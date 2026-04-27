Wall Street Robot MT5

3.89
Wall Street Robot is a professional trading system developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to operate on multiple unrelated markets. The robot operates on the M15 timeframe, which provides the optimal balance between signal quality and trading frequency. The strategy does not use grid, martingale or hedging techniques. At any given time there is only one position, managed with predefined Take Profit, Stop Loss and Break Even logic. This ensures full control over risk and eliminates the possibility of uncontrolled exposure. The system is designed to maintain stability and consistency, rather than chasing aggressive gains at the cost of high drawdown. Wall Street Robot includes two management modes. The Fixed mode allows users to manually define Take Profit, Stop Loss and Break Even levels in points, giving full control over trade parameters. The Dynamic mode uses volatility based calculations to automatically adjust position management according to current market conditions. This provides flexibility for both conservative and more advanced users. The robot is available for MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 platforms. It features a clean and professional panel displaying key information such as trend direction, market volatility, active position details and current operating mode. The system is designed to be easy to use, while maintaining a high standard of execution and transparency. Wall Street Robot is compatible with Prop Trading Firms.

Wall Street Robot was created for traders who value structured strategies, disciplined risk management and consistent performance over time. It is not a system designed for random trading or high risk speculation, but a professional tool aligned with the logic of institutional markets. After purchase, users receive access to a private group and detailed guidance to ensure proper setup and effective use of the system. The detailed manual is available in 10 languages: English, Chinese, Japanese, German, Korean, Polish, French, Spanish, Italian, and Arabic. Frequently asked questions can be found at the bottom of the product page. After purchasing the robot please send me a private message to receive access to the group and the manual. Live results are available on our website.

Price:
The special price $1099 is valid until 14 August. The final price for Wall Street Robot is $1999.

Bonus for all users: 
Each user who purchases Wall Street Robot will receive an additional product for free. You can choose one of the following tools: Price Action, Aussie Loonie, AX Indicator, Multi Indicator.

Key Features:
  • Exclusive US Indices Strategy
    Designed specifically for S&P500 and Dow Jones with logic adapted to their structure and volatility.
  • M15 Optimized Trading
    Balanced timeframe providing stable signals and consistent trading opportunities.
  • Trend-Based Execution
    Uses moving averages to trade strictly in the direction of the market trend.
  • Volatility Filter
    Avoids low activity market conditions and trades only when volatility is sufficient.
  • No Grid, No Martingale, No Hedging
    Clean and controlled trading logic with no risk amplification techniques.
  • Single Position Logic
    Only one active trade at a time to maintain full control over exposure.
  • Professional Trading Panel
    Displays trend, volatility, position details and active mode in real time.
  • Two Operating Modes
    Suitable for both beginners and advanced users.
  • Fully Automated
    No manual intervention required after setup.

Trade Management:
  1. Fixed Mode
    Set your own Take Profit, Take Profit and Break Even levels in points.
  2. Dynamic Mode (ATR-Based)
    Automatic Take Profit, Stop Loss, Break Even and Trailing Stop based on market volatility.
  3. Break Even Function
    Protects positions by securing entry level after defined profit.
  4. ATR Trailing Stop
    Locks in profits as the trade develops in your favor.

How do I start:

After purchase the Robot, please send us a private message with a screenshot of your purchase confirmation. Go to the Purchases tab and take a screenshot. After you confirm, we'll send you access to private group where our support and other users will help you with everything and you can talk about this EA. Turn on AutoTrading in your platform, add an EA to the SP500 chart, select M15 timeframe, set the lot size and that's it. The entire process of running the robot has been simplified, and the only parameter that needs to be changed is lot size. The rest of the parameters are set to default. Wall Street Robot can be used with any Forex Broker and on any account, but low spread accounts are recommended, a leverage of 1:20 up to 1:1000. 

How to properly test the Wall Street Robot in the MetaTrader 5 tester?
Please select a deposit of 1000, choose a custom date and select Every Tick Normal. Add the robot to SP500 on M15 timeframe. The robot is fully optimized, so you only need to set the lot size. All other parameters should remain unchanged. Then click the start button in the MetaTrader 5 tester.

Information:

  • Pair: SP500
  • Timeframe: M15
  • Platform: MetaTrader 5
  • Minimum deposit: 1000
  • Leverage: 1:20 up to 1:1000
  • Type of account: Hedging, Netting, Zero, Cent, Micro, Standard, Premium or ECN

Updates:
The current version of this robot is 4.0. We provide all new updates for free and the most recent version is always available directly from the MT5 platform.

Price:
The robot costs $1099, and it can be used with any Forex Broker. Please send me a private message after purchasing the robot, and I will give you access to the private group where you can receive support and discuss about the robot. 

    WALL STREET ROBOT – Frequently Asked Questions

    1. What makes Wall Street Robot different from other trading robots?
      Wall Street Robot is designed exclusively for S&P500 and Dow Jones, focusing on structured market behavior instead of random volatility. The system uses a combination of trend, momentum and breakout logic to identify high quality setups. It does not use grid, martingale or hedging, ensuring controlled and transparent risk management.

    2. Do I need advanced trading knowledge to use the system?
      No. Wall Street Robot is delivered with optimized default settings. The user only needs to configure basic parameters such as lot size and choose between Fixed or Dynamic mode.

    3. Which markets does Wall Street Robot support?
      The system is optimized exclusively for S&P500 and Dow Jones. It is not designed for forex pairs or other instruments.

    4. What timeframe should I use?
      Wall Street Robot is designed to operate on the M15 timeframe, which provides the best balance between signal quality and trading frequency.

    5. Does the robot trade fully automatically?
      Yes. The system operates fully automatically, analyzing market conditions and opening trades only when all predefined conditions are met.

    6. How many positions can be open at the same time?
      Wall Street Robot maintains only one active position at a time. This ensures full control over risk and avoids overexposure.

    7. Does the robot use grid, martingale or hedging strategies?
      No. Wall Street Robot uses a clean trading approach with a single position, predefined Take Profit, Stop Loss, and Break Even logic.

    8. What is the difference between Fixed and Dynamic mode?
      Fixed Mode: Allows the user to manually set Stop Loss, Take Profit and Break Even levels in points.
      Dynamic Mode: Automatically manages positions using volatility based calculations, including SL, TP, Break Even and trailing stop.

    9. Can I customize the settings?
      Yes. All key parameters such as Stop Loss, Take Profit, Break Even, indicators and session settings can be adjusted according to your preferences.

    10. Can I use Wall Street Robot with any broker?
      Yes. The system works with any broker that supports MetaTrader 4 or MetaTrader 5 and offers S&P500 and Dow Jones instruments.

    11. What platforms are supported?
      Wall Street Robot is available for both MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5.

    12. Can Wall Street Robot be used with Prop Trading Firms?
      Yes. Wall Street Robot is fully compatible with Prop Trading Firms and can be used across all major firms. The system is designed with disciplined execution and controlled exposure, trading one position at a time and avoiding high risk strategies such as grid or martingale. Its structured approach focuses on clean entries, defined Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and consistent behavior in the market. This makes it well suited for Prop Firm environments where stability, risk control, and rule based trading are essential for passing challenges and maintaining funded accounts.

    13. Will I receive updates?
      Yes. All future updates and improvements are provided free of charge.

    14. Is there a purchase limit?
      Yes. The total number of licenses is limited to maximum 250 copies, this is not a mass market system. Wall Street Robot is designed as a premium, controlled distribution product, ensuring:

      long term product value
      - stable performance across users
      - controlled execution environment
      - private group with good vibes

    15. What do I receive after purchase?
      After purchase, you will receive:
      - access to Wall Street Robot on MT4 or MT5
      - one additional tool of your choice as a bonus
      - access to private support group and full manual

    16. Is support available after purchase?
      Yes. After purchasing, you will receive access to our private group where you will find the manual and direct support from our team.

    If you have any additional questions, feel free to contact our support team.

    评分 18
    Andichan
    261
    Andichan 2026.06.04 09:25 
     

    I am currently testing this EA on a real account with a small lot size. It is clear that this EA does not use grid or martingale strategies, so it is safe to use. The customer support is also excellent. Questions are answered as quickly as possible by Ominus. Thank you Marzena.

    Kokildi
    60
    Kokildi 2026.05.25 08:22 
     

    I have purchased multiple robots from this developer and have been very happy with the results. Easy to set up and use, customer service is very helpful, responses are quick and I would highly recommend. Thank you again

    DanielCoroban
    163
    DanielCoroban 2026.05.12 05:29 
     

    This is the 8th robot I've bought from them and I also bought this EA because I like trading on the US30 and I was looking for something fully automated. Wall Street Robot works on the M15 timeframe and trades almost daily, which is what I was looking for. The support is very prompt and very helpful.

    推荐产品
    ICT Sniper X
    Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
    专家
    ICT Sniper X is a high-precision Expert Advisor specifically designed for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on the M1 timeframe. Philosophy and Strategy The system combines three powerful pillars of institutional trading: Classic Price Action (3 White Soldiers, 3 Black Crows, and Spinning Tops) ICT Smart Money Concepts (Order Blocks + Liquidity Sweeps / Stop Hunts) Volume Profile (POC, Value Area High/Low) This combination allows for the identification, with a high probability, of institutional manipulati
    Crystal ball
    Nickey Magale
    专家
    Crystal Ball – Trend-Backed Mean Reversion EA for MT5 Crystal Ball is not just another trading robot—it's a precision engine designed to capture the market’s natural rhythm. By combining the pullback-catching power of Mean Reversion with the momentum-following logic of Trend Trading , Crystal Ball enters trades with intention and exits with purpose. It’s built to avoid random noise, capitalize on structure, and adapt as the market moves. How It Works Wait for Deviation: Crystal Ball wat
    Forex FalconF
    Oleksii Ferbei
    专家
    Forex Falcon: Innovative Multi-Currency Forex Trading Bot Introduction In today’s fast-paced trading environment, your results depend on the quality of the tools you use. Forex Falcon is not just a trading bot—it’s a high-tech solution designed to enhance your efficiency in the Forex market. This multi-currency bot combines a wide range of features, enabling traders of all levels to navigate complex market conditions with confidence. Why Choose Forex Falcon Selecting the right trading bot requir
    Sniper FVG
    Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
    专家
    Sniper FVG XAU – Professional Trading Expert Sniper FVG is a high-precision trading system developed for trading the Gold (XAUUSD) market on the M1 timeframe. Combining three powerful pillars of modern price action: Price Action Patterns (3 White Soldiers, 3 Black Crows, and filtered Spinning Tops) Fair Value Gaps (FVG) with intelligent detection of unfilled gaps High-quality Supply & Demand Zones The EA identifies high-probability opportunities with a very controlled risk structure, seeking
    Stability Signal Trader
    Dennis Pogrebchtchikov
    专家
    Stability D1 Breakout Ensemble Trader is a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor built from a 100-strategy XAUUSD D1 Portfolio Composer bundle. The package combines StrategyQuant-generated daily breakout components into one compiled EX5 EA. The component set is derived from the same 100-strategy portfolio line used for the Aurum ensemble release. Symbol focus: XAUUSD / Gold Primary timeframe: D1 Platform: MetaTrader 5 Package format: one compiled EX5 generated from a 100-strategy SQX portfolio Execution s
    Neuro Genetic Expert
    Sergio Izquierdo Rodriguez
    专家
    This system accepts a comma-separated list of symbols and iterates through them, creating a neural network with training for each symbol. These neural networks take values ​​from price action, Bollinger Bands, MACD, and RSI indicators. The number of neurons for each of the three layers of each network can be configured, and genetic training for the indicator parameters can be set up at specific intervals. Confidence levels for the neurons can be adjusted, and market trend analysis filters can be
    Aureus Trader
    Divyesh Pandey
    专家
    Aureus Trader is an automated scalping robot for MetaTrader 5 designed to trade actively on liquid forex and crypto pairs with strict risk control and low latency execution. ​ What Aureus Trader does Aureus Trader focuses on short-term price movements, opening and closing trades frequently during high-liquidity sessions. ​ The algorithm uses technical filters to avoid abnormal spreads and low-volatility periods, aiming to capture quick intraday moves rather than long trends. ​ Risk management T
    XHTB Throne Gold Scalper EA
    Malik Korrich
    专家
    HTB Throne Gold Scalper EA 是一款用于 XAUUSD（黄金）的自动化交易系统，运行于 M5 时间周期。 该系统根据预定义规则执行日内剥头皮交易，并采用受控的风险参数。 该 EA 通过分析市场结构和波动性条件来选择交易机会。 每一笔交易都是独立管理的。 系统不使用网格策略或马丁格尔交易方式。 风险管理 设置每日亏损限制，用于控制整体风险 交易活动会根据账户余额进行调整 新闻过滤器用于在高波动性事件期间减少交易 经纪商与账户要求 适用于 Raw Spread 或 ECN 类型账户 建议使用低点差和快速执行的交易环境 针对 XAUUSD 进行了优化 交易概况 交易品种 XAUUSD（黄金） 时间周期 M5 交易风格 日内剥头皮交易 交易周期 短期 风险模型 受控 策略类型 非网格，非马丁格尔 适合的用户 希望使用自动化交易并控制风险的交易者 避免使用马丁格尔策略的用户 专注于 XAUUSD 短期交易的交易者 偏好算法交易系统的用户 总结 HTB Throne Gold Scalper EA 是一款用于 XAUUSD 的自动化交易系统，支持以下功能： 日内剥头皮交易
    NAS100 Strategy EA v1
    Sergio Millares Raposo
    专家
    這是一款專業的納斯達克100指數和XAU/USD黃金交易智慧顧問（EA），基於5分鐘時間框架，利用移動平均線交叉來識別趨勢，並為黃金和納斯達克100指數提供精準的入場點。它旨在捕捉快速而穩定的走勢，過濾掉虛假訊號，並避免橫盤震盪行情中的噪音幹擾。對於尋求自動化、穩定性和清晰策略的交易者而言，它是高波動性資產交易的理想選擇。該系統能夠適應XAU/USD和納斯達克指數的動態變化，並可在真實帳戶和注資帳戶中使用。其整合的風險管理功能可保護您的資金，同時讓您充分掌握每個趨勢的潛力....................................................................
    Insight AInvestor
    Oleksii Ferbei
    专家
    Insight Investor: Advanced Multi-Currency Forex Trading Bot Introduction In the fast-paced world of Forex trading, having the right tools can significantly enhance your trading experience. Insight Investor is an advanced multi-currency trading bot designed to automate and optimize your trading operations. This expert advisor employs modern algorithms to analyze market conditions and execute trades, aiming to deliver consistent results while maintaining controlled risk levels. Key Features of Ins
    Titan Trend Architect
    Napat Puangjunkum
    专家
    TITAN TREND ARCHITECT — The Ultimate Strategy Builder EA "Don't just buy an EA. Buy the Blueprint. Build Your Own Edge." > Inspired by the market's leading Strategy Builder EAs, but forged with TumWebTH's unmatched Aegis Shield technology. Are you tired of buying black-box Expert Advisors where you have no control over the entry logic? Titan Trend Architect- changes the game. It is a No-Code Strategy Builder- that allows you to Mix & Match Entry Triggers, Trend Filters, and Exit Logic direct
    XAU Implosion Matrix
    Napat Puangjunkum
    专家
    XAUUSD IMPLOSION MATRIX AI  Density Implosion Matrix - Trade the exact moment market pressure violently detonates. The XAUUSD Implosion Matrix AI- is a God-Tier Expert Advisor engineered around the groundbreaking Tick-Density Implosion- theory. Instead of reacting to price action after the fact, it scans for "critical mass" zones where price action is artificially compressed into a microscopic range (e.g., 5000+ ticks). This extreme pressure discrepancy creates a market "Implosion Vacuum." Wh
    Adaptive Quantum EA
    Yge Simon Pars
    专家
    ADAPTIVE QUANTUM EA - Intelligent Trading with Machine Learning  Launch offer: the first 10 licenses are available at –80% ($90). Adaptive Quantum EA is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD on the H1 timeframe.  It uses dynamic indicator weighting based on the performance of the last 50 closed trades and combines trend-following, momentum and strict risk management. Key characteristics: • Adaptive learning system that adjusts Fast EMA, Slow EMA and RSI weights automatically •
    Grid Martingale Pro v8
    Muhammad Wasim
    专家
    Grid Martingale Pro v8 基于 EMA 信号的高级 Grid & Martingale MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor Grid Martingale Pro v8 是一款全自动 MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor，将 EMA 趋势交叉信号、基于账户余额的仓位调整、网格入场、受控马丁格尔恢复、篮子级利润管理以及多层风险控制机制 集成于一个自动化交易系统中。 该 EA 专为希望采用结构化 Grid/Martingale 交易框架，而不是无限制平均加仓方式的交易者设计。您可以直接控制入场信号、网格间距、手数递增、篮子利润目标、回撤保护、点差条件、新闻过滤以及每日交易限制。 高级风险与保护系统 Grid Martingale Pro v8 提供多层保护机制，用于防止交易敞口出现失控式扩张。 最大 Martingale 步数 设置网格步骤的最大数量。 这可以防止 EA 无限增加市场敞口。 最大回撤保护 EA 根据 峰值净值（Peak Equity） 监控账户回撤。 当达到设定的回撤阈值后，EA 将： 停止新的交易 平掉 EA 当前
    TwoCandlesPattern
    Balogoun Achille Oyaniyi
    专家
    **TwoCandlesPattern – Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5**   *A simple and robust trading system based on a two‑candle pattern, optimized for EURUSD on M15, with anti‑martingale risk management and trailing stop.* --- ### Overview **TwoCandlesPattern** is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed to detect reversal patterns on two consecutive candlesticks. The strategy has been specifically developed and tested on the **EURUSD** pair on the **M15** timeframe, where it demonstrates stable and re
    XAUUSD jorgeaiea
    Jorge Niz
    专家
    XAUUSD Jorgeaiea – Smart Scaling EA XAUUSD Jorgeaiea is an automated trading system specifically designed for gold trading with an optimized progressive scalping strategy. It combines trend analysis, dynamic risk control, and advanced profit management, offering solid and reliable trading even in adverse market conditions. ️ Ideal for those looking for a professional tool, with automatic management, target visualization, and capital protection. Powerful, stable, and proven: the XAUUSD Jorg
    QuantumGold
    Kevin Nicolas Radu Rosca
    专家
    QuantumGold Endurance EA 是一款专为黄金 (XAUUSD) 15分钟图 (M15) 设计的自动化交易系统。本策略结合了主趋势分析 (EMA 50) 和价格行为确认，旨在提供自动化的交易执行。 核心功能与优势： 趋势与价格确认： 系统利用 EMA 50 确定大级别趋势。只有当价格远离均线，且K线方向与趋势一致时，系统才会触发交易，从而有效过滤虚假信号。 Endurance 动态恢复网格： 当市场出现不利波动时，EA 采用基于真实市场波动率 (ATR) 的动态网格系统，计算恢复位置，以拉平成本并实现退出。 风险管理： 系统内置严格的每日最大回撤 (Daily Drawdown) 限制。一旦触及警戒线，EA 将自动平仓并停止交易，保护您的账户余额。 利润锁定与时间过滤： 配备隐蔽的虚拟移动止损 (Virtual Trailing Stop) 功能以保护利润。同时具备交易时间过滤器，避开点差扩大的隔夜市场。 请注意：在将此 EA 部署到真实账户之前，建议您先在模拟账户或使用策略测试器进行充分的回测。
    Scalping Xauusd M1
    Pablo Redondo Perez
    专家
    XAU Scalper V4 XAU Scalper V4 is a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor developed specifically for trading XAUUSD on the M1 timeframe . The system continuously analyses tick activity, price-movement speed and current market volatility. When a valid impulse is detected and its continuation is confirmed, the EA places a Buy Stop or Sell Stop pending order to enter the movement. The strategy combines several technical and execution filters: Short-term price-impulse detection. Movement-continuation confirmat
    Kingtrend
    Antonio Blazquez
    指标
    KingTrend — Price Action Trend Analysis Tool KingTrend is a trend-following indicator based on long-standing price action principles involving Highs, Lows, Open, and Close. The logic behind this tool comes from concepts passed on to me by my mentor and translated into code for consistent structure recognition. Features: Identifies market structure using price action logic Detects trend direction and key turning points Marks Higher Highs, Lower Lows, and extensions Suitable for discretionary or
    Market Maestro MM5
    Andriy Sydoruk
    专家
    Market Maestro: Your Ideal Partner for Automated Forex Trading If you're looking for a reliable assistant for trading in the currency market, Market Maestro is exactly what you need. This modern Forex bot is built using the latest technologies and algorithms, allowing it to effectively analyze market data and make informed trading decisions in real-time. Key Features of Market Maestro 1. Multicurrency Capability for Broad Opportunities Market Maestro can work with a wide range of currency pairs,
    Bollingerify
    Saiful Izham Bin Hassan
    专家
    Bollingerify 是一款专为 MetaTrader 5 平台设计的专业均值回归交易系统。该系统将布林带分析与机构交易理念相结合，以识别市场中的反转点。它采用模块化框架构建，确保在不同市场条件下保持稳定和高效。 核心功能 机构逻辑：系统整合了订单块（Orderblocks）和公允价值缺口（Fair Value Gaps）等概念，以优化入场信号。 市场过滤：内置的效率过滤器和趋势防护机制帮助系统识别合适的市场环境。 波动率感知：使用动态止损和时段乘数，适应不断变化的波动率。 风险保护：包含一套全面的安全工具，具备峰值检测和账户敞口保护功能。 交易管理：支持多级止盈、自动保本和结构性跟踪止损。 新闻过滤：内置过滤器，用于管理高影响新闻事件期间的交易活动。 参数设置 新闻过滤器设置 Use News Filter：启用或禁用新闻过滤系统。 Stop Before Minutes：新闻事件前暂停交易的分钟数。 Stop After Minutes：新闻事件后恢复交易的分钟数。 Filter High Impact：启用对高影响新闻的保护。 Filter Medium Impact：
    Volumen Scalper GOLD
    Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
    专家
    Volume Scalper Gold - Professional Expert Advisor Overview Volume Scalper Gold is an automated trading system specifically designed to trade the XAU/USD (Gold) pair on the M5 timeframe, using volume analysis as the primary entry filter. This Expert Advisor (EA) combines an intelligent grid strategy with high-volume impulse detection. Key Features Volume-Based Signal System Impulse Detection: Identifies candles with above-average volume multiplied by a configurable factor. Directional Confirmat
    The Scalper by Profectus AI
    New Capital B.V.
    专家
    Discover our groundbreaking scalping trading bot designed for small trading accounts. This bot utilizes a simple fractal breakout strategy, executing fast trades based on local highs and lows. Key Features: Trading System: Utilizes fractals for entry points in both long and short positions. Settings Explained: Detailed inputs including timeframes, risk management, and ATR-based stop-loss and take-profit levels. Optimal Trading Times: Best used with pairs like EUR/USD or USD/JPY during liquid ma
    SwissTradingHub
    Maurin Casey Mueggler
    专家
    SwissTradingHub — 面向 MetaTrader 5 的自动化交易软件 SwissTradingHub 是一款专业的 MetaTrader 5 自动化交易软件，专为希望以更高效率、更系统化、并减少情绪干扰方式进行金融市场交易的交易者而开发。 该软件能够自主分析市场走势、识别潜在交易机会，并基于预设的交易逻辑与风险管理系统自动执行交易。 软件核心重点包括： 自动化市场分析 智能交易执行 稳定运行性能 优化风险管理 长期交易效率 全自动交易 SwissTradingHub 可直接在 MetaTrader 5 内运行，并自动完成从市场分析到持仓管理的整个交易流程。 软件功能包括： 持续监控市场 自动识别交易机会 无需人工干预自动执行交易 高效管理持仓 减少情绪化交易错误 帮助交易者建立更加纪律化和系统化的交易方式。 性能与优化 该交易逻辑在开发过程中重点关注： 稳定性 执行效率 风险控制 持续优化 长期稳定表现 不同的策略配置会持续进行分析与优化，以提升交易执行质量和整体表现。 性能展示与更多信息： https://www.swisstradinghub.ch/perform
    BTC Quantum Scalper
    Rujipas Plangthaisong
    专家
    BTC Quantum Scalper: Precision Meets Volatility in the Crypto Market! Step into the future of automated Bitcoin trading with BTC Quantum Scalper , an advanced algorithm meticulously engineered for the world's most dynamic cryptocurrency. Designed for traders who demand ultra-fast execution, precise risk control, and consistent performance, this EA redefines what is possible on the M1 timeframe . IMPORTANT! After your purchase, please send me a private message to receive the installation manual,
    SP500 Smart Collector
    Dmitrij Petrenko
    专家
    SP500 Smart Collector Automated   intraday  t rading , not scalping! The trading system is expected to make money both when the market rises and when it declines. I do not offer any gifts or bonuses for purchases or positive feedback! The SP500 Smart Collector advisor was tested in a closed test, showed excellent results, is worthy of respect, and does not require marketing tricks and manipulations. The SP500 index consists of the 505 largest companies in the United States and is growing at an
    Simo Professional
    Maryna Shulzhenko
    专家
    Description of   Simo : an innovative robot with a unique trading system Simo is a revolutionary trading robot that changes the rules of the game with its unique trading system. Using sentiment analysis and machine learning, Simo takes trading to a new level. This robot can work on any time frame, with any currency pair, and on the server of any broker. Simo uses its own algorithm to make trading decisions. Various approaches to analyzing input data allow the robot to make more informed decis
    Neuron Bots Gold D1 Premium
    Vinicius Machado
    专家
    GOLD D1 – Estratégia Candle 80% com Pirâmide Inteligente e Trailing Dinâmico (MT5) O   GOLD D1   é um Expert Advisor avançado desenvolvido para operar principalmente o XAUUSD (Ouro) com base em análise de força do candle diário, confirmação de momentum e gestão inteligente de posições. Trata-se de um robô robusto, focado em capturar movimentos fortes do mercado enquanto controla o risco através de uma estrutura adaptativa de pirâmide e trailing stop. Estratégia Principal – Candle 80% O robô
    Universal Strategy EA MT5
    Jerome Tommy Bodden
    专家
    Universal Strategy EA - Multi-Timeframe Multi indicator filtering system A sophisticated automated trading system that combines multi-timeframe MACD analysis along with multiple indicators that can be set to true or false with advanced pattern recognition and comprehensive risk management. This EA operates as a standalone system with built-in signal detection, requiring no external indicators.  All indicators can be a combination of filtering system with adjustable timeframes to filter from inc
    Ejecutor BTC
    Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
    专家
    BTC EXECUTOR — Automated System for BTCUSD on M5 BTC Executor is an institutional Expert Advisor developed in MQL5 for MetaTrader 5, designed exclusively for trading Bitcoin (BTCUSD) on the 5-minute timeframe. Its architecture combines three high-performance analytical pillars that work together to identify high-probability entries and manage risk accurately. Strategy London Breakout — The core of the system. During the first hour of the European market opening (8:00–9:00 UTC), the EA construc
    该产品的买家也购买
    Quantum Queen X MT5
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    5 (28)
    专家
    传奇仍在继续。女王不断进化。 欢迎来到 Quantum Queen X——传奇黄金交易系统的下一代产品，它建立在 Quantum Queen 已证明的成功之上。 Quantum Queen X 基于与 Quantum Queen 相同的成熟核心引擎构建，引入了强大的全新自定义模式，允许交易者精确选择要启用或禁用的策略。 每项策略都经过单独审查、改进和优化，以在不同的市场环境下提供更佳的性能和适应性。默认预设也得到了增强，现在包含 9 项精心挑选的策略，而非之前的 7 项，从而提供更广泛的市场覆盖和更多交易机会，同时保留了使 Quantum Queen X 成为 MQL5 平台上最成功的黄金智能交易系统的严谨交易理念。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions 折扣价   价格 。     每购买 10 件，价格将上涨 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元。 实时信号 IC Ma
    Scalping Robot Pro MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.46 (140)
    专家
    Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
    Ultimate Breakout System
    Profalgo Limited
    5 (46)
    专家
    重要的 ： 此套装仅以当前价格限量发售。    价格很快就会涨到1999美元！   已包含 100 多种策略 ，更多策略即将推出！ 额外福利 ：  从我的其他 EA 中免费 选择 5 款！   所有设置文件 + 完整设置和优化指南 视频指南 实时信号 第三方评论 新增 - 44 种策略实时信号 欢迎来到终极突破系统！ 我很高兴地向大家介绍终极突破系统，这是一款经过八年精心开发的复杂且专有的智能交易系统 (EA)。 该系统已成为MQL5市场上多款表现优异的EA的基础，其中包括备受赞誉的Gold Reaper EA。 它曾连续七个多月位居榜首，此外还有 Goldtrade Pro、Goldbot One、Indicement 和 Daytrade Pro。 终极突破系统并非仅仅是另一款EA（电子交易系统）。 它是一款专业级工具，旨在帮助交易者在任何市场和时间框架内创建无限数量的突破策略。 无论您是专注于波段交易、超短线交易还是构建多元化投资组合，该系统都能提供无与伦比的灵活性和定制化功能。 可能性无穷无尽！ 对于自营交易公司的交易员来说：   有了这个系统，您终于可以创建自己独
    XG Gold Robot MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.33 (112)
    专家
    The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
    Mad Turtle
    Gennady Sergienko
    4.53 (123)
    专家
    交易品种 XAUUSD（金/美元） 时间周期 (周期) H1-M15（任意） 支持单仓位交易 是 最低入金 500 美元 （或其他货币等值） 兼容任何经纪商 是（支持两位或三位小数报价，任何账户货币、符号名称和 GMT 时间） 无需预先配置即可运行 是 如果您对机器学习感兴趣，请订阅频道： 订阅！ Mad Turtle 项目的主要特点： 真正的机器学习 此智能交易系统 (EA) 不会连接到任何 GPT 网站或类似服务。 模型通过内置于 MT5 的 ONNX 库部署。在首次初始化时，您将看到一个系统消息，这是无法伪造的。 CLICK 参见：ONNX（开放神经网络交换格式）。 资金安全性 不使用日切前交易、微型剥头皮或基于低统计样本的窄幅交易； 不使用高风险策略，例如网格或马丁格尔； 也不使用任何可能长时间运行并在一天内失去全部利润甚至全部资金的策略。 独特性 EA 基于我独特的 特征工程 ，采用自定义的奖励与惩罚训练方法，结合元模型级联筛选与多种集成方法。 模型在完整的 24 小时交易格式下于大型 H4 时间框架上训练，可持仓数小时到数天。 它们以点数（pips）而非
    XIRO Robot MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    5 (34)
    专家
    XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
    Big Forex Players MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.76 (140)
    专家
    We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
    Syna
    William Brandon Autry
    5 (27)
    专家
    Syna 7 - 全程陪伴交易的 AI 大多数交易系统在入场之后就停止思考了。 Syna 不会。 Syna 7 是一个 AI 交易助手，也是一套自主交易系统，从分析到离场全程参与。 它可以监控当前行情、记住交易的来龙去脉、评估新闻与波动、管理持仓、协调账户，并在订单成交之后继续重新审视自己的决策。 交易不会在入场时结束。 智能也不该如此。 从分析到离场，一以贯之的智能。 频道与社区 关注频道，获取更新、信号、发布消息和产品演示。加入公开群组，提问并与其他交易者交流。 关注我的 MQL5 频道 加入我的 MQL5 公开群组 什么是 Syna？ Syna 的设计目标，是充当整个交易运作的智能层。 它可以配合： 自身的自主交易策略 由其他 EA 开出的持仓 手动交易 多个 MetaTrader 5 终端 多个经纪商与账户 不同的品种、策略和风险配置 你可以把 Syna 当作自主交易者、AI 助手、持仓管理器、投资组合协调者，或者四者兼具。 AI 的优势不再局限于单一入场信号或某个孤立的 EA。 Syna 为何改变你的交易方式 传统 EA 遵循预先设定的逻辑，只能沿着开发者事先编写好的路径做
    Waka Waka EA MT5
    Valeriia Mishchenko
    4.13 (40)
    专家
    8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
    DAX Robot MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    5 (3)
    专家
    DAX Robot is an advanced automated trading system developed specifically for the DAX 40 Index on the H1 timeframe. Designed to handle the fast paced nature of one of Europe's most actively traded indices , the robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic. The system focuses on identifying high probability trading opportunities by combining trend analysis, market momentum, and volatility based conditions. DAX Robot is designe
    Bitcoin Scalping MT5
    Lo Thi Mai Loan
    5 (5)
    专家
    [ IMPORTANT ] REAL CLIENT FEEDBACK :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/127498/comments#comment_58814415 [ IMPORTANT ]  UPDATED (1 YEAR PERFORMANCE):  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/127498/comments#comment_59233853 介绍 Bitcoin Scalping MT4/MT5 – 智能加密货币交易EA 推出促销： 当前价格仅剩 3 个名额！ 最终价格：$3999.99 赠品 - 购买终身 Bitcoin Scalping 即可免费获得 EA AI VEGA BOT 算法交易（2 个账户）=> 私信咨询获取更多详情！！！ EA 实时信号 MT4 版本 为什么 Bitcoin 今天如此重要 Bitcoin 已经不仅仅是数字货币——它是一次金融革命。作为加密货币的先驱，Bitcoin 是全球交易量最大、最具认知度的加密资产。凭借其波动性和日益增长的接受度，
    AI Prop Firms MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4 (16)
    专家
    AI Prop Firms - Intelligent Automation Built for Prop Trading Firms . AI Prop Firms is an advanced fully automated Forex trading system powered by Artificial Intelligence , developed specifically to operate within the strict rules and evaluation models of prop trading firms. The system is designed to trade under controlled risk conditions while maintaining consistency , stability, and compliance with prop firm requirements. AI Prop Firms uses intelligent market analysis logic that continuously
    AiQ
    William Brandon Autry
    4.87 (38)
    专家
    AiQ Gen 2 – 更快。更智能。前所未有的强大。 我们在2024年末用Mean Machine开启了这一变革。它是最早将真正的前沿AI引入实盘零售交易的系统之一。 AiQ Gen 2是这条路线上的下一次进化。 AiQ Gen 2为完全不同层次的速度而生。挂单是其优势的核心，使其能够在动能扩展之前精准定位，然后让自适应智能接管。 大多数AI工具回答一次就忘记一切。 AiQ Gen 2不会。 它记住每一个挂单设置、每次下单或调整背后的推理、为什么触发或为什么等待，以及市场的确切反应。每个会话的完整上下文。随时间不断累积的持久智能。 这不是另一个为了营销而添加AI的EA。 这是一个围绕精准挂单执行构建的高速专业智能。 传统EA仍然困在固定逻辑中。AiQ Gen 2从真实结果中学习，磨练其选择能力，优化执行时机，并持续改进在实盘条件下的响应方式。 它不会重置。它不会过时。它不会被淘汰。 AiQ Gen 2作为一个强大的独立系统运行，干净、精准且快速。对于希望进行可选生态系统集成的交易者，它也可以无缝接入Syna作为专属Agent，共享持久记忆并将其高速挂单优势贡献给更广泛的投资组合。
    Bonnitta EA MT5
    Ugochukwu Mobi
    3.38 (21)
    专家
    Bonnitta EA 基于挂单策略 (PPS) 和非常先进的秘密交易算法。 Bonnitta EA 的策略是秘密自定义指标、趋势线、支撑和阻力位（价格行动）和上述最重要的秘密交易算法的组合。 不要在没有超过 3 个月的任何真实货币测试的情况下购买 EA，我花了超过 100 周（超过 2 年）在真实货币上测试 BONNITTA EA 并在下面的链接中查看结果。 BONNITTA EA 由爱和力量组成。 仅适用于少数买家，这是盗版算法的价格和实施的原因。 Bonnitta EA 在 22 年的时间内使用质量为 99.9% 的真实报价成功通过了压力测试，滑点和佣金接近真实市场条件。 Expert Advisor包含统计采集和滑点控制的算法，具有完整的统计控制； 此信息用于保护您免受经纪人的欺骗。 Bonnitta EA 在下订单之前控制经纪人执行的质量，它还成功地通过了历史数据和不同数据馈送的蒙特卡罗模拟方面的严格标准。 结果 策略测试器的 Expert Advisor 结果：初始存款为 1000 美元的 Bonnitta EA 在 2020 年 1 月 1 日至 2021 年
    Quantum Baron
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.79 (43)
    专家
    量子男爵EA 石油被称为黑金是有原因的——现在，有了 Quantum Baron EA，您可以以无与伦比的精度和信心来开采它。 Quantum Baron 旨在主宰 M30 图表上 XTIUSD（原油）的高辛烷值世界，是您升级和进行精英精度交易的终极武器。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 折扣   价格 。     每购买10件，价格增加50美元。最终价格为4999美元 量子男爵频道：       点击这里 ***购买 Quantum Baron MT5 即可免费获得 Quantum StarMan !*** 详情请私信询问！ 我是一款精心打造的网格EA，旨在最大限度地发挥您的交易潜力。我拥有超过15年的交易经验，经过精心设计，已近乎完美。我的创建者将他们丰富的市场知识和专业知识融入到我的每一行代码中，以确保我能够提供最佳的性能。 量子皇帝
    PythonX M1 Scalper XAUUSD
    Abhinav Puri
    5 (1)
    专家
    精准、高效、稳定 不只是一个EA，而是一套完整的交易系统 PythonX M1 Scalper 是专为 XAUUSD 1分钟图表 设计的智能交易系统，依托高频市场结构与价格行为逻辑，结合多重指标过滤，精准捕捉高胜率交易机会。 我们在 9 家全球主流经纪商平台上进行了长达十年以上的历史测试，每次初始资金仅为 $500，均取得卓越表现，最高净利润超过 $500,000 。 无马丁，无网格，逻辑公开，稳定可控。 智能进场逻辑 —— 多指标联合过滤系统 PythonX 的进场策略并非依赖单一信号，而是通过以下指标的组合分析，提升交易信号的质量与稳定性： 吞没形态识别（Engulfing Pattern） CCI趋势确认 RSI动量支持 EMA均线趋势过滤 成交量激增检测（Volume Spike） 即便部分过滤条件在设置中关闭，它们仍辅助其它条件判断，从而强化整套交易逻辑的协同过滤效果。 风控设置概览 固定止盈：170 点 固定止损：145 点 可开启或关闭 24 小时交易 可灵活选择交易日（周一至周五） 不使用马丁策略 不使用加仓网格 此策略的交易频率适中，注重稳定回报与可控风险的结合。
    Perceptrader AI MT5
    Valeriia Mishchenko
    4.67 (6)
    专家
    80 consecutive months in profit with low drawdown: Live performance MT4 version can be found here Perceptrader AI is a cutting-edge grid trading system that leverages the power of Artificial Intelligence, utilizing Deep Learning algorithms and Artificial Neural Networks (ANN) to analyze large amounts of market data at high speed and detect high-potential trading opportunities to exploit. Supported currency pairs: NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUDNZD, AUDCAD, NZDCAD, GBPCHF Timeframe: M5 Features: Trend , Mome
    BulletProof BTC
    Rodrigo Domenico Minafra
    5 (1)
    专家
    BULLETPROOF BTC — Session Breakout EA for BTC/USD A fully automated session-breakout system for Bitcoin. NO martingale. NO grid. NO averaging down. NO hidden recovery tricks. SL and TP on every position, always. 6 risk profiles with one-click configuration. Validated on a full year of out-of-sample data. ------------------------------- WHY THIS EA IS DIFFERENT: VALIDATION, NOT PROMISES ------------------------------- Most EAs show you one beautiful backtest. BulletProof BTC was built the har
    Undefeated Triangle MT5
    Nauris Zukas
    4.27 (11)
    专家
    描述。 该产品是作为“ PULSE_OF_MARKET ”项目的一部分创建的。 EA“Undefeated Triangle”是一个先进的系统，利用澳元、加元和新西兰元货币之间的独特波动。历史结果表明，组合中使用的这些对总是在向一个方向快速移动后返回第一个移动的对。这种观察可以允许包含一个网格-鞅系统，该系统可以获得这些独特情况的最大点数。 EA“不败三角”仅使用 3 对：AUDCAD、AUDNZD 和 NZDCAD。 MT4 version 好处。 真实账户监控 ； 比类似的替代品便宜得多； 操作迷你账户甚至 1 美元； 没有复杂的针参数； 便于使用。 参数。 Short Name (In Comment Section) – 出现在评论部分的日记或帐户历史中；  Print Logs On Chart - 开/关信息面板；  Display Options – 允许调整 4K 显示分辨率；  One Chart Setup Pairs – 选定的交易对列表（必须更改后缀）；  Magic - 交易头寸标识符；  No more Initial Trades (onl
    Velora MT5
    Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
    专家
    The Intelligent Grid EA — A Team of Smart Modules Following the 5-star success of its MT4 predecessor, Velora has been completely rebuilt for MT5 with a fundamental shift in design. Most grid EAs are one engine doing many jobs. Velora is different. Inside Velora, there is a team. Four smart modules, each with one specialty, working together so the system stays adaptive at every stage of a trade — from the moment of entry, to scaling decisions, to the exit. Meet the team: VSE — Velora Smart Entr
    Minting
    Zenzo Phathisani Mtungwa
    专家
    *** 请将其附加到 M1 或 M5 图表，以获得最佳效果和快速进出场 *** Minting – 黄金剥头皮（精简版 / Lite Edition） 是由 Ramulo Software Ltd. 开发的一款精简而专业级的智能交易系统（EA），专为捕捉黄金（XAUUSD）的高波动性和高盈利潜力而设计。它将基于 EMA 的智能市场结构、ATR 趋势识别、分级美元追踪止盈以及严格的回撤控制融合为一套轻量、高效、易于运行的交易系统。 Minting 是进入 Emerge 生态系统的入口级产品。它经过刻意简化，旨在提供稳定性、透明性和持续性的账户增长。官方推荐的路径是：使用 Minting 所产生的利润升级到 Emerge —— 更高级的旗舰 EA，拥有更强的交易智能、更深入的市场逻辑以及更激进的盈利能力。 本 EA 的核心理念是： 先保护资金，其次创造利润。 核心交易逻辑 Minting 使用精炼的 EMA 结构： 快速 EMA（5） 慢速 EMA（9） 并结合： 基于 ATR 的趋势检测 多周期确认（M1、M5、M15） 针对趋势市场与震荡市场的独立交易逻辑 这使 Minting 能够
    EA Miracolo
    Amazing Traders
    专家
    Real monitoring     :   EA Miracolo    1 Real monitoring       :   EA Miracolo     2 Recommended  pair   :      XAUUSD / BTCUSD ( Timeframe M15 / M30) IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. For any other information, please contact us by private message or in   the mql5 group. Imagine an experienced trader monitoring the market daily, waiting for prices to break through key levels, and immediately opening a
    Mean Machine
    William Brandon Autry
    4.83 (42)
    专家
    Mean Machine GPT Gen 2 – 原创。现在更智能、更强大、前所未有的卓越。 我们在2024年末用Mean Machine开启了整个变革。它是最早将真正的前沿AI引入实盘零售交易的系统之一。 Mean Machine GPT Gen 2是那个原创愿景的下一次进化。 我们没有替换原版。我们让它进化了。 大多数系统响应一次、行动一次，然后忘记一切。 Mean Machine GPT Gen 2不会。 它记住每一笔交易、每一个决策、每一个结果，以及为什么入场、为什么持有、为什么退出背后的确切推理。每个会话的完整上下文。随时间不断累积的持久智能。 这不是另一个为了营销而添加AI的EA。 这是原版Mean Machine，重建为持久的专业智能。 传统EA仍然困在固定逻辑中。Mean Machine GPT Gen 2从真实结果中学习，跨越变化的市场状态进行适应，并持续优化在实盘条件下应用均值回归和趋势跟随逻辑的方式。 它不会重置。它不会过时。它不会被淘汰。 核心保持不变：围绕英联邦货币对构建的专业策略，针对低波动性时段优化，由Sacred Phi仓位管理和多模型共识驱动。 但现
    Amazing Brain MT5
    Amazing Traders
    5 (1)
    专家
    Real monitoring   :   EA Amazing Brain MT5   Real monitoring :   EA Amazing Brain & EA Miracolo Recommended  pair   :      XAUUSD / Timeframe M30/ M15 / M12/ M10/ M6 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. For any other information, please contact us by private message or in   the mql5 group. Breakout based strategy, generates market entry signals when the price crosses a border of a certain price range. To c
    Golden Pickaxe MT5
    Valeriia Mishchenko
    3.56 (9)
    专家
    EA has high-performance live track records of different set files: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Golden Pickaxe is a mean-reversion grid trading system that uses machine learning technology to place high-profit potential trades on the Gold market. It uses real market inefficiencies to its advantage to have an edge over the market. The EA has 5 predefined set files, which are essentially 5 different trading systems on gold . You may choose the default option (XAU Risky) or have
    Super Hybrid EA AI Pro
    Bashar Taisir Saleh Al Zubaidi
    5 (1)
    专家
    Super Hybrid EA AI Pro 适用于 MetaTrader 5 的专业 XAUUSD 网格、马丁格尔、对冲与篮子风险控制交易EA 产品概述 Super Hybrid EA AI Pro 是一款主要为 XAUUSD 交易开发的 MetaTrader 5 智能交易系统。该EA结合了网格交易、马丁格尔式手数递增、可选对冲、篮子利润管理、交易时段控制、新闻过滤、美联储事件过滤、回撤保护、点差控制以及基于规则的市场风险防御模块。 该EA采用篮子级别的交易管理方式。它不是将每一笔订单作为单独交易处理，而是可以将多个由EA管理的持仓作为一个完整交易周期进行统一管理。根据用户选择的设置，当价格朝不利方向移动时，EA可以开立额外订单，按照马丁格尔逻辑增加手数，使用分阶段网格距离，并通过对冲逻辑管理不利市场波动。 该EA的主要目标是为 XAUUSD 提供一个结构化的篮子交易管理框架，并配备可调节的风险控制工具。它并不是低风险交易系统。网格和马丁格尔策略可能会快速增加市场敞口，尤其是在市场出现强烈单边走势时。因此，该EA内置了多种防御工具，包括回撤限制、每日亏损保护、篮子总手数限制、最大单笔
    Night Hunter Pro MT5
    Valeriia Mishchenko
    3.92 (37)
    专家
    EA has a live track record with many months of stable trading with  low drawdown: All Pairs 9 Pairs Night Hunter Pro is the advanced scalping system which utilizes smart entry/exit algorithms with sophisticated filtering methods to identify only the safest entry points during calm periods of the market. This system is focused on a long-term stable growth. It is a professional tool developed by me years ago that is constantly updated, incorporating all the latest innovations in the trading area.
    XAU Temporal Interference
    Napat Puangjunkum
    专家
    XAUUSD TEMPORAL INTERFERENCE AITemporal Interference Scanner - The absolute pinnacle of Multi-Timeframe convergence. XAUUSD Temporal Interference AI - is the absolute pinnacle of market timing, built upon the groundbreaking "Cross-Temporal Interference" theory. By scanning the fractal noise across 9 different timeframes, the AI detects precise moments where market waves collide, cancel out, or amplify each other. When these temporal waves perfectly align in a localized singularity, the AI execu
    Quantum Time Sovereign
    Tingting Yu
    专家
    Quantum Time Sovereign Institutional-Grade Time-Based Trading System for XAUUSD (H1) IMPORTANT! After purchase, you can instantly download the setting files from the Download Area on my personal website, or send me a private message if needed. Next Price 159 9 $ Development Background & Research Effort Quantum Time Sovereign is not a typical Expert Advisor. This system is the result of extensive research into the structural behavior of the gold market, including: • Thousands of hours of strategy
    DeepMatrix FX
    Tingting Yu
    专家
    DeepMatrix FX Advanced Algorithmic Intelligence for XAUUSD DeepMatrix FX — Precision. Intelligence. Performance. Important! Please contact me after installation to obtain the best recommended settings file. Next Price is 2 99 $ DeepMatrix FX is a fully automated trading system developed specifically for XAUUSD on the Any timeframe. Built with advanced algorithmic logic, adaptive market analysis, and precision execution technology, DeepMatrix FX is designed to identify high-probability trading op
    作者的更多信息
    Scalping Robot Pro MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.46 (140)
    专家
    Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
    XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    5 (4)
    专家
    XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
    Scalping Robot Pro MT4
    MQL TOOLS SL
    5 (11)
    专家
    Scalping Robot Pro is a  professional trading system  designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability  trading opportunities  in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for tra
    XG Gold Robot MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.33 (112)
    专家
    The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
    XIRO Robot MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    5 (34)
    专家
    XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
    Big Forex Players MT4
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.72 (43)
    专家
    We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
    Big Forex Players MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.76 (140)
    专家
    We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
    Price Action Robot MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    3.86 (7)
    专家
    Price Action Robot is a professional trading system built entirely on real market behavior without indicators, grid strategies, or martingale systems. It analyzes pure price action , focusing on structure, trend dynamics, and key market movements to identify high probability trading opportunities. The system is designed to read the market the same way experienced traders do, using logic based on real price movement rather than lagging indicators. It reacts dynamically to changing market conditio
    DAX Robot MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    5 (3)
    专家
    DAX Robot is an advanced automated trading system developed specifically for the DAX 40 Index on the H1 timeframe. Designed to handle the fast paced nature of one of Europe's most actively traded indices , the robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic. The system focuses on identifying high probability trading opportunities by combining trend analysis, market momentum, and volatility based conditions. DAX Robot is designe
    AI Prop Firms MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4 (16)
    专家
    AI Prop Firms - Intelligent Automation Built for Prop Trading Firms . AI Prop Firms is an advanced fully automated Forex trading system powered by Artificial Intelligence , developed specifically to operate within the strict rules and evaluation models of prop trading firms. The system is designed to trade under controlled risk conditions while maintaining consistency , stability, and compliance with prop firm requirements. AI Prop Firms uses intelligent market analysis logic that continuously
    Aussie Loonie EA MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    5 (4)
    专家
    Aussie Loonie EA is a professional trading system developed exclusively for the AUDCAD currency pair. This cross pair is widely recognized for its stable and technical behavior, which makes it particularly attractive for traders who prefer structured and predictable market conditions rather than extreme volatility and sudden price spikes. By focusing solely on AUDCAD, the system is able to adapt precisely to the specific characteristics, rhythm and movement patterns of this pair. The EA operates
    Wall Street Robot MT4
    MQL TOOLS SL
    5 (1)
    专家
    Wall Street Robot is a   professional trading system   developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to oper
    XG Gold Robot MT4
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.29 (42)
    专家
    The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
    XA Risk Reward Ratio Tool MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.83 (24)
    实用工具
    XA Risk Reward Ratio Tool MT5 tool is a professional algorithm, that calculates risk of every transaction before it is finalized. It allows you to precisely estimate gain and possible loss. The professional tool can estimate levels of Take Profit and Stop Loss incredibly precisely, making investments more effective and safer. Using Risk Reward Ratio Tool, you can with one click carry out transactions, cancel position, set position rate, set opening point, TP, SL and many other features.  List of
    FREE
    AI Prop Firms MT4
    MQL TOOLS SL
    5 (4)
    专家
    AI Prop Firms - Intelligent Automation Built for   Prop Trading Firms . AI Prop Firms is an advanced fully automated Forex trading system powered by   Artificial Intelligence , developed specifically to operate within the strict rules and evaluation models of prop trading firms. The system is designed to trade under controlled risk conditions while   maintaining consistency , stability, and compliance with prop firm requirements. AI Prop Firms uses intelligent market analysis logic that continu
    XIRO Robot MT4
    MQL TOOLS SL
    5 (7)
    专家
    XIRO Robot is a   professional trading system   created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD,  XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable
    DAX Robot MT4
    MQL TOOLS SL
    专家
    DAX Robot is an advanced automated trading system developed specifically for the   DAX 40 Index   on the H1 timeframe. Designed to handle the fast paced nature of one of Europe's   most actively traded indices , the robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic. The system focuses on identifying high probability   trading opportunities   by combining trend analysis, market momentum, and volatility based conditions. DAX Robot
    Price Action Robot MT4
    MQL TOOLS SL
    专家
    Price Action Robot is a   professional trading system   built entirely on real market behavior without indicators, grid strategies, or martingale systems. It analyzes   pure price action , focusing on structure, trend dynamics, and key market movements to identify high probability trading opportunities. The system is designed to read the market the same way experienced traders do, using logic based on real price movement rather than lagging indicators. It reacts dynamically to changing market co
    XP Forex Trade Manager MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.4 (10)
    实用工具
    Forex Trade Manager MT5 simplifies managing open orders in MetaTrader 5. If you open a new order, the manager automatically sets Stop Loss and Take Profit. When price will move, then the program could move Stop Loss to Break Even (stop loss = open price) or continuously moving Stop Loss (Trailing Stop) to protect your profits. Forex Trading Manager is able to control orders for only current symbols (where EA works) or for all opened orders (regardless symbol) and hide the Stop Loss and Take Prof
    FREE
    One Click MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    5 (1)
    实用工具
    One Click Close MT5 is an EA which allows you close orders quickly. EA display on chart two buttons. The first button "Close All Positions" is using to close all opened orders. The second button "Close Profit Positions" is using to close only profitable orders. EA is closing orders for all available symbols, not only for chart symbol. In EA params you can set distance from upper chart frame (Y Offset) and from left chart frame (X Offset). For installation EA it is only need to copy One Click Clo
    FREE
    AX Forex Indicator MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    5 (1)
    指标
    The AX Forex Indicator MT5 is a sophisticated trading tool designed to provide traders with a comprehensive analysis of multiple currency pairs. This   powerful indicator   simplifies the complex nature of the forex market, making it accessible for both novice and experienced traders. AX Forex Indicator uses   advanced algorithms   to detect trends, patterns and is an essential tool for traders aiming to enhance their forex trading performance. With its robust features, ease of use, and reliabl
    XR Gartley Pattern Indicator MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    5 (3)
    指标
    The XR Gartley Pattern MT5 is an indicator which displays and alerts Gartley pattern detected on the candlestick chart. It also displays potential trade with calculated Take Profit and Stop Loss. After purchasing XR Gartley Pattern Indicator, you can immediately download this indicator from the MT4-MT5 Market and start using it because all features are set to default, is not necessary to change any parameter. List of all our available tools for Traders: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mqlblue/sell
    FREE
    Multi Pairs Indicator MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    5 (3)
    指标
    The Multi Pairs Forex Indicator is an   advanced trading too l that allows traders to track and analyze the performance of   multiple currency pairs in real-time   on a single chart. It consolidates data from various Forex pairs, providing an at-a-glance overview of market conditions across different currencies and helps you save time. Useful for various trading styles, including scalping, day trading, and swing trading. Whether you're monitoring major pairs like EUR/USD, GBP/USD, or more exoti
    XP Forex Trade Manager Grid MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    5 (3)
    实用工具
    Forex Trade Manager Grid MT5 helps you to managing orders and achieve the goal. You only need to place first order with Take Profit, run EA and set in params profit (pips) you want to get. EA will be managing your positions, as will gather appointed amount of pips. It’s a strategy for management of manual trades opened on current pair. The strategy adds positions to currently opened trades in a grid management (with chosen distance in pips between trades) - up to 15 trades (or less). First up to
    FREE
    One Click MT4
    MQL TOOLS SL
    5 (3)
    实用工具
    One Click Close MT4 is an EA which allows you close orders quickly. EA display on chart two buttons. The first button "Close All Positions" is using to close all opened orders. The second button "Close Profit Positions" is using to close only profitable orders. EA is closing orders for all available symbols, not only for chart symbol. In EA params you can set distance from upper chart frame (Y Offset) and from left chart frame (X Offset). For installation EA it is only need to copy One Click Clo
    FREE
    XA Risk Reward Ratio Tool MT4
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.67 (9)
    实用工具
    XA Risk Reward Ratio Tool MT4 tool is a professional algorithm, that calculates risk of every transaction before it is finalized. It allows you to precisely estimate gain and possible loss. The professional tool can estimate levels of Take Profit and Stop Loss incredibly precisely, making investments more effective and safer. Using Risk Reward Ratio Tool, you can with one click carry out transactions, cancel position, set position rate, set opening point, TP, SL and many other features.  List of
    FREE
    XP Forex Trade Manager MT4
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.67 (6)
    实用工具
    Forex Trade Manager MT4 simplifies managing open orders in MetaTrader 4. If you open a new order, the manager automatically sets Stop Loss and Take Profit. When price will move, then the program could move Stop Loss to Break Even (stop loss = open price) or continuously moving Stop Loss (Trailing Stop) to protect your profits. Forex Trading Manager is able to control orders for only current symbols (where EA works) or for all opened orders (regardless symbol) and hide the Stop Loss and Take Prof
    FREE
    XE Forex Strength Indicator MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.33 (6)
    指标
    XE Forex Strengh Indicator MT5 displays visual information about direction and strength of a signal for current pair and chosen timeframes (M5, M15, M30 and H1). Calculations are based on multiple factors and results are shown as a colored panel with scale bar, numerical values and arrows. There are also displayed values of current price and spread on the pair. There can be activated an alert (as a mail or pop-up window with sound) for each available timeframes which send a message when the dir
    FREE
    XE Forex Strength Indicator MT4
    MQL TOOLS SL
    5 (5)
    指标
    XE Forex Strengh Indicator MT4 displays visual information about direction and strength of a signal for current pair and chosen timeframes (M5, M15, M30 and H1). Calculations are based on multiple factors and results are shown as a colored panel with scale bar, numerical values and arrows. There are also displayed values of current price and spread on the pair. There can be activated an alert (as a mail or pop-up window with sound) for each available timeframes which send a message when the dir
    FREE
    XR Gartley Pattern Indicator MT4
    MQL TOOLS SL
    指标
    The XR Gartley Pattern MT4 is an indicator which displays and alerts Gartley pattern detected on the candlestick chart. It also displays potential trade with calculated Take Profit and Stop Loss, Timeframe H1. After purchasing XR Gartley Pattern, you can immediately download this indicator from the MT4-MT5 Market and start using it because all features are set to default, is not necessary to change any parameter. List of all our available tools for Traders:   https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mqlblu
    FREE
    筛选:
    Andichan
    261
    Andichan 2026.06.04 09:25 
     

    I am currently testing this EA on a real account with a small lot size. It is clear that this EA does not use grid or martingale strategies, so it is safe to use. The customer support is also excellent. Questions are answered as quickly as possible by Ominus. Thank you Marzena.

    MQL TOOLS SL
    81979
    来自开发人员的回复 Marzena Maria Szmit 2026.06.04 09:32
    Hi. Thank you very much for your review and for sharing your experience with Wall Street Robot. We really appreciate your time and your trust in our system. Feedback like this helps other traders understand how the robot works in real market conditions and what they can expect. Wall Street Robot was designed as a modern trading system focused on stability and consistency. It does not use grid, martingale, or hedging strategies, which makes it much safer compared to many other systems on the market. The robot is built to trade based on real market conditions, using advanced logic to adapt to different environments and avoid unnecessary risks. One of the key advantages is that it works well on popular indices like US500 and US30, and it is also suitable for prop firm trading. Many users choose it because they want a cleaner and more controlled approach to automated trading without aggressive risk strategies. If you ever have any questions or need help with setup or optimization, our support is always available to assist you. Thanks again for your support and welcome to the Wall Street Robot community👍📊
    Kokildi
    60
    Kokildi 2026.05.25 08:22 
     

    I have purchased multiple robots from this developer and have been very happy with the results. Easy to set up and use, customer service is very helpful, responses are quick and I would highly recommend. Thank you again

    MQL TOOLS SL
    81979
    来自开发人员的回复 Marzena Maria Szmit 2026.05.25 08:22
    Hi. Thank you very much for your review and for sharing your experience with Wall Street Robot. We really appreciate your time and your trust in our system. Feedback like this helps other traders understand how the robot works in real market conditions and what they can expect. Wall Street Robot was designed as a modern trading system focused on stability and consistency. It does not use grid, martingale, or hedging strategies, which makes it much safer compared to many other systems on the market. The robot is built to trade based on real market conditions, using advanced logic to adapt to different environments and avoid unnecessary risks. One of the key advantages is that it works well on popular indices like US500 and US30, and it is also suitable for prop firm trading. Many users choose it because they want a cleaner and more controlled approach to automated trading without aggressive risk strategies. If you ever have any questions or need help with setup or optimization, our support is always available to assist you. Thanks again for your support and welcome to the Wall Street Robot community👍📊
    MohamedKhalil2020
    20
    MohamedKhalil2020 2026.05.16 08:48 
     

    very very bad, very lack support, untill now all losses I DONT RECOMMEND AT ALL.

    Even after my review they disabled me from the group not fix the problem.

    Warning Don't BUY

    I dont know you Mr.Mazarena to have a purpose i bought a product and waited two weeks to have any results, you and your people have no experience.

    They have no experience at all changing numbers of the robot daily, they try on us.

    WARNING DONT BUY

    MQL TOOLS SL
    81979
    来自开发人员的回复 Marzena Maria Szmit 2026.05.20 15:09
    Very, very good and dedicated support and this review was added on purpose...
    ⛔️WARNING FALSE REVIEW
    DanielCoroban
    163
    DanielCoroban 2026.05.12 05:29 
     

    This is the 8th robot I've bought from them and I also bought this EA because I like trading on the US30 and I was looking for something fully automated. Wall Street Robot works on the M15 timeframe and trades almost daily, which is what I was looking for. The support is very prompt and very helpful.

    MQL TOOLS SL
    81979
    来自开发人员的回复 Marzena Maria Szmit 2026.05.12 08:37
    Hi. Thank you very much for your review and for sharing your experience with Wall Street Robot. We really appreciate your time and your trust in our system. Feedback like this helps other traders understand how the robot works in real market conditions and what they can expect. Wall Street Robot was designed as a modern trading system focused on stability and consistency. It does not use grid, martingale, or hedging strategies, which makes it much safer compared to many other systems on the market. The robot is built to trade based on real market conditions, using advanced logic to adapt to different environments and avoid unnecessary risks. One of the key advantages is that it works well on popular indices like US500 and US30, and it is also suitable for prop firm trading. Many users choose it because they want a cleaner and more controlled approach to automated trading without aggressive risk strategies. If you ever have any questions or need help with setup or optimization, our support is always available to assist you. Thanks again for your support and welcome to the Wall Street Robot community👍📊
    RatmanPoway
    224
    RatmanPoway 2026.05.11 21:42 
     

    Recently purchased Wall Street Robot as I am looking to diversify my portfolio and trade something other than Gold. Wall Street Robot version 3.0 has been great so far. Back tests show almost no draw down and very consistent result which is a great change from my normal EA experience. The support has been outstanding, and the manual provided is clear and thorough. I also like that I can trade two different instruments with the same EA and the settings are straight forward. Looking forward to seeing how it does long term and I am also looking into other products from the same developer team. Running in Demo and on my small live accounts and so far it has been great.

    MQL TOOLS SL
    81979
    来自开发人员的回复 Marzena Maria Szmit 2026.05.11 21:58
    Hi. Thank you very much for your review and for sharing your experience with Wall Street Robot. We really appreciate your time and your trust in our system. Feedback like this helps other traders understand how the robot works in real market conditions and what they can expect. Wall Street Robot was designed as a modern trading system focused on stability and consistency. It does not use grid, martingale, or hedging strategies, which makes it much safer compared to many other systems on the market. The robot is built to trade based on real market conditions, using advanced logic to adapt to different environments and avoid unnecessary risks. One of the key advantages is that it works well on popular indices like US500 and US30, and it is also suitable for prop firm trading. Many users choose it because they want a cleaner and more controlled approach to automated trading without aggressive risk strategies. If you ever have any questions or need help with setup or optimization, our support is always available to assist you. Thanks again for your support and welcome to the Wall Street Robot community👍📊
    Leong To Kam
    173
    Leong To Kam 2026.05.11 16:39 
     

    Wall street robot isn't work anymore . From day one to now all trade is worse ,sorry ,I must tell everyone the truth ,they always said my setting is not same ,to be honest ,I set all same with that ,but the result why so bad ? It's because they only use demo account to backtest ,if they are bad result ,they will not show it. That's why they show their win case from demo account ,not live signal report ,and not the lose case .I want to refund .And they remove me from their group now .So please it's scam .

    MQL TOOLS SL
    81979
    来自开发人员的回复 Marzena Maria Szmit 2026.05.11 16:45
    Hi. Thank you very much for your review and for sharing your experience with Wall Street Robot. We really appreciate your time and your trust in our system. Feedback like this helps other traders understand how the robot works in real market conditions and what they can expect. Wall Street Robot was designed as a modern trading system focused on stability and consistency. It does not use grid, martingale, or hedging strategies, which makes it much safer compared to many other systems on the market. The robot is built to trade based on real market conditions, using advanced logic to adapt to different environments and avoid unnecessary risks. One of the key advantages is that it works well on popular indices like US500 and US30, and it is also suitable for prop firm trading. Many users choose it because they want a cleaner and more controlled approach to automated trading without aggressive risk strategies. If you ever have any questions or need help with setup or optimization, our support is always available to assist you. Thanks again for your support and welcome to the Wall Street Robot community👍📊
    Eric Matteo Delaigle
    160
    Eric Matteo Delaigle 2026.05.11 14:58 
     

    Avoid this bot. The live results are completely different from the backtests. I asked for explanations in the group because in the backtests it opened many positions, often profitable and with excellent results, while on a live account, during the same period and with the exact same settings, it opened only a few trades, all or almost all of them losing trades. When I asked for clarification in the support group, my messages were deleted and I was banned, so I could no longer write anything or warn other people. You’ve been warned. Be careful and don’t blindly trust backtests. If you want, try it yourself, but based on my experience, the bot does not work as shown.

    I will write to support to request a refund.

    MQL TOOLS SL
    81979
    来自开发人员的回复 Marzena Maria Szmit 2026.05.12 11:15
    ⛔️Reported to MQL5 for adding false information and blackmail us. Unfortunately, situations like this are common in the trading industry. Some individuals attempt to pressure sellers through public accusations, refund threats, misleading comments, or coordinated attacks in order to damage a product’s reputation. This is why reviews should always be analyzed carefully and objectively.
    Adam Kostecki
    365
    Adam Kostecki 2026.05.06 13:43 
     

    Right after purchasing, I gave it 5 stars because the EA performed very well in backtests. However, after running it on demo and live accounts, it didn't open a single trade. It only started opening positions after an update, but the live account results are completely different from the MT5 Strategy Tester results for the exact same period. The vendor's support also leaves much to be desired—instead of providing help and solving problems, I am just being pushed to buy more robots. The problem is that this company's EAs look phenomenal in the Strategy Tester, but once moved to a live account, the performance is tragic. For example, let's look at the vendor's recommended settings for the SP500: TP 6000, SL 3000, BE 2500. Since I started using the EA, it hasn't hit the 6000 TP even once. If I had left the BE at the vendor's recommended 2500 points, all trades would have closed at Stop Loss. It was only after lowering the BE to 500 points that the robot closed about 50% of the positions in a small profit. Unfortunately, risking an SL of 3000 to make a profit of barely 500 only generates net losses overall. After many customer complaints in the Telegram group, the vendor warned that the robot should only run during the US session. The problem is that during those hours on a live account, the robot didn't open a single trade for two solid weeks. Any trades that did occur were opened outside the US session—the exact opposite of what the vendor recommended. The vendor's support in the Telegram group consists mainly of lecturing customers to stick to trading hours, deleting negative comments, and constantly pushing them to buy more EAs. It genuinely seems like new EAs are being released at a breakneck pace without any real testing, just to sell a new product. Post-purchase support and assistance are very poor.

    MQL TOOLS SL
    81979
    来自开发人员的回复 Marzena Maria Szmit 2026.05.28 21:50
    Hi. Thank you very much for your review and for sharing your experience with Wall Street Robot. We really appreciate your time and your trust in our system. Feedback like this helps other traders understand how the robot works in real market conditions and what they can expect. Wall Street Robot was designed as a modern trading system focused on stability and consistency. It does not use grid, martingale, or hedging strategies, which makes it much safer compared to many other systems on the market. The robot is built to trade based on real market conditions, using advanced logic to adapt to different environments and avoid unnecessary risks. One of the key advantages is that it works well on popular indices like US500 and US30, and it is also suitable for prop firm trading. Many users choose it because they want a cleaner and more controlled approach to automated trading without aggressive risk strategies. If you ever have any questions or need help with setup or optimization, our support is always available to assist you. Thanks again for your support and welcome to the Wall Street Robot community👍📊
    live28
    103
    live28 2026.05.06 13:37 
     

    Support Team is impress which every trading day will be there with us and provide quick response all the time. keep it up.

    MQL TOOLS SL
    81979
    来自开发人员的回复 Marzena Maria Szmit 2026.05.06 13:52
    Hi. Thank you very much for your review and for sharing your experience with Wall Street Robot. We really appreciate your time and your trust in our system. Feedback like this helps other traders understand how the robot works in real market conditions and what they can expect. Wall Street Robot was designed as a modern trading system focused on stability and consistency. It does not use grid, martingale, or hedging strategies, which makes it much safer compared to many other systems on the market. The robot is built to trade based on real market conditions, using advanced logic to adapt to different environments and avoid unnecessary risks. One of the key advantages is that it works well on popular indices like US500 and US30, and it is also suitable for prop firm trading. Many users choose it because they want a cleaner and more controlled approach to automated trading without aggressive risk strategies. If you ever have any questions or need help with setup or optimization, our support is always available to assist you. Thanks again for your support and welcome to the Wall Street Robot community👍📊
    Mehdi Oughla
    478
    Mehdi Oughla 2026.05.05 22:18 
     

    In my opinion, Wall Street Robot MT5 is a serious scam, and I want to share my full experience so that other buyers can be warned before purchasing it.

     

    I purchased Wall Street Robot MT5 after running several backtests before buying it. The backtest results looked extremely good, almost perfect, and this was the main reason why I decided to purchase the EA.

     

    However, after buying and using the robot, the real behavior was completely different from what the backtests suggested. In live conditions, the EA either does not trade as expected, or when it opens trades, the positions are mostly losing positions.

     

    After a few days, I performed new backtests, especially on the period after the latest updates, and I noticed a very concerning pattern. Before each update date, the backtest results appear very positive and almost always winning. But after the update date, the EA either stops trading, trades very rarely, or opens losing positions.

     

    This became even clearer after the update released on May 6. Based on my comparison between version 2.0, released around April 29, and version 3.0, released on May 6, it appears that the historical backtest results between the two update dates changed and became profitable after the new version was released. In version 2.0, the results after the update date were negative. But in version 3.0, the same historical period before May 6 suddenly appears positive, with no losses. Immediately after May 6, the trades become negative again.

     

    For me, this strongly suggests that the EA is being adjusted after each update to fit historical data and make the backtests look perfect, instead of using a real, stable and reliable trading strategy that works in live market conditions.

     

    I have already contacted MQL5 Service Desk and requested a refund. I also sent screenshots and backtest evidence showing the difference between the versions and the results before and after the update dates. MQL5 has access to the product history and should be able to verify the changes made between the versions.

     

    Another important point: the positive comments on this product should be viewed carefully. In my case, the seller mentioned that buyers could receive a second robot for free, but when I asked for it, I was required to post a positive comment first. This is why I previously posted a positive comment. After testing further, I now believe that both robots are misleading and do not perform as presented.

     

    Based on my experience, I strongly advise other buyers to be extremely careful before purchasing this EA. Do not rely only on perfect backtest results. Test carefully after the latest update date, compare different versions if possible, and check whether the EA actually performs in real trading conditions.

     

    For me, this is not just a bad EA. This looks like a big scam based on perfect historical backtests that do not reflect the real behavior of the robot after purchase. Buyers should be warned.

    MQL TOOLS SL
    81979
    来自开发人员的回复 Marzena Maria Szmit 2026.05.12 21:15
    ⛔️First of all, you privately contacted us demanding a refund outside of the official MQL5 process while also wanting to continue using the robot after receiving the money back. You also clearly stated that if you did not receive the refund, you would continue posting negative reviews and comments against the project. This type of behavior is unacceptable and against fair marketplace rules. Regarding your claims about “scam” and “manipulated backtests,” this is simply not true. Every serious developer updates and optimizes their systems over time. Market conditions change constantly, especially on indices like US500 and US30, and updates are necessary to improve execution, filters, and overall strategy behavior. This does not mean historical data is being “manipulated.” Backtests are simulations based on historical market conditions, spreads, execution speed, broker conditions, slippage, and many other variables. Real market trading will never be identical to a tester environment. This is clearly understood by experienced traders. You also ignore the fact that many users are successfully using the robot on live accounts. One negative experience or misunderstanding of how optimization works does not make a product a scam. Another false statement is your accusation regarding positive reviews. We never force anyone to leave positive comments. From time to time we run promotions where existing customers can receive additional products or bonuses, which is completely normal in this industry and does not change the fact that many users are satisfied with the software. It is also important to mention that you have been continuously posting attacks, accusations, and misleading statements across comments and reviews instead of contacting support normally to resolve the issue professionally. Unfortunately, these kinds of situations are not new in this industry. Some users attempt to pressure sellers through refund threats, negative review campaigns, or public accusations in order to receive refunds while continuing to use the product. There are also cases where individuals - this one Cooperate with competing sellers and intentionally try to damage a project’s reputation through repeated attacks and misleading statements. This is one of the reasons why reviews and comments should always be analyzed carefully and objectively.
    Nick
    445
    Nick 2026.05.01 10:57 
     

    Been running Wall Street Robot on US500 with a small lot first just to test the waters, and I'm impressed. Clean entries, no grid, no martingale — exactly the kind of logic I prefer. The setup was straightforward and the panel gives you all the info you need at a glance. Already planning to scale up my lot size after seeing the first few positions close nicely. Another solid product from these developers. 👍

    MQL TOOLS SL
    81979
    来自开发人员的回复 Marzena Maria Szmit 2026.05.01 10:57
    Hi. Thank you very much for your review and for sharing your experience with Wall Street Robot. We really appreciate your time and your trust in our system. Feedback like this helps other traders understand how the robot works in real market conditions and what they can expect. Wall Street Robot was designed as a modern trading system focused on stability and consistency. It does not use grid, martingale, or hedging strategies, which makes it much safer compared to many other systems on the market. The robot is built to trade based on real market conditions, using advanced logic to adapt to different environments and avoid unnecessary risks. One of the key advantages is that it works well on popular indices like US500 and US30, and it is also suitable for prop firm trading. Many users choose it because they want a cleaner and more controlled approach to automated trading without aggressive risk strategies. If you ever have any questions or need help with setup or optimization, our support is always available to assist you. Thanks again for your support and welcome to the Wall Street Robot community👍📊
    Rolando
    216
    Rolando 2026.05.01 09:13 
     

    For the diversification of my portfolio i bought wall street robot. So far it is working well om my demo accounts and looking forward going live. Support is great clear manual, good knowledge and fast answer to questions.

    MQL TOOLS SL
    81979
    来自开发人员的回复 Marzena Maria Szmit 2026.05.01 09:13
    Hi. Thank you very much for your review and for sharing your experience with Wall Street Robot. We really appreciate your time and your trust in our system. Feedback like this helps other traders understand how the robot works in real market conditions and what they can expect. Wall Street Robot was designed as a modern trading system focused on stability and consistency. It does not use grid, martingale, or hedging strategies, which makes it much safer compared to many other systems on the market. The robot is built to trade based on real market conditions, using advanced logic to adapt to different environments and avoid unnecessary risks. One of the key advantages is that it works well on popular indices like US500 and US30, and it is also suitable for prop firm trading. Many users choose it because they want a cleaner and more controlled approach to automated trading without aggressive risk strategies. If you ever have any questions or need help with setup or optimization, our support is always available to assist you. Thanks again for your support and welcome to the Wall Street Robot community👍📊
    fuentess
    162
    fuentess 2026.04.30 12:47 
     

    Wall Street Robot looks very solid, easy to use, nice panel with the most important information, support is very fast and friendly, thank you

    MQL TOOLS SL
    81979
    来自开发人员的回复 Marzena Maria Szmit 2026.04.30 12:49
    Hi. Thank you very much for your review and for sharing your experience with Wall Street Robot. We really appreciate your time and your trust in our system. Feedback like this helps other traders understand how the robot works in real market conditions and what they can expect. Wall Street Robot was designed as a modern trading system focused on stability and consistency. It does not use grid, martingale, or hedging strategies, which makes it much safer compared to many other systems on the market. The robot is built to trade based on real market conditions, using advanced logic to adapt to different environments and avoid unnecessary risks. One of the key advantages is that it works well on popular indices like US500 and US30, and it is also suitable for prop firm trading. Many users choose it because they want a cleaner and more controlled approach to automated trading without aggressive risk strategies. If you ever have any questions or need help with setup or optimization, our support is always available to assist you. Thanks again for your support and welcome to the Wall Street Robot community👍📊
    Blvght
    404
    Blvght 2026.04.29 19:08 
     

    Wall Street Robot is solid. I like that it keeps everything controlled — no grid, no martingale, no hedging, just one clean position at a time with TP, SL, and break even. The M15 logic fits US indices well, and the EA doesn’t overcomplicate things. Clean panel, simple setup, strong risk management, and it does exactly what it says. Definitely one of the better structured robots I’ve used on MQL5.

    MQL TOOLS SL
    81979
    来自开发人员的回复 Marzena Maria Szmit 2026.04.29 19:26
    Hi. Thank you very much for your review and for sharing your experience with Wall Street Robot. We really appreciate your time and your trust in our system. Feedback like this helps other traders understand how the robot works in real market conditions and what they can expect. Wall Street Robot was designed as a modern trading system focused on stability and consistency. It does not use grid, martingale, or hedging strategies, which makes it much safer compared to many other systems on the market. The robot is built to trade based on real market conditions, using advanced logic to adapt to different environments and avoid unnecessary risks. One of the key advantages is that it works well on popular indices like US500 and US30, and it is also suitable for prop firm trading. Many users choose it because they want a cleaner and more controlled approach to automated trading without aggressive risk strategies. If you ever have any questions or need help with setup or optimization, our support is always available to assist you. Thanks again for your support and welcome to the Wall Street Robot community👍📊
    Ajmfpm1974
    39
    Ajmfpm1974 2026.04.29 11:48 
     

    My sceond EA from MQLBlue. Super easy to install and all questions answered immediately in the Telegram group. Mark and Ominus answer very quickly. Oh yeah "Read the User Manual." ;p Its a good community and if you are new you do get good support. I'll be back again to post results once we have some more wins in. First trade today was a winner. Just wanted to share that the team behind the product are very good. I am also running XIRO on GBPUSD. That does very well indeed. Go have a look at that. Fully recommend.

    MQL TOOLS SL
    81979
    来自开发人员的回复 Marzena Maria Szmit 2026.04.29 11:52
    Hi. Thank you very much for your review and for sharing your experience with Wall Street Robot. We really appreciate your time and your trust in our system. Feedback like this helps other traders understand how the robot works in real market conditions and what they can expect. Wall Street Robot was designed as a modern trading system focused on stability and consistency. It does not use grid, martingale, or hedging strategies, which makes it much safer compared to many other systems on the market. The robot is built to trade based on real market conditions, using advanced logic to adapt to different environments and avoid unnecessary risks. One of the key advantages is that it works well on popular indices like US500 and US30, and it is also suitable for prop firm trading. Many users choose it because they want a cleaner and more controlled approach to automated trading without aggressive risk strategies. If you ever have any questions or need help with setup or optimization, our support is always available to assist you. Thanks again for your support and welcome to the Wall Street Robot community👍📊
    Michal Fojtl
    588
    Michal Fojtl 2026.04.29 11:38 
     

    Hello, I’ve already purchased several EAs from this seller and have been satisfied with all of them, so as soon as I saw that this new EA had been released, I couldn’t resist and now I have it in my collection. This EA is incredibly easy to set up, and I’ve already made my first profitable trades. I can only give it 5 stars here, but I think it deserves 10. Its performance is amazing, and I trust it 100%, which is why I’ve launched it on a live account. Because I know that EAs from these developers are great. I highly recommend it.

    MQL TOOLS SL
    81979
    来自开发人员的回复 Marzena Maria Szmit 2026.04.29 11:39
    Hi. Thank you very much for your review and for sharing your experience with Wall Street Robot. We really appreciate your time and your trust in our system. Feedback like this helps other traders understand how the robot works in real market conditions and what they can expect. Wall Street Robot was designed as a modern trading system focused on stability and consistency. It does not use grid, martingale, or hedging strategies, which makes it much safer compared to many other systems on the market. The robot is built to trade based on real market conditions, using advanced logic to adapt to different environments and avoid unnecessary risks. One of the key advantages is that it works well on popular indices like US500 and US30, and it is also suitable for prop firm trading. Many users choose it because they want a cleaner and more controlled approach to automated trading without aggressive risk strategies. If you ever have any questions or need help with setup or optimization, our support is always available to assist you. Thanks again for your support and welcome to the Wall Street Robot community👍📊
    Lorymia2131
    328
    Lorymia2131 2026.04.29 11:35 
     

    Hi. Wall Street Robot is a high-quality, disciplined EA with consistent returns. It works exclusively on US indices. The settings are very simple to make. The support is always very efficient. In my opinion, another high-quality, highly rewarding EA created by this fantastic team! Thanks Mqlblue.

    MQL TOOLS SL
    81979
    来自开发人员的回复 Marzena Maria Szmit 2026.04.29 11:39
    Hi. Thank you very much for your review and for sharing your experience with Wall Street Robot. We really appreciate your time and your trust in our system. Feedback like this helps other traders understand how the robot works in real market conditions and what they can expect. Wall Street Robot was designed as a modern trading system focused on stability and consistency. It does not use grid, martingale, or hedging strategies, which makes it much safer compared to many other systems on the market. The robot is built to trade based on real market conditions, using advanced logic to adapt to different environments and avoid unnecessary risks. One of the key advantages is that it works well on popular indices like US500 and US30, and it is also suitable for prop firm trading. Many users choose it because they want a cleaner and more controlled approach to automated trading without aggressive risk strategies. If you ever have any questions or need help with setup or optimization, our support is always available to assist you. Thanks again for your support and welcome to the Wall Street Robot community👍📊
    Hendrik Stragier
    218
    Hendrik Stragier 2026.04.28 15:13 
     

    Bought this EA because I specifically wanted a bot trading the S&P 500, which isn't easy to find. Backtests look encouraging, though I'll keep testing before drawing conclusions on live performance. The main reason I'm leaving a review now is the support: replies are fast, on point, and the seller clearly takes the time to help. That alone already sets this product apart.

    MQL TOOLS SL
    81979
    来自开发人员的回复 Marzena Maria Szmit 2026.05.28 21:49
    Hi. Thank you very much for your review and for sharing your experience with Wall Street Robot. We really appreciate your time and your trust in our system. Feedback like this helps other traders understand how the robot works in real market conditions and what they can expect. Wall Street Robot was designed as a modern trading system focused on stability and consistency. It does not use grid, martingale, or hedging strategies, which makes it much safer compared to many other systems on the market. The robot is built to trade based on real market conditions, using advanced logic to adapt to different environments and avoid unnecessary risks. One of the key advantages is that it works well on popular indices like US500 and US30, and it is also suitable for prop firm trading. Many users choose it because they want a cleaner and more controlled approach to automated trading without aggressive risk strategies. If you ever have any questions or need help with setup or optimization, our support is always available to assist you. Thanks again for your support and welcome to the Wall Street Robot community👍📊
    回复评论