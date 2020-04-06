Ratio X MLAI

Ratio X MLAI 2.0 – Multi-Layer AI Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5

Ratio X MLAI 2.0 is a professional-grade, fully automated AI-driven Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, designed for experienced traders who demand robust logic, disciplined risk control, and adaptability across different market conditions.

The EA combines classical technical analysis, price action, volatility filtering, embedded machine-learning models, and an optional GPT-based confirmation layer to generate high-confidence trading decisions at the opening of each bar.

It is suitable for discretionary automation, systematic trading, and Prop Firm evaluations, when configured correctly.


Core Strategy Architecture

Ratio X MLAI 2.0 operates through a multi-layer decision pipeline, where each analytical layer contributes to the final trade decision:

  • Technical Indicators Layer
    Uses RSI and fast/slow moving averages to assess momentum, trend alignment, and directional bias.

  • Candlestick & Price Action Layer
    Detects relevant candlestick patterns and evaluates candle structure (body, wicks, momentum strength).

  • Trend & Volatility Analysis Layer
    Confirms market regime using moving-average slopes and ATR-based volatility comparisons to avoid unfavorable conditions.

  • Machine Learning Ensemble Layer
    Built-in ML models (fully integrated, no external files required) analyze historical patterns across multiple timeframes to estimate directional probabilities.

  • Optional AI Confirmation Layer (LLM)
    When enabled, the EA can request an external AI confirmation (via OpenAI API) using a structured market context prompt.
    This layer is optional and can be disabled at any time, allowing the EA to operate entirely offline.

A trade is executed only when the aggregated confidence exceeds the configured threshold, ensuring strict selectivity.


Advanced Risk Management System

Risk control is a central component of Ratio X MLAI 2.0:

  • Daily Profit Target & Daily Loss Limit
    Automatically stops trading after reaching predefined daily profit or loss thresholds.

  • Maximum Trades per Day & Consecutive Loss Control
    Prevents overtrading and pauses execution after a configurable number of losses in sequence.

  • Risk-Based Position Sizing
    Calculates lot size dynamically based on a percentage of account balance, adapting to symbol specifications and available margin.

  • ATR-Based Stop Loss & Take Profit
    SL and TP are calculated using market volatility, avoiding fixed and arbitrary pip distances.

  • Trailing Stop & Breakeven Logic
    Locks in profits and protects open positions once price moves favorably.

The EA does not use martingale, grid, or averaging techniques.
Each trade is independent, protected by a predefined stop loss.


Supported Symbols and Timeframes

Supported instruments:

  • EURUSD

  • USDJPY

  • XAUUSD (Gold)

  • US30 (Dow Jones Index)

Timeframes:
M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4 (user-selectable)

The internal logic adapts automatically to the selected timeframe and symbol.


Prop Firm Compatibility (FTMO-Style Rules)

Ratio X MLAI 2.0 is fully compatible with Prop Firm evaluation models when configured correctly.

Key characteristics for Prop Firm usage:

  • Controlled daily drawdown

  • Fixed fractional risk per trade

  • No martingale or grid exposure

  • Automatic trading suspension after daily limits

Important note:
Presets optimized for Prop Firm challenges (such as FTMO-style rules) are exclusive to users who have acquired the Ratio X Toolbox.
These presets are not distributed via the MQL5 Market and are available for download only inside the private Ratio X platform.


Ratio X Toolbox – Ecosystem Access

Users who acquire the Ratio X Toolbox gain access to:

  • All current Expert Advisors and Indicators

  • All future releases

  • Continuous updates

  • Exclusive presets (including Prop Firm configurations)

  • Priority and exclusive support

This access is offered through the official Ratio X ecosystem under a single lifetime license model, available at:

https://ratioxtrade.com

The MQL5 Market version provides the standalone Expert Advisor.
The Toolbox is an optional ecosystem upgrade, managed outside the MQL5 platform.


Installation & Usage

  • Attach the EA to a MetaTrader 5 chart

  • Configure inputs or load an appropriate preset

  • Enable Algo Trading

  • Optional: configure OpenAI API settings if AI confirmation is desired

No external indicators, DLLs, ONNX files, or third-party frameworks are required.


Who This EA Is For

✔ Traders seeking a professional AI-assisted trading system
✔ Users focused on risk-controlled automation
✔ Traders preparing for Prop Firm evaluations
✔ Algorithmic traders who value transparency, modular logic, and adaptability


Disclaimer

Trading involves risk.
Past performance, backtests, or Prop Firm challenge results do not guarantee future results.

This Expert Advisor is a decision-support and execution tool, not a promise of profitability.
Always test on a demo account before trading live and use risk parameters appropriate to your financial situation.


