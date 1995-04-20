ChangePeriod MT4

You can also change multiple charts at the touch of a button, saving you the trouble of changing time periods.

You can also change multiple charts at the touch of a button.

You can change the time period of the chart at the touch of a button.

We are live-streaming the actual operation of the system.

https://www.youtube.com/@ganesha_forex





We do not guarantee your investment results. Investments should be made at your own risk.

We sharll not be liable for any disadvantage or damage caused by the use of the information provided.