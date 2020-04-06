Candlestick Patterns Strategy EA MT4

Supercharge your candlestick pattern trading with the Candlestick Pattern EA MT4 — a powerful Expert Advisor that automatically detects 12+ high-probability candlestick patterns and executes trades with multi-layered trend confirmation filters from MA, ADX, RSI, and MACD. This EA combines classic Japanese candlestick analysis (including Bullish/Bearish Engulfing, Pin Bars, Hammers, Shooting Stars, Dojis, Morning/Evening Stars, Three Soldiers/Crows, and more) with modern technical filters to identify confluence zones where patterns align with strong trend direction.

The Candlestick Pattern EA MT4 scans for 12+ candlestick formations and only trades when confirmed by your choice of 4 independent trend filters: Fast/Slow Moving Averages (3 strategies), ADX trend strength (2 strategies), RSI momentum extremes (2 strategies), and MACD directional bias (2 strategies). Each filter supports customizable timeframes, periods, and thresholds for precise strategy tuning. Built with advanced risk management including trailing stops, martingale, grid trading, and hedge capabilities, this EA offers complete control over position sizing, drawdown recovery, and market condition adaptation.

Also available for MT5:  Candlestick Pattern EA MT5

For detailed documentation:General Settings/Input Guide | Indicator Settings/Input Guide | Installation Guide for MQL Products | Updating Purchased MQL Products on MT4/MT5

Key Features

  • 12+ Candlestick Patterns: Bullish/Bearish Engulfing, Pin Bars, Hammers, Shooting Stars, Dojis, Morning/Evening Stars, Three Soldiers/Crows & more.

  • 4 Trend Confirmation Filters: MA (Fast/Slow), ADX, RSI, MACD — each with 2 configurable strategies.

  • Moving Average Filter: 3 strategies (Fast>Slow, Price>Fast MA, Price>Slow MA) with custom timeframes/periods.

  • ADX Trend Strength: Confirms directional bias with customizable level (default 20) and PDI/MDI strategies.

  • RSI Momentum Filter: Extreme levels (auto/manual calculation) with oversold/overbought strategies.

  • MACD Confirmation: Zero-line or signal-line crossover strategies with full parameter control.

  • Advanced Risk Management: Trailing stops, martingale, grid trading, hedging, and dynamic lot sizing.

  • Multi-Timeframe Support: Each filter runs independently on preferred timeframes (M1 to MN1).

  • Complete Customization: Enable/disable individual filters, adjust all periods/levels, and set alert preferences.

  • EA Buffer Integration: Signal outputs for dashboard integration or hybrid strategy development.

The Candlestick Pattern EA MT4 transforms subjective pattern recognition into a systematic, automated trading system with robust trend alignment and professional risk controls. Perfect for traders who want hands-free candlestick trading with institutional-grade filtering and flexible recovery mechanisms.

I would greatly appreciate a positive review if you are happy with your purchase. Please contact me to find a solution if you are not. You can also request a 7-day trial.

Check all my products: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/biswait50/seller
Contact me for support: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/biswait50

#tags candlestick pattern ea mt4 12 patterns engulfing pinbar hammer shooting star doji morning star ma adx rsi macd trailing martingale grid hedge forex crypto


