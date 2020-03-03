AuricSkeeter
- 专家
- Ioannidis Alexandre Anatolevitch
- 版本: 2.512
- 激活: 5
AuricSkeeter - Professional Breakout EA
Fully automated Expert Advisor that identifies and trades breakout opportunities using custom indicator. No external indicators required - everything is built-in for maximum performance and reliability.
KEY FEATURES
- Smart Breakout Detection - Automatically identifies significant highs and lows, placing pending orders at optimal levels
- Built-in News Filter - Protects your trades during high-impact economic events using the MQL5 Economic Calendar
- Advanced Risk Management - BreakEven, Trailing Stop
- Fully Customizable - Adjust all parameters to match your trading style and risk tolerance
- Set & Forget - Once configured, runs completely hands-free 24/5
PROTECTION FEATURES
- Automatic spread filter prevents trading in unfavorable conditions
- News filter pauses trading before/after major announcements
- BreakEven locks in profits automatically
RECOMMENDATIONS
- Pairs: XAUUSD (Gold)
- Timeframes: M30
- Minimum Deposit: $100 (recommended $200+)
- Leverage: 1:100 or higher