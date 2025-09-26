Keltner Signals Pro

Keltner Signals Pro: Trade Smarter, Earn More!

Keltner Signals Pro Now available in EA format. Download Now.

Boost your trading accuracy and eliminate false signals with Keltner Signals Pro – the advanced yet intuitive indicator designed for serious traders seeking consistent profits!

Tired of misleading trading signals? Keltner Signals Pro masterfully combines the power of Keltner Channels for identifying crucial price breakouts with an unbeatable EMA200 Trend Filter. The result? More accurate, reliable, and actionable buy and sell signals that you can trust.

Why Keltner Signals Pro is Your Next Must-Have Indicator:

  • Crystal Clear, Trend-Confirmed Signals: No more guesswork! This indicator places intuitive buy and sell arrows directly on your chart. Every single signal is pre-filtered by the prevailing major trend, ensuring you only trade "with the flow" of the market.

  • Eliminate False Signals & Market Noise: This is a game-changer! With its robust EMA200 filter, you'll effectively avoid signals that go against the main trend. Keltner Signals Pro ensures you enter when the market is truly ready to move in your desired direction.

  • Trade with Unwavering Confidence: Make trading decisions with certainty. This indicator is engineered to provide solid trend confirmation, minimizing risk and maximizing your potential for profit.

  • Fully Customizable to Your Style: Tailor the indicator to your unique trading approach! Whether you're a quick scalper or a long-term swing trader, easily adjust the Keltner Channel and EMA periods to perfectly match your strategy.

  • Never Miss an Opportunity: With built-in Alerts and Mobile Notifications, you'll always be the first to know when a new trading signal appears. Just set it and let Keltner Signals Pro notify you!

  • Empower Your Decision-Making:

    use additional indicators for maximum results, such as:

    Fibonacci Auto Trend Detection https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/146143

    Last High and Low https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/133711

    Multi Timeframe Support Resistance https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/133662

    Scalp Master Pro https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/134211

    By combining these powerful tools, you can enhance your analysis and make more confident trading decisions.

Easy-to-Adjust Input Parameters:

  • Keltner_Period: Fine-tune the Keltner Channel's sensitivity to your favorite market's volatility.

  • EMA_Period: Adjust the speed of the EMA signal that interacts with the Keltner Channel.

  • EMA200_Period: Set your long-term trend filter. (Recommendation: keep it at 200 for optimal trend confirmation!)

  • Enable_Alerts: Turn on pop-up alerts to stay vigilant at your desk.

  • Enable_Notifications: Get push notifications directly to your mobile – trade on the go!

  • Alert_Cooldown: Adjust the minimum time between notifications to prevent overload.

Ready to transform your trading experience? Download Keltner Signals Pro now and start trading smarter, not harder!


