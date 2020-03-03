Nexus Stock Trader

Nexus Stock Trader  Live Signal ( trading 3% Account Balance Risk)

Nexus EA mql5 public channel: Nexus Community Public Chat

About Nexus Stock Trader:

Nexus Stock Trader is a MT5 Expert Advisor trading US Stocks. The strategy will attempt to ride the long term multi-week trends of the largest market cap stocks in the US market. The EA limits risk by a tight but effective trailing stop.

Stock list: AAPL, ADBE, AMD, AMZN, AVGO, BRK-B, COP, CRM, GOOG, INTU, MRK, MSFT, NVDA, TSLA, MVRS, MSTR, IBM

The strategy is optimized on IC Markets data from 2018-2025.

This EA is part of Nexus Portfolio - a combination of the best long term EAs I created for my personal trading as well as private fund management.

Looking for a fully diversified portfolio solution across multiple assets and timeframes ? Check out Nexus Portfolio for the best long term diversified portfolio. This portfolio runs 90+ strategies across 20+ assets and 7+ timeframes.

EAs included in Nexus Portfolio:

Looking for even more diversification ? Checkout Stop & Reverse EA and Pulse Trend Algo

Why choose my EAs ?

  • Excellent long term stable backtest, no grid martingale or manipulation
  • Real trades match backtest in execution (90% EAs fail at this!) 
  • Live performance is similar to backtest (another 90% EAs fail at this - the moment they trade in real life, they perform poorly nothing like backtest)
  • Higher return and less risky than any other martingale/grid/increasing lot size after loss EAs
  • Diversification through a large number of stocks traded in the portfolio

Backtest & Setup Guide:

  • To backtest and run the EA correctly you'll need the BankOrderFlow_update indicator. PM me to receive the indicator and put it in MQL5\Indicators folder.
  • Set Mql5ValidationOnly to False
  • Make sure supported stocks ( AAPL, ADBE etc. ) are in Market Watch. Map the symbols to the correct corresponding symbols of your brokers. 
  • Attach/backtest the EA on ONE EURUSD H1chart
  • Choose your Risk ( Live Signal trading with 3% Account Balance Risk Percent per trade)
  • Best is to use IC Markets platform to test from 2018. You'll get the same backtest result as mine.
  • Important Note: If stocks don't have enough data then the EA may return errors if the data is not enough. Try to disable these stocks or backtest them individually within their correct data period. If your brokers don't have certain stocks then disable them within the EA settings.
  • Warning: CFD datafeeds and trading conditions may vary among different brokers. Backtest has limitations and may not be indicative of future results.
Features:
  • No Martingale, grid or holding on losses to infinity. This algorithm is used for private funds and clients with strict risk management guidelines.
  • Supported pairs: AAPL, ADBE, AMD, AMZN, AVGO, BRK-B, COP, CRM, GOOG, INTU, MRK, MSFT, NVDA, TSLA, MVRS, MSTR, IBM
  • Multi assets - Multi Timeframes - Multi Strategies
  • Safe and long term stable
  • Losses can and will happen as with any other normal trading strategies. It will have periods of drawdowns but it is a tradeoff for long term capital safety. Estimated Max Drawdown with 3% Balance Risk is 25-30% from backtest
  • Requires hedging account and standard New York close brokers time zone( GMT+2 +3)
推荐产品
SolarTrade Suite LaunchPad Market Expert
Adam Gerasimov
专家
SolarTrade Suite 金融机器人：LaunchPad 市场专家 - 专为开启交易而设计！ 这是一个使用特殊创新和先进算法来计算其价值的交易机器人，是您在金融市场世界中的助手。 使用我们来自 SolarTrade Suite 系列的指标集来更好地选择启动此机器人的时机。 在描述底部查看我们来自 SolarTrade Suite 系列的其他产品。 您想自信地驾驭投资和金融市场的世界吗？ SolarTrade Suite 金融机器人：LaunchPad 市场专家是一款创新软件，旨在帮助您做出明智的投资决策并增加您的利润。 SolarTrade Suite 金融机器人的优势：LaunchPad 市场专家： - 准确计算：我们的机器人使用先进的算法和分析方法来准确预测市场走势。 计算购买和出售资产的最佳时机。 - 用户友好界面：直观的界面将使您能够轻松掌握程序并在安装后立即开始享受其好处。 - 专家支持：我们的专业团队随时准备为您解答任何问题，并为您提供有关使用该程序的建议。 立即试用 SolarTrade Suite 金融机器人：LaunchPad Market
DS Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (32)
专家
Introducing the DS Gold Robot, your ultimate companion in navigating the intricate world of XAUUSD trading. Developed with precision and powered by cutting-edge algorithms, DS Gold is a forex robot meticulously crafted to optimize your trading performance with  XAUUSD pairs . With its advanced analytical capabilities,  DS Gold  Robot   constantly monitors the gold market, identifying key trends , patterns, and price movements with lightning speed. The DS Gold Robot opens positions every day from
Nova WDX Trader
Anita Monus
专家
Nova WDX Trader is a refined implementation of the classic ADX Wilder trend strength algorithm — engineered into a disciplined, automated trading strategy that respects momentum, structure, and timing. It builds on the original logic introduced by Welles Wilder, enhancing it with modern execution and risk control. Rather than reacting to short-term volatility, Nova WDX Trader waits for confirmed directional strength based on Wilder’s ADX formula, ensuring every trade has context and conviction.