Prodotti consigliati
Vizzion
Joel Protusada
Experts
Vizzion is a fully automated scalping Expert Advisor that can be run successfully using GBPJPY currency pair at H1 timeframe. Very Important This Expert Advisor can not run with any EAs in the same account. As part of the money management plan, it calculates and monitors the Margin Level % and assumes that all open trades are created by it. If you want an Expert Advisor that trades in a daily basis, this EA is not for you because using this requires a patience to wait for a few days or weeks on
ChangePeriod MT4
Kazuya Yamaoka
Indicatori
You can change the time period of the chart at the touch of a button. You can also change multiple charts at the touch of a button. You can also change multiple charts at the touch of a button, saving you the trouble of changing time periods. We are live-streaming the actual operation of the system. https://www.youtube.com/@ganesha_forex We do not guarantee your investment results. Investments should be made at your own risk. We sharll not be liable for any disadvantage or damage caused by th
Stop Loss Take Profit Drawer
Roy Meshulam
Indicatori
Introduction It is common practice for professional trades to hide their stop loss / take profit from their brokers. Either from keeping their strategy to the themselves or from the fear that their broker works against them. Using this indicator, the stop loss / take profit points will be drawn on the product chart using the bid price. So, you can see exactly when the price is hit and close it manually.  Usage Once attached to the chart, the indicator scans the open orders to attach lines for t
Candle Countdown With Alerts
Georgiy Gazaryan
Indicatori
We present you the indicator "Candle closing counter", which will become your indispensable assistant in the world of trading. That’s why knowing when the candle will close can help: If you like to trade using candle patterns, you will know when the candle will be closed. This indicator will allow you to check if a known pattern has formed and if there is a possibility of trading. The indicator will help you to prepare for market opening and market closure. You can set a timer to create a pre
Smart Funded Hft
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.82 (65)
Experts
Smart Funded EA è un consulente esperto progettato per superare le sfide HFT delle società prop che ne consentono l'uso. Quali società prop HFT posso utilizzare? È stato testato su quasi tutte le sfide HFT delle società prop con una percentuale di successo del 100%, come Kortana Fx, Nova Funding, Fast Forex Funds, Infinity Forex Funds, Quantec Trading Capital, Next Step Funded, Msolutionff, Genesis Forex Funds, The Talented Traders, Only Funds, Tradicave e tutte le altre sfide MT4 consentite da
Daily Candle Predictor
Oleg Rodin
5 (11)
Indicatori
Daily Candle Predictor è un indicatore che prevede il prezzo di chiusura di una candela. L'indicatore è destinato principalmente all'uso sui grafici D1. Questo indicatore è adatto sia per il trading forex tradizionale che per il trading di opzioni binarie. L'indicatore può essere utilizzato come sistema di trading autonomo o può fungere da aggiunta al sistema di trading esistente. Questo indicatore analizza la candela corrente, calcolando alcuni fattori di forza all'interno del corpo della cande
Blue CARA MT4
Duc Anh Le
Experts
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT4 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT5  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic R esponsive A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhapse most popular) Inn
Gyroscopes
Nadiya Mirosh
Experts
Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
Happy Scalping Indicator
Leandro Bernardez Camero
Indicatori
Questo indicatore è stato progettato per uno scalping aggressivo e per entrate rapide nelle opzioni binarie , generando segnali su ogni candela in modo da sapere esattamente cosa sta succedendo in ogni momento. Unisciti al canale Happy Scalping: MQL5 Non ripinta : il segnale della candela attuale viene generato in tempo reale , il che significa che può cambiare mentre la candela è ancora in formazione, a seconda che il prezzo salga o scenda rispetto alla chiusura della candela precedente. Tutt
TelegramSender MT4
Biswarup Banerjee
Utilità
MT4 to Telegram Pro/Copier è un potente Expert Advisor per MetaTrader 4, progettato per migliorare la tua esperienza di trading inviando notifiche di trading in tempo reale e rapporti completi tramite la piattaforma di messaggistica Telegram. Ideale per fornitori di segnali e formatori, questo strumento copia le operazioni effettuate manualmente o da altri EA nel tuo conto, offrendo avvisi personalizzabili, gestione avanzata delle operazioni e un dashboard intuitivo per informazioni sulle presta
Noize Absorption Index MT4
Ekaterina Saltykova
5 (1)
Indicatori
Noize Absorption Index - is the manual trading system that measures the difference of pressure between bears forces and bulls forces. Green line - is a noize free index that showing curent situation. Zero value of index shows totally choppy/flat market.Values above zero level shows how powerfull bullish wave is and values below zero measures bearish forces.Up arrow appears on bearish market when it's ready to reverse, dn arrow appears on weak bullish market, as a result of reverse expectation. S
Robi Auto
Yvan Musatov
Experts
Robi Auto Expert Advisor works using sharp tick movements. It goes through the entire history and all currency pairs with one single setting. The more latency your broker has in the amount of the Internet channel, the higher you need to set stop loss, take profit and trailing stop so that the server can process them at the desired price and the lower the trading frequency will be. The uniqueness of the Expert Advisor is that it can be run on any hourly period, on any currency pair and on the se
Auto Open Close Magic RSI
Jurii Kuvshinov
Experts
Auto Open Close Magic RSI. Auto Open Close Magic RSI , это Робот открывающий и закрывающий ордера по значениям индикатора ( RSI Magic Kjuta ).   Рекомендуемый период для установок по умолчанию М15. С советником можно загрузить RSI Magic Kjuta или RSI Magic Kjuta trial . Не забыть сделать настройки такие же, как в советнике. Скриншот за прошедшие полгода. С 500$ до 16000$ 3200%. slip=3; Проскальзывание Lots=0.2; Объем step=120; Минимальное расстояние до открытия следующего ордера Magic=123456;
Chart Patterns Analyser
Sami Chebbi
5 (4)
Indicatori
Chart Patterns Detect 15 patterns (Ascending Triangle, Descending Triangle, Rising Wedge, Falling Wedge, Bullish Flag, Bearish Flag, Bullish Rectangle, Bearish Rectangle Symmetrical triangle, Head and Shoulders, Inverted Head and Shoulders, Triple top, Triple Bottom, Double Top, Double Bottom) Use historical data to calculate the probability of each pattern to succeed (possibility to filter notification according to the chance of success) gives graphic indication about the invalidation level and
Project Infinity
Sergey Yarmish
Experts
The Infinity Expert Advisor is a scalper. When the resistance and support levels are broken, trades are opened in the direction of the price movement. Open positions are managed by several algorithms based on the current market situation (fixed stop loss and take profit, trailing stop, holding positions in case of trend indication, etc.). Requirements for the broker The EA is sensitive to spread, slippages and execution quality. It is strongly recommended not to use the EA for currencies with s
Set TP and SL by Price
Antonio Franco
Experts
Set TP & SL by Price – Auto Order Modifier for MT4 Imposta automaticamente livelli precisi di TP e SL su qualsiasi ordine ️ Compatibile con tutti i simboli e gli EA, filtrabile per simbolo o magic number Questo Expert Advisor consente di impostare Take Profit (TP) e Stop Loss (SL) utilizzando valori di prezzo esatti (es: 1.12345 su EURUSD). Nessun pip o punto — solo controllo preciso e mirato su tutti gli ordini, anche con filtri per simbolo o numero magico. Funzionalità principali:
Owl smart levels
Sergey Ermolov
4.24 (37)
Indicatori
Versione MT5  |  FAQ L' indicatore Owl Smart Levels   è un sistema di trading completo all'interno dell'unico indicatore che include strumenti di analisi di mercato popolari come i   frattali avanzati di Bill Williams , Valable ZigZag che costruisce   la corretta struttura a onde   del mercato, e i   livelli di Fibonacci che segnano i livelli esatti di entrata nel mercato e luoghi per prendere profitti. Descrizione dettagliata della strategia Istruzioni per lavorare con l'indicatore Consulente-
Risk Commander
Adisorn Soodkanueng
Utilità
Product Name: Risk Commander: Trade Assistant & Strategy Simulator Risk Commander is more than just a trade panel—it is a complete Manual Trading Ecosystem . It serves two powerful purposes: Live Assistant: Helps you execute trades with speed, precision, and perfect risk management in real-time markets. Training Simulator: Fully compatible with the Strategy Tester (Visual Mode) , allowing you to practice manual trading on historical data without risking a cent. NEW! Built-in Simulator Mode S
Matrixs
Andriy Sydoruk
Indicatori
Matrix is a Forex arrow indicator. Displays signals simply and clearly! The arrows show the direction of the transaction, and are colored accordingly, which can be seen in the screenshots. As you can see, trading with such an indicator is easy. I waited for an arrow to appear in the desired direction - I opened a deal. An arrow formed in the opposite direction - closed the deal. The indicator also displays the lines with the help of which the arrow signals are formed, taking into account the int
Auto Fibo Pro m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicatori
Indicatore "Auto FIBO Pro" Crypto_Forex: è un ottimo strumento ausiliario nel trading! - L'indicatore calcola e posiziona automaticamente sul grafico i livelli di Fibo e le linee di tendenza locali (colore rosso). - I livelli di Fibonacci indicano le aree chiave in cui il prezzo può invertirsi. - I livelli più importanti sono 23,6%, 38,2%, 50% e 61,8%. - Puoi usarlo per lo scalping di inversione o per il trading di zone grid. - Ci sono molte opportunità per migliorare il tuo sistema attuale us
SMC Venom Model BPR
Ivan Butko
Indicatori
L'indicatore SMC Venom Model BPR è uno strumento professionale per i trader che operano nell'ambito del concetto di Smart Money (SMC). Identifica automaticamente due modelli chiave sul grafico dei prezzi: FVG   (Fair Value Gap) è una combinazione di tre candele, in cui c'è un gap tra la prima e la terza candela. Forma una zona tra livelli in cui non c'è supporto di volume, il che spesso porta a una correzione dei prezzi. BPR   (Balanced Price Range) è una combinazione di due modelli FVG che for
Magic Filter MTF
Yaroslav Varankin
Indicatori
Magic Filter MTF is perfect for any strategy. you do not need to load the chart with extra indicators like this one indicator will replace all additional filters for you it can also be a great strategy. it combines well with trading at local minima and maximums (resistance levels) multi-timeframe-multi-currency indicator 4 screen system is used 4 rows of arrows UTB indicators adjusted for different periods when two arrows pointing in the same direction on the same timeframe coincide,I t c
Trend Ray
Andriy Sydoruk
Indicatori
The indicator shows the potential trend direction by cyclical-wave dependence. Thus, all the rays of the intersection will be optimal rays, in the direction of which the price is expected to move, taking into account the indicator period. Rays can be used as a direction for potential market movement. But we must not forget that the approach must be comprehensive, the indicator signals require additional information to enter the market.
Sirr Scalper for PipFinite
Bruno Rosa
Experts
SIRR Scalper for PipFinite is a robot that has been designed to work with the PipFinite Trend PRO Indicator. It is a dynamic EA that is very active with trades and capital management. The EA can trade the popular symbols EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, USDJPY, USDCAD, AUDUSD, EURGBP, EURCHF, EURJPY, AUDNZD, AUDCAD, EURNZD. Check our   Blogs   where we share news and set files When you buy my robot, you are welcome to drop me a message to discuss the best setup in combination with the set files 2 purchas
BreakEven Line
Chantal Sala
Indicatori
BreakEven Line è un indicatore molto utile e facile da usare. In caso di più posizioni aperte sullo stesso strumento, l'indicatore mostra il punto di pareggio dove è possibile chiudere le posizioni. La sua semplicità grafica lo rende uno strumento discreto e personalizzabile. Puoi abilitare/disabilitare una linea su un grafico, in modo da rendere invisibile l'indicatore. Input Mostra BE cumulativo (linea on/off) Colore della linea di pareggio (per cambiare il colore della linea) Stile dell
Unlimited Binary Options Copier Remote
Vu Trung Kien
Utilità
Unlimited Binary Options Copier Remote is a powerful tool to copy binary options trades remotely between multiple accounts at different locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for signal provider, who want to share his binary options trades with the others globally on his own rules. One provider can copy trades to unlimited receivers and one receiver can get trade from unlimited providers as well. The provider can set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will no
Gold StronGer Mt4
Fabio Fidelis Costa
Experts
