Auto Fibonacci for MT5

Auto Fibonacci displays the 38.2, 61.8, and 78.6 Fib levels directly on the chart, helping traders who use these key retracement zones consistently for trade planning or confluence.

Drawing Fibonacci levels manually over and over again can take time, especially when done with wick-to-wick precision. Auto Fibonacci removes that friction by detecting the latest trend leg and placing the main Fibonacci levels automatically.

Key Benefits

Shows only the major Fibonacci levels to keep the chart clean

Automatically adjusts when the trend leg extends

Places levels with wick-to-wick precision

Reduces repetitive manual chart work

How To Use

Just attach Auto Fibonacci to the chart, and the levels update automatically in real time.



