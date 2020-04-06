Ratio X MLAI

Ratio X MLAI 2.0 – Multi-Layer AI Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5

Ratio X MLAI 2.0 is a professional-grade, fully automated AI-driven Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, designed for experienced traders who demand robust logic, disciplined risk control, and adaptability across different market conditions.

The EA combines classical technical analysis, price action, volatility filtering, embedded machine-learning models, and an optional GPT-based confirmation layer to generate high-confidence trading decisions at the opening of each bar.

It is suitable for discretionary automation, systematic trading, and Prop Firm evaluations, when configured correctly.


Core Strategy Architecture

Ratio X MLAI 2.0 operates through a multi-layer decision pipeline, where each analytical layer contributes to the final trade decision:

  • Technical Indicators Layer
    Uses RSI and fast/slow moving averages to assess momentum, trend alignment, and directional bias.

  • Candlestick & Price Action Layer
    Detects relevant candlestick patterns and evaluates candle structure (body, wicks, momentum strength).

  • Trend & Volatility Analysis Layer
    Confirms market regime using moving-average slopes and ATR-based volatility comparisons to avoid unfavorable conditions.

  • Machine Learning Ensemble Layer
    Built-in ML models (fully integrated, no external files required) analyze historical patterns across multiple timeframes to estimate directional probabilities.

  • Optional AI Confirmation Layer (LLM)
    When enabled, the EA can request an external AI confirmation (via OpenAI API) using a structured market context prompt.
    This layer is optional and can be disabled at any time, allowing the EA to operate entirely offline.

A trade is executed only when the aggregated confidence exceeds the configured threshold, ensuring strict selectivity.


Advanced Risk Management System

Risk control is a central component of Ratio X MLAI 2.0:

  • Daily Profit Target & Daily Loss Limit
    Automatically stops trading after reaching predefined daily profit or loss thresholds.

  • Maximum Trades per Day & Consecutive Loss Control
    Prevents overtrading and pauses execution after a configurable number of losses in sequence.

  • Risk-Based Position Sizing
    Calculates lot size dynamically based on a percentage of account balance, adapting to symbol specifications and available margin.

  • ATR-Based Stop Loss & Take Profit
    SL and TP are calculated using market volatility, avoiding fixed and arbitrary pip distances.

  • Trailing Stop & Breakeven Logic
    Locks in profits and protects open positions once price moves favorably.

The EA does not use martingale, grid, or averaging techniques.
Each trade is independent, protected by a predefined stop loss.


Supported Symbols and Timeframes

Supported instruments:

  • EURUSD

  • USDJPY

  • XAUUSD (Gold)

  • US30 (Dow Jones Index)

Timeframes:
M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4 (user-selectable)

The internal logic adapts automatically to the selected timeframe and symbol.


Prop Firm Compatibility (FTMO-Style Rules)

Ratio X MLAI 2.0 is fully compatible with Prop Firm evaluation models when configured correctly.

Key characteristics for Prop Firm usage:

  • Controlled daily drawdown

  • Fixed fractional risk per trade

  • No martingale or grid exposure

  • Automatic trading suspension after daily limits

Important note:
Presets optimized for Prop Firm challenges (such as FTMO-style rules) are exclusive to users who have acquired the Ratio X Toolbox.
These presets are not distributed via the MQL5 Market and are available for download only inside the private Ratio X platform.


Ratio X Toolbox – Ecosystem Access

Users who acquire the Ratio X Toolbox gain access to:

  • All current Expert Advisors and Indicators

  • All future releases

  • Continuous updates

  • Exclusive presets (including Prop Firm configurations)

  • Priority and exclusive support

This access is offered through the official Ratio X ecosystem under a single lifetime license model, available at:

https://ratioxtrade.com

The MQL5 Market version provides the standalone Expert Advisor.
The Toolbox is an optional ecosystem upgrade, managed outside the MQL5 platform.


Installation & Usage

  • Attach the EA to a MetaTrader 5 chart

  • Configure inputs or load an appropriate preset

  • Enable Algo Trading

  • Optional: configure OpenAI API settings if AI confirmation is desired

No external indicators, DLLs, ONNX files, or third-party frameworks are required.


Who This EA Is For

✔ Traders seeking a professional AI-assisted trading system
✔ Users focused on risk-controlled automation
✔ Traders preparing for Prop Firm evaluations
✔ Algorithmic traders who value transparency, modular logic, and adaptability


Disclaimer

Trading involves risk.
Past performance, backtests, or Prop Firm challenge results do not guarantee future results.

This Expert Advisor is a decision-support and execution tool, not a promise of profitability.
Always test on a demo account before trading live and use risk parameters appropriate to your financial situation.