Super Rebate Mix System
Mr Punnatorn Tunbee
专家
Basic working principles of EA will have 2 main systems. 1. Timed order opening means that at the specified time the EA will open 1 Buy order and 1 Sell order. 2. When the graph is strong, the EA will remember the speed of the graph. is the number of points per second which can be determined You can set the number of orders in the function ( Loop Order ). The order closing system uses the trailling moneym Loss system, but I set it as a percentage to make it easier to calculate when the capital
Simo Professional
Maryna Shulzhenko
专家
Description of   Simo : an innovative robot with a unique trading system Simo is a revolutionary trading robot that changes the rules of the game with its unique trading system. Using sentiment analysis and machine learning, Simo takes trading to a new level. This robot can work on any time frame, with any currency pair, and on the server of any broker. Simo uses its own algorithm to make trading decisions. Various approaches to analyzing input data allow the robot to make more informed decis
US500 Scalper
Sergey Batudayev
专家
标准普尔 500 剥头皮交易顾问是一款创新工具，专为希望成功交易标准普尔 500 指数的交易者而设计。该指数是美国股市最广泛使用、最负盛名的指标之一，涵盖了美国最大的 500 家公司。 特点： 自动交易解决方案：     该顾问基于先进的算法和技术分析，可以根据不断变化的市场条件自动调整策略。 多种方法：     该顾问结合了多种策略，包括了解指数趋势、振荡价格分析以及最大化利润和最小化风险的算法。 灵活性和可定制性：     交易者可以自定义 EA 设置以适合他们的交易目标、风险水平和交易策略偏好。 风险管理：     顾问不断监控市场并采取措施管理风险；您可以设置在达到某些损失水平时自动终止交易。 透明度和报告：     交易者可以访问详细的报告和分析来评估顾问的表现并做出明智的投资决策。 机器人策略： 机器人设置已准备好进行交易   标准普尔 500 指数，同时考虑到该指数的价格行为。 该策略包括不使用马丁格尔的平均法。 该顾问拥有 解决一系列亏损交易的智能算法 ，可让您减少存款负担并快速克服亏损。 优点： 通过领先的标准普尔 500 指数进入全球金融市场。 基于先进技术和算法的
Bober Real MT5
Arnold Bobrinskii
4.76 (17)
专家
Bober Real MT5 是一个全自动的外汇交易智能交易系统（EA）。该机器人创建于 2014 年 ，在此期间完成了大量盈利交易，在我的个人账户上实现了超过 7000% 的收益增长 。经过多次更新， 2019 年版本 是最稳定、最优秀的。机器人可用于任何交易品种，但在 EURGBP、GBPUSD（M5 周期） 上表现最佳。使用错误的参数会导致较差结果。 真实账户的 set 文件仅提供给购买者。 ️ 主要优势 无马丁格尔、无对冲、无加仓，始终使用 SL/TP 。 高速测试与优化。 可选 Dynamic Take-Profit ，自动适应价格通道高低点。 内置 新闻日历过滤器 ，自动避开重大事件。 自动检测 GMT 偏移 。 针对实盘交易长期优化，结果稳定。 设置后可自动运行，无需干预。 参数说明 Core / Trading type_order — 订单执行类型 (默认 ORDER_FILLING_FOK)。 ReverseTrade — 反转交易方向。 ToolEnter — 入场工具 (RSI 或 None)。 RSI304 / NoRSIbars — RSI 周期与
Tensline
Vladimir Karputov
专家
Simple, Efficient, Profitable — an Expert Advisor that works for you This EA is designed for traders who value simplicity and control . With minimal settings, it’s incredibly easy to configure and launch — no complex optimization required. Holds only one market position at a time — no clutter, no overlap. Flexible strategy selection — choose the one that best fits your trading style. Backtesting results reveal : Certain currency pairs perform exceptionally well on rebate services , g
The Bitcoin Reaper
Profalgo Limited
3.7 (33)
专家
推出促销： 按当前价格仅提供数量极少的副本！ 最终价格：999美元 新品（349 美元起）-->免费获得 1 个（适用于 2 个交易账户号码）。 终极组合优惠   ->   点击此处 加入公共群组： 点击此处   LIVE SIGNAL LIVE SIGNAL V2.0 UPDATE 2.0 INFO 欢迎来到比特币收割者！   在黄金收割者取得巨大成功之后，我决定是时候将同样的成功原则应用到比特币市场了，而且，它看起来很有希望！   我开发交易系统已有二十多年了，到目前为止，我的专长是突破策略。 这种简单有效的策略一直以来都位居最佳交易策略之列，并且几乎适用于任何市场。     对于像比特币这样波动剧烈的市场来说，它更是锦上添花！   那么该策略如何发挥作用？ 突破策略将交易突破重要支撑位和阻力位的走势。     该策略将为每笔交易设置止损、止盈和各种追踪止损功能。 对于比特币收割者，我在 H1 时间范围内实现了这一点，这使得它交易频繁，但仍然非常有效。   此外，我还确保了 EA 能够自动适应比特币未来的价格变化。     所以，如果比特币交易价格在 10 万左右、1 万左右或
HMA Scalper Pro EA
Vladimir Shumikhin
5 (2)
专家
HMA Scalper Pro  EA     是一款多功能交易机器人，适用于在最受欢迎的金融工具上进行活跃交易，包括流行的货币对（EUR/USD、GBP/USD、USD/JPY、AUD/USD、USD/CAD）、黄金（XAU/USD）、石油（Brent、WTI）以及加密货币（BTC、ETH、LTC等）。 其核心算法基于改进版Hull移动平均线（HMA），相比传统移动平均线可提供更清晰的信号。该智能交易系统能灵活应对短期价格波动，运用网格化的订单开启模式并结合高级风险管理工具。内置的可视化面板可简化交易参数的设置与控制。 HMA Scalper Pro EA   的主要功能和用途 剥头皮交易模式 聚焦于短期价格波动，迅速确定潜在进场和出场点位。 网格交易模式 支持网格模式（Grid）。当价格走势不利时，可按设定间隔继续加仓，从而获得更有利的平均进场价格。 多层次资金保护 灵活设置止损（Stop Loss）、移动止损到保本（Break Even）、移动止盈（Trailing Stop）以及每日限制等功能，帮助控制黄金、原油、加密货币等高波动品种的风险。 信息面板 在图表上显示当前
VR Black Box MT5
Vladimir Pastushak
1 (1)
专家
交易机器人 VR Black Box 基于流行且经过时间考验的趋势跟踪策略。几年来，通过定期更新和引入新想法，真实交易账户得到了改进。因此，VR Black Box 已成为一款强大而独特的交易机器人，可以给初学者和经验丰富的交易者留下深刻的印象。为了熟悉机器人并评估其有效性，将其安装在模拟帐户上并观察几天或几周的结果就足够了。 提供设置文件、产品演示版本、说明和奖金 [博客] 版本为 [MetaTrader 4] 你会得到什么 开发者设置文件 免费程序和说明更新； 免费技术支持； 20次产品激活； 运营模式与策略 随机建仓模式（正面和反面） 交替仓位开仓模式 同时建仓或同时建仓模式 只买交易模式 只卖交易模式 亏损交易者撤回交易的模式 建议： 符号 外汇、加密货币、金属、差价合约、指数 时间范围：任意 最低存款：10 美元起 经纪人：任何 账户类型：对冲 杠杆：从1到100 VPS 服务器：24/7 运行。首选，但不是必需的。 谨防骗子 互联网上出现了大量骗子，提供该应用程序或其设置的假冒产品。支付产品和押金时，您可能会面临损失金钱的风险。 MQL5 God 中描述了购买产品的官方地
Sun Bin SCF
Peat Winch
专家
Sun Bin SCF is an Expert Advisor that identifies moments when market participants act in the same direction.  It observes recent price bars and volume to detect situations where buyers or sellers dominate together.  When a consistent crowd movement appears, the EA opens a trade in the same direction and manages it using pre-defined risk and exit rules. Main Features: - Crowd detection based on consecutive bars with similar direction. - Volume confirmation to avoid false signals in low-activity
RSI Intelligent
Sabil Yudifera
专家
