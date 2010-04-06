Risk Management Panel

Risk Management Panel is unique to tool calculate your risk quickly and place trades based on your account money. There are two options for the user 

  • Account Equity
  • Account Balance

Tools like these is specially useful when you have to take a quickly decision about your trade but dont have the time to calculate the risk. It works with magic number. So the advantage is a trade placed by this panel could be manipulated by the other expert advisors as well



Önerilen ürünler
OTRX Fimathe Backtest
Fabio Rocha
Yardımcı programlar
OTRX Fimathe Backtest is a tool for the Trader or Enthusiast who uses the Fimathe technique created by Trader Marcelo Ferreira to carry out his training and validate if he can obtain profitability. In this tool you will be able to: 1. Define whether you are looking for a buy or sell entry. (Trend). 2. Define by clicking twice on the horizontal lines where your Reference Zone and your Neutral Zone will be. 3. Monitor the entry, subcycle and exit of the trade. 4. Trading Summary, Daily, Week
FREE
Auto BE 2 Edition
Calvin Andile Mahlangu
Yardımcı programlar
Auto BE #2 Edition – Trade Exit and ADR Panel Utility (MT4) Overview Auto BE #2 Edition is a MetaTrader 4 utility that manages trade exits using automatic stop-loss placement, breakeven protection, and an optional partial-close mechanism. It also includes an ADR (Average Daily Range) panel that displays market range and volatility data directly on the chart. The tool helps traders maintain consistent, rules-based trade management whether trading manually or through Expert Advisors. Main Functio
FREE
Grid Trade Manager MT4
Biswarup Banerjee
1 (2)
Yardımcı programlar
Grid ticaret stratejinizi Grid Trade Manager MT4 ile optimize edin, grid siparişlerinin yerleştirilmesi ve yönetimini otomatikleştirmek için tasarlanmış çok yönlü ücretsiz utilidad EA, 2000'lerde forex topluluklarında popüler hale getirilen zaman test edilmiş grid ticaret yaklaşımından esinlenerek ranging koşullarda piyasa salınımlarından kar elde etme yeteneğiyle. MQL5 ve Forex Factory gibi platformlarda binlerce trader tarafından benimsenen, robust risk kontrolleri ve özelleştirme için, bu ara
FREE
SL and TP Setter
Giacomo Barone
4 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
You can manually open a trade (one click), and this EA will take care of setting the SL and TP. SL and TP are set based on the number of pips you specify in the input screen. You can also choose monetary SL and TP. SL and TP are determined based on the weighted average price (WAP), so if you open a new trade, SL and TP will be updated according to the new WAP. The WAP is not unique but differentiated between buy and sell trades (this is useful only if you open opposite trades on the same chart)
FREE
One click closing Tool
Ding Xu
5 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
一键平仓小工具，可以针对买单、卖单和挂单进行批量操作，可以操作当前图表订单和所有订单，简单高效。 第一行第一个按钮是关闭当前图表 品种 所有买单，第二个按钮是关闭当前图表品种的所有卖单，第三个按钮是关闭当前图表 品种 的所有订单； 第二行 第一个按钮是删除当前图表 品种 所有买单挂单，第二个按钮是 删除 当前图表品种的所有卖单 挂单 ，第三个按钮是 删除 当前图表 品种 的所有 挂单 ； 第三行第一个按钮是关闭所有 品种的全部买单，第二个按钮是关闭所有 品种的全 卖单，第三个按钮是关闭所有 品种的全部订单； 第四行第一个按钮是删除所有 品种全部买单挂单 ，第二个按钮是 删除 全部品种 的全部卖单挂单 ，第三个按钮是删除 全部品种 的全部挂单 。 希望此程序能对您有用
FREE
TropangFX Auto TP and SL MT4
Jordanilo Sarili
Yardımcı programlar
FREE UNTIL FEBRUARY 14, 2023 SPEND MORE TIME WITH YOUR FAMILY. ENJOY LIFE… DO NOTHING. This version is only auto set of Takeprofit and StopLoss Main Version  of  TropangFX:   MT4 Version  |  MT5 Version Recommended timeframe:   H1 Supported currency pairs:  GBPUSD, EURUSD, EURCHF ,   USDCAD, USDCHF ,  AUDCAD, EURCAD, EURAUD and many more... Requirements The EA requires good brokerage conditions:   low spread   and   slippage   during the rollover time. I advise using a really   good ECN brok
FREE
NAS100 Auto Sl And TP
Moustapha Boulouz
5 (2)
Yardımcı programlar
MT4 için NAS100 Auto SL ve TP Maker ile tanışın: MetaTrader 4'te Nasdaq 100 piyasasında gezinen yatırımcılar için vazgeçilmez bir yardımcı olan NAS100 Auto SL ve TP Maker ile StopLoss ve TakeProfit ayarlarını bir daha asla kaçırmayın. Bu araç, StopLoss ve TakeProfit seviyelerinin yönetimini otomatikleştirmek için sorunsuz bir çözüm arayanlar için tasarlanmıştır. Temel Özellikler: Zahmetsiz Otomasyon: StopLoss ve/veya TakeProfit olmadan Nasdaq 100 işlemlerini otomatik olarak izler. Kullanıcı tar
FREE
Exp4 Tester PAD for Strategy Tester
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.89 (19)
Yardımcı programlar
Yardımcı program, strateji test cihazında stratejilerinizi manuel olarak test etmenize olanak tanır. Görselleştirme grafiğinde tek tıklamayla işlem yapın. Yardımcı programın en son sürümü, yatırımcıların ticaret stratejilerini manuel olarak test etmeleri için gelişmiş özellikler sunar. Strateji test cihazıyla artık ticaret stratejilerinizin etkinliğini simüle edilmiş bir ortamda değerlendirebilirsiniz. Bu işlevsellik, ticaret tekniklerinizin performansını analiz etmenize ve bunları ticaret becer
FREE
PZ Trade Pad EA
PZ TRADING SLU
4.27 (30)
Yardımcı programlar
This simple visual expert advisor allows you to trade easily from the chart. It handles risk management for you and can perform several useful tasks with your existing trades, saving time and making risk-management for each individual trade easier.  [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Trade easily from the chart Trade with precise risk management, hassle free Trade pending order with drag and drop price selection Set SL and TP levels with drag and drop pr
FREE
Lucky Trade Panel EurUsd MT4
Nina Yermolenko
Yardımcı programlar
Trading panel for manual trading. Has a fairly wide functionality. Allows you to automatically calculate the order size, open both market and pending orders. It has a wide range of options for closing orders, it is possible to partially close orders, close orders after reaching a certain profit or loss, separately close profitable and unprofitable, buy and sell, as well as pending orders. The panel also contains a simple implementation of a grid of pending orders, reverse and lock functions, tr
FREE
Lot by Risk
Sergey Vasilev
4.83 (23)
Yardımcı programlar
Lot by Risk ticaret paneli elle işlem yapmak üzere tasarlanmıştır. Bu, emir göndermek için alternatif bir araçtır. Panelin ilk özelliği, kontrol hatlarını kullanarak siparişlerin uygun bir şekilde düzenlenmesidir. İkinci özellik, stop loss hattı mevcut olduğunda belirli bir risk için işlem hacminin hesaplanmasıdır. Kontrol hatları kısayol tuşları kullanılarak ayarlanır: kar al - varsayılan olarak T tuşu; price - varsayılan olarak P tuşu; kaybı durdur - varsayılan olarak S tuşu; Tuşları ticar
