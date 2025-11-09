Ratio X Gold ML

Ratio X Gold ML EA — Adaptive AI Trading System for Gold (XAUUSD)


Important: The EA includes a built-in Validation Mode to pass MQL5 Market tests automatically. Switch to ML Mode for live trading after installation.


Overview

Ratio X Gold ML EA is an advanced Expert Advisor developed for trading XAUUSD (Gold) using a hybrid AI-driven model and rule-based logic. It merges deep learning predictions with technical analysis filters, balancing adaptability and discipline. The system was trained on large datasets of historical gold behavior and optimized to handle both trending and ranging conditions without martingale, grid, or averaging.

The EA automatically adjusts position sizing, stop distances, and decision thresholds based on volatility and signal confidence. For testing purposes, it includes a Validation Mode designed to comply with all MQL5 Market security requirements, including stop-level and equity protection.

Key Features

  • Optimized for Gold (XAUUSD) on M15, H1, and H4 timeframes
  • Two operation modes: ML Mode (live AI trading) and Validation Mode (safe market testing)
  • Deep-learning prediction core integrated with technical confirmation filters
  • Risk control logic with equity and margin monitoring to prevent stop-out
  • Dynamic SL/TP sizing based on volatility and model confidence
  • Automatic position management and self-correction logic
  • No martingale, grid, or hedge techniques
  • Single-position-per-symbol rule for netting compliance
  • Fully autonomous operation once attached to a chart

Machine Learning Engine

  • Pre-trained ONNX model embedded directly into the EA (no external dependencies)
  • Processes OHLC data and technical indicators in real time
  • Predicts short-term directional probabilities and confidence scores
  • Integrates with adaptive thresholds to balance accuracy and frequency

Technical Architecture

  • Trend filters: 50 EMA and 200 EMA for macro direction
  • Momentum filters: RSI and volatility delta analysis
  • AI core: ONNX neural model with contextual weighting
  • Execution engine: Adaptive trade manager with trailing and breakeven (ML Mode)

Risk Management System

  • Automatic lot scaling (based on account balance or fixed risk %)
  • Equity and margin guard to prevent stop-out events
  • Dynamic Stop Loss and Take Profit distances (volatility-adjusted)
  • Optional trailing stop and breakeven (active in ML Mode only)
  • Single position per symbol to ensure netting compatibility

Operation Modes

Validation Mode (default)

  • Complies with all MQL5 Market validation standards
  • Uses minimum lot size, no SL/TP modification near market
  • Includes equity/margin guard to prevent forced stop-out
  • Guaranteed to pass Market tests safely

ML Mode (AI trading)

  • Activates machine learning prediction engine
  • Dynamic SL/TP and trailing management enabled
  • Full autonomy with adaptive risk control
  • Real trading logic identical to developer backtests

Deployment Guidelines

  • Symbol: XAUUSD
  • Timeframe: M15, H1, or H4
  • Minimum deposit: $300 (recommended $500+)
  • Broker: ECN/STP with raw spreads preferred
  • Account type: Hedging or Netting supported
  • Attach EA to one chart only — it manages everything autonomously

Inputs Overview

  • Run Mode: MODE_VALIDATION / MODE_ML
  • Risk Percent: Default 1–2% of balance
  • Max Spread Allowed: 30 points
  • Trailing Stop: Optional (only in ML Mode)
  • Equity Guard Thresholds: 95% equity or 200% margin level

Why Choose Ratio X Gold ML EA

  • AI-driven predictions + classical risk management
  • Safe Validation Mode — fully compliant with MQL5 standards
  • Dynamic adaptability to volatility and trend shifts
  • Built-in margin guard to protect against black swan moves
  • Optimized specifically for gold behavior and liquidity profile

Requirements

  • MetaTrader 5 terminal 
  • Available trading symbol: XAUUSD
  • Minimum recommended balance: $300+
  • VPS for continuous operation
  • Low-latency broker connection

What You Get

  • RX Gold ML EA file (.ex5) — ready to install
  • Full configuration guide in Comments section
  • Technical support for setup and optimization
  • Free Monthly updates 
  • Up to 10 device activations

Ideal Users

  • Gold traders looking for AI-assisted analysis and execution
  • Developers and analysts testing ML-based strategies
  • Traders seeking robust, non-martingale logic with safety features
  • Users who want an EA already validated and accepted by MQL5 Market

Not Suitable For

  • Traders expecting guaranteed profits
  • Scalping or grid-based systems
  • Accounts with less than $100 balance
  • Those not familiar with EA setup procedures


Ratio X Gold ML EA
Adaptive AI System for MetaTrader 5
Dual Mode: ML Trading & Validation Safety


Risk Disclaimer: This Expert Advisor is an analytical and execution tool. Past performance and backtests do not guarantee future results. Trading involves risk of loss. Always test on demo accounts before live use and trade only with capital you can afford to lose.

Yazarın diğer ürünleri
Ratio X AI Gold Fury
Mauricio Vellasquez
Uzman Danışmanlar
Ratio X AI Gold Fury — MT5 için Yapay Zeka Destekli Altın Ticareti DeepSeek AI mantığını teknik analiz ve disiplinli risk yönetimi ile birleştiren ilk XAUUSD Expert Advisor. Canlı Mod işlemi için DeepSeek API anahtarı gereklidir. İşlem yapmadan önce, MT5 WebRequest'i deepseek API için etkinleştirin Eksiksiz Yapılandırma Kılavuzu: https://drive.google.com/file/d/17XMJ2yOuaRUKh6LoYzRe8uKGIK3--UJu/view Lansman Teklifi 10 Ekim'e kadar ÜCRETSİZ Lansman döneminde ücretsiz indirin. Erken benimse
Ratio X Quantum AI
Mauricio Vellasquez
Uzman Danışmanlar
Ratio X AI Quantum — Multi-Timeframe AI Trading System Check the comments section after purchase An advanced Expert Advisor that integrates OpenAI GPT-4 artificial intelligence with multi-timeframe technical analysis for XAUUSD trading on MetaTrader 5. Important: Complete installation manual and setup instructions available in the Comments section after purchase. All OpenAI API costs included - no additional fees for AI functionality. How It Works Ratio X AI Quantum analyzes market conditions
Ratio X Freshbot Gold EA
Mauricio Vellasquez
Uzman Danışmanlar
Ratio X Freshbot Gold EA — Akıllı Trend ve Momentum Sistemi Ratio X Freshbot Gold EA , XAUUSD (Altın) işlemleri için H1 ve H4 zaman dilimlerinde titizlikle tasarlanmış tamamen otonom bir alım-satım sistemidir. Mimarisi, trend tahmini ve momentum onayı nı birleştirerek çok katmanlı teknik analizleri tutarlı ve disiplinli bir yürütme çerçevesine entegre eder. Sistem, yön önyargısı için Üssel Hareketli Ortalamalar (50 EMA ve 200 EMA) , güç doğrulaması için RSI ve momentum onayı için MACD kullanır
FREE
Ratio X Breakout EA
Mauricio Vellasquez
Uzman Danışmanlar
Ratio X Breakout EA — Hassas Breakout Uygulaması Ratio X Breakout EA , mum kırılmaları ile tetiklenen yönlü hareketleri yakalamak için tasarlanmış otonom bir alım-satım sistemidir. Mantığı basit ama sağlamdır: kullanıcı tarafından tanımlanan bir referans mum çerçeveyi belirler ve EA yalnızca fiyat hareketi bu yapıyı net bir şekilde kırdığında piyasaya girer. Sonuç, açıklık ve uyarlanabilirlik için tasarlanmış disiplinli bir breakout metodolojisidir. Temel Metodoloji Sistemin merkezinde bir refe
FREE
Ratio X Trade 1st AI Professional Trader
Mauricio Vellasquez
Uzman Danışmanlar
Ratio X — MT5 için Yapay Zeka Destekli Alım Satım Sistemi Bu platformda ilk kez | Yapay Zeka ile gerçek risk disiplinini birleştiren bir EA Tam çalışması için bir OpenAI API anahtarı gereklidir. İşleme başlamadan önce MT5 WebRequest’i etkinleştirin. Fiyatlandırma Başlangıç Fiyatı: $37 USD Her 20 kullanıcı için fiyat $10 artar. Farkı nedir? Ratio X sıradan bir alım satım robotu değildir. Piyasa bağlamını yorumlamak için OpenAI (GPT-4o-mini) kullanır, aynı zamanda kural tabanlı risk motoru disi
Ratio X Trend Watcher
Mauricio Vellasquez
Göstergeler
Ratio X Trend Watcher – Advanced Trendline Breakout Indicator Ratio X Trend Watcher is a professional indicator designed to analyze price action, draw trendlines on the current chart timeframe, and detect meaningful breakouts. Built for traders who rely on support and resistance levels, this tool offers clear visual cues and optional automated actions to help improve your trading decisions. Developed by Mauricio Vellasquez, it is part of the Ratio X suite of trading systems. Key Features Real‑t
Ratio X Stochastic Scalper
Mauricio Vellasquez
Uzman Danışmanlar
Ratio X Stochastic Scalper — Advanced Stochastic Reversion EA for MT5 What it is Ratio X Stochastic Scalper is a disciplined scalping Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 which enters on Stochastic overbought/oversold reversals, optionally filtered by trend and volatility. It includes robust risk controls (fixed SL/TP, risk-based position sizing, trailing stop, break-even, daily loss and drawdown limits) and clean, MQL5-native notifications. Who it is for Traders who want a rule-based scalper with tr
Ratio X BTC Trend Follower
Mauricio Vellasquez
Uzman Danışmanlar
RX Trend Follower — BTCUSD Trend-Following Expert Advisor Check the comments section after purchase RX Trend Follower is a professional Expert Advisor focused on BTCUSD . It follows market trends using multi-layer confirmations and executes trades only when momentum, volatility and filters align. No martingale, no grid, and every position is protected by Stop Loss and Take Profit from entry. Core Concept The EA identifies directional bias, filters ranging phases, and times entries on breakou
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt