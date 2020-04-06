Ratio X MLAI

Ratio X MLAI 2.0 – Multi-Layer AI Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5

Ratio X MLAI 2.0 is a professional-grade, fully automated AI-driven Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, designed for experienced traders who demand robust logic, disciplined risk control, and adaptability across different market conditions.

The EA combines classical technical analysis, price action, volatility filtering, embedded machine-learning models, and an optional GPT-based confirmation layer to generate high-confidence trading decisions at the opening of each bar.

It is suitable for discretionary automation, systematic trading, and Prop Firm evaluations, when configured correctly.


Core Strategy Architecture

Ratio X MLAI 2.0 operates through a multi-layer decision pipeline, where each analytical layer contributes to the final trade decision:

  • Technical Indicators Layer
    Uses RSI and fast/slow moving averages to assess momentum, trend alignment, and directional bias.

  • Candlestick & Price Action Layer
    Detects relevant candlestick patterns and evaluates candle structure (body, wicks, momentum strength).

  • Trend & Volatility Analysis Layer
    Confirms market regime using moving-average slopes and ATR-based volatility comparisons to avoid unfavorable conditions.

  • Machine Learning Ensemble Layer
    Built-in ML models (fully integrated, no external files required) analyze historical patterns across multiple timeframes to estimate directional probabilities.

  • Optional AI Confirmation Layer (LLM)
    When enabled, the EA can request an external AI confirmation (via OpenAI API) using a structured market context prompt.
    This layer is optional and can be disabled at any time, allowing the EA to operate entirely offline.

A trade is executed only when the aggregated confidence exceeds the configured threshold, ensuring strict selectivity.


Advanced Risk Management System

Risk control is a central component of Ratio X MLAI 2.0:

  • Daily Profit Target & Daily Loss Limit
    Automatically stops trading after reaching predefined daily profit or loss thresholds.

  • Maximum Trades per Day & Consecutive Loss Control
    Prevents overtrading and pauses execution after a configurable number of losses in sequence.

  • Risk-Based Position Sizing
    Calculates lot size dynamically based on a percentage of account balance, adapting to symbol specifications and available margin.

  • ATR-Based Stop Loss & Take Profit
    SL and TP are calculated using market volatility, avoiding fixed and arbitrary pip distances.

  • Trailing Stop & Breakeven Logic
    Locks in profits and protects open positions once price moves favorably.

The EA does not use martingale, grid, or averaging techniques.
Each trade is independent, protected by a predefined stop loss.


Supported Symbols and Timeframes

Supported instruments:

  • EURUSD

  • USDJPY

  • XAUUSD (Gold)

  • US30 (Dow Jones Index)

Timeframes:
M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4 (user-selectable)

The internal logic adapts automatically to the selected timeframe and symbol.


Prop Firm Compatibility (FTMO-Style Rules)

Ratio X MLAI 2.0 is fully compatible with Prop Firm evaluation models when configured correctly.

Key characteristics for Prop Firm usage:

  • Controlled daily drawdown

  • Fixed fractional risk per trade

  • No martingale or grid exposure

  • Automatic trading suspension after daily limits

Important note:
Presets optimized for Prop Firm challenges (such as FTMO-style rules) are exclusive to users who have acquired the Ratio X Toolbox.
These presets are not distributed via the MQL5 Market and are available for download only inside the private Ratio X platform.


Ratio X Toolbox – Ecosystem Access

Users who acquire the Ratio X Toolbox gain access to:

  • All current Expert Advisors and Indicators

  • All future releases

  • Continuous updates

  • Exclusive presets (including Prop Firm configurations)

  • Priority and exclusive support

This access is offered through the official Ratio X ecosystem under a single lifetime license model, available at:

https://ratioxtrade.com

The MQL5 Market version provides the standalone Expert Advisor.
The Toolbox is an optional ecosystem upgrade, managed outside the MQL5 platform.


Installation & Usage

  • Attach the EA to a MetaTrader 5 chart

  • Configure inputs or load an appropriate preset

  • Enable Algo Trading

  • Optional: configure OpenAI API settings if AI confirmation is desired

No external indicators, DLLs, ONNX files, or third-party frameworks are required.


Who This EA Is For

✔ Traders seeking a professional AI-assisted trading system
✔ Users focused on risk-controlled automation
✔ Traders preparing for Prop Firm evaluations
✔ Algorithmic traders who value transparency, modular logic, and adaptability


Disclaimer

Trading involves risk.
Past performance, backtests, or Prop Firm challenge results do not guarantee future results.

This Expert Advisor is a decision-support and execution tool, not a promise of profitability.
Always test on a demo account before trading live and use risk parameters appropriate to your financial situation.


推荐产品
Risk Guard Pro
Muniz Machado Thiago
专家
RiskGuard PRO – Defesa Inteligente para Traders Sérios no EURJPY M15 O RiskGuard PRO é um Expert Advisor de alto desempenho, projetado exclusivamente para o par EURJPY no timeframe M15 , com foco total em preservação de capital, gestão de risco avançada e execução estratégica de múltiplas abordagens operacionais . Ao contrário dos EAs tradicionais, o RiskGuard PRO foi desenvolvido com tecnologia proprietária e arquitetura inteligente , capaz de operar com segurança mesmo em ambientes de merc
Sniper Major
JETINVEST
5 (1)
专家
EA 使用波动率、点差、频率和时机来决定何时交易。 EA 使用限价单方法开仓。 在这种情况下，滑点至多在执行条目时为正。 EA 使用追踪止盈逻辑，因为系统的重点是在保护您的资本的同时赚钱。 大多数交易都很快关闭，就像狙击手爆头一样。 主要特点 不使用鞅 不使用网格 优化的货币对：EURUSD |英镑兑美元 |美元兑日元 |美元兑瑞郎 时间范围：M5 请注意这一点：该 EA 每天只在一段时间内进行交易，从展期前几分钟到展期后几分钟。 一张图表设置：您只需要一张图表即可交易所有优化的交易品种 多种货币对支持 您不需要 .set 文件，所有设置都存储在 EA 中 如果您的经纪商使用后缀（例如 XXXXXX.a），您不必担心，因为 EA 会自动识别。 如何安装 该系统是独立的，应该在 VPS 上持续运行。 建议在低点差 ECN 经纪商上运行 EA。 该帐户可以是 Netting 或 Hedging。建议杠杆为 1:500。 在 M5 时间范围内运行 EURUSD 对 启用多对 = 设置为 TRUE 选择固定手数或启用自动手数 如果您选择了自动手数，您应该为每 0.01 手选择货币关系
Golden Scalper M15
Fabriel Henrique Dosta Silva
专家
Nome do Produto: Golden Scalper M15 Descrição: O Golden Scalper M15 é um robô de negociação automatizado desenvolvido para operar no par XAU/USD, utilizando gráficos de 15 minutos (M15). Ele aplica uma combinação de indicadores técnicos para identificar oportunidades de entrada e saída, oferecendo uma abordagem equilibrada entre risco e retorno, com foco na eficiência das operações. Características de Operação: • Por Moedas: XAU/USD • Período: M15 • Indicadores Utilizados: RSI, DeMarker, RVI
Nasdaq Quants NAS100
Teresa Maria Pimenta
5 (1)
专家
納斯達克量化 NAS100 Expert Nasdaq 是一個動態和優化的黃牛交易系統，旨在安全獲利 完整的系統具有基於神經網絡優化的風險管理和基於平衡利潤的智能手數增加系統，適合初學者和有經驗的交易者。使用移動掛單並利用市場回調，這樣您就可以提供更短、更安全的止損 您可以覆蓋您的贏利 使用默認設置，或者您可以為您的經紀人請求優化設置，我們將為您創建一個 要進行正確的回測，您首先需要在您的 Meta Trader 中下載 NAs100 資產的歷史數據！ Expert Nasdaq Quants NAS100 具有內置的智能係統和回撤減少算法，可讓您主要在價格進入虧損區之前關閉訂單擁有完整的儀表板，可快速執行掛單和市價單 以及一個用於重置未結訂單和取消掛單的按鈕，如果您僅連接面板，則可以與機器人或零件一起使用 專家是一個黃牛系統，專門交易 100 的資產指數 使用推薦的設置、低點差經紀人和 VPS。 我們優化並添加了新的交易指數。 當前版本的 Expert 已全面優化。不需要額外的文件集。交易在經紀人時間的晚上進行。 由於 Expert Nasdaq Quants NA
Safe FX Scalping
Sydashrf Syf Aldyn Almrshdy
3 (20)
专家
Safe FX Scalping SFS:   Experience Automated Forex Scalping with SFS - A Reliable Expert Advisor Utilizing a Systemized Momentum Breakout Strategy, High-Quality Trades, and Advanced Money Management Techniques !! No backtest manipulation, no backtest fitting, it's a real legitimate forex trading expert advisor strategy with actual results Revolutionize your trading with our highly effective trading robot. Our trading robot is specifically designed to be effective in the supply & demand zone, str
Hi LUNA
Mao Jun Hu
专家
欢迎使用 LUNA 交易程序！ 这是一款专门为 XAUUSD 设计的EA，请自行下载测试 ———————————————— —————— Live Signal（mt4）： Click here mt4： Click here ———————————————— —————— 特 点： 自动头寸调整： LUNA 根据您的账户规模和最大允许回撤调整手数。也可以选择自定义手数。 救援系统： 当损失达到一定水平时，LUNA 包含的救援系统会激活。此功能可以通过面板手动关闭。 简便安装： 安装过程简单，只需进行少量调整。 体验 LUNA，享受专业且高效的交易！ 推荐： 货币对：XAUUSD（黄金兑美元） 交易周期：H1（1小时周期） 最小手数：0.06 最低保证金：$600
Air elemental
Evgeny Raspaev
专家
空气元素 交易者工具：空气元素的创建旨在自动化交易过程。现在你可以安心地处理自己的事务，知道顾问会仔细监控市场并根据深度分析数据开立交易。这使你能够专注于生活中的其他重要方面，而无需不断监控。 最少的设置：我理解稳定性和可预测性对于成功交易的重要性。因此，空气元素提供了预先设定的参数，这些参数经过市场条件分析的精心设计。这些固定设置可以避免随机变化，这可能导致不必要的结果。这确保了顾问的可靠和一致的工作，使每个交易者能够专注于自己的目标和策略，而不必分心于技术细节。 每一步的支持：我不仅提供产品，还努力通过及时的支持来帮助我的客户。你可以随时给我发私信，寻求建议、推荐或在优化过程中获得支持。 对所有人都能接受的价格：我理解交易投资必须是合理的。因此，我们以合理的价格提供空气元素，使其对不同经验水平的交易者都可用。这使你能够在不超出预算的情况下利用我们产品的所有优势。 参数说明 建议顾问的最低存款为1000美元。我强烈建议在“所有报价”或“基于真实报价的每个报价”上测试顾问。这些方法更真实地反映市场状况，只有这样空气元素顾问才能正常工作。 为了方便，参数分为几个组 “手数计算类型”组 这
SniperBot EURUSD
JETINVEST
5 (1)
专家
EA 使用波动率、点差、频率和时机来决定何时交易。 EA 使用限价单方法开仓。 在这种情况下，滑点至多在执行条目时为正。 EA 使用追踪止盈逻辑，因为系统的重点是在保护您的资本的同时赚钱。 大多数交易都很快关闭，就像狙击手爆头一样。 主要特点 不使用鞅 不使用网格 优化货币对：EURUSD 时间范围：M5 请注意这一点：该 EA 每天只在一段时间内进行交易，从展期前几分钟到展期后几分钟。 您不需要 .set 文件，所有设置都存储在 EA 中 如果您的经纪商使用后缀（例如 XXXXXX.a），您不必担心，因为 EA 会自动识别。 如何安装 该系统是独立的，应该在 VPS 上持续运行。 建议在低点差 ECN 经纪商上运行 EA。 该帐户可以是 Netting 或 Hedging。建议杠杆为 1:500。 在 M5 时间范围内运行 EURUSD 对 选择固定手数或启用自动手数 如果您选择了自动手数，您应该为每 0.01 手选择货币关系 低风险：200，正常风险：100，高风险：50 推荐账户余额：100$ 如果您仍有疑问，请通过直接消息与我联系： https://www.mql5.c
American Dream for MT5
Samuel Cavalcanti Costa
专家
American Dream MT5 杠杆机器人，风险极高，可能损失 100% 的投资本金。该机器人的目标是在最短的时间内将 10 美元变成 10 万美元，因此杠杆和风险都最大，但可控。 注意：风险极高。您确实有可能损失账户资金。使用此机器人时请务必小心，您可能会损失所有资金。但是，如果您谨慎使用，它可能是您一生中用过的最好的机器人，而且您再也找不到比它更好的机器人了。 关于 AMERICAN DREAMS 1.0 机器人：它是一款杠杆机器人，其简单目标是尽快将 10 美元变成 10 万美元。风险极高，有四个部分目标：10 美元变成 100 美元，100 美元变成 1000 美元，1000 美元变成 10000 美元，以及 10000 美元变成 10000 美元。我再说一遍：这个机器人杠杆率极高，可能会让你损失所有资金，请谨慎使用。
SemisScalpel
Andriy Sydoruk
专家
The   SemiScalpel   Expert Advisor is a semi-scalping system which analyzes the market using an oscillator. During tests use the "Every tick" mode. The expert works only with accounts like "Netting" Adjust   StopLoss ,   TakeProfit ,   TrailingStart ,   TrailingBreakeven   and   TrailingStop   to set the system operation mode: scalping or standard. Simple overbought/oversold levels are used. You can use one of the indicators (select the value of the   Signal   parameter): RSI CCI WPR DEM MOM RVI
Weltrix
Guilherme Jose Mattes
4.78 (9)
专家
Weltrix – 终极黄金交易解决方案 (XAUUSD) $499 – 之后 -> $ 1999   美元 重要：请仅使用此SET文件运行EA： DOWNLOAD  (UPDATE V1.4 - 23.11.2025)  LIVE USER GUIDE 六大验证策略。一个强大的 EA。稳定表现。高频交易。 本 EA 不包含的内容: 长期持仓 网格系统 马丁格尔 过度优化的策略 人为操纵的回测 通过结合六个独立且经过实战检验的策略， Weltrix 平均每天执行约 4 笔交易 ，在各种市场条件下保持账户活跃和高效。 此外，它也是通过 返佣系统 (rebate) 获取可观现金回馈的绝佳工具，因为其交易频率非常高。（如需更多详情，请私信我。） 重要: 要使 AUTO_GMT 正常运行 → 必须在 MT5 终端 (工具 -> 选项 -> 智能交易系统) 中，将 URL "http : // worldtimeapi . org" （去掉空格！！）添加到 允许的 URL 列表 中。
Day Trade ou Swing Trade com base no Inside Bar
Rodrigo Oliveira Malaquias
专家
The Inside Bar e one is a reversal/continuation candle formation, and is one of the most traded candle patterns. Robot F1 allows you to configure different trading strategies, Day Trade or swing trade, based on the Inside Bar as a starting point.  This pattern only requires two candles to perform. Robot F1 uses this extremely efficient pattern to identify trading opportunities. To make operations more effective, it has indicators that can be configured according to your strategy. Among the o
Regression Channel Pro MT5
Volodymyr Hrybachov
专家
EA 在線性回歸通道上工作。 EA 從通道邊界進行交易，具有通過重疊無利可圖的訂單來減少賬戶回撤的功能。該圖表顯示有關利潤的信息並繪製回歸通道本身。 MT4 版本 https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/56494 選項： PERIOD - 要計算的柱數； COEFFICIENT - 計算通道邊界的係數； DEGREE——渠道建設的類型； MIN_CHANNEL_WIDTH - 進入交易的最小通道寬度； PERIOD_ATR, TIMEFRAME_ATR - 用於確定平均 aolatility 的 ATR 值的周期和時間範圍； START_LOT - 初始手數； LOT_MULTIPLIER - 訂單網格中的手數乘數； MAX_LOT - 最大手數； STEP_ORDERS - 訂單網格步驟； STEP_MULTIPLIER - 階步倍增因子，如果 = -1 則不使用； MAX_STEP - 最大階網格步長； OVERLAP_ORDERS - 從哪個訂單啟用訂單重疊功能； OVERLAP_PIPS - 關閉無利可圖訂單的最小利潤點數；
BtcGoldEA
Istvan Nyulaszi
专家
BTCUSDT and XAUUSD EA M1 DISCOUNT -14% Monthly 50-100-500-1000% profit You will also need the SET file for the demo version !!! For sets, text me in Telegram !!! Telegram for % DISCOUNT S and PROMOTIONS , and more information:   https://t.me/ForxMarci MT5 only Req : 100$ Balance minimum 1:200 leverage minimum Perfect internet connection or VPS. Once you have these, you're ready to go! After purchase PM me on TG , you will also receive the source code for EA , which you can then modify free
Group5 Neuro MT5
Evgeniy Machok
专家
起价——200 美元。每周价格都会根据真实账户交易的结果而变化。 Group5 机器人是神经网络自动交易系统的代表。 创建交易算法的过时技术，即作者手动搜索并固定外汇市场中的价格行为模式，正在逐渐成为过去，现在这个过程正变得越来越自动化。交易机器人本身会发现价格行为中的模式，评估其稳定性和进一步使用的可能性。 Group5 EA 交易基于 ANOPR（模式识别联想网络）自适应架构，基于五项技术指标：Bollinger Bands、WPR、RSI、Stohastic Oscillator 和 Ichimoku Kinko Hyo，每项指标都有各自的应用“深度”。这种架构使我们能够创建一个成熟的神经网络，充分利用计算机资源。 神经网络 每天自动进行重新学习 ，无需用户参与。这使得它即使在快速变化的市场环境中也能保持相关性。 不使用任何风险策略。机器人一次只能开立一个仓位，并且受到 StopLoss 和 DD 参数的保护。 Telegram: https://t.me/realforexrobots 监控真实账户交易 MetaTrader 4 版本 经纪人和交易账户 经纪人 - 任何
Skeleton BTC
Miguel Felipe Orozco Velandia
专家
This automated trading robot for MT5 has been developed with a conservative and realistic approach, focusing on risk management and capital preservation. Its operational structure is designed to maintain controlled drawdown, making it suitable for traders seeking a disciplined and long-term strategy. It implements a selective scalping strategy on the BTCUSD pair, operating on the M1 timeframe. Unlike other systems that open frequent trades without filters, this bot acts only when specific condit
PowerFxMLE MT5
Felipe Camargo Zamudio
专家
Powerful EA executes few monthly operations with a high percentage of effectiveness. One trade per week, once you try this method you will be able to modify the batch up according to your expectations. This EA is based on three main indicators, RSI, Stochastic, MACD. Previous price 120 Promoción  price 210,  15 copies remaining Next priced 300 USD Backtesting:  For best results this technique was created to work from January 2021, under current market conditions it is not recommended years befo
R Factor EA MT5
Raphael Minato
5 (4)
专家
R FACTOR Multi Strategy Expert Advisor with Proprietary Dynamic Portfolio Management System After 4 years of development and more than  3  years of real positive results, R Factor is available for MQL5 community! It has always been important for us that the strategies performed positively for the creator before it could be shared.  Skin In The Game is essential to demonstrate the belief in the strategy and also to provide a continuous improvement of it. Anyone who has been in this market for s
Maid
Raymond Idehi
专家
L'expert Advisor clôture les positions selon l'une des conditions suivantes: fermeture de toutes les positions  fermeture  uniquement des positions bénéficiaires fermeture uniquement des positions de perte Positions de clôture : toutes , uniquement des positions rentables ou uniquement des positions perdantes Ce expert ferme tous les ordres de la paire. Expert pour MetaTrader 5
Luna AI Pro MT5
Profalgo Limited
5 (1)
专家
推出促销活动： 仅售 1 份，售价 399 美元 最终售价：2000$ 该 EA 的销售数量有限 借助市场上最先进的“均值反向”交易机器人 Luna AI Pro EA   ，释放人工智能的力量，将您的交易提升到前所未有的高度。 这个尖端的人工智能驱动系统旨在满足经验丰富的交易者和初学者的需求，配备了广泛的功能来优化您的交易策略并最大化您的利润。 使用 Luna AI Pro 释放您交易策略的全部潜力。 拥抱交易的未来，让先进的人工智能彻底改变您的投资之旅。 体验当今人工智能的力量，加入全球成功交易者的行列。 为什么这个 EA 与众不同： OneChartSetup -> 运行 1 个图表中的所有货币对 个人表现监控：如果表现不佳，每对货币对的风险将自动降低，如果再次盈利，风险将再次增加。 不使用有风险的交易技术，如鞅、网格或具有非常宽止损的交易等 严格的贸易和风险管理 经过验证的真实账户跟踪记录：已经运行一年多 没有虚假/操纵的回测 实时结果（低风险）：    https ://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1502590 设置 EA：    https:
MultiGainRS
Marco Antonio Silva De Jesus
专家
Dear   Investor , We   are excited to introduce you to the "Day Trader   Professional - MultiGainRS , " a   state -of -the -art   Expert   Advisor   (EA ) specifically   designed to   operate   on   the   US 10 0_SP OT   (NASDAQ ) . This   automated   trading   system   is   the   result   of   years   of   research   and   development , incorporating   the   most   advanced   techniques   in   technical analysis   and   risk   management . Why   Choose   the   Day Trader   Professional ? Optim
FTrend3
Sonia Tait
专家
Este EA combina a tendência do tempo gráfico principal com mais dois tempos gráficos configuráveis. Os stops são técnicos baseados na técnica dos canais OffRoad. Ao executar otimizações, é interessante buscar as combinações de tempos gráficos que corroboram para um bom resultado para cada ativo e seu comportamento. Estudos apontam para resultados mais assertivos quando os testes são feitos nos últimos meses para operar no próximo. O período do ADX e das bandas de Bollinger também podem variar co
Trend Follower MQLSquare
Maziar Safaeinajafabadi
专家
Choose your desired lot size and profit target, and watch the magic happen! Introducing the   Trend Follower EA , your ultimate trend-tracking trading assistant. This intelligent algorithm tirelessly follows market trends and trades in the chosen direction until your profit target in dollars is met. Additionally, we offer a unique "Single Cycle" option. When activated ( strongly recommended ), the EA automatically removes itself from your chart after reaching its profit goal. It patiently wai
FREE
Uni Bot
Andriy Sydoruk
2.73 (33)
专家
Uni Bot   is a trendy neural network trained bot. An expert system based on a neural network based on a new specially developed architecture (T-INN) Target-IntelNeuroNet. For this variant of the Expert Advisor to work, there is no need to download the file of the trained neural network, since for the ease of use by the end user of the neural network forex bot, most users encoded a number of neural networks in the body of the bot. But in order for the bot to better adapt to the specific history
Insight AInvestor
Oleksii Ferbei
专家
Insight Investor: Advanced Multi-Currency Forex Trading Bot Introduction In the fast-paced world of Forex trading, having the right tools can significantly enhance your trading experience. Insight Investor is an advanced multi-currency trading bot designed to automate and optimize your trading operations. This expert advisor employs modern algorithms to analyze market conditions and execute trades, aiming to deliver consistent results while maintaining controlled risk levels. Key Features of Ins
ScriptBot Plus MT5
Fabio Luis Pretti
5 (1)
专家
ScriptBot+  It is a robust programmable robot, designed to allow the user to develop their strategy quickly, with fewer limitations and a multitude of subsystems and triggers based on logical expressions. Utility: With ScriptBot+ , it is possible to convert a variety of TEXTS into logical expressions. These expressions, composed of Operators , Variables , and Functions , make it possible to perform calculations using data from indicators , charts , orders , or the client's account . By means o
PrevBreak Trader
Fabio Conrado Ortolan
专家
PrevBreak Trader EA – 智能突破策略 PrevBreak Trader EA 是一款专为希望在前一根K线突破中实现高精度自动化入场的交易者开发的智能EA。它结合价格行为与多种辅助指标，提供稳定的交易表现与稳健的风险管理。 该 EA 也可以配置为仅作为信号生成器运行，而不自动下单。在此模式下，您将在图表上收到清晰的提示，并可使用自定义的进场、止损和止盈手动执行交易。 ️ 交易设置 可配置手数 – 手动设置或根据风险偏好自动调整。 每日盈利与亏损限制 – 自动化纪律，避免过度交易。 灵活的止盈 (Take Profit) – 根据波动性调整目标点数。 固定止损 (Stop Loss) – 始终启用以保护资金。 突破逻辑 EA监控前一根K线，在最高点与最低点识别突破。当确认条件满足时才会执行订单，确保入场选择性强并避免低质量交易。 智能过滤器 快慢均线 – 判断市场主要方向。 HiLo指标 – 用于趋势确认。 ️ 高级追踪止损 在达到设定的最小利润后启用。 价格推进时动态调整止损。 可自定义调整步长与距离。 结合 RSI 和 ADX 验证后启用，提升获利
Stceffe
Fernando Souza Mendes
专家
探索自动化交易的未来与STCEFFE - 您的 MetaTrader 5 精英专家顾问！ 精确性和可靠性：STCEFFE是最新的专家顾问，专为寻求自动化交易卓越性的交易者设计。这个EA利用了 移动平均线 、RSI、 布林带 、ADX和 随机指标 等技术指标的先进组合，提供高度准确的买入和卖出信号。 综合信号系统 ：与传统的EA不同，STCEFFE不依赖于单一指标。它从多个来源生成综合信号，显著提高了准确性并减少了误报。无论是买入还是卖出，您都会有信心决策是基于多方面分析的。 高级 风险管理 ：通过基于权益百分比和动态计算仓位大小的风险管理选项，STCEFFE像无人能及地保护您的资本。它会自动调整止损和止盈，尊重每日和每周的回撤限制，确保您不会超出允许的损失。 稳健性和安全性：使用坚固的 MQL5代码 构建，没有复杂性，STCEFFE避免了常见的交易错误，如无效的止损或保证金不足，感谢详细的内部检查。此外，它不收集个人信息（PII），也不包含恶意功能。 视觉化和控制：通过 视觉模式功能 ，您可以在不执行真实交易的情况下看到EA在图表上的行为，这对于 回测 和调整来说是完美的。当您准备好
Daytrade Pro Algo MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.25 (12)
专家
推出促銷： 以當前價格提供的副本數量有限 最終價格：990$ 新：免費獲得 1 個 EA！ （2 個交易賬戶） Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here LIVE RESULTS:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1949810 JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Set Files 歡迎來到 DayTrade Pro Algo！ 經過多年的市場研究和不同策略的編程，我發現了一個具有良好交易系統所需的一切的算法： 它是獨立於經紀人的 它是獨立傳播的 它使用真實可變點差測試在 MT4、MT5、TDS2 和多個經紀商上輕鬆顯示非常穩定的回測 數百種不同的設置都在測試中給出了有利可圖的結果（當然我選擇了最好的！） 非常強大的系統 -> 設置可以互換，因此使用 USDJPY 的設置運行 EURUSD 仍然是有利可圖的。   已經在 13 個貨幣對上運行：EURUSD；GBPUSD；USDJPY；AUDUSD；XAUUSD；GBPJPY；USDCAD；EURJPY；EURNZD；EURAUD
DemsFx BC Entry EA
Desmond Ebimobowei Dogubo
专家
1. The Expert Adviser is built with a basic, simple and stable trading strategy with i touch or Price Action Principle that is highly effective and accurate with a sniper entry system for a good money management.. 2. The expert advisor works best as from 15 minutes time frame and above.... 3. The expert advisor work with all broker all currency pair and synthetic indices... 4. Use a reasonable lot size and correct settings if you want to get the best of the Expert Advisor.. 5. With Default setti
FREE
该产品的买家也购买
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (380)
专家
各位交易员好！我是 量子女王 ，整个量子生态系统的璀璨明珠，也是MQL5历史上评分最高、销量最好的智能交易系统。凭借超过20个月的实盘交易记录，我已然成为XAUUSD当之无愧的女王。 我的专长？黄金。 我的使命？持续、精准、智能地交付交易结果。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 折扣 价。 每购买 10 件，价格将增加 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元。 实时信号：   点击此处 Quantum Queen mql5 公共频道：   点击此处 ***购买 Quantum Queen MT5，即可免费获得 Quantum StarMan！*** 详情请私信咨询！ 为什么交易员称我为有史以来最好的黄金EA交易系统 我是新一代交易引擎，由精准的计算、远见卓识和多年真实的市场经验精心打造而成。世界各地的交易员都信赖我，因为我的构造与众不同： 6 种先进的内置
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (23)
专家
真实交易账户实时信号： 默认 MT4（超过 10 个月的实盘交易）： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5（超过 7 个月的实盘交易）： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2340132 MQL5上的外汇EA交易频道： 加入我的MQL5频道，获取我的最新消息。 我在MQL5上拥有超过14,000名成员的社区 。 仅剩3份（共10份），售价399美元！ 之后，价格将上涨至499美元。 EA将限量销售，以确保所有已购买客户的权益。 AI Gold Sniper应用了最新的GPT-4o模型（OpenAI的GPT-4o），基于多层算法框架设计，集成了非结构化数据处理，用于XAU/USD交易。并进行跨市场分析以优化交易决策。集成于AI Gold Sniper中的GPT-4o将利用卷积神经网络（CNN）和循环神经网络（RNN），通过自然语言处理（NLP）技术，同时分析历史价格数据序列、宏观波动（利率、通胀）、多时间框架技术信号和实时新闻数据。深度强化学习机制使EA能够通过评估XAU/U
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
5 (17)
专家
XAUUSD 混合交易策略 – 新闻情绪分析与订单簿失衡相结合 该策略结合了两种罕见但极其有效的交易方法，打造出一种专为 XAUUSD（黄金） 在 30 分钟图表 上交易而设计的混合系统。 传统的智能交易系统（EA）往往依赖固定指标或简单的图表结构，而本系统采用一种智能市场接入模型， 在决策过程中融合了实时数据与上下文分析。 经济新闻的实时情绪分析 （基于 GPT-5） 基于 Tick 数据的订单簿失衡（DOM）模拟 这两个组成部分的结合为精准的进出场决策提供了坚实的基础，考虑到了基本面和市场微观结构信息。 请您在购买后立即联系我，以获取设置文件和使用手册。 已验证信号（ECN账户）-  NTRon 2000 稳定版 [特点与建议] 交易品种 ：XAUUSD（黄金） 时间周期 ：30 分钟（响应速度与信号质量的最佳平衡） 杠杆 ：至少 1:50（高效利用波动，同时控制风险） 起始资金 ：230 美元起（允许使用小手数进行保守风险管理） [新闻标题情绪分析] 黄金对通胀报告、就业数据和美联储利率决议等宏观经济数据反应强烈。 与大多数系统在这些时间段回避交易不同，本策略主动将原始
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.63 (19)
专家
直播信号每增加10%，价格就会上涨，以保持Zenox的独家地位并保护该策略。最终价格为2999美元。 实时信号 IC Markets 账户，亲自查看其实时表现作为证明！ 下载用户手册（英文版） Zenox是一款先进的人工智能多货币对波段交易机器人，能够追踪趋势，并在16种货币对之间分散风险。多年的专注开发造就了强大的交易算法。 我使用了一个高质量的数据集，时间跨度从2000年至今。人工智能系统在服务器上使用最新的机器学习技术进行训练，随后进行了强化学习。这个过程耗时数周，但结果令人印象深刻。训练周期涵盖2000年至2020年。2020年至今的数据为样本外数据。能够保持多年样本外数据的卓越性能实属罕见。这证明人工智能层能够毫无问题地适应新的市场环境，这一点至关重要。许多智能交易系统只是硬编码的、经过优化的定时炸弹，迟早会失效，而Zenox能够适应新的市场环境。 Zenox 始终使用预设的止损和止盈水平，并采用买入/卖出止损单来获得高回报率。每对交易只允许一个买入仓位和一个卖出仓位，以确保严格的风险管理。不使用追踪止损，从而减少滑点，提高利润和稳定性。避免使用危险的网格策略或马丁格尔
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (89)
专家
Quantum King EA — 智能力量，为每一位交易者精炼 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 特别推出价格 直播信号：       点击这里 MT4版本：   点击此处 量子王者频道：       点击这里 ***购买 Quantum King MT5 即可免费获得 Quantum StarMan !*** 详情请私讯询问！ 用精确和纪律来管理您的交易。 Quantum King EA 将结构化网格的优势和自适应 Martingale 的智能融入一个无缝系统 - 专为 M5 上的 AUDCAD 设计，专为希望实现稳定、可控增长的初学者和专业人士打造。 Quantum King EA 是针对 M5 时间范围内的 AUDCAD 对开发的全自动交易系统。 它将网格策略的结构与马丁格尔的自适应恢复逻辑相结合，形成了一个在所有市场阶段智能管理交易的系
Nova Gold X
Hicham Chergui
5 (6)
专家
重要提示： 为确保完全透明，我提供与此EA关联的真实投资者账户的访问权限，使您能够实时监控其表现，无任何操纵。 仅在5天内，整个初始资金已全额提取，此后EA仅使用利润资金进行交易，完全不涉及原始余额。 当前价格$199是限时发布优惠，将在售出10份后或发布下一次更新时提高。 现在获取您的副本可保证以此折扣价格终身访问，无论未来如何涨价。 Contact :    t.me/ Novagoldx     or   t.me/NOVA_GOLDX 实时信号： LIVE SIGNAL:   BITCOIN LIVE SIGNAL:   XAUUSD    NOVA GOLD X 1H  Broker: Exness Server: Exness-MT5Real34 Account Number: 253171379 Investor Password:  111@Meta   NOVA GOLD X 5Min  Broker: Exness Server: Exness-MT5Real34 Account Number:   253198898 Investor Password: 
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (11)
专家
使用真实交易账户的实时信号： 默认设置： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344271 MQL5上的外汇EA交易频道： 加入我的 MQL5 频道，获取我的最新消息。 我在 MQL5 上拥有超过 14,000 名成员的社区 。 仅剩 3 套（共 10 套），售价 399 美元！ 之后价格将上涨至 499 美元。 EA为保障所有已购客户的权益，本产品将限量发售。 AI黄金交易系统利用先进的GPT-4o模型，在XAU/USD市场执行复杂的趋势跟踪策略。该系统采用多时间框架收敛分析，结合小波变换降噪和分数阶积分技术来识别真正的趋势持续性。我们专有的算法将动量聚类分析与状态转换检测相结合，从而能够动态适应市场波动状态。该EA利用贝叶斯概率模型评估趋势延续的可能性，并纳入收益率曲线动态、实际利率预期和地缘政治风险溢价。分层风险管理框架基于趋势强度量化和波动状态分类，实施非对称仓位管理。该系统通过广泛的前瞻性分析和机制调整回测，展现了稳健的性能，在各种市场环境下均保持了稳定的风险调整后收益。 EA 实施了多层保护，包括波动率调整止损、基于相关性的仓位限制和回撤
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.56 (75)
专家
交易品种 XAUUSD（金/美元） 时间周期 (周期) H1-M15（任意） 支持单仓位交易 是 最低入金 500 美元 （或其他货币等值） 兼容任何经纪商 是（支持两位或三位小数报价，任何账户货币、符号名称和 GMT 时间） 无需预先配置即可运行 是 如果您对机器学习感兴趣，请订阅频道： 订阅！ Mad Turtle 项目的主要特点： 真正的机器学习 此智能交易系统 (EA) 不会连接到任何 GPT 网站或类似服务。 模型通过内置于 MT5 的 ONNX 库部署。在首次初始化时，您将看到一个系统消息，这是无法伪造的。 CLICK 参见：ONNX（开放神经网络交换格式）。 资金安全性 不使用日切前交易、微型剥头皮或基于低统计样本的窄幅交易； 不使用高风险策略，例如网格或马丁格尔； 也不使用任何可能长时间运行并在一天内失去全部利润甚至全部资金的策略。 独特性 EA 基于我独特的 特征工程 ，采用自定义的奖励与惩罚训练方法，结合元模型级联筛选与多种集成方法。 模型在完整的 24 小时交易格式下于大型 H4 时间框架上训练，可持仓数小时到数天。 它们以点数（pips）而非手数
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.85 (84)
专家
Aura Ultimate——神经网络交易的巅峰，通往财务自由的道路。 Aura Ultimate 是 Aura 家族的下一个进化版——融合了尖端的 AI 架构、市场自适应智能和精准的风险控制。它以 Aura Black Edition 和 Aura Neuron 成熟的 DNA 为基础，并更进一步，将两者的优势融合成一个统一的多策略生态系统，同时引入了全新的预测逻辑。 这非常重要！购买专家后，请给我发私信。我会向您发送包含所有必要建议的说明。 接下来的 15 本售价 1000 美元，下一个售价 1250 美元 购买 Aura Ultimate 顾问时，您可以获得 与两个交易账户号码相关联的 Vortex、Oracle 或 Aura Bitcoin Hash 顾问的免费许可证。 私信询问条件 https://www.mql5.com/en/users/stanislav110685 在此处查看实时结果： 10,000 美元真实账户 S1   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2336509   3k ICMarkets 两种策略  低风险     htt
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (496)
专家
介绍     QuantumEmperor EA 是一款突破性的 MQL5 专家顾问，它正在改变您交易著名的 GBPUSD 货币对的方式！由拥有超过13年交易经验的经验丰富的交易者团队开发。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***购买 Quantum Emperor EA，即可免费获得  Quantum StarMan  !*** 私信询问更多详情 已验证信号：   点击此处 MT4版本：   点击这里 量子 EA 通道：       点击这里 每购买 10 件，价格将增加 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元 量子皇帝EA     采用独特的策略，将单笔交易连续拆分成五笔较小的交易。这意味着每次 EA 执行一笔交易时，它都会自动将其拆分成五个较小的仓位。 量子皇帝EA     量子帝王EA凭借其卓越的亏损交易处理方法，在众多专家顾问中脱颖而出。
Pivot Killer
Pablo Dominguez Sanchez
4.6 (20)
专家
长期增长。稳定性。韧性。 Pivot Killer EA 不是一个快速获利的系统，而是一个 为长期可持续增长而设计的专业级交易算法 。 专为 XAUUSD（黄金） 研发，Pivot Killer 是多年研究、测试和系统化开发的结晶。它秉持一个简单的理念： 稳定胜于运气 。该系统经过多周期、波动性变化和流动性环境下的压力测试——它不是为了短期炫耀而生，而是为长期生存而设计。 为持久而生的策略。 无网格。无马丁格尔。无加仓。 100K Live account signal Small Live account signal 市场在变化，波动在改变，趋势来来去去。Pivot Killer EA 专为那些明白 真正的成长来自生存，而非投机 的交易者而设计。 停滞期是正常且预期中的。但随着时间推移，算法总会 重新崛起并变得更强 ，它会不断适应新的市场波动并稳步增长。 这不是一个快速致富的工具，而是一个 以控制、稳定和稳健为核心的长期资本增长引擎 。 核心原则 无网格。无马丁格尔。无加仓。 每笔交易都是独立的，风险明确且有限。EA 永远不会加仓来弥补亏损。生存与稳步增长是其设计核心。 自适应
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.44 (64)
专家
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence , de
CryonX EA MT5
Solomon Din
5 (6)
专家
Cryon X-9000 — 量子驱动的自动化交易系统 真实信号： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543 如今，许多交易者通过在 美分账户 或 极小资金账户 上运行智能交易系统来制造“好看”的成绩 —— 这实际上表明他们 并不真正信任自己的系统 。 而本信号运行在一笔 20,000 美元的真实账户 上。 这代表了 真实的资金投入 ，并提供 透明、无造假成分的表现 ，没有美分账户常见的 人为放大效果 或 低风险失真 。 Cryon X-9000 是一款新一代自主交易架构，专为在高波动市场环境中实现高精度、稳定性和持续性执行而打造。系统基于多层量子分析核心，能够实时重构市场结构，并以冷静的数学逻辑识别最优入场点。 系统的核心是 Cryon Core Engine，它融合了高级形态分析、基于波动性的行为建模以及结构化风险防护逻辑。每一次交易决策都经过多层验证：过滤市场噪音、排除不稳定场景，并仅在结构一致性达到最佳状态时执行。Cryon X-9000 完全基于数据运行，并且 不使用马丁策略、不使用网格、不进行任何形式的非受控加仓 。其架构旨在提供长期
Golden Hen EA
Taner Altinsoy
5 (9)
专家
概述 Golden Hen EA 是一款专门为 XAUUSD 设计的专家顾问（EA）。它结合了八种独立的交易策略，每种策略都由不同的市场条件和时间周期（M5, M30, H2, H4, H6, H12）触发。 该 EA 旨在自动管理其进场和过滤器。EA 的核心逻辑专注于识别特定信号。Golden Hen EA 不使用网格、马丁格尔或平均成本技术 。 EA 开立的所有交易都使用预定义的 止损 (Stop Loss) 和 止盈 (Take Profit) 。 实时信号   |   公告频道  | 下载设置文件 八种策略概述 EA 同时在多个时间周期上分析 XAUUSD 图表： 策略 1 (M30):   该策略分析特定的一系列近期K线，以识别特定看跌形态后的潜在看涨反转信号。 策略 2 (H4):   该策略识别持续下跌趋势后的强劲看涨势头。它使用前一个 H4 K线的低点作为分析的参考点。 策略 3 (M30):   这是一个基于会话的策略。它监控相对于早期交易会话低点的价格行为，以识别潜在的入场点。 策略 4 (H2/H6):   这是一个趋势跟踪策略。它使用较高时间周期上的趋势指标
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (17)
专家
BLACK FRIDAY - 20% 折扣 仅限 24 小时。优惠将于 11 月 29 日结束。 这是此产品唯一的一次促销活动。 介绍Syna版本4 - 全球首个代理式AI交易生态系统 我很高兴推出Syna版本4, 外汇交易行业首个真正的多EA代理式协调系统 。这一突破性创新允许多个智能交易系统在不同的MT5终端和经纪商账户之间作为统一的智能网络运作 - 这一功能直到现在才在零售外汇交易中存在。 Syna与AiQ、Mean Machine GPT或其自身的多个实例无缝协作,创建一个协作生态系统,EA共享集体智能,从彼此的交易中学习,并在您的整个投资组合中协调策略 。 在版本3+直接API访问OpenAI、Anthropic、Gemini、X.ai(Grok)、Mistral、DeepSeek、Perplexity和OpenRouter广泛模型生态系统的基础上, 版本4增加了革命性的主从架构,从根本上改变了交易者如何在多个账户之间进行分散和风险管理 。这是协调式多EA投资组合管理的黎明,人工智能将多个专业交易策略编排为单一的自适应有机体。 版本4主要增强功能: 行业首创代理式生态系
Autorithm AI
Zaha Feiz
4.64 (11)
专家
Autorithm AI 技术说明   AUTORITHM 是一款为 MetaTrader 5 设计的先进人工智能交易系统，采用 10 个专用 AI 分析层 对市场进行全面分析。该智能交易顾问（EA）使用协同工作的高级 AI 算法来处理市场数据、识别交易机会，并以智能风险管理协议执行交易。 [guide line]   核心功能 该系统采用 10 个不同的 AI 分析层 协同分析市场状况并执行交易。每个 AI 层专注于市场分析的不同方面， 包括： • 技术分析 • 形态识别 • 价格行为分析 • 趋势分析 • 波动性分析 • 风险管理 • 新闻分析 • 时间分析 • 马丁格尔系统管理 • 最终决策制定 EA 包含可配置的基于时间的交易时段、新闻事件过滤以及 AI 驱动的波动性保护机制。 10 大 AI 智能分析层 1. 技术分析 AI 处理多种技术指标和振荡器，通过高级形态识别算法识别市场动能、超买/超卖状态及潜在反转点。 2. 形态识别 AI 识别和分析图表形态、K线形态及价格结构，基于历史市场数据的机器学习算法进行训练。 3. 价格行为分析 AI 在不依赖传统指标的情况下，分析原
Argos Rage
Aleksandar Prutkin
4.58 (26)
专家
新的前进步伐 | AI 驱动的精确性遇上市场逻辑 借助 Argos Rage ，推出了新的自动化交易水平--由嵌入式 DeepSeek AI 系统 提供支持，实时分析市场行为。 在继承 Argos Fury 优势的同时，这款 EA 采取了不同的战略路径：更灵活、更广泛的市场解读，以及更强的市场参与度。 Live Signal 时间周期: M30 杠杆:  最低 1:20 入金:  最低 $100 交易品种:  XAUUSD, EURUSD 经纪商:  不限 购买 Argos Rage 后，您将有机会免费获得 Argos Fury 。 购买完成后请直接与我联系。 Argos Rage 利用 DeepSeek AI 评估市场结构、节奏和压力--仅在概率一致时执行交易。 与 Argos Fury 相比，它带来更多机会，同时在不确定阶段仍保持智能保护。 当 Argos Fury 专注于干净的反转结构时， Argos Rage 扩大了交易范围。 它专为希望拥有更多信号、更多变化，同时不失去策略控制的交易者设计。 嵌入式 DeepSeek AI 集成的 AI 模型动态评估市场状况。
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (29)
专家
重要的 ： 此套装将仅以当前价格出售，且数量非常有限。    价格很快就会涨到 1499 美元    包含 +100 种策略 ，未来还会有更多！ 奖励 ：价格为 999 美元或更高 --> 免费选择我的其他  5  个EA！ 所有设置文件 完整的设置和优化指南 视频指南 实时信号 审查（第三方） 欢迎来到终极突破系统！ 我很高兴向您介绍终极突破系统，这是经过八年精心开发的先进且专有的专家顾问 (EA)。 该系统已成为 MQL5 市场上多个顶级 EA 的基础，包括广受好评的 Gold Reaper EA、 连续七个多月保持第一的位置，以及 Goldtrade Pro、Goldbot One、Indicement 和 Daytrade Pro。 终极突破系统不仅仅是另一个 EA。 它是一种专业级工具，旨在帮助交易者在任何市场和时间范围内创建无限数量的突破策略。 无论您专注于波段交易、剥头皮交易还是构建多元化投资组合，该系统都能提供无与伦比的灵活性和定制性。 可能性无穷无尽！ 对于自营公司交易者：   有了这个系统，您最终可以创建自己独特的交易策略和投资组合，而不会被标记为复制交易
Remstone
Remstone
5 (8)
专家
Remstone 并非普通的 EA。 它融合了多年的研究和资产管理经验。 Live:   Remstone Club   ICMarkets   Darwin VHR The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. January: $2,500 自2018年以来 ，我的上一家公司Armonia Capital向FCA监管的资产管理公司Darwinex提供了ARF信号，筹集了75万美元。只需一位顾问即可掌控4个资产类别！ 没有承诺，没有曲线拟合，没有幻想。但有丰富的现场经验。 加入日益壮大的成功交易者社区，利用 Remstone 的力量！ Remstone 是一款全自动交易解决方案，旨在挖掘市场趋势。它基于先进的算法，专为追求可靠性和结果的交易者打造。 通过经过验证的精确度增强您的交易优势！ 为什么选择 Remstone？ 高级市场适应性： 处理许多不同的资产和经济新闻，以便在正确的时间挑选出可能流行的资产。 可定制的策略： 定制输入参数以适合您的独特目标。 轻松风险管理： 只需简单选择每笔交易的风险百分比，即可优先保障您
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.74 (129)
专家
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Ultimate Pulse
Clifton Creath
5 (2)
专家
live signal  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347626?source=Site +Signals+My Public Channel https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/ultimatepulse Ultimate Pulse ***Launch price ends January 6th**** Overview Ultimate Pulse is an Expert Advisor designed to extract profit from natural market movement. It takes profit on each position individually or in grids depending on conditions. Simple, methodical, effective. Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) on the 30-minute timeframe. How It Works The EA identifies the c
The Techno Deity EA MT5
Solomon Din
专家
The Techno Deity — XAUUSD 黄金数字主宰 实时信号监控：请通过官方链接实时关注系统表现： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2349716 促销活动：您可以获赠 Cryon X-9000 交易顾问。如需了解详情并获取权限，请直接与我联系。 The Techno Deity 是一款为在黄金市场混沌中追求结构化秩序的交易者设计的尖端生态系统。该系统的核心是数字直觉算法，它不仅追踪价格，还能识别机构兴趣区和市场失衡瞬间。系统采用多层订单流过滤和市场几何对称分析，以极小的回撤实现精准入场。 核心优势 流动性智能：系统扫描市场中的隐藏流动性集群，在极大概率出现剧烈冲刺的点位开仓。 神经趋势过滤：智能过滤，区分真实的趋势运动与虚假的回撤和噪音。 动态风险控制：每笔头寸都配有自适应保护模块，根据当前波动性自动调整止盈水平。 零网格理念：彻底杜绝平均仓位、网格或马丁策略。机器人遵循“一进一出”原则，具备稳固的数学优势。 机构级纪律：系统排除人为干扰，精准执行交易计划，无视情绪和市场恐慌。 技术参数 交易品种：黄金 (XAUUSD) 时间周期：H1
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
4.88 (24)
专家
PROP FIRM READY!  推出促销： 当前价格仅提供数量极其有限！ 最终价格：990美元 349 美元起：免费选择 1 个 EA！（最多 2 个交易账户） 终极组合优惠   ->   点击此处 加入公共群组： 点击此处   LIVE RESULTS 独立审查 欢迎来到“ORB大师” ： 开盘区间突破的优势 利用 ORB Master EA 释放开盘区间突破 (ORB) 策略的力量：一款专为现代交易者设计的精致、高性能专家顾问。 ORB 因其能够捕捉早期市场势头而人气飙升，而这款 EA 代表了我对这种行之有效的方法的个人看法。 ORB Master 如何交付成果 ： ORB Master 在美国和欧洲股市开盘后立即开始行动，瞄准四大主要指数的关键开盘区间：SP500、US30（道琼斯）、纳斯达克和 DAX 这些突破通常预示着当天的主导趋势，提供可靠的方向偏差。 EA 精准地利用这一优势，进入顺势交易，以获得最大利润潜力。 对于每个指数，EA 部署三种不同的策略变化，创建一个由 12 种不相关方法组成的稳健投资组合。 这种多样化可以最大限度地降低风险，同时扩大机会。
Quantum StarMan
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (103)
专家
大家好，我先自我介绍一下： 我是 Quantum StarMan，   Quantum EA 家族中最令人振奋、最年轻的成员。 我是一款全自动多币种EA，能够处理多达5种动态货币对： 澳元/美元、欧元/澳元、欧元/美元、英镑/美元和美元/加元 。凭借极致的精准度和坚定的责任感，我将带领您的交易体验更上一层楼。 关键在于：我不依赖马丁格尔策略。相反，我采用专为实现最佳性能而设计的复杂网格系统。为了让您安心，我甚至提供选项，当账户总亏损达到预设限额时，您可以平仓所有交易。 但这还不是全部——我可不是说说而已！我已经开通了直播信号，所以你可以现场观看我直播： IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions  量子星人频道：       点击这里 每购买10件，价格增加50美元。最终价格为1999美元 最棒的是？我超级好用。你只需要把我绑定到一个图表（欧元/美元），我就能帮你
HTTP ea
Yury Orlov
5 (8)
专家
How To Trade Pro (HTTP) EA — 来自拥有25年以上经验的作者的专业交易顾问，用于交易任何资产，无需马丁格尔或网格。 大多数顶级顾问处理上涨黄金。它们在测试中看起来出色……只要黄金上涨。但当趋势耗尽时会怎样？谁来保护您的存款？HTTP EA 不相信永恒增长 — 它适应不断变化的市场，并旨在广泛分散您的投资组合并保护您的存款。它是一个纪律严明的算法，在任何模式下都能同样成功：上涨、下跌、横盘。它像专业人士一样交易。HTTP EA 是精确的风险和时间管理系统。不要根据历史上的漂亮图表选择顾问。根据工作原理选择。 资产 任意，每种资产购买后有自己的 .set 文件 时间框架 M5-H4（在顾问设置中指定） 原理 处理动态价格缺失区域 存款 从 $100 起。杠杆 1:25+ 经纪商 任意，ECN/Raw 低点差 测试 策略测试器：EURUSD，01.01.2025 — 今天，每跳 特性 SL/TP，追踪止损，保本，紧急模式，图形面板。 How To Trade Pro EA 不猜测 — 它跟随变化并适应。这是一个纪律严明、活的算法，随着市场变化而变化，并在其他算法崩溃
Argos Fury
Aleksandar Prutkin
3.83 (41)
专家
首次在此平台上 | 一个了解市场的EA 这是该平台上首个使用 Deep Seek 全部功能的专家顾问（EA）。 结合 Dynamic Reversal Zoning 策略，创建了一个不仅能识别市场动态，更能理解市场行为的系统。 实时信号 __________     设置 时间周期： H1 杠杆： 最低 1:30 入金： 至少 $200 交易品种： XAUUSD 经纪商： 不限 Deep Seek 与反转策略的结合是全新的——这正是它特别吸引人的地方。如果你正在寻找新的交易方式， 不要错过这个EA。它是这里第一个此类系统，可能也是自动化交易的新方向的开始。 与其依赖固定模式或预设策略，不如采用此EA的自适应方式。它能识别并理解  市场变化 – 并据此进行调整。  专注于反转区域和压力分析，它远比传统工具更深入。 Deep Seek 简介 Deep Seek 是一个基于先进数据结构的现代分析模型。 它实时扫描市场，识别模式，评估波动性，并洞察传统指标忽视的部分 。 Deep Seek 在以下方面表现尤为出色： 评估市场强弱 识别过渡区域 适应市场阶段变化 AI 系统 交易能力
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.36 (50)
专家
Aura Black Edition 是一款完全自动化的 EA，仅用于交易黄金。专家在 2011-2020 年期间在 XAUUSD 上表现出稳定的结果。没有使用危险的资金管理方法，没有马丁格尔，没有网格或剥头皮。适用于任何经纪商条件。使用多层感知器神经网络 (MLP) 训练的 EA 是一类前馈人工神经网络 (ANN)。术语 MLP 的使用含糊不清，有时松散地指任何前馈 ANN，有时严格指由多层感知器组成的网络（具有阈值激活）。多层感知器有时被通俗地称为“原始”神经网络，尤其是当它们只有一个隐藏层时。MLP 由至少三层节点组成：输入层、隐藏层和输出层。除了输入节点之外，每个节点都是使用非线性激活函数的神经元。MLP 利用一种称为反向传播的监督学习技术进行训练。多层结构和非线性激活使 MLP 与线性感知器区别开来。它可以区分非线性可分的数据。 此价格还剩 1 份，之后价格将上涨至 3000 美元 如何设定及参数说明 (阅读这里) Live results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2313678 More Signals:   Check my
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (88)
专家
道具準備就緒！ （ 下載SETFILE ） WARNING ： 目前價格只剩幾本！ 最終價格：990$ 免費取得 1 個 EA（適用於 2 個交易帳號）-> 購買後聯絡我 Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal 歡迎來到黃金收割者！ 該 EA 以非常成功的 Goldtrade Pro 為基礎，設計為同時在多個時間框架上運行，並且可以選擇將交易頻率從非常保守到極端波動設定。 EA 使用多種確認演算法來找到最佳入場價格，並在內部運行多種策略來分散交易風險。 所有交易都有停損和止盈，但也使用追蹤停損和追蹤停盈來最小化風險並最大化每筆交易的潛力。 該系統建立在非常流行且經過驗證的策略之上：交易突破重要的支撐位和阻力位。   黃金非常適合這種策略，因為它是一種波動性很大的貨幣對。 系統根據您的帳戶規模和最大允許提款設定自動調整交易頻率和手數！ 回測顯示出非常穩定的成長曲線，回撤非常可控且恢復很快。  該 EA 已針對黃金的最長可用期限進行了壓力測試，為不同經紀商使
Vortex Gold EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (26)
专家
Vortex - 您对未来的投资 Vortex Gold EA 专家顾问专门用于在 Metatrader 平台上交易黄金（XAU/USD）。该 EA 使用专有指标和作者的秘密算法构建，采用全面的交易策略，旨在捕捉黄金市场中的盈利走势。其策略的关键组成部分包括 CCI 和抛物线指标等经典指标，这些指标共同作用，准确地发出理想的进入和退出点信号。Vortex Gold EA 的核心是先进的神经网络和机器学习技术。这些算法持续分析历史和实时数据，使 EA 能够更准确地适应和应对不断变化的市场趋势。通过利用深度学习，Vortex Gold EA 可以识别模式，自动调整指标参数，并随着时间的推移不断提高性能。Vortex Gold EA 是专有指标、机器学习和适应性交易算法的强大组合。使用 Vortex Gold EA 为您的未来投资。 售价 755 美元（还剩 3/10），下一个价格 895 美元 https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2345024 Check out the live results in Profile >>>>>>  Check my pro
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.81 (119)
专家
量子比特币 EA   ：没有不可能的事情，唯一的问题是弄清楚如何去做！ 使用 Quantum Bitcoin EA 迈向 比特币 交易的未来，这是来自顶级 MQL5 卖家之一的最新杰作。Quantum Bitcoin 专为追求性能、精度和稳定性的交易者而设计，重新定义了加密货币波动世界中的可能性。 重要提示！ 购买后，请给我发送私人消息，以获取安装手册和设置说明。 每购买 10 件，价格将增加 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元 量子比特币/女王通道：       点击这里 ***购买 Quantum Bitcoin EA 即可免费获得 Quantum StarMan！*** 私信询问更多详情！ Quantum Bitcoin EA 在 H1 时间范围内蓬勃发展，采用 趋势跟踪策略 来捕捉市场动量的本质。它利用 复杂的网格方法 来确保每个交易周期都以胜利结束——将波动性从挑战转变为机遇。比特币市场以 4 年为一个周期，Quantum Bitcoin EA 经过优化，可以捕捉每个周期中发生的模式，确保它始终以有利的方式结束交易 为什么选择量子比特币 EA？ 掌握不可预
作者的更多信息
Ratio X AI Gold Fury
Mauricio Vellasquez
专家
Ratio X AI Gold Fury - 基于人工智能的XAUUSD交易专家顾问 一个将专业技术分析与DeepSeek人工智能相结合的复杂交易系统,旨在最大化黄金市场的交易机会。 本EA的独特之处 与传统的具有刚性硬编码规则的专家顾问不同,Ratio X AI Gold Fury使用人工智能来分析市场环境。然而,它不会盲目遵循AI的建议。相反,它需要同时获得AI批准和风险管理验证后才会执行任何交易。 核心功能 AI推荐止损/止盈: 让AI根据当前市场条件确定最佳止损和止盈水平 追踪止损系统: 当交易朝有利方向发展时自动锁定利润 自动手数计算: 基于账户余额百分比的风险计算 魔术数字支持: 同时运行多个EA实例 通用品种支持: 适用于任何经纪商的品种命名(XAUUSD、xauusd+、GOLD等) 双重操作模式: AI驱动交易或纯技术分析 工作原理 实盘模式 - AI辅助交易 由DeepSeek API驱动进行情境市场分析: 收集市场数据并计算技术指标(RSI、MACD、EMA、布林带) 打包数据并发送至DeepSeek AI进行分析 AI返回建议(买入/卖出/持有)及置信度评分(0
Ratio X Trend Watcher
Mauricio Vellasquez
指标
Ratio X Trend Watcher – Advanced Trendline Breakout Indicator Ratio X Trend Watcher is a professional indicator designed to analyze price action, draw trendlines on the current chart timeframe, and detect meaningful breakouts. Built for traders who rely on support and resistance levels, this tool offers clear visual cues and optional automated actions to help improve your trading decisions. Developed by Mauricio Vellasquez, it is part of the Ratio X suite of trading systems. Key Features Real‑t
FREE
Ratio X Breakout EA
Mauricio Vellasquez
专家
Ratio X Breakout EA — 精确突破执行 重要提示: 购买后可在评论区获取完整配置指南。 概述 Ratio X Breakout EA是一个自主交易系统,旨在捕捉由蜡烛突破触发的方向性走势。其逻辑核心是用户定义的参考蜡烛,建立框架,当价格行为果断突破该结构时,EA进入市场。 核心方法论 系统的核心是参考蜡烛(可配置时间框架和时间,例如13:30的M5)。EA标记其高点和低点。第一根随后的蜡烛主体收盘价超出此范围即定义方向偏向: 收盘价高于高点:仅做多偏向 收盘价低于低点:仅做空偏向 一旦方向确认,EA在突破水平执行限价入场,止损设在参考蜡烛的另一侧。用户可以定义缓冲区(以点数计)来控制入场和保护水平。 交易管理 止损和止盈 可通过固定点数距离或风险回报倍数配置 用户定义的入场和出场水平缓冲区 追踪选项 基于步进R倍数的追踪 使用蜡烛高低点的动态追踪 可配置的追踪参数 执行纪律 默认每天最多三笔交易 测试模式可用于MQL5市场验证(测试目的忽略所有过滤器) 参考蜡烛确认后每天一个方向偏向 主要特点 基于突破的架构,具有透明、规则驱动的执行 可自定义输入:参考蜡烛时间和
FREE
Ratio X Trade 1st AI Professional Trader
Mauricio Vellasquez
专家
Ratio X — MT5的AI驱动交易系统 重要提示： 需要OpenAI API密钥才能完全运行。在交易之前，请在您的终端设置中启用MT5 WebRequest。购买后可在评论部分获取完整的配置指南。 价格 初始价格：$37美元 每20个用户价格增加$10。 Ratio X的独特之处 Ratio X集成了OpenAI GPT-4o-mini来解读市场背景，而基于规则的风险引擎则执行纪律。只有当AI提议和风险验证器都同意时，才会执行交易。 核心方法： AI驱动分析发送结构化数据，包括RSI、EMA、MACD、ATR、市场状态、账户指标以及每个时间框架的最后30根OHLC蜡烛图，接收带有置信度评分和理由的交易提议 双重保障系统，在任何订单之前进行置信度阈值加VaR、回撤、限额和保证金检查 故障安全简单模式：如果API不可用，则回退到使用EMA交叉、RSI阈值和基于ATR的止损/止盈的确定性规则，以保持连续性 设置要求 环境 时间框架：短期（M1、M5、M15、M30、H1）或长期（H4、D1、W1） 交易品种：您的MT5经纪商支持的任何品种（监控点差和延迟） 杠杆：建议最低1:100
Ratio X Freshbot Gold EA
Mauricio Vellasquez
专家
Ratio X Freshbot Gold EA — 智能趋势与动量系统 Ratio X Freshbot Gold EA 是一款完全自动化的交易系统，专为在 H1 和 H4 时间框架下交易 XAUUSD（黄金） 而精心设计。其架构结合了 趋势预测 与 动量确认 ，将多层次的技术分析整合为一个连贯且有纪律的执行框架。 该系统利用 指数移动平均线 (50 EMA 和 200 EMA) 来确定方向，使用 RSI 进行强度验证，并通过 MACD 进行动量确认。此多因子方法使 EA 能够过滤噪音，仅在高概率信号出现时入场——在精确度与风险控制之间保持平衡。 与许多投机性系统不同，Ratio X Freshbot Gold EA 不使用 马丁格尔、网格或不受控的加仓。每个仓位都是 独立 、 风险可控 的，并由 预定义的结构性规则 触发，确保在不断变化的市场条件下保持一致性和透明度。 主要特点 专为黄金 (XAUUSD) 优化，适用于 H1 和 H4 时间框架。 结构化入场逻辑 ：EMA 金叉/死叉， RSI > 50 / < 50 ，以及 MACD 确认。 基于风险的仓位大小 ：手数自动按账
Ratio X Stochastic Scalper
Mauricio Vellasquez
专家
Ratio X Stochastic Scalper — Advanced Stochastic Reversion EA for MT5 What it is Ratio X Stochastic Scalper is a disciplined scalping Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 which enters on Stochastic overbought/oversold reversals, optionally filtered by trend and volatility. It includes robust risk controls (fixed SL/TP, risk-based position sizing, trailing stop, break-even, daily loss and drawdown limits) and clean, MQL5-native notifications. Who it is for Traders who want a rule-based scalper with tr
Ratio X BTC Trend Follower
Mauricio Vellasquez
专家
RX Trend Follower — BTCUSD Trend-Following Expert Advisor Check the comments section after purchase RX Trend Follower is a professional Expert Advisor focused on BTCUSD . It follows market trends using multi-layer confirmations and executes trades only when momentum, volatility and filters align. No martingale, no grid, and every position is protected by Stop Loss and Take Profit from entry. Core Concept The EA identifies directional bias, filters ranging phases, and times entries on breakou
Ratio X Gold ML
Mauricio Vellasquez
专家
Ratio X Gold ML EA — Adaptive AI Trading System for Gold (XAUUSD) FREE DOWNLOAD UNTIL DECEMBER 17th Important: The EA includes a built-in Validation Mode to pass MQL5 Market tests automatically. Switch to ML Mode for live trading after installation. Overview Ratio X Gold ML EA is an advanced Expert Advisor developed for trading XAUUSD (Gold) using a hybrid AI-driven model and rule-based logic. It merges deep learning predictions with technical analysis filters, balancing adaptability and disc
筛选:
无评论
回复评论