FREE
Looser61
Suharmoko
Uzman Danışmanlar
This EA just for fun, EA high risk, full margin. Just use this for fun not for getting money. Don't injecting just lets your money gone, enjoy wait the best moment to trade in your main account. The secret idea is manual setting only buy or sell following trend signal from ai or followed signal, this EA would only trade on low or high price momentum. Make cut loss decision is better to maintain drawdown. This EA bot using CCI, RSI, MACD Just use default parameter, optimizing your RSI for another
FREE
Trade Panel Pro by RunwiseFX
Runwise Limited
4.85 (33)
Yardımcı programlar
Fully functional manual trade panel with risk/reward, auto SL, lot size calculation, one-click trading, hidden (virtual) stop loss/take profit and pending orders, scale in and out of trades (partial close), news events and more. Works with all symbols not just currency pairs. Brings an incredible amount of functionality to MetaTrader for free and for both demo and live accounts. Features Lot size calculation - based on % of account to risk, fixed amount or dynamic lots Automatic take profit base
FREE
ScalpingOne for MT4free
Xian Er Sha Ao
3 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
Scalping Day Trading Support Utility Scalping One MT4 free One position is displayed with one button. View P & L, Lot, and Point in real time. It is possible to switch the display of positions of only chart currencies and all currency pairs.  (The free version has only 3 positions) Supports automatic identification in Japanese and English   Account currency notation corresponds to dollar, euro, pound, yen (automatic identification) The timeline drawing function can be linked with the clock disp
FREE
IceFX TradeInfo
Norbert Mereg
4.76 (42)
Yardımcı programlar
IceFX’s TradeInfo is an utility indicator which displays the most important information of the current account and position. Displayed information: Information about the current account (Balance, Equity, Free Margin). Current spread, current drawdown (DD), planned profit, expected losses, etc. Number of open position(s), volume (LOT), profit. Today’s and yesterday’s range. Remaining time to the next candle. Last day profit information (with integrated IceFX ProfitInfo indicator). Risk-based LOT
FREE
VR Color Levels MT4
Vladimir Pastushak
5 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
VR Renk Seviyeleri, trend çizgisi, dikdörtgen ve metin gibi unsurları kullanarak teknik analiz uygulayanlar için kullanışlı bir araçtır. Grafiğe doğrudan metin eklemek ve ekran görüntüsü almak mümkündür. Ayarlar, set dosyaları, demo versiyonları, talimatlar, problem çözme, adresinden edinilebilir. [Blog] İncelemeleri şu adresten okuyabilir veya yazabilirsiniz: [bağlantı] Sürümü [MetaTrader 5] Göstergeyle çalışma tek tıklamayla gerçekleştirilir. Bunu yapmak için, çizginin bulunduğu düğmeye tıkl
FREE
Basic Renko MT4
Mehran Sepah Mansoor
3.86 (7)
Göstergeler
Temel Renko göstergesi, net ve özlü bir piyasa perspektifi arayan yatırımcılar için güçlü bir araçtır. Göstergemiz yalnızca trend görselleştirmeyi basitleştirmekle kalmaz, aynı zamanda tersine dönüşler için doğru uyarılar sunarak ticaretinizde stratejik bir avantaj sağlar / Ücretsiz MT5 Sürümü Özellikler Tamamen Özelleştirilebilir: Gelişmiş özelleştirme seçenekleriyle göstergeyi iş tercihlerinize göre uyarlayın. Renklerden kutu boyutu ayarlarına kadar, bilgilerin grafiğinizde nasıl görüntülen
FREE
Auto TP Sl Panding Orders
Sarfraz Ali -
Yardımcı programlar
Auto TP SL Manul Open Panding Orders Overview: AUto TP SL Manul Open Panding Orders is an innovative trading platform designed to enhance trading efficiency and effectiveness in managing financial investments. Key Features: Automated Management : Seamlessly manage take-profit (TP) and stop-loss (SL) orders with our advanced automation tools. Manual Adjustments : Maintain control with manual options, allowing traders to adjust orders according to market conditions.
FREE
Tipu Trader
Kaleem Haider
3 (2)
Yardımcı programlar
Tipu Trader is a part of Tipu Panel ecosystem that was developed out of need for quick and simple trading. Tipu Trader is an easy to use trade panel for commonly used trade functions. Create you own signals with Tipu Panel and trade along with Tipu Trader, a simple and easy to use trade panel. Features An easy to use trade panel for most commonly used trade functions. Create your own personal trade signals with Tipu Panel , and trade with Tipu Trader. Customizable Panel. The panel can be moved
FREE
Net TP Net SL Setter
Sajjad Ahmed
5 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
This EA automatically closes all Open Trades and Pending Orders at your specified Net Profit or Net Loss. The TP and SL for a single trade can easily be set in Meta Trader, on individual basis and on hitting that TP or SL, the trade is automatically closed. However, if you have multiple trades and you want to set a Net TP and Net SL (in terms of profit & loss) for all of them, then Meta Trader cannot help you. Here comes this EA “Net TP Net SL Setter” using which you can set a Net TP and Net SL
FREE
PatternVol EA
Alexandr Gribanov
4.5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The PatternVol EA is based on its own observations of the market and consists of patterns, candlestick analysis, analysis of candlestick volumes, and also, the EA does not contain indicators. At the moment, the advisor is a small constructor of my non-indicator strategies, you can disable and enable each strategy separately, or make an assembly from several strategies. The work on the advisor continues to this day, new strategies are added, algorithms are improved. In the future, it will be a l
FREE
ForexBob 1 Click Closer Button
Manpreet Singh
Yardımcı programlar
ForexBob 1 Click Button is very impresive forex tool for scalpers: 1. Helpful in Closing multiple trades in just Single Click. 2. Scalper can benefits the most who always eager to close multiple trades in averaging and lock the profits fast. 3. It helps to avoid latency and so profits can be locked where we need. 4. Easy to Install, same as we install any expert advisor. 5. Speed of closing trades depends on your broker's server speed. If you find any improvements we are open to your feedback
FREE
PZ Easy Trading EA MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
4 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
İstenen kaldıraçla kolayca alım ve satım yapmanızı sağlayan basit bir ticaret asistanı. Nihai veya acemi tüccar için oluşturuldu ve eToro veya Binary.com gibi popüler web tabanlı ticaret platformlarından ilham aldı. Farklı kaldıraç seçeneklerini uygulayan bir dizi işlem düğmesi ve tüm işlemleri kapatmak için ek bir düğme içerir. Tüm işlemler, kullanılan kaldıraca göre stop-loss ile yapılır. Diğer platformlardan Metatrader'a geçiş yapan tüccarlar için özellikle yararlı olacaktır. Sezgisel arayüz
FREE
DG Equity Monitor
David Mugo Gathaga
Yardımcı programlar
DG Equity Monitor is a useful tool that keeps track of the daily transactions made on the account. The EA automatically and instantly closes all the trades running based on two conditions: 1. If the daily profit target is hit. 2. If the maximum drawdown is reached. An alert is sent immediately one of the above conditions are met. Parameters: Show Account Info -Choose whether or not to display the Account Info on the chart. Show Pop Up Alert -Show alert on chart when either condition 1 or 2 are
FREE
TP SL Bot
Ruslan Brezovskiy
Yardımcı programlar
TP SL Bot - Yeni açılan emirlere, belirtilen talimatlarınıza göre otomatik olarak Stop Loss ve Take Profit ayarlayan bir araçtır. Ayrıca, istenen Stop Loss/Take Profit boyutunda istenen miktarı elde etmek için işlem açmak için gereken hacmi hesaplama özelliği de bulunmaktadır. Boyut ve parametre ayarlamaları için birkaç seçenek vardır: 1. Mevcut hesap bakiyesinin yüzdesi olarak kullanıcı tarafından belirtilen miktarlara göre ayarlama yapma. 2. Kullanıcı tarafından belirtilen Stop Loss veya Take
Vr Trade Panel
Vladimir Pastushak
4.75 (20)
Yardımcı programlar
VR Trade Panel — Trend hatlarıyla pozisyonları etkili bir şekilde yönetmenizi sağlayan ticaret için profesyonel bir çözüm. Benzersiz işlevsellik, durdurma kaybını yüklemenizi ve hem dinamik seviyelerde (eğimli çizgiler) hem de sabit değerlerde kar elde etmenizi sağlar. Bu, ticarette maksimum esneklik ve rahatlık sağlar. Arayüzün sadeliği ve ayrıntılı [ yönetim ] sayesinde, yeni başlayanların ticaretin temellerine hakim olmaları ve uygulamaya başlaması daha kolay olacaktır. Birçok süreci ve geniş
FREE
Market Profile 3
Hussien Abdeltwab Hussien Ryad
3 (2)
Göstergeler
Market Profile 3 MetaTrader 4 indicator  — is a classic Market Profile implementation that can show the price density over time, outlining the most important price levels, value area, and control value of a given trading session. This indicator can be attached to timeframes between M1 and D1 and will show the Market Profile for daily, weekly, monthly, or even intraday sessions. Lower timeframes offer higher precision. Higher timeframes are recommended for better visibility. It is also possible t
FREE
Crystal Trade Manager Advanced MT4 Risk Control
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
Crystal Trade Manager – Gelişmiş MT4 Risk & Trade Yönetim Aracı Genel Bakış Crystal Trade Manager (CTM), MetaTrader 4 için geliştirilmiş profesyonel bir araçtır. Risk yönetimi, işlem otomasyonu ve hızlı emir kontrolü sağlar. Trader’ların sermayelerini korumalarına, günlük drawdown sınırlarını kontrol etmelerine, lot büyüklüklerini yönetmelerine ve Auto SL/TP, Break-Even, Trailing Stop gibi temel işlem yönetim fonksiyonlarını otomatikleştirmelerine yardımcı olur. Manuel trader’lar, Prop Firm chal
FREE
MT4 Monitoring Agent
Lars Tippmann
Yardımcı programlar
If you run an EA on a VPS, it is necessary to quickly notice if the server loses the connection to the broker. The ServerGuard24 EA checks the connection to the broker once a minute and sends the result to our monitoring server. There we notify you by e-mail, SMS, push and much more. The setup is super easy: 1. register at www.serverguard24.de 2. create a "Cron" check 3. copy the URL that is shown to you during the "Cron" check into the properties of the EA. And you can be sure that your Met
FREE
Manual zig zag
Andrey Koshcheev
5 (7)
Yardımcı programlar
Manual Zig-zag allows you to build a zig-zag with the mouse, to build it is necessary to turn on the zig-zag and left-click. The file must be placed in the \ MQL4 \ Indicators folder then in the terminal from the list of indicators put it on the chart. A zigzag can be built so that this zigzag can only be seen on the current time frame or in all halves at once. You can change the color and thickness of the line while on the chart without getting into the settings. You can quickly remove each
FREE
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
Local Trade Copier EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.96 (104)
Yardımcı programlar
Local Trade Copier EA MT4 ile olağanüstü hızlı işlem kopyalama deneyimi yaşayın. Kolay 1 dakikalık kurulumuyla bu işlem kopyalayıcısı, aynı Windows bilgisayarda veya Windows VPS'te birden fazla MetaTrader terminali arasında işlemleri kopyalamanıza olanak tanır ve 0.5 saniyenin altındaki şimşek hızında kopyalama hızları sunar. Başlangıç seviyesinde veya profesyonel bir tüccar olsanız da, Local Trade Copier EA MT4 , spesifik ihtiyaçlarınıza göre özelleştirmek için geniş bir seçenek yelpazesi sunar
Forex Trade Manager MT4
InvestSoft
4.98 (420)
Yardımcı programlar
Trade Manager EA’ye hoş geldiniz! Ticaretin daha sezgisel, hassas ve verimli hale gelmesi için tasarlanmış nihai risk yönetim aracı ile tanışın. Bu sadece bir emir verme aracı değil; ticaret planlaması, pozisyon yönetimi ve risk kontrolü için kapsamlı bir çözüm. İster yeni başlayan bir yatırımcı olun, ister deneyimli bir trader ya da hızlı emir gerektiren bir scalper, Trade Manager EA ihtiyaçlarınıza uyum sağlar ve forex, endeksler, emtialar ve kripto paralar dahil tüm piyasalarda esneklik sunar
Trade Assistant MT4
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.43 (191)
Yardımcı programlar
It helps to calculate the risk per trade, the easy installation of a new order, order management with partial closing functions, trailing stop of 7 types and other useful functions. Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions   -   Application instructions   -   Trial version of the application for a demo account Line function -   shows on the chart the Opening line, Stop Loss, Take Profit. With this function it is easy to set a new order and see its additional characteris
Telegram To MT4 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.95 (40)
Yardımcı programlar
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT4   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal, s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to
TradePanel MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.84 (89)
Yardımcı programlar
Ticaret Paneli çok işlevli bir ticaret asistanıdır. Uygulama, manuel ticaret için 50'den fazla ticaret işlevi içerir ve çoğu ticaret işlemini otomatikleştirmenize olanak tanır. Dikkat, uygulama strateji test cihazında çalışmıyor. Satın almadan önce demo sürümünü bir demo hesabında test edebilirsiniz. Demo sürümü burada . Talimatların tamamı buraya . Ticaret. Tek tıklamayla alım satım işlemlerini gerçekleştirmenizi sağlar: Otomatik risk hesaplaması ile bekleyen emir ve pozisyonları açın. Tek tıkl
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4
Dilwyn Tng
5 (2)
Yardımcı programlar
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4 (Kopyacı MT4) sadece basit bir yerel trade kopyalayıcı değildir; günümüzün alım satım zorlukları için tasarlanmış eksiksiz bir risk yönetimi ve yürütme çerçevesidir. Prop firm sınavlarından kişisel hesap yönetimine kadar, güçlü yürütme, sermaye koruması, esnek yapılandırma ve gelişmiş işlem yönetimi ile her duruma uyum sağlar. Kopyalayıcı hem Master (gönderici) hem de Slave (alıcı) modlarında çalışır ve piyasa emirleri ile bekleyen emirlerin gerçek zamanlı senkroni
News Filter EA MT4
Rashed Samir
5 (8)
Yardımcı programlar
News Filter EA: Advanced Algo Trading Assistant News Filter EA is an advanced algo trading assistant designed to enhance your trading experience. By using the   News Filter EA , you can integrate a Forex economic news filter into your existing expert advisor, even if you do not have access to its source code. In addition to the news filter, you can also specify   trading days   and   hours   for your expert. The News Filter EA also includes   risk management   and   equity protection   features
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.69 (64)
Yardımcı programlar
MetaTrader 4 için ticaret fotokopisi.       Herhangi bir hesaptan forex işlemlerini, pozisyonlarını, emirlerini kopyalar. En iyi ticari fotokopi makinelerinden biridir.       MT4 - MT4, MT5 - MT4       için       KOPYLOT MT4       sürüm (veya       MT4 - MT5 MT5 - MT5       için       KOPYLOT MT5       sürüm). MT5 sürümü Tam tanım   +DEMO +PDF Nasıl alınır Nasıl kurulur     Günlük Dosyaları nasıl alınır?     Nasıl Test Edilir ve Optimize Edilir     Expforex'in tüm ürünleri için fotokopi   sür
Equity Protect Pro
Shi Jie He
5 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
Equity Protect Pro: Endişesiz İşlem İçin Kapsamlı Hesap Koruma Uzmanınız Hesap koruması, öz sermaye koruması, portföy koruması, çoklu strateji koruması, kar koruması, kar toplama, işlem güvenliği, risk kontrol programları, otomatik risk kontrolü, otomatik tasfiye, koşullu tasfiye, planlı tasfiye, dinamik tasfiye, iz süren stop loss, tek tıklamayla kapatma, tek tıklamayla tasfiye ve tek tıklamayla geri yükleme gibi özellikler arıyorsanız, Equity Protect Pro ihtiyacınız olan programdır. Kurulumu
Trade Dashboard MT4
Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (52)
Yardımcı programlar
Tired of complex order placement and manual calculations? Trade Dashboard is your solution. With its user-friendly interface, placing orders becomes effortless, by a single click, you can open trades, set stop loss and take profit levels, manage trade lot size, and calculate risk to reward ratios, allowing you to only focus on your strategy. Say goodbye to manual calculations and streamline your trading experience with Trade Dashboard. Download  Demo Version  right now. You can find  Details of
PZ Trade Pad Pro MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (2)
Yardımcı programlar
Effortlessly calculate lot sizes and manage trades to save time and avoid costly errors The Trade Pad Pro EA is a tool for the Metatrader Platform that aims to help traders manage their trades more efficiently and effectively. It has a user-friendly visual interface that allows users to easily place and manage an unlimited number of trades, helping to avoid human errors and enhance their trading activity. One of the key features of the Trade Pad Pro EA is its focus on risk and position manageme
Second Chart the Time Frame in Seconds
Boris Sedov
4.8 (5)
Yardımcı programlar
Seconds Chart — MetaTrader 4 için saniye bazlı grafikler oluşturmanıza olanak sağlayan eşsiz bir araçtır. Seconds Chart sayesinde saniye cinsinden zaman dilimleriyle grafik oluşturabilir, standart dakika veya saatlik grafiklerde mümkün olmayan esneklik ve analiz hassasiyetine ulaşabilirsiniz. Örneğin, S15 zaman dilimi 15 saniyelik mum çubuklarını ifade eder. Tüm indikatörleri, uzman danışmanları ve komut dosyalarını standart grafiklerde olduğu gibi kolaylıkla kullanabilirsiniz. Standart araçları
Basket EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (5)
Yardımcı programlar
Basket EA MT4 , güçlü bir kâr alma aracı ve kapsamlı bir hesap koruma sistemini basit ve kullanımı kolay bir çözümde birleştirir. Ana amacı, tüm açık pozisyonları tek tek değil, bir sepet (basket) olarak yöneterek, hesabınızın toplam kâr ve zararını tamamen kontrol altında tutmaktır. EA; sepet düzeyinde take profit, stop loss, break even ve trailing stop gibi özellikler sunar. Bunlar, bakiye yüzdesi, sabit bir para birimi değeri ya da yönetilen işlemlerin ortalama pip hedefi olarak ayarlanabili
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.88 (41)
Yardımcı programlar
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider , Telegram'a sinyal göndermeyi sağlayan ve hesabınızı bir sinyal sağlayıcısına dönüştüren kullanımı kolay ve tamamen özelleştirilebilir bir araçtır. Mesajların formatı tamamen özelleştirilebilir! Ancak basit kullanım için, önceden tanımlanmış bir şablonu seçebilir ve mesajın belirli kısımlarını etkinleştirebilir veya devre dışı bırakabilirsiniz. [ Demo ]  [ Kullanım Kılavuzu ] [ MT5 Sürümü ] [ Discord Sürümü ] [ Telegram Kanalı ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Kurulum
Risk Manager for MT4
Sergey Batudayev
4.6 (10)
Yardımcı programlar
MT4 için Expert Advisor Risk Manager çok önemli ve bence her yatırımcı için gerekli bir program. Bu Uzman Danışman ile ticaret hesabınızdaki riski kontrol edebileceksiniz. Risk ve kar kontrolü hem parasal hem de yüzdesel olarak yapılabilir. Danışman işlevleri Bu risk yöneticisi, riskleri kontrol etmenize yardımcı olacaktır: - bir anlaşma için - günlük - bir hafta için - Bir ay için Ayrıca kontrol edebilirsiniz 1) Ticaret yaparken izin verilen maksimum lot 2) günlük maksimum sipariş sayısı
Risk Calculator Panell
Mykhailo Krygin
Yardımcı programlar
The Risk and Reward calculator is designed to place market and pending orders. You only need to set the risk size you are willing to risk in one trade and the Stop Loss level. The calculator will calculate the required lot size for this. And by setting the Risk Reward size, you can set the ratio of expected profit to risk in one position. For example, you are willing to risk one dollar in one trade and, if the market moves in your favor, you want to make a profit of 2 times more. Then you need
Trading box Technical analysis
Igor Zizek
5 (37)
Yardımcı programlar
Everything for chart Technical Analysis indicator MT4 in one tool Draw your supply demand zone with rectangle and support resistance with trendline and get alerts to mobile phone or email alert -  Risk reward indicator Video tutorials, manuals, DEMO download   here .  Find contacts on my   profile . 1.   Extended rectangles and trendlines Object will be extended to the right edge of the chart when price will draw new candles on chart. This is rectangle extender or trendline extender. 2. Price to
Real AI Assistant
Sara Sabaghi
Yardımcı programlar
Your Smart Trading Assistant for the Forex Market Introducing a powerful MetaTrader tool designed to revolutionize the way you trade. This intelligent assistant goes beyond traditional indicators to provide a comprehensive, AI-driven market analysis — so you can trade with clarity and confidence. What It Does This advanced tool continuously monitors and analyzes a wide range of market data to deliver high-quality trading insights. It reads between the lines of financial news, scans the forex ma
Telegram to MT4 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
3.57 (7)
Yardımcı programlar
Telegram'dan MT4'e:   Nihai Sinyal Kopyalama Çözümü Telegram ile MT4'e   işlemlerinizi kolaylaştırın, DLL'lere ihtiyaç duymadan doğrudan Telegram kanallarından ve sohbetlerinden MetaTrader 4 platformunuza işlem sinyallerini kopyalamak için tasarlanmış son teknoloji yardımcı program. Bu sağlam çözüm, sinyallerin benzersiz hassasiyet ve özelleştirme seçenekleriyle sorunsuz bir şekilde yürütülmesini sağlayarak size zaman kazandırır ve verimliliğinizi artırır. [ Instructions and DEMO ] Temel Özellik
Telegram To MT4 Receiver
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.2 (5)
Yardımcı programlar
Üye olduğunuz herhangi bir kanaldan (özel ve kısıtlı olanlar dahil) sinyalleri doğrudan MT4'ünüze kopyalayın.  Bu araç, kullanıcıyı göz önünde bulundurarak tasarlanmış olup işlemleri yönetmek ve izlemek için ihtiyacınız olan birçok özelliği sunar. Bu ürün, kullanıcı dostu ve görsel olarak çekici bir grafik arayüzünde sunulmaktadır. Ayarlarınızı özelleştirin ve ürünü birkaç dakika içinde kullanmaya başlayın! Kullanıcı Kılavuzu + Demo  | MT5 Sürümü | Discord Sürümü Demo denemek istiyorsanız lütf
Trade copier MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.55 (31)
Yardımcı programlar
Trade Copier, ticaret hesapları arasındaki işlemleri kopyalamak ve senkronize etmek için tasarlanmış profesyonel bir yardımcı programdır. Kopyalama, tedarikçinin hesabından/terminalinden alıcının aynı bilgisayarda veya vps'de kurulu olan hesabına/terminaline gerçekleşir. Satın almadan önce demo sürümünü bir demo hesabında test edebilirsiniz. Demo versiyonu burada . Tüm talimatlar burada . Ana işlevler ve avantajlar: Emirlerin kopyalanmasını destekler: МТ4> МТ4, МТ4> МТ5, МТ5> МТ4. Emirlerin kopy
Take a Break
Eric Emmrich
5 (29)
Yardımcı programlar
The most advanced news filter on MQL market - free demo available Take a Break has transformed from a basic news filter into a comprehensive account protection solution. It seamlessly pauses any other Expert Advisors during news events or based on your custom filters, all while safeguarding your EA settings - restoring them automatically when trading resumes for complete peace of mind. Typical use cases: A single news filter for all your EAs. Stop trading during news/high volatility (+ close all
OrderManager MT4
Lukas Roth
4.71 (24)
Yardımcı programlar
OrderManager 'ı Tanıtıyoruz: MT4 için Devrim Niteliğinde Bir Yardımcı Program Yepyeni Order Manager yardımcı programı ile MetaTrader 4 için işlemlerinizi bir profesyonel gibi yönetin. Basitlik ve kullanım kolaylığı göz önünde bulundurularak tasarlanmış olan Order Manager, her işlemle ilişkilendirilen riski kolayca tanımlamanıza ve görselleştirmenize olanak tanır, böylece bilinçli kararlar alabilir ve ticaret stratejinizi optimize edebilirsiniz. OrderManager hakkında daha fazla bilgi için lütfen
Zone Trader MT4
LEE SAMSON
5 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
Ticaret yapmak istediğiniz temel alanları belirledikten sonra otomatik olarak destek ve direnç veya arz ve talep bölgelerini değiştirin. Bu EA, tek bir tıklamayla alım ve satım bölgeleri çizmenize ve ardından bunları fiyatın dönmesini beklediğiniz yere tam olarak yerleştirmenize olanak tanır. EA daha sonra bu bölgeleri izler ve bölgeler için belirttiğiniz fiyat hareketine göre otomatik olarak işlemler gerçekleştirir. İlk işlem gerçekleştirildikten sonra EA, hedef bölge haline gelen yerleştirdiğ
Partial Closure EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (3)
Yardımcı programlar
Partial Closure EA MT4 , hesabınızdaki herhangi bir işlemi kısmen kapatmanıza olanak tanır. İşlemleri, lot büyüklüğünün seçilen bir yüzdesiyle ve/veya işlem biletiyle manuel olarak veya TP/SL seviyelerindeki belirli yüzdelerle otomatik olarak kapatabilir; bu, başlangıç lot büyüklüğünün yüzdesini en fazla 10 take profit ve 10 stop loss seviyesinde kapatır. Belirli magic numaralarını, yorumları veya sembolleri belirterek veya hariç tutarak hesabınızdaki tüm veya seçili işlemleri yönetebilir. İpu
VirtualTradePad mt4 Extra
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.86 (58)
Yardımcı programlar
1 tıklama ile ticaret için Ticaret Paneli.   Pozisyonlar ve emirlerle çalışmak!   Grafikten veya klavyeden alım satım. Alım satım panelimizi kullanarak, grafikten tek bir tıklamayla alım satım yapabilir ve alım satım işlemlerini standart MetaTrader kontrolünden 30 kat daha hızlı gerçekleştirebilirsiniz. Bir tüccar için hayatı kolaylaştıran ve bir tüccarın ticaret faaliyetlerini çok daha hızlı ve daha rahat gerçekleştirmesine yardımcı olan parametrelerin ve işlevlerin otomatik hesaplamaları. Graf
EasyInsight AIO MT4
Alain Verleyen
3 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
EASY Insight AIO – Akıllı ve zahmetsiz yatırım için hepsi bir arada çözüm Genel Bakış Tüm piyasayı — Forex, Altın, Kripto, Endeksler ve hatta Hisseler — saniyeler içinde, manuel grafik incelemesi, gösterge kurulumu ya da karmaşık ayarlar olmadan analiz edebildiğinizi hayal edin. EASY Insight AIO , yapay zekâ destekli yatırım için nihai, kullanıma hazır dışa aktarma aracınızdır. Tüm piyasanın kapsamlı bir anlık görüntüsünü tek bir temiz CSV dosyasında sunar; bu dosya ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, Pe
CloseIfProfitorLoss with Trailing
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.8 (30)
Yardımcı programlar
Kar takip fonksiyonu ile toplam kar/zarara ulaşıldığında MetaTrader 4'te pozisyonları kapatmak. Sanal durakları (Ayrı Sipariş) etkinleştirebilirsiniz, AL ve SATIŞ pozisyonlarının ayrı ayrı hesaplanması ve kapatılması (Ayrı AL SATIŞ), Tüm sembollerin veya sadece mevcut sembolün kapatılması ve hesaplanması (Tüm Semboller), Kâr için takip etmeyi etkinleştir ( Sondaki Kâr ) Mevduat para birimi, puan, bakiyenin yüzdesi üzerinden toplam kâr ve zararı kapatın. Uygulama, diğer herhangi bir EA ile birli
KopirMT4 Copy trades for MT4
Alexandr Gavrilin
4.53 (80)
Yardımcı programlar
The adviser has been withdrawn from sale  KopirMT4 (CopierMT4) - transaction copier for the MetaTrader 4 terminal, copies (synchronizes, duplicates) transactions from any accounts (copier, copy dealers).  Supports copying: MT4 <-> MT4, MT4 -> MT5 Hedge, MT5 Hedge -> MT4 Support:  https://www.mql5.com/ru/messages/01c3f341a058d901 Why exactly our product? The copier has a high speed and is not dependent on ticks. Copy speed - less than 0.5 sec. Transactions are copied with high accuracy, the sc
KT Equity Protector MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
3.4 (5)
Yardımcı programlar
Yatırım Sermayenizi Zahmetsizce Koruyun Yatırım sermayenizi korumak, onu büyütmek kadar önemlidir. KT Equity Protector, kişisel risk yöneticiniz olarak hesabınızın öz sermayesini sürekli izler ve önceden belirlenmiş kar hedeflerine veya zarar durdur seviyelerine ulaşıldığında tüm açık ve bekleyen emirleri kapatarak kayıpları önler veya karları güvence altına alır. Duygusal kararlar yok, tahmin yürütmeye gerek yok — sadece sizin yerinize yorulmadan çalışan güvenilir bir sermaye koruma sistemi. KT
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
Brilliant Reversals Alert MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Ticaret stratejilerinizi   Brilliant Reversal Indicator MT5   ile yükseltin, parametrik olmayan kernel regresyonu kullanarak pürüzsüz, uyarlanabilir trend analizi sağlayan son teknoloji bir göstergedir. Nadaraya-Watson tahmincisinden esinlenilen bu araç, fiyat verilerine Gauss kernel yumuşatması uygular, piyasa volatilitesine uyarlanan dinamik zarflar oluşturur ancak geleneksel hareketli ortalamaların aşırı gecikmesi olmadan. TradingView gibi platformlarda yaygın olarak övülen ve dünya çapındaki
Super Trend Alert
Biswarup Banerjee
5 (1)
Göstergeler
SuperTrend Alert MT5 ile piyasa trendlerini ustalıkla yönetin; forex, hisse senedi, kripto para ve emtia ticareti için hassas trend takibi sinyalleri sağlamak üzere tasarlanmış güçlü bir göstergedir. Forex Factory ve Reddit’in r/Forex gibi işlem topluluklarında övülmekte ve Investopedia ile TradingView’deki tartışmalarda sağlam trend tespitiyle takdir edilmekte olup, güvenilir giriş ve çıkış noktaları arayan traderlar için vazgeçilmez bir araçtır. Kullanıcılar, SuperTrend sinyallerini fiyat hare
FREE
Grid Trade Manager MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
4 (2)
Yardımcı programlar
Grid ticaret stratejinizi Grid Trade Manager MT5 ile optimize edin, grid siparişlerinin yerleştirilmesi ve yönetimini otomatikleştirmek için tasarlanmış çok yönlü ücretsiz utilidad EA, 2000'lerde forex topluluklarında popüler hale getirilen zaman test edilmiş grid ticaret yaklaşımından esinlenerek ranging koşullarda piyasa salınımlarından kar elde etme yeteneğiyle. MQL5 ve Forex Factory gibi platformlarda binlerce trader tarafından benimsenen, robust risk kontrolleri ve özelleştirme için, bu ara
FREE
Candlestick Pattern Alert MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
Göstergeler
Ticaret hassasiyetinizi Candlestick Pattern Alert MT5 göstergesiyle yükseltin, anahtar mum formasyonlarını hızla tespit etmek ve gerçek zamanlı uyarılar sunmak için tasarlanmış güçlü bir araç, yüksek olasılıklı kurulumlara traderların tepki vermesini sağlar. 1990'larda Steve Nison tarafından popüler hale getirilen Japon mum çubuğu grafikleri prensiplerine dayanan bu gösterge, Hammer, Doji veya Engulfing gibi formasyonlarla piyasa duyarlılığını çözme yeteneği nedeniyle forex, kripto ve hisse sene
FREE
Hedge Trade Manager MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
5 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
Hedge Trade Manager MT5 ile hedging stratejinizi geliştirin; ters fiyat hareketlerine karşı otomatik hedging işlemleri yapmak için tasarlanmış sofistike bir Uzman Danışman (EA), 2010'larda forex brokerlarının zıt pozisyonlara izin vererek karları sabitleme veya belirsiz trendlerde kayıpları sınırlama tekniklerine dayanıyor. MQL5 ve Forex Factory, Reddit’in r/Forex gibi trading forumlarında esnek konfigürasyonları ve sağlam risk korumaları nedeniyle övülüyor, bu EA, forex ana pariteleri, endeksle
FREE
MT5 Local Trade Copier Pro
Biswarup Banerjee
2 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
MT5 Local Trade Copier Pro , MetaTrader 5 için tasarlanmış bir Uzman Danışman olup, bir kaynak MT5 hesabından aynı bilgisayardaki birden fazla MT5 veya MT4 hesabına işlemleri kopyalamak için geliştirilmiştir. Bu araç, müşteri hesaplarına veya portföylere işlemleri çoğaltmak için idealdir ve lot büyüklükleri, stop-loss/take-profit ve ters kopyalama seçenekleri gibi özelleştirilebilir parametreler sunar. Piyasa mantığına dayalı işlem yürütmeden işlem yönetimini basitleştirir ve çeşitli trading iht
MT4 Local Trade Copier Pro
Biswarup Banerjee
3.58 (12)
Yardımcı programlar
MT4 Local Trade Copier Pro , MetaTrader 4 için tasarlanmış bir Uzman Danışman olup, bir kaynak MT4 veya MT5 hesabından aynı bilgisayardaki birden fazla MT4 veya MT5 hesabına işlemleri kopyalamak için geliştirilmiştir. Bu araç, müşteri hesaplarına veya portföylere işlemleri çoğaltmak için idealdir ve lot büyüklükleri, stop-loss/take-profit ve ters kopyalama seçenekleri gibi özelleştirilebilir parametreler sunar. Piyasa mantığına dayalı işlem yürütmeden işlem yönetimini basitleştirir ve çeşitli tr
Moving Average Crossover EA MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
Uzman Danışmanlar
Moving Average Strategy EA MT5 , MetaTrader 5 için tasarlanmış sofistike bir otomatik işlem aracıdır ve hareketli ortalama kesişimlerini kullanarak trend dönüşlerini ve potansiyel giriş noktalarını yakalar. Bu uzman danışman, özelleştirilebilir ayarlarla traderlara çok yönlü bir çözüm sunar, işlemlerin hassas bir şekilde yürütülmesini ve sağlam risk yönetimini garanti eder. Kapsamlı bir şekilde test edilmiş olan bu EA, etkili giriş yöntemleri, esnek çıkış kuralları ve minimum sistem kaynağı tüke
Higher High and Lows
Biswarup Banerjee
Göstergeler
Fiyat eylemi ticaretinizi Higher Highs and Lows MT4 göstergesiyle geliştirin, anahtar salınım noktalarını belirlemek için fraktal analizi kullanan sağlam bir araç, Higher Highs (HH), Lower Highs (LH), Lower Lows (LL) ve Higher Lows (HL) gibi trend tanımlayan pattern'leri tanımlayarak pazar yönüne net içgörüler sağlar. 1900'lerin başındaki Dow Teorisi'nde kök salmış temel fiyat eylemi ilkelerine dayanan ve modern ticarette Al Brooks gibi uzmanlar tarafından "Trading Price Action" serisinde popüle
FREE
Candlestick Patterns Alert
Biswarup Banerjee
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Ticaret hassasiyetinizi Candlestick Pattern Alert MT4 göstergesiyle yükseltin, anahtar mum formasyonlarını hızla tespit etmek ve gerçek zamanlı uyarılar sunmak için tasarlanmış güçlü bir araç, yüksek olasılıklı kurulumlara traderların tepki vermesini sağlar. 1990'larda Steve Nison tarafından popüler hale getirilen Japon mum çubuğu grafikleri prensiplerine dayanan bu gösterge, Hammer, Doji veya Engulfing gibi formasyonlarla piyasa duyarlılığını çözme yeteneği nedeniyle forex, kripto ve hisse sene
FREE
SuperTrend Alert
Biswarup Banerjee
Göstergeler
SuperTrend Alert MT4 ile piyasa trendlerini ustalıkla yönetin; forex, hisse senedi, kripto para ve emtia ticareti için hassas trend takibi sinyalleri sağlamak üzere tasarlanmış güçlü bir göstergedir. Forex Factory ve Reddit’in r/Forex gibi işlem topluluklarında övülmekte ve Investopedia ile TradingView’deki tartışmalarda sağlam trend tespitiyle takdir edilmekte olup, güvenilir giriş ve çıkış noktaları arayan traderlar için vazgeçilmez bir araçtır. Kullanıcılar, SuperTrend sinyallerini fiyat hare
FREE
Trailing Stop and Breakeven Manager
Biswarup Banerjee
Yardımcı programlar
Trailing Stop and Breakeven Manager MT5 ile işlem yönetiminizi optimize edin; manuel veya diğer EA'lar tarafından açılan işlemler için stop-loss seviyelerini otomatik olarak ayarlamak üzere tasarlanmış sağlam bir Uzman Danışman (EA), kar koruması ve risk yönetimini sağlar. Forex Factory ve Reddit’in r/Forex gibi işlem topluluklarında övülmekte ve Investopedia ile MQL5 forumlarındaki tartışmalarda trailing stop ve breakeven seviyelerinin yönetimindeki hassasiyetiyle öne çıkmakta olup, karları ver
FREE
Consecutive Candle Indicator MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
Göstergeler
Consecutive Candle Indicator MT5 ile trend tespit yeteneklerinizi güçlendirin; ardışık boğa veya ayı mum dizilerini tanımlamak için tasarlanmış dinamik bir araçtır ve forex, hisse senedi, kripto para ve emtia piyasalarında trend onayları ve potansiyel dönüşler için zamanında uyarılar sunar. Forex Factory ve Reddit’in r/Forex gibi işlem topluluklarında kutlanmakta ve Investopedia ile TradingView’deki tartışmalarda momentum analizini basitleştirme yeteneğiyle övülmekte olup, volatil piyasalarda ne
FREE
Account Trailing Stop Manager MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
Yardımcı programlar
Account Trailing Stop Manager MT5 ile portföyünüzün risk yönetimini geliştirin; MetaTrader 5 üzerinde hesabınızın toplam kârını veya belirli bir sihirli numaraya sahip işlemleri otomatik olarak izlemek ve bir takip stopu gibi yönetmek için tasarlanmış güçlü bir Uzman Danışman (EA), mevcut kâr son kâr zirvesinin altına düştüğünde tüm işlemleri kapatır. MQL5, Forex Factory ve Reddit’in r/Forex platformlarında dinamik kâr kilitleme mekanizması nedeniyle övülen bu EA, forex, endeksler ve kripto para
FREE
Close Manager MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
5 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
Close Manager MT5 ile işlem kapatma sürecinizi optimize edin; MetaTrader 5 üzerinde manuel veya diğer EA'lar tarafından açılan işlemlerin çıkışlarını otomatikleştirmek için tasarlanmış güçlü bir Uzman Danışman (EA), traderlara çıkış stratejileri üzerinde hassas kontrol sunar. MQL5, Forex Factory ve Reddit’in r/Forex gibi platformlarda çok yönlü ve özelleştirilebilir kapatma kriterleri nedeniyle övülüyor, bu EA, forex, endeksler ve kripto paralar gibi volatil piyasalarda scalperlar, günlük trader
FREE
Day and Week Separator
Biswarup Banerjee
Göstergeler
Day and Week Separator MT4 ile işlem analizlerinizi kolaylaştırın; özelleştirilebilir günlük ve haftalık ayırıcı çizgiler çizen sezgisel bir araçtır ve broker saat dilimi farklılıklarıyla başa çıkan traderlar için mükemmeldir. Forex Factory ve Reddit’in r/Forex gibi işlem topluluklarında basitliği ve etkinliğiyle büyük beğeni toplayan bu indikatör, Investopedia ve TradingView gibi platformlarda tartışılan, grafik zaman dilimlerini yerel veya piyasaya özgü saatlerle hizalamada yaygın bir sorunu e
FREE
Ultimate Trade Panel MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
5 (2)
Yardımcı programlar
Ultimate Trade Panel MT5 , MetaTrader 5 için tasarlanmış güçlü bir Uzman Danışman olup, MQL5 platformunda traderların verimliliğini artırmak ve işlem faaliyetlerini optimize etmek için geliştirilmiştir. Bu araç, kullanıcı dostu özelliklerle günlük işlem görevlerini basitleştirir ve belirli bir işlem mantığına dayanmadan işlemleri yönetmek için güvenilir bir yardımcı olarak hizmet verir. Rekabet avantajı arayan traderlar için tasarlanmış olup, işlem deneyimini optimize etmek için otomasyon ve ris
RSI strategy EA MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
4.5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
RSI Strategy EA MT5 , MetaTrader 5 için tasarlanmış gelişmiş bir otomatik işlem aracıdır ve Göreceli Güç Endeksi (RSI) göstergesini kullanarak aşırı alım ve aşırı satım koşullarına dayalı işlem giriş ve çıkışlarını otomatikleştirir. EA, bu bölgelerde ters işlem ayarlarını destekler ve işlem yönetimi için çok yönlü bir yaklaşım sunar. Kapsamlı bir şekilde test edilmiş olan bu EA, hassas giriş yöntemleri, esnek çıkış kuralları ve minimum sistem kaynağı tüketimi ile verimli bir işlem deneyimi sağla
Multi Indicator Signal
Biswarup Banerjee
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Multi Indicator Strategy EA MT4, MetaTrader 4 için tasarlanmış, ADX, Bollinger Bantları, CCI, MACD, Hareketli Ortalama, RSI, Stokastik, Awesome Oscillator ve RVI gibi dokuz teknik göstergeyi kullanarak işlem giriş ve çıkışlarını otomatikleştiren sofistike bir işlem aracıdır. Çoklu giriş/çıkış stratejileri ve AND/OR/NA kombinasyon modları dahil geniş özelleştirme seçenekleri sunarak, traderlara benzersiz bir esneklik sağlar. Kapsamlı bir şekilde geri test edilmiş olan bu EA, hassas sinyal üretim
Double Top And Bottom Indicator
Biswarup Banerjee
Göstergeler
Double top and bottom indicator is a pattern scanning indicator which scans the tops and bottoms using zig zag pattern. When it find price bouncing back from the same point twice after a long trend then it generate arrow signals whenever the last resistance points is broken for double bottom and last support price broken for double top. Unlike other top bottom scanner it does not give only 1 signal. it alerts user when ever the last support /resistance is broker from double top/bottom pattern un
FREE
SuperTrend Multicurrency Scanner MT4
Biswarup Banerjee
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Süpertrend Çoklu Para Birimi Tarayıcı Panosu MT4 , Süpertrend göstergesini kullanarak birden fazla döviz çifti ve zaman diliminde sinyalleri izlemek için tasarlanmış güçlü bir araçtır. Sinyalleri semboller ve zaman dilimlerine (M1'den MN1'e kadar) göre düzenleyen bir ızgara formatı sunar. Traderlar, stratejilerine uygun olarak belirli zaman dilimlerini etkinleştirebilir veya devre dışı bırakabilir. MT5 sürümü burada mevcuttur: SuperTrend Multicurrency Scanner MT5 Detaylı dokümantasyon için buray
GG TrendBar
Biswarup Banerjee
Göstergeler
GG TrendBar Göstergesi MT5   ile ticaret hassasiyetinizi yükseltin; ADX ve Parabolic SAR'ı kullanarak 9 farklı zaman diliminde birleştirilmiş trend sinyalleri sunan güçlü bir çoklu zaman dilimi aracı. 2010'ların başında Forex Factory ve MQL5 gibi platformlarda popüler hale gelen ileri trend analizi konseptlerinden doğan bu gösterge, seçilen zaman dilimleri arasında hizalanma gerektirerek gürültüyü filtreleme yeteneğiyle beğeni topladı ve genellikle değişken piyasalarda tek zaman dilimi göstergel
Bollinger Band Strategy EA MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
Uzman Danışmanlar
Bollinger Bantları Strateji EA MT5 , Bollinger Bantları’nın ters dönüş koşullarına dayalı olarak işlem fırsatlarını yakalamak için tasarlanmış otomatik bir işlem aracıdır. Alt bant yakınında bir boğa ters dönüşü tespit edildiğinde (önceki mum alt bant altında kapanır ve mevcut mum alt bant üstünde kapanır, kırmızı mumdan yeşil muma geçiş yaptığında) alım işlemleri, üst bant yakınında bir ayı ters dönüşü tespit edildiğinde (ters senaryo) satış işlemleri gerçekleştirir. Kapsamlı bir şekilde test e
Ultimate Trade Panel
Biswarup Banerjee
5 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
Ultimate Trade Panel MT4 , MetaTrader 4 için tasarlanmış güçlü bir Uzman Danışman olup, MQL4 platformunda traderların verimliliğini artırmak ve işlem faaliyetlerini optimize etmek için geliştirilmiştir. Bu araç, kullanıcı dostu özelliklerle günlük işlem görevlerini basitleştirir ve belirli bir işlem mantığına dayanmadan işlemleri yönetmek için güvenilir bir yardımcı olarak hizmet verir. Rekabet avantajı arayan traderlar için tasarlanmış olup, işlem deneyimini optimize etmek için otomasyon ve ris
Pip Movement Alert
Biswarup Banerjee
Göstergeler
Pip Movement Alert MT4 ile piyasa momentumunun önünde olun; birden fazla sembolle hassas pip hareketlerini izlemek ve traderları uyarmak için tasarlanmış çok yönlü bir çoklu para birimi göstergesi, forex, hisse senedi, kripto para ve emtia ticareti için idealdir. Forex Factory ve Reddit’in r/Forex gibi işlem topluluklarında övülmekte ve Investopedia ile TradingView’deki tartışmalarda ani piyasa değişikliklerini tespit etme yeteneğiyle öne çıkmakta olup, hızlı fiyat hareketlerini sermayeye çevirm
FREE
STM Trade Panel
Biswarup Banerjee
Yardımcı programlar
STM Trade Panel MT4 ile ticaretinizi kolaylaştırın; MetaTrader 4 üzerinde işlem yürütme ve yönetimini optimize etmek için tasarlanmış kullanıcı dostu bir Uzman Danışman (EA), tek tıkla emir yerleştirme ve özelleştirilebilir kâr ve zarar eşiklerine dayalı otomatik işlem kapatma sunar. MQL5, Forex Factory ve Reddit’in r/Forex platformlarında sezgisel arayüzü ve etkili işlem kontrolü nedeniyle çok beğenilen bu EA, forex, endeksler ve kripto paralar gibi volatil piyasalarda scalperlar, günlük trader
FREE
Fibonacci Levels Alert
Biswarup Banerjee
5 (1)
Göstergeler
The MT4 indicator that we are describing is designed to provide traders with an alert, notification, and email when Fibonacci levels are crossed. The Fibonacci levels are calculated based on the zigzag indicator, which helps to identify potential trend reversals in the market. When the indicator detects that a price has crossed a Fibonacci level, it will trigger an alert and send a notification to the trader's MT4 mobile app. Additionally, the indicator can be configured to send an email to the
FREE
Volume Oscilator Indicator
Biswarup Banerjee
Göstergeler
Volume Oscilator is a popular indicator available in trading view which is very popular among traders Definition The Volume Oscillator is an indicator made up of two Moving Averages (MA) surrounding volume, one being fast and the other slow. The slow volume MA value is then subtracted from the value of the fastlow Moving Average. The Volume Oscillator measures volume by analyzing the relationship between the two Moving Averages mentioned. When combined with other indicators it provides a very st
FREE
Angle Of Price
Biswarup Banerjee
1 (1)
Göstergeler
Angle of Price It is a trend following indicator. The idea behind this indicator is very simple. it calculates the angle of certain price type with its N candle back price type. When the price is moving toward upward direction positive angle histograms will be created and vice versa for downward direction. There are couple of price type supported in this indicator. Which is as follows Close Open High Low Median Typical Weighted When combined with other indicators it could be used as a very power
FREE
Angle of Averages
Biswarup Banerjee
Göstergeler
Angle of Moving Average MT4   ile ticaret kararlarınızı yükseltin, hareketli ortalamaların eğimini nicel olarak ölçerek trend yönü ve momentumu hakkında net bilgiler sunan yenilikçi bir göstergedir. Belirtilen bar sayısı üzerinden hareketli ortalamaların açısal eğimini ölçme prensibine dayanan bu araç, 2010 civarında ticaret topluluklarında kavramsallaştırıldığından beri teknik analizin temel bir unsuru haline gelmiştir. Forex Factory gibi forumlarda yaygın olarak tartışılan ve piyasa dinamikle
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt