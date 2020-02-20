文档部分
MQL5参考MetaTrader Python模块history_deals_get 

history_deals_get

获取可通过单号或持仓筛选的指定时间间隔内的交易历史中的交易。

调用指定时间间隔。返回指定时间间隔内的所有交易。

history_deals_get(
   date_from,           // 请求交易的开始日期
   date_to,             // 请求交易的结束日期
   group="GROUP"        // 为交易品种选择交易的过滤器
   )

调用指定订单单号。返回在DEAL_ORDER属性中具有指定订单单号的所有交易。

history_deals_get(
   ticket=TICKET        //订单单号
)

调用指定持仓单号。返回在DEAL_POSITION_ID属性中具有指定持仓单号的所有交易。

history_deals_get(
   position=POSITION    //持仓单号
)

参数

date_from

[in]  请求订单的开始日期。通过'datetime'对象或根据1970.01.01以来过去的秒数设置。首先指定所需的未命名参数。

date_to

[in]  请求订单的结束日期。通过'datetime'对象或根据1970.01.01以来过去的秒数设置。其次指定所需的未命名参数。

group="GROUP"

[in]  用于跑了一组必要交易品种的过滤器。可选的命名参数。如果指定了组，则函数只返回满足交易品种名称指定条件的交易。

ticket=TICKET

[in]  应接收所有交易的订单单号（存储在 DEAL_ORDER）。可选参数。如果没有指定，则不应用过滤器。

position=POSITION

[in]  应接收所有交易的持仓单号（存储在DEAL_POSITION_ID）。可选参数。如果没有指定，则不应用过滤器。

返回值

以指定元组结构(namedtuple)的形式返回信息。错误情况下返回None。可使用last_error()获取错误信息。

注意

该函数允许在一个类似于HistoryDealsTotalHistoryDealSelect的串联调用中接收指定时间段内的所有历史交易。

group参数可以根据交易品种对交易进行分类。'*'可以用在字符串的开头和结尾。

group参数可以包含多个逗号分隔条件。条件可以使用'*'设置为掩码。逻辑否定字符'!'可以用来表示排除条件。所有条件依序应用，这意味着应该先指定包含到组中的条件，然后再指定排除条件。例如，group="*, !EUR"意味着应该先选择所有交易品种的交易，然后排除交易品种名称中包含"EUR"的交易。

例如：

import MetaTrader5 as mt5
from datetime import datetime
import pandas as pd
pd.set_option('display.max_columns'500# number of columns to be displayed
pd.set_option('display.width', 1500)      # max table width to display
# 显示有关MetaTrader 5程序包的数据
print("MetaTrader5 package author: ",mt5.__author__)
print("MetaTrader5 package version: ",mt5.__version__)
print()
# 建立与MetaTrader 5程序端的连接
if not mt5.initialize():
    print("initialize() failed, error code =",mt5.last_error())
    quit()
 
# 获取历史中的交易数量
from_date=datetime(2020,1,1)
to_date=datetime.now()
# 获取指定时间间隔内且名称包含"GBP"的交易品种的交易
deals=mt5.history_deals_get(from_dateto_date, group="*GBP*")
if deals==None:
    print("No deals with group=\"*USD*\", error code={}".format(mt5.last_error()))
elif len(deals)> 0:
    print("history_deals_get({}, {}, group=\"*GBP*\")={}".format(from_date,to_date,len(deals)))
 
# 获取名称中既不包含"EUR"也不包含"GBP"的交易品种的交易
deals = mt5.history_deals_get(from_date, to_date, group="*,!*EUR*,!*GBP*")
if deals == None:
    print("No deals, error code={}".format(mt5.last_error()))
elif len(deals) > 0:
    print("history_deals_get(from_date, to_date, group=\"*,!*EUR*,!*GBP*\") ="len(deals))
    # display all obtained deals 'as is'
    for deal in deals:
        print("  ",deal)
    print()
    # display these deals as a table using pandas.DataFrame
    df=pd.DataFrame(list(deals),columns=deals[0]._asdict().keys())
    df['time'] = pd.to_datetime(df['time'], unit='s')
    print(df)
print("")
 
# 获取#530218319持仓相关的所有交易
position_id=530218319
position_deals = mt5.history_deals_get(position=position_id)
if position_deals == None:
    print("No deals with position #{}".format(position_id))
    print("error code ="mt5.last_error())
elif len(position_deals) > 0:
    print("Deals with position id #{}: {}".format(position_id, len(position_deals)))
    # display these deals as a table using pandas.DataFrame
    df=pd.DataFrame(list(position_deals),columns=position_deals[0]._asdict().keys())
    df['time'] = pd.to_datetime(df['time'], unit='s')
    print(df)
 
# 断开与MetaTrader 5程序端的连接
mt5.shutdown()
 
结果：
MetaTrader5程序包作者：MetaQuotes Software Corp.
MetaTrader5程序包版本：5.0.29
 
history_deals_get(from_date, to_date, group="*GBP*") = 14
 
history_deals_get(from_date, to_date, group="*,!*EUR*,!*GBP*") = 7
   TradeDeal(ticket=506966741, order=0, time=1582202125, time_msc=1582202125419, type=2, entry=0, magic=0, position_id=0, reason=0, volume=0.0, pri ...
   TradeDeal(ticket=507962919, order=530218319, time=1582303777, time_msc=1582303777582, type=0, entry=0, magic=0, position_id=530218319, reason=0, ...
   TradeDeal(ticket=513149059, order=535548147, time=1583176242, time_msc=1583176242265, type=1, entry=1, magic=0, position_id=530218319, reason=0, ...
   TradeDeal(ticket=516943494, order=539349382, time=1583510003, time_msc=1583510003895, type=1, entry=0, magic=0, position_id=539349382, reason=0, ...
   TradeDeal(ticket=516943915, order=539349802, time=1583510025, time_msc=1583510025054, type=0, entry=0, magic=0, position_id=539349802, reason=0, ...
   TradeDeal(ticket=517139682, order=539557870, time=1583520201, time_msc=1583520201227, type=0, entry=1, magic=0, position_id=539349382, reason=0, ...
   TradeDeal(ticket=517139716, order=539557909, time=1583520202, time_msc=1583520202971, type=1, entry=1, magic=0, position_id=539349802, reason=0, ...
 
      ticket      order                time       time_msc  type  entry  magic  position_id  reason  volume    price  commission  swap     profit  fee  symbol comment external_id
0  506966741          0 2020-02-20 12:35:25  1582202125419     2      0      0            0       0    0.00  0.00000         0.0   0.0  100000.00  0.0                            
1  507962919  530218319 2020-02-21 16:49:37  1582303777582     0      0      0    530218319       0    0.01  0.97898         0.0   0.0       0.00  0.0  USDCHF                    
2  513149059  535548147 2020-03-02 19:10:42  1583176242265     1      1      0    530218319       0    0.01  0.95758         0.0   0.0     -22.35  0.0  USDCHF                    
3  516943494  539349382 2020-03-06 15:53:23  1583510003895     1      0      0    539349382       0    0.10  0.93475         0.0   0.0       0.00  0.0  USDCHF                    
4  516943915  539349802 2020-03-06 15:53:45  1583510025054     0      0      0    539349802       0    0.10  0.66336         0.0   0.0       0.00  0.0  AUDUSD                    
5  517139682  539557870 2020-03-06 18:43:21  1583520201227     0      1      0    539349382       0    0.10  0.93751         0.0   0.0     -29.44  0.0  USDCHF                    
6  517139716  539557909 2020-03-06 18:43:22  1583520202971     1      1      0    539349802       0    0.10  0.66327         0.0   0.0      -0.90  0.0  AUDUSD                    
 
Deals with position id #530218319: 2
      ticket      order                time       time_msc  type  entry  magic  position_id  reason  volume    price  commission  swap  profit  fee  symbol comment external_id
0  507962919  530218319 2020-02-21 16:49:37  1582303777582     0      0      0    530218319       0    0.01  0.97898         0.0   0.0    0.00  0.0  USDCHF                    
1  513149059  535548147 2020-03-02 19:10:42  1583176242265     1      1      0    530218319       0    0.01  0.95758         0.0   0.0  -22.35  0.0  USDCHF   

另见

history_deals_totalhistory_orders_get