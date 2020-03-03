AuricSkeeter

AuricSkeeter - Professional Breakout EA

Fully automated Expert Advisor that identifies and trades breakout opportunities using custom  indicator. No external indicators required - everything is built-in for maximum performance and reliability.

KEY FEATURES

  • Smart Breakout Detection - Automatically identifies significant highs and lows, placing pending orders at optimal levels
  • Built-in News Filter - Protects your trades during high-impact economic events using the MQL5 Economic Calendar
  • Advanced Risk Management - BreakEven, Trailing Stop
  • Fully Customizable - Adjust all parameters to match your trading style and risk tolerance
  • Set & Forget - Once configured, runs completely hands-free 24/5

PROTECTION FEATURES

  • Automatic spread filter prevents trading in unfavorable conditions
  • News filter pauses trading before/after major announcements
  • BreakEven locks in profits automatically

RECOMMENDATIONS

  • Pairs: XAUUSD (Gold)
  • Timeframes: M30
  • Minimum Deposit: $100 (recommended $200+)
  • Leverage: 1:100 or higher
推荐产品
DAX Breakout System MT5
Timo Roth
专家
Introducing:   DAX Breakout System MT5! Optimized Breakout Strategy for the DAX A precise and proven trading strategy based on the classic Morning Breakout method. This Expert Advisor offers you an efficient way to automate the volatile market opening. IMPORTANT!   Please read the installation manual after downloading. Launch Promo: The price will increase after the first 25 copies are sold. Public group:  click here I nstallation manual and presets:  click here Key Features: Easy Installati
Prime Trader
Abderrahmane Benali
专家
PrimeTrader EA – Intelligence Refined PrimeTrader EA is a sophisticated automated trading system built to deliver structured performance across changing market conditions. By blending multiple analytical engines into a single decision framework, it focuses on precision, adaptability, and disciplined execution. The system manages trades intelligently from entry to exit, applying protective logic and session-based control while keeping you informed through a clean, real-time information panel. De
Maximum Infinity Pro
Jatuporn Kamwang
专家
Maximum Infinity Pro – MT5 高级网格 EA Maximum Infinity Pro 是一款专业级的智能交易系统 (EA)，专为 MetaTrader 5 设计，它将先进的网格交易逻辑与强大的风险管理以及自适应的入场/出场策略相结合。这款 EA 既适合希望获得可靠、灵活且全自动交易解决方案的初学者，也适合经验丰富的交易者。 主要特点 智能网格系统 (Smart Grid System): 通过动态手数调整和网格间距，自动管理买入/卖出网格，以在各种市场条件下实现最佳性能。 自适应入场逻辑 (Adaptive Entry Logic): 使用多种指标和过滤器来识别高概率的交易入场点，减少不必要的交易并提高胜率。 整体盈利平仓与追踪止损 (Basket Take Profit & Trailing): 当达到目标利润时关闭所有网格仓位，或在强劲趋势中使用追踪止损逻辑以最大化收益。 暂停交易与新闻过滤 (Cutoff & News Filter): 在高影响新闻、NFP (非农就业数据) 发布期间或达到每日盈利目标时自动暂停交易，以保护您的资金。 Telegram
Gold Crowd Density Flip
Murtadha Majid Jeyad Al-Khuzaie
专家
Gold Crowd Density Flip Expert Advisor is a powerful, market-ready trading system designed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on the 15-minute timeframe. Built with precision logic and advanced filters, this EA is engineered to capture explosive breakout opportunities during periods of market compression, while maintaining strict risk management and professional-grade trade execution. Gold is one of the most volatile and liquid instruments in the financial markets, and trading it successfully requi
FREE
Hamster Scalping mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.71 (234)
专家
Hamster Scalping 是一个完全自动化的交易顾问，不使用鞅。夜间剥头皮策略。 RSI 指标和 ATR 过滤器用作输入。顾问需要对冲账户类型。 可以在此处找到对实际工作以及我的其他发展的监控： https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller 一般建议 最低入金 100 美元，使用点差最小的 ECN 账户，默认设置为 eurusd M5 gmt + 3。 输入参数 EA 适用于四位数和五位数报价。在输入参数中，我们以点为单位表示5个字符的值，它会自动按4个字符重新计算所有内容。 NewCycle - 模式开启时，顾问工作不停止，模式关闭时，完成一系列交易后，顾问不会开新订单； 周期指标1 - 第一个指标的周期； Up level - 第一个指标的上限，顾问将在其上方打开卖出； Down Level - 第一个指标的较低水平，低于该水平 EA 将开始买入； Period indicator2 - 第二个指标的周期； From - 第二个指标值范围的下限，EA 允许在该范围内建仓； To - 第二个指标值范围的上限，EA 允
Improved Breakout
John Signer
专家
The Improved Breakout EA is an automated trading system for MT5 that identifies and trades breakouts from recent support and resistance levels. It is designed for traders who want a rules-based approach with strict risk control and flexible filters. One important aspect to consider: it was trained and tested on NASDAQ.  Key Features Advanced Breakout Detection – Calculates recent support and resistance levels and opens trades only when price breaks out by a defined percentage beyond these levels
BoletaLira
Alberto Da Silva Lira
专家
BoletaLira is a fundamental tool focused on beginning and advanced users so that they can enter operations with the main input signals such as: - Market Trend: High or Low, always taking into account the moving average pre-defined in the setup. - Correlation between 2 assets: In the case of Brazilian B3 we can use the BoletaLira for Mini-Index but using the Dollar signs so that we can have greater security, for those who do not generally know the Index x Dollar assets try to go in the opposit
Bitcoin Scalp Pro MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.5 (8)
专家
當前促銷： 僅剩 1 件，549 美元 最終價格：999$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade account numbers) 請務必在我們的促銷博客中 查看我們的“   Ultimate EA 組合包 ”   ！   LIVE SIGNAL Bitcoin Scalp Pro 是市場上獨一無二的交易系統。  它完全專注於通過交易支撐位和阻力位的突破來利用比特幣市場的波動性。 EA 的重點在於安全性，這轉化為極低的回撤和非常好的交易風險/回報率。 EA 在內部使用“智能自適應參數係統”，它將根據比特幣的實際價格計算止損、止盈、尾隨止損以及入場和手數。 這意味著如果比特幣以 6000 或 30000 的價格交易，所有參數的值都會不同。 自 2022 年 6 月以來，該 EA 已在真實真實賬戶上進行了前瞻性測試，到目前為止，結果非常有希望。 還進行了 99.90% tickquality 的回溯測試，並且在過去幾年中顯示出非常穩定的增長。 該 EA 需要提供低比特幣點差的經紀商。 私信聯繫我，獲取推薦經紀商名單。 主要特徵： 自適應
EuroPip Expert
Nguyen Dai Phuc
专家
This Expert Advisor (EA) is fully optimized; no adjustments are necessary. Release Price: $30 Price increases by $100 after every 10 purchases. Final Price: $3000 Act now to secure the best value, as waiting could lead to regret later. Key Features: User-friendly:   Just install on your chart and set your trading volume. Currency Pair:   EURUSD only. Timeframe:   Compatible with any timeframe Minimum Account Balance:   $1000 USD for every 0.01 lot. Margin Requirements:   Starting from 1:500.
