Ratio X MLAI

Ratio X MLAI 2.0 – Multi-Layer AI Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5

Ratio X MLAI 2.0 is a professional-grade, fully automated AI-driven Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, designed for experienced traders who demand robust logic, disciplined risk control, and adaptability across different market conditions.

The EA combines classical technical analysis, price action, volatility filtering, embedded machine-learning models, and an optional GPT-based confirmation layer to generate high-confidence trading decisions at the opening of each bar.

It is suitable for discretionary automation, systematic trading, and Prop Firm evaluations, when configured correctly.


Core Strategy Architecture

Ratio X MLAI 2.0 operates through a multi-layer decision pipeline, where each analytical layer contributes to the final trade decision:

  • Technical Indicators Layer
    Uses RSI and fast/slow moving averages to assess momentum, trend alignment, and directional bias.

  • Candlestick & Price Action Layer
    Detects relevant candlestick patterns and evaluates candle structure (body, wicks, momentum strength).

  • Trend & Volatility Analysis Layer
    Confirms market regime using moving-average slopes and ATR-based volatility comparisons to avoid unfavorable conditions.

  • Machine Learning Ensemble Layer
    Built-in ML models (fully integrated, no external files required) analyze historical patterns across multiple timeframes to estimate directional probabilities.

  • Optional AI Confirmation Layer (LLM)
    When enabled, the EA can request an external AI confirmation (via OpenAI API) using a structured market context prompt.
    This layer is optional and can be disabled at any time, allowing the EA to operate entirely offline.

A trade is executed only when the aggregated confidence exceeds the configured threshold, ensuring strict selectivity.


Advanced Risk Management System

Risk control is a central component of Ratio X MLAI 2.0:

  • Daily Profit Target & Daily Loss Limit
    Automatically stops trading after reaching predefined daily profit or loss thresholds.

  • Maximum Trades per Day & Consecutive Loss Control
    Prevents overtrading and pauses execution after a configurable number of losses in sequence.

  • Risk-Based Position Sizing
    Calculates lot size dynamically based on a percentage of account balance, adapting to symbol specifications and available margin.

  • ATR-Based Stop Loss & Take Profit
    SL and TP are calculated using market volatility, avoiding fixed and arbitrary pip distances.

  • Trailing Stop & Breakeven Logic
    Locks in profits and protects open positions once price moves favorably.

The EA does not use martingale, grid, or averaging techniques.
Each trade is independent, protected by a predefined stop loss.


Supported Symbols and Timeframes

Supported instruments:

  • EURUSD

  • USDJPY

  • XAUUSD (Gold)

  • US30 (Dow Jones Index)

Timeframes:
M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4 (user-selectable)

The internal logic adapts automatically to the selected timeframe and symbol.


Prop Firm Compatibility (FTMO-Style Rules)

Ratio X MLAI 2.0 is fully compatible with Prop Firm evaluation models when configured correctly.

Key characteristics for Prop Firm usage:

  • Controlled daily drawdown

  • Fixed fractional risk per trade

  • No martingale or grid exposure

  • Automatic trading suspension after daily limits

Important note:
Presets optimized for Prop Firm challenges (such as FTMO-style rules) are exclusive to users who have acquired the Ratio X Toolbox.
These presets are not distributed via the MQL5 Market and are available for download only inside the private Ratio X platform.


Ratio X Toolbox – Ecosystem Access

Users who acquire the Ratio X Toolbox gain access to:

  • All current Expert Advisors and Indicators

  • All future releases

  • Continuous updates

  • Exclusive presets (including Prop Firm configurations)

  • Priority and exclusive support

This access is offered through the official Ratio X ecosystem under a single lifetime license model, available at:

https://ratioxtrade.com

The MQL5 Market version provides the standalone Expert Advisor.
The Toolbox is an optional ecosystem upgrade, managed outside the MQL5 platform.


Installation & Usage

  • Attach the EA to a MetaTrader 5 chart

  • Configure inputs or load an appropriate preset

  • Enable Algo Trading

  • Optional: configure OpenAI API settings if AI confirmation is desired

No external indicators, DLLs, ONNX files, or third-party frameworks are required.


Who This EA Is For

✔ Traders seeking a professional AI-assisted trading system
✔ Users focused on risk-controlled automation
✔ Traders preparing for Prop Firm evaluations
✔ Algorithmic traders who value transparency, modular logic, and adaptability


Disclaimer

Trading involves risk.
Past performance, backtests, or Prop Firm challenge results do not guarantee future results.

This Expert Advisor is a decision-support and execution tool, not a promise of profitability.
Always test on a demo account before trading live and use risk parameters appropriate to your financial situation.


Yazarın diğer ürünleri
Ratio X AI Gold Fury
Mauricio Vellasquez
Uzman Danışmanlar
Ratio X AI Gold Fury — MT5 için Yapay Zeka Destekli Altın Ticareti DeepSeek AI mantığını teknik analiz ve disiplinli risk yönetimi ile birleştiren ilk XAUUSD Expert Advisor. Canlı Mod işlemi için DeepSeek API anahtarı gereklidir. İşlem yapmadan önce, MT5 WebRequest'i deepseek API için etkinleştirin Eksiksiz Yapılandırma Kılavuzu: https://drive.google.com/file/d/17XMJ2yOuaRUKh6LoYzRe8uKGIK3--UJu/view Lansman Teklifi 10 Ekim'e kadar ÜCRETSİZ Lansman döneminde ücretsiz indirin. Erken benimse
Ratio X Trend Watcher
Mauricio Vellasquez
Göstergeler
Ratio X Trend Watcher – Advanced Trendline Breakout Indicator Ratio X Trend Watcher is a professional indicator designed to analyze price action, draw trendlines on the current chart timeframe, and detect meaningful breakouts. Built for traders who rely on support and resistance levels, this tool offers clear visual cues and optional automated actions to help improve your trading decisions. Developed by Mauricio Vellasquez, it is part of the Ratio X suite of trading systems. Key Features Real‑t
FREE
Ratio X Breakout EA
Mauricio Vellasquez
Uzman Danışmanlar
Ratio X Breakout EA — Hassas Breakout Uygulaması Ratio X Breakout EA , mum kırılmaları ile tetiklenen yönlü hareketleri yakalamak için tasarlanmış otonom bir alım-satım sistemidir. Mantığı basit ama sağlamdır: kullanıcı tarafından tanımlanan bir referans mum çerçeveyi belirler ve EA yalnızca fiyat hareketi bu yapıyı net bir şekilde kırdığında piyasaya girer. Sonuç, açıklık ve uyarlanabilirlik için tasarlanmış disiplinli bir breakout metodolojisidir. Temel Metodoloji Sistemin merkezinde bir refe
FREE
Ratio X Trade 1st AI Professional Trader
Mauricio Vellasquez
Uzman Danışmanlar
Ratio X — MT5 için Yapay Zeka Destekli Alım Satım Sistemi Bu platformda ilk kez | Yapay Zeka ile gerçek risk disiplinini birleştiren bir EA Tam çalışması için bir OpenAI API anahtarı gereklidir. İşleme başlamadan önce MT5 WebRequest’i etkinleştirin. Fiyatlandırma Başlangıç Fiyatı: $37 USD Her 20 kullanıcı için fiyat $10 artar. Farkı nedir? Ratio X sıradan bir alım satım robotu değildir. Piyasa bağlamını yorumlamak için OpenAI (GPT-4o-mini) kullanır, aynı zamanda kural tabanlı risk motoru disi
Ratio X Freshbot Gold EA
Mauricio Vellasquez
Uzman Danışmanlar
Ratio X Freshbot Gold EA — Akıllı Trend ve Momentum Sistemi Ratio X Freshbot Gold EA , XAUUSD (Altın) işlemleri için H1 ve H4 zaman dilimlerinde titizlikle tasarlanmış tamamen otonom bir alım-satım sistemidir. Mimarisi, trend tahmini ve momentum onayı nı birleştirerek çok katmanlı teknik analizleri tutarlı ve disiplinli bir yürütme çerçevesine entegre eder. Sistem, yön önyargısı için Üssel Hareketli Ortalamalar (50 EMA ve 200 EMA) , güç doğrulaması için RSI ve momentum onayı için MACD kullanır
Ratio X Stochastic Scalper
Mauricio Vellasquez
Uzman Danışmanlar
Ratio X Stochastic Scalper — Advanced Stochastic Reversion EA for MT5 What it is Ratio X Stochastic Scalper is a disciplined scalping Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 which enters on Stochastic overbought/oversold reversals, optionally filtered by trend and volatility. It includes robust risk controls (fixed SL/TP, risk-based position sizing, trailing stop, break-even, daily loss and drawdown limits) and clean, MQL5-native notifications. Who it is for Traders who want a rule-based scalper with tr
Ratio X BTC Trend Follower
Mauricio Vellasquez
Uzman Danışmanlar
RX Trend Follower — BTCUSD Trend-Following Expert Advisor Check the comments section after purchase RX Trend Follower is a professional Expert Advisor focused on BTCUSD . It follows market trends using multi-layer confirmations and executes trades only when momentum, volatility and filters align. No martingale, no grid, and every position is protected by Stop Loss and Take Profit from entry. Core Concept The EA identifies directional bias, filters ranging phases, and times entries on breakou
Ratio X Gold ML
Mauricio Vellasquez
Uzman Danışmanlar
Ratio X Gold ML EA — Adaptive AI Trading System for Gold (XAUUSD) FREE DOWNLOAD UNTIL DECEMBER 17th Important: The EA includes a built-in Validation Mode to pass MQL5 Market tests automatically. Switch to ML Mode for live trading after installation. Overview Ratio X Gold ML EA is an advanced Expert Advisor developed for trading XAUUSD (Gold) using a hybrid AI-driven model and rule-based logic. It merges deep learning predictions with technical analysis filters, balancing adaptability and disc
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt