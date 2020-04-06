Candlestick Patterns Strategy EA MT4

Supercharge your candlestick pattern trading with the Candlestick Pattern EA MT4 — a powerful Expert Advisor that automatically detects 12+ high-probability candlestick patterns and executes trades with multi-layered trend confirmation filters from MA, ADX, RSI, and MACD. This EA combines classic Japanese candlestick analysis (including Bullish/Bearish Engulfing, Pin Bars, Hammers, Shooting Stars, Dojis, Morning/Evening Stars, Three Soldiers/Crows, and more) with modern technical filters to identify confluence zones where patterns align with strong trend direction.

The Candlestick Pattern EA MT4 scans for 12+ candlestick formations and only trades when confirmed by your choice of 4 independent trend filters: Fast/Slow Moving Averages (3 strategies), ADX trend strength (2 strategies), RSI momentum extremes (2 strategies), and MACD directional bias (2 strategies). Each filter supports customizable timeframes, periods, and thresholds for precise strategy tuning. Built with advanced risk management including trailing stops, martingale, grid trading, and hedge capabilities, this EA offers complete control over position sizing, drawdown recovery, and market condition adaptation.

Also available for MT5: Candlestick Pattern EA MT5

For detailed documentation:General Settings/Input Guide | Indicator Settings/Input Guide | Installation Guide for MQL Products | Updating Purchased MQL Products on MT4/MT5

Key Features

12+ Candlestick Patterns: Bullish/Bearish Engulfing, Pin Bars, Hammers, Shooting Stars, Dojis, Morning/Evening Stars, Three Soldiers/Crows & more.

4 Trend Confirmation Filters: MA (Fast/Slow), ADX, RSI, MACD — each with 2 configurable strategies.

Moving Average Filter: 3 strategies (Fast>Slow, Price>Fast MA, Price>Slow MA) with custom timeframes/periods.

ADX Trend Strength: Confirms directional bias with customizable level (default 20) and PDI/MDI strategies.

RSI Momentum Filter: Extreme levels (auto/manual calculation) with oversold/overbought strategies.

MACD Confirmation: Zero-line or signal-line crossover strategies with full parameter control.

Advanced Risk Management: Trailing stops, martingale, grid trading, hedging, and dynamic lot sizing.

Multi-Timeframe Support: Each filter runs independently on preferred timeframes (M1 to MN1).

Complete Customization: Enable/disable individual filters, adjust all periods/levels, and set alert preferences.

EA Buffer Integration: Signal outputs for dashboard integration or hybrid strategy development.

The Candlestick Pattern EA MT4 transforms subjective pattern recognition into a systematic, automated trading system with robust trend alignment and professional risk controls. Perfect for traders who want hands-free candlestick trading with institutional-grade filtering and flexible recovery mechanisms.

