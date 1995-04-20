Spread and Close MT4
- Göstergeler
- Alexander Denisovich Jegorov
- Sürüm: 1.10
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
Spread & Candle Close Timer Indicator for MT4
Optimize your trading with this lightweight and efficient indicator, designed to display the real-time spread and candle close countdown directly on your MT4 chart.
✅ Features:
- Live Spread Monitoring – Instantly see market conditions.
- Candle Close Timer – Stay prepared for the next price movement.
- Simple & Non-Intrusive Design – No unnecessary settings, just clear and accurate data.
Ideal for scalpers, day traders, and those who need real-time execution awareness without distractions.
📌 MT4 only | No repainting | Lifetime access
Let me know if you need any adjustments! 🚀
(close + spread indicator visible in upper left corner in screenshots, made simple so it doesn't distract)