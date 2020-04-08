Trend Sensing Pro

Unlock Smarter Trading with Trend-Sensing Pro

Are you tired of confusing charts and late signals? Trend-Sensing Pro is a powerful yet simple indicator designed to help you see market trends with crystal clarity. It combines the smoothness of an EMA (Exponential Moving Average) with a unique candle visualization, giving you a clean, noise-free view of the market's direction.

Why You'll Love Trend-Sensing Pro

Product Features and Parameters

  • EMA Period ( MaPeriod ): Adjust the period of the Exponential Moving Average to suit your strategy. A higher number provides a smoother trend line, while a lower number reacts faster to price changes.

  • EMA Method ( MaMetod ): Choose from different types of moving averages (SMA, EMA, SMMA, LWMA) to find the perfect fit for your analysis.

  • Enable Alerts ( EnableAlerts ): Turn on audible and on-screen alerts to be notified of new signals.

  • Enable Notifications ( EnableNotifications ): Get alerts sent directly to your phone via push notifications.

  • Alert Delay ( AlertDelayMinutes ): Prevent repeat alerts by setting a delay.

  • Alert on Bullish ( AlertOnBullish ): Enable alerts specifically for bullish (upward) trend signals.

  • Alert on Bearish ( AlertOnBearish ): Enable alerts specifically for bearish (downward) trend signals.

Don't wait. Start trading with more confidence and clarity today. Download Trend-Sensing Pro Now!