Рекомендуем также
Risk Guard Pro
Muniz Machado Thiago
Эксперты
RiskGuard PRO – Defesa Inteligente para Traders Sérios no EURJPY M15 O RiskGuard PRO é um Expert Advisor de alto desempenho, projetado exclusivamente para o par EURJPY no timeframe M15 , com foco total em preservação de capital, gestão de risco avançada e execução estratégica de múltiplas abordagens operacionais . Ao contrário dos EAs tradicionais, o RiskGuard PRO foi desenvolvido com tecnologia proprietária e arquitetura inteligente , capaz de operar com segurança mesmo em ambientes de merc
Sniper Major
JETINVEST
5 (1)
Эксперты
Советник использует волатильность, спред, частоту и время, чтобы решить, когда торговать. Советник использует метод Limit Orders для открытия позиций. В этом случае проскальзывание будет не более чем положительным при выполнении записей. Советник использует логику скользящего тейк-профита, поскольку основная цель системы - зарабатывать деньги, защищая ваш капитал. Большинство сделок закрываются быстро, как выстрел в голову снайпера. Основные особенности Не использует мартингейл Не использует с
Golden Scalper M15
Fabriel Henrique Dosta Silva
Эксперты
Nome do Produto: Golden Scalper M15 Descrição: O Golden Scalper M15 é um robô de negociação automatizado desenvolvido para operar no par XAU/USD, utilizando gráficos de 15 minutos (M15). Ele aplica uma combinação de indicadores técnicos para identificar oportunidades de entrada e saída, oferecendo uma abordagem equilibrada entre risco e retorno, com foco na eficiência das operações. Características de Operação: • Por Moedas: XAU/USD • Período: M15 • Indicadores Utilizados: RSI, DeMarker, RVI
Nasdaq Quants NAS100
Teresa Maria Pimenta
5 (1)
Эксперты
Nasdaq Квант NAS100 Вы можете получить скидку 30%, если свяжетесь с нами в чате. Предложение действительно для первых 30 человек, которые загрузят нашу демо-версию в этом месяце." Expert Nasdaq — это динамичная и оптимизированная скальперская торговая система, предназначенная для безопасного получения прибыли Полная система с управлением рисками на основе оптимизации нейронных сетей и системой интеллектуального увеличения лота на основе балансовой прибыли подходит как для начинающих, так и для
Safe FX Scalping
Sydashrf Syf Aldyn Almrshdy
3 (20)
Эксперты
Safe FX Scalping SFS:   Experience Automated Forex Scalping with SFS - A Reliable Expert Advisor Utilizing a Systemized Momentum Breakout Strategy, High-Quality Trades, and Advanced Money Management Techniques !! No backtest manipulation, no backtest fitting, it's a real legitimate forex trading expert advisor strategy with actual results Revolutionize your trading with our highly effective trading robot. Our trading robot is specifically designed to be effective in the supply & demand zone, str
Hi LUNA
Mao Jun Hu
Эксперты
Welcome to the LUNA Trading Program! This is an EA specifically designed for XAUUSD trading. Please download and test it yourself. ————————————————   —————— Live Signal（mt4）： Click here mt4： Click here ————————————————   —————— Features: Automatic Position Adjustment:   LUNA adjusts the lot size based on your account balance and maximum allowed drawdown. A custom lot size option is also available. Rescue System:   When losses reach a certain level, LUNA's built-in rescue system activates. This
Air elemental
Evgeny Raspaev
Эксперты
Air Elemental          Инструмент для трейдеров : Air Elemental был создан с целью автоматизации процесса торговли. Теперь ты можешь спокойно заниматься своими делами, зная, что советник будет внимательно следить за рынком и открывать сделки, основываясь на глубоких аналитических данных. Это позволяет тебе сосредоточиться на других важных аспектах жизни, не отвлекаясь на постоянный мониторинг.         Минимум настроек : Я понимаю, что стабильность и предсказуемость важны для успешной торговли.
SniperBot EURUSD
JETINVEST
5 (1)
Эксперты
Советник использует волатильность, спред, частоту и время, чтобы решить, когда торговать. Советник использует метод Limit Orders для открытия позиций. В этом случае проскальзывание будет не более чем положительным при выполнении записей. Советник использует логику скользящего тейк-профита, поскольку основная цель системы - зарабатывать деньги, защищая ваш капитал. Большинство сделок закрываются быстро, как выстрел в голову снайпера. Основные особенности Не использует мартингейл Не использует с
American Dream for MT5
Samuel Cavalcanti Costa
Эксперты
American Dream MT5 Робот с кредитным плечом, крайне рискованный, с риском потери 100% вложенного капитала. Цель робота — превратить 10 долларов США в 100 тысяч долларов США в кратчайшие сроки, поэтому кредитное плечо и риск максимальны, но контролируемы. Внимание: риск максимален. Вы действительно можете сломать свой счёт. Будьте осторожны при использовании этого робота. Вы можете потерять все свои деньги. Однако, если вы попытаетесь использовать его осознанно, это может быть лучший робот, кото
SemisScalpel
Andriy Sydoruk
Эксперты
Эксперт  SemiScalpel  является полускальперской системой, которая анализирует рынок при помощи осциллятора. Для работы советника при тестировании необходимо использовать все тики. Эксперт работает только со счетами типа "Неттинг"! Регулируя параметры  StopLoss ,  TakeProfit ,  TrailingStart ,  TrailingBreakeven и  TrailingStop , можно задать режим работы системы: скальперский или стандартный. Используются обычные уровни перекупленности/перепроданности. Возможно использовать один из индикаторов н
Weltrix
Guilherme Jose Mattes
4.78 (9)
Эксперты
Представляем Weltrix – Ультимативное решение для торговли золотом (XAUUSD) $499 – ПОЗЖЕ -> $1999 USD ВАЖНО: ИСПОЛЬЗУЙТЕ EA ТОЛЬКО С ЭТИМ SET-ФАЙЛОМ:  DOWNLOAD  (UPDATE V1.4 - 23.11.2025)  LIVE USER GUIDE Шесть проверенных стратегий. Один мощный советник. Стабильная эффективность. Высокая торговая активность. Чего НЕТ в этом советнике ВАЖНО: Чтобы AUTO_GMT работал → добавьте URL "http : // worldtimeapi . org" (уберите пробелы!!) в список разрешённых URL в вашем терминале MT5 (Сервис -> Настройк
Day Trade ou Swing Trade com base no Inside Bar
Rodrigo Oliveira Malaquias
Эксперты
The Inside Bar e one is a reversal/continuation candle formation, and is one of the most traded candle patterns. Robot F1 allows you to configure different trading strategies, Day Trade or swing trade, based on the Inside Bar as a starting point.  This pattern only requires two candles to perform. Robot F1 uses this extremely efficient pattern to identify trading opportunities. To make operations more effective, it has indicators that can be configured according to your strategy. Among the o
Regression Channel Pro MT5
Volodymyr Hrybachov
Эксперты
Советник работает по каналу линейной регрессии. Советник торгует от границ канала, и меет функцию уменьшения просадки на счете путем перекрытия убыточных ордеров.    На графике выводится информация о прибыли и рисуется сам канал регрессии. MT4 version https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/56494 ПАРАМЕТРЫ: PERIOD - количество баров для расчета; COEFFICIENT  - коэффициент для расчета границ канала; DEGREE - тип построения канала; MIN_CHANNEL_WIDTH - минимальная ширина канала  для входа в сделк
BtcGoldEA
Istvan Nyulaszi
Эксперты
BTCUSDT and XAUUSD EA M1 DISCOUNT -14% Monthly 50-100-500-1000% profit You will also need the SET file for the demo version !!! For sets, text me in Telegram !!! Telegram for % DISCOUNT S and PROMOTIONS , and more information:   https://t.me/ForxMarci MT5 only Req : 100$ Balance minimum 1:200 leverage minimum Perfect internet connection or VPS. Once you have these, you're ready to go! After purchase PM me on TG , you will also receive the source code for EA , which you can then modify free
Group5 Neuro MT5
Evgeniy Machok
Эксперты
Начальная цена - $200. Каждую неделю цена будет меняться, в зависимости от результатов торговли на реальном счёте. Робот Group5 - представитель нейросетевых автоматических торговых систем. Устаревшие техники создания торговых алгоритмов, когда авторы вручную искали и фиксировали закономерности поведения цены на рынке Forex, постепенно уходят в прошлое, и сейчас этот процесс всё больше автоматизируется. Торговый робот сам находит закономерности поведения цены, оценивает их стабильность и возможн
Skeleton BTC
Miguel Felipe Orozco Velandia
Эксперты
This automated trading robot for MT5 has been developed with a conservative and realistic approach, focusing on risk management and capital preservation. Its operational structure is designed to maintain controlled drawdown, making it suitable for traders seeking a disciplined and long-term strategy. It implements a selective scalping strategy on the BTCUSD pair, operating on the M1 timeframe. Unlike other systems that open frequent trades without filters, this bot acts only when specific condit
PowerFxMLE MT5
Felipe Camargo Zamudio
Эксперты
Powerful EA executes few monthly operations with a high percentage of effectiveness. One trade per week, once you try this method you will be able to modify the batch up according to your expectations. This EA is based on three main indicators, RSI, Stochastic, MACD. Previous price 120 Promoción  price 210,  15 copies remaining Next priced 300 USD Backtesting:  For best results this technique was created to work from January 2021, under current market conditions it is not recommended years befo
R Factor EA MT5
Raphael Minato
5 (4)
Эксперты
R FACTOR Multi Strategy Expert Advisor with Proprietary Dynamic Portfolio Management System After 4 years of development and more than  3  years of real positive results, R Factor is available for MQL5 community! It has always been important for us that the strategies performed positively for the creator before it could be shared.  Skin In The Game is essential to demonstrate the belief in the strategy and also to provide a continuous improvement of it. Anyone who has been in this market for s
Maid
Raymond Idehi
Эксперты
L'expert Advisor clôture les positions selon l'une des conditions suivantes: fermeture de toutes les positions  fermeture  uniquement des positions bénéficiaires fermeture uniquement des positions de perte Positions de clôture : toutes , uniquement des positions rentables ou uniquement des positions perdantes Ce expert ferme tous les ordres de la paire. Expert pour MetaTrader 5
Luna AI Pro MT5
Profalgo Limited
5 (1)
Эксперты
Запустить промо: Доступно всего 1 копий по цене 399$. Окончательная цена: 2000$ Будет продано ограниченное количество копий этого советника. Раскройте потенциал искусственного интеллекта и поднимите свою торговлю на беспрецедентные высоты с   Luna AI Pro EA   , самым продвинутым торговым роботом на рынке, работающим по принципу «обратного среднего». Эта передовая система на основе искусственного интеллекта, предназначенная как для опытных трейдеров, так и для начинающих, оснащена широким набор
MultiGainRS
Marco Antonio Silva De Jesus
Эксперты
Dear   Investor , We   are excited to introduce you to the "Day Trader   Professional - MultiGainRS , " a   state -of -the -art   Expert   Advisor   (EA ) specifically   designed to   operate   on   the   US 10 0_SP OT   (NASDAQ ) . This   automated   trading   system   is   the   result   of   years   of   research   and   development , incorporating   the   most   advanced   techniques   in   technical analysis   and   risk   management . Why   Choose   the   Day Trader   Professional ? Optim
FTrend3
Sonia Tait
Эксперты
Este EA combina a tendência do tempo gráfico principal com mais dois tempos gráficos configuráveis. Os stops são técnicos baseados na técnica dos canais OffRoad. Ao executar otimizações, é interessante buscar as combinações de tempos gráficos que corroboram para um bom resultado para cada ativo e seu comportamento. Estudos apontam para resultados mais assertivos quando os testes são feitos nos últimos meses para operar no próximo. O período do ADX e das bandas de Bollinger também podem variar co
Trend Follower MQLSquare
Maziar Safaeinajafabadi
Эксперты
Choose your desired lot size and profit target, and watch the magic happen! Introducing the   Trend Follower EA , your ultimate trend-tracking trading assistant. This intelligent algorithm tirelessly follows market trends and trades in the chosen direction until your profit target in dollars is met. Additionally, we offer a unique "Single Cycle" option. When activated ( strongly recommended ), the EA automatically removes itself from your chart after reaching its profit goal. It patiently wai
FREE
Uni Bot
Andriy Sydoruk
2.73 (33)
Эксперты
Uni Bot   трендовый нейросетевой обученый бот. Экспертная система на основе нейросети новой специально разработанной архитектуре (T-INN) Target-IntelNeuroNet. Для работы данного варианта эксперта нет необходимости загружать файл обученной нейросети, поскольку для простоты использования конечным пользователем нейросетевого форекс бота большинством пользователей ряд нейросетей закодированы в тело бота.  Но для того чтобы бот лучше приспособился к конкретной истории вашего бота вам будет лучше нау
Insight AInvestor
Oleksii Ferbei
Эксперты
Insight Investor: Продвинутый Мультивалютный Бот для Торговли на Форекс Введение В динамичном мире торговли на Форекс наличие правильных инструментов может значительно улучшить ваш опыт. Insight Investor — это продвинутый мультивалютный торговый бот, разработанный для автоматизации и оптимизации ваших торговых операций. Этот экспертный советник использует современные алгоритмы для анализа рыночных условий и исполнения сделок, стремясь обеспечить стабильные результаты при контролируемых рисках. О
ScriptBot Plus MT5
Fabio Luis Pretti
5 (1)
Эксперты
ScriptBot+  It is a robust programmable robot, designed to allow the user to develop their strategy quickly, with fewer limitations and a multitude of subsystems and triggers based on logical expressions. Utility: With ScriptBot+ , it is possible to convert a variety of TEXTS into logical expressions. These expressions, composed of Operators , Variables , and Functions , make it possible to perform calculations using data from indicators , charts , orders , or the client's account . By means o
PrevBreak Trader
Fabio Conrado Ortolan
Эксперты
PrevBreak Trader EA – Умная стратегия пробоя PrevBreak Trader EA — это советник, разработанный для трейдеров, которые хотят автоматизировать стратегические входы на пробоях предыдущих баров с высокой точностью и интеллектуальными фильтрами подтверждения. Робот сочетает ценовое действие с набором вспомогательных индикаторов, обеспечивая стабильные сделки и надежное управление рисками. EA также может работать в режиме генерации сигналов без автоматического открытия ордеров. В этом режиме на график
Stceffe
Fernando Souza Mendes
Эксперты
Откройте для себя будущее автоматизированной торговли с STCEFFE - вашим элитным советником для MetaTrader 5 ! Точность и надежность: STCEFFE - это последний советник, разработанный для трейдеров, стремящихся к совершенству в автоматизированной торговле. Этот EA использует продвинутую комбинацию технических индикаторов, таких как Скользящая средняя , RSI, Полосы Боллинджера , ADX и Стохастик , чтобы предоставлять высокоточные сигналы на покупку и продажу. Система комбинированных сигналов: В отли
Daytrade Pro Algo MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.25 (12)
Эксперты
Запустить промо: Ограниченное количество копий по текущей цене Окончательная цена: 990$ НОВОЕ: получите 1 EA бесплатно!   (за 2 торговых счета) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here LIVE RESULTS:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1949810 JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Set Files Добро пожаловать в DayTrade Pro Algo!   После многих лет изучения рынков и программирования различных стратегий я нашел алгоритм, в котором есть все, что нужно хорошей торговой системе: Не зависит от брокера Распрост
DemsFx BC Entry EA
Desmond Ebimobowei Dogubo
Эксперты
1. The Expert Adviser is built with a basic, simple and stable trading strategy with i touch or Price Action Principle that is highly effective and accurate with a sniper entry system for a good money management.. 2. The expert advisor works best as from 15 minutes time frame and above.... 3. The expert advisor work with all broker all currency pair and synthetic indices... 4. Use a reasonable lot size and correct settings if you want to get the best of the Expert Advisor.. 5. With Default setti
FREE
С этим продуктом покупают
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (380)
Эксперты
Привет, трейдеры! Я —   Королева Quantum   , жемчужина всей экосистемы Quantum и самый высокорейтинговый и продаваемый советник в истории MQL5. Более 20 месяцев торговли на реальных счетах позволили мне заслужить звание бесспорной королевы XAUUSD. Моя специальность? ЗОЛОТО. Моя миссия? Обеспечивать стабильные, точные и разумные результаты торговли — снова и снова. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Цена
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (23)
Эксперты
РЕАЛЬНЫЙ СИГНАЛ С РЕАЛЬНЫМ ТОРГОВЫМ СЧЕТОМ: MT4 по умолчанию (более 10 месяцев реальной торговли): https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5 (более 7 месяцев реальной торговли): https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2340132 Торговый канал Forex EA на MQL5: Подпишитесь на мой канал MQL5, чтобы быть в курсе последних новостей. Мое сообщество на MQL5 насчитывает более 14 000 участников . ОСТАЛОСЬ ВСЕГО 3 КОПИЕЙ ИЗ 10 ПО 399 ДОЛЛАРОВ! После этого цена будет повышена до 499 долларов. Совет
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
5 (17)
Эксперты
Гибридная торговая стратегия для XAUUSD – комбинация новостного сентимента и дисбаланса стакана ордеров Представленная стратегия сочетает в себе два редко используемых, но высокоэффективных торговых подхода в единую гибридную систему, разработанную исключительно для торговли XAUUSD (золото) на 30-минутном графике . В то время как традиционные Expert Advisors, как правило, полагаются на заранее заданные индикаторы или простые графические структуры, эта система основывается на интеллектуальной мод
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.63 (19)
Эксперты
Каждый раз, когда цена сигнала в реальном времени увеличивается на 10%, цена будет повышаться для сохранения эксклюзивности Zenox и защиты стратегии. Итоговая цена составит 2999 долларов. Живой сигнал Счёт IC Markets — посмотрите реальную производительность в качестве доказательства! Загрузить руководство пользователя (на английском языке) Zenox — это современный робот для свинг-трейдинга на основе искусственного интеллекта, который отслеживает тренды и диверсифицирует риски по шестнадцати валю
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (89)
Эксперты
Quantum King EA — интеллектуальная мощь, усовершенствованная для каждого трейдера IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Специальная цена запуска Живой сигнал:       КЛИКНИТЕ СЮДА Версия MT4:   ЩЕЛКНИТЕ ЗДЕСЬ Канал Quantum King:       Кликните сюда ***Купите Quantum King MT5 и получите Quantum StarMan бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении! Управляйте   своей торговлей точно и
Nova Gold X
Hicham Chergui
5 (6)
Эксперты
Важное примечание: Для обеспечения полной прозрачности я предоставляю доступ к реальному инвесторскому счёту, связанному с этим EA, что позволяет вам отслеживать его производительность в реальном времени без каких-либо манипуляций. Всего за 5 дней весь первоначальный капитал был полностью выведен, и с тех пор EA торгует исключительно за счёт прибыли, без какого-либо воздействия на первоначальный баланс.Текущая цена в $199 — это ограниченное предложение при запуске, и она будет увеличена после п
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (11)
Эксперты
ЖИВОЙ СИГНАЛ С РЕАЛЬНОГО ТОРГОВОГО СЧЕТА: Настройки по умолчанию: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2344271 Торговый канал Forex EA на MQL5: Подпишитесь на мой канал MQL5, чтобы быть в курсе последних новостей. Моё сообщество на MQL5 насчитывает более 14 000 участников . ОСТАЛОСЬ ВСЕГО 3 ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРА ИЗ 10 НА $399! После этого цена будет повышена до $499. EA будет продаваться ограниченными партиями, чтобы гарантировать права всех клиентов, совершивших покупку. AI Gold Trading использует передовую
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.56 (75)
Эксперты
Символ XAUUSD Timeframe (период) H1-M15 (любой) Поддержка торговли 1 позицией ДА Минимальный депозит 500 USD  (or the equivalent of another currency) Совместимость с любым брокером  ДА (поддержка брокера с 2 или 3 знака. Любая валюта депозита. Любое название символа. Любое время GMT) Запуск без предварительных настроек  ДА Если вам интересна тема машинного обучения подписывайтесь на канал:  Subscribe! Ключевые факты проекта Mad Turtle: Настоящее машинное обучение Данный эксперт не подклю
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.85 (84)
Эксперты
