Auto Fibonacci for MT5
- 指标
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Part-time Day TraderConsistent Trading Made Easy
I build practical MT4 and MT5 tools that help traders follow structured execution routines with greater discipline, consistency, and confidence.
- 版本: 1.0
Auto Fibonacci displays the 38.2, 61.8, and 78.6 Fib levels directly on the chart, helping traders who use these key retracement zones consistently for trade planning or confluence.
Drawing Fibonacci levels manually over and over again can take time, especially when done with wick-to-wick precision. Auto Fibonacci removes that friction by detecting the latest trend leg and placing the main Fibonacci levels automatically.
Key Benefits
- Shows only the major Fibonacci levels to keep the chart clean
- Automatically adjusts when the trend leg extends
- Places levels with wick-to-wick precision
- Reduces repetitive manual chart work
How To Use
Just attach Auto Fibonacci to the chart, and the levels update automatically in real time.