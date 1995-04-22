Gold SMC Order Block EA

## Overview





This Expert Advisor implements a rule-based Smart Money Concepts (SMC)

strategy for MetaTrader 5. It identifies potential entries using three

confluent conditions on both Buy and Sell sides:





- Break of Structure (BOS) - confirms the current bar closed beyond

(or nearly beyond) the prior swing high/low.

- Order Block detection - automatically scans recent candles to find

the last opposite-colored candle, treated as the zone where large

players are assumed to have entered.

- Rejection wick confirmation - requires a wick at least 50% of the

candle body, filtering out weak, indecisive candles.





All three conditions must align before an entry is placed. The EA trades

both directions independently and is fully configurable - timeframe,

lot size, stop loss, take profit, and risk controls are all adjustable

from the Inputs tab.





## Key Features





- Bidirectional signals - independent Buy and Sell logic, each with

its own Order Block detection.

- Configurable timeframe - trade on M1-D1 regardless of the chart

timeframe the EA is attached to.

- Fixed-point Stop Loss - predictable, consistent risk per trade,

independent of ATR/volatility swings.

- Money-based Take Profit floor - guarantees a minimum profit target

in account currency using MetaTrader's native OrderCalcProfit().

- Two-phase profit-tiered trailing stop - moves the stop loss into

profit in stages as the trade develops, tracked using real market

price checkpoints.

- Spread, equity, and cooldown filters - built-in protections against

wide-spread conditions, account drawdown, and over-trading.

- Configurable order limits - independent caps for total orders, Buy

orders, and Sell orders.

- Optional Hedge module (disabled by default) - an advanced grid and

martingale hedging system for experienced users. See Risk Disclosure

below before enabling it.





## Requirements





- MetaTrader 5, any account type for the core signal strategy. The

optional Hedge module requires a Hedging-type account (it holds Buy

and Sell positions simultaneously on the same symbol - on Netting

accounts, keep UseHedge = false).

- Recommended: run the Strategy Tester with "Every tick based on real

ticks" modeling before live use.





## Risk Disclosure





This EA is a rule-based automated trading tool. Past performance,

including any backtest results shown in this listing, does not

guarantee future results. Trading leveraged CFDs and Forex carries a

high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors.





This product includes an optional Hedge module using martingale lot

sizing (geometric lot doubling). This module is disabled by default.

If enabled, it can increase position size exponentially during adverse

price moves and may lead to substantial account drawdown or margin

calls if the market trends strongly against the hedged direction for

an extended period. This module is intended for experienced users only,

who understand martingale risk and have tested the strategy extensively

on a demo account before considering live use. The developer is not

responsible for trading losses incurred from the use of this product.





Always test on a demo account first, and never risk capital you cannot

afford to lose.