おすすめのプロダクト
Risk Guard Pro
Muniz Machado Thiago
エキスパート
RiskGuard PRO – Defesa Inteligente para Traders Sérios no EURJPY M15 O RiskGuard PRO é um Expert Advisor de alto desempenho, projetado exclusivamente para o par EURJPY no timeframe M15 , com foco total em preservação de capital, gestão de risco avançada e execução estratégica de múltiplas abordagens operacionais . Ao contrário dos EAs tradicionais, o RiskGuard PRO foi desenvolvido com tecnologia proprietária e arquitetura inteligente , capaz de operar com segurança mesmo em ambientes de merc
Sniper Major
JETINVEST
5 (1)
エキスパート
EAは、ボラティリティ、スプレッド、頻度、タイミングを使用して、いつ取引するかを決定します。 EAは指値注文方式を使用してポジションをオープンします。 この場合、Slippageは最大でもエントリの実行に対してポジティブになります。 システムの焦点はあなたの資本を保護しながらお金を稼ぐことであるため、EAはTrailing TakeProfitロジックを使用します。 ほとんどの取引はすぐに終了するので、狙撃兵のヘッドショットのように。 主な特徴 マーチンゲールを使用しません グリッドを使用しません 最適化された通貨ペア：EURUSD | GBPUSD | USDJPY | USDCHF 時間枠：M5 そのことに注意してください：このEAは、ロールオーバーの数分前からロールオーバー後の数分まで、1日あたりの時間の範囲でのみ取引を行います。 1つのチャート設定：すべての最適化されたシンボルを取引するために必要なチャートは1つだけです 複数の通貨ペアのサポート .setファイルは必要ありません。すべての設定はEAに保存されます ブローカーがサフィックス（XXXXXX.aなど）を使用して
Golden Scalper M15
Fabriel Henrique Dosta Silva
エキスパート
Nome do Produto: Golden Scalper M15 Descrição: O Golden Scalper M15 é um robô de negociação automatizado desenvolvido para operar no par XAU/USD, utilizando gráficos de 15 minutos (M15). Ele aplica uma combinação de indicadores técnicos para identificar oportunidades de entrada e saída, oferecendo uma abordagem equilibrada entre risco e retorno, com foco na eficiência das operações. Características de Operação: • Por Moedas: XAU/USD • Período: M15 • Indicadores Utilizados: RSI, DeMarker, RVI
Nasdaq Quants NAS100
Teresa Maria Pimenta
5 (1)
エキスパート
ナスダック クオンツ NAS100 Expert Nasdaq は、安全に利益を得るために設計された動的かつ最適化されたスキャルパー取引システムです。ニューラル ネットワークの最適化に基づくリスク管理と、残高利益に基づくスマートなロット増加システムを備えた完全なシステムは、初心者と経験豊富なトレーダーに適しています。モバイル指値注文を使用し、市場のプルバックを利用して、より短く安全なストップを提供できます 賞金をカバーできます デフォルト設定を使用するか、ブローカーに最適化されたセットアップをリクエストすると、当社が作成します 正しいバックテストを行うには、まずメタトレーダーで NAs100 アセットの履歴データをダウンロードする必要があります! エキスパート ナスダック クオンツ NAS100 にはスマート システムとドローダウン削減アルゴリズムが組み込まれており、主に価格が損失ゾーンに入る前に注文を閉じることができます 保留中の注文と成行注文の迅速な実行を備えた完全なダッシュボードを備えています 開いている注文をリセットし、保留中の注文をキャンセルするためのボタン。パネルの
Safe FX Scalping
Sydashrf Syf Aldyn Almrshdy
3 (20)
エキスパート
Safe FX Scalping SFS:   Experience Automated Forex Scalping with SFS - A Reliable Expert Advisor Utilizing a Systemized Momentum Breakout Strategy, High-Quality Trades, and Advanced Money Management Techniques !! No backtest manipulation, no backtest fitting, it's a real legitimate forex trading expert advisor strategy with actual results Revolutionize your trading with our highly effective trading robot. Our trading robot is specifically designed to be effective in the supply & demand zone, str
Hi LUNA
Mao Jun Hu
エキスパート
Welcome to the LUNA Trading Program! This is an EA specifically designed for XAUUSD trading. Please download and test it yourself. ————————————————   —————— Live Signal（mt4）： Click here mt4： Click here ————————————————   —————— Features: Automatic Position Adjustment:   LUNA adjusts the lot size based on your account balance and maximum allowed drawdown. A custom lot size option is also available. Rescue System:   When losses reach a certain level, LUNA's built-in rescue system activates. This
Air elemental
Evgeny Raspaev
エキスパート
Air Elemental A Tool for Traders:   Air Elemental was created with the goal of automating the trading process. Now you can focus on your other activities, knowing that the advisor will carefully monitor the market and execute trades based on in-depth analytical data. This allows you to concentrate on other important aspects of life without being distracted by constant monitoring. Minimum Settings:   I understand that stability and predictability are crucial for successful trading. Therefore, Air
SniperBot EURUSD
JETINVEST
5 (1)
エキスパート
EAは、ボラティリティ、スプレッド、頻度、タイミングを使用して、いつ取引するかを決定します。 EAは指値注文方式を使用してポジションをオープンします。 この場合、Slippageは最大でもエントリの実行に対してポジティブになります。 システムの焦点はあなたの資本を保護しながらお金を稼ぐことであるため、EAはTrailing TakeProfitロジックを使用します。 ほとんどの取引はすぐに終了するので、狙撃兵のヘッドショットのように。 主な特徴 マーチンゲールを使用しません グリッドを使用しません 最適化された通貨ペア：EURUSD 時間枠：M5 そのことに注意してください：このEAは、ロールオーバーの数分前からロールオーバー後の数分まで、1日あたりの時間の範囲でのみ取引を行います。 .setファイルは必要ありません。すべての設定はEAに保存されます ブローカーがサフィックス（XXXXXX.aなど）を使用している場合、EAは自動的に識別するため、心配する必要はありません。 インストールする方法 このシステムはスタンドアロンであり、VPSで継続的に実行する必要があります。 低スプレ
American Dream for MT5
Samuel Cavalcanti Costa
エキスパート
American Dream MT5 レバレッジロボットは極めてリスクが高く、投資額の100%を失うリスクがあります。このロボットは10米ドルを最短時間で10万米ドルにすることを目標としているため、レバレッジとリスクは最大ですが、制御可能です。 注意：リスクは最大です。アカウントを破綻させる可能性があります。このロボットを使用する際はご注意ください。資金をすべて失う可能性があります。しかし、意識的に使用すれば、人生で最高のロボットになるかもしれません。これほど優れたロボットは二度と見つからないでしょう。 AMERICAN DREAMS 1.0について：これはレバレッジロボットであり、10米ドルをできるだけ早く10万米ドルにするというシンプルな目標を掲げています。極めてリスクが高く、目標額は4つあります。10ドルから100ドル、100ドルから1,000ドル、1,000ドルから10,000ドル、10,000ドルから100,000ドルです。繰り返しますが、このロボットは非常にレバレッジがかかっており、資金を全て失う可能性があります。慎重にご利用ください。
SemisScalpel
Andriy Sydoruk
エキスパート
The   SemiScalpel   Expert Advisor is a semi-scalping system which analyzes the market using an oscillator. During tests use the "Every tick" mode. The expert works only with accounts like "Netting" Adjust   StopLoss ,   TakeProfit ,   TrailingStart ,   TrailingBreakeven   and   TrailingStop   to set the system operation mode: scalping or standard. Simple overbought/oversold levels are used. You can use one of the indicators (select the value of the   Signal   parameter): RSI CCI WPR DEM MOM RVI
Weltrix
Guilherme Jose Mattes
4.78 (9)
エキスパート
Weltrix – 究極のゴールド取引ソリューション (XAUUSD) PRICE $499 – LATER -> $1999 USD 重要：このセットファイルのみを使用してEAを稼働してください： DOWNLOAD  (UPDATE V1.4 - 23.11.2025)  6つの実証済み戦略。1つの強力なEA。安定したパフォーマンス。高い取引頻度。 このEAに含まれないもの: 長期の含みポジション グリッドシステム マーチンゲール 過度に最適化された戦略 操作されたバックテスト 6つの独立した実戦テスト済み戦略を組み合わせることで、 Weltrixは1日に平均約4回の取引 を実行し、あらゆる市場環境で口座をアクティブかつ生産的に保ちます。 さらに、取引頻度が高いため、 リベートプロバイダーを利用したキャッシュバック収益 を大きく生み出す優れたツールでもあります。（詳細が必要な場合はご連絡ください。） ライブシグナル近日公開予定！ 重要: AUTO_GMT を動作させるには → MT5ターミナルで "http : // worldtimeapi . org" （スペースを削除！）を「
Day Trade ou Swing Trade com base no Inside Bar
Rodrigo Oliveira Malaquias
エキスパート
The Inside Bar e one is a reversal/continuation candle formation, and is one of the most traded candle patterns. Robot F1 allows you to configure different trading strategies, Day Trade or swing trade, based on the Inside Bar as a starting point.  This pattern only requires two candles to perform. Robot F1 uses this extremely efficient pattern to identify trading opportunities. To make operations more effective, it has indicators that can be configured according to your strategy. Among the o
Regression Channel Pro MT5
Volodymyr Hrybachov
エキスパート
EAは線形回帰チャネルで機能します。 EAはチャネルの境界から取引され、不採算の注文をオーバーラップさせることでアカウントのドローダウンを減らす機能があります。グラフには利益に関する情報が表示され、回帰チャネル自体が描画されます。 MT4バージョン https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/56494 オプション： PERIOD-計算されるバーの数。 COEFFICIENT-チャネル境界を計算するための係数。 DEGREE-チャネル構造のタイプ。 MIN_CHANNEL_WIDTH-トレードに参加するための最小チャネル幅。 PERIOD_ATR、TIMEFRAME_ATR-平均の可聴性を決定するためのATR値の期間と時間枠; START_LOT-初期ロット; LOT_MULTIPLIER-注文グリッドのロット乗数。 MAX_LOT-最大ロット; STEP_ORDERS-グリッドステップを注文します。 STEP_MULTIPLIER-次数ステップ乗算係数。=-1の場合、使用されません。 MAX_STEP-最大次数グリッドステップ。 OVER
BtcGoldEA
Istvan Nyulaszi
エキスパート
BTCUSDT and XAUUSD EA M1 DISCOUNT -14% Monthly 50-100-500-1000% profit You will also need the SET file for the demo version !!! For sets, text me in Telegram !!! Telegram for % DISCOUNT S and PROMOTIONS , and more information:   https://t.me/ForxMarci MT5 only Req : 100$ Balance minimum 1:200 leverage minimum Perfect internet connection or VPS. Once you have these, you're ready to go! After purchase PM me on TG , you will also receive the source code for EA , which you can then modify free
Group5 Neuro MT5
Evgeniy Machok
エキスパート
Starting price - $200. Every week the price will change depending on the results of trading on a real account. The Group5 robot is a representative of neural network automatic trading systems. Outdated techniques for creating trading algorithms, when the authors manually searched for and fixed patterns of price behavior in the Forex market, are gradually becoming the past, and now this process is becoming increasingly automated. The trading robot itself finds patterns in price behavior, evaluat
Skeleton BTC
Miguel Felipe Orozco Velandia
エキスパート
This automated trading robot for MT5 has been developed with a conservative and realistic approach, focusing on risk management and capital preservation. Its operational structure is designed to maintain controlled drawdown, making it suitable for traders seeking a disciplined and long-term strategy. It implements a selective scalping strategy on the BTCUSD pair, operating on the M1 timeframe. Unlike other systems that open frequent trades without filters, this bot acts only when specific condit
PowerFxMLE MT5
Felipe Camargo Zamudio
エキスパート
Powerful EA executes few monthly operations with a high percentage of effectiveness. One trade per week, once you try this method you will be able to modify the batch up according to your expectations. This EA is based on three main indicators, RSI, Stochastic, MACD. Previous price 120 Promoción  price 210,  15 copies remaining Next priced 300 USD Backtesting:  For best results this technique was created to work from January 2021, under current market conditions it is not recommended years befo
R Factor EA MT5
Raphael Minato
5 (4)
エキスパート
R FACTOR Multi Strategy Expert Advisor with Proprietary Dynamic Portfolio Management System After 4 years of development and more than  3  years of real positive results, R Factor is available for MQL5 community! It has always been important for us that the strategies performed positively for the creator before it could be shared.  Skin In The Game is essential to demonstrate the belief in the strategy and also to provide a continuous improvement of it. Anyone who has been in this market for s
Maid
Raymond Idehi
エキスパート
L'expert Advisor clôture les positions selon l'une des conditions suivantes: fermeture de toutes les positions  fermeture  uniquement des positions bénéficiaires fermeture uniquement des positions de perte Positions de clôture : toutes , uniquement des positions rentables ou uniquement des positions perdantes Ce expert ferme tous les ordres de la paire. Expert pour MetaTrader 5
Luna AI Pro MT5
Profalgo Limited
5 (1)
エキスパート
プロモーションを開始: 399ドルで1部のみ入手可能 最終価格: 2000ドル この EA の販売数は限られています 市場で最も先進的な「ミーンリバース」取引ロボットである Luna AI Pro EA を使用して 、人工知能の力を解き放ち、取引を前例のない高みに引き上げましょう。 経験豊富なトレーダーと初心者の両方に対応するように設計されたこの最先端の AI 駆動システムには、取引戦略を最適化し、利益を最大化するための幅広い機能が装備されています。 Luna AI Pro を使用して、取引戦略の可能性を最大限に引き出します。 トレーディングの未来を受け入れ、高度な人工知能があなたの投資の旅に革命を起こしましょう。 今すぐ AI のパワーを体験し、世界中で成功したトレーダーの仲間入りをしましょう。 この EA が他と異なる理由: OneChartSetup -> 1 つの単一チャートからすべてのペアを実行 個別のパフォーマンス モニター: 各ペアのパフォーマンスが良くない場合はリスクが自動的に削減され、再び収益が上がる場合はリスクが再び増加します。 マーチンゲール法、グリッド法、
MultiGainRS
Marco Antonio Silva De Jesus
エキスパート
Dear   Investor , We   are excited to introduce you to the "Day Trader   Professional - MultiGainRS , " a   state -of -the -art   Expert   Advisor   (EA ) specifically   designed to   operate   on   the   US 10 0_SP OT   (NASDAQ ) . This   automated   trading   system   is   the   result   of   years   of   research   and   development , incorporating   the   most   advanced   techniques   in   technical analysis   and   risk   management . Why   Choose   the   Day Trader   Professional ? Optim
FTrend3
Sonia Tait
エキスパート
Este EA combina a tendência do tempo gráfico principal com mais dois tempos gráficos configuráveis. Os stops são técnicos baseados na técnica dos canais OffRoad. Ao executar otimizações, é interessante buscar as combinações de tempos gráficos que corroboram para um bom resultado para cada ativo e seu comportamento. Estudos apontam para resultados mais assertivos quando os testes são feitos nos últimos meses para operar no próximo. O período do ADX e das bandas de Bollinger também podem variar co
Trend Follower MQLSquare
Maziar Safaeinajafabadi
エキスパート
Choose your desired lot size and profit target, and watch the magic happen! Introducing the   Trend Follower EA , your ultimate trend-tracking trading assistant. This intelligent algorithm tirelessly follows market trends and trades in the chosen direction until your profit target in dollars is met. Additionally, we offer a unique "Single Cycle" option. When activated ( strongly recommended ), the EA automatically removes itself from your chart after reaching its profit goal. It patiently wai
FREE
Uni Bot
Andriy Sydoruk
2.73 (33)
エキスパート
Uni Bot   is a trendy neural network trained bot. An expert system based on a neural network based on a new specially developed architecture (T-INN) Target-IntelNeuroNet. For this variant of the Expert Advisor to work, there is no need to download the file of the trained neural network, since for the ease of use by the end user of the neural network forex bot, most users encoded a number of neural networks in the body of the bot. But in order for the bot to better adapt to the specific history
Insight AInvestor
Oleksii Ferbei
エキスパート
Insight Investor: Advanced Multi-Currency Forex Trading Bot Introduction In the fast-paced world of Forex trading, having the right tools can significantly enhance your trading experience. Insight Investor is an advanced multi-currency trading bot designed to automate and optimize your trading operations. This expert advisor employs modern algorithms to analyze market conditions and execute trades, aiming to deliver consistent results while maintaining controlled risk levels. Key Features of Ins
ScriptBot Plus MT5
Fabio Luis Pretti
5 (1)
エキスパート
ScriptBot+  It is a robust programmable robot, designed to allow the user to develop their strategy quickly, with fewer limitations and a multitude of subsystems and triggers based on logical expressions. Utility: With ScriptBot+ , it is possible to convert a variety of TEXTS into logical expressions. These expressions, composed of Operators , Variables , and Functions , make it possible to perform calculations using data from indicators , charts , orders , or the client's account . By means o
PrevBreak Trader
Fabio Conrado Ortolan
エキスパート
PrevBreak Trader EA – インテリジェントなブレイクアウト戦略 PrevBreak Trader EA は、前のバーのブレイクアウトに基づいて高精度な自動エントリーを実現するために開発されたEAです。価格アクションと補助インジケーターを組み合わせ、安定したトレードと堅牢なリスク管理を提供します。 EA は自動注文を送信せず、シグナル生成モードのみで動作するように設定することもできます。このモードでは、チャート上に明確なアラートが表示され、独自のエントリー、ストップロス、テイクプロフィットを使って手動で取引を実行できます。 ️ トレード設定 ロットサイズ設定可能 – 手動またはリスクプロファイルに合わせて調整。 1日の勝ち負け取引制限 – 自動規律によりオーバートレードを防止。 柔軟なテイクプロフィット – ボラティリティに応じて目標ポイントを調整。 確実なストップロス – 資金を守るため常に設定。 ブレイクアウトロジック EAは直前のローソク足を監視し、高値・安値でのブレイクポイントを検出します。条件が確認された場合のみエントリーを行い、精度の高い選択的な取引
Stceffe
Fernando Souza Mendes
エキスパート
メタトレーダー5 の未来の自動取引をSTCEFFEで発見 - あなたの エリートエキスパートアドバイザー ！ 精度と信頼性：STCEFFEは、自動取引の卓越性を求めるトレーダーのための最新のエキスパートアドバイザーです。このEAは、 移動平均線 、RSI、 ボリンジャーバンド 、ADX、 ストキャスティクス などの技術指標の高度な組み合わせを利用して、非常に正確な買いと売りのシグナルを提供します。 複合シグナルシステム ：従来のEAとは異なり、STCEFFEは一つの指標に依存しません。複数のソースから複合シグナルを生成し、精度を大幅に向上させ、誤検出を減少させます。BUY（買い）かSELL（売り）かに関わらず、意思決定が多面的な分析によって裏付けられている自信があります。 高度な リスク管理 ：自己資本のパーセンテージに基づくリスク管理オプションと動的なロットサイズ計算により、STCEFFEは他のEA以上に資本を保護します。 ストップロス とテイクプロフィットを自動的に調整し、日次および週次の ドローダウン制限 を尊重することで、許容される損失を超えないようにします。 堅牢性とセキュ
Daytrade Pro Algo MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.25 (12)
エキスパート
ローンチプロモーション: 現在の価格で入手可能な限定数のコピー 最終価格: 990$ NEW: 無料で EA を 1 つゲット!   (2取引口座の場合) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here LIVE RESULTS:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1949810 JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Set Files DayTrade Pro アルゴリズムへようこそ!   何年にもわたって市場を研究し、さまざまな戦略をプログラミングしてきた結果、優れた取引システムに必要なすべてを備えたアルゴリズムを見つけました。 ブローカーに依存しない スプレッド インディペンデント MT4、MT5、TDS2、および複数のブローカーで、実際の変数スプレッドテストを使用して非常に安定したバックテストを簡単に示します 何百もの異なる設定はすべて、テストで有益な結果をもたらします (もちろん、私は最高のものを選択しました!) 非常に堅牢なシステム -> 設定は交換可能であるため、USDJPY
DemsFx BC Entry EA
Desmond Ebimobowei Dogubo
エキスパート
1. The Expert Adviser is built with a basic, simple and stable trading strategy with i touch or Price Action Principle that is highly effective and accurate with a sniper entry system for a good money management.. 2. The expert advisor works best as from 15 minutes time frame and above.... 3. The expert advisor work with all broker all currency pair and synthetic indices... 4. Use a reasonable lot size and correct settings if you want to get the best of the Expert Advisor.. 5. With Default setti
FREE
このプロダクトを購入した人は以下も購入しています
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (380)
エキスパート
トレーダーの皆さん、こんにちは！私は Quantum Queen です。Quantumエコシステム全体の至宝であり、MQL5史上最高評価とベストセラーを誇るエキスパートアドバイザーです。20ヶ月以上のライブトレード実績により、XAUUSDの揺るぎない女王としての地位を確立しました。 私の専門は？ゴールドです。 私の使命は？一貫性があり、正確で、インテリジェントな取引結果を繰り返し提供することです。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 割引 価格。10 点購入ごとに50ドルずつ値上がりします。最終価格1999ドル ライブシグナル：   こちらをクリック Quantum Queen mql5 パブリックチャンネル:   こちらをクリック ***Quantum Queen MT5 を購入すると、Quantum StarMan を無料で入手できます!*** 詳細について
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (23)
エキスパート
実際の取引口座でのライブシグナル:  デフォルトの MT4 (7 か月以上のライブ取引):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5 (5 か月以上のライブ取引):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2340132 MQL5のForex EAトレーディングチャンネル： 私のMQL5チャンネルに参加して、最新ニュースを入手してください。 MQL5 の 14,000 人を超えるメンバーの私のコミュニティ 。 10 個中 3 個のみが 399 ドルで残っています! その後、価格は 499 ドルに引き上げられます。 EA は、購入したすべての顧客の権利を保証するために、数量限定で販売されます。 AI Gold Sniper は、多層アルゴリズム フレームワークに基づいて設計された最新の GPT-4o モデル (OpenAI の GPT-4o) を XAU/USD 取引に適用し、非構造化データ処理とクロス マーケット分析を統合して、取引の決定を最適化します。 AI Gold Snip
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
5 (17)
エキスパート
XAUUSD のハイブリッドトレーディング戦略 – ニュースセンチメントと注文板の不均衡の組み合わせ この戦略は、あまり使われていないが非常に効果的な2つのトレーディング手法を組み合わせ、 XAUUSD（金） の 30分足チャート 専用に開発されたハイブリッドシステムです。 従来のエキスパートアドバイザー（EA）が事前定義されたインジケーターや基本的なチャートパターンに依存するのに対し、本システムはリアルタイムデータとコンテキストベースの分析を統合したインテリジェントなマーケットアクセスモデルに基づいています。 経済ニュースのリアルタイム・センチメント分析 （GPT-5 搭載） ティックデータを用いた注文板（DOM）の不均衡のシミュレーション この2つのコンポーネントの組み合わせにより、ファンダメンタルおよびミクロ構造の市場データの両方を取り入れ、正確なエントリーとイグジットのための堅固な基盤が構築されます。 購入後すぐにご連絡ください。セットファイルとマニュアルをお渡しいたします。 検証済みシグナル（ECN口座）— NTRon 2000 安定版 [機能と推奨事項] 取引対象 :
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.63 (19)
エキスパート
ライブシグナルが10%増加するごとに、Zenoxの独占権を維持し、戦略を保護するために価格が引き上げられます。最終価格は2,999ドルとなります。 ライブシグナル IC Markets口座、証明としてライブパフォーマンスをあなた自身の目でお確かめください！ ユーザーマニュアルをダウンロード（英語） Zenoxは、トレンドを追跡し、16通貨ペアにリスクを分散する最先端のAIマルチペアスイングトレードロボットです。長年の開発努力により、強力な取引アルゴリズムが実現しました。 2000年から今日までの高品質なデータセットを使用しました。AIは最新の機械学習技術を用いてサーバー上でトレーニングされ、その後強化学習が行われました。このプロセスには数週間かかりましたが、結果は非常に印象的です。トレーニング期間は2000年から2020年までです。2020年から今日までのデータはOut Of Sampleです。複数年にわたるOut Of Sampleでこのレベルのパフォーマンスを達成できたことは異例です。これは、AIレイヤーが新しい市場状況に問題なく適応できることを証明しており、これは重要です。多
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (89)
エキスパート
Quantum King EA — あらゆるトレーダーのために洗練されたインテリジェントパワー IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 発売記念特別価格 ライブ信号:       ここをクリック MT4バージョン：   こちらをクリック クォンタムキングチャンネル:       ここをクリック ***Quantum King MT5 を購入すると、Quantum StarMan を無料で入手できます!*** 詳細についてはプライベートでお問い合わせください! 正確さと規律をもって取引を管理します。 Quantum King EA は、 構造化グリッドの強さと適応型マーチンゲールのインテリジェンスを 1 つのシームレスなシステムに統合します。M5 の AUDCAD 用に設計されており、安定した制御された成長を望む初心者とプロの両方のために構築されています。
Nova Gold X
Hicham Chergui
5 (6)
エキスパート
重要なお知らせ： 完全な透明性を確保するため、このEAにリンクされた実際の投資家口座へのアクセスを提供しており、操作なしでそのパフォーマンスをリアルタイムで監視できます。 わずか5日間で初期資本全体が完全に引き出され、それ以来、EAは元の残高に一切触れることなく、利益資金のみで取引を行っています。 現在の価格$199は限定的なローンチオファーであり、10コピー販売後または次回のアップデートリリース時に値上げされます。 今すぐコピーを入手することで、将来の値上げに関係なく、この割引価格での生涯アクセスが保証されます。 Contact :    t.me/ Novagoldx     or   t.me/NOVA_GOLDX ライブシグナル： LIVE SIGNAL:   BITCOIN LIVE SIGNAL:   XAUUSD    NOVA GOLD X 1H  Broker: Exness Server: Exness-MT5Real34 Account Number: 253171379 Investor Password:  111@Meta   NOVA GOLD X
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (11)
エキスパート
実際の取引口座でのライブシグナル:  デフォルト設定:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344271 MQL5 の Forex EA 取引チャンネル:  私のMQL5チャンネルに参加して、最新ニュースを入手してください。 MQL5には14,000人以上の会員がいる私のコミュニティ 。 10個中3個のみ、399ドルで販売中！ その後、価格は499ドルに値上げされます。 EAはご購入いただいたすべてのお客様の権利を守るため、数量限定での販売となります。 AI Gold Trading は、高度な GPT-4o モデルを活用して、XAU/USD 市場で洗練されたトレンド追従戦略を実行します。このシステムは、マルチタイムフレーム収束分析を採用し、ノイズ低減のためのウェーブレット変換と分数積分技術を組み合わせて、真のトレンド持続性を識別します。当社独自のアルゴリズムは、モメンタム クラスタリング分析とレジームスイッチング検出を統合し、市場のボラティリティ状態への動的な適応を可能にします。EA は、ベイズ確率モデルを使用して、利回り曲線のダイナミクス、実質
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.56 (75)
エキスパート
シンボル XAUUSD（ゴールド/米ドル） タイムフレーム（期間） H1-M15（任意） シングルポジショントレード対応 はい 最低入金額 500 USD （または他通貨の同等額） すべてのブローカーに対応 はい（2桁または3桁の価格表示、任意の通貨、シンボル名、GMT時間に対応） 事前設定なしで稼働可能 はい 機械学習に興味がある方は、こちらのチャンネルを購読してください: 購読する！ Mad Turtle プロジェクトの主な特徴: 本物の機械学習 このエキスパートアドバイザー（EA）は、GPTサイトや類似サービスに接続しません。 モデルはMT5に組み込まれたONNXライブラリを使用して展開されます。初回の起動時に、偽造不可能なシステムメッセージが表示されます。 CLICK 参照: ONNX（Open Neural Network Exchange）。 資金の安全性 プリロールオーバーやマイクロスキャルピング、統計的サンプルの少ない狭いレンジでの取引を使用しません。 グリッドやマーチンゲールなどの危険な戦略を使用しません。 また、長期間稼働し、1日で利益や資金をすべて失う
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.85 (84)
