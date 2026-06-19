Straddle AI MT5

2.33
  • 专家
  • Jestoni Santiago
    Jestoni Santiago

    Jestoni Santiago

    • Fulltime Trader - Manual and Automated 在  Manila
    • 菲律宾
    • 2013
    3.8 (22)
    🔹 Trader & Developer | 12+ Years in Forex & AI EAs
    I build fully customizable trading systems and AI-powered EAs that work for real traders of all levels, from beginners to advanced. Every tool I release is designed to give you control, flexibility, and results you can trust.
    📊 What I Offer:
    8 产品 1 信号 1 主题 2 评论
  • 版本: 2.17
  • 更新: 3 八月 2026
  • 激活: 11

Straddle AI is a fully automated, AI-driven Trading Robot built for Forex, Indices, and Commodities, with primary optimization for XAUUSD (Gold) — engineered around a simple but rarely-executed idea: you don't need to predict the move. You need to already be there when it happens.

While other systems wait for a signal, an indicator to cross, a candle to close, Straddle AI has already quietly positioned itself around the current price, on both sides, before the move even starts. When the market finally commits — and it always eventually does — the trade is already live. No hesitation. No missed entry. No second-guessing.

And it doesn't stop at getting in first. Out of the box, its AI Adaptive Engine is reading volatility, momentum, and the underlying character of every move, tick by tick — deciding in real time how the trade should be built, how far it should run, and when it's time to protect what's been won. No configuration. No manual tuning. Attach it, and the intelligence is already awake.

The market doesn't announce its next move. Straddle AI doesn't need it to. Okay. Please give me a favor to read the full description of this EA. Thank you. 

Straddle AI runs in two modes:

  • AI Adaptive Engine (the default) — a real-time decision layer that reads the market's conditions continuously and adjusts everything accordingly. Calm markets get patience. Strong moves get room to breathe.
  • Basic Mode — for traders who want the raw mechanism, stripped down: fixed, unchanging behavior every single time, or a clean baseline to measure the AI Adaptive Engine against.

One switch decides which one runs.

Monitoring Account — Multi Asset with Aggressive Risk for XAUUSD, NAS100, UK100 (Testing), BTCUSD (Testing), JPN225 (Testing)
Platform MT5
Broker Server TradeMaxGlobal-Demo
Account Number 60102236
Password Straddle101!

WHY TRADERS ARE SWITCHING TO STRADDLE AI ? 

1. It Doesn't Guess Direction — It Doesn't Have To Most strategies live or die on being right about where price goes next. Straddle AI simply refuses to play that game. It positions itself so that whichever way the market breaks, it's already in position to catch it. No bias. No prediction. No being wrong about direction, because it never commits to one in advance.

2. An Engine That Reads the Market's Intent, Not Just Its Price Every tick, the AI Adaptive Engine is quietly asking: is this a real move, or noise? Is this calm, or is something building? It answers those questions continuously, and adjusts how it trades before you'd ever notice conditions had changed. This isn't a fixed rulebook running the same way forever — it's a decision layer that behaves differently depending on what the market is actually doing right now.

3. It Can Tell the Difference Between a Spike and a Trend A sharp explosive breakout and a slow, grinding move in one direction are not the same thing — and Straddle AI knows it. It gives a clean grind patience and room, while handling a violent spike with a tighter, quicker hand. When it senses a genuine sustained trend building, it can even lean into that direction rather than treating both sides as equally likely — extracting an edge from exactly the kind of move a rigid system would trade blind to.

4. It Protects Gains Like It's Guarding Something Valuable Once a trade is live, the AI Adaptive Engine doesn't just sit there — it's reading momentum tick by tick, deciding whether to give a winning trade room to keep running, or tighten immediately the moment something feels off. Break-even and multi-stage protection are built in and fully automatic. You never have to watch the screen to know it's being handled.

5. A Built-In Guardian Against Your Own Risk Straddle AI watches your lot size against your balance continuously. If risk creeps into dangerous territory, it warns you — and if it becomes genuinely unsafe, it stops itself and steps back, only resuming once things are corrected. No external tool, no separate app. It's watching, always.

6. It Already Knows What It's Trading Drop it on Gold. Drop it on an index. Drop it on Crypto. It reads the symbol and configures itself accordingly — no manual setup, no per-instrument guesswork, even when you're running wildly different price scales like XAUUSD, NAS100, and BTCUSD side by side.

7. It Doesn't Get Blindsided by News High-impact news events have ended more trades than bad strategy ever has. Straddle AI sees them coming — reads the volatility building beforehand, and adjusts its stance ahead of time, tighter when it's calm, wider when the market's already moving, so it's positioned to catch the spike instead of getting caught by it.

8. It Never Forgets a Trade Exists Remove it. Update it. Restart your terminal. Reattach it hours later. It finds whatever trade is still open and picks up exactly where it left off, full management restored automatically. Nothing is ever left unattended, even by accident.

SPECIFICATIONS

  • Supported Instruments: XAUUSD, XAGUSD, NAS100, SPX500, US30, DE40, UK100, JPN225, BTCUSD, ETHUSD, All Major Forex Pairs
  • Best Performance: XAUUSD using default settings. PLEASE DO NOT TRY TO RUN THE EA 24 HOURS IN A LIVE ACCOUNT. YOU WILL LIKELY GET INCONSISTENT RESULTS IF YOU DO THIS. JUST USE THE DEFAULT SETTINGS PLEASE. LONDON/NY OVERLAP IS THE OPTIMAL MARKET CONDITION EVERYDAY. 
  • Timeframe: Any timeframe ( Just 5minute for better viewing) — the chart you attach the EA to has no effect on trading behavior; entries, sizing, and management run independently of it. M5 is a good practical default for watching trades unfold without excessive clutter, though M5 or any higher timeframe works identically and comes down to personal preference. For traders using the AI Adaptive Engine, the resolution it reads for volatility, momentum, and ATR-based sizing is separately configurable in Advanced Settings — this is what actually adjusts entry/target/trail distances to match your preferred pace, not the chart timeframe itself.
  • Minimum Deposit: $1000 or more, 0.01 lot size or 1% risk percent of balance.
  • Execution Type: RAW Spread / ECN accounts
  • Platform: MetaTrader 5
  • VPS: Recommended for stable operation.

RECOMMENDED BROKERS

Fusion Markets  |  Vantage Markets  |  IC Markets  |  Valetax  |  TMGM  |  FP Markets

These brokers offer RAW/ECN accounts with low spread and fast execution — exactly what this EA needs to perform at its best.

 IMPORTANT NOTES — PLEASE READ BEFORE STARTING ( DO NOT SKIP )

  • Reach out after purchase. Send a message with the broker you plan to use so I can confirm it is compatible and help with any setup if needed. Once activated, the manual will be sent to you directly.
  • Tight or Low / RAW Spread / ECN Account is Recommended. Standard or fixed spread accounts will affect performance significantly. Always use a RAW or ECN account for best results. You can use the standard account in IC Markets, which offers very tight spread, no commissions, and is closer to the Raw account.
  • The AI Adaptive Engine runs live by default — this is what you'll see the moment you attach the EA. The Strategy Tester always runs the fixed baseline regardless of that setting, so backtest results reflect that stable reference point, not live AI Adaptive Engine behavior. If you specifically want the fixed mode live too, flip the one switch at the top of Advanced Settings.
  • Start small. Begin at 0.01 lot per $300 of account balance. Do not increase lot size until you are comfortable with how the EA behaves on your broker.
  • Losses are part of trading. Every strategy has losing trades. What matters is performance over time, not a single trade. Stay patient, trust the process, and avoid changing settings after a loss.
  • Trade at the right time. The London/New York overlap session gives the most consistent conditions for this strategy. The AI Adaptive Engine ships with its session filter set to this window by default; the fixed mode has its own equivalent setting.
  • Set a daily target and respect it. Decide how much you want to make or protect each day. Once that level is hit, stop the EA for the session. Discipline compounds over time.
  • Always test on demo first. Run the EA on a demo account for at least a few days before going live. Every broker behaves slightly differently — demo testing on your actual broker is the best preparation.
  • No complex setup required. If you are a beginner, attach it to XAUUSD or NAS100 (Optional) with default settings, and the intelligence is already reading the market and managing trades for you. The only thing you need to set is your lot size relative to your balance. Everything else is handled. Want the simpler, fixed mode instead? One switch, fully optional.
  • Full Transparency — Nothing is Hidden. Every single input parameter is fully exposed in the settings tab, organized into a Basic Settings block and an Advanced Settings block. You can see exactly what the EA is working with, adjust anything you want, or leave it all on default and let it run. Whether you're a beginner who just wants to attach and go, or an experienced trader who wants full control — both are supported.
  •  PLEASE DO NOT TRY TO RUN THE EA 24 HOURS IN A LIVE ACCOUNT. YOU WILL LIKELY GET INCONSISTENT RESULTS IF YOU DO THIS. JUST USE THE DEFAULT SETTINGS PLEASE. LONDON/NY OVERLAP IS THE OPTIMAL MARKET CONDITION EVERYDAY. YOU WILL ONLY END UP GIVING A BAD REVIEW IF YOU DON'T FOLLOW THE RULES OF PROPERLY USING THIS EA! 

QUICK START

How to backtest?

  1. Download the EA — a Free Demo version is available to test first
  2. Open Strategy Tester and set the symbol to XAUUSD or NAS100
  3. Set your preferred date range. Set timeframe to M5.
  4. Disable Visual Mode for faster results. 
  5. Set starting balance to at least $1000. 
  6. Click Start — this runs the fixed baseline, regardless of live settings. 

How to run on a live or demo account?

  1. Drag and drop the EA onto a XAUUSD or NAS100 chart with M5 Timeframe. 
  2. Enable Live Trading. 
  3. Done — the intelligence is already reading the market and trading. 

COMMON QUESTIONS

1. What's the difference between the AI Adaptive Engine and the fixed mode?

The AI Adaptive Engine is the default: a real-time decision layer that runs on every tick, reading current market conditions — volatility, momentum, spread, and the underlying character of the move itself — and adjusting entries, targets, and trade management accordingly, without you making a single decision. This is what runs live and on demo unless you switch it off.

The fixed mode is a predictable execution engine — the same behavior every time, on every instrument, with no external dependency. It's what the Strategy Tester always runs regardless of your live setting, which is why it exists as a clean, stable baseline to test and compare against.

2. Are updates and support free?

Yes — lifetime free updates and technical support are included with every purchase. If you need hands-on help, remote support is available via AnyDesk or UltraViewer. Just reach out and we will sort it out together.

Past results do not guarantee future results. Always trade within your means and never risk more than you can afford to lose.

评分 3
Chun Hua Li
482
Chun Hua Li 2026.06.29 11:54 
 

非常期待有更好的表现。我已经开始测试了

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专家
Live signal https://www.mql5.com/en/users/datbh/seller [MT4 version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/93601 ] ! Next price --> $699 and final: 1779$ This is a smart grid-based automated trading system, meticulously developed from over a decade of trading experience. The system leverages quantitative analysis, trend evaluation, and key resistance levels to execute precise entries. Our EA specializes in trading three major currency pairs: AUDCAD NZDCAD AUDNZD Designed with both efficiency a
GoldMaster X
Jim Ariel Camarce Ignao
专家
GoldMaster X is a next-generation automated trading system engineered for traders who demand precision, consistency, and intelligent risk management. Powered by advanced candlestick pattern recognition, adaptive ATR-based Stop Loss and Take Profit, dynamic position sizing, and multiple trailing stop strategies, GoldMaster X identifies high-probability trading opportunities while protecting your capital. Designed with a professional trading dashboard, market bias filtering, and smart session mana
Gold Zone EA
Simon Reger
4.02 (44)
专家
Gold Zone EA 是一款全自动交易系统，通过供需区（Supply & Demand）分析市场结构，并根据预定义的价格反应执行交易。 EA 集成了区间识别、动能分析、EMA 趋势过滤、多级止盈、保本机制、跟踪止损以及一个内置的手动交易面板，可直接在图表中操作。 EA 适用于多种交易品种，包括： XAUUSD、EURUSD、GBPUSD、USDJPY、BTCUSD 以及其他外汇、指数和差价合约产品。 不需要任何外部 DLL 或库。 交易逻辑 供需区识别 EA 通过以下元素识别结构性价格区域： 基础蜡烛（Base High / Base Low） 蜡烛形态过滤 可选 EMA 趋势强度 区间大小及重叠检查 自动移除无效区间 区间在多次被突破或达到无效计数时失效。 区间激活 当价格满足以下条件时，区间被激活（“armed”）： 在供应区下沿上方收线 在需求区上沿下方收线 仅激活的区间会触发交易信号。 动能蜡烛入场 EA 在以下条件满足时开仓： 蜡烛向区间方向形成明显动能 蜡烛实体达到最小定义大小 蜡烛与区间的距离在允许范围内 不会开仓的情况包括： 高点差、已有同方向持仓、EMA 条件不满
FREE
Nikkei225 Gap ContinuationEA
Francesc Jordi Mallol Nolden
专家
Nikkei 225 Gap Continuation EA Automated opening-gap continuation strategy for the Nikkei 225 Nikkei 225 Gap Continuation EA is an automated trading system for MetaTrader 5 designed specifically for the Japanese stock index. It searches for significant opening gaps and enters only when price action confirms a possible continuation in the same direction. The strategy combines the opening gap, a configurable opening range and session VWAP confirmation. It also includes risk-based position sizing,
FREE
Matrix Arrow EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (7)
专家
Matrix Arrow EA MT5   是一款独特的智能交易系统，可以通过图表上的交易面板手动或 100% 自动交易   Matrix Arrow Indicator 的 MT5   信号。   Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5   将在其早期阶段确定当前趋势，从多达 10 个标准指标中收集信息和数据，它们是：平均定向运动指数 (ADX) ， 商品渠道指数 (CCI) ， 经典 Heiken Ashi 蜡烛 ， 移动平均线 ， 移动平均收敛散度 (MACD) ， 相对活力指数 (RVI) ， 相对强弱指数 (RSI) ， 抛物线SAR ， 随机振荡器 ， 威廉姆斯的百分比范围 。 当所有指标给出有效的买入或卖出信号时，相应的箭头将打印在图表上，在下一个蜡烛/柱线的开盘时表示强劲的上升趋势/下降趋势。用户可以选择使用哪些指标，并可以单独调整每个指标的参数。使用   Matrix Arrow EA MT5 ，您可以直接从图表上的交易面板手动交易   Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5   信号，或使用 100% 算法交易选项   100% 自动交
Auto Breakeven Trailing Stop and Partial Close
Amal Yuldashev
专家
一款免费的 MetaTrader 5 持仓管理工具。挂到图表上，它就会照看您已经开好的仓位：把止损推到 保本位 、随行情 追踪止损 ，并在您设定的目标位 部分平仓 。它从不开仓，也不发出任何信号，只管理已经存在的仓位。 它做什么 自动保本。 当浮盈达到您设定的点数后，止损自动移到开仓价，还可以加一个缓冲，让它锁住几个点而不是刚好持平。 追踪止损，两种方式。 浮盈超过下一个阈值后，止损开始跟随价格。可以保持 固定距离 ，也可以放在 最近若干根已收盘K线高低点 的外侧，让它跟随结构而不是固定间距。两种方式都只有在改善幅度达到您设定的步长时才会移动，因此不会频繁地做无意义的微调。 部分止盈。 到达您的目标位时，按您设定的百分比平掉一部分仓位，每个仓位只执行一次，之后还可以立即把剩余部分移到保本位。 三条规则可以各自独立开关。只用其中一条，或三条同时使用，都可以。 跟随K线结构的追踪止损 手动移动止损的人很少用固定间距，他们会把止损放到上一个摆动低点下方。这个功能把那套做法自动化了： 放在最近已收盘K线的外侧。 您指定回看多少根K线，做多时止损位于该区间最低价的外侧，做空时位于最高价的外侧。
FREE
Fuzzy Logic Trend EA
Percival David
专家
Exclusive EA for FOREX HEDGE account The EA (FuzzyLogicTrendEA) is based on fuzzy logic strategies based on the analysis of a set of 5 indicators and filters. Each indicator and filter has a weight in the calculation and, when the fuzzy logic result reaches the value defined in the EA parameter, a negotiation is opened seeking a pre-defined gain. As additional functions it is possible to define maximum spread, stop loss and so on . Recommended Symbol: EURUSD, AUDUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUD
Ultimate Gold Hybrid
Md Atiqur Rahman
专家
Key Benefits at a Glance: Lorentzian ML signal generation Majority voting across 3 timeframes Automatic market regime detection Smart equity recovery with group profit targets 1% risk‑based adaptive lot sizing ATR‑based dynamic SL/TP & trailing Emergency drawdown cut Live on‑chart info panel Hybrid Lorentzian Gold ML EA v2.0 – Intelligent Adaptive Trading for XAUUSD Next‑Gen Machine Learning Core A Lorentzian KNN classifier analyzes 5 normalized features (RSI, WaveTren
FREE
Gold Scalper King EA
Naveen Kumar Shyam
专家
Gold Scalper King EA is a fully automated MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor developed exclusively for trading XAUUSD (Gold). The EA follows a systematic breakout strategy that combines market structure analysis, pending order execution, and dual EMA trend confirmation to identify trading opportunities. Rather than predicting market reversals, Gold Scalper King waits for price to confirm a breakout beyond significant swing highs or swing lows before entering a trade. Every position follows predefined t
PFTA Honey Harvester v14
Randy Susano Bondoc
专家
里程碑达成：PFTA Honey Harvester v14 已在 MT5 市场正式上线！ 经过不懈的工程研发、深度的系统优化以及真实世界的压力验证，PFTA Honey Harvester v14 成功征服了 MetaTrader 5 市场验证器（Market Validator）—— 这是业内最残酷的自动化测试环境之一。 这绝对不仅仅是一个普通的通过认证。 ️ MT5 验证器模拟了： 极端点差剧增 (Spread spikes) 多品种混乱环境 多时间框架压力 最极端的经纪商条件 通过此验证 = 证明了在极端压力下的系统结构完整性。 10/10 — 量化分析师满分评级 在发布之前，v14 接受了 4 位极其严苛的量化分析师的审计。 最终裁决： 满分 — 10/10 卓越的系统稳定性 完整的交易架构 高级安全与恢复（Recovery）层 专业级执行引擎 以下核心功能获得了特别认可： 网格回收引擎 (Grid Recycling Engine) 一篮子止盈系统 (Basket Take Profit System) 这些绝对不是
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5 (2)
专家
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5 (29)
专家
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Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.87 (30)
专家
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4.47 (103)
专家
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MQL TOOLS SL
4.46 (140)
专家
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5 (46)
专家
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5 (7)
专家
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2.55 (11)
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Logan MT5
Thierry Ouellet
4.95 (22)
专家
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TwisterPro Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.44 (133)
专家
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (214)
专家
Quantum King EA — 智能力量，为每一位交易者精炼 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 特别推出价格 直播信号：       点击这里 MT4版本：   点击此处 量子王者频道：       点击这里 ***购买 Quantum King MT5 即可免费获得 Quantum StarMan !*** 详情请私讯询问！ 用精确和纪律来管理您的交易。 Quantum King EA 将结构化网格的优势和自适应 Martingale 的智能融入一个无缝系统 - 专为 M5 上的 AUDCAD 设计，专为希望实现稳定、可控增长的初学者和专业人士打造。 Quantum King EA 是针对 M5 时间范围内的 AUDCAD 对开发的全自动交易系统。 它将网格策略的结构与马丁格尔的自适应恢复逻辑相结合，形成了一个在所有市场阶段智能管理交易的系
Quantum Athena X
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
专家
更智能的控制，更精准的操控。 欢迎来到 Quantum Athena X——新一代专注于黄金交易的系统，它在 Quantum Athena 的精准性、效率和纪律性执行的基础上更进一步。 Quantum Athena X 基于与 Quantum Athena 相同的精简核心引擎和精心挑选的 6 种策略构建而成。每项策略都针对当前的黄金市场状况进行了单独优化和改进，而全新的强大自定义模式则允许交易者精确选择启用或禁用哪些策略。 对于喜欢即插即用体验的交易者，原有的优化配置仍然可用；而对于想要创建自己个性化策略组合的交易者，自定义模式则提供了更大的灵活性。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 折扣价   价格 。     每购买 10 件，价格将上涨 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元。 实时信号 IC Markets：       点击这里 Quantum A