Hegding More X
Onyekachi Franklin Agbo
专家
Hedging More X - Advanced Risk-Control Trading Robot Hedging More X is a powerful, fully automated Expert Advisor designed to take advantage of hedging strategies to manage risk and maximize potential profits in volatile market conditions. Ideal for traders who want to diversify their approach with smart trade balancing techniques, this EA operates seamlessly on major Forex pairs and synthetic indices. Key Features: Smart Hedging Algorithm: Opens counter-position trades based on dynamic market
FREE
Nexus Trading Pro IA
Ronaldo Castor Da Silva
专家
NEXUS TRADING PRO IA - Sistema Profissional de Trading com IA Versão 4.71 | Compatível com TODOS os Ativos e Corretoras MT5 O QUE VOCÊ ESTÁ COMPRANDO Este NÃO é só um robô. É um sistema completo 3 em 1: 1. ROBÔ INTELIGENTE → Negocie automaticamente com IA 2. PAINEL OPERACIONAL → 26 botões para manual de negociação profissional 3. PAINEL DE INFORMAÇÕES → Monitoramento em tempo real de mais de 25 métricas RESULTADO: Você pode operar 100% automatizado, 100% manual OU combinando os do
LL Grid EA MT5
Leopoldo Licari
专家
********** CHRISTMAS OFFER - LIMITED TIME ONLY 30$ ********** 6 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $35  ---> NEXT PRICE $55 UPDATED v1.8 IS OUT ON MARCH 2022 " I built this EA based on my past trading experience, on my personal needs, on what I already had in my hands, on those useful functions that I needed. I am happy to share it with you at a very small cost considering the potential and the time dedicated to developing it. " PLEASE READ ALL THE DESCRIPTION BEFORE USE IT -  Grid EA with  selectabl
Brent Oil
Babak Alamdar
3.67 (9)
专家
“两位专家顾问，一个价格：助您成功！”布伦特石油倒卖专家 + 布伦特石油波动专家合二为一的 EA 交易    Live signal 此价格是促销期间的临时价格，很快就会上调 最终价格：5000 美元 目前价格仅剩1份，明天涨价，下一个价格是 -->> 1120 $ 欢迎来到布伦特石油 布伦特石油专家顾问是一家实力雄厚的公司，旨在精准、敏捷地掌控波动的能源市场。布伦特石油不仅仅是一个系统；它也是一个系统。它是您的战略合作伙伴，旨在部署适应市场脉动的胜利战略。 无论您是想通过倒卖技术利用快速的市场波动，还是喜欢谨慎的波动交易方法，布伦特石油都能满足您的需求。其先进的算法分析市场趋势来执行旨在最大化收益和最小化风险的交易。 主要特征： 高级策略实施：在倒卖、波动和其他定制策略之间无缝切换。 市场适应性：在布伦特石油市场的动态交易环境中蓬勃发展。 用户友好的界面：即使对于交易机器人的新手来说，也易于设置。 风险管理协议：内置安全检查以保护您的投资。 通过布伦特石油提升您的交易游戏**——技术与策略相结合，助您交易成功。准备好体验未来的交易，专为追求卓越和性能的交易者而设计。在*
BabaYaga Nasdaq MT5
Sakhid Ngabduloh
专家
Introducing   BabaYaga  : Nasdaq Conqueror  — a state-of-the-art trading advisor designed to transform your trading experience through strategic precision, adaptability, and advanced market analysis. Built with proprietary trading algorithms and deep market insights,   BabaYaga  : Nasdaq Conqueror   delivers exceptional performance across diverse trading environments, helping you stay ahead of market trends. Features of BabaYaga  : Nasdaq Conqueror Low Drawdown One of the standout features of B
Fractal Trend Master
Marcus Vinicius
专家
Fractal Trend Master 是市场上最强大且最复杂的智能交易系统之一，旨在保护交易者的资金，同时最大化盈利机会。基于 比尔·威廉姆斯 的著名方法论，该EA使用三种重要的技术分析工具： 鳄鱼指标 、 分形 和 Gator振荡器 ，为识别和跟随市场趋势创建了一个强大而精准的框架。 该EA专注于 高级风险管理 和 资金保护 ，提供对交易和亏损的有效控制。通过选择 固定或动态手数 ，设定每日 盈亏限额 (P/L) 并执行 经过验证的策略 ，Fractal Trend Master适合保守和激进的交易者。 主要特点： 高级风险管理 ：在固定或动态手数之间进行选择，并设定每日盈亏限额以保护您的资金。 基于比尔·威廉姆斯的策略 ：该EA采用基于鳄鱼指标和分形的三种策略，并通过Gator振荡器确认趋势。 全自动化 ：EA自动管理开仓和平仓，用户可以调整止损、止盈和移动止损等参数。 多时间框架 ：适用于任何时间框架，在较大的时间框架（H4及以上）中表现最佳，同时在较小的时间框架中提供较高的交易频率。 优化范围  PARAMETER START STEP END JAW PERIOD  1
NeonScalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.75 (16)
专家
NeonScalper EA - Safe & Reliable Gold Trading Robot !!! AFTER BUY IT SEND ME A MESSAGE TO HAVE SET FILE !!! LIVE SIGNAL Professional Automated Trading for XAUUSD (Gold) on M15 Timeframe) NeonScalper EA is an expert advisor designed for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on the 15-minute timeframe (M15). It employs a breakout-based scalping strategy with strict risk management, delivering consistent performance without relying on high-risk methods such as Martingale or Grid trading. Important : Use a lo
