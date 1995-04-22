Gold SMC Order Block EA
- 专家
-
- 版本: 1.42
- 激活: 5
## Overview
This Expert Advisor implements a rule-based Smart Money Concepts (SMC)
strategy for MetaTrader 5. It identifies potential entries using three
confluent conditions on both Buy and Sell sides:
- Break of Structure (BOS) - confirms the current bar closed beyond
(or nearly beyond) the prior swing high/low.
- Order Block detection - automatically scans recent candles to find
the last opposite-colored candle, treated as the zone where large
players are assumed to have entered.
- Rejection wick confirmation - requires a wick at least 50% of the
candle body, filtering out weak, indecisive candles.
All three conditions must align before an entry is placed. The EA trades
both directions independently and is fully configurable - timeframe,
lot size, stop loss, take profit, and risk controls are all adjustable
from the Inputs tab.
## Key Features
- Bidirectional signals - independent Buy and Sell logic, each with
its own Order Block detection.
- Configurable timeframe - trade on M1-D1 regardless of the chart
timeframe the EA is attached to.
- Fixed-point Stop Loss - predictable, consistent risk per trade,
independent of ATR/volatility swings.
- Money-based Take Profit floor - guarantees a minimum profit target
in account currency using MetaTrader's native OrderCalcProfit().
- Two-phase profit-tiered trailing stop - moves the stop loss into
profit in stages as the trade develops, tracked using real market
price checkpoints.
- Spread, equity, and cooldown filters - built-in protections against
wide-spread conditions, account drawdown, and over-trading.
- Configurable order limits - independent caps for total orders, Buy
orders, and Sell orders.
- Optional Hedge module (disabled by default) - an advanced grid and
martingale hedging system for experienced users. See Risk Disclosure
below before enabling it.
## Requirements
- MetaTrader 5, any account type for the core signal strategy. The
optional Hedge module requires a Hedging-type account (it holds Buy
and Sell positions simultaneously on the same symbol - on Netting
accounts, keep UseHedge = false).
- Recommended: run the Strategy Tester with "Every tick based on real
ticks" modeling before live use.
## Risk Disclosure
This EA is a rule-based automated trading tool. Past performance,
including any backtest results shown in this listing, does not
guarantee future results. Trading leveraged CFDs and Forex carries a
high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors.
This product includes an optional Hedge module using martingale lot
sizing (geometric lot doubling). This module is disabled by default.
If enabled, it can increase position size exponentially during adverse
price moves and may lead to substantial account drawdown or margin
calls if the market trends strongly against the hedged direction for
an extended period. This module is intended for experienced users only,
who understand martingale risk and have tested the strategy extensively
on a demo account before considering live use. The developer is not
responsible for trading losses incurred from the use of this product.
Always test on a demo account first, and never risk capital you cannot
afford to lose.