate risk, spreads, currenc
BB Return mt5
Leonid Arkhipov
4.42 (125)
专家
BB Return — 一款用于黄金交易（XAUUSD）的智能交易系统（EA）。该交易思路最初来自我的 手动交易 经验。策略核心是价格回归 Bollinger Bands（布林通道） 区间，但并非机械式或每次触及即入场。针对黄金市场的特性，系统加入了额外过滤条件，用于剔除无效和低质量的市场环境，仅在回归逻辑真正成立时才开仓。   Global   update   on   June   14th   交易原则 — 系统不使用网格、马丁或加仓平均成本等风险策略。EA 可使用 固定手数 或 AutoRisk 自动风险 模式运行。BB Return 对点差、滑点及不同经纪商的报价方式不敏感，可在任何经纪商及多种账户类型下运行，包括 Standard、ECN、Pro、Raw、Razor 。系统不受交易时段限制，可 24 小时运行 。   $ 359   不是最终价格。 当前价格仅剩 5–7 个名额。 之后将上涨。 该EA限量提供，以保证策略的稳定性。 设置与交易频率 — 启动系统无需复杂设置，策略设计即基于 默认参数 运行，通常只需调整手数或 AutoRisk 模式。系统平均每年约执行
One Man Army
Ihor Otkydach
4.74 (23)
专家
每位買家皆可享專屬好禮： 購買此機器人的買家將獲贈 GRABBER BOT ：本活動限時優惠，請把握機會！ 無炒作，無魯莽風險。以最小回撤進行交易：One Man Army 是一個為個人交易與資金公司交易而設計的多貨幣交易系統。它採用短期和中期市場修正與反轉的剝頭皮策略，通過掛單限價單進行交易。這個交易機器人不會猜測方向，而是在最佳價格區域以高精度進場。正如你所喜歡的那樣，現在讓我們詳細說明。 測試時請使用貨幣對 EURCAD，時間框架 M15.  One Man Army 是基於在多個資產與市場階段的廣泛測試而開發的。該系統的行為穩定、可預測且易於分析。它專為重視控制、安全和系統化方法的交易者設計。 LIVE SIGNAL "Double shot" -   Click here Installation and setup guide – HERE This trading bot is part of the   Intaradaysoft CORE INDEX ecosystem 主要特點 無馬丁格爾，無加倉平均 每筆交易都受到止損保護 適用於資金公司與個人交易 交易時間週
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.77 (128)
专家
量子比特币 EA   ：没有不可能的事情，唯一的问题是弄清楚如何去做！ 使用 Quantum Bitcoin EA 迈向 比特币 交易的未来，这是来自顶级 MQL5 卖家之一的最新杰作。Quantum Bitcoin 专为追求性能、精度和稳定性的交易者而设计，重新定义了加密货币波动世界中的可能性。 重要提示！ 购买后，请给我发送私人消息，以获取安装手册和设置说明。 每购买 10 件，价格将增加 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元 100本只剩80本了。 量子比特币/女王通道：       点击这里 ***购买 Quantum Bitcoin EA 即可免费获得 Quantum StarMan！*** 私信询问更多详情！ Quantum Bitcoin EA 在 H1 时间范围内蓬勃发展，采用 趋势跟踪策略 来捕捉市场动量的本质。它利用 复杂的网格方法 来确保每个交易周期都以胜利结束——将波动性从挑战转变为机遇。比特币市场以 4 年为一个周期，Quantum Bitcoin EA 经过优化，可以捕捉每个周期中发生的模式，确保它始终以有利的方式结束交易 为什么选择量子比
Gold House MT5
Chen Jia Qi
4.49 (59)
专家
Gold House — 黄金摆动突破交易系统。 一个EA，三种交易模式。选择最适合你的交易风格。无网格，无马丁。 每售出 10 份，价格将上涨 50 美元。最终计划价格：1,999 美元。 实盘信号： 利润优先模式： https://www.mql5.com/cn/signals/2359124 BE 优先模式： https://www.mql5.com/cn/signals/2372604 Adaptive Mode： https://www.mql5.com/cn/signals/2379287   （高风险配置参考——盈亏都会被放大，不属于推荐配置。） 重要：购买后请务必私信我们，以获取推荐参数、使用说明、注意事项以及使用技巧。 （MQL5私信）： https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008 保持更新——加入我们的 MQL5 频道以获取产品更新和交易技巧。打开链接后，请点击页面顶部的“订阅”按钮进行关注。： 点击加入 这套EA来自我们团队的内部实盘账户，基于 7 年历史数据开发验证，并经过实盘确认后才决定公开。我们没有为了上架专门优
Daytrade Pro Algo MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.18 (11)
专家
推出促銷： 以當前價格提供的副本數量有限 最終價格：990$ 新：免費獲得 1 個 EA！ （2 個交易賬戶） Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here LIVE RESULTS:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1949810 JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Set Files 歡迎來到 DayTrade Pro Algo！ 經過多年的市場研究和不同策略的編程，我發現了一個具有良好交易系統所需的一切的算法： 它是獨立於經紀人的 它是獨立傳播的 它使用真實可變點差測試在 MT4、MT5、TDS2 和多個經紀商上輕鬆顯示非常穩定的回測 數百種不同的設置都在測試中給出了有利可圖的結果（當然我選擇了最好的！） 非常強大的系統 -> 設置可以互換，因此使用 USDJPY 的設置運行 EURUSD 仍然是有利可圖的。   已經在 13 個貨幣對上運行：EURUSD；GBPUSD；USDJPY；AUDUSD；XAUUSD；GBPJPY；USDCAD；EURJPY；EURNZD；EURAUD
HFT Spike EA
OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
专家
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA 推荐账户：高杠杆 Standard、ECN、Raw；Cent；Propfirm（如 FTMO FundedNext 等） 策略：量子物理学原理、HFT Spike（高频交易）、级别交易、神经交易、无马丁格尔、无网格、单仓位趋势交易。 基于 XAUUSD tick 数据设计的全自动、风险受控的 EA。无需选择 Time-Frame。默认值与已测试的配置相同。 专为黄金设计。检测突发的波动爆发（"spike"），并在 spike 后的价格走势通过过滤器时以精准时机开仓。 平均持仓时间较短，因此突出表现为 Scalping Trading。  Symbol : GOLD/XAUUSD Digits : 2 digits & 3 digits Leverage : Any Broker : Any Min Balance : 25$ (for 1:500) Latency : up to 500ms 无 set 文件。无 Timeframe。 无马丁格尔 - 无网格 可调节的风险级别 PropFirm 模式 对于每日亏损设
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Private EA
Oezkan Kahveci
5 (1)
专家