RSI Intelligent is a fully automated scalping robot that uses a very efficient Relative Strength Index (RSI) breakout strategy, Probabilistic analysis with (RSI). Most effective in the price Cumulative probability of a normal distribution that occupy the bulk of the market time. Transactions happen almost every day like Scalping follow trend. A Forex robot using the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator combined with an artificial neural network would be an advanced automated trading system th
Supply Demand Brake Out
Domantas Juodenis
专家
Supply Demand Breakout EA - Professional Edition Automated Supply & Demand Zone Trading System with Advanced Risk Management and False Breakout Protection  WHAT IS THIS EA? The Supply Demand Breakout EA is a fully automated trading robot that identifies and trades high-probability supply and demand zones using institutional trading concepts. It combines CHoCH (Change of Character) and BOS (Break of Structure) detection with intelligent risk management and a professional real-time dashboard. Perf
Exp TickSniper PRO FULL
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.97 (58)
专家
Exp-TickSniper - 具有自动为每个货币对自动选择参数的高速蜱黄牛。 您是否梦想有一位顾问会自动计算交易参数？自动优化和调整？ MetaTrader 4 系统的完整版：       TickSniper   黄牛 为MetaTrader 4 TickSniper - 完整说明     + 演示 + PDF EA 是根据近 10 年的 EA 编程经验开发的。 EA 策略适用于任何符号。 时间范围无关紧要。 机器人基于当前报价、分时到达速度、点差大小和其他合约规范参数。 系统自动定义有利的止损和获利水平，以及平均持仓距离、追踪止损距离等。 EA 应用针对趋势的额外开仓系统（“平均”）。 它的设置已经过优化，可以在我们的真实账户上进行测试。 Expert Advisor 可以处理任何货币对。 交易系统的所有参数都是自动计算的，并取决于货币对的当前点差。 推荐交易账户： 建议存款 LOW   RISK 1,000 美元，最低手数为 0.01 3 个货币对（例如，EURUSD USDCHF USDJPY）； 建议存款 300 美元的中等 风险，1 个货币对（例如 EURUSD）的
ClimCE
Mykola Kucherenko
专家
This advisor is designed to automate the process of determining when to open and close orders based on given technical criteria. It analyzes the instrument’s price in comparison to a Simple Moving Average (SMA) to identify when the price is positioned above or below its value. This approach helps determine the possible trade direction—buy if the price is above the average, or sell if it is below. Additionally, the advisor uses the Average True Range (ATR) to assess current market volatility. Bas
Hamster Scalping mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.71 (234)
专家
Hamster Scalping 是一个完全自动化的交易顾问，不使用鞅。夜间剥头皮策略。 RSI 指标和 ATR 过滤器用作输入。顾问需要对冲账户类型。 可以在此处找到对实际工作以及我的其他发展的监控： https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller 一般建议 最低入金 100 美元，使用点差最小的 ECN 账户，默认设置为 eurusd M5 gmt + 3。 输入参数 EA 适用于四位数和五位数报价。在输入参数中，我们以点为单位表示5个字符的值，它会自动按4个字符重新计算所有内容。 NewCycle - 模式开启时，顾问工作不停止，模式关闭时，完成一系列交易后，顾问不会开新订单； 周期指标1 - 第一个指标的周期； Up level - 第一个指标的上限，顾问将在其上方打开卖出； Down Level - 第一个指标的较低水平，低于该水平 EA 将开始买入； Period indicator2 - 第二个指标的周期； From - 第二个指标值范围的下限，EA 允许在该范围内建仓； To - 第二个指标值范围的上限，EA 允
MMM Japanese Candles
Andre Tavares
专家
The EA strategy : it is provided wirh built-in indicator based on Japanese Candles arrangements in order to determine the signals and has different inputs for Short and Long positions in order to improve its precision; You should purchase this EA because : it has been tested for a long time;  its indicator was deeply improved and optimized; the program is bugs free;  it is safe because its efficience is about 70% of assertiveness;  it is provided with Trailing Stop Loss technology; it has bad t
Neon Trade EA MT5
Evgeniy Ilin
专家
Neon Trade — 先进的交易解决方案，助您实现财务自由，迈向交易的巅峰境界 我致力于打造一款独特的交易系统，能够满足任何交易者的需求，无论其目标与任务为何。核心理念是将机器学习与高级交易技术深度融合，以充分发挥二者协同效应的最大潜能。该系统既适用于在1–2个月内快速放大小额资金，也适用于面向多年的超长期投资。 帮助您深入了解产品的相关链接 如果您希望： 购买前咨询，或购买后获取支持与帮助 免费试用 用于实盘交易的 .SET 配置文件（采用最保守策略） 加入我的 Telegram 社群（可提问或与其他已购用户交流） 采用保守策略的交易监控 仅适用于 MetaTrader 4 终端的同款版本！ 产品深度指南：详解各项输入参数 重要提示！！！购买机器人后，或有意购买前，请务必私信我，以获取专业咨询、操作建议及.SET配置文件 Neon Trade 的应用场景 从300美元起的小额资金快速放大，采用激进策略（适合认为高风险合理且必要、敢于承担风险的用户） 面向重视资金安全与长期稳定表现的资深投资者，适用于超长期交易 通过自营交易公司（Prop Firm）考核（如FTMO、Darwin
BASTET19z
Sorakrit Lueangtipayajun
专家
This EA is based on a Bollinger Bands reversal strategy. It automatically detects price reversals at the upper or lower Bollinger Band and opens trades in the direction of the expected bounce. The system dynamically calculates optimal take-profit (TP) levels based on recent market volatility and structure, ensuring efficient profit capture without manual intervention. Live Results (6 months): +125.52% profit, 20.75% max drawdown Myfxbook proved please Copy and paste URL's: ( myfxbook.com/me
FDow
Francisco Jesus Alonso Martin
专家
FDow – Algorithmic Simplicity with Professional-Grade Robustness FDow is an Expert Advisor (EA) specifically designed to trade the Dow Jones (US30) using a minimalistic yet highly effective rule set. Built around only two of the most reliable technical indicators — the SMA (Simple Moving Average) and the ATR (Average True Range) — this system generates clean, transparent, and easy-to-interpret trading signals. Unlike complex and over-engineered strategies, FDow relies on pure trend-following log
MadoCryptoXPro
Mohamad Taha
专家
New Product Description for MadoCryptoXPro --- MadoCryptoXPro — The Smartest Crypto Warrior ️ Battle-tested on BTC & ETH. Built for real-time chaos. --- MadoCryptoXPro isn’t just another technical bot. It’s a battlefield machine designed to handle the madness of BTCUSD and ETHUSD with surgical precision. Whether the market is flat, trending, or just plain psycho — it stays focused, adapts fast, and protects your capital like a vault guard on Red Bull. --- Core Features: Smart
Gecko EA MT5
Profalgo Limited
5 (1)
专家
NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at 349$ Next price: 449$ Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! Gecko runs a simple, yet very effective, proven strategy.  It looks for important recent support and resistance levels and will trade the breakouts.  This is a "real" trading system, which means it will use a SL to protect the account.  It also means it will not use any dangerous techniques like martingale, grid or averaging down. The EA shows its
Fundamental Robot MT5
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
专家
Fundamental Robot is an Expert Advisor based on Fundamental Signals Indicator. The Fundamental Signals Indicator has a powerful calculation engine that can predict market movement over 30000 points. The indicator is named fundamental because it can predict trends with large movements, no complicated inputs and low risk.  The EA works with low margin levels and thus has low risk. Using EA : The EA is very simple and without complicated input parameters. These are main parameters must be set
CrossRoad Scalping Pro Infinite Breakeven
Fabio Rodrigues
专家
CrossRoad Scalping Pro Infinite Breakeven 将于 2025 年 12 月 8 日前推出促销价格。 这款智能交易系统适用于任何资产，具有通用性。 这款多资产剥头皮交易 EA 是一款专为 MetaTrader 5 平台开发的专业自动化交易系统，旨在同时对多种资产进行剥头皮交易。8.2 版本融合了多时间框架技术、三重确认机制和集成风险管理功能。 技术架构 1. 智能信号系统 多时间框架计算：三重分析（操作、快速确认和慢速确认） 投票系统：3 个主要指标（EMA、MACD、RSI），权重可调 风险模式：5 个级别（超激进 → 超保守），影响灵敏度 2. 高级风险管理 混合手数计算：固定手数或基于风险的手数（美元） 无限盈亏平衡：以美元而非点数计算的渐进式系统。达到预设盈利后，止损位将降至 0。盈利翻倍后，止损位将恢复至预设值，以此类推。 保证金保护：主动预防“资金不足”错误。 分层限制：每日、全局和回撤限制。 3. 持仓管理 多资产：最多可同时持有 14 个交易品种。 全面保护：冻结价位、经纪商限制、价格验证。 紧急平仓
Gold Crazy EA MT5
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
专家
Gold Crazy EA   is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Gold H1/ EU M15. It use some indicators to find the good Entry. And you can set SL or you can DCA if you want. It can be an Scalping or an Grid/ Martingale depend yours setting. This EA can Auto lot by Balance, set risk per trade. You also can set TP/ SL for earch trade or for basket of trade. - RSI_PERIOD - if = -1, then the default strategy works, if >0, then the RSI strategy works - MAX_ORDERS - to trade with only 1 order,
Sydney MT5
Ruben Octavio Gonzalez Aviles
3.26 (19)
专家
悉尼是一种复杂而新颖的算法，使用人工智能与传统的技术分析相结合，预测 英镑兑美元 和 美元兑日元 符号的未来市场走势。该专家顾问利用递归神经网络，特别是长期记忆细胞，利用技术分析指标的数据进行训练。通过这种方法，EA能够学习哪些指标与未来价格走势最相关，并根据这些指标采取行动。此外，LSTM网络特别适用于时间序列分析，因为它们能够考虑短期和长期的历史数据。 注意：这是一个 有限的介绍性报价 ：本EA的 10份拷贝中 只有 1份 将以当前价格出售。下一个价格： 799美元 该EA的价格将稳步上升，以限制使用该系统交易的用户数量。 实时信号: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2223419 重要提示： 请在购买产品后直接通过PM与我们联系，以获得更多信息和额外的服务。 机械学 这个专家顾问可以 在没有 马丁格尔、智能恢复、网格交易、平均数或任何其他可能对没有经验的交易者造成重大损失的方法的情况下使用。 每个头寸从一开始就有一个固定的或追踪的止盈和固定的止损。虽然这些值可以改变，但建议保持默认值，因为这些值在长时间的回测中得到了优化。每次最多只能有一个开仓，
Nexus EA Forex MT5
Enrique Enguix
4.43 (21)
专家
NEXUS – 随市场变化而演进的量化自适应网格系统 NEXUS 是一套 100% 全自动 的交易系统，会在实时数据上构建规则组合，通过 样本外验证（out-of-sample） 过滤，并且只在检测到统计优势且环境有效时入场。 快速参数概览 系统类型： 带 OOS（样本外）验证的自适应网格系统，内置环境过滤（新闻、波动率、交易时段/日期以及可选的成交量价值区域）。 交易品种： 主要及交叉外汇货币对（EURUSD、GBPUSD、USDCHF、USDCAD、EURJPY、AUDCHF、GBPCAD、AUDUSD）以及根据预设选择的 XAUUSD 。 内置风险配置： 保守型（Conservative）、经典型（Classic）和激进型（Aggressive）。 时间周期： 加载每个预设时会 自动设置 推荐周期，无需手动切换图表周期。 预设验证： 所有预设均在 2018–2025 年区间通过样本外验证。 风险管理： 基于波动率的网格间距、入场间的最小时间间隔、全局止损（Global Stop）以及可配置的分块平仓机制。 资金建议： 保守型配置建议每个品种至少 100 EUR/USD ，经典型配
Kemet Pro Gold Scaping
Ibrahim Murad Ibrahim Awad
5 (4)
专家
KEMET PRO GOLD – MT5 EXPERT ADVISOR An automated scalping trading Expert Advisor designed primarily  for trading Gold (XAUUSD) on the MetaTrader 5 platform ============================================ SYSTEM REQUIREMENTS: Platform:  MetaTrader 5 (MT5) Primary Symbol : XAUUSD Accepted: XAUUSD (standard 2 Digits symbol) Not tested : XAUUSD.s, XAUUSDm, XAUUSD., GOLD, or any modified symbols Other Gold Symbols:  Supported, but performance may vary and is not optimized Timefram
FREE
该产品的买家也购买
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (378)
专家
各位交易员好！我是 量子女王 ，整个量子生态系统的璀璨明珠，也是MQL5历史上评分最高、销量最好的智能交易系统。凭借超过20个月的实盘交易记录，我已然成为XAUUSD当之无愧的女王。 我的专长？黄金。 我的使命？持续、精准、智能地交付交易结果。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 折扣 价。 每购买 10 件，价格将增加 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元。 实时信号：   点击此处 Quantum Queen mql5 公共频道：   点击此处 ***购买 Quantum Queen MT5，即可免费获得 Quantum StarMan！*** 详情请私信咨询！ 为什么交易员称我为有史以来最好的黄金EA交易系统 我是新一代交易引擎，由精准的计算、远见卓识和多年真实的市场经验精心打造而成。世界各地的交易员都信赖我，因为我的构造与众不同： 6 种先进的内置
