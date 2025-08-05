Fibonacci Auto Trend Detection
- Göstergeler
- Andri Maulana
- Sürüm: 1.33
- Etkinleştirmeler: 10
Dynamic Color Fibonacci Indicator
This tool is designed to automate the process of drawing and updating Fibonacci levels on your chart. It automatically adjusts to market trends, providing clear visual cues and alerts to help you analyze price movements.
Key Features
-
Adaptive Colors: The Fibonacci lines automatically change color to reflect the current trend. They appear blue during uptrends and red during downtrends, giving you an immediate visual sense of the market direction without manual analysis.
-
Real-Time Alerts: Get notified about important market changes. The indicator provides instant Trend Reversal Alerts when the market structure shifts, as well as Level Touch Alerts when the price approaches key Fibonacci levels (such as 0%, 38.2%, and 61.8%).
-
Clean and Efficient: The indicator automatically removes old drawings and redraws fresh Fibonacci levels on every tick, keeping your chart clean and free of clutter.
-
Precision and Customization: It detects highs and lows using a specified number of bars (50 by default) on a timeframe of your choice. A customizable tolerance (1 point by default) ensures that level-touch alerts are triggered only at valid touches.
-
Multi-Timeframe Analysis: This tool can analyze trends on one timeframe (e.g., H4) while you are trading on another (e.g., M1), which can be useful for different trading styles.
Input Parameters
-
FibTimeFrame : The timeframe used to detect highs and lows ( PERIOD_H4 by default).
-
NumberOfBars : The number of bars analyzed to find the highest high and lowest low ( 50 by default).
-
UpColor : The color of the Fibonacci lines during an uptrend ( clrDodgerBlue by default).
-
DownColor : The color of the Fibonacci lines during a downtrend ( clrRed by default).
-
ShowDebug : A setting to print high/low logic in the Experts tab ( true by default).
-
EnableAlerts : Enables or disables trend reversal notifications ( true by default).
-
EnableTouchAlerts : Enables or disables price-touch alerts for Fibonacci levels ( true by default).
-
TouchTolerance : The maximum distance in points to trigger a touch alert ( 1 by default).
How It Works
-
Swing Detection: The indicator scans a set number of bars on your chosen timeframe to identify the most recent swing high and swing low.
-
Trend Identification: The trend is labeled as an uptrend if the most recent extreme is a high and a downtrend if it is a low.
-
Drawing Levels: The indicator then projects seven key Fibonacci retracement levels (from 0% to 100%) between the detected swing high and low.
-
Alerts: It sends a sound and popup notification when a trend reversal is detected and can also warn you when the price touches any of the Fibonacci levels.