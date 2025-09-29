Ratio X Breakout EA — Precision Breakout Execution

Ratio X Breakout EA is an autonomous trading system engineered to capture directional moves triggered by candle breakouts. Its logic is simple yet robust: a user-defined reference candle sets the framework, and the EA only engages the market when price action decisively breaks that structure. The result is a disciplined breakout methodology designed for clarity and adaptability.

Core Methodology

At the heart of the system is a reference candle (e.g., M5 at 13:30). The EA marks its high and low. The first subsequent candle whose body closes outside this range defines the directional bias for the day:

Close above the high → buy bias only

Close below the low → sell bias only

Once direction is confirmed, the EA executes limit entries precisely at the breakout level, with Stop Loss on the opposite side of the reference candle. Users may define buffers (in pips) for fine control of entries and protective levels.

Trade Management

Stop Loss & Take Profit:

Configurable via fixed pip distance or Risk-Reward multiples.

Trailing Options:

Trail at step-based R multiples or dynamically using candle highs/lows.

Execution Discipline:

By default, the EA enforces a maximum of three trades per day.

In Test Mode (for MQL5 Market validation), all filters are ignored so trades execute freely.

Key Features

Breakout-based architecture : transparent, rule-driven execution.

Customizable inputs : reference candle time & timeframe, buffer size, TP type, trailing style.

Fixed SL/TP model : avoids martingale, grid, or uncontrolled scaling.

Adaptive deployment : works across symbols and timeframes, including Forex and Gold.

Built-in Test Mode: ensures smooth validation and testing in the MQL5 Market.

Deployment Guidelines

Recommended initial timeframe: M5 or M15 (reference candle)

Minimum capital: $300+ , adjusted for leverage and risk profile

Best performance with low-spread ECN/STP brokers

Works on a single chart per symbol, without multi-pair dependencies

Disclaimer

This system is intended as a professional trading tool. Historical performance and testing results are illustrative only and do not guarantee future outcomes. Users should conduct their own validation and apply strict risk management when deploying in live accounts.



