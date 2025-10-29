Ratio X Trend Watcher – Advanced Trendline Breakout Indicator

Ratio X Trend Watcher is a professional indicator designed to analyze price action, draw trendlines on the current chart timeframe, and detect meaningful breakouts. Built for traders who rely on support and resistance levels, this tool offers clear visual cues and optional automated actions to help improve your trading decisions. Developed by Mauricio Vellasquez, it is part of the Ratio X suite of trading systems.

Key Features

Real‑time trendline detection: The indicator scans historical data to identify swing highs and lows and automatically draws upper and lower trendlines on the active timeframe.

Dynamic breakout alerts: You receive a notification when the price touches or breaks a trendline, enabling quick decision‑making without constant chart monitoring.

Entry arrows: Optional arrows appear on the chart at potential trade entry points, aligned with the prevailing trend (breakouts, support/resistance tests).

Trend strength panel: A color‑coded panel shows whether the current trend strength is High, Low or Neutral, calculated using ADX, ATR, RSI and volume.

Multi‑timeframe compatibility: Works on any timeframe (from M15 to daily), while only drawing and monitoring lines for the active chart period to minimize clutter.

Configurable alerts: Enable or disable pop‑up notifications and sounds for trendline touches and breakouts.

Auto‑trading option: With the AutoTrade parameter enabled, the indicator can place buy/sell orders when breakouts occur. Position sizing and other trade parameters are fully customizable.

User‑friendly customization: Input parameters for lookback bars, number of bars to scan, alert sensitivity, arrow display, trend strength periods, and volume thresholds.

Input parameters for lookback bars, number of bars to scan, alert sensitivity, arrow display, trend strength periods, and volume thresholds. Supports MQL5 chats: For questions or feedback, please use the built‑in MQL5 comment section or messaging system. We do not provide support via external messengers.

How It Works

Upon attachment to a chart, Ratio X Trend Watcher scans a specified number of historical bars to locate swing points. It draws upper and lower trendlines using distinct colors per timeframe (e.g. lime vs. red for M15). When the current price touches a trendline within a user‑defined threshold, the indicator can:

Display a single alert indicating which trendline was touched (top or bottom). Show the direction of the breakout with a gold arrow beneath or above the candle, marking a potential entry. Execute a trade automatically (if enabled), using the specified lot size.

The indicator ensures alerts are not repeated unnecessarily by using internal flags that reset once the price moves away from the breakout level. Trendlines and arrows are redrawn whenever you switch the chart timeframe, so the view stays relevant to the period being analyzed.

Trend Strength Panel

A rectangular panel at the top of the chart displays one of three states:

High (green background) – a strong trend indicated by high ADX, strong ATR and volume.

Low (red background) – a weak or fading trend, typically accompanied by low ADX or low volume.

(red background) – a weak or fading trend, typically accompanied by low ADX or low volume. Neutral (yellow background) – mixed signals or indecisive market conditions.

The panel helps you quickly gauge trend momentum, complementing the breakout signals generated by the indicator.

Usage Guidelines

Attach the indicator to any chart and adjust the input parameters to suit your strategy.

Use the arrows and alerts to identify potential entry points in the direction of the prevailing trend.

Pay attention to the Trend Strength panel to filter out weak signals and improve trade quality.

For automated trading, enable the AutoTrade option and set your desired lot size.

Consult the product’s Comments section or the MQL5 messaging system if you need assistance.

Final Notes

Ratio X Trend Watcher is a flexible tool for traders who value clear trendlines, breakout detection and objective trend strength analysis. It avoids excessive styling and third‑party links, keeping the focus on functionality and ease of use. Regular updates and support are provided through MQL5 channels. For additional information about our products and services, please see our other postings in the Market or visit Ratio X Trade’s official resources through MQL5.com.