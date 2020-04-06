Candlestick Patterns Strategy EA MT4

Supercharge your candlestick pattern trading with the Candlestick Pattern EA MT4 — a powerful Expert Advisor that automatically detects 12+ high-probability candlestick patterns and executes trades with multi-layered trend confirmation filters from MA, ADX, RSI, and MACD. This EA combines classic Japanese candlestick analysis (including Bullish/Bearish Engulfing, Pin Bars, Hammers, Shooting Stars, Dojis, Morning/Evening Stars, Three Soldiers/Crows, and more) with modern technical filters to identify confluence zones where patterns align with strong trend direction.

The Candlestick Pattern EA MT4 scans for 12+ candlestick formations and only trades when confirmed by your choice of 4 independent trend filters: Fast/Slow Moving Averages (3 strategies), ADX trend strength (2 strategies), RSI momentum extremes (2 strategies), and MACD directional bias (2 strategies). Each filter supports customizable timeframes, periods, and thresholds for precise strategy tuning. Built with advanced risk management including trailing stops, martingale, grid trading, and hedge capabilities, this EA offers complete control over position sizing, drawdown recovery, and market condition adaptation.

Also available for MT5:  Candlestick Pattern EA MT5

For detailed documentation:General Settings/Input Guide | Indicator Settings/Input Guide | Installation Guide for MQL Products | Updating Purchased MQL Products on MT4/MT5

Key Features

  • 12+ Candlestick Patterns: Bullish/Bearish Engulfing, Pin Bars, Hammers, Shooting Stars, Dojis, Morning/Evening Stars, Three Soldiers/Crows & more.

  • 4 Trend Confirmation Filters: MA (Fast/Slow), ADX, RSI, MACD — each with 2 configurable strategies.

  • Moving Average Filter: 3 strategies (Fast>Slow, Price>Fast MA, Price>Slow MA) with custom timeframes/periods.

  • ADX Trend Strength: Confirms directional bias with customizable level (default 20) and PDI/MDI strategies.

  • RSI Momentum Filter: Extreme levels (auto/manual calculation) with oversold/overbought strategies.

  • MACD Confirmation: Zero-line or signal-line crossover strategies with full parameter control.

  • Advanced Risk Management: Trailing stops, martingale, grid trading, hedging, and dynamic lot sizing.

  • Multi-Timeframe Support: Each filter runs independently on preferred timeframes (M1 to MN1).

  • Complete Customization: Enable/disable individual filters, adjust all periods/levels, and set alert preferences.

  • EA Buffer Integration: Signal outputs for dashboard integration or hybrid strategy development.

The Candlestick Pattern EA MT4 transforms subjective pattern recognition into a systematic, automated trading system with robust trend alignment and professional risk controls. Perfect for traders who want hands-free candlestick trading with institutional-grade filtering and flexible recovery mechanisms.

I would greatly appreciate a positive review if you are happy with your purchase. Please contact me to find a solution if you are not. You can also request a 7-day trial.

Check all my products: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/biswait50/seller
Contact me for support: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/biswait50

#tags candlestick pattern ea mt4 12 patterns engulfing pinbar hammer shooting star doji morning star ma adx rsi macd trailing martingale grid hedge forex crypto


おすすめのプロダクト
Vizzion
Joel Protusada
エキスパート
Vizzion is a fully automated scalping Expert Advisor that can be run successfully using GBPJPY currency pair at H1 timeframe. Very Important This Expert Advisor can not run with any EAs in the same account. As part of the money management plan, it calculates and monitors the Margin Level % and assumes that all open trades are created by it. If you want an Expert Advisor that trades in a daily basis, this EA is not for you because using this requires a patience to wait for a few days or weeks on
ChangePeriod MT4
Kazuya Yamaoka
インディケータ
You can change the time period of the chart at the touch of a button. You can also change multiple charts at the touch of a button. You can also change multiple charts at the touch of a button, saving you the trouble of changing time periods. We are live-streaming the actual operation of the system. https://www.youtube.com/@ganesha_forex We do not guarantee your investment results. Investments should be made at your own risk. We sharll not be liable for any disadvantage or damage caused by th
Stop Loss Take Profit Drawer
Roy Meshulam
インディケータ
Introduction It is common practice for professional trades to hide their stop loss / take profit from their brokers. Either from keeping their strategy to the themselves or from the fear that their broker works against them. Using this indicator, the stop loss / take profit points will be drawn on the product chart using the bid price. So, you can see exactly when the price is hit and close it manually.  Usage Once attached to the chart, the indicator scans the open orders to attach lines for t
Candle Countdown With Alerts
Georgiy Gazaryan
インディケータ
We present you the indicator "Candle closing counter", which will become your indispensable assistant in the world of trading. That’s why knowing when the candle will close can help: If you like to trade using candle patterns, you will know when the candle will be closed. This indicator will allow you to check if a known pattern has formed and if there is a possibility of trading. The indicator will help you to prepare for market opening and market closure. You can set a timer to create a pre
Smart Funded Hft
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.82 (65)
エキスパート
!! 最新バージョン2.05にアップデートして、さらに高速なパフォーマンスを実現してください!! スマートファンデッドHFTは、2024年1月29日の市場オープンで、低ボラティリティにもかかわらず、KORTANA FXの100Kチャレンジを突破しました。 スクリーンショットセクションをチェックしてください。証拠をそこに置きました。 重要：2024年1月29日までのKORTANA FXの暗号支払いに対する40％の独占割引をお見逃しなく。 スマートファンデッドHFT EAでトレーディングの可能性を解き放ちましょう！ VPS不要 / 設定ファイル不要 / プラグアンドプレイを楽しむ 限定時間のプロモーション価格 2024年2月1日に価格が上がります！！ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=56FKxI-noI4 最初の満足なクライアントの結果が添付されています。今日、自分自身でFAST FOREX FUNDINGの50Kチャレンジを突破しました。以下に結果を添付しました)) トレーダーの皆さん、こんにちは、 私のトレーディングの
Daily Candle Predictor
Oleg Rodin
5 (11)
インディケータ
これは、キャンドルの終値を予測する指標です。 このインジケータは、主にD1チャートでの使用を目的としていますが. この指標は、従来の外国為替取引とバイナリオプション取引の両方に適しています。 インジケーターは、スタンドアロンのトレーディングシステムとして使用することも、既存のトレーディングシステムへの追加として機能させることもできます。 このインジケーターは、現在のキャンドルを分析し、キャンドル自体の内部の特定の強度係数と、前のキャンドルのパラメーターを計算します。 したがって、この指標は、市場の動きのさらなる方向性と現在のキャンドルの終値を予測します。 この方法のおかげで、この指標は、短期の日中取引だけでなく、中期および長期の取引にも適しています。 インジケーターを使用すると、市場の状況の分析中にインジケーターが生成する潜在的な信号の数を設定できます。 インジケーターの設定には、このための特別なパラメーターがあります。 また、インジケーターは、チャート上のメッセージの形式で、電子メールで、およびPUSH通知の形式で、新しい信号について通知することができます。 購入後は必ず私に書いて
Blue CARA MT4
Duc Anh Le
エキスパート
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT4 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT5  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic R esponsive A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhapse most popular) Inn
Gyroscopes
Nadiya Mirosh
エキスパート
Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
Happy Scalping Indicator
Leandro Bernardez Camero
インディケータ
このインジケーターは アグレッシブなスキャルピング と バイナリーオプションの速いエントリー のために設計されており、 毎バー でシグナルを生成し、常に何が起こっているかを正確に把握できます。 Happy Scalpingチャンネルに参加する： MQL5 再描画しません ：現在のバーのシグナルは リアルタイム で生成されるため、まだバーが形成されている間に、前のバーの終値に対して価格が上がるか下がるかによってシグナルが変わる可能性があります。 しかし、バーが 閉じる と、シグナルの色は 完全に固定されます 。変更されず、消えず、動かず、 見るものがそのまま残ります。 なぜこのように設計されたのか？ 多くのスキャルパーは、特に価格が ブレイクアウトや急激な動き をする際に、すぐにシグナルを受け取ることを重視しています。そのため、その瞬間に迅速に取引を行い、すぐにピップを獲得することができます。 一方で、バーが閉じた後の 確認を待つ ことを好むトレーダーもおり、その場合でもこのインジケーターを問題なく使用できます。 どちらのアプローチも有効です 。このシステムはどちらのスタイルにも
TelegramSender MT4
Biswarup Banerjee
ユーティリティ
MT4 to Telegram Pro/Copier は、MetaTrader 4向けに設計された強力なエキスパートアドバイザーで、Telegramメッセージングプラットフォームを通じてリアルタイムの取引通知と包括的なレポートを提供することで、トレーディング体験を向上させます。シグナルプロバイダーやトレーナーに最適なこのツールは、アカウント内で手動または他のEAによって行われた取引をコピーし、カスタマイズ可能なアラート、高度な取引管理、ユーザーフレンドリーなパフォーマンスインサイトダッシュボードを提供します。トレーディングロジックに依存せず、購読者とのコミュニケーションを効率化します。 注 ：MT5バージョンはこちらでダウンロードできます： MT4 to Telegram Pro/Copier MT5 MT4のフルバージョンはこちらでダウンロードできます： MT4 to Telegram Pro/Copier MT4 詳細なドキュメントはこちら： 設定と入力ガイド 機能： Telegram APIの簡単な統合：アカウント内の取引活動やドローダウンの制限に関する即時通知をTelegram
Noize Absorption Index MT4
Ekaterina Saltykova
5 (1)
インディケータ
Noize Absorption Index - is the manual trading system that measures the difference of pressure between bears forces and bulls forces. Green line - is a noize free index that showing curent situation. Zero value of index shows totally choppy/flat market.Values above zero level shows how powerfull bullish wave is and values below zero measures bearish forces.Up arrow appears on bearish market when it's ready to reverse, dn arrow appears on weak bullish market, as a result of reverse expectation. S
Robi Auto
Yvan Musatov
エキスパート
Robi Auto Expert Advisor works using sharp tick movements. It goes through the entire history and all currency pairs with one single setting. The more latency your broker has in the amount of the Internet channel, the higher you need to set stop loss, take profit and trailing stop so that the server can process them at the desired price and the lower the trading frequency will be. The uniqueness of the Expert Advisor is that it can be run on any hourly period, on any currency pair and on the se
Auto Open Close Magic RSI
Jurii Kuvshinov
エキスパート
Auto Open Close Magic RSI. Auto Open Close Magic RSI , это Робот открывающий и закрывающий ордера по значениям индикатора ( RSI Magic Kjuta ).   Рекомендуемый период для установок по умолчанию М15. С советником можно загрузить RSI Magic Kjuta или RSI Magic Kjuta trial . Не забыть сделать настройки такие же, как в советнике. Скриншот за прошедшие полгода. С 500$ до 16000$ 3200%. slip=3; Проскальзывание Lots=0.2; Объем step=120; Минимальное расстояние до открытия следующего ордера Magic=123456;
Chart Patterns Analyser
Sami Chebbi
5 (4)
インディケータ
Chart Patterns Detect 15 patterns (Ascending Triangle, Descending Triangle, Rising Wedge, Falling Wedge, Bullish Flag, Bearish Flag, Bullish Rectangle, Bearish Rectangle Symmetrical triangle, Head and Shoulders, Inverted Head and Shoulders, Triple top, Triple Bottom, Double Top, Double Bottom) Use historical data to calculate the probability of each pattern to succeed (possibility to filter notification according to the chance of success) gives graphic indication about the invalidation level and
Project Infinity
Sergey Yarmish
エキスパート
The Infinity Expert Advisor is a scalper. When the resistance and support levels are broken, trades are opened in the direction of the price movement. Open positions are managed by several algorithms based on the current market situation (fixed stop loss and take profit, trailing stop, holding positions in case of trend indication, etc.). Requirements for the broker The EA is sensitive to spread, slippages and execution quality. It is strongly recommended not to use the EA for currencies with s
Set TP and SL by Price
Antonio Franco
エキスパート
Set TP & SL by Price – Auto Order Modifier for MT4 任意の注文に正確なTPおよびSL価格を自動設定 ️ すべての通貨ペアとEAに対応、シンボルまたはマジックナンバーでフィルタリング可能 このエキスパートアドバイザーは、Take Profit（TP）およびStop Loss（SL）を正確な価格で設定できます（例：EURUSDの 1.12345 ）。ポイントやpipsではなく、価格による明確なコントロール。すべての注文、またはチャート/マジックナンバーによってフィルタリングされた注文に適用可能です。 主な機能: 正確な価格でTPとSLを即時変更 全注文、現在のシンボル、または特定のマジックナンバーに適用 ️ 0を使用してTPやSLを削除 グラフに追加するだけで自動的に作動 すべての取引商品と互換性あり こんな人におすすめ: TP/SLを迅速に制御したい裁量トレーダー 出口戦略を変更したいEAユーザー 多くの注文を管理している人 質問や提案はありますか？ コメント欄でお気軽
Owl smart levels
Sergey Ermolov
4.24 (37)
インディケータ
MT5版  |   FAQ Owl Smart Levels Indicator   は、 Bill Williams   の高度なフラクタル、市場の正しい波構造を構築する Valable ZigZag、エントリの正確なレベルをマークする Fibonacci レベルなどの一般的な市場分析ツールを含む 1 つのインジケーター内の完全な取引システムです。 利益を得るために市場と場所に。 戦略の詳細な説明 インジケータを操作するための指示 顧問-取引助手 プライベートユーザーチャット ->購入後に私に書いて、私はプライベートチャットにあなたを追加し、あなたはそこにすべてのボーナスをダウンロードすることができます 力はシンプルさにあります！ Owl Smart Levels   取引システムは非常に使いやすいので、専門家にも、市場を勉強し始めて自分で取引戦略を選択し始めたばかりの人にも適しています。 戦略と指標に秘密の数式や計算方法が隠されているわけではなく、すべての戦略指標は公開されています。 Owl Smart Levels を使用すると、取引を開始するためのシグナルをすばやく確認し、注
Risk Commander
Adisorn Soodkanueng
ユーティリティ
Product Name: Risk Commander: Trade Assistant & Strategy Simulator Risk Commander is more than just a trade panel—it is a complete Manual Trading Ecosystem . It serves two powerful purposes: Live Assistant: Helps you execute trades with speed, precision, and perfect risk management in real-time markets. Training Simulator: Fully compatible with the Strategy Tester (Visual Mode) , allowing you to practice manual trading on historical data without risking a cent. NEW! Built-in Simulator Mode S
Matrixs
Andriy Sydoruk
インディケータ
Matrix is a Forex arrow indicator. Displays signals simply and clearly! The arrows show the direction of the transaction, and are colored accordingly, which can be seen in the screenshots. As you can see, trading with such an indicator is easy. I waited for an arrow to appear in the desired direction - I opened a deal. An arrow formed in the opposite direction - closed the deal. The indicator also displays the lines with the help of which the arrow signals are formed, taking into account the int
Auto Fibo Pro m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
インディケータ
「Auto FIBO Pro」Crypto_Forex インジケーターは、取引の補助ツールとして最適です。 - インジケーターは、フィボナッチ レベルとローカル トレンド ライン (赤色) を自動的に計算してチャート上に配置します。 - フィボナッチ レベルは、価格が反転する可能性のある重要な領域を示します。 - 最も重要なレベルは、23.6%、38.2%、50%、61.8% です。 - リバーサル スキャルピングやゾーン グリッド取引に使用できます。 - Auto FIBO Pro インジケーターを使用して、現在のシステムを改善する機会も多数あります。 - Info Spread Swap Display があり、接続されている外国為替ペアの現在のスプレッドとスワップを表示します。 - ディスプレイには、アカウントの残高、エクイティ、マージンも表示されます。 - Info Spread Swap Display は、チャートのどのコーナーにも配置できます。 0 - 左上コーナー、1 - 右上、2 - 左下、3 - 右下。 高品質のトレーディングロボットとインジケーターをご覧にな
SMC Venom Model BPR
Ivan Butko
インディケータ
SMC Venom Model BPR インジケーターは、スマート マネー (SMC) コンセプトで取引するトレーダー向けのプロフェッショナル ツールです。価格チャート上の 2 つの主要なパターンを自動的に識別します。 FVG   (フェアバリューギャップ) は、3 本のローソク足の組み合わせで、最初のローソク足と 3 番目のローソク足の間にギャップがあります。ボリュームサポートのないレベル間のゾーンを形成し、価格修正につながることがよくあります。 BPR   (バランス価格範囲) は、2 つの FVG パターンの組み合わせで、「ブリッジ」を形成します。これは、価格がボリュームアクティビティの少ない動きで動くときに、ブレイクアウトしてレベルに戻るゾーンで、ローソク足の間にギャップを作成します。 これらのパターンは、大規模な市場プレーヤーと一般参加者の相互作用が発生するチャート上のボリュームと価格動向の分析に基づいて、トレーダーが主要なサポート/レジスタンス レベル、ブレイクアウト ゾーン、エントリ ポイントを識別するのに役立ちます。 インジケーターは、長方形と矢印の形でパターンを視
Magic Filter MTF
Yaroslav Varankin
インディケータ
Magic Filter MTF is perfect for any strategy. you do not need to load the chart with extra indicators like this one indicator will replace all additional filters for you it can also be a great strategy. it combines well with trading at local minima and maximums (resistance levels) multi-timeframe-multi-currency indicator 4 screen system is used 4 rows of arrows UTB indicators adjusted for different periods when two arrows pointing in the same direction on the same timeframe coincide,I t c
Trend Ray
Andriy Sydoruk
インディケータ
The indicator shows the potential trend direction by cyclical-wave dependence. Thus, all the rays of the intersection will be optimal rays, in the direction of which the price is expected to move, taking into account the indicator period. Rays can be used as a direction for potential market movement. But we must not forget that the approach must be comprehensive, the indicator signals require additional information to enter the market.
Sirr Scalper for PipFinite
Bruno Rosa
エキスパート
SIRR Scalper for PipFinite is a robot that has been designed to work with the PipFinite Trend PRO Indicator. It is a dynamic EA that is very active with trades and capital management. The EA can trade the popular symbols EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, USDJPY, USDCAD, AUDUSD, EURGBP, EURCHF, EURJPY, AUDNZD, AUDCAD, EURNZD. Check our   Blogs   where we share news and set files When you buy my robot, you are welcome to drop me a message to discuss the best setup in combination with the set files 2 purchas
BreakEven Line
Chantal Sala
インディケータ
BreakEven Line is a very useful and easy to use indicator. In case of multiple positions opened on the same instrument, the indicator shows the breakeven point where it is possible to close the positions. Its graphic simplicity makes it an unobtrusive and customizable tool. You can enable/disable a line on a chart, so you can make the indicator invisible. Inputs Show cumulative BE (line on/off) Breakeven line color (to change the line color) Breakeven line style Breakeven line width Show short B
Unlimited Binary Options Copier Remote
Vu Trung Kien
ユーティリティ
Unlimited Binary Options Copier Remote is a powerful tool to copy binary options trades remotely between multiple accounts at different locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for signal provider, who want to share his binary options trades with the others globally on his own rules. One provider can copy trades to unlimited receivers and one receiver can get trade from unlimited providers as well. The provider can set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will no
Gold StronGer Mt4
Fabio Fidelis Costa
エキスパート
