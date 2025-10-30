Ratio X Stochastic Scalper

Ratio X Stochastic Scalper — Advanced Stochastic Reversion EA for MT5

What it is

Ratio X Stochastic Scalper is a disciplined scalping Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 which enters on Stochastic overbought/oversold reversals, optionally filtered by trend and volatility. It includes robust risk controls (fixed SL/TP, risk-based position sizing, trailing stop, break-even, daily loss and drawdown limits) and clean, MQL5-native notifications.

Who it is for

  • Traders who want a rule-based scalper with transparent logic
  • Users who prefer configurable risk and capital protection features
  • Those backtesting and forward-testing on liquid symbols and tight spreads

How it trades (strategy overview)

  • Signal: Buys when Stochastic crosses up from oversold; sells when it crosses down from overbought.
  • Confirmation: Optional requirement that the Main line crosses the Signal line.
  • Trend filter (optional): Price must be above/below a user-defined MA to align with bias.
  • Dynamic levels (optional): Overbought/oversold thresholds adapt using recent Stochastic percentiles.
  • Volatility filter (optional): Trades only when ATR is within a specified range.
  • Time filter (optional): Restricts trading to user-selected session hours.

Key features

  • Clean, minimal UI with MQL5 standard alerts, email, and push notifications
  • Close opposite positions on new signal (optional)
  • Max simultaneous positions limit
  • Risk-based lot sizing by percentage (or fixed lot)
  • Trailing Stop and Break-Even engines with start/step/offset controls
  • Daily loss and drawdown guards to pause new entries
  • Spread, ATR, and Session filters for better execution conditions

Inputs overview (grouped)

Stochastic Parameters

  • K Period, D Period, Slowing, MA Method, Price Field
  • Use Main Line confirmation (on/off)

Trend Filter

  • Enable/Disable; MA Period; MA Method

Dynamic Levels

  • Enable/Disable; Static Upper/Lower; Dynamic lookback for percentile levels

Trading Settings

  • Working Timeframe; Max Positions; Close Opposite on Signal

Risk Management

  • Fixed Lot or Risk % with SL-based sizing
  • Stop Loss / Take Profit (points)
  • Trailing Stop (start & step), Break-Even (start & profit)

Filters

  • Max Spread; Max Daily Loss % ; Max Drawdown %
  • ATR Filter (period, min, max)

Time & Notifications

  • Trading Session (start/end HH:MM)
  • Show Alerts / Send Email / Send Push
  • Magic Number

Setup (quick start)

  1. Attach the EA to the chart and set the working timeframe you intend to trade/test.
  2. Choose SL/TP and either a fixed lot or a Risk % (Risk % requires SL > 0).
  3. Optionally enable: Trend MA, Dynamic Levels, ATR filter, Session hours.
  4. Set Max Spread suitable for your broker/symbol and Max Positions ≥ 1.
  5. Enable notifications as needed (alerts/email/push via terminal settings).

Testing & optimization tips

  • Use broker-specific tick data and realistic commissions/slippage.
  • Verify spread and session filters match the symbol’s trading hours.
  • When optimizing, group parameters into blocks (signal → filters → risk).
  • Forward-test on a demo before going live; validate stability across months with different regimes.

Best practices

  • Prefer liquid majors and metals during active sessions; avoid illiquid hours if using the time filter.
  • Keep Max Daily Loss and Max Drawdown guards enabled to protect equity.
  • Align ATR range with the symbol’s normal volatility to avoid extreme conditions.

Support & communication

Product support is provided exclusively via the Comments section and built-in MQL5 messaging (chats/channels). Please post questions or feedback there. Do not use third-party messengers.

What is not included

  • No external links in the description
  • No third-party support channels
  • No intrusive pop-ups or sponsored labels on charts

Change log (summary)

  • v1.20: Dynamic Stochastic levels; ATR filter; session filter; improved risk-based sizing; trailing & break-even refinements; daily loss & drawdown guards; notifications.

Disclaimers

  • Past performance in tests does not guarantee future results.
  • Use risk controls and trade only with capital you can afford to risk.
  • Broker conditions (spreads, commissions, execution) materially affect outcomes.

