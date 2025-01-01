文档部分
MQL5参考MetaTrader Python模块order_calc_profit 

order_calc_profit

返回指定交易操作的盈利（用账户货币表示）。

order_calc_profit(
   action,          // 订单类型 (ORDER_TYPE_BUY or ORDER_TYPE_SELL)
   symbol,          // 交易品种名称
   volume,          // 交易量
   price_open,      // 开盘价
   price_close      // 收盘价
   );

参数

action

[in]  订单类型可以获取两个ORDER_TYPE枚举值其中一个：ORDER_TYPE_BUY或ORDER_TYPE_SELL。所需的未命名参数。

symbol

[in]  交易品种名称。所需的未命名参数。

volume

[in]  交易操作的交易量。所需的未命名参数。

price_open

[in]  开盘价。所需的未命名参数。

price_close

[in]  收盘价。所需的未命名参数。

返回值

如果成功返回真实值，否则返回None。可以使用last_error()获取错误信息。

注意

该函数允许评估当前账户和当前交易环境下的交易操作结果。该函数类似于OrderCalcProfit

例如：

import MetaTrader5 as mt5
# display data on the MetaTrader 5 package
print("MetaTrader5 package author: ",mt5.__author__)
print("MetaTrader5 package version: ",mt5.__version__)
 
# establish connection to MetaTrader 5 terminal
if not mt5.initialize():
    print("initialize() failed, error code =",mt5.last_error())
    quit()
 
# get account currency
account_currency=mt5.account_info().currency
print("Account сurrency:",account_currency)
 
# arrange the symbol list
symbols = ("EURUSD","GBPUSD","USDJPY")
print("Symbols to check margin:", symbols)
# estimate profit for buying and selling
lot=1.0
distance=300
for symbol in symbols:
    symbol_info=mt5.symbol_info(symbol)
    if symbol_info is None:
        print(symbol,"not found, skipped")
        continue
    if not symbol_info.visible:
        print(symbol, "is not visible, trying to switch on")
        if not mt5.symbol_select(symbol,True):
            print("symbol_select({}}) failed, skipped",symbol)
            continue
    point=mt5.symbol_info(symbol).point
    symbol_tick=mt5.symbol_info_tick(symbol)
    ask=symbol_tick.ask
    bid=symbol_tick.bid
    buy_profit=mt5.order_calc_profit(mt5.ORDER_TYPE_BUY,symbol,lot,ask,ask+distance*point)
    if buy_profit!=None:
        print("   buy {} {} lot: profit on {} points => {} {}".format(symbol,lot,distance,buy_profit,account_currency));
    else:
        print("order_calc_profit(ORDER_TYPE_BUY) failed, error code =",mt5.last_error())
    sell_profit=mt5.order_calc_profit(mt5.ORDER_TYPE_SELL,symbol,lot,bid,bid-distance*point)
    if sell_profit!=None:
        print("   sell {} {} lots: profit on {} points => {} {}".format(symbol,lot,distance,sell_profit,account_currency));
    else:
        print("order_calc_profit(ORDER_TYPE_SELL) failed, error code =",mt5.last_error())
    print()
 
# shut down connection to the MetaTrader 5 terminal
mt5.shutdown()
 
 
Result:
MetaTrader5 package author:  MetaQuotes Software Corp.
MetaTrader5 package version:  5.0.29
 
Account сurrency: USD
Symbols to check margin: ('EURUSD', 'GBPUSD', 'USDJPY')
   buy EURUSD 1.0 lot: profit on 300 points => 300.0 USD
   sell EURUSD 1.0 lot: profit on 300 points => 300.0 USD
 
   buy GBPUSD 1.0 lot: profit on 300 points => 300.0 USD
   sell GBPUSD 1.0 lot: profit on 300 points => 300.0 USD
 
   buy USDJPY 1.0 lot: profit on 300 points => 276.54 USD
   sell USDJPY 1.0 lot: profit on 300 points => 278.09 USD

另见

order_calc_marginorder_check