Laguerre Edge Signal Indicator

Stop guessing and start trading with confidence! Our Laguerre Edge Indicator is your ultimate tool for spotting high-probability entry points. This indicator combines the power of two classic analysis methods—moving averages for trend direction and the Laguerre RSI for pinpointing reversals—all filtered by the solid EMA 200 trend line. It's designed to give you clear, objective signals directly on your chart.

Key Features and Advantages:

Filtered, High-Quality Signals: The system uses a powerful three-part filter (Fast EMA, Slow EMA, and EMA 200) to ensure you only get alerts that align with the major trend. This cuts down on false signals and noise.

Pinpoint Reversals with Laguerre: The Laguerre RSI component detects oversold (BUY) and overbought (SELL) conditions with extreme precision, signaling the exact moment to enter the market just as momentum shifts.

Visual Clarity: Get instant, non-repainting Buy (White) and Sell (Red) arrow signals right on your main chart. You don't have to monitor multiple windows; the signal comes to you.

Comprehensive Trend Insight: The on-chart information panel provides a quick, color-coded summary of the market status: EMA Filter status, Laguerre reading, and Overall Trend (Bullish/Bearish) . Know the market conditions at a glance!

Never Miss a Trade: Customizable alert options include Pop-up Alerts, Push Notifications (SendApp), and Email so you can be notified of opportunities even when you’re away from your desk.

Customizable Parameters

Tailor the indicator to your specific trading style and the currency pair's volatility.

FastEMA (Default: 16): Period for the fast Exponential Moving Average.

SlowEMA (Default: 48): Period for the slow Exponential Moving Average (the main signal cross).

LaguerreGamma (Default: 0.7): Sensitivity setting for the Laguerre RSI component.

UseEMAFilter (Default: True): Enables/Disables the powerful EMA 200 filter for trend confirmation.

EMAPeriod (Default: 200): Period of the long-term trend filter EMA.

EMAAppliedPrice (Default: PRICE_CLOSE): The price type used for the EMA 200 calculation.

EnableNotify: Master switch to control all alert notifications.

SendAlert, SendApp, SendEmail: Individual controls for Pop-up, Push, and Email notifications.

AlertDelaySeconds (Default: 60): Prevents spamming alerts by setting a delay between notifications.

ArrowOffset (Default: 10): Adjusts how far the signal arrows appear from the High/Low of the bar.

Shift (Default: 0): Shifts the indicator plot horizontally.