Gold Snap
Chen Jia Qi
4.47 (17)
专家
Gold Snap — 黄金快速利润捕捉系统 实盘信号： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 实盘信号2： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 实盘信号 v2.0： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 当前价格仅剩 3 份。价格很快将上涨至 $999。 重要： 购买后请通过私信联系我们，以获取用户指南、推荐设置、使用说明以及更新支持。 https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008 欢迎加入我们的 MQL5 频道，获取产品更新与交易见解。 https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/tendmaster 在 Gold House 的长期研发与实战验证中，我们进一步确认了突破策略在黄金市场中的有效性，也验证了我们自适应参数系统在真实市场环境中的实际价值。 但对于突破系统来说，始终存在一个现实问题： 止盈太早，容易错过后续真正的大行情； 止盈太晚，又往往会经历一定程度的利润回吐。 这不是某一种策略独有
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
专家
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Zerqon EA
Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.43 (28)
专家
实时交易信号 交易活动的公开实时监控： https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/2372719 官方信息 卖家资料 官方频道 用户手册 安装说明和使用指南： 查看用户手册 Zerqon EA 是专为 XAUUSD 交易开发的自适应专家顾问。 该策略基于通过 ONNX 集成的 Deep LSTM 神经网络模型，使系统能够处理连续性的市场行为并以结构化方式分析价格动态。 该模型专注于识别黄金价格走势、波动性以及时间条件中的特定模式。 与传统固定信号不同，EA 通过训练后的神经网络框架分析市场，仅在内部模型识别到合适条件时才执行交易。 Zerqon EA 不会持续不断地进行交易。 某些时期可能完全没有任何交易，而在适合的 XAUUSD 市场阶段，系统可能会在较短时间内执行多笔交易。 每笔交易均带有预定义的 Stop Loss 和 Take Profit 参数。 同时还使用追踪止损机制来动态管理持仓。 该 EA 适用于偏好基于神经网络的黄金交易方式、重视执行控制以及接受可变交易频率的用户。 主要特点 不使用高风险交易技术，如马丁格尔 (M
Cortex IDX
Vladimir Mametov
专家
这是一款专为 MetaTrader 5 平台打造的全自动智能交易系统（Expert Advisor，EA），专门针对 US30（道琼斯工业平均指数） 交易进行了深度优化。交易逻辑结合了美国股指的典型市场特征，包括趋势行情、盘中回调以及高波动阶段，能够自动完成信号识别、开仓、持仓管理和离场操作。 EA 的核心理念是让盈利单尽可能持续运行，同时严格控制亏损风险。盈利仓位可通过智能移动止损（Trailing Stop）持续跟随趋势；当持仓出现亏损且 M1（1 分钟）周期检测到反向信号时，系统可自动提前离场，以减少不必要的回撤。 实盘信号： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2376781 首发优惠： 当前价格仅限前 20 位购买者。售出 20 份后，产品价格将上调 100 美元 ，调整为 599 美元 。 产品理念 本 EA 专为希望实现 US30 全自动交易的投资者设计，采用趋势跟随结合回调入场的交易策略，在市场已有明确方向时寻找更优的进场位置，而不是盲目追涨杀跌。 盈利订单可采用 移动止损 持续跟随行情，在锁定利润的同时尽可能捕捉更大的趋势；如果交易者更喜欢
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
专家
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.06 (36)
专家
最新消息——目前仅剩少量存货，欲购从速！ 该系统的主要目标是在不使用任何有风险的鞅或网格的情况下实现长期的实时性能。  数量极其有限，现价优惠 最终价格 1499 美元 【实时信号】    |    【回测结果】    |    【设置指南】    |    【FTMO 结果】 一种不同的交易方法 Pulse Engine 不使用任何指标或特定时间框架。它采用了一种非常独特的方法，这是 MQL5 上任何其他交易系统都不采用的方法。 它交易的是日内方向性模式。这些模式是我利用自己多年来不断开发和完善的特定模式识别软件发现的。 该软件使我能够识别出市场历史上在一天中哪些时段会出现强劲的单向波动。 每个市场和每周的每一天都有其独特的走势。 这种方法之所以如此强大，是因为它不依赖于市场是处于趋势行情、反转行情还是任何特定的市场状态。其模式与这些因素完全无关。 脉冲引擎包含涵盖 六大市场的 70 多种不同模式 ，并结合超过 5万笔 交易的历史回测数据。 每个市场的回测时间均尽可能追溯至数据允许的最长时期， 外汇货币对约 20年，指数约 15 年， 加密货币 约10 年。这确保了极高的统计显
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (506)
专家
介绍     QuantumEmperor EA 是一款突破性的 MQL5 专家顾问，它正在改变您交易著名的 GBPUSD 货币对的方式！由拥有超过13年交易经验的经验丰富的交易者团队开发。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***购买 Quantum Emperor EA，即可免费获得  Quantum StarMan  !*** 私信询问更多详情 已验证信号：   点击此处 MT4版本：   点击这里 量子 EA 通道：       点击这里 每购买 10 件，价格将增加 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元 量子皇帝EA     采用独特的策略，将单笔交易连续拆分成五笔较小的交易。这意味着每次 EA 执行一笔交易时，它都会自动将其拆分成五个较小的仓位。 量子皇帝EA     量子帝王EA凭借其卓越的亏损交易处理方法，在众多专家顾问中脱颖而出。
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.23 (26)
专家
NEXORION: Initium Novum — 确定性逻辑与算法综合体系 NEXORION 是一款基于严密流动性处理数学算法的机构级分析系统。该项目的核心理念是“计算透明化”：交易型 EA 将混沌的价格流转化为结构化的几何区域，并将决策过程直接在交易图表上进行可视化呈现。 实时信号监控 https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signals/2372338 系统技术规格 交易资产 ：XAUUSD (黄金) 运行周期 ：H1 (1小时图) 核心方法论 ：机构流动性分析与确定性逻辑 (Institutional Liquidity Analysis & Deterministic Logic) 决策依据 ：流动性池与平衡水平的数学计算 数学架构与可视化 本系统的关键创新在于 动态计算映射 (Dynamic Computation Mapping) 。算法不仅是分析价格，更是通过以下模块构建市场的数学模型： 流动性追踪 (Liquidity Tracking) ：基于市场阶段的深度分析，精确识别买
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.83 (46)
专家
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.33 (112)
专家
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
专家
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
专家
SomaOil 是 MetaTrader 5 的多策略突破 EA 交易，专为 WTI 原油 (XTIUSD) 打造。一张图表、一张 EA、20 个独立策略一起作为一个多元化投资组合运行。 实时信号。 为了使其在发布时就可以使用，我使用了透明的、逐步调整的定价模型： 发布价：100 USD（48 小时） 从周一起，每售出 10 份价格上调 100 USD 即使同一天售出超过 10 份，价格每天最多上调一次 早期买家锁定产品生命周期内最优惠的价格。 概念 SomaOil 没有运行往往会过度适应狭窄市场体系的单一设置，而是附带了一组精心策划的 20 个预先调整的策略，这些策略全部在单个 WTI 图表上的单个 EA 下并行运行。 每个策略都有自己的神奇数字、评论、时间范围、波动检测参数、退出、新闻距离和批次步骤。它们共享相同的执行引擎，但独立交易，因此您无需管理数十个图表即可跨时间范围和突破广度获得真正的多元化。 作品集创建 我对两个互补的样本内范围进行了优化，每个范围都具有相同的参数网格： 5组时间范围：D1、H12、H8、H4、H1 三种突破宽度变体： V1 广泛：更宽的波动，更少但更强的
The Gold Space
Ayush V Jain
5 (3)
专家
Live Signal on Vantage https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminates emotional trading by stric
SixtyNine EA
Farzad Saadatinia
4 (4)
专家
SixtyNine EA – 一款适用于 MetaTrader 5 的黄金交易专家顾问，具备 6 个集成策略层、每笔交易预设 Stop Loss，以及不使用马丁格尔、Recovery 系统或网格交易的清晰交易结构。 公开实盘信号：$500 初始资金，固定 0.02 手，500%+ 增长，实盘运行超过 20 周 公开实盘信号是 SixtyNine EA 最重要的运行证明。该账户以 $500 余额 开始交易，采用 每笔交易固定 0.02 手 ，并已持续进行超过 20 周 的真实交易。在此期间，实现了超过 500% 的总增长 。 该信号同时展示了系统在真实市场环境中的风险表现，包括约 20% 的回撤 。由于该信号是在较小的 $500 账户中使用固定 0.02 手交易，偏好更低风险的用户可以根据市场情况和经纪商执行条件选择更小的手数设置以及更保守的 set 文件。 LIVE SIGNAL HERE 价格： $299 → 下一阶段： $499 → 最终： $999 SixtyNine EA 专为 MetaTrader 5 平台上的黄金（XAUUSD）交易 设计。它结合了 6 个集成策略层
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.52 (21)
专家
更新：下一价格：599 美元，最终价格：999 美元 如果您重视诚实和为真实交易而构建的真正交易系统，而不是一个看起来完美无瑕但最终可能导致账户爆仓的直线回测，那么这可能适合您。 无马丁格尔/无网格 22个月实时信号 +250% 实时增长 【实时信号】    |  【FTMO 结果】    |  【主投资组合】  |  【回测指南】 为什么 Range Breakout EA 如此稳定？ Range Breakout EA 基于一种众所周知的市场行为：交易时段之间的波动性变化。 亚洲交易时段的波动性通常较低，形成一个狭窄的价格区间。伦敦交易时段开盘后，波动性增加，价格往往会突破该区间 并继续朝突破方向移动。 该系统会交易这种突破，并在当天晚些时候波动性开始减弱时平仓。 它不使用指标或固定时间框架，这有助于减少过拟合。系统内部使用突破过滤器来避免低质量的突破交易。 该策略在 XAUUSD、USDJPY、BTCUSD、US30 和 DE40 等货币对上表现尤为出色。 同时交易多个市场可以实现强大的分散风险能力。 加入社区！ 公众社区：  点击这里！ 请私信我并附上购
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.5 (8)
专家
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA 精准 · 结构 · 执行 金融市场不会奖励情绪化的交易。 市场奖励的是纪律、稳定性，以及基于客观数据做出决策的能力。 Obsidian Flow Atlas EA 正是基于这一理念而开发。 这是一套面向 MetaTrader 5 的全自动交易系统，专为以下两种全球最受欢迎的交易品种而设计： • XAUUSD（黄金） • EURUSD（欧元兑美元） 系统能够自主分析市场环境、开仓并管理仓位，依靠其内部交易逻辑和内置风险管理模型独立运行。 您无需长时间盯盘、寻找入场机会或手动做出交易决策。 只需安装 EA，选择适合您的风险等级，然后让系统完成其余工作。 经验证的真实交易表现 为了确保最大程度的透明度，系统的实际交易表现可通过以下公开信号进行查看。 XAUUSD（黄金） https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378564 超过 3 个月的真实账户实盘交易记录。 EURUSD（欧元兑美元） https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378563 超过 3 个月的真实账户实盘交易记录。 这些公开信号
作者的更多信息
FastScalp Gold
Jestoni Santiago
5 (1)
专家
FastScalp Gold is a fully automated Expert Advisor built exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold). It identifies high-probability levels using a structural swing detection engine and enters the market at the precise moment price confirms a directional move — no indicators, no repainting, no guesswork. Designed for speed and discipline, FastScalp Gold places orders capturing momentum the moment the market decides. Every trade is managed with an intelligent trailing stop system that locks in profit aggressiv
M1 Legendary Scalper
Jestoni Santiago
5 (1)
指标
M1 Legendary Scalper is a precision momentum indicator for MetaTrader 5, built for scalpers and short-term traders who need fast, clear, and reliable signals without second-guessing the chart. It pinpoints high-probability reversal points at overbought and oversold extremes and delivers every signal directly on the price chart — as an arrow on the candle itself — so you always know exactly when and where to act. Every signal fires in two places simultaneously: a buy or sell arrow on the price ch
FREE
Alpha Edge Pro
Jestoni Santiago
5 (2)
指标
Alpha Edge Pro – The Manual Trader’s Edge - If you prefer trading manually without stress, this indicator is for you. Get your copy now. Tired of missing the big moves or holding on to losing trades too long? Alpha Edge Pro is your new secret weapon. This high-performance, plug-and-play MT5 indicator gives you crystal-clear BUY and SELL signals — so you can trade with confidence, precision, and speed. If you prefer manual trading profitably , this indicator is made for you. Alpha Edge Pro does
FREE
Naked Gold Trend Hunter
Jestoni Santiago
专家
Hunt and Ride the Trend. [ SET FILES ] PROPFIRM READY! The Naked Gold Trend Hunter is a professional-grade, trend-following EA that combines day trading precision with scalping agility . It seeks consistent, high-probability entries aligned with institutional money flow in Gold (XAUUSD) and other major markets. Built on multi-timeframe confirmation and precision trend analysis , the Trend Hunter eliminates guesswork by ensuring every trade moves WITH the dominant market direction — capturing in
FREE
Naked Bitcoin Scalper
Jestoni Santiago
5 (1)
专家
Adaptive Multi-Strategy Scalper for the biggest Crypto currency in the world.  Looking for a safe, fully automated Bitcoin scalper? Deploy this bot and trade the world's largest cryptocurrency effortlessly — 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Quick Start: Set Strategy Selection to STRATEGY_ALL and attach the EA to an M15 chart . That's it. What Is Naked Bitcoin Scalper? Engineered specifically for BTCUSD, this Expert Advisor applies the same proven price action logic and multi-strategy framework as
AI Mean Reversion
Jestoni Santiago
专家
AI-Powered Mean Reversion Trading System — Trade Smarter with Multiple AI Engines The AI Mean Reversion EA is an intelligent, fully automated Expert Advisor built for correlated Commonwealth currency pairs — AUDCAD, AUDNZD, and NZDCAD. It combines multiple AI providers, a self-learning neural network, and proven mean reversion logic to identify exhausted price moves that are statistically likely to revert to their mean. Unlike conventional EAs, this system doesn't rely on indicators alone. It c
Straddle Engine
Jestoni Santiago
专家
Straddle Engine — Intelligent Straddle Scalper for XAUUSD Built to Survive What Kills Most EAs: Greed, Grids, and Doubling Down. The market always tips its hand — eventually. Straddle Engine waits at both edges of price, one order for the breakout, one for the reversal, and lets the market itself decide which side wins. Built for the volatility of Gold (XAUUSD), and just as at home on any instrument that moves with conviction. Nothing hidden. Nothing complicated. What you see in the settings is
筛选:
Allan King001
28
Allan King001 2026.07.26 20:15 
 

This is arguably the worst EA on MQL5 i have ever purchased. I feel duped, cheated, scammed. Disappointing performance, and virtually no useful support after payment. the seller was responsive before the sale but difficult to reach when issues arose. Mql5 platform needs to work on reprimanding such developers as they are cultivating the culture of scamming on this platform. overall, a frustrating experience and a waste of money. I cannot recommend this or any product from this developer. Jestoni Santiago you're a scammer !!!!

SteadyProfitIncome
143
SteadyProfitIncome 2026.07.25 10:31 
 

Author has given up on this EA. Initially was responsive but no longer responds to my messages. Also it works well on Demo (its the investor demo account he provides) but then keeps losing in Live. Both his live signals are gone due to bad performance. Stay away.

Chun Hua Li
482
Chun Hua Li 2026.06.29 11:54 
 

非常期待有更好的表现。我已经开始测试了

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