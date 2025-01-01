import MetaTrader5 as mt5

# display data on the MetaTrader 5 package

print("MetaTrader5 package author: ",mt5.__author__)

print("MetaTrader5 package version: ",mt5.__version__)



# establish connection to MetaTrader 5 terminal

if not mt5.initialize():

print("initialize() failed, error code =",mt5.last_error())

quit()



# get account currency

account_currency=mt5.account_info().currency

print("Account сurrency:",account_currency)



# arrange the symbol list

symbols = ("EURUSD","GBPUSD","USDJPY")

print("Symbols to check margin:", symbols)

# estimate profit for buying and selling

lot=1.0

distance=300

for symbol in symbols:

symbol_info=mt5.symbol_info(symbol)

if symbol_info is None:

print(symbol,"not found, skipped")

continue

if not symbol_info.visible:

print(symbol, "is not visible, trying to switch on")

if not mt5.symbol_select(symbol,True):

print("symbol_select({}}) failed, skipped",symbol)

continue

point=mt5.symbol_info(symbol).point

symbol_tick=mt5.symbol_info_tick(symbol)

ask=symbol_tick.ask

bid=symbol_tick.bid

buy_profit=mt5.order_calc_profit(mt5.ORDER_TYPE_BUY,symbol,lot,ask,ask+distance*point)

if buy_profit!=None:

print(" buy {} {} lot: profit on {} points => {} {}".format(symbol,lot,distance,buy_profit,account_currency));

else:

print("order_calc_profit(ORDER_TYPE_BUY) failed, error code =",mt5.last_error())

sell_profit=mt5.order_calc_profit(mt5.ORDER_TYPE_SELL,symbol,lot,bid,bid-distance*point)

if sell_profit!=None:

print(" sell {} {} lots: profit on {} points => {} {}".format(symbol,lot,distance,sell_profit,account_currency));

else:

print("order_calc_profit(ORDER_TYPE_SELL) failed, error code =",mt5.last_error())

print()



# shut down connection to the MetaTrader 5 terminal

mt5.shutdown()





Result:

MetaTrader5 package author: MetaQuotes Software Corp.

MetaTrader5 package version: 5.0.29



Account сurrency: USD

Symbols to check margin: ('EURUSD', 'GBPUSD', 'USDJPY')

buy EURUSD 1.0 lot: profit on 300 points => 300.0 USD

sell EURUSD 1.0 lot: profit on 300 points => 300.0 USD



buy GBPUSD 1.0 lot: profit on 300 points => 300.0 USD

sell GBPUSD 1.0 lot: profit on 300 points => 300.0 USD



buy USDJPY 1.0 lot: profit on 300 points => 276.54 USD

sell USDJPY 1.0 lot: profit on 300 points => 278.09 USD