Discover an automated trading robot specially developed for XAUUSD, designed to operate efficiently without using risky strategies such as Martingale, Averaging, or Grid. This Expert Advisor has been rigorously tested and approved, ensuring stability and consistent results across different market scenarios. Key Features: Advanced and Secure Strategy: The robot uses a combination of technical analysis and price movement algorithms, avoiding risky approaches like Martingale, Grid, or Averaging.
Reversal Monster Mini
Abdulfattah Yahya Mohammed Alhazmi
エキスパート
The Most advanced and comprehensive EA to trade Trend Reversals/Pullbacks It is a very profitable EA, to trade trends breakout, and manage trades, takeprofit, stoploss, move to breakeven, and trailing stop. The   “Reversal Monster EA”   trades Reversal/Pullbacks when the current price of the pair pullback to a predefined horizontal level or trendline on the currency chart. The opening of the position can be immediate after pullback to the drawn trendline or after closing the candle below/above
FREE
Super Reversal Pattern
Parfait Mujinga Ndalika
インディケータ
Super Reversal Pattern Indicator Unlock the power of advanced pattern recognition with our Super Reversal Pattern Indicator. Designed for traders seeking precision and reliability, this indicator identifies one of the most effective reversal patterns in technical analysis, offering a significant edge in your trading strategy. Key Features: Non-Repainting Accuracy: Enjoy the confidence of non-repainting technology. Once a Super Reversal Pattern is detected, it remains static, providing consiste
Angry bull Option Binary
Fabio Oliveira Magalhaes
1 (1)
ユーティリティ
Angry Bull Option Binary   This is a Binary Options robot, which contains 7 strategies, you can backtest it to check what the best strategies are Settings Initial Batch Value Dynamic Investment = If activated it will use an automatic lot according to its capital Balance ($) w/ backtest = Starting balance to backtest PorcRiscoInvestment = It will be the value of % for the automatic lot if it is activated Expiration (in minutes) = It will be the expiration time of orders in Binary Options Magic
このプロダクトを購入した人は以下も購入しています
AI Forex Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.69 (13)
エキスパート
AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing XAUUSD and EURUSD price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial i
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (171)
エキスパート
ご紹介     Quantum Empire EA は 、有名な GBPUSD ペアの取引方法を変革する画期的な MQL5 エキスパート アドバイザーです。 13年以上の取引経験を持つ経験豊富なトレーダーのチームによって開発されました。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Quantum Emperor EAを購入すると、Quantum StarMan が無料で手に入る可能性があります！*** 詳細についてはプライベートでお問い合わせください 検証済み信号:   こちらをクリック MT5バージョン：  ここをクリック 量子EAチャネル:       ここをクリック 10 回購入するごとに価格が 50 ドル上がります。最終価格 1999 ドル 量子皇帝EA       EAは、1つの取引を5つの小さな取引に継続的に分割する独自の戦略を採用していま
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (20)
エキスパート
Vortex - 未来への投資 Vortex Gold EAはメタトレーダープラットフォーム上で金（XAU/USD）を取引するために特別に作られたエキスパートアドバイザーです。独自の指標と作者の秘密のアルゴリズムを用いて構築されたこのEAは、金市場の有益な動きを捉えるように設計された包括的な取引戦略を採用しています。その戦略の主要な構成要素には、CCIやパラボリックインジケーターなどの古典的なインジケーターが含まれており、これらは理想的なエントリーポイントとエグジットポイントを正確に知らせるために連動します。Vortex Gold EAの核心は、高度なニューラルネットワークと機械学習テクノロジーです。これらのアルゴリズムは、過去のデータとリアルタイムのデータの両方を継続的に分析し、EAがより高い精度で進化する市場トレンドに適応し対応することを可能にします。ディープラーニングを活用することで、Vortex Gold EAはパターンを認識し、指標パラメーターを自動的に調整し、時間の経過とともにパフォーマンスを向上させます。Vortex Gold EAは、独自の指標、機械学習、適応可能な取
Quantum King MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (1)
エキスパート
Quantum King EA — あらゆるトレーダーのために洗練されたインテリジェントパワー IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 発売記念特別価格 ライブ信号:       ここをクリック MT5バージョン：   こちらをクリック クォンタムキングチャンネル:       ここをクリック ***Quantum King MT4 を購入すると、Quantum StarMan を無料で入手できます!*** 詳細についてはプライベートでお問い合わせください! ルール   正確さと規律をもって取引を行ってください。 クォンタムキング EA     構造化グリッドの強さと適応型マーチンゲールのインテリジェンスを 1 つのシームレスなシステムに統合しました。M5 上の AUDCAD 用に設計されており、安定した制御された成長を望む初心者とプロフェッショナルの両
Jesko
Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
エキスパート
Jesko EA – Jesko は、 長年にわたり検証され最適化された戦略 に基づいて構築された特別なエキスパートアドバイザー（EA）です。 すでに 実際の口座でテストされており 、一貫して 利益性と低リスク を示しています。 今回、ついに一般公開することにしました。 Signal live    ライブアカウントの4ヶ月  簡単インストール  すべてのブローカーで利用可能（ECN口座推奨）  最低入金額: 100 USD  24時間365日サポート  Jesko を一度購入すると、他の製品を無料で入手可能！ 1,5年前 バックテスト用: チャートに INCORRECT が表示されないようにしてください。 表示された場合は、設定を変更する必要があります。 オプションは True/False のみです — チャートに緑の OK が表示されるまで調整してください。これは問題ないことを意味します 入力パラメータの説明 基本設定 AccountType – 口座タイプの選択 (Normal / ECN / その他)。 RiskMode – リスク管理モードの選択 (低 / 中 / 高)。 ロ
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.6 (20)
エキスパート
Aura Black Edition は、GOLD のみを取引するように設計された完全自動化 EA です。エキスパートは、2011 年から 2020 年の期間に XAUUSD で安定した結果を示しました。危険な資金管理方法は使用されていません。マーチンゲール、グリッド、スキャルプも使用されていません。あらゆるブローカーの条件に適しています。多層パーセプトロンでトレーニングされた EA ニューラル ネットワーク (MLP) は、フィードフォワード人工ニューラル ネットワーク (ANN) のクラスです。MLP という用語は、曖昧に使用され、フィードフォワード ANN に緩く使用される場合もあれば、複数のパーセプトロン層 (しきい値アクティベーション付き) で構成されるネットワークを厳密に指す場合もあります。多層パーセプトロンは、特に単一の隠し層がある場合、口語的に「バニラ」ニューラル ネットワークと呼ばれることがあります。MLP は、入力層、隠し層、出力層の少なくとも 3 つのノード層で構成されます。入力ノードを除き、各ノードは非線形アクティベーション関数を使用するニューロンです。MLP
Goldex AI
Mateo Perez Perez
4.29 (28)
エキスパート
Goldex AI：今日の成功は明日の果実となる 期間限定の超割引！ 値上げ前の最後の2枚が299USドル。 ライブシグナル > IC Markets Real: Goldex AI 高リスクセット マニュアルと設定ファイル：マニュアルと設定ファイルを受け取るには、購入後にご連絡ください。 価格： 開始価格は899ドルで、10回販売されるごとに199ドル上がります。 コピー可能数：2 Goldex AI - ニューラルネットワーク、トレンド、プライスアクションを備えた高度なトレーディングロボット。 Goldex AIは、金のサポートとレジスタンスをブレイクするプライスアクションを利用する高性能取引ロボットで、市場のニューヨークセッションの動きを最大限に利用することで、可能な限り高い利益を得ることができます。 このロボットは、インテリジェント・リカバリーと呼ばれる戦略を持っており、損失が発生した後、その可能性のある損失を短期間で回復するために、より大きなロットをオープンします。 Goldex AIにはスマート・ニュース・フィルターが内蔵されており、中程度のインパクトのニュースがない
EA Gold Stuff
Vasiliy Strukov
4.73 (1071)
エキスパート
EA Gold Stuffは、金取引のために特別に設計されたExpert Advisorです。 この作業は、ゴールドスタッフインジケーターを使用した注文の開始に基づいているため、アドバイザーはトレンドに従うことを意味する"トレンドフォロー"戦略に従って動作します。 重要！ 指示とボーナスを得るために購入後すぐに私に連絡してください！ トレンド スキャナーの強力なサポートを利用して、無料のインジケーターを入手し、プライバシーを守ります。あーみー！   リアルタイムの結果はここで見ることができます パラメータ 新しいシリーズを開く-新しいシリーズの注文の開始をオン/オフします。 開始ロット-開始ロット。 トレードバイ-Expert Advisorが購入できるようにします。 トレード売り-Expert Advisorが売ることを許可します。 ヘッジを使用する-機能が有効になっている場合、アドバイザーは買いと売りの両方の方向を取引し、機能が無効になっている場合、アドバイザーは一方向 マネー Manadgementを使用-オン/自動ロット計算の使用をオフにします。 オートロットオー
Golden Mirage mt4
Michela Russo
5 (2)
エキスパート
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
Gold Emperor EA
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
2 (1)
エキスパート
Gold Emperor EA MT4 Expert Advisor the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller  Gold Emperor EA is an automated trading advisor (expert) designed specifically for gold trading (XAU/USD) on the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform. It is designed to maximize profits and minimize risks when trading this volatile asset.   Key Features:   Gold Specialization: The EA is designed to take into account the specific characteristics of gold price movement,
EA Game Changer
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (3)
エキスパート
Game Change EAは、Game Changerインジケーターをベースにしたトレンドフォロー型の取引システムです。赤いドットが形成されると自動的に売り、トレンドの終了を示す黄色のXが表示されるまで売り方向に進みます。買い取引にも同じロジックが適用されます。青いドットが表示されるとEAは買いを開始し、黄色のXが検出されるとすぐに買いサイクルを終了します。 このEAはあらゆる通貨ペアとあらゆる時間枠に適していますが、M15時間枠のxauusdなどの強いトレンド銘柄で特に優れたパフォーマンスを発揮します。 リアルタイムの結果はここで確認できます。 個人ボーナスを獲得するには、購入後すぐにご連絡ください。 設定・マニュアルはこちら   設定 Open new series – true/false - 新たな一連の注文の始まり。 Trade Buy - EAが購入できるようにする Trade Sell -  EAの販売を許可する Support manual orders – true/false – EAが手動注文を制御できるようにする Use hedge - EAが買いと売りの両方
Trend AI EA
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.86 (42)
エキスパート
Trend Ai EAは、Trend Aiインジケーターと連携して動作するように設計されており、トレンド識別と実用的なエントリーポイント、そして反転アラートを組み合わせることで独自の市場分析を行い、インジケーターのすべてのシグナルを完全自動で処理します。EAには、完全に調整可能な多数の外部パラメーターが含まれており、トレーダーは好みに合わせてエキスパートをカスタマイズできます。 緑のドットが表示されるとすぐに、EAは買い注文をエントリーします。上昇トレンドが青い矢印で確認されると、EAは次のローソク足で買い注文をエントリーします。市場が反転した場合、EAはグリッドとマーチンゲール戦略で一連の取引を管理します。反対のシグナルが現れ、チャートに赤いドットが表示された場合、EAは売り注文をエントリーし、赤い矢印が続くとすぐに、EAは次のローソク足で売り注文をエントリーし、グリッドとマーチンゲール戦略で一連の取引を管理します。 通貨ペアと時間枠： このEAは、上場されているすべての資産、先物、株式、外国為替、コモディティ、暗号通貨、指数で使用できます。xauusd、eurusd、gbpu
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.32 (38)
エキスパート
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
The Golden Way
Lin Lin Ma
エキスパート
The Golden Way は MT4 プラットフォーム向けの自動取引ソフトウェアです。同ソフトは総合的なハイブリッド戦略を採用し、複数のサブストラテジーが連携して機能することで、金（XAUUSD）市場における買い（ロング）と売り（ショート）の機会を正確に捉え、様々な市場環境下でタイミング良く取引を把握するお手伝いをします。成熟した取引ロジックに基づき、金市場でのプロフェッショナルかつ効率的な取引操作を実現します。 設定情報 通貨ペア：XAUUSD 時間軸：M5 タイムフレーム 初期預け金：500USD 以上を推奨 レバレッジ：1:100 ～ 1:1000 アカウント：高パフォーマンスでスプレッドの低い任意のアカウント 正確にバックテストを行う方法 最低 500USD の預け金を選択します。 M5 タイムフレームを選択し、任意の日付範囲を設定し、「各ティック（Every Tick）」を選択します。 指定された範囲内でご自身に適したレバレッジを選択します。 「テスト開始」をクリックします。 ご使用方法 製品購入後、速やかに MQL5 フォーラムでお問い合わせください — 設定をお手伝
Advanced Multi Scalping EA m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
5 (1)
エキスパート
ADVANCED MULTI SCALPING EA - 完全に自動化されたマルチペア取引システム - 非常に安全で着実に成長しています。 この収益性の高いスキャルピング EA は、現在市場で最も安定したシステムの 1 つです - 1 か月あたり約 70 ～ 100 回の取引が必要です。 テストと取引用のEA設定ファイルをダウンロードしてください: USDCHF Set_file GBPCHF Set_file GBPCAD Set_file GBPAUD Set_file EURCHF Set_file EURCAD Set_file EURAUD Set_file AUDCAD Set_file EA の機能: - 追加のスプレッド設定。 - 調整可能なボラティリティ適応ストップロス。 - ロング/ショートの SWAP 表示。 - 固定 SL オプション。 - システムは安全で、グリッドやマーチンゲールなどの危険な方法は使用していません。各注文には、アカウント保護用の独自の SL があります。 - この EA は非常にユーザーフレンドリーで、Forex のプロと初心者の両方が
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.58 (31)
エキスパート
プロップしっかり準備完了!   (   SETFILEをダウンロード ) ローンチプロモーション: 現在の価格で残りわずかです！ 最終価格: 990ドル EA を 1 つ無料で入手 (2 取引アカウント用) -> 購入後に連絡してください Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal ゴールドリーパーへようこそ！ 非常に成功した Goldtrade Pro を基にして構築されたこの EA は、複数の時間枠で同時に実行できるように設計されており、取引頻度を非常に保守的なものから非常に不安定なものまで設定するオプションがあります。 EA は複数の確認アルゴリズムを使用して最適なエントリー価格を見つけ、内部で複数の戦略を実行して取引のリスクを分散します。 すべての取引にはストップロスとテイクプロフィットがありますが、リスクを最小限に抑え、各取引の可能性を最大化するために、トレーリングストップロスとトレーリングテイプロフィットも使用します。 このシステムは、重要なサポート
Bazooka EA
Davit Beridze
エキスパート
Bazooka EA ― MT4用トレンド＆モメンタム型エキスパートアドバイザー デフォルト設定は、 GOLD M5 （Open Pricesモード）にて、2024年初頭から現在までの期間でEAのバックテストを行うように調整されています。他の時間足（タイムフレーム）に最適な設定については、コメント欄をご確認ください。 Bazooka EA は、 MetaTrader 4 向けの完全自動売買エキスパートアドバイザーで、 トレンド確認 と モメンタムフィルター を組み合わせることで、方向性のある市場の動きを取引するよう設計されています。 本EAは、制御されたエントリーと規律ある決済に重点を置き、過度な取引や高リスクなポジション管理手法を使用しません。 Bazooka EA は、明確なルールに基づいた戦略と、調整可能なリスク管理を重視するトレーダーに適しています。 戦略概要 Bazooka EA は、以下のテクニカル要素を組み合わせて市場を分析します。 移動平均線（Moving Average） によるトレンド方向の判定 RSI を用いたモメンタム確認 注文実行前の厳格な取引条件チェック ト
Javier Gold Scalper V2
Felipe Jose Costa Pereira
5 (3)
エキスパート
Javier Gold Scalper：あなたのそばにある最先端テクノロジー！ マニュアルと設定ファイル：購入後にご連絡いただければ、マニュアルと設定ファイルをお渡しします 価格：販売されたライセンス数に応じて価格が上がります 残りのコピー数：5 金は金融市場でもっともボラティリティの高い資産の一つであり、取引には高度な正確性、慎重な分析、そして非常に効果的なリスク管理が必要です。 Javier Gold Scalper は、これらの柱を統合するために開発された強力で洗練されたシステムであり、金市場での取引を最適化することを目的としています。最先端のテクノロジーと高度な戦略を駆使して、Golden Scalperは初心者からプロのトレーダーまで対応し、このダイナミックな市場における課題を安全に乗り越え、チャンスを活かすサポートをします。Golden Scalperを使えば、金の特性に対応した信頼性の高いツールを手に入れることができます。 シンボル XAUUSD（金） 時間足 M30 PropFirm 対応済み 資金 最低 $1000 ブローカー どのブローカーでも可 口座タイプ ど
Theranto v3
Hossein Davarynejad
エキスパート
//////  THEHRANTO V3  /////// ****  Important ****** This robot is equipped with a professional News Filter. During backtests, all important economic events are detected and trades are filtered before and after high-impact news. While backtests show reduced risk during news releases, the best way to verify real performance is through live signals       https://www.nxfx.ca/                                                                                                                         
Capybara
Sergey Kasirenko
4.71 (52)
エキスパート
Capybara EA は、ハマ指標に基づく高度な自動トレンド追跡システムです。 市場が弱気になってインジケーターが赤に変わった場合、EA は売ります。市場が強気になってインジケーターが青に変わった場合、EA は買います。 EA は上昇トレンドと下降トレンドの始まりを正確に検出でき、TP に達するまでオープン取引をマーチンゲール/グリッド スタイルで制御します。 推奨ペア: eurusd などのすべての主要なペア。オードゥスド; gbpusd; nzdusd と audcad のようなマイナーなペアも。 NZDCAD; m15 タイムフレームの xauusd を含む eurnzd および eurcad。 開始時間 – EA の開始時間 開始分 – EA の開始分 終了時間 – EA の終了時間 終了分 – EA の終了分 ロット – 取引を開始する最初のロット 可変ロットの使用 – True/False – 資金管理を使用する True/False 0.01 ロットごとのフリー マージン – 0.01 ロットごとのフリー マージン 乗算 – 1.5 などの乗数 最大ロット – 許可され
The Infinity EA MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
3.77 (31)
エキスパート
ChatGPT TurboによるAI駆動テクノロジー Infinity EA は、GBPUSD および XAUUSD 向けに設計された高度な取引エキスパート アドバイザーです。安全性、一貫したリターン、無限の収益性に重点を置いています。マーチンゲールやグリッド取引などの高リスク戦略に依存する他の多くの EA とは異なり、Infinity EA は、機械学習に組み込まれたニューラル ネットワーク、ChatGPT の最新バージョンによって提供されるデータ分析 AI ベースのテクノロジーに基づく、規律ある収益性の高いスキャルピング戦略を採用し、全体的な取引体験を卓越したものにします。 6,000 人を超えるメンバーが参加する MQL5 コミュニティ に参加して、他のトレーダーとつながりましょう。最新の製品アップデート、ヒント、独占コンテンツを常に入手しましょう。 MT5バージョン Infinity EAの設定方法 特徴 Infinity EA は AI 主導のスキャルピング戦略を活用します。 EA はリアルタイムのデータ分析のために ChatGPT-4 Turbo と統合されています。 I
EA Legendary Scalper MT4
Ruslan Pishun
エキスパート
Imagine that you have an experienced trader who monitors the market every day, waits for the price to break through an important level, and instantly opens a deal. That's exactly what this advisor does. He does not guess, but acts only when the market gives a clear signal. Breakdown — and go ahead, with a clear plan for the stop and the goal. The usual breakdown advisor may be wrong. And ours thinks. It uses a neural network that analyzes hundreds of parameters before each entry: not just "has t
Blox
Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
5 (2)
エキスパート
2025年を代表する最強クラスの自動売買戦 略の一つ 私たちは、2025年における最も強力な裁量トレード戦略の一つを、 TMA（トライアングル移動平均）とCGロジック に基づいた **完全自動化エキスパートアドバイザー（EA）**へと変換しました。 550ドルで購入できるのは残り1本のみです。その後、価格は650ドル、750ドルへと上がり、最終価格は1200ドルになります ライブシグナル >>>>>  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347208   クリック 本EAは、 高精度なエントリー、スマートな指値注文、厳格なリスク管理 を目的として設計されており、 **すべてのFX通貨ペアおよびゴールド（XAUUSD）**に対応しています。 最適なパフォーマンスを得るため、 スプレッドが10ポイント未満のECN口座 での使用を推奨します。 これにより、正確な注文執行と最小限のスリッページが実現されます。 チャートに適用し、リスクに応じて設定を調整するだけで、 プロレベルの自動売買を体験できます。  主な特徴 **全てのFX通貨ペアおよびゴールド（XAUUS
Gold King AI MT4
Rodrigo Arana Garcia
5 (1)
エキスパート
