Ratio X Freshbot Gold EA is a fully autonomous trading system meticulously designed for trading XAUUSD (Gold) under H1 and H4 conditions. Its architecture combines trend prediction and momentum confirmation, integrating multiple layers of technical analysis into a coherent and disciplined execution framework.

The system leverages Exponential Moving Averages (50 EMA and 200 EMA) for directional bias, the RSI for strength validation, and the MACD for momentum confirmation. This multi-factor approach allows the EA to filter out noise and act only when high-probability setups align—balancing precision with risk control.

Unlike many speculative systems, Ratio X Freshbot Gold EA does not use martingale, grid, or uncontrolled scaling. Each position is independent, risk-controlled, and triggered by pre-defined structural rules, ensuring consistency and transparency under changing market conditions.