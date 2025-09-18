Trend Strength Pro
- Andri Maulana
- Sürüm: 1.0
Discover the Power of Trend Strength Pro
Unlock a new level of clarity in your trading with Trend Strength Pro, the ultimate tool for visualizing market momentum. Stop guessing and start seeing the true strength of a trend with a single glance. Our elegant and intuitive indicator helps you make smarter, more confident trading decisions.
Key Advantages & Features
Instantly See Trend Strength: Our color-coded histogram tells you whether the trend is getting stronger or weaker. Green means momentum is rising, while red indicates a decline. No more complex calculations—just clear visual signals.
Avoid False Signals: By combining the power of MACD and OsMA, this indicator filters out market noise. You'll focus on real, confirmed trend changes, helping you avoid costly false breakouts and reversals.
Stay Ahead of Reversals: The histogram's changing color not only shows strength but also acts as an early warning for potential trend reversals. A fading green or red signal gives you a head start to adjust your strategy.
Fully Customizable: Tailor the indicator to your specific trading style. Whether you're a scalper or a long-term trader, you can easily adjust the parameters to fit any market and timeframe.
Receive Timely Alerts: Never miss a critical market move. With customizable alerts, emails, and mobile notifications, you'll be notified the moment a significant trend signal appears, even when you're away from your desk.
Empower Your Decision-Making: use additional indicators for maximum results, such as:
By combining these powerful tools, you can enhance your analysis and make more confident trading decisions.
Easy-to-Use Parameters
FastEMA: The period for the fast Exponential Moving Average (default: 12).
SlowEMA: The period for the slow Exponential Moving Average (default: 26).
SignalSMA: The period for the signal line's Simple Moving Average (default: 9).
AppliedPrice: The price data used for calculations (e.g., closing price, opening price).
EnableAlert: Set to true to turn on alerts.
SendEmail: Set to true to receive email notifications.
SendNotification: Set to true to receive mobile push notifications.
AlertDelayMinutes: The minimum time between alerts in minutes (default: 60).
Ready to transform the way you see the market? Download Trend Strength Pro now and take control of your trading!