エキスパート
Aura Ultimate — ニューラル ネットワーク トレーディングの頂点、そして経済的自由への道。 Aura Ultimateは、Auraファミリーの新たな進化形であり、最先端のAIアーキテクチャ、市場適応型インテリジェンス、そしてリスク管理された精度を融合させた製品です。Aura Black EditionとAura Neuronの実績あるDNAを基盤に、さらに進化を遂げ、それぞれの強みを統合したマルチ戦略エコシステムへと融合させ、全く新しい予測ロジックレイヤーを導入しています。 非常に重要ですので、エキスパートをご購入後、プライベートメッセージをお送りください。必要な推奨事項をすべて記載した手順書をお送りします。 Next 15 copies available for 1000 $, next price $1250 Aura Ultimate アドバイザーを購入すると、 2 つの取引口座番号にリンクされた Vortex、Oracle、または Aura Bitcoin Hash アドバイザーの無料ライセンスを受け取ることができます。 プライベートメッセージで条件を尋ねて
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (496)
エキスパート
ご紹介     Quantum Empire EA は 、有名な GBPUSD ペアの取引方法を変革する画期的な MQL5 エキスパート アドバイザーです。 13年以上の取引経験を持つ経験豊富なトレーダーのチームによって開発されました。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Quantum Emperor EAを購入すると、Quantum StarMan が無料で手に入る可能性があります！*** 詳細についてはプライベートでお問い合わせください 検証済み信号:   こちらをクリック MT4バージョン：   ここをクリック 量子EAチャネル:       ここをクリック 10 回購入するごとに価格が 50 ドル上がります。最終価格 1999 ドル 量子皇帝EA       EAは、1つの取引を5つの小さな取引に継続的に分割する独自の戦略を採用しています
Pivot Killer
Pablo Dominguez Sanchez
4.6 (20)
エキスパート
長期的な成長。一貫性。回復力。 Pivot Killer EA は短期間で利益を得るためのシステムではありません。これは、 長期的かつ持続的に口座を成長させるために設計されたプロフェッショナル仕様の取引アルゴリズム です。 XAUUSD（ゴールド） 専用に開発された Pivot Killer は、長年の研究・テスト・開発の集大成です。その哲学はシンプルです。 「一貫性は運を凌駕する」 。このシステムは、市場サイクル、ボラティリティの変化、流動性の異なる環境でストレステストを受けており、短期的な結果を狙うのではなく、長期的に生き残ることを目的として設計されています。 長く生き残るための戦略。  グリッドなし。マーチンゲールなし。ナンピンなし。 100K Live account signal Small Live account signal 市場は進化し、ボラティリティは変化し、トレンドは常に移り変わります。Pivot Killer EA は、 本当の成長は投機ではなく生存から生まれる ことを理解しているトレーダーのために作られました。 停滞期があるのは正常であり、予想されることです
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.44 (64)
エキスパート
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence , de
CryonX EA MT5
Solomon Din
5 (6)
エキスパート
Cryon X-9000 — 量子分析コアを搭載した自律型トレーディングシステム リアルシグナル：  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543 現在、多くのトレーダーが セント口座 や 極めて小額の資金 でEAを運用し、見た目だけの成績を作り出しています。これは裏を返せば、彼らが 自分のシステムを本当に信頼していない ということを示しています。 一方、このシグナルは 20,000ドルのリアル口座 で運用されています。 これは 実際の資金コミットメント を示し、セント口座でよく見られる 人工的な成績膨張 や リスク歪み のない、 透明性の高いパフォーマンス を提供します。 Cryon X-9000 は、極めて高い精度・安定性・一貫性を備えた次世代の自律型トレーディングアーキテクチャです。多層式の量子インスパイア分析コアを基盤に構築され、リアルタイムで市場構造を再構築し、冷徹な数学的ロジックに基づいて最適なエントリーポイントを導き出します。 本システムの中心には Cryon Core Engine があり、高度なパターン分析、ボラティリティ行動モデル
Golden Hen EA
Taner Altinsoy
5 (9)
エキスパート
概要 Golden Hen EA は、 XAUUSD 専用に設計されたエキスパートアドバイザー（EA）です。このEAは、異なる市場状況と時間枠（M5、M30、H2、H4、H6、H12）によってトリガーされる8つの独立した取引戦略を組み合わせて動作します。 EAはエントリーとフィルターを自動的に管理するように設計されています。EAのコアロジックは特定のシグナルの識別に焦点を当てています。Golden Hen EA は、 グリッド、マーチンゲール、またはナンピン手法を使用しません 。 EAによってオープンされたすべての取引は、事前定義された ストップロス（Stop Loss） と テイクプロフィット（Take Profit） を使用します。 ライブシグナル   |   お知らせチャンネル  | 設定ファイルのダウンロード 8つの戦略の概要 EAは、複数の時間枠にわたってXAUUSDチャートを同時に分析します： 戦略 1 (M30):   この戦略は、特定の弱気パターンの後に潜在的な強気反転シグナルを特定するために、最近のバーの特定のシーケンスを分析します。 戦略 2 (H4):   こ
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (17)
エキスパート
BLACK FRIDAY - 20% オフ 24時間限定セールです。セールは11月29日に終了します。 この商品のセールは今回のみです。 Synaバージョン4のご紹介 - 世界初のエージェント型AI取引エコシステム Synaバージョン4をご紹介できることを嬉しく思います。 外国為替取引業界初の真のマルチEAエージェント調整システム です。この画期的なイノベーションにより、複数のエキスパートアドバイザーが、異なるMT5ターミナルとブローカー口座間で統一されたインテリジェンスネットワークとして動作することが可能になります - これは今まで小売外国為替取引に存在しなかった機能です。 SynaはAiQ、Mean Machine GPT、または複数のSyna自身とシームレスに連携し、EAが集合的知性を共有し、お互いの取引から学習し、ポートフォリオ全体で戦略を調整する協力的なエコシステムを作成します 。 バージョン3+のOpenAI、Anthropic、Gemini、X.ai（Grok）、Mistral、DeepSeek、Perplexity、およびOpenRouterの広範なモデルエコシス
Autorithm AI
Zaha Feiz
4.64 (11)
エキスパート
Autorithm AI 技術仕様  AUTORITHM は、MetaTrader 5向けに設計された高度なAI搭 Strategy Testerに関する重要なお知らせ: MetaTraderの技術的制限により、Strategy Tester環境ではインターネットアクセスが許可されていません。そのため、バックテスト中、EAはリアルタイムのAIデータではなく、固定された事前学習済みデータセットを使用します。 これは以下を意味します： • 異なるパラメータの組み合わせでもバックテスト結果が静的または同一に見える場合があります。 • ダイナミックで適応型のAI機能を活用するには、実運用が必要です。 このガイドに従って成功したインストールを行ってください。 [guide line]  
Argos Rage
Aleksandar Prutkin
4.58 (26)
エキスパート
新たな前進 | AI 駆動の精密さが市場ロジックと融合 Argos Rage は、新しいレベルの自動売買を実現します。 DeepSeek AI システム を搭載し、リアルタイムで市場の動きを分析します。 Argos Fury の強みを引き継ぎつつ、この EA は異なる戦略ルートを採用しています：より高い柔軟性、幅広い市場解釈、そして強力な市場参加です。 Live Signal タイムフレーム: M30 レバレッジ:  最小 1:20 最低入金額:  $100 通貨ペア:  XAUUSD, EURUSD 対応ブローカー:  全て Argos Rageをご購入いただくと、 Argos Fury を無料でお受け取りいただけます。 ご購入後に私までご連絡ください。 Argos Rage は市場構造、リズム、圧力を評価し、確率が一致したときのみ取引を行います。 これにより、Argos Fury よりも多くの機会を得ながら、不確実な相場でも賢明な保護を維持します。 Argos Fury が明確な反転構造に焦点を当てるのに対し、 Argos Rage は取引範囲を広げます。 より多くのセッ
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (29)
エキスパート
重要 ： このパッケージは、現在の価格で、非常に限られた数のみ販売されます。    価格はすぐに1499ドルになるだろう    100 以上の戦略が含まれており 、今後もさらに追加される予定です。 ボーナス : 999 ドル以上の価格の場合 --> 私の他の EA を  5 つ無料で選択できます! すべてのセットファイル 完全なセットアップと最適化ガイド ビデオガイド ライブシグナル レビュー（第三者） 究極のブレイクアウトシステムへようこそ！ 8 年をかけて丹念に開発された、洗練された独自のエキスパート アドバイザー (EA) である Ultimate Breakout System をご紹介します。 このシステムは、高く評価されているGold Reaper EAを含む、MQL5市場で最高のパフォーマンスを誇るいくつかのEAの基盤となっています。 7か月以上にわたって1位を維持したこのほか、Goldtrade Pro、Goldbot One、Indicement、Daytrade Proもランクインしました。 Ultimate Breakout System は単なる EA
Remstone
Remstone
5 (8)
エキスパート
Remstoneは、ありきたりなエキスパートアドバイザーではありません。 長年の研究と資産管理の成果を融合させたものです。 Live:   Remstone Club   ICMarkets   Darwin VHR The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. January: $2,500 2018年以来 、私の前職であるArmonia Capitalは、FCA規制下の資産運用会社であるDarwinexにシグナルARFを提供し、75万ドルを調達しました。1人のアドバイザーで4つの資産クラスをマスターしましょう！ 約束も、曲線フィッティングも、幻想もなし。ただ、豊富なライブ体験だけ。 Remstone の力を活用して成功しているトレーダーの成長コミュニティに参加しましょう。 Remstoneは、市場トレンドを活用するために設計された完全自動取引ソリューションです。高度なアルゴリズムを基盤とし、信頼性と成果を求めるトレーダーのために設計されています。 実証された精度でトレーディングの優位性を高めましょう! Remston
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.74 (129)
エキスパート
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Ultimate Pulse
Clifton Creath
5 (2)
エキスパート
live signal  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347626?source=Site +Signals+My Public Channel https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/ultimatepulse Ultimate Pulse ***Launch price ends January 6th**** Overview Ultimate Pulse is an Expert Advisor designed to extract profit from natural market movement. It takes profit on each position individually or in grids depending on conditions. Simple, methodical, effective. Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) on the 30-minute timeframe. How It Works The EA identifies the c
The Techno Deity EA MT5
Solomon Din
エキスパート
The Techno Deity — XAUUSD デジタル・ドミナンス ライブシグナルとモニタリング：こちらの公式リンクからリアルタイムのパフォーマンスを確認できます： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2349716 プロモーション：Cryon X-9000 アドバイザーをプレゼントとして受け取ることができます。条件の確認とアクセスについては、直接お問い合わせください The Techno Deityは、ゴールド市場の混沌の中に構造的な秩序を求めるトレーダーのために開発されたハイテク・トレーディング・エコシステムです。価格を追うだけでなく、機関投資家の関心ゾーンや市場の不均衡を特定するデジタル直感アルゴリズムを搭載しています。 主なメリット リクイディティ・インテリジェンス：隠れた流動性をスキャンし、急激なインパルスの可能性が高いポイントでエントリーします。 ニューラル・トレンドフィルター：ノイズや偽の調整を排除し、真のトレンドを判別します。 ゼロ・グリッド哲学：ナンピン、グリッド、マーチンゲールを一切使用しません。「ワン・エントリー、ワン・エグジット
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
4.88 (24)
エキスパート
PROP FIRM READY!  発売プロモーション: 現在の価格で入手できるコピーの数は極めて限られています! 最終価格: 990ドル 349ドルから：EAを1つ無料でお選びください！（最大2つの取引口座番号） 究極のコンボディール   ->   こちらをクリック 公開グループに参加する: ここをクリック   LIVE RESULTS 独立レビュー 「ORBマスター」へようこそ ： オープニングレンジブレイクアウトで優位に立つ ORB マスター EA は、現代のトレーダー向けに設計された、洗練された高性能のエキスパート アドバイザーであり、オープニング レンジ ブレイクアウト (ORB) 戦略の威力を発揮します。 ORB は、市場の勢いを早期に捉える能力により人気が急上昇しており、この EA はその実証済みのアプローチに対する私の個人的な見解を表しています。 ORBマスターがどのように成果を出すか ： ORBマスターは、米国と欧州の株式市場が開くとすぐに行動を開始し、SP500、US30（ダウジョーンズ）、NASDAQ、DAXの4つの主要指数の重要な開始範囲をターゲット
Quantum StarMan
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (103)
エキスパート
みなさんこんにちは。自己紹介させてください。 私は、   Quantum EA ファミリーの最もエキサイティングでフレッシュなメンバー 、Quantum StarMan です。 私は、最大5つのダイナミックペア（   AUDUSD、EURAUD、EURUSD、GBPUSD、USDCAD） を扱う、完全自動化のマルチ通貨EAです。最高の精度と揺るぎない責任感を持って、あなたのトレードを次のレベルへと導きます。 肝心なのは、マーチンゲール戦略に頼らないことです。代わりに、最高のパフォーマンスを発揮するように設計された洗練されたグリッドシステムを活用しています。さらに、安心してご利用いただけるよう、口座のドローダウンが事前に設定した上限に達した場合、すべての取引を決済するオプションもご用意しています。 でも、それだけじゃないんです。ただ話すだけじゃないんです！ライブシグナルも配信しているので、私の動きをぜひご覧ください。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the insta
HTTP ea
Yury Orlov
5 (8)
エキスパート
How To Trade Pro (HTTP) EA — 25年以上の経験を持つ作者による、マーチンゲールやグリッドなしで任意の資産を取引するためのプロフェッショナルな取引アドバイザー。 トップアドバイザーのほとんどは上昇する金で動作します。テストでは見事に見えます...金が上昇している間は。ですが、トレンドが尽きたらどうなるでしょうか？誰があなたのデポジットを保護しますか？HTTP EAは永遠の上昇を信じていません — 変化する市場に適応し、投資ポートフォリオを広く分散し、デポジットを保護するために設計されています。それは、上昇、下落、横ばいのどのモードでも同様に成功する規律あるアルゴリズムです。プロのように取引します。HTTP EAは、リスクと時間の精密管理システムです。歴史上の美しいチャートでアドバイザーを選ばないでください。動作原理で選んでください。 資産 任意、購入後各々に専用の .set ファイル 時間足 M5-H4（アドバイザー設定で指定） 原則 動的価格不足ゾーンとの作業 デポジット $100 から。レバレッジ 1:25+ ブローカー 任意、ECN/Raw 低スプレッド
Argos Fury
Aleksandar Prutkin
3.83 (41)
エキスパート
このプラットフォームで初公開｜市場を理解するEA このプラットフォームで初めて、Expert Advisor（EA）が Deep Seek の全機能を活用します。 Dynamic Reversal Zoning ストラテジーと組み合わせることで、市場の動きを「検出するだけでなく、理解する」システムが誕生しました。 ライブシグナル __________   セットアップ 時間足 ：H1 レバレッジ： 最低 1:30 入金額： 最低 $200 通貨ペア： XAUUSD ブローカー： すべて対応 Deep Seek とリバーサル戦略の組み合わせは新しく、だからこそ非常に魅力的です。新しいアプローチを探している方は、 このEAを見逃すべきではありません。これはこのプラットフォームで初の試みであり、自動売買の新たな方向性の始まりかもしれません。 固定されたパターンやセットアップに頼るのではなく、このEAは市場の変化を  リアルタイムで検知・理解し – そしてそれに応じて柔軟に対応します。  リバーサルゾーンと価格圧力の分析に焦点を当て、従来のツールよりもはるかに深く掘り下げます。 D
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.36 (50)
エキスパート
Aura Black Edition は、GOLD のみを取引するように設計された完全自動化 EA です。エキスパートは、2011 年から 2020 年の期間に XAUUSD で安定した結果を示しました。危険な資金管理方法は使用されていません。マーチンゲール、グリッド、スキャルプも使用されていません。あらゆるブローカーの条件に適しています。多層パーセプトロンでトレーニングされた EA ニューラル ネットワーク (MLP) は、フィードフォワード人工ニューラル ネットワーク (ANN) のクラスです。MLP という用語は、曖昧に使用され、フィードフォワード ANN に緩く使用される場合もあれば、複数のパーセプトロン層 (しきい値アクティベーション付き) で構成されるネットワークを厳密に指す場合もあります。多層パーセプトロンは、特に単一の隠し層がある場合、口語的に「バニラ」ニューラル ネットワークと呼ばれることがあります。MLP は、入力層、隠し層、出力層の少なくとも 3 つのノード層で構成されます。入力ノードを除き、各ノードは非線形アクティベーション関数を使用するニューロンです。MLP
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (88)
エキスパート
プロップしっかり準備完了!   (   SETFILEをダウンロード ) WARNING : 現在の価格で残りわずかです！ 最終価格: 990ドル EA を 1 つ無料で入手 (2 取引アカウント用) -> 購入後に連絡してください Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal ゴールドリーパーへようこそ！ 非常に成功した Goldtrade Pro を基にして構築されたこの EA は、複数の時間枠で同時に実行できるように設計されており、取引頻度を非常に保守的なものから非常に不安定なものまで設定するオプションがあります。 EA は複数の確認アルゴリズムを使用して最適なエントリー価格を見つけ、内部で複数の戦略を実行して取引のリスクを分散します。 すべての取引にはストップロスとテイクプロフィットがありますが、リスクを最小限に抑え、各取引の可能性を最大化するために、トレーリングストップロスとトレーリングテイプロフィットも使用します。 このシステムは、重要なサポートとレ
Vortex Gold EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (26)
エキスパート
Vortex - 未来への投資 Vortex Gold EAはメタトレーダープラットフォーム上で金（XAU/USD）を取引するために特別に作られたエキスパートアドバイザーです。独自の指標と作者の秘密のアルゴリズムを用いて構築されたこのEAは、金市場の有益な動きを捉えるように設計された包括的な取引戦略を採用しています。その戦略の主要な構成要素には、CCIやパラボリックインジケーターなどの古典的なインジケーターが含まれており、これらは理想的なエントリーポイントとエグジットポイントを正確に知らせるために連動します。Vortex Gold EAの核心は、高度なニューラルネットワークと機械学習テクノロジーです。これらのアルゴリズムは、過去のデータとリアルタイムのデータの両方を継続的に分析し、EAがより高い精度で進化する市場トレンドに適応し対応することを可能にします。ディープラーニングを活用することで、Vortex Gold EAはパターンを認識し、指標パラメーターを自動的に調整し、時間の経過とともにパフォーマンスを向上させます。Vortex Gold EAは、独自の指標、機械学習、適応可能な取
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.81 (119)
エキスパート
Quantum Bitcoin EA   : 不可能なことは何もありません。やり方を見つけ出すだけの問題です。 トップ MQL5 販売業者の 1 つによる最新の傑作、   Quantum Bitcoin EA で ビットコイン 取引の未来に足を踏み入れましょう。パフォーマンス、精度、安定性を求めるトレーダー向けに設計された Quantum Bitcoin は、不安定な暗号通貨の世界で何が可能かを再定義します。 重要！ 購入後、インストールマニュアルとセットアップ手順を受け取るために私にプライベートメッセージを送信してください。 10 回購入するごとに価格が 50 ドル上がります。最終価格 1999 ドル Quantum Bitcoin/Queen チャンネル:       ここをクリック ***Quantum Bitcoin EA を購入すると、Quantum StarMan を無料で入手できます!*** 詳細についてはプライベートでお問い合わせください! Quantum Bitcoin EA は H1 時間枠で成功し、市場の勢いの本質を捉える トレンドフォロー戦略 を
作者のその他のプロダクト
Ratio X AI Gold Fury
Mauricio Vellasquez
エキスパート
Ratio X AI Gold Fury - XAUUSD取引のためのAI駆動エキスパートアドバイザー プロフェッショナルなテクニカル分析とDeepSeek人工知能を組み合わせた高度な取引システムで、金市場での機会を最大化します。 このEAの違い 硬直的にコード化されたルールを持つ従来のエキスパートアドバイザーとは異なり、Ratio X AI Gold Furyは人工知能を使用して市場のコンテキストを分析します。ただし、AIの推奨を盲目的に従うことはありません。代わりに、取引を実行する前にAIの承認とリスク管理の検証の両方を必要とします。 主な機能 AI推奨SL/TP: 現在の市場状況に基づいて、AIに最適なストップロスとテイクプロフィットのレベルを決定させます トレーリングストップシステム: 取引が有利に動くにつれて自動的に利益を確定します AutoLotポジションサイジング: 残高のパーセンテージを使用したリスクベースのボリューム計算 マジックナンバーサポート: 複数のEAインスタンスを同時に実行 ユニバーサルシンボルサポート: ブローカーのシンボル命名規則に対応(XAUUSD、x
Ratio X Trend Watcher
Mauricio Vellasquez
インディケータ
Ratio X Trend Watcher – Advanced Trendline Breakout Indicator Ratio X Trend Watcher is a professional indicator designed to analyze price action, draw trendlines on the current chart timeframe, and detect meaningful breakouts. Built for traders who rely on support and resistance levels, this tool offers clear visual cues and optional automated actions to help improve your trading decisions. Developed by Mauricio Vellasquez, it is part of the Ratio X suite of trading systems. Key Features Real‑t
FREE
Ratio X Breakout EA
Mauricio Vellasquez
エキスパート
Ratio X Breakout EA — 精密なブレイクアウト実行 Ratio X Breakout EA は、自律型のトレーディングシステムであり、 ローソク足のブレイクアウト によって引き起こされる方向性のある値動きを捉えるために設計されています。そのロジックはシンプルでありながら堅牢です。ユーザーが定義した リファレンスキャンドル を基準とし、価格がその構造を明確に突破した時のみ市場に参入します。その結果、明確さと適応性を重視した規律あるブレイクアウト手法が実現されます。 コアメソドロジー システムの中心は リファレンスキャンドル （例：M5、13:30）です。EA はその高値と安値をマークします。その範囲を外れて実体がクローズした最初のローソク足が、その日の 方向バイアス を決定します： 高値を上抜けてクローズ → 買いバイアスのみ 安値を下抜けてクローズ → 売りバイアスのみ 方向が確認されると、EA はブレイクアウトレベルで正確に指値注文を実行し、リファレンスキャンドルの反対側にストップロスを設定します。ユーザーはエントリーと保護レベルを微調整するために（pips単位で
FREE
Ratio X Trade 1st AI Professional Trader
Mauricio Vellasquez
エキスパート
Ratio X — MT5向けAI駆動型トレーディングシステム 重要: 完全に動作するにはOpenAI APIキーが必要です。トレードを開始する前に、ターミナル設定でMT5 WebRequestを有効にしてください。購入後、コメントセクションで完全な設定ガイドをご利用いただけます。 価格 初期価格:$37 USD 20ユーザーごとに$10値上がりします。 Ratio Xの違い Ratio XはOpenAI GPT-4o-miniを統合して市場のコンテキストを解釈し、ルールベースのリスクエンジンが規律を適用します。トレードは、AI提案とリスク検証の両方が合意した場合にのみ実行されます。 主なアプローチ: AI駆動型分析は、RSI、EMA、MACD、ATR、市場レジーム、口座メトリクス、および各時間枠ごとの最後の30本のOHLCローソク足を含む構造化データを送信し、信頼度スコアと根拠を含むトレード提案を受け取ります 信頼度閾値に加えてVaR、ドローダウン、制限、およびマージンチェックによる二重保護システムを、あらゆる注文の前に実施 フェイルセーフシンプルモード:APIが利用できない場合
Ratio X Freshbot Gold EA
Mauricio Vellasquez
エキスパート
Ratio X Freshbot Gold EA — インテリジェント・トレンド＆モメンタム・システム Ratio X Freshbot Gold EA は、 XAUUSD（金） を H1 および H4 の時間枠で取引するために精密に設計された完全自動のトレーディングシステムです。そのアーキテクチャは、 トレンド予測 と モメンタム確認 を組み合わせ、複数のテクニカル分析を統合して一貫性のある規律正しい実行フレームワークを形成しています。 このシステムは、方向性を判断するために 指数平滑移動平均線（50 EMA と 200 EMA） を使用し、 RSI で強さを確認し、 MACD でモメンタムを確認します。このマルチファクターアプローチにより、EA はノイズを除去し、高確率のシグナルが揃ったときのみ取引を行い、精度とリスク管理のバランスを実現します。 多くの投機的なシステムとは異なり、Ratio X Freshbot Gold EA は マーチンゲール 、 グリッド 、または制御不能なスケーリングを使用しません。各ポジションは 独立 しており、 リスク管理 下にあり、 事前に定義さ
Ratio X Stochastic Scalper
Mauricio Vellasquez
エキスパート
Ratio X Stochastic Scalper — Advanced Stochastic Reversion EA for MT5 What it is Ratio X Stochastic Scalper is a disciplined scalping Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 which enters on Stochastic overbought/oversold reversals, optionally filtered by trend and volatility. It includes robust risk controls (fixed SL/TP, risk-based position sizing, trailing stop, break-even, daily loss and drawdown limits) and clean, MQL5-native notifications. Who it is for Traders who want a rule-based scalper with tr
Ratio X BTC Trend Follower
Mauricio Vellasquez
エキスパート
RX Trend Follower — BTCUSD Trend-Following Expert Advisor Check the comments section after purchase RX Trend Follower is a professional Expert Advisor focused on BTCUSD . It follows market trends using multi-layer confirmations and executes trades only when momentum, volatility and filters align. No martingale, no grid, and every position is protected by Stop Loss and Take Profit from entry. Core Concept The EA identifies directional bias, filters ranging phases, and times entries on breakou
Ratio X Gold ML
Mauricio Vellasquez
エキスパート
Ratio X Gold ML EA — Adaptive AI Trading System for Gold (XAUUSD) FREE DOWNLOAD UNTIL DECEMBER 17th Important: The EA includes a built-in Validation Mode to pass MQL5 Market tests automatically. Switch to ML Mode for live trading after installation. Overview Ratio X Gold ML EA is an advanced Expert Advisor developed for trading XAUUSD (Gold) using a hybrid AI-driven model and rule-based logic. It merges deep learning predictions with technical analysis filters, balancing adaptability and disc
フィルタ:
レビューなし
レビューに返信