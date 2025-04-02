DCAMachineBasicEditon

DCA_Machine Basic Edition

Overview

DCA_Machine Basic is an advanced grid-based Expert Advisor (EA) developed through extensive research, optimization, and historical testing across multiple Forex broker servers and market conditions.

The trading model has been carefully refined to focus only on the most stable and reliable currency pairs that have demonstrated strong consistency in both backtesting and live trading environments. The objective is to provide a balanced approach between profitability, stability, and risk control.

Input Parameters

Execute

Enable or disable new trade execution.

true = EA is allowed to open new trades.

false = EA will not open new trades.

This option is useful when you want to temporarily pause trading without removing the EA from the chart.

MinLayersToTrade

Defines the minimum number of grid layers required before the EA starts managing and trading a basket.

If the number of layers is below this threshold, the EA will avoid trading actions in order to maintain sufficient basket structure for profitable exits.

This helps improve the efficiency of the grid recovery mechanism.

MaxLayersToTrade

Defines the maximum number of grid layers allowed.

This is one of the most important risk management features of DCA_Machine.

By limiting the maximum number of positions, traders can control account exposure and prevent excessive risk accumulation during prolonged market movements.

Many users consider this feature highly valuable because it provides a simple and effective way to control drawdown and overall account risk.

AllowedSymbols

Enable or disable trading only on the predefined list of carefully selected symbols.

true = Trade only the symbols that have been extensively tested and validated for stability and consistency.

false = Trade any symbol of your choice.

Please note that trading symbols outside the recommended list may not be suitable for the DCA_Machine Basic strategy model.

If you wish to customize symbol selection and access more advanced filtering capabilities, upgrading to the Pro or Premium edition is recommended.

CheckSpread

Enable or disable spread protection.

When enabled, the EA will only enter trades when spread conditions remain within acceptable levels.

This helps avoid entries during:

High-impact news events

Sudden volatility spikes

Low-liquidity market conditions

Abnormal spread widening

Spread protection is designed to improve execution quality and reduce unnecessary trading risk.

ShowInfo

Enable or disable the on-screen information panel.

When enabled, the EA displays detailed operational information directly on the chart, allowing traders to monitor trading activity and EA status more conveniently.





Watch the complete installation and setup guide here:

https://youtu.be/4H8H3YDTuOA

Risk Disclosure

Trading Forex and CFDs involves a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The use of leverage can work both for and against you. Before deciding to trade, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk tolerance.

Past performance, backtesting results, optimization reports, and forward testing results are not indicative of future performance. No trading system, strategy, or Expert Advisor can guarantee profits or eliminate the risk of loss.

DCA_Machine is a trading tool designed to assist in trade execution and risk management. Users remain fully responsible for all trading decisions and the management of their trading accounts.

Only trade with capital that you can afford to lose.