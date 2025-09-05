Air Elemental

A Tool for Traders: Air Elemental was created with the goal of automating the trading process. Now you can focus on your other activities, knowing that the advisor will carefully monitor the market and execute trades based on in-depth analytical data. This allows you to concentrate on other important aspects of life without being distracted by constant monitoring.

Minimum Settings: I understand that stability and predictability are crucial for successful trading. Therefore, Air Elemental offers predefined parameters that have been carefully developed based on market condition analysis. These fixed settings help avoid random changes that could lead to undesirable results. This ensures reliable and consistent operation of the advisor, allowing each trader to focus on their goals and strategies without getting bogged down in technical details.

Support at Every Step: I don’t just provide a product; I strive to support my customers with timely assistance. You can always send me a personal message for advice, recommendations, or support during optimization.

Affordable Price for Everyone: I understand that investments in trading must be justified. Therefore, we offer Air Elemental at a reasonable price, making it accessible to traders of varying experience levels. This allows you to take full advantage of our product without breaking your budget.

Parameter Description

The recommended deposit for operating the advisor is $1,000. I strongly recommend testing the advisor using “All Ticks” or “Every Tick Based on Real Ticks.” These methods reflect the market conditions more realistically, ensuring that the Air Elemental advisor operates correctly.

For convenience, the parameters are divided into groups:

Group "Lot Calculation Type"

This group of parameters is responsible for the lot size and fixed profit.

In the Method line, you can choose Fixed Lot or Auto Lot.

Fixed Lot - the default parameter, a fixed lot size regardless of your deposit.

Auto Lot - an automatically calculated lot size dependent on your deposit.

Fixed Profit - fixed profit in cents for every 0.01 lot. Used for optimization and setup.

Group "Hour"

At the beginning of the day, the advisor gathers the necessary information and then performs trading operations. From 00:00 to Start Hour.

Start Hour - the time after which the advisor can execute trades.

Stop Hour - the time after which the advisor ceases trading operations and closes any open trades if they haven't been closed by that time.

Group "TP and SL"

Take Profit - profit level in points.

Stop Loss - loss level in points.

The advisor calculates the profit and loss levels automatically, so Take Profit and Stop Loss are used as a safeguard in volatile market conditions, during sharp price movements, etc.

Group "Trailing Stop"

To reduce risks, the advisor uses a Trailing Stop. The Stop Loss level will move closer to the breakeven price. This is used as a safeguard in volatile market conditions, during sharp price movements, etc.

Distance from Current Price - the distance from Stop Loss to the current price.

Distance from Current Price - the distance from Stop Loss to the current price.

Step - the step by which the Stop Loss level will follow the price.








