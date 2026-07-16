I feel your pain. Finding a truly reliable Expert Advisor nowadays is like searching for a needle in a haystack. Hundreds of products promise exceptional results, yet only a few are built with long-term consistency in mind. The search is over. Meet Golden Needle.

Golden Needle is not an experimental trading robot. It represents the culmination of more than 14 years of professional MQL development and knowledge acquired through 1000+ completed freelance projects. The result is a mature trading system where every component has been refined through years of practical experience.





Golden Needle is a professional trading system built around advanced Pattern Recognition, supported by selected elements of Machine Learning and Neural Networks.

It analyzes the probability of future price movements, presents forecasts directly on the chart, and automatically opens and manages trades according to its analysis.





Highlights

Prop Firm Ready => advanced PropFirm risk management panel featuring color-coded warnings and practical guidance

=> advanced PropFirm risk management panel featuring color-coded warnings and practical guidance Professional-grade analytics => advanced market forecasts, price projections, and market condition filters

=> advanced market forecasts, price projections, and market condition filters No Grid, No Martingale => only one trade can remain active at a time

=> only one trade can remain active at a time Reliable execution engine + continuous supervision of Terminal Connection and AutoTrading status

+ continuous supervision of and status Clear EA status dashboard shown directly on the trading chart

shown directly on the trading chart Localization support => graphical interface available in 6 languages





Created for traders who aim for consistent and sustainable long-term growth without unnecessary complications.





Benefit from the current launch promotional price. 5 copies are available for $499, after which the price will increase.







Please feel free to contact me with any questions before making your purchasing decision. Join my channel: Pro Trade Tools





Risk & Safety

Every trade is opened with predefined Stop Loss and Take Profit levels already applied.

An optional Partial Close feature is also included.





Balance protection

Max Daily Loss => daily protection feature that disables further trading after the configured loss threshold has been reached.

Total drawdown => protection measured from the highest recorded balance / equity peak.





Filters & Trade Control

News Filter => 2 integrated economic calendar sources, with upcoming news events displayed directly on the chart.

Spread Filter => blocks new entries whenever the spread rises above the selected limit.

Max Trade Holding Time => automatically exits trades that remain open beyond the configured time period.





Settings

Stop Loss and Take Profit values are specified in points. Unlike many other EAs, changing the SL and TP settings may influence the number of trades. Trading opportunities that do not fit the current market conditions will be skipped.

Magic Number => a unique identification number assigned to the EA. Use separate Magic Numbers when operating multiple instances on the same symbol.





Markets & Accounts

Developed and optimized primarily for ForEx pairs, while also offering support for Metals, Indexes, and Crypto, depending on the broker and symbol specifications.

Works with both Hedging and Netting account types.

Modest leverage requirements => can operate with leverage as low as 1:30, although 1:100 is recommended.





Recommended Pairs

Golden Needle was developed with major ForEx currency pairs as its primary focus. EURUSD, GBPUSD, and EURJPY are among my preferred options, although users may also test other pairs.





Broker and Leverage

Golden Needle is not highly dependent on a specific broker, allowing you to use any reputable provider. Brokers offering lower spreads will generally deliver more favorable trading conditions.

The recommended leverage is 1:100, although the system can also operate with 1:30.





VPS

Golden Needle is compatible with both the MQL5 VPS service and conventional VPS providers offering remote desktop access.





What to Expect

Under typical conditions, you can expect approximately 5-20 trades per week for each pair, depending on market activity and the selected configuration.

This product is not intended as a "get rich quick" solution.

Trading losses are unavoidable and should be anticipated together with profitable trades.





Future Development

I intend to keep developing and refining this project through new concepts, improvements, and suggestions provided by users.

Your feedback is always appreciated and may contribute to the direction of future Golden Needle updates.





About me

I am a professional developer with over 14 years of MQL programming experience and more than 1000 successfully completed freelance projects.

I currently dedicate my full working time to creating professional trading solutions for traders.