Nova WDX Trader
Anita Monus
专家
Nova WDX Trader is a refined implementation of the classic ADX Wilder trend strength algorithm — engineered into a disciplined, automated trading strategy that respects momentum, structure, and timing. It builds on the original logic introduced by Welles Wilder, enhancing it with modern execution and risk control. Rather than reacting to short-term volatility, Nova WDX Trader waits for confirmed directional strength based on Wilder’s ADX formula, ensuring every trade has context and conviction.
Maxi Daxi
Malhar Utpalkumar Jivrajani
专家
Introducing Maxi Daxi, a meticulously crafted Expert Advisor designed for consistent, long-term success in the Germany Index (DAX) market. Maxi Daxi will NOT BLOW your account. No Grid, No Martingale, No Averaging, No AI/ML, No Quantum gimmicks. We made it to be steady and not risky. DO NOT WORRY! WE ARE NOT GOING TO INCREASE THE PRICE! Instead, we will stop selling this once we reach to the 30 sales. After purchasing, DM me for LIVE SIGNAL (myfxbook).  LIVE TRADES match 100% with myfxbook . In
MMM Japanese Candles
Andre Tavares
专家
The EA strategy : it is provided wirh built-in indicator based on Japanese Candles arrangements in order to determine the signals and has different inputs for Short and Long positions in order to improve its precision; You should purchase this EA because : it has been tested for a long time;  its indicator was deeply improved and optimized; the program is bugs free;  it is safe because its efficience is about 70% of assertiveness;  it is provided with Trailing Stop Loss technology; it has bad t
SmartWay
Gooi Meng Liang
专家
SmartWay EA   (formerly SmartTrade EA) is a professional Expert Advisor created specifically for trading   XAUUSD (Gold)   on MT5. With the release of   V2.0 , SmartWay introduces a powerful new feature:   Smart Step Size Boost with Spike Detection . This upgrade makes the EA more adaptive in volatile markets and especially effective in   one-way markets   (bullish or bearish trends). It combines   cycle-based money management ,   drawdown protection , and   profit control   to deliver stable an
Bollinger Stoch Grid
Igor Do Carmo Moreira
专家
Bollinger Stoch Grid   是一款全自动智能交易系统 (EA),它将经典指标与强大的网格/马丁格尔管理策略相结合。 该机器人的核心逻辑基于三个经典指标的协同作用。 本EA并非盲目地开设网格仓位,而是利用   布林带 (Bollinger Bands)   和   随机指标 (Stochastic Oscillator)   的组合来识别高概率的衰竭点和反转点。 为了进一步提高安全性和准确性，它使用   200 周期移动平均线 (MA 200)   作为主要趋势过滤器，确保买入交易优先在均线上方执行，卖出交易优先在均线下方执行。 这款机器人的设计旨在实现 100% 可配置,允许交易者微调策略,以适应不同的资产(指数、外汇、加密货币)和时间周期,无论是在日内交易(Day Trade)还是波段交易(Swing Trade)模式下。 主要特性与优势 智能入场信号:   入场并非随机。 它们经过随机指标在布林带附近出现的超买/超卖条件的严格过滤。 这过滤掉了许多简单的机器人会执行的市场“噪音”和虚假信号，仅专注于更高概率的入场。 趋势过滤器 (MA 200):   机器人能"识
Breakout Trend Follow EA
Felix Bowi
专家
!!BLACK FRIDAY!! - PRICE MIGHT CHANGE DUE TO DEMANDS - THE BEST BREAKOUT EA TREND FOLLOWING !! Breakout EA Beast is a Full Algorithm Expert Advisor This EA operate based on Break Out of high or low of the last candles, you could change all the setting up to your preferences. The EA also have Time Management, you could time your orders based on time start and finish of let it run the whole time. There are Fix Lot and Auto Lot (Please adjust to your Risk Profile) There is Spread Input in order to
BASTET19z
Sorakrit Lueangtipayajun
专家
This EA is based on a Bollinger Bands reversal strategy. It automatically detects price reversals at the upper or lower Bollinger Band and opens trades in the direction of the expected bounce. The system dynamically calculates optimal take-profit (TP) levels based on recent market volatility and structure, ensuring efficient profit capture without manual intervention. Live Results (6 months): +125.52% profit, 20.75% max drawdown Myfxbook proved please Copy and paste URL's: ( myfxbook.com/me
HMA Scalper Pro EA
Vladimir Shumikhin
5 (2)
专家
HMA Scalper Pro  EA     是一款多功能交易机器人，适用于在最受欢迎的金融工具上进行活跃交易，包括流行的货币对（EUR/USD、GBP/USD、USD/JPY、AUD/USD、USD/CAD）、黄金（XAU/USD）、石油（Brent、WTI）以及加密货币（BTC、ETH、LTC等）。 其核心算法基于改进版Hull移动平均线（HMA），相比传统移动平均线可提供更清晰的信号。该智能交易系统能灵活应对短期价格波动，运用网格化的订单开启模式并结合高级风险管理工具。内置的可视化面板可简化交易参数的设置与控制。 HMA Scalper Pro EA   的主要功能和用途 剥头皮交易模式 聚焦于短期价格波动，迅速确定潜在进场和出场点位。 网格交易模式 支持网格模式（Grid）。当价格走势不利时，可按设定间隔继续加仓，从而获得更有利的平均进场价格。 多层次资金保护 灵活设置止损（Stop Loss）、移动止损到保本（Break Even）、移动止盈（Trailing Stop）以及每日限制等功能，帮助控制黄金、原油、加密货币等高波动品种的风险。 信息面板 在图表上显示当前
Ea Fibo Grid Hedge
Diogo Antonio De Jesus
专家
EA Fibo Grid Hedge – 具有动态智能的自动网格交易机器人（GBP/JPY） 这是一款为 MetaTrader 5 开发的专业智能交易顾问（Expert Advisor），采用网格交易逻辑（Grid Trading），结合风险控制、自适应智能与自动利润管理系统。 经验证的高性能 经过超过 1800 次模拟交易 ，并取得 7.1 的利润因子（Profit Factor） ，EA_Fibo 以其卓越的市场适应能力和稳健的防御策略脱颖而出。其自动恢复系统可确保在 MetaTrader 重启后继续运行，不丢失控制。 针对多种市场条件优化 EA_Fibo 会根据技术指标动态调整网格间距，即使在高波动时期，也能保持稳定的交易逻辑与风险管理。 可配置参数（Inputs） LotSize： 定义每笔订单的默认手数。 MaxOrders： 限制同时打开的最大持仓数量。 ProfitTargetBase / ProfitTargetBoost： 根据已开订单数量设定每个循环的目标利润。 StartWithBuy： 设定机器人启动时是从买入还是卖出开始。 MaxDrawdownPercen
Super Bollinger EA
Renato Takahashi
专家
Super Bollinger EA is an exclusive expert advisor that uses Bollinger Bands as indicator. It´s possible to configure the EA to trade as a low frequency or high frequency one - Scalping expert advisor. A Stochastic Oscillator filter is implemented to have some specific trades on Bollinger Bands. Takeprofit and Stoploss are calculated according to Bollinger Bands width or even with fixed TP and SL ( in points ). A trail and trade out system can also be configured and optimized. A number of orders
Gold Honey Badger
Premananth R
5 (1)
专家
Gold Honey Badger is an automated trading system developed for XAUUSD on the M5 timeframe. It uses algorithmic logic and data-driven analysis to identify trading opportunities based on predefined rules. Supported Settings Symbol: XAUUSD Recommended brokers:  Deriv and  XM  or a broker with ECN/RAW/LOW spread type (check the article) Timeframe: M5 - H1 Strategy Type: Algorithmic / Data-Based Single Order Trading: Yes Minimum Deposit: 1000 USD (or equivalent) for 0.1 Lot Broker Compatibility: Work
Scalper One MT5
Surge FX Ltd
专家
This is an aggressive  price-action Expert Advisor suitable for multiple symbols and timeframes. Due to minimal drawdown , it is suitable for small accounts using Fixed, Growth, Aggressive or Brutal risk models. See screenshot. The default parameters work best on USDJPY, GBPUSD, EURUSD on H1 timeframe. You can tweak the settings of the Scalper and find the best parameters for a given symbol and timeframe. Stop-loss of 50 points is recommended. WARNING : Minimum account balance is $50. Before us
Small Account Scalpler
Kshetrimayum Surjit Singh
专家
Small Account Scalper – Precision Trading for Every Pip Built for traders who want consistent results with small accounts. The Small Account Scalper is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed for scalping using a powerful combination of Bollinger Bands (BB) , Relative Strength Index (RSI) , and Support & Resistance logic. This EA focuses on identifying high-probability short-term trades while maintaining strict risk control , making it ideal for small and medium-sized trading accounts. Key Fea
PeakFlow
Andre Cavalcante Tavares
专家
EA PeakFlow AI Pro is an advanced Expert Advisor designed to maximize your profits based on the powerful High Low indicator. Developed with Artificial Intelligence algorithms and highly optimized parameters, this EA offers a precise and efficient approach to automated trading in the financial market. Key Features High Low Strategy: Leverage critical market levels for optimized entry and exit points. Dynamic Trailing Stop Loss: Protects profits while minimizing risks in real-time. Artificial In
该产品的买家也购买
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.74 (129)