Discover an automated trading robot specially developed for XAUUSD, designed to operate efficiently without using risky strategies such as Martingale, Averaging, or Grid. This Expert Advisor has been rigorously tested and approved, ensuring stability and consistent results across different market scenarios. Key Features: Advanced and Secure Strategy: The robot uses a combination of technical analysis and price movement algorithms, avoiding risky approaches like Martingale, Grid, or Averaging.
Reversal Monster Mini
Abdulfattah Yahya Mohammed Alhazmi
Experts
The Most advanced and comprehensive EA to trade Trend Reversals/Pullbacks It is a very profitable EA, to trade trends breakout, and manage trades, takeprofit, stoploss, move to breakeven, and trailing stop. The   “Reversal Monster EA”   trades Reversal/Pullbacks when the current price of the pair pullback to a predefined horizontal level or trendline on the currency chart. The opening of the position can be immediate after pullback to the drawn trendline or after closing the candle below/above
FREE
Super Reversal Pattern
Parfait Mujinga Ndalika
Indicatori
Super Reversal Pattern Indicator Unlock the power of advanced pattern recognition with our Super Reversal Pattern Indicator. Designed for traders seeking precision and reliability, this indicator identifies one of the most effective reversal patterns in technical analysis, offering a significant edge in your trading strategy. Key Features: Non-Repainting Accuracy: Enjoy the confidence of non-repainting technology. Once a Super Reversal Pattern is detected, it remains static, providing consiste
Angry bull Option Binary
Fabio Oliveira Magalhaes
1 (1)
Utilità
Angry Bull Option Binary   This is a Binary Options robot, which contains 7 strategies, you can backtest it to check what the best strategies are Settings Initial Batch Value Dynamic Investment = If activated it will use an automatic lot according to its capital Balance ($) w/ backtest = Starting balance to backtest PorcRiscoInvestment = It will be the value of % for the automatic lot if it is activated Expiration (in minutes) = It will be the expiration time of orders in Binary Options Magic
Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
AI Forex Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.69 (13)
Experts
AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing XAUUSD and EURUSD price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial i
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (171)
Experts
Presentazione       Quantum Emperor EA   , l'innovativo consulente esperto MQL5 che sta trasformando il modo in cui fai trading sulla prestigiosa coppia GBPUSD! Sviluppato da un team di trader esperti con esperienza di trading di oltre 13 anni. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Acquista Quantum Emperor EA e potresti ottenere Quantum StarMan     gratis!*** Chiedi in privato per maggiori dettagli Segn
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (20)
Experts
Vortex - il vostro investimento nel futuro L'expert advisor Vortex Gold EA è stato creato appositamente per il trading sull'oro (XAU/USD) sulla piattaforma Metatrader. Costruito utilizzando indicatori proprietari e algoritmi segreti dell'autore, questo EA impiega una strategia di trading completa progettata per catturare movimenti redditizi nel mercato dell'oro. I componenti chiave della sua strategia includono indicatori classici come il CCI e l'indicatore parabolico, che lavorano insieme per
Quantum King MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (1)
Experts
Quantum King EA: potenza intelligente, raffinata per ogni trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Prezzo di lancio speciale Segnale in diretta:       CLICCA QUI Versione MT5:   CLICCA QUI Canale Quantum King:       Clicca qui ***Acquista Quantum King MT4 e potresti ottenere Quantum StarMan gratis!*** Chiedi in privato per maggiori dettagli! Regola       il tuo trading con precisione e discipli
Jesko
Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
Experts
Jesko EA –  Jesko è un Expert Advisor (EA) speciale , costruito su una strategia comprovata che è stata ottimizzata e testata per anni. È stato testato su conti reali e ha dimostrato costantemente prestazioni redditizie e a basso rischio . Ora abbiamo deciso di renderlo disponibile al pubblico. Signal live     Quattro mesi di conto reale Installazione semplice  Funziona con qualsiasi broker (conto ECN consigliato)  Deposito minimo: 100 USD  Supporto 24/7  Acquista Jesko una volta – ottieni grat
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.6 (20)
Experts
Aura Black Edition è un EA completamente automatizzato progettato per negoziare solo ORO. L'esperto ha mostrato risultati stabili su XAUUSD nel periodo 2011-2020. Non sono stati utilizzati metodi pericolosi di gestione del denaro, nessuna martingala, nessuna griglia o scalping. Adatto a qualsiasi condizione di brokeraggio. EA addestrato con un perceptron multistrato La rete neurale (MLP) è una classe di rete neurale artificiale (ANN) feedforward. Il termine MLP è usato in modo ambiguo, a volte l
Goldex AI
Mateo Perez Perez
4.29 (28)
Experts
Goldex AI: il successo di oggi sarà il frutto di domani SUPER SCONTO PER UN PERIODO LIMITATO! ULTIME 2 COPIE A 299 USD PRIMA CHE IL PREZZO AUMENTI. Segnale in tempo reale > IC Markets Real: Goldex AI Set ad alto rischio Manuale e file di configurazione: Contattatemi dopo l'acquisto per ricevere il manuale e i file di configurazione. Prezzo: Il prezzo di partenza è di $899 e aumenterà di $199 ogni dieci vendite. Copie disponibili: 2 Goldex AI - Robot di trading avanzato con reti neurali, trend
EA Gold Stuff
Vasiliy Strukov
4.73 (1071)
Experts
EA Gold Stuff è un Expert Advisor progettato specificamente per il trading di oro. L'operazione si basa sull'apertura degli ordini utilizzando l'indicatore Gold Stuff, quindi l'EA lavora secondo la strategia "Trend Follow", che significa seguire la tendenza. I risultati in tempo reale possono essere visualizzati qui.  Puoi ottenere una copia gratuita del nostro indicatore Strong Support e Trend Scanner, per favore scrivi in ​​privato. M Contattami subito dopo l'acquisto per avere le impostazio
Golden Mirage mt4
Michela Russo
5 (2)
Experts
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
Gold Emperor EA
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
2 (1)
Experts
Gold Emperor EA MT4 Expert Advisor the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller  Gold Emperor EA is an automated trading advisor (expert) designed specifically for gold trading (XAU/USD) on the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform. It is designed to maximize profits and minimize risks when trading this volatile asset.   Key Features:   Gold Specialization: The EA is designed to take into account the specific characteristics of gold price movement,
EA Game Changer
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (3)
Experts
Game Change EA è un sistema di trading trend following basato sull'indicatore Game Changer. Vende automaticamente ogni volta che si forma un punto rosso e continua nella direzione di vendita fino alla comparsa di una X gialla, che segnala una potenziale fine del trend. La stessa logica si applica alle operazioni di acquisto. Quando appare un punto blu, l'EA inizia ad acquistare e chiuderà il ciclo di acquisto non appena viene rilevata una X gialla. Questo EA è adatto a qualsiasi coppia di valute
Trend AI EA
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.86 (42)
Experts
L'EA Trend Ai è progettato per funzionare con l'indicatore Trend Ai, che eseguirà la propria analisi di mercato combinando l'identificazione del trend con punti di ingresso e avvisi di inversione attivabili, e acquisirà tutti i segnali dell'indicatore in modo completamente automatico! L'EA contiene una serie di parametri esterni completamente regolabili che consentono al trader di personalizzare l'expert in base alle proprie preferenze. Non appena appare il punto verde, l'EA si preparerà per u
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.32 (38)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
The Golden Way
Lin Lin Ma
Experts
The Golden Way è un software di trading automatico per la piattaforma MT4. Adotta una strategia ibrida completa, che opera attraverso la sinergia di più sottostrategie. Questo permette di catturare con precisione le opportunità di acquisto (long) e vendita (short) nel mercato dell’oro (XAUUSD), aiutandoti a sfruttare i momenti di trading in diverse situazioni di mercato. Basandosi su una logica di trading matura, ti consente di eseguire operazioni professionali ed efficienti nel mercato dell’or
Advanced Multi Scalping EA m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
5 (1)
Experts
ADVANCED MULTI SCALPING EA - è un sistema di trading multi-coppia completamente automatico - molto sicuro con crescita costante. Questo redditizio scalping EA è davvero uno dei sistemi più stabili sul mercato al momento - richiede circa 70-100 operazioni al mese. Scarica i file EA Set_files per test e trading: USDCHF Set_file GBPCHF Set_file GBPCAD Set_file GBPAUD Set_file EURCHF Set_file EURCAD Set_file EURAUD Set_file AUDCAD Set_file Caratteristiche dell'EA: - Impostazioni spread aggiuntive
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.58 (31)
Experts
PUNTELLO AZIENDA PRONTO!   (   scarica SETFILE   ) PROMOZIONE LANCIO: Sono rimaste solo poche copie al prezzo attuale! Prezzo finale: 990$ Ottieni 1 EA gratis (per 2 account commerciali) -> contattami dopo l'acquisto Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Benvenuti al Mietitore d'Oro! Basato sul Goldtrade Pro di grande successo, questo EA è stato progettato per funzionare su più intervalli di tempo contemporaneamente e ha la possibilità di impostare
Bazooka EA
Davit Beridze
Experts
Bazooka EA – Expert Advisor di Trend e Momentum per MT4 Le impostazioni predefinite sono configurate per eseguire il backtest dell'EA su GOLD M5 (metodo Open Prices) dall'inizio del 2024 ad oggi. Potete trovare le impostazioni ottimali per altri timeframe nella sezione commenti. Bazooka EA è un Expert Advisor completamente automatizzato per MetaTrader 4 , progettato per operare sui movimenti direzionali del mercato combinando conferma del trend e filtraggio del momentum . L’EA si concentra su in
Javier Gold Scalper V2
Felipe Jose Costa Pereira
5 (3)
Experts
Javier Gold Scalper: La nostra tecnologia al tuo fianco! Manuale e file di configurazione: contattami dopo l'acquisto per ricevere il manuale e i file di configurazione. Prezzo: il prezzo aumenta in base al numero di licenze vendute. Copie disponibili: 5 Fare trading sull'oro, uno degli asset più volatili del mercato finanziario, richiede elevata precisione, un'analisi accurata e una gestione del rischio estremamente efficace. Il Javier Gold Scalper è stato sviluppato proprio per integrare ques
Theranto v3
Hossein Davarynejad
Experts
//////  THEHRANTO V3  /////// ****  Important ****** This robot is equipped with a professional News Filter. During backtests, all important economic events are detected and trades are filtered before and after high-impact news. While backtests show reduced risk during news releases, the best way to verify real performance is through live signals       https://www.nxfx.ca/                                                                                                                         
Capybara
Sergey Kasirenko
4.71 (52)
Experts
Capybara EA è un sistema avanzato e automatizzato che segue il trend basato sull'indicatore Hama. Se il mercato diventa ribassista e l'indicatore diventa rosso l'EA venderà, se il mercato diventa rialzista e l'indicatore diventa blu l'EA acquisterà. L'EA è in grado di rilevare con precisione l'inizio di trend rialzisti e ribassisti e controllerà le operazioni aperte in stile martingala/griglia finché non raggiunge TP. Coppie consigliate: tutte le principali coppie come eurusd; audusd; GBPSD; nzd
The Infinity EA MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
3.77 (31)
Experts
Tecnologia basata sull'intelligenza artificiale con ChatGPT Turbo Infinity EA è un Expert Advisor di trading avanzato progettato per GBPUSD e XAUUSD. Si concentra su sicurezza, rendimenti costanti e redditività infinita. A differenza di molti altri EA, che si basano su strategie ad alto rischio come martingala o trading a griglia. Infinity EA impiega una strategia di scalping disciplinata e redditizia basata su reti neurali integrate su apprendimento automatico, tecnologia basata su intelligenz
EA Legendary Scalper MT4
Ruslan Pishun
Experts
Imagine that you have an experienced trader who monitors the market every day, waits for the price to break through an important level, and instantly opens a deal. That's exactly what this advisor does. He does not guess, but acts only when the market gives a clear signal. Breakdown — and go ahead, with a clear plan for the stop and the goal. The usual breakdown advisor may be wrong. And ours thinks. It uses a neural network that analyzes hundreds of parameters before each entry: not just "has t
Blox
Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
5 (2)
Experts
Una delle strategie di trading automatizzato più potenti del 2025 Abbiamo trasformato una delle strategie di trading manuale più efficaci del 2025 in un Expert Advisor completamente automatizzato , basato su TMA (Triangular Moving Average) e logica CG . È disponibile solo un’ultima copia al prezzo di 550 $. Successivamente il prezzo salirà a 650 $ e 750 $, con un prezzo finale di 1200 $. Segnale live >>>>> https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347208   Clicca Questo EA è progettato per fornire entrat
Gold King AI MT4
Rodrigo Arana Garcia
5 (1)
Experts
Sono rimaste solo 1/5 copie a questo prezzo ---> Prezzo successivo 250$ // Versione MT5 Gold King AI è stato creato utilizzando TensorTrade, un framework Python open source progettato specificamente per costruire, addestrare, valutare e implementare algoritmi di trading robusti utilizzando l'apprendimento rinforzato. L'algoritmo opera durante la sessione di trading di New York. Dopo aver analizzato il mercato per un paio d'ore per identificare le aree di interesse, inserisce ordini in sospeso c
Goldzilla Scalping
Gun Gun Gunawan
1 (1)
Experts
Goldzilla Scalping M1 Check My portofolio MQL5 Algo Trading Community https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2351914 Professional Gold (XAUUSD) Scalping Expert Advisor Goldzilla Scalping M1 is a fully automated Expert Advisor (EA) designed specifically for Gold (XAUUSD) trading using a scalping strategy on the M1 timeframe . This EA is built to capture short-term price movements in the highly volatile gold market while maintaining strict risk control and trade discipline . Precision Scalping on M1 Opt
XAU Flux MT4
Burak Baltaci
Experts
XAU FLUX - Expert Advisor professionale per lo scalping sull'oro XAU FLUX è un robot di trading professionale progettato per un trading veloce e disciplinato sul mercato dell'oro. È stato sviluppato per i trader che mirano a ottenere profitti costanti dai piccoli movimenti di prezzo giornalieri. Caratteristiche principali: XAU FLUX utilizza un sistema di scalping avanzato che opera sui timeframe M1 e M5 per valutare le micro opportunità presenti sul mercato. L'EA analizza continuamente le condi
ORIX mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
5 (1)
Experts
ORIX System —  è un sistema di trading algoritmico sviluppato e ottimizzato specificamente per la coppia di valute GBPUSD sul timeframe M5, basato su un’analisi approfondita della struttura di mercato e del comportamento del prezzo. L’Expert Advisor non utilizza segnali di indicatori standard e non opera tramite modelli semplificati. Il cuore del sistema è una logica proprietaria di determinazione del contesto di mercato, costruita sui principi di impulso, pausa, liquidità e reazione del prezzo.
Fundamental Trader
Sara Sabaghi
4.82 (17)
Experts
Ziwox Fundamental Trader Ziwox Fundamental trader è un assistente commerciale che aiuta i trader dei mercati finanziari a prendere decisioni intelligenti informate dai dati informativi di EA. Questo EA utilizza fonti online per catturare tutte le informazioni necessarie come la distorsione fondamentale delle valute, il sentimento del rapporto dei trader al dettaglio in tempo reale su una coppia, le previsioni di banche e istituti, i dati del rapporto COT e altri dati in un pannello EA complesso
Gann Gold EA MT4
Elif Kaya
5 (2)
Experts
Live signal   (245% Profit in one month - Deposit 340$ profit 1080$) - Final real price is 999$ - Discount and price is 199$,  Price will be increased after 2 purchases. Welcome, Gold GANN Expert opens automatically trade with Highly profit, Fixed small Stop loss. After purchase, You will receive one more EA for Free! Contact me for this BONUS! (BUY 1, GET 1 FREE) - Lifetime update free No Martingale, No Grid, No Scam I am focused on help my clients, not just earn. The Gann Gold
Ninja Forex EA
Samir Arman
Experts
Hello all The expert works on technical levels with some indicators for entering deals It works in reverse If the general shape is bullish, selling is entered with the suspension of a pending deal If the trend is down, buy is entered with a pending deal suspended Watching the video shows you how it works How the expert works It is placed on the three currency pairs GBPUSD GBPJPY GBP AUD parameters: Lot1: Manual Lot Size Auto_Lot: Set true to automatically calculate optimal Lot Size based on ri
Altri dall’autore
MT5 Local Trade Copier Pro
Biswarup Banerjee
2 (1)
Utilità
MT5 Local Trade Copier Pro è un Expert Advisor per MetaTrader 5 progettato per copiare operazioni da un conto MT5 di origine a più conti MT5 o MT4 sullo stesso PC. Questo strumento è ideale per replicare operazioni su conti di clienti o portafogli con parametri personalizzabili, inclusi dimensioni dei lotti, stop-loss/take-profit e opzioni di copia inversa. Semplifica la gestione delle operazioni senza eseguirle in base alla logica di mercato, offrendo una sincronizzazione flessibile per diverse
MT4 Local Trade Copier Pro
Biswarup Banerjee
3.58 (12)
Utilità
MT4 Local Trade Copier Pro è un Expert Advisor per MetaTrader 4 progettato per copiare operazioni da un conto MT4 o MT5 di origine a più conti MT4 o MT5 sullo stesso PC. Questo strumento è ideale per replicare operazioni su conti di clienti o portafogli con parametri personalizzabili, inclusi dimensioni dei lotti, stop-loss/take-profit e opzioni di copia inversa. Semplifica la gestione delle operazioni senza eseguirle in base alla logica di mercato, offrendo una sincronizzazione flessibile per d
Super Trend Alert
Biswarup Banerjee
5 (2)
Indicatori
Padroneggia le tendenze di mercato con il SuperTrend Alert MT5, un indicatore potente progettato per fornire segnali precisi di seguito delle tendenze per il trading di forex, azioni, criptovalute e materie prime. Celebrato nelle comunità di trading come Forex Factory e Reddit’s r/Forex, e lodato nelle discussioni su Investopedia e TradingView per la sua robusta rilevazione delle tendenze, questo indicatore è uno strumento essenziale per i trader che cercano punti di ingresso e uscita affidabili
FREE
Grid Trade Manager MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
4 (2)
Utilità
Ottimizza la tua strategia di grid trading con il Grid Trade Manager MT5, un EA utilitario gratuito versatile progettato per automatizzare il placement e la gestione di ordini grid, ispirato all'approccio grid trading testato dal tempo popularizzato negli 2000 dalle comunità forex per la sua capacità di profiter dalle oscillazioni di mercato in condizioni ranging. Adottato da migliaia di trader su piattaforme come MQL5 e Forex Factory per i suoi robusti controlli di rischio e customizzazione, qu
FREE
Brilliant Reversals Alert MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
5 (1)
Indicatori
Eleva la tua strategia di trading con l' Brilliant Reversal Indicator MT5 , un indicatore all'avanguardia che sfrutta la regressione kernel non parametrica per fornire un'analisi delle tendenze fluida e adattiva. Ispirato allo stimatore Nadaraya-Watson, questo strumento applica lo smoothing kernel gaussiano ai dati di prezzo, creando envelope dinamiche che si adattano alla volatilità del mercato senza il ritardo eccessivo delle medie mobili tradizionali. Largamente acclamato su piattaforme come
Hedge Trade Manager MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
5 (1)
Utilità
Potenzia la tua strategia di hedging con il Hedge Trade Manager MT5, un sofisticato Expert Advisor (EA) progettato per automatizzare le operazioni di hedging per contrastare movimenti di prezzo avversi, basato su tecniche di hedging rese popolari negli anni 2010 dai broker forex che consentivano posizioni opposte per bloccare profitti o limitare perdite durante trend incerti. Molto apprezzato su MQL5 e forum di trading come Forex Factory e Reddit’s r/Forex per le sue configurazioni flessibili e
FREE
RSI strategy EA MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
4.5 (2)
Experts
RSI Strategy EA MT5 è uno strumento di trading automatizzato avanzato progettato per MetaTrader 5, che sfrutta l’indicatore dell’Indice di Forza Relativa (RSI) per automatizzare le entrate e le uscite delle operazioni basate su condizioni di ipercomprato e ipervenduto. L’EA supporta configurazioni di trading inverso all’interno di queste zone, offrendo un approccio versatile alla gestione delle operazioni. Ampiamente testato, fornisce metodi di ingresso precisi, regole di uscita flessibili e un
Nadaraya Watson Envelop Alert
Biswarup Banerjee
4.67 (3)
Indicatori
Eleva la tua strategia di trading con l' Nadaraya Watson Envelope Alert MT5 , un indicatore all'avanguardia che sfrutta la regressione kernel non parametrica per fornire un'analisi delle tendenze fluida e adattiva. Ispirato allo stimatore Nadaraya-Watson, questo strumento applica lo smoothing kernel gaussiano ai dati di prezzo, creando envelope dinamiche che si adattano alla volatilità del mercato senza il ritardo eccessivo delle medie mobili tradizionali. Largamente acclamato su piattaforme com
Higher High and Lows
Biswarup Banerjee
Indicatori
Migliora il tuo trading di price action con l'indicatore Higher Highs and Lows MT4, uno strumento robusto che sfrutta l'analisi frattale per individuare punti di swing chiave e identificare pattern che definiscono il trend come Higher Highs (HH), Lower Highs (LH), Lower Lows (LL) e Higher Lows (HL) per insight chiari sulla direzione del mercato. Tratto dai principi fondamentali di price action radicati nella Teoria di Dow dei primi del 1900 e popolari nel trading moderno da esperti come Al Brook
FREE
SuperTrend Alert
Biswarup Banerjee
Indicatori
Padroneggia le tendenze di mercato con il SuperTrend Alert MT4, un indicatore potente progettato per fornire segnali precisi di seguito delle tendenze per il trading di forex, azioni, criptovalute e materie prime. Celebrato nelle comunità di trading come Forex Factory e Reddit’s r/Forex, e lodato nelle discussioni su Investopedia e TradingView per la sua robusta rilevazione delle tendenze, questo indicatore è uno strumento essenziale per i trader che cercano punti di ingresso e uscita affidabili
FREE
Inventory Retracement Bar
Biswarup Banerjee
Indicatori
Enhance your trend-following strategy with   UCS_RH_IRB (Rob Hoffman Inventory Retracement Bar) MT5 , a precision indicator identifying candles retracing   45% or more   against the prevailing trend—highlighting points   where institutional counter-trend activity typically subsides and the dominant move resumes. Based on Rob Hoffman’s well-known IRB methodology, this indicator offers clear visual confirmations for trend continuation setups after pullbacks, suitable for forex, indices, commoditi
Trailing Stop and Breakeven Manager
Biswarup Banerjee
Utilità
Ottimizza la gestione delle tue operazioni con il Trailing Stop and Breakeven Manager MT5, un robusto Expert Advisor (EA) progettato per automatizzare gli aggiustamenti dei livelli di stop-loss per operazioni aperte manualmente o da altri EA, garantendo la protezione dei profitti e la gestione del rischio. Elogiato nelle comunità di trading come Forex Factory e Reddit’s r/Forex, e messo in evidenza nelle discussioni su Investopedia e nei forum MQL5 per la sua precisione nella gestione dei traili
FREE
Close Manager MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
5 (1)
Utilità
Ottimizza il processo di chiusura delle tue operazioni con il Close Manager MT5, un potente Expert Advisor (EA) progettato per automatizzare le uscite delle operazioni aperte manualmente o da altri EA su MetaTrader 5, offrendo ai trader un controllo preciso sulle strategie di uscita. Molto apprezzato su MQL5, Forex Factory e Reddit’s r/Forex per i suoi criteri di chiusura versatili e personalizzabili, questo EA è un favorito tra scalper, day trader e swing trader in mercati volatili come forex,
FREE
Consecutive Candle Indicator MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
Indicatori
Potenzia le tue capacità di individuazione delle tendenze con il Consecutive Candle Indicator MT5, uno strumento dinamico progettato per identificare sequenze di candele rialziste o ribassiste, offrendo avvisi tempestivi per conferme di tendenza e possibili inversioni nei mercati forex, azionari, criptovalute e materie prime. Celebrato nelle comunità di trading come Forex Factory e Reddit’s r/Forex, oltre che elogiato nelle discussioni su Investopedia e TradingView per la sua capacità di semplif
FREE
Moving Average Crossover EA MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
Experts
Moving Average Strategy EA MT5 è uno strumento di trading automatizzato sofisticato progettato per MetaTrader 5, che sfrutta gli incroci delle medie mobili per catturare le inversioni di tendenza e i potenziali punti di ingresso. Questo consulente esperto offre ai trader una soluzione versatile con impostazioni personalizzabili, garantendo un’esecuzione precisa delle operazioni e una gestione robusta del rischio. Ampiamente testato, fornisce metodi di ingresso efficienti, regole di uscita flessi
Double Top And Bottom Indicator
Biswarup Banerjee
Indicatori
Double top and bottom indicator is a pattern scanning indicator which scans the tops and bottoms using zig zag pattern. When it find price bouncing back from the same point twice after a long trend then it generate arrow signals whenever the last resistance points is broken for double bottom and last support price broken for double top. Unlike other top bottom scanner it does not give only 1 signal. it alerts user when ever the last support /resistance is broker from double top/bottom pattern un
FREE
Day and Week Separator
Biswarup Banerjee
Indicatori
Ottimizza la tua analisi di trading con il Day and Week Separator MT4, uno strumento intuitivo progettato per tracciare linee di separazione giornaliere e settimanali personalizzabili, perfetto per i trader che devono gestire differenze di fuso orario con i loro broker. Molto apprezzato nelle comunità di trading come Forex Factory e Reddit’s r/Forex per la sua semplicità ed efficacia, questo indicatore affronta la sfida comune di allineare i timeframe dei grafici con gli orari locali o specifici
FREE
Account Trailing Stop Manager MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
Utilità
Potenzia la gestione del rischio del tuo portafoglio con l’Account Trailing Stop Manager MT5, un potente Expert Advisor (EA) progettato per tracciare e gestire automaticamente il profitto totale del tuo conto o delle operazioni con un numero magico specifico su MetaTrader 5, chiudendo tutte le operazioni quando il profitto attuale scende sotto l’ultimo picco di profitto. Molto apprezzato su MQL5, Forex Factory e Reddit’s r/Forex per il suo meccanismo dinamico di blocco dei profitti, questo EA è
FREE
Rsi Divergence Pro Indicator
Biswarup Banerjee
Indicatori
RSI DIVERENCE INDICATOR RSI divergence is very powerful pattern which is often used to detect a strong trend reversal. it also indicates the weakening of strong signal. So some traders  want to use it as the exit criteria. This indicator works in all timeframe and send notification, alert or email to the user. It also show the Higher Highs and Lower Low Pattern with its corresponding RSI divergency. This indicator can be used in Expert Advisors as it has accessible buffers List of Inputs ______
FREE
Bollinger Band Strategy EA MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
Experts
Bollinger Band Strategy EA MT5 è uno strumento di trading automatizzato progettato per cogliere opportunità basate sulle condizioni di inversione delle Bande di Bollinger. Esegue operazioni di acquisto quando viene rilevata un’inversione rialzista vicino alla banda inferiore (quando la candela precedente chiude sotto la banda inferiore e la candela attuale chiude sopra, passando da una candela rossa a una verde) e operazioni di vendita per un’inversione ribassista vicino alla banda superiore (sc
Ultimate Trade Panel
Biswarup Banerjee
5 (1)
Utilità
Ultimate Trade Panel MT4 è un potente Expert Advisor per MetaTrader 4, progettato per ottimizzare le attività di trading e aumentare l’efficienza dei trader sulla piattaforma MQL4. Questo strumento semplifica le attività di trading quotidiane con funzionalità user-friendly, fungendo da compagno affidabile per la gestione delle operazioni senza dipendere da una logica di trading specifica. Sviluppato per i trader che cercano un vantaggio competitivo, offre strumenti di automazione e gestione del
Fibonacci Levels Alert
Biswarup Banerjee
5 (1)
Indicatori
The MT4 indicator that we are describing is designed to provide traders with an alert, notification, and email when Fibonacci levels are crossed. The Fibonacci levels are calculated based on the zigzag indicator, which helps to identify potential trend reversals in the market. When the indicator detects that a price has crossed a Fibonacci level, it will trigger an alert and send a notification to the trader's MT4 mobile app. Additionally, the indicator can be configured to send an email to the
FREE
Volume Oscilator Indicator
Biswarup Banerjee
Indicatori
Volume Oscilator is a popular indicator available in trading view which is very popular among traders Definition The Volume Oscillator is an indicator made up of two Moving Averages (MA) surrounding volume, one being fast and the other slow. The slow volume MA value is then subtracted from the value of the fastlow Moving Average. The Volume Oscillator measures volume by analyzing the relationship between the two Moving Averages mentioned. When combined with other indicators it provides a very st
FREE
Pip Movement Alert
Biswarup Banerjee
Indicatori
Rimani al passo con il momentum del mercato con il Pip Movement Alert MT4, un indicatore versatile a più valute progettato per tracciare e avvisare i trader sui movimenti precisi in pip su più simboli, ideale per il trading di forex, azioni, criptovalute e materie prime. Elogiato nelle comunità di trading come Forex Factory e Reddit’s r/Forex, e evidenziato nelle discussioni su Investopedia e TradingView per la sua capacità di rilevare cambiamenti improvvisi del mercato, questo indicatore è indi
FREE
STM Trade Panel
Biswarup Banerjee
Utilità
Semplifica il tuo trading con l’STM Trade Panel MT4, un Expert Advisor (EA) user-friendly progettato per ottimizzare l’esecuzione e la gestione delle operazioni su MetaTrader 4, offrendo il posizionamento degli ordini con un solo clic e la chiusura automatica delle operazioni basata su soglie di profitto e perdita personalizzabili. Molto apprezzato su MQL5, Forex Factory e Reddit’s r/Forex per la sua interfaccia intuitiva e il controllo efficiente delle operazioni, questo EA è uno strumento indi
FREE
Angle Of Price
Biswarup Banerjee
1 (1)
Indicatori
Angle of Price It is a trend following indicator. The idea behind this indicator is very simple. it calculates the angle of certain price type with its N candle back price type. When the price is moving toward upward direction positive angle histograms will be created and vice versa for downward direction. There are couple of price type supported in this indicator. Which is as follows Close Open High Low Median Typical Weighted When combined with other indicators it could be used as a very power
FREE
Risk Management Panel
Biswarup Banerjee
Utilità
Risk Management Panel is unique to tool calculate your risk quickly and place trades based on your account money. There are two options for the user  Account Equity Account Balance Tools like these is specially useful when you have to take a quickly decision about your trade but dont have the time to calculate the risk. It works with magic number. So the advantage is a trade placed by this panel could be manipulated by the other expert advisors as well
FREE
Angle of Averages
Biswarup Banerjee
Indicatori
Eleva le tue decisioni di trading con l' Angle of Moving Average MT4 , un indicatore innovativo che quantifica la pendenza delle medie mobili per offrire intuizioni chiare sulla direzione e il momentum del mercato. Basato sul principio di misurare l'inclinazione angolare delle medie mobili su un numero specifico di barre, questo strumento è diventato un pilastro dell'analisi tecnica dalla sua concettualizzazione nelle comunità di trading intorno al 2010. Ampiamente discusso su forum come Forex
Hedge Range Breakout
Biswarup Banerjee
Experts
Description This Expert Advisor mainly works on range breakout on a particular timeframe. The logic behind the this pretty simple. When a range is formed in any time frame (e.g. the range should be less than 20 pips and there must be atleast 30 candle in that range), this ea will wait for the range to be broken out on any direction. If the range is broken on the upper side it will enter into the buy position and hedge the lower ragne with sell position(Could be martingale multiplied lots). If i
Balanced Martingale
Biswarup Banerjee
Experts
Balance Martingale MT4 è un Expert Advisor per MetaTrader 4 progettato per gestire le operazioni utilizzando una strategia semplice ma efficace di martingala e martingala inversa. Questo strumento regola la dimensione del lotto in base a serie di vincite e perdite, moltiplicando per un moltiplicatore di vincita durante le vincite consecutive e per un moltiplicatore di perdita durante le perdite. Reimposta la dimensione del lotto al valore predefinito quando si passa da cicli di vincita a cicli d
Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione