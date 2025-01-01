import MetaTrader5 as mt5

# 显示有关MetaTrader 5程序包的数据

print("MetaTrader5 package author: ",mt5.__author__)

print("MetaTrader5 package version: ",mt5.__version__)



# 建立与MetaTrader 5程序端的连接

if not mt5.initialize():

print("initialize() failed, error code =",mt5.last_error())

quit()



# 显示有关MetaTrader 5版本的数据

print(mt5.version())

# 连接到指定密码和服务器的交易账户

account=17221085

authorized=mt5.login(account) # the terminal database password is applied if connection data is set to be remembered

if authorized:

print("connected to account #{}".format(account))

其他：

print("failed to connect at account #{}, error code: {}".format(account, mt5.last_error()))



# 现在连接到指定密码的另一个交易账户

account=25115284

authorized=mt5.login(account, password="gqrtz0lbdm")

if authorized:

# display trading account data 'as is'

print(mt5.account_info())

# display trading account data in the form of a list

print("Show account_info()._asdict():")

account_info_dict = mt5.account_info()._asdict()

for prop in account_info_dict:

print(" {}={}".format(prop, account_info_dict[prop]))

其他：

print("failed to connect at account #{}, error code: {}".format(account, mt5.last_error()))



# 断开与MetaTrader 5程序端的连接

mt5.shutdown()





Result:

MetaTrader5程序包作者：MetaQuotes Software Corp.

MetaTrader5程序包版本：5.0.29

[500, 2367, '23 Mar 2020']



connected to account #17221085



connected to account #25115284

AccountInfo(login=25115284, trade_mode=0, leverage=100, limit_orders=200, margin_so_mode=0, ...

account properties:

login=25115284

trade_mode=0

leverage=100

limit_orders=200

margin_so_mode=0

trade_allowed=True

trade_expert=True

margin_mode=2

currency_digits=2

fifo_close=False

balance=99588.33

credit=0.0

profit=-45.23

equity=99543.1

margin=54.37

margin_free=99488.73

margin_level=183084.6054809638

margin_so_call=50.0

margin_so_so=30.0

margin_initial=0.0

margin_maintenance=0.0

assets=0.0

liabilities=0.0

commission_blocked=0.0

name=James Smith

server=MetaQuotes-Demo

currency=USD

company=MetaQuotes Software Corp.