Ratio X MLAI

Ratio X MLAI 2.0 – Multi-Layer AI Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5

Ratio X MLAI 2.0 is a professional-grade, fully automated AI-driven Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, designed for experienced traders who demand robust logic, disciplined risk control, and adaptability across different market conditions.

The EA combines classical technical analysis, price action, volatility filtering, embedded machine-learning models, and an optional GPT-based confirmation layer to generate high-confidence trading decisions at the opening of each bar.

It is suitable for discretionary automation, systematic trading, and Prop Firm evaluations, when configured correctly.


Core Strategy Architecture

Ratio X MLAI 2.0 operates through a multi-layer decision pipeline, where each analytical layer contributes to the final trade decision:

  • Technical Indicators Layer
    Uses RSI and fast/slow moving averages to assess momentum, trend alignment, and directional bias.

  • Candlestick & Price Action Layer
    Detects relevant candlestick patterns and evaluates candle structure (body, wicks, momentum strength).

  • Trend & Volatility Analysis Layer
    Confirms market regime using moving-average slopes and ATR-based volatility comparisons to avoid unfavorable conditions.

  • Machine Learning Ensemble Layer
    Built-in ML models (fully integrated, no external files required) analyze historical patterns across multiple timeframes to estimate directional probabilities.

  • Optional AI Confirmation Layer (LLM)
    When enabled, the EA can request an external AI confirmation (via OpenAI API) using a structured market context prompt.
    This layer is optional and can be disabled at any time, allowing the EA to operate entirely offline.

A trade is executed only when the aggregated confidence exceeds the configured threshold, ensuring strict selectivity.


Advanced Risk Management System

Risk control is a central component of Ratio X MLAI 2.0:

  • Daily Profit Target & Daily Loss Limit
    Automatically stops trading after reaching predefined daily profit or loss thresholds.

  • Maximum Trades per Day & Consecutive Loss Control
    Prevents overtrading and pauses execution after a configurable number of losses in sequence.

  • Risk-Based Position Sizing
    Calculates lot size dynamically based on a percentage of account balance, adapting to symbol specifications and available margin.

  • ATR-Based Stop Loss & Take Profit
    SL and TP are calculated using market volatility, avoiding fixed and arbitrary pip distances.

  • Trailing Stop & Breakeven Logic
    Locks in profits and protects open positions once price moves favorably.

The EA does not use martingale, grid, or averaging techniques.
Each trade is independent, protected by a predefined stop loss.


Supported Symbols and Timeframes

Supported instruments:

  • EURUSD

  • USDJPY

  • XAUUSD (Gold)

  • US30 (Dow Jones Index)

Timeframes:
M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4 (user-selectable)

The internal logic adapts automatically to the selected timeframe and symbol.


Prop Firm Compatibility (FTMO-Style Rules)

Ratio X MLAI 2.0 is fully compatible with Prop Firm evaluation models when configured correctly.

Key characteristics for Prop Firm usage:

  • Controlled daily drawdown

  • Fixed fractional risk per trade

  • No martingale or grid exposure

  • Automatic trading suspension after daily limits

Important note:
Presets optimized for Prop Firm challenges (such as FTMO-style rules) are exclusive to users who have acquired the Ratio X Toolbox.
These presets are not distributed via the MQL5 Market and are available for download only inside the private Ratio X platform.


Ratio X Toolbox – Ecosystem Access

Users who acquire the Ratio X Toolbox gain access to:

  • All current Expert Advisors and Indicators

  • All future releases

  • Continuous updates

  • Exclusive presets (including Prop Firm configurations)

  • Priority and exclusive support

This access is offered through the official Ratio X ecosystem under a single lifetime license model, available at:

https://ratioxtrade.com

The MQL5 Market version provides the standalone Expert Advisor.
The Toolbox is an optional ecosystem upgrade, managed outside the MQL5 platform.


Installation & Usage

  • Attach the EA to a MetaTrader 5 chart

  • Configure inputs or load an appropriate preset

  • Enable Algo Trading

  • Optional: configure OpenAI API settings if AI confirmation is desired

No external indicators, DLLs, ONNX files, or third-party frameworks are required.


Who This EA Is For

✔ Traders seeking a professional AI-assisted trading system
✔ Users focused on risk-controlled automation
✔ Traders preparing for Prop Firm evaluations
✔ Algorithmic traders who value transparency, modular logic, and adaptability


Disclaimer

Trading involves risk.
Past performance, backtests, or Prop Firm challenge results do not guarantee future results.

This Expert Advisor is a decision-support and execution tool, not a promise of profitability.
Always test on a demo account before trading live and use risk parameters appropriate to your financial situation.


Plus de l'auteur
Ratio X AI Gold Fury
Mauricio Vellasquez
Experts
Ratio X AI Gold Fury — Trading d'Or Alimenté par l'IA pour MT5 Le premier Expert Advisor XAUUSD qui combine le raisonnement IA DeepSeek avec l'analyse technique et une gestion des risques disciplinée. Nécessite une clé API DeepSeek pour le fonctionnement en Mode Live. Avant de trader, activez WebRequest MT5 pour l'API deepseek Guide de Configuration Complet : https://drive.google.com/file/d/17XMJ2yOuaRUKh6LoYzRe8uKGIK3--UJu/view Offre de Lancement GRATUIT jusqu'au 10 octobre Téléchargez ma
Ratio X Trend Watcher
Mauricio Vellasquez
Indicateurs
Ratio X Trend Watcher – Advanced Trendline Breakout Indicator Ratio X Trend Watcher is a professional indicator designed to analyze price action, draw trendlines on the current chart timeframe, and detect meaningful breakouts. Built for traders who rely on support and resistance levels, this tool offers clear visual cues and optional automated actions to help improve your trading decisions. Developed by Mauricio Vellasquez, it is part of the Ratio X suite of trading systems. Key Features Real‑t
FREE
Ratio X Breakout EA
Mauricio Vellasquez
Experts
Ratio X Breakout EA — Exécution de Breakout avec Précision Ratio X Breakout EA est un système de trading autonome conçu pour capter les mouvements directionnels déclenchés par des ruptures de chandeliers . Sa logique est simple mais robuste : une bougie de référence définie par l’utilisateur établit le cadre, et l’EA n’intervient sur le marché que lorsque l’action des prix franchit clairement cette structure. Le résultat est une méthodologie de breakout disciplinée, pensée pour la clarté et l’a
FREE
Ratio X Trade 1st AI Professional Trader
Mauricio Vellasquez
Experts
Ratio X — Système de Trading basé sur l’IA pour MT5 Pour la première fois sur cette plateforme | Un EA qui combine Intelligence Artificielle et véritable discipline de gestion des risques Une clé API OpenAI est requise pour fonctionner pleinement. Avant de trader, activez MT5 WebRequest. Prix Prix initial : $37 USD Le prix augmente de $10 tous les 20 utilisateurs . Qu’est-ce qui le rend différent ? Ratio X n’est pas un simple robot de trading. Il intègre OpenAI (GPT-4o-mini) pour interpréter
Ratio X Freshbot Gold EA
Mauricio Vellasquez
Experts
Ratio X Freshbot Gold EA — Système Intelligent de Tendance & Momentum Ratio X Freshbot Gold EA est un système de trading entièrement autonome, conçu avec précision pour trader XAUUSD (Or) sur les unités de temps H1 et H4. Son architecture combine prédiction de tendance et confirmation de momentum , en intégrant plusieurs couches d’analyse technique dans un cadre d’exécution cohérent et discipliné. Le système utilise les Moyennes Mobiles Exponentielles (50 EMA et 200 EMA) pour définir la direct
Ratio X Stochastic Scalper
Mauricio Vellasquez
Experts
Ratio X Stochastic Scalper — Advanced Stochastic Reversion EA for MT5 What it is Ratio X Stochastic Scalper is a disciplined scalping Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 which enters on Stochastic overbought/oversold reversals, optionally filtered by trend and volatility. It includes robust risk controls (fixed SL/TP, risk-based position sizing, trailing stop, break-even, daily loss and drawdown limits) and clean, MQL5-native notifications. Who it is for Traders who want a rule-based scalper with tr
Ratio X BTC Trend Follower
Mauricio Vellasquez
Experts
RX Trend Follower — BTCUSD Trend-Following Expert Advisor Check the comments section after purchase RX Trend Follower is a professional Expert Advisor focused on BTCUSD . It follows market trends using multi-layer confirmations and executes trades only when momentum, volatility and filters align. No martingale, no grid, and every position is protected by Stop Loss and Take Profit from entry. Core Concept The EA identifies directional bias, filters ranging phases, and times entries on breakou
Ratio X Gold ML
Mauricio Vellasquez
Experts
Ratio X Gold ML EA — Adaptive AI Trading System for Gold (XAUUSD) FREE DOWNLOAD UNTIL DECEMBER 17th Important: The EA includes a built-in Validation Mode to pass MQL5 Market tests automatically. Switch to ML Mode for live trading after installation. Overview Ratio X Gold ML EA is an advanced Expert Advisor developed for trading XAUUSD (Gold) using a hybrid AI-driven model and rule-based logic. It merges deep learning predictions with technical analysis filters, balancing adaptability and disc
Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis