AutoTrade US500

AutoTradeBot++ – Line-Based Pending Orders & Multi-Level Risk-Free EA

Draw your lines. Set your risk. Let the bot do the rest.

AutoTradeBot++ is a professional Expert Advisor for trade execution and risk management, designed for traders who want clean charts, fixed dollar risk, and automated risk-free management – without losing control of their strategy. You choose where to trade, the EA handles how to trade.

Dedicated builds of AutoTradeBot++ are available for Gold (XAUUSD), Dow Jones (US30), NASDAQ (US100), all Forex pairs, and S&P 500 (US500). You can download them via the developer panel or from TesterMob: testermob.com / market.testermob.com.

🎯 Trade by Simply Naming Your Lines

Instead of manually opening every order, AutoTradeBot++ uses horizontal lines on the chart as trade instructions. Just draw and name them, for example:

  • 1_buy_0.10 → Buy order with 0.10 lot
  • 1_sell_0.05 → Sell order with 0.05 lot

The EA will automatically:

  • Detect whether it’s a Buy or Sell
  • Decide if it should be a Limit or Stop order
  • Calculate Stop Loss and Take Profit based on your fixed dollar risk and RR ratio
  • Create, modify, or delete the pending order when you move or remove the line

You focus on price levels and analysis, while AutoTradeBot++ turns your lines into precise, consistent orders.

💰 True Dollar Risk Management

The core of AutoTradeBot++ is a clear and strict risk model: you define your Risk (USD) and Risk-to-Reward ratio, and the EA does all the calculations.

  • Position size is calculated from your Risk, tick value, and SL distance
  • Stop Loss ensures the maximum loss equals your chosen risk
  • Take Profit is set according to your selected RR ratio (1:2, 1:3, …)
  • Broker minimum stop levels are automatically checked

Whether you trade a small or large account, your risk stays fixed, measurable, and repeatable on every setup.

🔒 Multi-Level Risk-Free Engine

AutoTradeBot++ features a multi-level risk-free system that protects your equity as trades move in your favor. No more guessing where to place your SL – the EA uses your Risk value as a reference.

  • Once a trade reaches at least 1R profit, the EA can move SL to break-even or start locking profit (configurable)
  • As price reaches 2R, 3R, …, SL is stepped forward and more profit is secured
  • Each trade has its own saved risk-free level to avoid unnecessary SL changes
  • Only improved SL levels are accepted – the EA never worsens your stop

This turns your trades into a dynamic, step-by-step process: the more the market moves in your direction, the more profit is locked.

🛡️ Safety Filters & Smart Order Handling

  • Margin Check – before placing any order, the EA ensures sufficient free margin; if not, the trade is safely skipped
  • Broker Stop Levels – SL and TP distances are validated against broker limits
  • Clean-up Logic – if a line is deleted, the related order is removed; if an order fills, the corresponding line is deleted
  • Magic Number and symbol filters keep other EAs and manual trades untouched

📊 On-Chart Info Panel (Optional & Lightweight)

A compact info display shows:

  • Account Balance and Equity
  • Used Margin, Free Margin, and Margin Level %
  • Number of open trades and current floating P/L
  • List of all active pending orders with type, lot size, entry price, SL, and TP

The panel can be collapsed or moved anywhere on the chart. You can also turn off labels and arrows for a cleaner view.

⚙️ Minimal, User-Friendly Interface

  • A small handle [+]/[-] to collapse or expand the panel
  • A button to access EA input settings (risk, RR, etc.)
  • A Risk-Free button to toggle the risk-free engine ON/OFF quickly

All elements are lightweight, draggable, and designed not to clutter your chart.

👤 Who Is AutoTradeBot++ For?

  • Scalpers who need fast, consistent execution with strict dollar risk
  • Day traders placing multiple pending orders at key levels
  • Swing traders seeking automatic risk-free and partial protection as price moves
  • Any trader with a strategy who wants automated execution and risk management

AutoTradeBot++ does not generate signals. You remain the decision-maker; the EA only transforms your levels and risk rules into precise execution.

🚀 Turn Your Lines into a Professional Trade Engine

If you’re tired of recalculating lot sizes, moving SL to break-even, and babysitting every trade, AutoTradeBot++ becomes your new trading assistant.

Draw your levels, set your risk, and let the EA handle order placement, safety checks, and multi-level risk-free management.

Focus on your edge. AutoTradeBot++ executes it with discipline.

回复评论