ÖZEL EA SİSTEMİ v2.4 Haber Filtresi Ayarları: MetaTrader 5'te Araçlar → Seçenekler → Uzman Danışmanlar'ı açın . Listelenen URL için WebRequest'e izin ver seçeneğini etkinleştirin . Aşağıdaki adresi ekleyin: https://nfs.faireconomy.media/ EA'yı grafikten kaldırın ve tekrar ekleyin. Giriş alanlarında "Ekonomik Haber Filtresini Etkinleştir" seçeneğini "true" olarak bırakın . Bu filtre, yüksek etkili USD, GBP ve EUR haberlerinden 3 saat önce yeni işlemleri engeller ve olaydan 1 saat sonra tekrar iş
Flash Copy Pro MT5
Oezkan Kahveci
实用工具
Flash Copy Pro MT5 - Professional & Ultra Fast Local Trade Copier Short Description:   A professional Trade Copier designed for Prop Firms and multi-account management. Features zero-lag copying, smart symbol matching, and advanced error protection. Full Description: Flash Copy Pro MT5   is a high-performance tool designed to copy trades from a single Master account to unlimited Slave accounts within milliseconds. It is specifically developed for Prop Firm traders and professional portfolio mana
Support and Resistance Indicator Pro
Oezkan Kahveci
指标
Support & Resistance Indicator Pro - User Manual This tool is an advanced analysis panel operating on MetaTrader 5 that instantly tracks the price's proximity to support and resistance levels, shows the trend direction (EMA), and sends notifications to both your computer and your mobile phone when an opportunity arises.  1. Adding to MetaTrader 5 (Installation) Open the Navigator window on the left side (Ctrl + N). Find the indicator under the Indicators tab. Click and drag it onto the chart yo
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Fast Trade Pro
Oezkan Kahveci
专家
This is a highly profitable fully automatic and semi-automatic grid strategy. ======== Usage ======== : Symbol: XAU and any major currency pair Timeframe: M1 or higher, but all timeframes can be tested Note: The grid strategy always involves a certain level of risk due to the accumulation of position sizes. However, its high profit potential ensures that it remains popular regardless of how much the forex market evolves. Semi-automatic trading is considered one of the best ways to balance profi
Grid Trend Pro 2
Oezkan Kahveci
专家
XAUUSD Özel Set Dosyası (Güncellendi)   Gerekli Bakiye:    20.000 Cent-200 usd ya da 20000 usd Odak noktası: 29-30 Ocak 2026   tarihlerinde gözlemlenen büyük XAU kazası .   Amaç:   Piyasadaki sert düşüşler sırasında hesap dayanıklılığını artırmak ve güvenli bir çıkış sağlamak. Dosya ektedir. Kullanmadan önce geriye dönük testler yapmanızı şiddetle tavsiye ederim. En son güncellenen dosya 4 numaralı yorumda yer almaktadır. Grid Trend Pro v2.04: Piyasayla Mücadele Etmek Yerine Piyasaya Uyum Sağl
Super Trend Reverse Grid
Oezkan Kahveci
专家
Super Trend Reverse Grid Super Trend Reverse Grid is a professional algorithm designed to eliminate the risks associated with classic "counter-trend" strategies. Instead of opening trades against price direction, it utilizes Stop Orders (Buy Stop/Sell Stop) to follow the momentum. Multi-Asset Support: Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold), Silver, Bitcoin (BTC), and all major currency pairs. Smart Trend Filters: EMA 200 (Macro): Prevents opening trades against the main trend. MACD: Halts new grid placemen
Vector Pro
Oezkan Kahveci
专家
XAUUSD - GOLD için optimize edilmiştir. Grafik zaman dilimi önemli değildir. 3 ondalık basamaklı komisyoncular için uygun değildir (Örneğin, Exness için uygun değildir). Sadece bir mod seçin. Hızlı geri test için, ayarlar bölümünün bilgi panelini devre dışı bırakabilirsiniz. Vector Pro v1.0 sadece basit bir alım-satım uygulamaları değil; Risk yönetimi, çoklu zaman dilimli analiz ve güçlü güçlerle oluşturulmuş kapsamlı bir işlem sistemidir. Sistemin temel özellikleri ve alternatif strateji modlar
Quantum Prime Pro EA
Oezkan Kahveci
专家
QUANTUM PRIME PRO EA  XAUUSD (Altın) – 3 Farklı Mod (Saatlik ve Günlük Piyasa Hakimiyeti) "Tek seferde maksimum kar! Quantum Prime Pro ile altının nabzını hissedin." Quantum Prime Pro, farklı piyasa koşulları için özel olarak geliştirilmiş 3 farklı gizli stratejiye sahip, tam donanımlı bir işlem robotudur. Piyasa güçlü bir trend gösterse de, Extreme bir bantta sıkışıp kalsa da, sisteminize uygun bir mod her zaman hazırdır. UYUMLULUK NOTU (ÖNEMLİ)  Bu sürüm SADECE XAUUSD/GOLD fiyatını 2 ondalık
Trailing Stop Pro EA
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实用工具
Multi Symbol and Multi Magic Trailing Stop Manager with Basket USER AND INSTALLATION GUIDE  1. QUICK START & PARAMETERS This Expert Advisor (EA) automatically manages and tracks the Trailing Stop levels for your manual trades or trades opened by other EAs, based on your custom symbol and point settings.  Trailing Mode Settings Trailing Mode: Individual : Tracks each trade independently based on its own open price. Basket : Tracks trades of the same symbol and direction together as a single bund
Volatility Trapper
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Volatility Trapper – AI-Powered Volatility Breakout Indicator Volatility Trapper is a professional MT5 indicator developed to detect low volatility periods in the market and identify upcoming strong price movements in advance. The indicator combines Bollinger Bands and ATR (Average True Range) algorithms to analyze volatility squeezes and notifies the user of potential breakout points. This allows traders to prepare in advance for strong bullish or bearish movements that may occur in the market.
Wall Street Gold Pro
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Wall Street Gold Pro  Advanced XAUUSD Trading System for MetaTrader 5 Symbol: XAUUSD | Timeframe: M15 or any timeframe Minimum deposit: $2000 | Recommended: $2500 Wall Street Gold Pro is a professional MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor explicitly engineered for XAUUSD (Gold) trading. It delivers a comprehensive approach to the markets by combining multi-timeframe trend confirmation, session-based trading windows, advanced news protection, automatic risk scaling, and unified basket profit management
Gold Auto Pilot
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Gold Auto Pilot v3.1 Open the Trade from Your Phone — Let the Robot Manage the Rest Gold Auto Pilot v3.1 combines manual trading freedom with automated basket management. You can identify an opportunity and open your first BUY or SELL trade manually through the MetaTrader 5 mobile application . Gold Auto Pilot, running on your computer or VPS, automatically detects and adopts that manual trade on the same symbol. From that moment, the robot can manage the trade according to your selected setting
ProTrader Toolbox EA
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ProTrader Toolbox EA  Multi-Asset • Multi-Strategy Trading Toolkit ProTrader Toolbox EA is a flexible MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed for traders who want to build and manage different trading approaches from a single system. With more than 100 configurable inputs, the EA combines entry timing, grid management, trend filters, risk controls, multiple take-profit methods, manual trade takeover, market analysis, mobile notifications, and live information panels. The EA works on the symbol of t
ProTrade Control MT5
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实用工具
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