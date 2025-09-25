Golden Fractal Cross

Unleash Your Trading Potential with the Golden Fractal Cross

Are you tired of second-guessing your trades? Do you wish you had a clear, reliable system to guide your decisions?

Introducing the Golden Fractal Cross—a powerful and user-friendly indicator designed to help you spot high-probability trading opportunities. This isn't just another average indicator; it's a complete strategy that combines the precision of fractal patterns with the dynamic power of Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs).

The Golden Fractal Cross uses a smart algorithm to find trend reversals and continuations, giving you timely and accurate signals. Say goodbye to emotional trading and hello to a data-driven approach.

Key Advantages and Features

  • Clarity and Simplicity: The indicator provides clear BUY and SELL arrows directly on your chart, so you can easily identify signals without complex analysis.

  • Precision Entry Points: By combining EMAs with valid fractals, the strategy helps you pinpoint the best moments to enter a trade, minimizing risk and maximizing profit potential.

  • Fully Customizable: You can adjust the settings to fit your unique trading style, whether you're a scalper or a swing trader.

  • Visual Confidence: See the strategy at work with optional visual lines for all three EMAs and fractals, helping you understand the market structure and build confidence in your trades.

  • Smart Alert System: Never miss a signal again! Our advanced alert system can notify you via pop-up alerts, email, or a mobile app notification, so you're always connected to the market.

Parameters

The Golden Fractal Cross is highly customizable. Here are the simple input parameters you can adjust to match your strategy:

  • EMA6_Period, EMA12_Period, EMA34_Period: These settings control the periods of the three Exponential Moving Averages used to define the trend.

  • FractalShiftPips: A customizable value that determines how far the price must move beyond a fractal to confirm a signal.

  • ShowEMALines: A simple true / false option to show or hide the EMA lines on the chart.

  • ShowFractals: A simple true / false option to show or hide the fractal arrows on the chart.

  • ShowValidFractalsOnly: When enabled, this will only display fractals that align with the EMA trend, filtering out noise.

  • EnableNotify, SendAlert, SendApp, SendEmail: A set of options to control how you receive signal notifications.

  • AlertDelaySeconds: Prevents repetitive alerts by setting a delay between notifications.

  • TriggerCandle: Choose whether the signal is based on the Current or Previous candle.

  • ArrowOffset: Adjust the distance of the signal arrows from the candles for better visibility.

  • Shift: Control the shift of the indicator on the chart.

Take the Next Step

Stop missing out on profitable opportunities. The Golden Fractal Cross is your key to a more disciplined and effective trading journey.

Download it now and transform the way you trade!


