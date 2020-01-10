from datetime import datetime

import MetaTrader5 as mt5

# 显示有关MetaTrader 5程序包的数据

print("MetaTrader5 package author: ",mt5.__author__)

print("MetaTrader5 package version: ",mt5.__version__)



# import the 'pandas' module for displaying data obtained in the tabular form

import pandas as pd

pd.set_option('display.max_columns', 500) # number of columns to be displayed

pd.set_option('display.width', 1500) # max table width to display

# import pytz module for working with time zone

import pytz



# 建立与MetaTrader 5程序端的连接

if not mt5.initialize():

print("initialize() failed, error code =",mt5.last_error())

quit()



# set time zone to UTC

timezone = pytz.timezone("Etc/UTC")

# create 'datetime' objects in UTC time zone to avoid the implementation of a local time zone offset

utc_from = datetime(2020, 1, 10, tzinfo=timezone)

utc_to = datetime(2020, 1, 11, hour = 13, tzinfo=timezone)

# get bars from USDJPY M5 within the interval of 2020.01.10 00:00 - 2020.01.11 13:00 in UTC time zone

rates = mt5.copy_rates_range("USDJPY", mt5.TIMEFRAME_M5, utc_from, utc_to)



# shut down connection to the MetaTrader 5 terminal

mt5.shutdown()



# display each element of obtained data in a new line

print("Display obtained data 'as is'")

counter=0

for rate in rates:

counter+=1

if counter<=10:

print(rate)



# create DataFrame out of the obtained data

rates_frame = pd.DataFrame(rates)

# convert time in seconds into the 'datetime' format

rates_frame['time']=pd.to_datetime(rates_frame['time'], unit='s')



# display data

print("

Display dataframe with data")

print(rates_frame.head(10))



结果：

MetaTrader5程序包作者：MetaQuotes Software Corp.

MetaTrader5程序包版本：5.0.29



将获得的数据显示为“保持原来状态”

(1578614400, 109.513, 109.527, 109.505, 109.521, 43, 2, 0)

(1578614700, 109.521, 109.549, 109.518, 109.543, 215, 8, 0)

(1578615000, 109.543, 109.543, 109.466, 109.505, 98, 10, 0)

(1578615300, 109.504, 109.534, 109.502, 109.517, 155, 8, 0)

(1578615600, 109.517, 109.539, 109.513, 109.527, 71, 4, 0)

(1578615900, 109.526, 109.537, 109.484, 109.52, 106, 9, 0)

(1578616200, 109.52, 109.524, 109.508, 109.51, 205, 7, 0)

(1578616500, 109.51, 109.51, 109.491, 109.496, 44, 8, 0)

(1578616800, 109.496, 109.509, 109.487, 109.5, 85, 5, 0)

(1578617100, 109.5, 109.504, 109.487, 109.489, 82, 7, 0)



显示带有数据的数据框

time open high low close tick_volume spread real_volume

0 2020-01-10 00:00:00 109.513 109.527 109.505 109.521 43 2 0

1 2020-01-10 00:05:00 109.521 109.549 109.518 109.543 215 8 0

2 2020-01-10 00:10:00 109.543 109.543 109.466 109.505 98 10 0

3 2020-01-10 00:15:00 109.504 109.534 109.502 109.517 155 8 0

4 2020-01-10 00:20:00 109.517 109.539 109.513 109.527 71 4 0

5 2020-01-10 00:25:00 109.526 109.537 109.484 109.520 106 9 0

6 2020-01-10 00:30:00 109.520 109.524 109.508 109.510 205 7 0

7 2020-01-10 00:35:00 109.510 109.510 109.491 109.496 44 8 0

8 2020-01-10 00:40:00 109.496 109.509 109.487 109.500 85 5 0

9 2020-01-10 00:45:00 109.500 109.504 109.487 109.489 82 7 0