Wall Street Gold Pro

 Wall Street Gold Pro 

Advanced XAUUSD Trading System for MetaTrader 5

Symbol: XAUUSD | Timeframe: M15 or any timeframe

Minimum deposit: $2000 | Recommended: $2500

Wall Street Gold Pro is a professional MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor explicitly engineered for XAUUSD (Gold) trading. It delivers a comprehensive approach to the markets by combining multi-timeframe trend confirmation, session-based trading windows, advanced news protection, automatic risk scaling, and unified basket profit management into one powerful, disciplined system.

Unlike systems that open trades randomly, Wall Street Gold Pro operates on strict logic. Before executing any entry, the EA meticulously evaluates the active trading direction, time filters, price limits, high-impact news, macro/micro trends, active risk mode, and drawdown protection limits.

How the Strategy Works

  • Dual Trend Filter System: The EA utilizes a sophisticated two-tier approach. The Macro Trend Filter identifies the larger market direction, while the Micro Trend Filter confirms short-term momentum. Trades are only executed when both filters perfectly align (customizable to Buy Only, Sell Only, or Both).

  • Timer-Based Execution: To prevent overtrading, the EA avoids continuous market entries. Instead, it utilizes a time interval strategy to pause, wait, and re-evaluate the market structure, creating a highly controlled trading rhythm.

  • Unified Basket Management: Buy and sell positions are strategically managed together. Once the total net basket profit reaches your predefined target, the EA automatically closes all open positions. This target can dynamically scale alongside the active risk multiplier.

  • Integrated News Protection: Protect your capital from extreme volatility. The EA reads real-time Forex Factory calendar data for live/demo trading to block entries before and after high-impact news events. (Includes local CSV news file support for highly accurate backtesting).

Key Features

Core Strategy & Filters

  • Asset Focus: Exclusively optimized for XAUUSD / Gold.

  • Trend Confirmation: Dual-layer Macro and Micro trend analysis.

  • Session Control: Dedicated U.S. session trading window.

  • Entry Rhythm: Smart timer-based entry strategy and optional grid-distance mode.

  • Price Filter: Restricts trading to safe, predefined price ranges.

Risk Management & Protection

  • News Filter: Built-in live and backtest news integration to avoid high-impact events.

  • Risk Scaling: Automatic risk multiplier adjusted by account balance (with manual control option).

  • Drawdown Guard: Built-in drawdown protection paired with a cooldown mode.

  • Stop Loss: Optional hard stop loss for ultimate account safety.

User Experience & Interface

  • Modern Dashboard: An intuitive on-chart panel displaying filter status, trend direction, news events, risk multiplier, open positions, basket profit, and current drawdown.

  • Performance Tracking: Live display of daily, weekly, monthly, and total profit directly on your chart.

Recommendations & Setup

  • Target Audience: Ideal for traders seeking a structured, disciplined gold trading system with session controls and basket-based trade management.

  • Environment: A Low-Spread Broker and a reliable VPS are highly recommended for optimal execution stability.

  • Broker Time Settings: The default time settings are perfectly calibrated for brokers like XM, IC Markets, VT Markets, and RoboForex.

    Note for Exness Users: Exness utilizes a different broker server time. The EA dashboard conveniently displays your broker's server time, allowing you to easily adjust the session trading hours to match your specific account.

Risk Warning

Trading Forex and CFDs involves significant risk and may not be suitable for all investors. No Expert Advisor can guarantee future profits. Always thoroughly test the EA on a Demo Account first. Ensure you use proper risk settings tailored to your account balance, broker conditions, spread, leverage, and personal trading style.

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Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (506)
专家
介绍     QuantumEmperor EA 是一款突破性的 MQL5 专家顾问，它正在改变您交易著名的 GBPUSD 货币对的方式！由拥有超过13年交易经验的经验丰富的交易者团队开发。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***购买 Quantum Emperor EA，即可免费获得  Quantum StarMan  !*** 私信询问更多详情 已验证信号：   点击此处 MT4版本：   点击这里 量子 EA 通道：       点击这里 每购买 10 件，价格将增加 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元 量子皇帝EA     采用独特的策略，将单笔交易连续拆分成五笔较小的交易。这意味着每次 EA 执行一笔交易时，它都会自动将其拆分成五个较小的仓位。 量子皇帝EA     量子帝王EA凭借其卓越的亏损交易处理方法，在众多专家顾问中脱颖而出。
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Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.06 (36)
专家
最新消息——目前仅剩少量存货，欲购从速！ 该系统的主要目标是在不使用任何有风险的鞅或网格的情况下实现长期的实时性能。  数量极其有限，现价优惠 最终价格 1499 美元 【实时信号】    |    【回测结果】    |    【设置指南】    |    【FTMO 结果】 一种不同的交易方法 Pulse Engine 不使用任何指标或特定时间框架。它采用了一种非常独特的方法，这是 MQL5 上任何其他交易系统都不采用的方法。 它交易的是日内方向性模式。这些模式是我利用自己多年来不断开发和完善的特定模式识别软件发现的。 该软件使我能够识别出市场历史上在一天中哪些时段会出现强劲的单向波动。 每个市场和每周的每一天都有其独特的走势。 这种方法之所以如此强大，是因为它不依赖于市场是处于趋势行情、反转行情还是任何特定的市场状态。其模式与这些因素完全无关。 脉冲引擎包含涵盖 六大市场的 70 多种不同模式 ，并结合超过 5万笔 交易的历史回测数据。 每个市场的回测时间均尽可能追溯至数据允许的最长时期， 外汇货币对约 20年，指数约 15 年， 加密货币 约10 年。这确保了极高的统计显
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Valentina Zhuchkova
4.23 (26)
专家
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Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.83 (46)
专家
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
专家
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.33 (112)
专家
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
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Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
专家
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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Andrii Soma
5 (2)
专家
SomaOil 是 MetaTrader 5 的多策略突破 EA 交易，专为 WTI 原油 (XTIUSD) 打造。一张图表、一张 EA、20 个独立策略一起作为一个多元化投资组合运行。 实时信号。 为了使其在发布时就可以使用，我使用了透明的、逐步调整的定价模型： 发布价：100 USD（48 小时） 从周一起，每售出 10 份价格上调 100 USD 即使同一天售出超过 10 份，价格每天最多上调一次 早期买家锁定产品生命周期内最优惠的价格。 概念 SomaOil 没有运行往往会过度适应狭窄市场体系的单一设置，而是附带了一组精心策划的 20 个预先调整的策略，这些策略全部在单个 WTI 图表上的单个 EA 下并行运行。 每个策略都有自己的神奇数字、评论、时间范围、波动检测参数、退出、新闻距离和批次步骤。它们共享相同的执行引擎，但独立交易，因此您无需管理数十个图表即可跨时间范围和突破广度获得真正的多元化。 作品集创建 我对两个互补的样本内范围进行了优化，每个范围都具有相同的参数网格： 5组时间范围：D1、H12、H8、H4、H1 三种突破宽度变体： V1 广泛：更宽的波动，更少但更强的
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.52 (21)
专家
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SixtyNine EA
Farzad Saadatinia
4 (4)
专家
SixtyNine EA – 一款适用于 MetaTrader 5 的黄金交易专家顾问，具备 6 个集成策略层、每笔交易预设 Stop Loss，以及不使用马丁格尔、Recovery 系统或网格交易的清晰交易结构。 公开实盘信号：$500 初始资金，固定 0.02 手，500%+ 增长，实盘运行超过 20 周 公开实盘信号是 SixtyNine EA 最重要的运行证明。该账户以 $500 余额 开始交易，采用 每笔交易固定 0.02 手 ，并已持续进行超过 20 周 的真实交易。在此期间，实现了超过 500% 的总增长 。 该信号同时展示了系统在真实市场环境中的风险表现，包括约 20% 的回撤 。由于该信号是在较小的 $500 账户中使用固定 0.02 手交易，偏好更低风险的用户可以根据市场情况和经纪商执行条件选择更小的手数设置以及更保守的 set 文件。 LIVE SIGNAL HERE 价格： $299 → 下一阶段： $499 → 最终： $999 SixtyNine EA 专为 MetaTrader 5 平台上的黄金（XAUUSD）交易 设计。它结合了 6 个集成策略层
Precise Pair Trading Pro
Arkadii Zagorulko
3.75 (12)
专家
请注意，我不会通过任何第三方经销商、代理或其他分销渠道销售此 EA。 监控 -  实时信号 公开频道 - 这里 此 EA 交易两个品种，并寻找它们之间的短期失衡。当两个品种的走势偏离它们通常的正常关系时，EA 可以开仓，并在失衡变小时平仓。 这不是网格 EA。这不是马丁格尔。EA 不会打开很多恢复订单。每个品种只使用 1 个持仓。 它不是为了在回撤中持仓很多天而设计的。 EA 在开仓前使用过滤器。如果市场条件不好，它可以跳过交易。 EA 输入参数: 主要交易品种 - 用于交易的第一个品种。 次要品种 - 用于比较和交易的第二个品种。 分析时间周期 - 用于计算的时间周期。 历史数据深度 - EA 检查多少根K线用于计算。 Entry Threshold - EA 开仓前失衡必须有多强。数值越高，交易越少，但信号越强。 Exit Threshold - EA 判断失衡已经变小并且可以平仓的水平。 Close Target - 平仓的利润目标。较小的值可以更快平仓。较大的值可以等待更多利润。 Beta Smoothing - 使信号更稳定，并减少市场噪音。 Min Correlation
SomaGold
Andrii Soma
5 (10)
专家
SomaGold 是一款专为 MetaTrader 5 打造的多策略突破型智能交易系统（EA），仅适用于黄金（XAUUSD）。一张图表、一个 EA，32 套独立策略并行运行，构成单一、分散化的组合。 实时信号。 这是我在 MQL5 上发布的第一款 EA。为在上线时让更多人能够入手，我采用透明的阶梯定价模式： 首发价：100 USD 每售出 10 份拷贝，价格上涨 100 USD 早期购买者在产品生命周期内锁定最低价格。 理念 与其运行单一、容易过度拟合某一狭窄市况的设置，SomaGold 自带一套精选的 32 套预调策略，全部在同一黄金图表上的单个 EA 中并行运行。 每套策略拥有各自的 magic number、注释、时间周期、摆动识别参数、出场规则、新闻距离与手数步长。它们共享同一执行引擎但独立交易，因此您可在多个时间周期与突破宽度上获得真正的分散化，而无需管理大量图表。 组合构建 我进行了 48 次完全不同的优化： 首先，我在 2 个时间段上运行优化： 2018–2023 2020–2025 时间周期分为 4 组： D1、H12、H8、H4 突破宽度有三种变体： V1 Bro
Microedge Neural Matrix EA
Peter Robert Grange
5 (4)
专家
MICROEDGE NEURAL MATRIX EA 市场结构边界上的精准交易 实盘账户监控 https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2383765 您可以通过公开信号观察 MicroEdge Neural Matrix EA 在真实市场环境中的运行情况，包括当前与历史交易、余额与净值变化、实际回撤、交易频率，以及订单在真实经纪商环境中的执行表现。 历史回测展示系统架构在过去市场数据中的运行方式，而实盘信号则展示系统在当前市场条件下的真实表现。 产品概述 MicroEdge Neural Matrix EA 是一套结构化算法交易系统，专门为 XAUUSD 黄金 H1 周期 开发。 系统将市场视为一个持续变化的动态矩阵，其中包括价格结构、动量、波动率、流动性、交易时段特征以及价格方向性扩张。 MicroEdge 不会因为每一根K线的波动就立即作出反应，也不会仅仅因为市场开始移动就开启交易。系统会在多个内部条件形成一致后，才允许执行交易。 它的目标并不是持续不断地交易。 它的目标是识别结构清晰的市场机会，过滤不稳定环境，并以纪律化方式完成执行。 精准。智能。执行。
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Oezkan Kahveci
5 (1)
专家
ÖZEL EA SİSTEMİ v2.4 Haber Filtresi Ayarları: MetaTrader 5'te Araçlar → Seçenekler → Uzman Danışmanlar'ı açın . Listelenen URL için WebRequest'e izin ver seçeneğini etkinleştirin . Aşağıdaki adresi ekleyin: https://nfs.faireconomy.media/ EA'yı grafikten kaldırın ve tekrar ekleyin. Giriş alanlarında "Ekonomik Haber Filtresini Etkinleştir" seçeneğini "true" olarak bırakın . Bu filtre, yüksek etkili USD, GBP ve EUR haberlerinden 3 saat önce yeni işlemleri engeller ve olaydan 1 saat sonra tekrar iş
Flash Copy Pro MT5
Oezkan Kahveci
实用工具
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Oezkan Kahveci
指标
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Oezkan Kahveci
专家
This is a highly profitable fully automatic and semi-automatic grid strategy. ======== Usage ======== : Symbol: XAU and any major currency pair Timeframe: M1 or higher, but all timeframes can be tested Note: The grid strategy always involves a certain level of risk due to the accumulation of position sizes. However, its high profit potential ensures that it remains popular regardless of how much the forex market evolves. Semi-automatic trading is considered one of the best ways to balance profi
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Oezkan Kahveci
专家
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Oezkan Kahveci
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Vector Pro
Oezkan Kahveci
专家
XAUUSD - GOLD için optimize edilmiştir. Grafik zaman dilimi önemli değildir. 3 ondalık basamaklı komisyoncular için uygun değildir (Örneğin, Exness için uygun değildir). Sadece bir mod seçin. Hızlı geri test için, ayarlar bölümünün bilgi panelini devre dışı bırakabilirsiniz. Vector Pro v1.0 sadece basit bir alım-satım uygulamaları değil; Risk yönetimi, çoklu zaman dilimli analiz ve güçlü güçlerle oluşturulmuş kapsamlı bir işlem sistemidir. Sistemin temel özellikleri ve alternatif strateji modlar
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Oezkan Kahveci
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Trailing Stop Pro EA
Oezkan Kahveci
实用工具
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Volatility Trapper
Oezkan Kahveci
指标
Volatility Trapper – AI-Powered Volatility Breakout Indicator Volatility Trapper is a professional MT5 indicator developed to detect low volatility periods in the market and identify upcoming strong price movements in advance. The indicator combines Bollinger Bands and ATR (Average True Range) algorithms to analyze volatility squeezes and notifies the user of potential breakout points. This allows traders to prepare in advance for strong bullish or bearish movements that may occur in the market.
Gold Radar X
Oezkan Kahveci
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Gold Auto Pilot
Oezkan Kahveci
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ProTrader Toolbox EA
Oezkan Kahveci
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Oezkan Kahveci
实用工具
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