Find Your Trading Direction with Signal Compass Pro!

Tired of guessing your next move? Signal Compass Pro is your answer. This indicator isn't just a tool; it's your personal compass in the financial markets. By combining three powerful momentum indicators—CCI, WPR, and Force Index—we provide confirmed trading signals that are cleaner, more reliable, and less prone to "noise."

Key Features & Advantages

Confirmed Signals: No more guesswork. This indicator merges the power of three momentum indicators to generate robust buy and sell signals.

Advanced Trend Filter: Say goodbye to false signals. With our EMA 200 trend filter, we help you take positions only in the direction of the market's main trend.

Comprehensive Notifications: Never miss an opportunity! Get pop-up and push notifications sent directly to your phone whenever a new signal appears, complete with a delay feature to prevent repetitive alerts.

Simple & Clear Interface: Easy-to-recognize signal arrows (blue for buy, red for sell) appear directly on your chart, allowing you to make quick, informed decisions.

Empower Your Decision-Making: use additional indicators for maximum results, such as: Fibonacci Auto Trend Detection https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/146143 Last High and Low https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/133711 Multi Timeframe Support Resistance https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/133662 Scalp Master Pro https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/134211 By combining these powerful tools, you can enhance your analysis and make more confident trading decisions.

Download Now and Seize the Best Opportunities in the Market!

Make Signal Compass Pro a part of your trading strategy. Combine it with other analytical tools like support and resistance, and feel the difference.

Input Parameters

You can customize this indicator to fit your unique trading style with the following parameters: