Signal King: Your Supreme Trend Indicator

Ever felt lost in the noise of the market? The "Signal King" indicator cuts through the chaos, delivering clear, high-probability buy and sell signals directly to your chart. This isn't just another trend indicator; it's a powerful tool designed to give you an edge by combining the robust Supertrend with a reliable EMA filter.

The Supertrend excels at identifying the overall market direction, while the EMA acts as a powerful confirmation filter. This dual-action approach means you get signals with greater confidence and accuracy, helping you avoid false breakouts and bad trades.

Why is Signal King your new secret weapon?

Precision Signals : Our intelligent EMA filter helps weed out false signals, so you can trade with higher conviction.

Always Alert : Never miss a profitable opportunity. The indicator can notify you via pop-up alerts, mobile push notifications, and email, ensuring you're always in the loop, no matter where you are.

Simple & Effective : The visual buy and sell arrows make it easy to spot trends at a glance. It’s perfect for both beginners and experienced traders looking to simplify their strategy.

Don't let market uncertainty hold you back. Take control of your trading today. Download the Signal King indicator and start receiving smarter, more reliable signals that can help you find your way to market dominance.

Key Features & Parameters

The Signal King indicator is highly customizable to fit your trading style. Here are the key parameters you can adjust:

ATRMultiplier : Controls the sensitivity of the Supertrend. A higher value will create a smoother, less frequent signal, while a lower value will produce more signals with more sensitivity to price changes.

ATRPeriod : Sets the period for the Average True Range (ATR) calculation, which is used to determine the trend channels.

ATRMaxBars : Limits the number of historical bars the indicator will process for faster performance.

Shift : Allows you to shift the indicator's position horizontally on the chart.

ArrowOffset : Adjusts the distance of the buy and sell arrows from the high and low of the candles.

UseEMAFilter : Enable or disable the EMA confirmation filter. When enabled, signals are only generated if the price is above the EMA for a buy signal or below it for a sell signal.

EMAPeriod : Sets the period for the EMA filter. The default value is 200, which is commonly used to identify the long-term trend.

EMAAppliedPrice : Selects the price type used for the EMA calculation (e.g., Close, Open, High, Low).

EnableNotify : Turns on or off all notification features.

SendAlert, SendApp, SendEmail : Enable specific alert types (pop-up alerts, push notifications, or email).

AlertDelaySeconds : Sets a delay between alerts to prevent them from firing too frequently.

TriggerCandle: Choose whether the alert triggers on the current or previous candle.

Are you ready to elevate your trading game with the "Signal King"?

Download NOW!