Ratio X MLAI 2.0 – Multi-Layer AI Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5

Ratio X MLAI 2.0 is a professional-grade, fully automated AI-driven Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, designed for experienced traders who demand robust logic, disciplined risk control, and adaptability across different market conditions.

The EA combines classical technical analysis, price action, volatility filtering, embedded machine-learning models, and an optional GPT-based confirmation layer to generate high-confidence trading decisions at the opening of each bar.

It is suitable for discretionary automation, systematic trading, and Prop Firm evaluations, when configured correctly.





Core Strategy Architecture

Ratio X MLAI 2.0 operates through a multi-layer decision pipeline, where each analytical layer contributes to the final trade decision:

Technical Indicators Layer

Uses RSI and fast/slow moving averages to assess momentum, trend alignment, and directional bias.

Candlestick & Price Action Layer

Detects relevant candlestick patterns and evaluates candle structure (body, wicks, momentum strength).

Trend & Volatility Analysis Layer

Confirms market regime using moving-average slopes and ATR-based volatility comparisons to avoid unfavorable conditions.

Machine Learning Ensemble Layer

Built-in ML models (fully integrated, no external files required) analyze historical patterns across multiple timeframes to estimate directional probabilities.

Optional AI Confirmation Layer (LLM)

When enabled, the EA can request an external AI confirmation (via OpenAI API) using a structured market context prompt.

This layer is optional and can be disabled at any time, allowing the EA to operate entirely offline.

A trade is executed only when the aggregated confidence exceeds the configured threshold, ensuring strict selectivity.





Advanced Risk Management System

Risk control is a central component of Ratio X MLAI 2.0:

Daily Profit Target & Daily Loss Limit

Automatically stops trading after reaching predefined daily profit or loss thresholds.

Maximum Trades per Day & Consecutive Loss Control

Prevents overtrading and pauses execution after a configurable number of losses in sequence.

Risk-Based Position Sizing

Calculates lot size dynamically based on a percentage of account balance, adapting to symbol specifications and available margin.

ATR-Based Stop Loss & Take Profit

SL and TP are calculated using market volatility, avoiding fixed and arbitrary pip distances.

Trailing Stop & Breakeven Logic

Locks in profits and protects open positions once price moves favorably.

The EA does not use martingale, grid, or averaging techniques.

Each trade is independent, protected by a predefined stop loss.





Supported Symbols and Timeframes

Supported instruments:

EURUSD

USDJPY

XAUUSD (Gold)

US30 (Dow Jones Index)

Timeframes:

M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4 (user-selectable)

The internal logic adapts automatically to the selected timeframe and symbol.





Prop Firm Compatibility (FTMO-Style Rules)

Ratio X MLAI 2.0 is fully compatible with Prop Firm evaluation models when configured correctly.

Key characteristics for Prop Firm usage:

Controlled daily drawdown

Fixed fractional risk per trade

No martingale or grid exposure

Automatic trading suspension after daily limits

Important note:

Presets optimized for Prop Firm challenges (such as FTMO-style rules) are exclusive to users who have acquired the Ratio X Toolbox.

These presets are not distributed via the MQL5 Market and are available for download only inside the private Ratio X platform.





Ratio X Toolbox – Ecosystem Access

Users who acquire the Ratio X Toolbox gain access to:

All current Expert Advisors and Indicators

All future releases

Continuous updates

Exclusive presets (including Prop Firm configurations)

Priority and exclusive support

This access is offered through the official Ratio X ecosystem under a single lifetime license model, available at:

https://ratioxtrade.com

The MQL5 Market version provides the standalone Expert Advisor.

The Toolbox is an optional ecosystem upgrade, managed outside the MQL5 platform.





Installation & Usage

Attach the EA to a MetaTrader 5 chart

Configure inputs or load an appropriate preset

Enable Algo Trading

Optional: configure OpenAI API settings if AI confirmation is desired

No external indicators, DLLs, ONNX files, or third-party frameworks are required.





Who This EA Is For

✔ Traders seeking a professional AI-assisted trading system

✔ Users focused on risk-controlled automation

✔ Traders preparing for Prop Firm evaluations

✔ Algorithmic traders who value transparency, modular logic, and adaptability





Disclaimer

Trading involves risk.

Past performance, backtests, or Prop Firm challenge results do not guarantee future results.

This Expert Advisor is a decision-support and execution tool, not a promise of profitability.

Always test on a demo account before trading live and use risk parameters appropriate to your financial situation.