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.65 (20)
专家
直播信号每增加10%，价格就会上涨，以保持Zenox的独家地位并保护该策略。最终价格为2999美元。 实时信号 IC Markets 账户，亲自查看其实时表现作为证明！ 下载用户手册（英文版） Zenox是一款先进的人工智能多货币对波段交易机器人，能够追踪趋势，并在16种货币对之间分散风险。多年的专注开发造就了强大的交易算法。 我使用了一个高质量的数据集，时间跨度从2000年至今。人工智能系统在服务器上使用最新的机器学习技术进行训练，随后进行了强化学习。这个过程耗时数周，但结果令人印象深刻。训练周期涵盖2000年至2020年。2020年至今的数据为样本外数据。能够保持多年样本外数据的卓越性能实属罕见。这证明人工智能层能够毫无问题地适应新的市场环境，这一点至关重要。许多智能交易系统只是硬编码的、经过优化的定时炸弹，迟早会失效，而Zenox能够适应新的市场环境。 Zenox 始终使用预设的止损和止盈水平，并采用买入/卖出止损单来获得高回报率。每对交易只允许一个买入仓位和一个卖出仓位，以确保严格的风险管理。不使用追踪止损，从而减少滑点，提高利润和稳定性。避免使用危险的网格策略或马丁格尔
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.56 (75)
专家
交易品种 XAUUSD（金/美元） 时间周期 (周期) H1-M15（任意） 支持单仓位交易 是 最低入金 500 美元 （或其他货币等值） 兼容任何经纪商 是（支持两位或三位小数报价，任何账户货币、符号名称和 GMT 时间） 无需预先配置即可运行 是 如果您对机器学习感兴趣，请订阅频道： 订阅！ Mad Turtle 项目的主要特点： 真正的机器学习 此智能交易系统 (EA) 不会连接到任何 GPT 网站或类似服务。 模型通过内置于 MT5 的 ONNX 库部署。在首次初始化时，您将看到一个系统消息，这是无法伪造的。 CLICK 参见：ONNX（开放神经网络交换格式）。 资金安全性 不使用日切前交易、微型剥头皮或基于低统计样本的窄幅交易； 不使用高风险策略，例如网格或马丁格尔； 也不使用任何可能长时间运行并在一天内失去全部利润甚至全部资金的策略。 独特性 EA 基于我独特的 特征工程 ，采用自定义的奖励与惩罚训练方法，结合元模型级联筛选与多种集成方法。 模型在完整的 24 小时交易格式下于大型 H4 时间框架上训练，可持仓数小时到数天。 它们以点数（pips）而非手数
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.44 (64)
专家
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence , de
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.74 (129)
专家
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (17)
专家
BLACK FRIDAY - 20% 折扣 仅限 24 小时。优惠将于 11 月 29 日结束。 这是此产品唯一的一次促销活动。 介绍Syna版本4 - 全球首个代理式AI交易生态系统 我很高兴推出Syna版本4, 外汇交易行业首个真正的多EA代理式协调系统 。这一突破性创新允许多个智能交易系统在不同的MT5终端和经纪商账户之间作为统一的智能网络运作 - 这一功能直到现在才在零售外汇交易中存在。 Syna与AiQ、Mean Machine GPT或其自身的多个实例无缝协作,创建一个协作生态系统,EA共享集体智能,从彼此的交易中学习,并在您的整个投资组合中协调策略 。 在版本3+直接API访问OpenAI、Anthropic、Gemini、X.ai(Grok)、Mistral、DeepSeek、Perplexity和OpenRouter广泛模型生态系统的基础上, 版本4增加了革命性的主从架构,从根本上改变了交易者如何在多个账户之间进行分散和风险管理 。这是协调式多EA投资组合管理的黎明,人工智能将多个专业交易策略编排为单一的自适应有机体。 版本4主要增强功能: 行业首创代理式生态系
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.36 (50)
专家
Aura Black Edition 是一款完全自动化的 EA，仅用于交易黄金。专家在 2011-2020 年期间在 XAUUSD 上表现出稳定的结果。没有使用危险的资金管理方法，没有马丁格尔，没有网格或剥头皮。适用于任何经纪商条件。使用多层感知器神经网络 (MLP) 训练的 EA 是一类前馈人工神经网络 (ANN)。术语 MLP 的使用含糊不清，有时松散地指任何前馈 ANN，有时严格指由多层感知器组成的网络（具有阈值激活）。多层感知器有时被通俗地称为“原始”神经网络，尤其是当它们只有一个隐藏层时。MLP 由至少三层节点组成：输入层、隐藏层和输出层。除了输入节点之外，每个节点都是使用非线性激活函数的神经元。MLP 利用一种称为反向传播的监督学习技术进行训练。多层结构和非线性激活使 MLP 与线性感知器区别开来。它可以区分非线性可分的数据。 此价格还剩 1 份，之后价格将上涨至 3000 美元 如何设定及参数说明 (阅读这里) Live results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2313678 More Signals:   Check my
Nano Machine
William Brandon Autry
5 (4)
专家
黑色星期五50%折扣 - NANO MACHINE GPT 常规价格:$997 至 黑色星期五:$498.50 (折扣价格将在促销期间体现。) 促销开始:2025年11月27日 - 限时黑色星期五活动。 黑色星期五赠品: 所有在黑色星期五活动期间购买Nano Machine GPT的买家可以参加随机抽奖,奖品包括: 1 x Syna激活码 1 x AiQ激活码 1 x Mean Machine GPT激活码 如何参与: 1) 购买后, 向我发送私信 以获取Nano Machine GPT手册和推荐的设置文件。 2) 然后 在此产品页面发表评论 确认您的购买,即可 正式进入 黑色星期五抽奖活动。 将从符合条件的黑色星期五购买者中随机选出三位独立获奖者,购买者必须同时发送消息并发表评论。 黑色星期五促销结束后,Nano Machine GPT将恢复其常规价格997美元。 Nano Machine GPT - 紧凑型全功能系统中的旗舰级AI DNA Nano Machine GPT由Mean Machine GPT、AiQ和Syna背后的同一开发者打造,这些系统帮助建立了外汇交易中真正
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (28)
专家
重要的 ： 此套装将仅以当前价格出售，且数量非常有限。    价格很快就会涨到 1499 美元    包含 +100 种策略 ，未来还会有更多！ 奖励 ：价格为 999 美元或更高 --> 免费选择我的其他  5  个EA！ 所有设置文件 完整的设置和优化指南 视频指南 实时信号 审查（第三方） 欢迎来到终极突破系统！ 我很高兴向您介绍终极突破系统，这是经过八年精心开发的先进且专有的专家顾问 (EA)。 该系统已成为 MQL5 市场上多个顶级 EA 的基础，包括广受好评的 Gold Reaper EA、 连续七个多月保持第一的位置，以及 Goldtrade Pro、Goldbot One、Indicement 和 Daytrade Pro。 终极突破系统不仅仅是另一个 EA。 它是一种专业级工具，旨在帮助交易者在任何市场和时间范围内创建无限数量的突破策略。 无论您专注于波段交易、剥头皮交易还是构建多元化投资组合，该系统都能提供无与伦比的灵活性和定制性。 可能性无穷无尽！ 对于自营公司交易者：   有了这个系统，您最终可以创建自己独特的交易策略和投资组合，而不会被标记为复制交易
Remstone
Remstone
5 (7)
专家
Remstone 并非普通的 EA。 它融合了多年的研究和资产管理经验。 Live:   Remstone Club   ICMarkets   Darwinex 24H Christmas discount : $1,350 instead of $2,000 ! The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. January: $2,500 自2018年以来 ，我的上一家公司Armonia Capital向FCA监管的资产管理公司Darwinex提供了ARF信号，筹集了75万美元。只需一位顾问即可掌控4个资产类别！ 没有承诺，没有曲线拟合，没有幻想。但有丰富的现场经验。 加入日益壮大的成功交易者社区，利用 Remstone 的力量！ Remstone 是一款全自动交易解决方案，旨在挖掘市场趋势。它基于先进的算法，专为追求可靠性和结果的交易者打造。 通过经过验证的精确度增强您的交易优势！ 为什么选择 Remstone？ 高级市场适应性： 处理许多不同的资产和经济新闻，以便在正确的时间挑选出可能流行的资产。 可定制的策略
AiQ
William Brandon Autry
4.86 (36)
专家
AIQ 版本 5.0 - 通过机构架构实现自主智能 从基于规则的自动化演变为真正的自主智能代表了算法交易的自然进步。十多年前机构量化交易台开始探索的内容已经成熟为实际实施。AIQ 版本 5.0 体现了这种成熟：复杂的多模型 AI 分析、独立验证架构，以及通过广泛的生产部署而完善的持续学习系统。 这不是添加了 AI 功能的自动化。这是从基础构建的自主智能，基于多年研究机构交易台如何构建决策验证、管理运营可靠性和实施自适应学习系统。版本 5.0 代表了这种开发方法的顶峰。 版本 5.0 提供超过 300+ AI 模型的访问，包括 55+ 免费集成模型、提供独立验证的双重 AI 分析师和风险管理器角色、具有自动故障转移的主辅 API 架构确保零停机运行、专有的 Sacred Phi 仓位管理系统，以及随市场条件持续演化的高级神经网络权重训练。系统以 10 倍速度执行增强型网络搜索以获取实时市场情报，同时在多个时间框架内执行机构级分析。 基于多年完善的进化增强： 300+ AI 模型生态系统，含 55+ 免费选项： 直接 API 集成机构级提供商，包括 DeepSeek R1、OpenAI
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.79 (39)
专家
量子男爵EA 石油被称为黑金是有原因的——现在，有了 Quantum Baron EA，您可以以无与伦比的精度和信心来开采它。 Quantum Baron 旨在主宰 M30 图表上 XTIUSD（原油）的高辛烷值世界，是您升级和进行精英精度交易的终极武器。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 折扣   价格 。     每购买10件，价格增加50美元。最终价格为4999美元 量子男爵频道：       点击这里 ***购买 Quantum Baron MT5 即可免费获得 Quantum StarMan !*** 详情请私信询问！ 我是一款精心打造的网格EA，旨在最大限度地发挥您的交易潜力。我拥有超过15年的交易经验，经过精心设计，已近乎完美。我的创建者将他们丰富的市场知识和专业知识融入到我的每一行代码中，以确保我能够提供最佳的性能。 量子皇帝 (
Avalut Gold X1
Danijel Plesa
专家
Avalut X1 - Advanced Gold Expert Advisor (MT5) 面向 XAUUSD 的精准交易 Live Signal Avalut X1 是一款用于 MetaTrader 5 上 XAUUSD（黄金） 自动化交易的专业智能交易系统（EA）。该系统在一个 EA 中集成四种互补策略，以应对不同的市场状态。它在 MT5 上独立运行，无需外部 DLL 或第三方安装程序。 关键功能 四策略合一：相互配合的策略覆盖趋势、震荡与波动等阶段。 专项风险管理：每笔交易均设硬性止损与止盈；动态 X 跟踪止损。 高级过滤方法：用于优化入场的高级 EZ 过滤器。 自动时区处理：策略基于 GMT+3 开发，自动检测并校正经纪商时差。 丰富参数：提供全面的配置输入；默认参数可直接使用，无需外部 set 文件。 EA 面板：图表内信息面板，支持可选主题（深色、浅色、Edgezone）。 开发与验证 机构级方法：走步优化（Walk-Forward）、样本外验证、蒙特卡罗重采样、参数稳定性与敏感性检查。 AI 辅助的研发与监控：研究与实时诊断由 AI 工具支持；仅在必要时更新参数
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.81 (119)
专家
量子比特币 EA   ：没有不可能的事情，唯一的问题是弄清楚如何去做！ 使用 Quantum Bitcoin EA 迈向 比特币 交易的未来，这是来自顶级 MQL5 卖家之一的最新杰作。Quantum Bitcoin 专为追求性能、精度和稳定性的交易者而设计，重新定义了加密货币波动世界中的可能性。 重要提示！ 购买后，请给我发送私人消息，以获取安装手册和设置说明。 每购买 10 件，价格将增加 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元 量子比特币/女王通道：       点击这里 ***购买 Quantum Bitcoin EA 即可免费获得 Quantum StarMan！*** 私信询问更多详情！ Quantum Bitcoin EA 在 H1 时间范围内蓬勃发展，采用 趋势跟踪策略 来捕捉市场动量的本质。它利用 复杂的网格方法 来确保每个交易周期都以胜利结束——将波动性从挑战转变为机遇。比特币市场以 4 年为一个周期，Quantum Bitcoin EA 经过优化，可以捕捉每个周期中发生的模式，确保它始终以有利的方式结束交易 为什么选择量子比特币 EA？ 掌握不可预
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.2 (91)
专家
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
ARIA Connector EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
2.56 (25)
专家
Aria Connector EA – V4 (学习机器 + XGBoost学习模型 +112个付费和免费AI + 投票系统 + 外部和可编辑提示) 注意：如果你是中国用户，在购买之前必须确保你能够连接到 YouTube 来观看英文安装视频，并在 YouTube 上启用中文字幕。 你还必须具备使用 VPN 的条件，把 IP 设置在其他国家，这样才能自由地使用 ARIA。 虽然市场上大多数EA声称使用"AI"或"神经网络"，但实际上只运行基本脚本， Aria Connector EA V4 重新定义了真正AI驱动交易的含义。 这不是理论，不是营销炒作，这是您的MetaTrader 5平台与112个真实AI模型之间的直接、可验证连接，结合下一代XGBoost引擎、可编辑提示和多AI投票系统。 从第一天开始，Aria就被设计为一个透明、不断发展的生态系统：首先是直接的GPT连接，然后是自动化，接着是策略审计。 现在，在V4中，Aria成为了真正的学习机器 ，能够适应市场条件，实时优化您的策略，并让您通过外部、可编辑的提示完全定制其智能。 通过分析超过 60,000笔实时交易 ，独特的
Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.54 (136)
专家
The Bitcoin Robot MT5 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our Bitcoin Robot employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities. No grid, no martingale, no hedging, EA only open one position at the same time. Bit
Silicon Ex mt5
Nadiya Mirosh
专家
" Silicon Ex ": Your Reliable Assistant in the World of Forex Silicon Ex is a modern trading bot, specially created for traders in the Forex market. This innovative tool serves as a reliable partner for those who strive for efficient and automated trading. Key Features of "Silicon Ex": Reliability and Stability: Created using advanced technologies that ensure stable and reliable operation in the market. Intelligent Risk Management: Built-in money management system (Money Management) allows you
Stock Indexes EA MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.79 (19)
专家
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated trading robot meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the US30. This Expert Advisor uses advanced algorithms and carefully selected technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify optimal entry and exit points, and execute trades with high precision . One of its key features is the built-in news filter, which prevents the robot from opening new positions during high-impact economic events. This significantly reduces unnecessary risk a
Bonnitta EA MT5
Ugochukwu Mobi
3.3 (20)
专家
Bonnitta EA 基于挂单策略 (PPS) 和非常先进的秘密交易算法。 Bonnitta EA 的策略是秘密自定义指标、趋势线、支撑和阻力位（价格行动）和上述最重要的秘密交易算法的组合。 不要在没有超过 3 个月的任何真实货币测试的情况下购买 EA，我花了超过 100 周（超过 2 年）在真实货币上测试 BONNITTA EA 并在下面的链接中查看结果。 BONNITTA EA 由爱和力量组成。 仅适用于少数买家，这是盗版算法的价格和实施的原因。 Bonnitta EA 在 22 年的时间内使用质量为 99.9% 的真实报价成功通过了压力测试，滑点和佣金接近真实市场条件。 Expert Advisor包含统计采集和滑点控制的算法，具有完整的统计控制； 此信息用于保护您免受经纪人的欺骗。 Bonnitta EA 在下订单之前控制经纪人执行的质量，它还成功地通过了历史数据和不同数据馈送的蒙特卡罗模拟方面的严格标准。 结果 策略测试器的 Expert Advisor 结果：初始存款为 1000 美元的 Bonnitta EA 在 2020 年 1 月 1 日至 2021 年
Burning Grid
Magma Software Solutions UG
4.59 (29)
专家
Burning Grid EA MT5 – Multi-Pair Grid Power with Adaptive Risk Trade up to 35 forex pairs simultaneously with intelligent strategy selection, flexible risk profiles, and dynamic drawdown control. Manual: https://magma-software.solutions/burning-grid/bgmanual-en.html Latest Setfiles : https://magma-software.solutions/burning-grid/bgmanual-en.html#14 Community : https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/0151274c579fdb01 Video Posts:   https://www.youtube.com/@MagmaSoftwareSolutions My Expert Advisors: ht
Waka Waka EA MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.13 (40)
专家
EA has a live track record with 4.5 years of stable trading with low drawdown: Live performance MT4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make p
Mean Machine
William Brandon Autry
4.92 (39)
专家
Mean Machine GPT 版本 11.0 - 机构智能与专业交易的结合 自从我们率先在算法交易中实现真正的AI集成以来,我们通过多个市场周期、经济体制和技术演变完善了这种方法。最初作为我们的信念开始,即适应性机器学习代表量化交易的自然进步,已成为行业方向。版本11.0标志着我们迄今为止最复杂的实施。 这不是作为营销术语的AI。这是以机构严谨性应用于专业交易策略的计算智能,通过多年在不同市场条件下的生产部署而完善。支持版本11.0的基础设施代表了在适应性仓位管理、多模型共识系统和神经网络权重优化方面持续研发的高潮。 版本11.0提供超过300+个AI模型的访问,包括55+个免费集成模型、专业的均值回归和趋势跟踪策略、专有的Sacred Phi仓位管理系统、增强的神经网络权重训练,以及经验丰富的从业者继续发现的架构能力。系统以10倍速度执行增强的网络搜索以获取实时市场情报,监控突发新闻、经济事件和情绪,同时执行针对低波动性交易时段优化的复杂多策略方法。 关键演化增强: 300+个AI模型生态系统,包含55+个免费选项: 与机构级提供商直接API集成,包括OpenAI、Anthro
KT Gold Nexus EA MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
5 (2)
专家
KT Gold Nexus EA 是一款专业打造的交易系统，专为黄金现货市场 (XAUUSD) 设计。它基于大量高精度历史数据开发，并经过严格的压力测试和稳健性检查，以适应各种市场周期和变化。该 EA 利用先进的算法技术，包括机器学习优化，专注于长期稳定性，仅执行多头交易。 交易是一场需要耐心的旅程，每个系统都会经历起伏波动。为了更清晰、真实地理解其表现，建议至少使用一年时间进行观察。 本 EA 采用我们专有的机器学习模块， seamlessly integrates 多种技术指标，包括 Laguerre、ATR、平滑 RSI、DPO、CCI 和 AO，以构建强大的交易策略。当出现交易机会时，它会策略性地将头寸分成 10 个独立订单，并分别管理，以优化交易执行并适应市场动态。 本 EA 每年都会进行优化和更新，以保持与市场动态和情绪同步。 应用 交易品种: XAUUSD（黄金）。 时间周期: 4 小时 交易方向: 仅做多（买单）。 最低入金: $1200 回测时间: 从 2007 年至今。 账户类型: 任何账户 经纪商: 本 EA 不依赖任何特殊经纪商条件，您可自由选择任何经纪商。
NorthEastWay MT5
PAVEL UDOVICHENKO
4.5 (8)
专家
NorthEastWay MT5是一种完全自动化的“回撤”交易系统，在热门的“回撤”货币对交易中特别有效：AUDCAD、AUDNZD、NZDCAD。该系统在交易中使用了外汇市场的主要模式——价格在任何方向急剧波动后的回归。 时间框架：M15 基本货币对：AUDNZD、NZDCAD、AUDCAD 附加货币对：EURUSD、USDCAD、GBPUSD、EURCAD、EURGBP、GBPCAD 购买EA后，务必私信我，我会将您添加到私人群组，发送设置文件和详细说明。 我愿意帮助每位买家安装和配置顾问。 如果您以前从未使用过EA，我会向您展示并教您如何使用。 EA设置： 您可以使用OneChartSetup（仅限M15时间框架）从单个图表运行所有货币对 该EA对点差、滑点或任何其他与经纪商相关的变量不敏感。 仅使用推荐的货币对。 EA测试： 使用MT5测试器的多货币模式同时测试所有推荐的货币对上的EA。 观看示例视频 。 仅在M15时间框架上进行测试 推荐进行5-10年的长期测试，以显示EA在各种市场条件下的稳定性。 输入参数： OneChartSetup — 从一个图表同时启动多个货
OrionXAU
Pierre Paul Amoussou
5 (1)
专家
OrionXAU 是一款为 XAUUSD（黄金） 和 US100 / 纳斯达克 市场开发的算法交易系统。 系统结合了剥头皮策略与波段趋势策略，并具有严格的风险管理框架，旨在实现长期稳定性。 主要支持市场 • XAUUSD（黄金） • US100 / 纳斯达克 双策略架构 1. 剥头皮策略 • 日内交易 • 短时间持仓 • 针对小幅波动设计 • 风险控制严格 2. 波段趋势交易 • 捕捉趋势性大行情 • 交易频率低 • 小亏损频繁但受控 • 胜利交易通常 盈利巨大 ，驱动整体收益 3.5版本新增功能 OrionXAU 可： • 仅用于黄金 • 仅用于纳斯达克 • 或在同一账户中运行两个市场 系统限制： • 每日最多 2 单 • 每个市场最多 1 单 • 第一单亏损时，不会开第二单 尽管具备多市场功能，仍建议一次仅用于一个市场，以降低风险。 运行机制 • 自动结构与动量分析 • 可设置交易时段 • 自动平仓管理 • 根据资金自动调整仓位大小 • 自动止损、止盈与跟踪止损逻辑 推荐设置 • 周期：H1 • 经纪商：低点差 / Zero Spread 推荐 • 最低建议资金：100 US
MasterEA trustfultrading
Tobias Christian Witzigmann
5 (1)
专家
Hi, I'm an algo trader from Germany and I'm offering my own EA here, which I use daily for my trading and which I've been continuously developing for several years. It is important to understand that this EA is a very complex tool that can be used to trade different strategies. Different entry and exit signals can be combined with different filters. There is also an extensive stop loss and take profit management system. I use the Master EA daily for my own trading. I test and develop new strat
Pips Maven
Andriy Sydoruk
5 (1)
专家
Discover Pips Maven: Your Premier Trend Analysis Bot for Currency Trading In the dynamic realm of currency trading, the right tools can make all the difference. Introducing Pips Maven , an avant-garde trend analysis bot meticulously designed for traders who seek to master the intricate dance of the forex market. Harnessing sophisticated algorithms rooted in geometric virtual patterns, Pips Maven serves as a comprehensive solution, empowering you to refine your trading strategies effortlessly. Wh
Raja Trading Pro
Ikhwan Naufal Fiqri
专家
Raja Trading PRO - The Smart BEP Recovery Grid Product Description  Are you tired of ordinary Grid EAs that get stuck in drawdown for days, chasing unrealistic profit targets? Raja Trading PRO takes the original concept to a much higher level, offering professional-grade features that are far superior to the standard version. This EA is designed with a completely different philosophy: Fast Recovery. This is not a passive EA. It is an aggressive grid system paired with the smartest exit strategy
Jackal
Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
专家
Jackal智能交易系统 – 交易策略 实盘运行4个月 购买后永久免费使用所有产品 下载配置文件  黄金1分钟 | ECN账户：兼容任何经纪商 Jackal EA 基于多层次智能突破策略，结合先进的风险控制与盈利管理，能够灵活适应市场波动。 1. 突破陷阱策略 当市场条件满足时，EA会同时挂两个方向的挂单： Buy Stop ：当前价格之上 Sell Stop ：当前价格之下 当市场出现强势单边行情时，EA立即入场，无需预测方向。 2. 智能交易管理 初始止损： 固定止损点数，用于控制风险。 移动止损： 当交易盈利时，止损会自动跟随价格移动，锁定利润。 无风险模式： 达到一定盈利后，止损移动至开仓价以上，确保最坏情况下仍有净利润。 3. 回撤与盈利保护系统 智能补亏： 若某次交易亏损，下一笔交易目标是补回亏损并实现净盈利。 回撤修复： 在特定条件下启动的机制，用于减少浮动亏损。  输入参数指南 Jackal EA 可通过输入参数进行全面自定义： 手数管理 LotsSize 固定手数。非零时使用此值。 LotsPer1000 当LotsSize=0时，按账户余额动态计算手数（例
作者的更多信息
Gold Trend X
Thang Chu
5 (2)
专家
Gold Trend X  Live Signal  (trading 1.5% Balance Risk) Nexus EA mql5 public channel:   Nexus Community Public Chat This EA is part of   Nexus Portfolio  - a combination of the b est long term EAs I created for my personal trading as well as private fund management Looking for a fully diversified portfolio solution across multiple assets and timeframes ? Check out   Nexus Portfolio   for the best long term diversified portfolio. This portfolio runs 90+ strategies across 20+ assets and 7+ timefra
Nexus Scalper
Thang Chu
专家
Nexus Scalper Live Signal:  Signal  ( 2.5% Account Balance Risk) Nexus EA mql5 public channel:   Nexus Community Public Chat This EA is part of   Nexus Portfolio  - a combination of the b est long term EAs I created for my personal trading as well as private fund management. Looking for a fully diversified portfolio solution across multiple assets and timeframes ? Check out Nexus Portfolio for the best long term diversified portfolio. This portfolio runs 90+ strategies across 20+ assets and 7+
Stock Index Scalper
Thang Chu
专家
Nexus Stock Index Scalper  Signal account  (3% Balance Risk) Join  Nexus Community Public Chat Stock Index Scalper is a short term scalping EA that trades Stock Indices exclusively. It will close all trades at end of day to avoid overnight risk and only consider opening new trades when there is an active market. Powered by the same AI engine that created Market Cycles Order Flow, Gold Trend X and most of my other algorithms aka contrarian trading based on retail trader sentiment. It is designe
Stop And Reverse
Thang Chu
专家
Stop And Reverse   Live Signal  (2% Risk per trade) Nexus EA mql5 public channel:  Nexus Community Public Chat About Stop and Reverse EA: After years of trading I realized there is a pattern that can be exploitable. That is most traders who enter too quickly based on impulse are usually wrong. That means a quick impulse movement when reverse will take out their Stop loss orders and completely move to the opposite side. Stop And Reverse EA is based on this pattern. This edge is reliable and ver
Swap Master MT4
Thang Chu
专家
Unlike most other EAs in the market, I always assure every single of my EAs are of highest quality: Real trades will match backtesting. No loss hiden techniques to hide historical losses, no manipulated backtest to make backtesting curve smooth without loss (only naive traders believe in smooth upward curve with no risk - they are most likely scamming). My EA always have multi-years verified statistical trading edge. Robust and long term stable with sensible risk management. Not sensitive to sp
Swap Master
Thang Chu
4 (1)
专家
Unlike most other EAs in the market, I always assure every single of my EAs are of highest quality: Real trades will match backtesting. No loss hiden techniques to hide historical losses, no manipulated backtest to make backtesting curve smooth without loss (only naive traders believe in smooth upward curve with no risk - they are most likely scamming). My EA always have multi-years verified statistical trading edge. Robust and long term stable with sensible risk management. Not sensitive to sp
PulseTrend Algo
Thang Chu
5 (1)
专家
PulseTrend Algo   Signal ( running 1% Account Balance Risk) Join  Nexus Community Public Chat This EA is part of   Nexus Portfolio  - a combination of the b est long term EAs I created for my personal trading as well as private fund management. About PulseTrend Algo: As a proven market knowledge, currencies exhibit strong trends during their respective sessions. For example, GBP pairs often breakout and find direction during the start of London session, while JPY pairs follows the trend of the
Nexus Bitcoin Scalper
Thang Chu
2 (1)
专家
Nexus Bitcoin Scalper   Live Signal  (2.5% Balance Risk) Join  Nexus Community Public Chat Nexus Bitcoin Scalper is a short term scalping EA that trades Bitcoin and Ethereum. The EA has 7 internal trading strategies for different market environments. each strategies are based on different underlying market momentum and reversal algorithm and combine with several market indicators such as MACD, RSI, ADX and TDI.  It is designed for stable operations and risk control in long term trading.  This 
Market Cycles Order Flow
Thang Chu
4.33 (3)
专家
信号账户 （运行0.75%余额风险） 注意：由于众多请求，我决定进行25%的折扣促销。购买或租赁均可在此期间享受折扣。促销期将持续1-2周，之后价格将恢复至$2400。如果在此期间购买市场周期，还可以在Nexus比特币剥头皮EA和Nexus指数上获得25%的折扣，创建一个非常好的多样化投资组合。 通过私信联系我，可享受所有EA购买10%的特别折扣。 如果需要MT4版本或无法负担租赁/购买费用，请联系我寻求替代方案。 加入Nexus社区公开聊天 MQL5市场中最佳的非马丁格尔、网格或平均EA。 此算法自2020年以来已经在私人账户上实时运行超过3.5年，返回超过26,000点的收益，具有出色的风险稳定性。现在升级到MT5平台，增加了市场状态识别和额外的指标过滤。 该算法利用基于零售交易者情绪和9种不同指标的专有AI模型来识别和预测相关的市场周期，包括MACD、平滑移动平均线、RSI、TDI、ADX及一些不常见的指标，以在趋势期间找到最佳入场点。 这些数据已经收集多年并输入AI引擎，以学习零售交易者的模式并持续与之对抗交易。 此EA是 Nexus 投资组合的一部分——MQL5市场中最长期稳
Nexus Commodity
Thang Chu
专家
Nexus Commodity  Signal  (3% Balance Risk) Nexus EA mql5 public channel:   Nexus Community Public Chat This EA is part of Nexus Portfolio a combination of the best long term EAs I created for my personal trading as well as private fund management. This EA trades XAGUSD (Silver) and XTIUSD (Crude Oil). It is a great compliment for further diversification alongside other EAs. The algorithm utilizes a propri etary AI model based on retail trader sentiment and 9 different indicators to identify an
筛选:
无评论
回复评论