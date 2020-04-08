Trend Sensing Pro
- Göstergeler
- Andri Maulana
- Sürüm: 1.0
Unlock Smarter Trading with Trend-Sensing Pro
Are you tired of confusing charts and late signals? Trend-Sensing Pro is a powerful yet simple indicator designed to help you see market trends with crystal clarity. It combines the smoothness of an EMA (Exponential Moving Average) with a unique candle visualization, giving you a clean, noise-free view of the market's direction.
Why You'll Love Trend-Sensing Pro
-
See the True Trend: Trend-Sensing Pro cuts through market noise, making it easy to identify trend direction and reversals.
-
Never Miss a Signal: With built-in alerts and notifications, you'll be instantly notified of bullish and bearish signals right on your phone, so you can act fast.
-
Customize Your Experience: Adjust the indicator to fit your personal trading style. You're in control.
-
Empower Your Decision-Making: use additional indicators for maximum results, such as:
Fibonacci Auto Trend Detection https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/146143
Last High and Low https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/133711
Multi Timeframe Support Resistance https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/133662
Scalp Master Pro https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/134211
By combining these powerful tools, you can enhance your analysis and make more confident trading decisions.
Product Features and Parameters
-
EMA Period ( MaPeriod ): Adjust the period of the Exponential Moving Average to suit your strategy. A higher number provides a smoother trend line, while a lower number reacts faster to price changes.
-
EMA Method ( MaMetod ): Choose from different types of moving averages (SMA, EMA, SMMA, LWMA) to find the perfect fit for your analysis.
-
Enable Alerts ( EnableAlerts ): Turn on audible and on-screen alerts to be notified of new signals.
-
Enable Notifications ( EnableNotifications ): Get alerts sent directly to your phone via push notifications.
-
Alert Delay ( AlertDelayMinutes ): Prevent repeat alerts by setting a delay.
-
Alert on Bullish ( AlertOnBullish ): Enable alerts specifically for bullish (upward) trend signals.
-
Alert on Bearish ( AlertOnBearish ): Enable alerts specifically for bearish (downward) trend signals.
Don't wait. Start trading with more confidence and clarity today. Download Trend-Sensing Pro Now!