Aura Ultimate — вершина нейронной сетевой торговли и путь к финансовой свободе. Aura Ultimate — это следующий эволюционный шаг в семействе Aura, синтез передовой архитектуры искусственного интеллекта, адаптивного к рынку интеллекта и точности с контролем рисков. Созданная на основе проверенной ДНК Aura Black Edition и Aura Neuron, она идёт дальше, объединяя их сильные стороны в единую много стратегическую экосистему, а также внедряя совершенно новый уровень предиктивной логики. Очень важно, по
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (496)
Эксперты
Представляем       Quantum Emperor EA   , новаторский советник MQL5, который меняет ваш подход к торговле престижной парой GBPUSD! Разработан командой опытных трейдеров с опытом торговли более 13 лет. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Купите Quantum Emperor EA и вы можете получить  Quantum StarMan   бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении Подтвержденный сигнал:   нажмите здесь В
Pivot Killer
Pablo Dominguez Sanchez
4.6 (20)
Эксперты
Долгосрочный рост. Последовательность. Устойчивость. Pivot Killer EA — это не система для быстрого заработка, а профессиональный торговый алгоритм, созданный для устойчивого роста вашего счёта в долгосрочной перспективе . Разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD (GOLD) , Pivot Killer — результат многолетних исследований, тестирования и дисциплинированной разработки. Его философия проста: последовательность побеждает удачу . Система прошла стресс-тесты на различных рыночных циклах, изменениях волат
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.44 (64)
Эксперты
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence , de
CryonX EA MT5
Solomon Din
5 (6)
Эксперты
Cryon X-9000 — автономная торговая система с квантовым аналитическим ядром РЕАЛЬНЫЙ СИГНАЛ: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543  Пока многие трейдеры манипулируют результатами, используя советники на центовых счетах или на минимальных балансах , — тем самым фактически показывая, что они не доверяют собственным системам , — данный сигнал работает на реальном счёте в $20 000 . Это отражает реальную инвестицию капитала и обеспечивает прозрачную работу без искусственного завышения показателей
Golden Hen EA
Taner Altinsoy
5 (9)
Эксперты
Обзор Golden Hen EA — это советник, разработанный специально для XAUUSD . Он работает, объединяя восемь независимых торговых стратегий, каждая из которых активируется различными рыночными условиями и таймфреймами (M5, M30, H2, H4, H6, H12). Советник предназначен для автоматического управления входами и фильтрами. Основная логика EA сосредоточена на выявлении конкретных сигналов. Golden Hen EA не использует сетку, мартингейл или усреднение . Все сделки, открываемые советником, имеют заранее опре
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (17)
Эксперты
BLACK FRIDAY - скидка 20% Только 24 часа. Распродажа заканчивается 29 ноября. Это единственная распродажа для этого продукта. Представляем Syna Версия 4 - Первая в мире агентная экосистема торговли с ИИ Я рад представить Syna Версия 4, первую настоящую систему координации нескольких EA с агентной архитектурой в индустрии торговли на форекс . Эта революционная инновация позволяет нескольким экспертным советникам работать как единая интеллектуальная сеть в разных терминалах MT5 и брокерских сче
Autorithm AI
Zaha Feiz
4.64 (11)
Эксперты
Autorithm A I Техническое описание AUTORITHM — это передовая торговая система с искусственным интеллектом, разработанная для MetaTrader 5, которая реализует 10 специализированных слоев ИИ для комплексного анализа рынка. Экспертный советник использует сложные алгоритмы ИИ, которые работают синхронно для обработки рыночных данных, выявления торговых возможностей и выполнения сделок с применением интеллектуальных протоколов управления рисками. Основные функции Система использует 10 различных слоев
Argos Rage
Aleksandar Prutkin
4.58 (26)
Эксперты
Новый шаг вперёд | Точность ИИ встречается с рыночной логикой С Argos Rage представлен новый уровень торговой автоматизации – на базе встроенной системы DeepSeek AI , анализирующей поведение рынка в реальном времени. Используя сильные стороны Argos Fury, этот советник следует иному стратегическому пути: больше гибкости, шире интерпретация и более активное взаимодействие с рынком. Live Signal Таймфрейм: M30 Кредитное плечо:  min 1:20 Депозит:  min $100 Символы:  XAUUSD, EURUSD Брокер:  любой
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (29)
Эксперты
ВАЖНЫЙ   : Этот пакет будет продаваться по текущей цене только в очень ограниченном количестве экземпляров.    Цена очень быстро вырастет до 1499$    Включено более 100 стратегий   , и их будет еще больше! БОНУС   : При цене 999$ или выше — выберите  5     моих других советника бесплатно!  ВСЕ ФАЙЛЫ НАБОРА ПОЛНОЕ РУКОВОДСТВО ПО НАСТРОЙКЕ И ОПТИМИЗАЦИИ ВИДЕО РУКОВОДСТВО ЖИВЫЕ СИГНАЛЫ ОБЗОР (третья сторона) Добро пожаловать в ИДЕАЛЬНУЮ СИСТЕМУ ПРОРЫВА! Я рад представить Ultimate Breakout System
Remstone
Remstone
5 (8)
Эксперты
Remstone — это не просто обычный экспертный советник.   Он сочетает в себе многолетний опыт исследований и управления активами. Live:   Remstone Club   Remstone CopyTrading   Darwin VHR The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. January: $2,500 С 2018 года   моя последняя компания Armonia Capital предоставляла сигнал ARF компании Darwinex, управляющей активами, регулируемой FCA, что позволило привлечь 750 тыс. долларов. Освойте 4 классов активов с помощью одного консультанта! Никаких
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.74 (129)
Эксперты
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Ultimate Pulse
Clifton Creath
5 (2)
Эксперты
live signal  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347626?source=Site +Signals+My Public Channel https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/ultimatepulse Ultimate Pulse ***Launch price ends January 6th**** Overview Ultimate Pulse is an Expert Advisor designed to extract profit from natural market movement. It takes profit on each position individually or in grids depending on conditions. Simple, methodical, effective. Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) on the 30-minute timeframe. How It Works The EA identifies the c
The Techno Deity EA MT5
Solomon Din
Эксперты
The Techno Deity — Цифровое Доминирование на XAUUSD Живой сигнал и мониторинг: Следите за результатами работы системы в реальном времени на официальном счете по ссылке: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2349716 Промо-акция: Вы можете получить в подарок советник Cryon X-9000. Для уточнения условий и получения доступа свяжитесь со мной напрямую. The Techno Deity — это высокотехнологичная торговая экосистема, созданная для тех, кто ценит структурный порядок в хаосе золотого рынка. В основе системы ле
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
4.88 (24)
Эксперты
PROP FIRM READY!  ЗАПУСК ПРОМО: ОЧЕНЬ ОГРАНИЧЕННОЕ КОЛИЧЕСТВО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ, ДОСТУПНЫХ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ! Окончательная цена: 990$ От 349$: выберите 1 советник бесплатно! (максимум для 2 торговых счетов) Лучшее комбо-предложение     ->     нажмите здесь ПРИСОЕДИНЯЙТЕСЬ К ПУБЛИЧНОЙ ГРУППЕ:   Нажмите здесь   LIVE RESULTS НЕЗАВИСИМЫЙ ОБЗОР Добро пожаловать в «Мастер ORB»   :   ваше преимущество в прорывах диапазона открытия Откройте для себя мощь стратегии прорыва диапазона открытия (ORB) с помощь
Quantum StarMan
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (103)
Эксперты
Всем привет, позвольте представиться: Я —   Quantum StarMan,   потрясающий и самый новый член семьи   Quantum EAs   . Я — полностью автоматизированный мультивалютный советник, способный работать с пятью динамическими парами:   AUDUSD, EURAUD, EURUSD, GBPUSD и USDCAD   . С предельной точностью и непоколебимой ответственностью я выведу вашу торговлю на новый уровень. Вот в чём фишка: я не полагаюсь на стратегии Мартингейла. Вместо этого я использую сложную сеточную систему, разработанную для дос
HTTP ea
Yury Orlov
5 (8)
Эксперты
How To Trade Pro (HTTP) EA — профессиональный торговый советник для торговли любыми активами без мартингейла и сеток от автора с 25+ годами опыта. Большинство топовых советников работают с растущим золотом. Они блестяще выглядят в тесте… пока золото растёт. Но что будет, когда тренд исчерпает себя? Кто защитит ваш депозит? HTTP EA не верит в вечный рост — он адаптируется под меняющийся рынок и создан, чтобы широко диверсифицировать ваш инвестиционный портфель и защитить ваш депозит. Он — дисципл
Argos Fury
Aleksandar Prutkin
3.83 (41)
Эксперты
Впервые на этой платформе | Советник, который понимает рынок Впервые на этой платформе экспертный советник использует всю мощь Deep Seek. В сочетании с стратегией Dynamic Reversal Zoning создается система, которая не просто распознает рыночные движения — она их понимает. Live Signal __________ Настройки Таймфрейм: H1 Кредитное плечо: мин. 1:30 Депозит: от $200 Символ: XAUUSD Брокер: любой Это сочетание Deep Seek и стратегии разворота является новым — и именно это делает его особенно интересн
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.36 (50)
Эксперты
Aura Black Edition — полностью автоматизированный советник, предназначенный только для торговли GOLD. Expert показал стабильные результаты на XAUUSD в период 2011–2020 гг. Не использовались опасные методы управления капиталом, мартингал, сетка или скальп. Подходит для любых брокерских условий. Советник, обученный с помощью многослойной персептронов нейронной сети (MLP), — это класс искусственных нейронных сетей (ИНС) прямого распространения. Термин MLP используется неоднозначно, иногда вольно по
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (88)
Эксперты
ПРОП ФИРМА ГОТОВА!   (   скачать SETFILE   ) WARNING : Осталось всего несколько экземпляров по текущей цене! Окончательная цена: 990$. Получите 1 советник бесплатно (для 2 торговых счетов) -> свяжитесь со мной после покупки Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here Live Signal Добро пожаловать в Gold Reaper! Созданный на основе очень успешного Goldtrade Pro, этот советник был разработан для одновременной работы на нескольких таймфреймах и имеет возможность устанавливать частоту торговли от очень
Vortex Gold EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (26)
Эксперты
Vortex - ваши инвестиции в будущее Советник Vortex Gold EA создан специально для торговли золотом (XAU/USD) на платформе Metatrader. Построенный с использованием запатентованных индикаторов и секретных авторских алгоритмов, этот советник использует комплексную торговую стратегию, направленную на захват прибыльных движений на рынке золота. Ключевыми компонентами стратегии являются такие классические индикаторы, как CCI и Parabolic Indicator, которые работают вместе, чтобы точно сигнализировать о
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.81 (119)
Эксперты
Quantum Bitcoin EA   : нет ничего невозможного, вопрос лишь в том, как это сделать! Шагните в будущее торговли   биткойнами   с   Quantum Bitcoin EA   , последним шедевром от одного из лучших продавцов MQL5. Разработанный для трейдеров, которым нужна производительность, точность и стабильность, Quantum Bitcoin переопределяет возможности в изменчивом мире криптовалют. ВАЖНО!   После покупки отправьте мне личное сообщение, чтобы получить руководство по установке и инструкции по настройке. Цен
Другие продукты этого автора
Ratio X AI Gold Fury
Mauricio Vellasquez
Эксперты
Ratio X AI Gold Fury - Советник с искусственным интеллектом для торговли XAUUSD Сложная торговая система, которая сочетает профессиональный технический анализ с искусственным интеллектом DeepSeek для максимизации возможностей на рынке золота. Чем отличается этот советник В отличие от традиционных советников с жёсткими, зашитыми в код правилами, Ratio X AI Gold Fury использует искусственный интеллект для анализа рыночного контекста. Однако он не слепо следует рекомендациям ИИ. Вместо этого требуе
Ratio X Trend Watcher
Mauricio Vellasquez
Индикаторы
Ratio X Trend Watcher – Advanced Trendline Breakout Indicator Ratio X Trend Watcher is a professional indicator designed to analyze price action, draw trendlines on the current chart timeframe, and detect meaningful breakouts. Built for traders who rely on support and resistance levels, this tool offers clear visual cues and optional automated actions to help improve your trading decisions. Developed by Mauricio Vellasquez, it is part of the Ratio X suite of trading systems. Key Features Real‑t
FREE
Ratio X Breakout EA
Mauricio Vellasquez
Эксперты
Ratio X Breakout EA — Точное исполнение прорывов Важно: Полное руководство по настройке доступно в разделе комментариев после покупки. Обзор Ratio X Breakout EA — это автономная торговая система, разработанная для захвата направленных движений, вызванных прорывами свечей. Её логика основана на определяемой пользователем опорной свече, которая устанавливает основу, и EA выходит на рынок, когда ценовое действие решительно пробивает эту структуру. Основная методология В основе системы лежит опорн
FREE
Ratio X Trade 1st AI Professional Trader
Mauricio Vellasquez
Эксперты
Ratio X — AI-система для торговли на MT5 Важно: Для полноценной работы требуется API-ключ OpenAI. Перед началом торговли включите WebRequest в настройках терминала MT5. Полное руководство по настройке доступно в разделе комментариев после покупки. Цены Начальная цена: $37 USD Цена увеличивается на $10 каждые 20 пользователей. Чем отличается Ratio X Ratio X интегрирует OpenAI GPT-4o-mini для интерпретации рыночного контекста, в то время как движок управления рисками на основе правил обеспечивае
Ratio X Freshbot Gold EA
Mauricio Vellasquez
Эксперты
Ratio X Freshbot Gold EA — Интеллектуальная система тренда и импульса Ratio X Freshbot Gold EA — это полностью автономная торговая система, тщательно разработанная для торговли XAUUSD (Золото) на таймфреймах H1 и H4. Ее архитектура сочетает прогнозирование тренда и подтверждение импульса , интегрируя несколько уровней технического анализа в единый и дисциплинированный исполнительный каркас. Система использует экспоненциальные скользящие средние (50 EMA и 200 EMA) для определения направления, R
Ratio X Stochastic Scalper
Mauricio Vellasquez
Эксперты
Ratio X Stochastic Scalper — Advanced Stochastic Reversion EA for MT5 What it is Ratio X Stochastic Scalper is a disciplined scalping Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 which enters on Stochastic overbought/oversold reversals, optionally filtered by trend and volatility. It includes robust risk controls (fixed SL/TP, risk-based position sizing, trailing stop, break-even, daily loss and drawdown limits) and clean, MQL5-native notifications. Who it is for Traders who want a rule-based scalper with tr
Ratio X BTC Trend Follower
Mauricio Vellasquez
Эксперты
RX Trend Follower — BTCUSD Trend-Following Expert Advisor Check the comments section after purchase RX Trend Follower is a professional Expert Advisor focused on BTCUSD . It follows market trends using multi-layer confirmations and executes trades only when momentum, volatility and filters align. No martingale, no grid, and every position is protected by Stop Loss and Take Profit from entry. Core Concept The EA identifies directional bias, filters ranging phases, and times entries on breakou
Ratio X Gold ML
Mauricio Vellasquez
Эксперты
Ratio X Gold ML EA — Adaptive AI Trading System for Gold (XAUUSD) FREE DOWNLOAD UNTIL DECEMBER 17th Important: The EA includes a built-in Validation Mode to pass MQL5 Market tests automatically. Switch to ML Mode for live trading after installation. Overview Ratio X Gold ML EA is an advanced Expert Advisor developed for trading XAUUSD (Gold) using a hybrid AI-driven model and rule-based logic. It merges deep learning predictions with technical analysis filters, balancing adaptability and disc
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв