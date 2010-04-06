Risk Management Panel
- Yardımcı programlar
- Biswarup Banerjee
- Sürüm: 1.0
Risk Management Panel is unique to tool calculate your risk quickly and place trades based on your account money. There are two options for the user
- Account Equity
- Account Balance
Tools like these is specially useful when you have to take a quickly decision about your trade but dont have the time to calculate the risk. It works with magic number. So the advantage is a trade placed by this panel could be manipulated by the other expert advisors as well