この価格での在庫は残り 1/5 点のみ ---> 次回の価格 250$ // MT5バージョン Gold King AIは、強化学習を活用して堅牢な取引アルゴリズムの構築、トレーニング、評価、展開に特化したオープンソースのPythonフレームワーク「TensorTrade」を使用して作成されました。 このアルゴリズムはニューヨーク取引セッション中に動作します。市場を数時間分析して注目すべき領域を特定した後、価格が到達した際に実行される待機注文を配置します。これにより、利益を確定するためのトレーリングプロフィットが迅速に活性化されます。また、損失が発生した後に活性化される「スマートリカバリー」という第2の戦略も備えています。この戦略では、損失の一部を補填するためにやや大きな注文を実行します。 ご注意ください：ニューラルネットワークは、AIを最新状態に保つため、4～5ヶ月ごとに最新の歴史的データを使用してトレーニングされます。 このロボットは、マーチンゲールやヘッジングのような有害なリスク管理手法を使用しません。代わりに、すべての取引はトレーリングテイクプロフィットとストップロスで保護さ
Goldzilla Scalping
Gun Gun Gunawan
1 (1)
エキスパート
Goldzilla Scalping M1 Check My portofolio MQL5 Algo Trading Community https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2351914 Professional Gold (XAUUSD) Scalping Expert Advisor Goldzilla Scalping M1 is a fully automated Expert Advisor (EA) designed specifically for Gold (XAUUSD) trading using a scalping strategy on the M1 timeframe . This EA is built to capture short-term price movements in the highly volatile gold market while maintaining strict risk control and trade discipline . Precision Scalping on M1 Opt
XAU Flux MT4
Burak Baltaci
エキスパート
XAU FLUX - プロフェッショナル金スキャルピング専門アドバイザー XAU FLUXは、金市場における迅速かつ規律ある取引のために設計されたプロフェッショナルな取引ロボットです。日々の小さな価格変動から安定した利益を得ようとするトレーダー向けに開発されています。 主な特徴: XAU FLUXは、M1およびM5時間足で動作する高度なスキャルピングシステムを採用し、市場における微細な機会を評価します。EAは市場状況を継続的に分析し、適切なエントリーポイントを特定して自動的に取引を開始します。 リスク管理と資本保護: EAはダイナミックなトレーリングストップ機構で全てのオープンポジションを保護します。これにより、不利な相場変動時の損失を最小限に抑えつつ利益を確保します。スプレッド制御とボラティリティフィルターにより、適切な市場条件下でのみ取引が実行されます。 口座成長の可能性: XAU FLUXは少額ロットから始め、口座を着実に成長させるのに最適です。日々の小さな利益を積み重ねることで持続可能な長期リターンを目指します。口座の安全性を優先し、攻撃的なマーチンゲールやグリッドシステ
ORIX mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
5 (1)
エキスパート
ORIX System —  は、GBPUSD 通貨ペアの M5 タイムフレーム向けに特別に開発・最適化されたアルゴリズム取引システムであり、市場構造および価格行動の深い分析に基づいています。本エキスパートアドバイザーは、標準的なインジケーターシグナルを使用せず、単純化された取引テンプレートでの取引も行いません。本システムの中核には、インパルス、ポーズ（停滞）、流動性、価格反応の原則に基づいて構築された独自の市場コンテキスト判定ロジックがあります。アルゴリズムはリアルタイムで継続的に市場を分析し、市場構造の主要な要素を特定した上で、単一の条件ではなく複数要因の総合判断に基づいて取引判断を行います。 Live Signal 市場構造の分析  —  ORIX System は以下の市場要素を自動的に追跡・評価します：強力かつ重要な価格レベル；市場の均衡ゾーンおよび価格バランスゾーン；流動性の集中領域；注文および出来高の集積ゾーン；大口および機関投資家の活動；市場圧力が高まるゾーン；インパルスの枯渇および動きの減速が見られる領域；価格反応ゾーン；重要な市場構造要素。検出されたすべてのゾーン
Fundamental Trader
Sara Sabaghi
4.82 (17)
エキスパート
Ziwoxファンダメンタルトレーダー Ziwox Fundamental Traderは、金融市場のトレーダーがEA情報データに基づいて賢明な意思決定を行うのを支援するトレーディングアシスタントです。 このEAは、オンラインソースを使用して、通貨の基本的なバイアス、ペアでのリアルタイム小売業者比率の感情、銀行と機関の予測、COTレポートデータ、および複雑なEAパネル内の他のデータなどの必要なすべての情報を取得します。 簡単に言えば、それは統合された外国為替データソースと情報であり、手動トレーダーがより良い意思決定を行うのに役立ちます。 これに加えて、これは完全な基本的なロボット取引であり、通貨の基本的なバイアスと技術データに基づいて、これらのデータを使用してペアで自動的に取引します EAコンポーネント： 取引に必要なすべての情報は、データパネルに統合された一連の外国為替データストリームコンポーネントとしてここに収集されます。 各コンポーネントは、トレーダーが意思決定を行うのに役立つトレーディングエイドインジケーターまたは説明的な市場レポートとして個別に機能します。 これらのコ
Gann Gold EA MT4
Elif Kaya
5 (2)
エキスパート
Live signal   (245% Profit in one month - Deposit 340$ profit 1080$) - Final real price is 999$ - Discount and price is 199$,  Price will be increased after 2 purchases. Welcome, Gold GANN Expert opens automatically trade with Highly profit, Fixed small Stop loss. After purchase, You will receive one more EA for Free! Contact me for this BONUS! (BUY 1, GET 1 FREE) - Lifetime update free No Martingale, No Grid, No Scam I am focused on help my clients, not just earn. The Gann Gold
Ninja Forex EA
Samir Arman
エキスパート
Hello all The expert works on technical levels with some indicators for entering deals It works in reverse If the general shape is bullish, selling is entered with the suspension of a pending deal If the trend is down, buy is entered with a pending deal suspended Watching the video shows you how it works How the expert works It is placed on the three currency pairs GBPUSD GBPJPY GBP AUD parameters: Lot1: Manual Lot Size Auto_Lot: Set true to automatically calculate optimal Lot Size based on ri
作者のその他のプロダクト
MT5 Local Trade Copier Pro
Biswarup Banerjee
2 (1)
ユーティリティ
MT5 Local Trade Copier Pro は、MetaTrader 5向けに設計されたエキスパートアドバイザーで、ソースMT5アカウントから同一PC上の複数のMT5またはMT4アカウントに取引をコピーします。このユーティリティは、クライアントアカウントやポートフォリオに取引を複製するのに最適で、ロットサイズ、ストップロス/テイクプロフィット、逆コピーオプションなど、カスタマイズ可能なパラメータを備えています。市場ロジックに基づく取引実行を行わず、柔軟な同期を提供し、多様なトレーディングニーズに対応します。 注 ：MT5 Local Trade Copier Proのデモ版をデモアカウントでダウンロードしてテストしてください。 こちら 。 MT4バージョンはこちらでダウンロードできます： MT5 Local Trade Copier Pro MT4 詳細なドキュメントはこちら： 完全なユーザーガイドと入力設定 機能： 宛先アカウントでのロットサイズのカスタマイズ、比例コピー対応（例：分数乗数：ソースロット0.2、乗数0.5、宛先ロット0.1）。 宛先アカウントでのストップロス
MT4 Local Trade Copier Pro
Biswarup Banerjee
3.58 (12)
ユーティリティ
MT4 Local Trade Copier Pro は、MetaTrader 4向けに設計されたエキスパートアドバイザーで、ソースMT4またはMT5アカウントから同一PC上の複数のMT4またはMT5アカウントに取引をコピーします。このユーティリティは、クライアントアカウントやポートフォリオに取引を複製するのに最適で、ロットサイズ、ストップロス/テイクプロフィット、逆コピーオプションなど、カスタマイズ可能なパラメータを備えています。市場ロジックに基づく取引実行を行わず、柔軟な同期を提供し、多様なトレーディングニーズに対応します。 注 ：MT4 Local Trade Copier Proのデモ版をデモアカウントでダウンロードしてテストしてください。 こちら 。 MT5バージョンはこちらでダウンロードできます： MT4 Local Trade Copier Pro MT5 詳細なドキュメントはこちら： 完全なユーザーガイドと入力設定 機能： 宛先アカウントでのロットサイズのカスタマイズ、比例コピー対応（例：分数乗数：ソースロット0.2、乗数0.5、宛先ロット0.1）。 宛先アカウントでの
Super Trend Alert
Biswarup Banerjee
5 (2)
インディケータ
SuperTrend Alert MT5で市場トレンドをマスターしましょう。この強力なインジケーターは、外国為替、株式、暗号通貨、商品取引向けに正確なトレンド追従シグナルを提供するために設計されています。Forex FactoryやRedditのr/Forexなどのトレーディングコミュニティで称賛され、InvestopediaやTradingViewの議論でもその堅牢なトレンド検出能力で高く評価されており、信頼性の高いエントリーとエグジットを求めるトレーダーにとって必須のツールです。ユーザーは、SuperTrendのシグナルをプライスアクションと組み合わせることで、トレンド方向を最大90%の精度で特定し、リアルタイムアラートを活用してトレンドの変化を捉えることで、取引タイミングが25-35%向上したと報告しています。主な利点には、高度なトレンド分析、カスタマイズ可能な設定によるパーソナライズされた戦略、チャートを常に監視せずに意思決定を向上させる軽量デザインが含まれ、スカルパー、デイトレーダー、スイングトレーダーに最適です。 SuperTrend Alert MT5は、独自のアルゴリズ
FREE
Grid Trade Manager MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
4 (2)
ユーティリティ
グリッド取引戦略を最適化するために、Grid Trade Manager MT5を使用してください。これは、グリッド注文の配置と管理を自動化するための多用途の無料ユーティリティEAで, 2000年代に外汇コミュニティで普及したグリッド取引アプローチから派生し, レンジ条件での市場振動から利益を抽出する能力で人気です。MQL5やForex Factoryなどのプラットフォームで数千のトレーダーに採用され, 堅牢なリスクコントロールとカスタマイズで評価されるこのツールは, 外汇ペアや暗号通貨などのボラティル資産で優れ, ユーザーは動的グリッド調整を通じて収益性を向上させた報告—cost-averaging TP/SLやロット進展モードを通じてドローダウンを20-30%削減することが多いです。その人気は複雑なグリッドセットアップを簡素化し, 無制限グリッドに関連するリスクを軽減しながらハンズフリー操作を可能にする点にあり, martingaleスタイル戦略をテストする初心者やサイドウェイ市場でヘッジを微調整する専門家に理想的です。 Grid Trade Manager MT5は, ユーザー定
FREE
Brilliant Reversals Alert MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
5 (1)
インディケータ
取引戦略を向上させる Brilliant Reversal Indicator MT5 は、非パラメトリックカーネル回帰を活用した最先端のインジケーターで、スムーズで適応性の高いトレンド分析を提供します。Nadaraya-Watson推定器に着想を得たこのツールは、価格データにガウスカーネル平滑化を適用し、市場のボラティリティに適応するダイナミックなエンベロープを作成しますが、伝統的な移動平均の過度のラグはありません。TradingViewなどのプラットフォームで広く称賛され、世界中のトレーダーから反転の検出精度で評価されているNadaraya Watson Envelopeは、2022年以来人気急上昇で、Bollinger Bandsの優れた代替品です。非再描画モードはリアルタイムの信頼性のあるシグナルを保証し、再描画オプションは詳細分析のためのウルトラスムーズなビジュアルを提供します。 トレーダーは、Brilliant Reversal Indicatorをトレンドの強さ、オーバーバイ/オーバーソールド状態、潜在的な反転ポイントを驚くべき精度で強調する能力で愛しています。基礎的な価
Hedge Trade Manager MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
5 (1)
ユーティリティ
Hedge Trade Manager MT5でヘッジ戦略を強化しましょう。この洗練されたエキスパートアドバイザー（EA）は、逆行する価格変動に対抗するためにヘッジ取引を自動化するように設計されており、2010年代にフォレックスブローカーが反対ポジションを許可することで利益を固定または不確実なトレンド中の損失を制限するヘッジ技術に根ざしています。MQL5やForex Factory、Redditのr/Forexなどのトレーディングフォーラムでその柔軟な設定と強固なリスク保護が評価されており、このEAはフォレックス主要ペア、インデックス、暗号通貨のようなボラティリティの高い市場でスキャルパーやスイングトレーダーに好まれています。ユーザーは、潜在的なドローダウンを管理可能なシナリオに変える能力を称賛し、ダイナミックなロット進行とエクイティベースの出口により全体のリスクを25-40%削減することが多く、回復戦略を試みる初心者ヘッジャーや、多EA設定を統合して多様なポートフォリオを構築する経験豊富なプロに最適です。 Hedge Trade Manager MT5は、取引が指定された損失距離（
FREE
RSI strategy EA MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
4.5 (2)
エキスパート
RSI Strategy EA MT5 は、MetaTrader 5専用に設計された高度な自動取引ツールで、相対力指数（RSI）インジケーターを活用して、過度に買い越しまたは売り越しの条件に基づく取引のエントリーとエグジットを自動化します。このEAは、これらのゾーン内でのリバーストレーディング設定をサポートし、取引管理に多用途なアプローチを提供します。広範にバックテストされたこのEAは、正確なエントリー方法、柔軟なエグジットルール、そして最小限のシステムリソース消費で効率的な取引を実現します。 このシステムには、セッション制御のための日時フィルターが含まれており、パフォーマンス検証のためのヒストリカルデータテストをサポートしています。リアルタイムダッシュボードは、オープントレード、口座残高、システムメトリクスを表示し、直感的な入力メニューにより設定が簡単です。すべての設定に関する詳細なドキュメントが提供されています。 詳細なドキュメントはこちら： 一般設定/入力ガイド | インジケーター設定/入力ガイド | バックテストと設定ファイル MT4バージョンはこちらでダウンロードできます：
Nadaraya Watson Envelop Alert
Biswarup Banerjee
4.67 (3)
インディケータ
取引戦略を向上させる Nadaraya Watson Envelope Alert MT5 は、非パラメトリックカーネル回帰を活用した最先端のインジケーターで、スムーズで適応性の高いトレンド分析を提供します。Nadaraya-Watson推定器に着想を得たこのツールは、価格データにガウスカーネル平滑化を適用し、市場のボラティリティに適応するダイナミックなエンベロープを作成しますが、伝統的な移動平均の過度のラグはありません。TradingViewなどのプラットフォームで広く称賛され、世界中のトレーダーから反転の検出精度で評価されているNadaraya Watson Envelopeは、2022年以来人気急上昇で、Bollinger Bandsの優れた代替品です。非再描画モードはリアルタイムの信頼性のあるシグナルを保証し、再描画オプションは詳細分析のためのウルトラスムーズなビジュアルを提供します。 トレーダーは、Nadaraya Watson Envelopeをトレンドの強さ、オーバーバイ/オーバーソールド状態、潜在的な反転ポイントを驚くべき精度で強調する能力で愛しています。基礎的な価格ト
Higher High and Lows
Biswarup Banerjee
インディケータ
価格アクション取引を強化するHigher Highs and Lows MT4インジケーターは、フラクタル分析を活用して重要なスイングポイントを特定し、Higher Highs (HH)、Lower Highs (LH)、Lower Lows (LL)、Higher Lows (HL) などのトレンド定義パターンを識別し、市场方向の明確な洞察を提供します。1900年代初頭のダウ理論に根ざした価格アクションの基礎原則に基づき、現代取引でAl Brooksの "Trading Price Action" シリーズのような専門家により普及したこのインジケーターは、トレンド継続と反転を検出するトレーダーの必需品となっています。特に外汇、株式、暗号通貨トレーダー間で人気があり、上昇トレンド (HH/HL) または下降トレンド (LL/LH) を確認する能力により、ノイズをフィルタリングし、プルバック中のエントリータイミングを決め、偽ブレイクを避ける—ボラティルセッションでの精度を高め、感情的な決定を減らし、スカルピングからポジショントレーディングまでの戦略で全体的な収益性を向上させます。 Hig
FREE
SuperTrend Alert
Biswarup Banerjee
インディケータ
SuperTrend Alert MT4で市場トレンドをマスターしましょう。この強力なインジケーターは、外国為替、株式、暗号通貨、商品取引向けに正確なトレンド追従シグナルを提供するために設計されています。Forex FactoryやRedditのr/Forexなどのトレーディングコミュニティで称賛され、InvestopediaやTradingViewの議論でもその堅牢なトレンド検出能力で高く評価されており、信頼性の高いエントリーとエグジットを求めるトレーダーにとって必須のツールです。ユーザーは、SuperTrendのシグナルをプライスアクションと組み合わせることで、トレンド方向を最大90%の精度で特定し、リアルタイムアラートを活用してトレンドの変化を捉えることで、取引タイミングが25-35%向上したと報告しています。主な利点には、高度なトレンド分析、カスタマイズ可能な設定によるパーソナライズされた戦略、チャートを常に監視せずに意思決定を向上させる軽量デザインが含まれ、スカルパー、デイトレーダー、スイングトレーダーに最適です。 SuperTrend Alert MT4は、独自のアルゴリズ
FREE
Inventory Retracement Bar
Biswarup Banerjee
インディケータ
Enhance your trend-following strategy with   UCS_RH_IRB (Rob Hoffman Inventory Retracement Bar) MT5 , a precision indicator identifying candles retracing   45% or more   against the prevailing trend—highlighting points   where institutional counter-trend activity typically subsides and the dominant move resumes. Based on Rob Hoffman’s well-known IRB methodology, this indicator offers clear visual confirmations for trend continuation setups after pullbacks, suitable for forex, indices, commoditi
Trailing Stop and Breakeven Manager
Biswarup Banerjee
ユーティリティ
Trailing Stop and Breakeven Manager MT5で取引管理を最適化しましょう。この堅牢なエキスパートアドバイザー（EA）は、手動または他のEAによって開かれた取引のストップロスを自動調整するために設計されており、利益の保護とリスク管理を保証します。Forex FactoryやRedditのr/Forexなどのトレーディングコミュニティで称賛され、InvestopediaやMQL5フォーラムでの議論でもトレイリングストップとブレークイーブンレベルの管理における精度で注目されており、効率的に利益を確保しようとするトレーダーの間で人気のツールです。ユーザーは、トレンド中に利益を固定することで取引の収益性が20-30%向上し、多くの人が手動取引監視時間が40%削減されたと報告しています。主な利点には、ブレークイーブンとトレイリングストップの柔軟な設定、MT5の任意のシンボルとの互換性、スキャルパー、デイトレーダー、スイングトレーダーの取引戦略を強化する軽量設計が含まれます。 Trailing Stop and Breakeven Manager MT5は、ユーザー
FREE
Close Manager MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
5 (1)
ユーティリティ
Close Manager MT5で取引のクローズプロセスを効率化しましょう。この強力なエキスパートアドバイザー（EA）は、MetaTrader 5上で手動または他のEAによって開かれた取引の出口を自動化するように設計されており、トレーダーに出口戦略の精密な制御を提供します。MQL5、Forex Factory、Redditのr/Forexで多様でカスタマイズ可能なクローズ基準が高く評価されており、このEAは外国為替、指数、暗号通貨などのボラティリティの高い市場でスキャルパー、デイトレーダー、スイングトレーダーの間で人気があります。ユーザーは、手動取引管理時間が30〜50％削減され、リスク管理が向上したと報告しており、多くの人が規律ある出口ルールに従うことで収益性が向上したと指摘しています。Close Manager MT5は、継続的なモニタリングなしでリスク管理と出口効率を最適化しようとするトレーダーに最適で、初心者から経験豊富なトレーダーまで多様な取引戦略をサポートします。 Close Manager MT5は、利益/損失金額（PROFIT_AMOUNT: 0, LOSS_AMOU
FREE
Consecutive Candle Indicator MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
インディケータ
Consecutive Candle Indicator MT5でトレンド発見の能力を高めましょう。このダイナミックなツールは、連続する強気または弱気キャンドルの連鎖を特定し、外国為替、株式、暗号通貨、商品市場でのトレンド確認や潜在的な反転のためのタイムリーなアラートを提供します。Forex FactoryやRedditのr/Forexなどの取引コミュニティで高く評価され、InvestopediaやTradingViewの議論でもそのモメンタム分析を簡素化する能力が称賛されており、ボラティルな市場で明確なシグナルを求めるトレーダーのお気に入りです。ユーザーは、より高いキャンドル数（例：3～5本の連続キャンドル）を使用した場合、持続的なトレンドの検出精度が最大80%に達し、早すぎるエントリーを避け、確認されたモメンタムの変化に焦点を当てることで取引タイミングが15～25%向上したと報告しています。利点には、トレンドの強さの正確な特定、ハンズフリー監視のためのカスタマイズ可能なアラート、追加のツールを必要としないスケルピング、デイトレード、スイングトレーダーの意思決定を強化するユーザーフレ
FREE
Moving Average Crossover EA MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
エキスパート
Moving Average Strategy EA MT5 は、MetaTrader 5専用に設計された高度な自動取引ツールで、移動平均線のクロスオーバーを活用してトレンドの反転や潜在的なエントリーポイントを捉えます。このエキスパートアドバイザーは、トレーダーにカスタマイズ可能な設定を備えた多用途のソリューションを提供し、正確な取引実行と堅牢なリスク管理を保証します。広範にバックテストされたこのEAは、効率的なエントリー方法、柔軟なエグジットルール、そして最小限のシステムリソース消費でスムーズな取引を実現します。 このシステムには、セッション制御のための日時フィルターが含まれており、パフォーマンス検証のためのヒストリカルデータテストをサポートしています。リアルタイムダッシュボードは、オープントレード、口座残高、システムメトリクスを表示し、直感的な入力メニューにより設定が簡単です。すべての設定に関する詳細なドキュメントが提供されています。 詳細なドキュメントはこちら： 一般設定/入力ガイド | インジケーター設定/入力ガイド | バックテストと設定ファイル MT4バージョンはこちらでダ
Double Top And Bottom Indicator
Biswarup Banerjee
インディケータ
Double top and bottom indicator is a pattern scanning indicator which scans the tops and bottoms using zig zag pattern. When it find price bouncing back from the same point twice after a long trend then it generate arrow signals whenever the last resistance points is broken for double bottom and last support price broken for double top. Unlike other top bottom scanner it does not give only 1 signal. it alerts user when ever the last support /resistance is broker from double top/bottom pattern un
FREE
Day and Week Separator
Biswarup Banerjee
インディケータ
Day and Week Separator MT4で取引分析を効率化しましょう。カスタマイズ可能な日次および週次の分離線をプロットする直感的なツールで、ブローカーのタイムゾーンの違いに直面するトレーダーにとって最適です。Forex FactoryやRedditのr/Forexなどの取引コミュニティでそのシンプルさと効果が高く評価されており、InvestopediaやTradingViewなどのプラットフォームでの議論で強調されている、チャートの時間枠をローカルまたは市場特有の時間に合わせるという一般的な課題に対応します。トレーダーはそのチャートの明確さを向上させる能力を称賛し、セッションベースの分析が改善され、取引セッションを明確にマークすることで取引計画が最大20%向上したと報告しています。特に、大きなタイムゾーンのずれがある地域（例：ヨーロッパのブローカーを使うアジア太平洋地域のトレーダー）に有効です。利点には、日次および週次の市場移行の正確な視覚化、ローカルまたは戦略的な時間に合わせたカスタマイズ可能な時間オフセット、あらゆる取引セットアップにシームレスに統合される軽量設計が含
FREE
Account Trailing Stop Manager MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
ユーティリティ
Account Trailing Stop Manager MT5でポートフォリオのリスク管理を強化しましょう。この強力なエキスパートアドバイザー（EA）は、MetaTrader 5上でアカウント全体または特定のマジックナンバーの取引の総利益を自動的に追跡し、トレイリングストップのように管理し、現在の利益が最後のピーク利益を下回った場合にすべての取引をクローズするように設計されています。MQL5、Forex Factory、Redditのr/Forexでそのダイナミックな利益ロックメカニズムが称賛されており、このEAは外国為替、指数、暗号通貨などのボラティリティの高い市場でスキャルパー、デイトレーダー、スイングトレーダーの間で人気があります。ユーザーは、好ましいトレンド中に利益を確保することで利益保持率が20〜35％向上し、多くの人が手動モニタリング時間が40％削減されたと報告しています。自動化されたリスク管理を求める初心者トレーダーや、複数の戦略ポートフォリオを管理するプロフェッショナルに最適で、このEAは多様な取引スタイルで規律ある利益保護を保証します。 Account Trail
FREE
Rsi Divergence Pro Indicator
Biswarup Banerjee
インディケータ
RSI DIVERENCE INDICATOR RSI divergence is very powerful pattern which is often used to detect a strong trend reversal. it also indicates the weakening of strong signal. So some traders  want to use it as the exit criteria. This indicator works in all timeframe and send notification, alert or email to the user. It also show the Higher Highs and Lower Low Pattern with its corresponding RSI divergency. This indicator can be used in Expert Advisors as it has accessible buffers List of Inputs ______
FREE
Bollinger Band Strategy EA MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
エキスパート
ボリンジャーバンド戦略EA MT5 は、ボリンジャーバンドの反転条件に基づいて取引機会を捉えるために設計された自動取引ツールです。下バンド付近での強気反転（前のローソク足が下バンド以下で終わり、現在のローソク足が下バンド以上で終わり、赤から緑のローソク足に変化する場合）に買い取引を、上バンド付近での弱気反転（その逆の場合）に売り取引を実行します。広範にバックテストされたこのEAは、正確なエントリー方法、柔軟な出口ルール、高度なリスク管理を提供し、システムリソースを最小限に抑えながら効率的な取引実行を行います。 このシステムには、セッション制御のための日時フィルターが含まれており、パフォーマンス検証のためのヒストリカルデータテストをサポートしています。リアルタイムダッシュボードは、オープントレード、口座残高、システムメトリクスを表示し、直感的な入力メニューにより設定が簡単です。すべての設定に関する詳細なドキュメントが提供されています。 詳細なドキュメントはこちら： 一般設定/入力ガイド | インジケーター設定/入力ガイド | バックテストと設定ファイル MT4バージョンはこちらでダウンロ
Ultimate Trade Panel
Biswarup Banerjee
5 (1)
ユーティリティ
Ultimate Trade Panel MT4 は、MetaTrader 4向けに設計された強力なエキスパートアドバイザーで、MQL4プラットフォーム上でのトレーダーの効率を向上させ、取引活動を合理化します。このツールは使いやすい機能で日々の取引タスクを簡素化し、特定の取引ロジックに依存せずに取引管理の信頼できるパートナーとして機能します。競争優位性を求めるトレーダーのために開発され、自動化とリスク管理ツールを提供して取引体験を最適化します。 注 ：Ultimate Trade Panel MT4のデモ版をデモアカウントでダウンロードしてテストしてください。 こちら 。 MT5バージョンはこちらでダウンロードできます： Ultimate Trade Panel MT5 MT4のフルバージョンはこちらでダウンロードできます： Ultimate Trade Panel MT4 詳細なドキュメントはこちら： 設定と入力ガイド 機能： インジケーターマネージャー：入力で指定されたテンプレートに基づいてインジケーターをロードし、ツールバーからインジケーターを変更する手間を省き、迅速な意思決定を
Fibonacci Levels Alert
Biswarup Banerjee
5 (1)
インディケータ
The MT4 indicator that we are describing is designed to provide traders with an alert, notification, and email when Fibonacci levels are crossed. The Fibonacci levels are calculated based on the zigzag indicator, which helps to identify potential trend reversals in the market. When the indicator detects that a price has crossed a Fibonacci level, it will trigger an alert and send a notification to the trader's MT4 mobile app. Additionally, the indicator can be configured to send an email to the
FREE
Volume Oscilator Indicator
Biswarup Banerjee
インディケータ
Volume Oscilator is a popular indicator available in trading view which is very popular among traders Definition The Volume Oscillator is an indicator made up of two Moving Averages (MA) surrounding volume, one being fast and the other slow. The slow volume MA value is then subtracted from the value of the fastlow Moving Average. The Volume Oscillator measures volume by analyzing the relationship between the two Moving Averages mentioned. When combined with other indicators it provides a very st
FREE
Pip Movement Alert
Biswarup Banerjee
インディケータ
Pip Movement Alert MT4で市場のモメンタムを先取りしましょう。この多通貨対応の汎用インジケーターは、複数のシンボルにおける正確なピップの動きを追跡し、トレーダーにアラートを提供するために設計されており、外国為替、株式、暗号通貨、商品取引に最適です。Forex FactoryやRedditのr/Forexなどのトレーディングコミュニティで称賛され、InvestopediaやTradingViewの議論でも急激な市場変動を検出する能力で注目されており、価格の急激な変動を活用しようとするトレーダーにとって必須のツールです。ユーザーは、ピップベースの重要な動き（例：10ピップ単位）を最大95%の信頼性で特定し、リアルタイムアラートを活用してボラティリティの急上昇を捉えることで、取引タイミングが20-30%改善したと報告しています。主な利点には、多通貨モニタリング、カスタマイズ可能なピップ閾値、チャートを常に分析せずに追跡を簡素化する軽量デザインが含まれ、スカルパー、デイトレーダー、スイングトレーダーに最適です。 Pip Movement Alert MT4は、ユーザー定義の
FREE
STM Trade Panel
Biswarup Banerjee
ユーティリティ
STM Trade Panel MT4で取引を簡素化しましょう。このユーザーフレンドリーなエキスパートアドバイザー（EA）は、MetaTrader 4での取引実行と管理を効率化するために設計されており、ワンクリックでの注文配置とカスタマイズ可能な利益および損失閾値に基づく自動取引クローズを提供します。MQL5、Forex Factory、Redditのr/Forexで直感的なインターフェースと効率的な取引管理により高く評価されており、このEAは外国為替、指数、暗号通貨などのボラティリティの高い市場でスキャルパー、デイトレーダー、スイングトレーダーの主要なツールです。ユーザーは、取引実行時間が40〜60％削減され、リスク管理が改善されたと報告しており、多くの人が迅速な設定と利益ロック機能を持つシンプルなパネルを称賛しています。使いやすさを求める初心者トレーダーや複数の取引を管理するプロフェッショナルに最適なSTM Trade Panel MT4は、さまざまな取引戦略において効率と規律を向上させます。 STM Trade Panel MT4は、ワンクリックの購入/売却ボタン（ButtonB
FREE
Angle Of Price
Biswarup Banerjee
1 (1)
インディケータ
Angle of Price It is a trend following indicator. The idea behind this indicator is very simple. it calculates the angle of certain price type with its N candle back price type. When the price is moving toward upward direction positive angle histograms will be created and vice versa for downward direction. There are couple of price type supported in this indicator. Which is as follows Close Open High Low Median Typical Weighted When combined with other indicators it could be used as a very power
FREE
Risk Management Panel
Biswarup Banerjee
ユーティリティ
Risk Management Panel is unique to tool calculate your risk quickly and place trades based on your account money. There are two options for the user  Account Equity Account Balance Tools like these is specially useful when you have to take a quickly decision about your trade but dont have the time to calculate the risk. It works with magic number. So the advantage is a trade placed by this panel could be manipulated by the other expert advisors as well
FREE
Angle of Averages
Biswarup Banerjee
インディケータ
Angle of Moving Average MT4   で取引の意思決定を向上させましょう。この革新的なインジケーターは、移動平均の傾きを定量化し、トレンドの方向と勢いについて明確な洞察を提供します。指定されたバー数にわたる移動平均の角度傾斜を測定する原理に基づくこのツールは、2010年頃のトレーディングコミュニティでの概念化以来、テクニカル分析の柱となっています。Forex Factoryなどのフォーラムで広く議論され、市場ダイナミクスの直接的な視覚化で称賛されているAngle of Moving Averageは、複雑なオシレーターに代わる堅牢な代替品として、過剰に複雑な公式のノイズなしに強気または弱気のバイアスを直接測定します。 トレーダーは、Angle of Moving Averageを、トレンドの強さ、潜在的な反転、最適なエントリー/エグジットポイントを直感的なヒストグラム表示—上昇モメンタムは緑、下落シフトは赤—で示す卓越した能力で高く評価しています。現在の移動平均とNバー前の値との角度を計算することで、市場が加速している（大きなヒストグラム）か平坦化している（小さ
Hedge Range Breakout
Biswarup Banerjee
エキスパート
Description This Expert Advisor mainly works on range breakout on a particular timeframe. The logic behind the this pretty simple. When a range is formed in any time frame (e.g. the range should be less than 20 pips and there must be atleast 30 candle in that range), this ea will wait for the range to be broken out on any direction. If the range is broken on the upper side it will enter into the buy position and hedge the lower ragne with sell position(Could be martingale multiplied lots). If i
Balanced Martingale
Biswarup Banerjee
エキスパート
Balance Martingale MT4 は、MetaTrader 4向けに設計されたエキスパートアドバイザーで、シンプルかつ効果的なマーチンゲールおよびリバースマーチンゲール戦略を用いて取引を管理します。このツールは、連続した勝利または敗北のストリークに基づいてロットサイズを調整し、勝利が続く場合は勝利乗数、敗北が続く場合は敗北乗数でロットを増やします。勝利サイクルから敗北サイクル、またはその逆に移行する際には、ロットサイズがデフォルトにリセットされ、リスクを最小限に抑えながら、敗北ストリーク中に買い注文と売り注文を交互に切り替えて回復を最適化します。 MT5バージョンはこちらでダウンロードできます： Balance Martingale MT5 MT4のフルバージョンはこちらでダウンロードできます： Balance Martingale MT4 詳細なドキュメントはこちら： 全体設定/入力ガイド バックテストおよび設定ファイルはこちら： バックテストと設定ファイル 機能： マーチンゲール戦略：敗北ストリーク中にロットサイズを敗北乗数で増やし、損失を回収します。 リバースマーチン
フィルタ:
レビューなし
レビューに返信