专家
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (17)
专家
BLACK FRIDAY - 20% 折扣 仅限 24 小时。优惠将于 11 月 29 日结束。 这是此产品唯一的一次促销活动。 介绍Syna版本4 - 全球首个代理式AI交易生态系统 我很高兴推出Syna版本4, 外汇交易行业首个真正的多EA代理式协调系统 。这一突破性创新允许多个智能交易系统在不同的MT5终端和经纪商账户之间作为统一的智能网络运作 - 这一功能直到现在才在零售外汇交易中存在。 Syna与AiQ、Mean Machine GPT或其自身的多个实例无缝协作,创建一个协作生态系统,EA共享集体智能,从彼此的交易中学习,并在您的整个投资组合中协调策略 。 在版本3+直接API访问OpenAI、Anthropic、Gemini、X.ai(Grok)、Mistral、DeepSeek、Perplexity和OpenRouter广泛模型生态系统的基础上, 版本4增加了革命性的主从架构,从根本上改变了交易者如何在多个账户之间进行分散和风险管理 。这是协调式多EA投资组合管理的黎明,人工智能将多个专业交易策略编排为单一的自适应有机体。 版本4主要增强功能: 行业首创代理式生态系
AiQ
William Brandon Autry
4.86 (36)
专家
AIQ 版本 5.0 - 通过机构架构实现自主智能 从基于规则的自动化演变为真正的自主智能代表了算法交易的自然进步。十多年前机构量化交易台开始探索的内容已经成熟为实际实施。AIQ 版本 5.0 体现了这种成熟：复杂的多模型 AI 分析、独立验证架构，以及通过广泛的生产部署而完善的持续学习系统。 这不是添加了 AI 功能的自动化。这是从基础构建的自主智能，基于多年研究机构交易台如何构建决策验证、管理运营可靠性和实施自适应学习系统。版本 5.0 代表了这种开发方法的顶峰。 版本 5.0 提供超过 300+ AI 模型的访问，包括 55+ 免费集成模型、提供独立验证的双重 AI 分析师和风险管理器角色、具有自动故障转移的主辅 API 架构确保零停机运行、专有的 Sacred Phi 仓位管理系统，以及随市场条件持续演化的高级神经网络权重训练。系统以 10 倍速度执行增强型网络搜索以获取实时市场情报，同时在多个时间框架内执行机构级分析。 基于多年完善的进化增强： 300+ AI 模型生态系统，含 55+ 免费选项： 直接 API 集成机构级提供商，包括 DeepSeek R1、OpenAI
Bonnitta EA MT5
Ugochukwu Mobi
3.3 (20)
专家
Bonnitta EA 基于挂单策略 (PPS) 和非常先进的秘密交易算法。 Bonnitta EA 的策略是秘密自定义指标、趋势线、支撑和阻力位（价格行动）和上述最重要的秘密交易算法的组合。 不要在没有超过 3 个月的任何真实货币测试的情况下购买 EA，我花了超过 100 周（超过 2 年）在真实货币上测试 BONNITTA EA 并在下面的链接中查看结果。 BONNITTA EA 由爱和力量组成。 仅适用于少数买家，这是盗版算法的价格和实施的原因。 Bonnitta EA 在 22 年的时间内使用质量为 99.9% 的真实报价成功通过了压力测试，滑点和佣金接近真实市场条件。 Expert Advisor包含统计采集和滑点控制的算法，具有完整的统计控制； 此信息用于保护您免受经纪人的欺骗。 Bonnitta EA 在下订单之前控制经纪人执行的质量，它还成功地通过了历史数据和不同数据馈送的蒙特卡罗模拟方面的严格标准。 结果 策略测试器的 Expert Advisor 结果：初始存款为 1000 美元的 Bonnitta EA 在 2020 年 1 月 1 日至 2021 年
Waka Waka EA MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.13 (40)
专家
EA has a live track record with 4.5 years of stable trading with low drawdown: Live performance MT4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make p
Mean Machine
William Brandon Autry
4.92 (39)
专家
Mean Machine GPT 版本 11.0 - 机构智能与专业交易的结合 自从我们率先在算法交易中实现真正的AI集成以来,我们通过多个市场周期、经济体制和技术演变完善了这种方法。最初作为我们的信念开始,即适应性机器学习代表量化交易的自然进步,已成为行业方向。版本11.0标志着我们迄今为止最复杂的实施。 这不是作为营销术语的AI。这是以机构严谨性应用于专业交易策略的计算智能,通过多年在不同市场条件下的生产部署而完善。支持版本11.0的基础设施代表了在适应性仓位管理、多模型共识系统和神经网络权重优化方面持续研发的高潮。 版本11.0提供超过300+个AI模型的访问,包括55+个免费集成模型、专业的均值回归和趋势跟踪策略、专有的Sacred Phi仓位管理系统、增强的神经网络权重训练,以及经验丰富的从业者继续发现的架构能力。系统以10倍速度执行增强的网络搜索以获取实时市场情报,监控突发新闻、经济事件和情绪,同时执行针对低波动性交易时段优化的复杂多策略方法。 关键演化增强: 300+个AI模型生态系统,包含55+个免费选项: 与机构级提供商直接API集成,包括OpenAI、Anthro
NorthEastWay MT5
PAVEL UDOVICHENKO
4.5 (8)
专家
NorthEastWay MT5是一种完全自动化的“回撤”交易系统，在热门的“回撤”货币对交易中特别有效：AUDCAD、AUDNZD、NZDCAD。该系统在交易中使用了外汇市场的主要模式——价格在任何方向急剧波动后的回归。 时间框架：M15 基本货币对：AUDNZD、NZDCAD、AUDCAD 附加货币对：EURUSD、USDCAD、GBPUSD、EURCAD、EURGBP、GBPCAD 购买EA后，务必私信我，我会将您添加到私人群组，发送设置文件和详细说明。 我愿意帮助每位买家安装和配置顾问。 如果您以前从未使用过EA，我会向您展示并教您如何使用。 EA设置： 您可以使用OneChartSetup（仅限M15时间框架）从单个图表运行所有货币对 该EA对点差、滑点或任何其他与经纪商相关的变量不敏感。 仅使用推荐的货币对。 EA测试： 使用MT5测试器的多货币模式同时测试所有推荐的货币对上的EA。 观看示例视频 。 仅在M15时间框架上进行测试 推荐进行5-10年的长期测试，以显示EA在各种市场条件下的稳定性。 输入参数： OneChartSetup — 从一个图表同时启动多个货
Ape Alpha Propfirm Edge
Jacob Hooper
专家
APE（Alpha Prop Edge）简介 APE 是一款基于 均值回归策略 开发的智能交易系统（EA）。它用于识别价格的过度波动，并在特定条件下执行反趋势操作。 该系统内置风险管理模块，包括可配置的每日亏损限制和自动盈利平仓功能。用户可根据账户规模、评估要求或个人风险承受能力调整参数。 APE 已通过大量历史数据测试，系统结构稳定，适合有一定交易经验、了解风险与资金管理的用户。 风险控制功能： 可配置的日内最大亏损限制 达到净利润目标后自动平仓 支持多种风险设定（如保守、中性、高风险） 技术概览： 反趋势逻辑，基于市场过度延伸行为 内置资本保护机制 可根据模拟账户或评估平台进行参数调整 适用于策略研究、测试及控制型实盘应用 重要声明： 本产品在特定条件下可能增加持仓暴露， 不适用于长期投资或构建历史记录 。 所有结果基于历史回测，不代表实盘表现，也不构成未来盈利的承诺。请用户在理解相关风险的前提下使用本产品。 交易货币对说明： APE 可应用于多种货币对，但建议优先选择以下四个组合，以获取较稳定和低风险的效果： AUDCAD EURCAD NZDCAD GBPNZD AUDN
BenefitEA Mt5
Vsevolod Merzlov
专家
Benefit EA Uses only hedging accounts.     Benefit EA is a non-indicative flexible grid adviser with special entry points that provide a statistical advantage, revealed through the mathematical modeling of market patterns. The EA does not use stop loss. All trades are closed by take profit or trailing stop. It is possible to plan the lot increments. The "Time Filter" function is set according to the internal time of the terminal as per the displayed time of the instrument's server, not the oper
Traders Toolbox
Jason Kisogloo
3 (2)
专家
交易者工具箱是一種多功能工具 基於對常見交易策略的廣泛培訓而創建，以使這些策略和計算自動化。   （由Jason Kisogloo設計和編程） 特徵： 19個獨立信號 -這些信號 中的 每個信號 都 以神經網絡樣式配置進行偏置，以構成最終/整體結果。 每個信號都有其自己的設置 ，可以根據 需要 對其進行 自定義或優化。   綜合上 - 屏 - 顯示 -六搭扣，全面的信息和工具提示走板。 （單擊面板邊框可折疊或折疊...自動為每台儀器保存的設置）：   信號面板 -顯示帶有偏差信息和信號詳細信息的信號分析。   新聞小組 -和未來甚至有消息 牛逼 小號 基於 預測 的 影響與倒計時事件當前的儀器。 （ 針對此功能，必須將 內部M   T   5經濟日曆與 外匯工廠刮板的 選項 -https:   // www.forexfactory.com 添加到Metatrader中允許的網站上）     EA設置面板 -根據止損和資金設置提供有關當前EA設置和輸入信息的信息。   損益面板 -提供8個不同時間段內歷史交易的整體損益表現。   切換面板 -一鍵切換開關，用於顯示屏幕指示器和圖表。
GoldPulser EA
Mohamed Hamdi Kaaniche
专家
GoldPulser EA - Description pour le MQL5 Market English Description GoldPulser EA - Advanced Multi-Currency Scalping & Trend Following System GoldPulser EA is a sophisticated trading system that combines scalping precision with trend-following reliability. Designed for Forex traders seeking consistent returns, this expert advisor utilizes a proprietary algorithm to identify high-probability trading opportunities across multiple currency pairs. Key Features: Multi-timeframe analysis for accurate
Ai General EA MT5
Indra Maulana
专家
30% discount only for 3-month subscription, message me : https://www.mql5.com/en/users/taiberhyphecu 70% refund policy (full version only) A fully automatic expert Designed and produced 100% by artificial intelligence, with the world's most advanced technology All trades have profit and loss limits, with the best and least risky market strategy, without using dangerous strategies such as Martingale and hedges, etc. A specialist who has been trained by artificial intelligence for years to correc
Gold Grabber Grid Hedge
Israel Odartei Lamptey
专家
GOLD GRABBER Israel L. MT5 Grid-Hedge EA. WARNING: EA has Optimised  sets for GOLD (XAUUSD) ONLY (Minimum Capital: $1000) Download sets below: Use these sets for XAUUSD:  https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1FBfc-eE7B7APhZ-P754R76d3xih8OnXX?usp=sharing Professional Grid-Hedge Trading System with Advanced Risk Management This sophisticated Expert Advisor employs a dual-directional grid strategy designed for consistent performance in volatile markets. The system opens positions in both directi
Crystal Algo Pro
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
专家
CRYSTAL AI PRO v7.21 — MT5 智能交易系统（EA） 概述 适用于 XAUUSD（黄金） 与主要外汇品种的自动交易系统；管理入场、SL/TP、跟踪止损与回撤控制，遵循规则执行。不承诺盈利；请阅读风险提示。 运行要求 平台：MetaTrader 5 账户类型：ECN/RAW 推荐 连接：24/7 运行（建议 VPS） 周期：M1–H4 初始设置 启用 Algo Trading 。 将 EA 挂到图表（每个品种单独图表）。 在 Inputs 中设置 AI_Access_Mode = ON ，然后重新加载 EA。 根据资金/杠杆/经纪商条件调整风险参数。 建议条件 充足保证金与稳定执行（低点差/低延迟）。 黄金建议起始资金 $5,000+ （1:500）；多品种交易时降低风险。 先在模拟或 cent 账户验证。 核心功能 规则化入场与 SL/TP 、 保本 、 跟踪止损 。 回撤控制 ：在劣势阶段降低交易频率。 多品种支持（每品种一张图表）。 适配不同波动与交易时段。 在模拟/cent 账户可完整评估逻辑。 Inputs（要点） AI_Access_Mode 开启完
DayRest
Viktor Timofeev
专家
ПРИНЦИПЫ DAYREST: с оветник   основан на контр-трендовой стратегии Мы используем две особенности: 1. Наличие коррекций в тренде. Как правило, после поступательных импульсов всегда происходит "откат". 2.   Цикличность рынка. Цена ходит между историческими максимальными и минимальными значениями. Наибольшая вероятность коррекции фиксируется при достижении ценой границ этого канала. Сигналом для открытия позиции служит пересечение ценой верхней или нижней границы индикаторов Price Channel и EMA. Эт
TecBot
Rodrigo Santhiago Batista Dos Reis
专家
Scalper EA Pro - 高精度自动交易机器人!   FOR GOLD - XAUUSD 3.0版本有哪些新功能? 经过数月的开发和严格测试,我们推出了最先进可靠的Scalper EA Pro版本!拥有智能过滤器、改进的风险管理和更精确的入场,这款EA专为高效市场操作而设计。 主要更新: 可调趋势过滤器 现在使用可定制EMA(默认21/50)来识别最佳趋势 波动率过滤器(ATR) 避免在波动小的市场中交易,确保只进行有潜力的交易 RSI确认 在超买/超卖区域过滤信号以提高胜率 价格行为(可选Pin Bars) 通过蜡烛图形态进行额外确认,实现更精确入场 智能风险管理 可选择固定手数或余额百分比,自动计算风险 动态追踪止损 保护利润并最大化盈利交易的收益 可定制交易时间 根据策略选择最佳交易时间 为什么选择Scalper EA Pro? 高准确率 - 多层过滤器确保最佳交易 灵活 - 可用于多种货币对和时间框架 易用 - 直观设置,适合新手和经验丰富的交易者 稳健 - 经过不同市场
Neurolite EA gbpusd
Aliaksandr Salauyou
专家
The Neurolite Expert Advisor offers trade decisions based on a neural network trained using a 10-year history of real tick data. The trading is performed only on GBP/USD. Its main peculiarity is a small amount of input parameters so as to facilitate the working process of users. The Neurolite EA will fine-tune all the parameters for you. Trading Strategy The system does NOT use dangerous strategies such as averaging or martingale, but strictly adheres to the neural network instructions. Stop lo
Neurolite EA eurusd
Aliaksandr Salauyou
专家
The Neurolite Expert Advisor offers trade decisions based on a neural network trained on 5-years of real tick data. Trading is performed only on the EUR/USD currency pair. Its main peculiarity is a small amount of input parameters so as to facilitate the working process of users. The Neurolite EA will fine-tune all the parameters for you. This Expert Advisor is based on the previously released Neurolite EA gbpusd , which was adjusted for successful trading on the EUR/USD currency pair. Trading
Eagle Scalper MT5
Yang Wu
专家
只在亚洲盘进行剥头皮交易 几个独特指标用于检测市场波动 根据市场情况动态止盈止损 保护性硬止损，使得账户风险降低 不需要配置文件，对每一个货币对使用相同的设置 此EA适用于以下货币对： EURAUD 推荐在 M15 周期上使用此EA 建议在一个真正的 低点差 ECN平台上使用该EA 推荐将Risk参数设置为10以下 推荐使用99.9%模型质量的历史回测 信号 : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/author/oodd008 回测 : https://www.mql5.com/en/users/oodd008/blog 参数 Lots - 使用固定手数 Risk - 根据账户净值自动计算手数，只有当Lots是0时才有效 Auto_GMT_Offset - 实盘交易时，如果设置为true，GMT_Offset会由EA自动计算 GMT_Offset - 历史回测时输入你的经纪商的GMT时间，实盘交易时不用设置此参数，系统会自动计算GMT时间 EA_Comment - 设置自己的评论信息 MAGIC - Magic数字，无需更改 Max_Spread - 开
Snake EURUSD
Thurau Baerbel
专家
Snake EURUSD Real EA is a fully automatic Forex Trading Expert Advisor. The robot can run on any pair, but the results are better on EURUSD M15. The system can run with any broker that also provides Floating Spread. Advantages The EA does not use systems like martingale, hedging, etc. The EA uses SL and Trailing Stop to make a profit. In addition, you can also set TP (EURUSD at 93 for me). Best test results with 99.0% in the backtest. It is not necessary to close the EA during the press release
TS Trade
Carlos Reis Dos Santos
专家
DESCRIÇÃO O TS Trade é um robô desenvolvido por profissionais com longa experiência no Mercado Financeiro. É baseado em algoritmos de negociação avançados. Tem como principal característica uma gestão de risco rigorosa. É perfeito para quem busca uma ferramenta eficaz para automatizar suas negociações. Instale o Robô e deixe que ele faça todo o trabalho por você. MÉTODO O TS Trade utiliza um algoritmo o qual possibilita identificar uma tendência do mercado a partir da movimentação de duas média
SAWA BlackBox Alpha MT5
Alejandro Funes
专家
#Multicurrency #Hedging #Martingale #28Symbols  @AUD @CAD @CHF @JPY @NZD @USD @EUR @GBP  In the globalisation process that the world economy has undergone in the last two decades, financial markets have played a leading role. The easy and fast access to information, together with the growing economic interdependence between the different commercial blocks, have caused more and more economic agents to participate in non-national financial markets. Even small investors, thanks to the Internet and
On Control EA MT5 V2
Hany Ali
专家
On Control EA MT5 V2 Game-Changing Software For The Forex Market  On Control EA was created to help traders like you maximize their income. How would you like to gain access to a world-class proprietary piece of software designed for one purpose, to improve your Forex strategy? Let’s be honest, it can be hard to understand which technical analysis & trading signals you should follow. With On Control EA, you now have a powerful tool that will enhance your Forex trading strategy & elevate your in
EA Rx Five MT5
Ruslan Pishun
专家
The adviser uses a strategy based on the use of 7 Envelopes  indicators, on each timeframe (M5, M15, M30, H1, H4) there are 7 Envelopes indicators. Trading is based on the “Price Action” strategy, the adviser searches for a simultaneous signal on 5 time frames: M5, M15, M30, H1, H4 and then opens an order. The EA uses the built-in Martingale and Averaging algorithm. The adviser uses economic news to achieve more accurate signals. Hidden Take Profit, Break Even and Trailing Stop are used. Attenti
MoneyMaker StableATM Lite
Zi Jie Gu
专家
MoneyMaker 稳定提款机 Lite 版本，是一款针对外汇的自动智能交易系统！以下简称本 EA 智能交易系统。Lite版本仅支持MetaTrader 5! 本 EA 智能交易系统的目的是稳定盈利，而不是让你拥有一夜暴富的能力！ 本 EA 智能交易系统的 Lite 版本仅作用于 EUR/USD 货币兑，不能用于其他货币兑交易、其他 CFD 产品交易以及大宗商品交易或期指商品交易！ 本 EA 智能交易系统，只适合运行在允许进行对冲交易的的外汇交易商平台！ 本 EA 智能交易系统，采用马丁格尔与网格交易系统为基础，通过大数据分析对 EUR/USD 货币兑的多年历史数据进行各项特征进行层层分析，得到了精准的分析结果！ 本 EA 智能交易系统的代码融入数据模糊处理技术，使得本 EA 智能交易系统在进行下单和平仓操作时自动处理价位而并非依靠限价订单来完成下单和止盈平仓操作！ 本 EA 智能交易系统的特点在于稳定盈利！根据市场的情况，平均每日盈利 $60~$180 ！ 本 EA 智能交易系统没有资金回撤！常规时期最大动态亏损$ 400 以内！对于 COVID-19 时的市场熔断机制， 500
RSAS By Capitarc
Abdur Rafi Ahmad
专家
CAPITARC`s RSAS Expert Advisor for MT5   RSAS MT5   -is a professional expert advisor used by our investment firm it is based on price action and Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator.  This product is with dynamic overbought and oversold levels that automatically adapts to the ever changing markets, while the standard MT5 RSI maintains levels static levels and do not change. This allows the expert to adapt to the ever-changing market without the need to constantly optimize, just make sure yo
Win43 Scalper
Eadvisors Software Inc.
专家
O novo s43 Scalper para Mini-Índice (WIN-IND) faz operações de curto prazo no timeframe 1min buscando pequenas variações do mercado, utiliza nova tecnologia de trade, os resultados no intraday são íncríveis, confira:      Após a instalação adicione no gráfico dos instrumentos win para visualizar os resultados no backteste. Recomendamos o timeframe de 1min.
FiboPlusWaveRunner MT5
Sergey Malysh
专家
Expert. Automatic and manual trading. Ready-made trading system based on Elliott waves and Fibonacci retracement levels . It is simple and affordable. Display of the marking of Elliott waves (main or alternative option) on the chart. Construction of horizontal levels, support and resistance lines, a channel. Superposition of Fibonacci levels on waves 1, 3, 5, A Alert system (on-screen, E-Mail, Push notifications).    visual panel for opening orders in manual trading. visual panel for setting up
Shadow Legends MT5
Zarui Ogannisian
专家
Shadow Legends MT5 EA.-it's a fully automated expert Advisor designed to trade EURUSD. It is based on machine learning analysis and genetic algorithms.  The Expert Advisor contains a self-adaptive market algorithm that uses price action patterns. The expert Advisor showed stable results for EURUSD in the period 2000-2021.  No dangerous money management techniques, no Martingale, no netting, scalping or hedging.  Suitable for any brokerage conditions.Test only on real accounts.Recommended broker
Reactor EA MT5
Berat Cakan
专家
Reactor MT5是用于日内交易的全自动EA交易。它基于许多指标。专家顾问能够获得很高的获胜率。 专家在EURUSD，GBPUSD，USDCAD，AUDUSD和USDJPY M15货币对的整个可用历史时期内进行了测试，并获得了出色的结果。您可以下载演示并自己进行测试。我的测试使用的是实际报价日期，准确度为99.90％，实际价差和附加滑点。 基于EA分析，基本策略始于逆序趋势和跟随趋势的市场订单 最大跌幅将为％0,1-％15％。您可以检查图片上6年的回测结果。 反应堆是如此低风险的专家。系统正在使用不同类型的算法打开订单。 坦率地说，输入太多，但请放心，我会为您提供帮助。 Ea在星期一和星期五不开放任何订单。如果您愿意，可以自己打开它。 了解了输入之后，您可以找到最适合自己的设置。 请不要将ea与假回测ea进行比较。所有结果都是真实的。 在电报上关注我们： https://t.me/joinchat/RXjxgdlM1aRZA3A4 推荐建议 推荐的时间范围是M15- M30-H1-H4。 专家可以继续使用EURUSD，GBPUSD，USDCAD，AUDUSD和USDJPY。 从20
筛选:
无评论
回复评论